The PC Gaming Thread

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
October 25, 2024, 03:59:29 pm
Intel with another bust launch with Arrow Lake.

It is a saver with reduction in power consumption but the rest loses out to AMD and even the current generation of Intel CPU's.

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
November 21, 2024, 02:11:49 am
Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI,  unlike many other FSR3 mods.  Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed.  If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 10:23:24 am
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 02:01:35 am
Quote from: has gone odd on Yesterday at 10:23:24 am
Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.

Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24 :D

I've done a bit more testing. Still only used frame gen, not upscaling but.... It needs around 50 FPS as a base for me in some games to avoid ghosting, but others seem ok at a lower base FPS. One cool thing is that you can stack it with other frame gen. I've been playing Forbidden West and using it alongside the games in-built FSR3 frame gen and it works perfectly. You can also use it for movies/tv shows. That's not what I got it for, but I've been re-watching Dexter using 2X frame gen and the difference is startling. I know that you're joking about MSFS24, but here's a demo. As you can see, there's some bad ghosting on the wings when the base FPS is so horribly low, but you get the basic idea:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0</a>


