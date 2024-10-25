Think I seen it pop up on my steam pages a while back but dismissed as another gimmick.



Sounds great, wonder if I can max out settings on MSFS24



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YFiMW4dMtI0</a>

I've done a bit more testing. Still only used frame gen, not upscaling but.... It needs around 50 FPS as a base for me in some games to avoid ghosting, but others seem ok at a lower base FPS. One cool thing is that you can stack it with other frame gen. I've been playing Forbidden West and using it alongside the games in-built FSR3 frame gen and it works perfectly. You can also use it for movies/tv shows. That's not what I got it for, but I've been re-watching Dexter using 2X frame gen and the difference is startling. I know that you're joking about MSFS24, but here's a demo. As you can see, there's some bad ghosting on the wings when the base FPS is so horribly low, but you get the basic idea: