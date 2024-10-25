Anybody tried lossless scaling? It's paid software on Steam that allows frame gen and various scaling options such as FSR3 and DLSS. I've just downloaded and installed the latest version. I've downloaded the *free version* but will defo be buying it though. I've only used the frame gen option so far and only tried it on two games, but I'm really impressed so far. Ghost Recon Wildlands maxed out I've gone from around 35 FPS to 110, with no artifacts that I've noticed, close to zero lag and no adverse effects on the UI, unlike many other FSR3 mods. Roughly the same with Assassin's Creed. If anybody wants to try it I'll PM you a link.