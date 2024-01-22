« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 277652 times)

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3680 on: January 22, 2024, 01:54:56 pm »
I went qhd / 1440p on an Acer Predator @ 144hz works for any game (Overwatch, Balders Gate, Total War: Warhammer, MW etc.) and even it use it as my main work monitor! Just make sure you get an led one.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,079
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3681 on: January 22, 2024, 01:56:02 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on January 22, 2024, 01:26:28 pm
I'd pay a little bit more and get this motherboard instead, has 3 m.2 slots and enough PCIe lanes to run them plus GPU

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MAG-B650-TOMAHAWK-WIFI

I'd second that. ASRock initially launched as a budget brand, and they still sit at the budget price point. Built a few PC's over the years and the only motherboard I've ever had DOA was an ASRock. I think MSI/Asus will give a better product and probably better support (albeit at a premium)
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3682 on: January 22, 2024, 02:05:18 pm »
This is a very similar spec/price but built and watercooled.

https://www.scan.co.uk/3xs/configurator/3xs-gamer-4070-super-amd

My PC is an 3XS from a couple of years ago.
« Last Edit: January 22, 2024, 02:07:13 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,628
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3683 on: January 22, 2024, 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 22, 2024, 02:05:18 pm
This is a very similar spec/price but built and watercooled.

https://www.scan.co.uk/3xs/configurator/3xs-gamer-4070-super-amd

My PC is an 3XS from a couple of years ago.

With the caveat that I'm VERY new to all this and maybe missing something:

- CPU isn't as good
- Half the amount of (slower) RAM
- Half sized SSD
- Weaker PSU

+ £75 cheaper.
+ comes with warranty.

Is that a fair summary?


Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,513
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3684 on: January 22, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 22, 2024, 02:34:10 pm
With the caveat that I'm VERY new to all this and maybe missing something:

- CPU isn't as good
- Half the amount of (slower) RAM
- Half sized SSD
- Weaker PSU

+ £75 cheaper.
+ comes with warranty.

Is that a fair summary?

Pretty much

+ Corsair 240mm liquid cooler @ £89.99
+ better mobo

You can increase some of your parts to match your build and they aren't big jumps (ram/ssd etc.) and they match all the parts to the build so you get no bottlenecks, so if they think the 750 psu is good it will be.

Personally I wanted an expert to build mine as a) I'm lazy b) I liked knowing I had a good support if there was a problem.

Wasn't about the cost being cheaper for me, more it removed all the hassle.
Logged

Online lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,160
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3685 on: February 13, 2024, 12:49:10 pm »
Build it yourself.
Its not very difficult and plenty of advice and videos out there.
Its all part of the fun of PC gaming and you can get exactly what you want.
You will only start upgrading whatever prebuilt you get anyway.
Its inevitable.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3686 on: March 16, 2024, 06:27:10 pm »
So...anyone tried any of the FSR3 mods for games?  I've so far tested them on Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk and Red Dead. They mods are dead easy to install and the  performance increase it incredible! 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3687 on: March 19, 2024, 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March 16, 2024, 06:27:10 pm
So...anyone tried any of the FSR3 mods for games?  I've so far tested them on Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk and Red Dead. They mods are dead easy to install and the  performance increase it incredible!

Nah I am an Nvidia kid. Got a link?

I did try a DLSS hack with GTAV last year and it was transformative
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3688 on: March 21, 2024, 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 19, 2024, 05:14:16 pm
Nah I am an Nvidia kid. Got a link?

I did try a DLSS hack with GTAV last year and it was transformative

Sorry for the late reply mate. I can PM you a link to my google drive file, with a whole bunch of FSR3 mods if you want. You need to change your settings though as I am blocked from PMing you at the moment.   ;D
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,166
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3689 on: April 2, 2024, 10:45:18 pm »
Is the Cyberpunk FSR 3 mod worth using at sub 60fps base?

Good to see FSR 3.2 is upscaler agnostic along with other improvements, hopefully it's implemented widely as I have no interest moving on from a 3080 Ti for a good while.
Logged
:D

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3690 on: April 5, 2024, 08:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April  2, 2024, 10:45:18 pm
Is the Cyberpunk FSR 3 mod worth using at sub 60fps base?

Good to see FSR 3.2 is upscaler agnostic along with other improvements, hopefully it's implemented widely as I have no interest moving on from a 3080 Ti for a good while.

Yeah. I only get around 45fps without it, so from first hand experience, yes it's absolutely worth using. There is some ghosting with the UI when panning the camera in Cyberpunk, the same as with RDR2 (regardless of base fps), but I use a UI mod, so  have pretty much no UI on the screen so it's not an issue for me.
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,166
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3691 on: May 13, 2024, 07:22:39 am »
Quote from: Darren G on April  5, 2024, 08:42:50 pm
Yeah. I only get around 45fps without it, so from first hand experience, yes it's absolutely worth using. There is some ghosting with the UI when panning the camera in Cyberpunk, the same as with RDR2 (regardless of base fps), but I use a UI mod, so  have pretty much no UI on the screen so it's not an issue for me.

Finally got round to this on the Witcher 3 Next Gen update which is horrifically CPU bound in DX12.

Using the Nukem mod (RTX cards only) and it's fantastic. With RT on and everything on Ultra+ I go from 45 to 80FPS in the busiest place in Novigrad.

Not much ghosting on UI elements, do find text overlays from NPCs to skip about a bit which is annoying. Will need to play around with disabling some of these. Do have a 7800X3D coming this week so maybe this will all be a mute point.
« Last Edit: May 13, 2024, 07:24:13 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3692 on: May 17, 2024, 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 13, 2024, 07:22:39 am
Finally got round to this on the Witcher 3 Next Gen update which is horrifically CPU bound in DX12.

Using the Nukem mod (RTX cards only) and it's fantastic. With RT on and everything on Ultra+ I go from 45 to 80FPS in the busiest place in Novigrad.

Not much ghosting on UI elements, do find text overlays from NPCs to skip about a bit which is annoying. Will need to play around with disabling some of these. Do have a 7800X3D coming this week so maybe this will all be a mute point.

FSR3 shouldn't be helping like that if you're CPU bound. Are you sure that you're not GPU bound?   I've seen videos with 4090s getting around 45fps at 99% load in TW3 at ultra + RT.   

Personally, I now use Uniscaler on Cyberpunk and Puredark's mod on RDR2 (both fsr3 mods), where I'm GPU bound for both and get a massive increase in both instances. Pretty much zero ghosting either with the versions I now use.  I think FSR 3.1 will pretty much see ghosting become a non-issue in general.
« Last Edit: May 17, 2024, 12:38:36 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3693 on: July 13, 2024, 12:58:07 pm »
Cyberpunk has improved a hell of a lot performance wise, I'm hitting 60fps steadily with ray tracing on, almost everything maxed at 4K

It never used to do this

DLSS is my jam, but the in built one is doing a fine job

.. shame I'm burned out on it pretty much but it looks glorious
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3694 on: July 13, 2024, 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2024, 12:58:07 pm
Cyberpunk has improved a hell of a lot performance wise, I'm hitting 60fps steadily with ray tracing on, almost everything maxed at 4K

It never used to do this

DLSS is my jam, but the in built one is doing a fine job

.. shame I'm burned out on it pretty much but it looks glorious

I'm having another run-through myself, only this time I've modded the living shit out of it, both with the visuals and also gameplay stuff.  The visual mods make it the best looking game out there bar none in my opinion. Having a blast and I was completely underwhelmed to say the least when it launched CDPR are back on my Christmas card list..
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3695 on: July 14, 2024, 12:40:11 pm »
I'm slowly finally inching towards that new PC, bought my GPU last month (RTX 4070 Super) and have collected a few of the smaller bits. Got a Scan basket with the rest ready to go, I'd get it for next weekend but I'm away for a funeral so instead will push it back to the end of July. There's a faily long list of games, like Cyberpunk, that I've been putting off for years now, so I can take advantage of patches & sales to finally play through an absolute ton of stuff.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3696 on: July 14, 2024, 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on July 13, 2024, 02:19:48 pm
I'm having another run-through myself, only this time I've modded the living shit out of it, both with the visuals and also gameplay stuff.  The visual mods make it the best looking game out there bar none in my opinion. Having a blast and I was completely underwhelmed to say the least when it launched CDPR are back on my Christmas card list..

What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world

Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot

Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.

I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.

But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.

Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.

I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO

However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.

If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.

========

Midnight Suns, was free on Epic

I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw

Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.

Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.

And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought  provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.
« Last Edit: July 14, 2024, 03:20:25 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3697 on: July 16, 2024, 04:01:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 14, 2024, 03:18:46 pm
What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world

Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot

Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.

I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.

But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.

Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.

I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO

However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.

If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.

========

Midnight Suns, was free on Epic

I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw

Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.

Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.

And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought  provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.

My modlist is pretty extensive.

 On the visual side: (off the top of my head), I've got limited HUD (so much more immersive), HD Reworked, Better Windows, Blur Begone, Nova Pure LUT and Nova City lighting/weather combo, HD ads (different ads to vanilla. Big improvement), Big Fluffy Clouds mod, various LOD/Draw distance mods for environment,vegetation etc, various weapon skins, a shed load of mod vehicles, crystal coat for most vanilla vehicles, 4K skin textures for NPC's, more crowd diversity, *cough* body mods for Panam, Songbird and Us Cracks *cough*, Preem Water, Preem Scanner and other texture mods that I can't even recall etc.

Gameplay wise (again, off the top of my head, can't be arsed digging through files): I've got a mod that allows you to have two cyberdecks at once (so you can have something like Sandvistan alongside a regular cyberdeck),changes to how throwing knives work (big improvement without the auto next weapon thing),  Virtual Car Dealer (allows you to buy/sell modded and imported cars from V's PC, Radio Ext (allows custom radio stations), improved jump, some sort of enemy re-balancing mod, no more autosaves (stops the annoying stutter when the game autosaves), One More Light (add on quest)  etc.

Performance: Uniscaler frame gen/fsr3 mod, a mod to change the .exe and make the game work better with Ryzen CPUs, and a mod that makes the really crowded areas much easier on CPUs (it took a long time to realise that I was getting FPS drops outside of V's building and a couple of other places due to my 3900x drowning, not the GPU).

I take your point about the level of interactivity with NPCs compared to Red Dead, but don't agree with your assessment that Cyberpunk isn't an open world game.  When you take the level of NPC interactions out of RDR2 (which don't really amount to much in the grand scheme of things), there really isn't much difference between the two in my opinion. All of RDR2's encounters are scripted events, which are fundamentally no different mechanically to stumbling upon a gang situation in 2077.  Red Dead's missions are also a lot more linear than Cyberpunk's, to the point of being claustrophobic at times. 2077 is also more open than Witcher 3 and I don't think that anybody really questions that being a open-world game.  I just don't see the fundamental differences between RDR2, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk that make the former open world and the latter not so. Again, just my opinion.

I do agree that the missions are somewhat repetitive in CP2077...to a point.  Cyberpunk is similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands in that respect in my opinion, in the sense that whilst you have a couple of basic premises for missions, they tend to play our differently each time because there is a certain freedom in how you approach them. This is opposed to Red Dead's 'move to this point, press x, move to next point press x' approach.  That's not to shit on Red Dead, because it's a fucking masterpiece of a game and along with TW3 remains my favorite game ever (though I've modded RDR2 a fair bit too as there's always room for improvement).  In terms of overall gameplay variety though, having spend hundreds of hours in both RDR2 and CP2077, I think that Cyberpunk actually comes out ahead.
 
« Last Edit: July 16, 2024, 04:10:50 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3698 on: July 17, 2024, 01:22:05 pm »
this'll be long

Quote from: Darren G on July 16, 2024, 04:01:28 am
My modlist is pretty extensive.

 On the visual side: (off the top of my head), I've got limited HUD (so much more immersive), HD Reworked, Better Windows, Blur Begone, Nova Pure LUT and Nova City lighting/weather combo, HD ads (different ads to vanilla. Big improvement), Big Fluffy Clouds mod, various LOD/Draw distance mods for environment,vegetation etc, various weapon skins, a shed load of mod vehicles, crystal coat for most vanilla vehicles, 4K skin textures for NPC's, more crowd diversity, *cough* body mods for Panam, Songbird and Us Cracks *cough*, Preem Water, Preem Scanner and other texture mods that I can't even recall etc.

Gameplay wise (again, off the top of my head, can't be arsed digging through files): I've got a mod that allows you to have two cyberdecks at once (so you can have something like Sandvistan alongside a regular cyberdeck),changes to how throwing knives work (big improvement without the auto next weapon thing),  Virtual Car Dealer (allows you to buy/sell modded and imported cars from V's PC, Radio Ext (allows custom radio stations), improved jump, some sort of enemy re-balancing mod, no more autosaves (stops the annoying stutter when the game autosaves), One More Light (add on quest)  etc.

Performance: Uniscaler frame gen/fsr3 mod, a mod to change the .exe and make the game work better with Ryzen CPUs, and a mod that makes the really crowded areas much easier on CPUs (it took a long time to realise that I was getting FPS drops outside of V's building and a couple of other places due to my 3900x drowning, not the GPU).

Nice, Panam body mod eh.. hehe. Gameplay section looks interesting. I am gonna mod the driving though. I like playing Sleeping Dogs, the vastly underrated open world elite game from a decade plus ago, and genuinely find its driving superior to Cyberpunk

Quote
I take your point about the level of interactivity with NPCs compared to Red Dead, but don't agree with your assessment that Cyberpunk isn't an open world game.  When you take the level of NPC interactions out of RDR2 (which don't really amount to much in the grand scheme of things), there really isn't much difference between the two in my opinion. All of RDR2's encounters are scripted events, which are fundamentally no different mechanically to stumbling upon a gang situation in 2077.  Red Dead's missions are also a lot more linear than Cyberpunk's, to the point of being claustrophobic at times. 2077 is also more open than Witcher 3 and I don't think that anybody really questions that being a open-world game.  I just don't see the fundamental differences between RDR2, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk that make the former open world and the latter not so. Again, just my opinion.

Aye, my metric might be different, I see your points

To me the Cyberpunk setting is set dressing plus a few extras. I'd love mods that make bars ones you can always get drinks in, peds to have actual routines, and you've touched on this, ACTUAL emergent RANDOM unscripted events. Not much seems to happen in Night City that isn't ordained.

I also level this at RDR2, because I played RDR1 recently and in some respects the open world is actually slightly more diverse and interesting.

I feel RDR2 does an intense, top-to-bottom job of being a wild west simulator that's near-impeccable and is more absorbing, but the reason I'm even asking about CP now is it's really in that tier, anyone not having played it yet, needs to.

In terms of open world.. I dunno. I feel like there's activities and, let's be honest, busywork - collectables and the like - in RDR2. This is present in CP, but either not to the same point, or simply didn't grip me.

Quote
I do agree that the missions are somewhat repetitive in CP2077...to a point.  Cyberpunk is similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands in that respect in my opinion, in the sense that whilst you have a couple of basic premises for missions, they tend to play our differently each time because there is a certain freedom in how you approach them. This is opposed to Red Dead's 'move to this point, press x, move to next point press x' approach.  That's not to shit on Red Dead, because it's a fucking masterpiece of a game and along with TW3 remains my favorite game ever (though I've modded RDR2 a fair bit too as there's always room for improvement).  In terms of overall gameplay variety though, having spend hundreds of hours in both RDR2 and CP2077, I think that Cyberpunk actually comes out ahead.

Glad you've touched on something I think is a major flaw with RDR2: You can marvel at the world as long as you want, but they don't trust the player to go offpiste and they're more interested in railroading you into THEIR story THEIR way. Even in GTA4, you'll have a mission, like: kill this guy on a bike. So the guy exists on a bike and the rest is up to you. That's sadly lost, I hope GTA6 gets this back.

I nominally agree Cyberpunk gives you more variety of playthrough, but the reason I bounced off it was the patches seemed to absolute nerf my netrunner builds, and I didn't fancy starting it all again.

Also the level scaling is a massive turn off. Because  you can't turn it off. The net effect of this for me was removing the actual feeling of levelling up; it is sooo videogamey, RDR2 however.. it has its flaws, but enemies are enemies, guns are guns, damage is damage, improvement is improvement.

Had a google for mods to remove this - no luck so far, and found this post which sums it up quite well
https://www.reddit.com/r/cyberpunkgame/comments/16olvsa/patch_20_destroys_the_progression_feeling_of_the/

That's for me one of the key things stopping me playing. Obviously that's entirely down to opinion, but that plus the feeling (it probably isn't true) that you're forced to embrace gunplay to progress in CP, it's not a complaint about the game, but that's where I draw the line with open world:

CyberPunk is an action-adventure RPG with an open world around it.
RDR2 is a scripted narrative with an open world around it.

What I am dying to see from the next generation of games is the erasure of that line. Missions that exist in the gameworld, entirely solvable by the player. Less division of mission and game, less "set piece" feeling scripting.

And some of what you wrote Daz makes me think you also appreciate the kind of interesting emergent events that come from systems overlapping, versus scripting.

In the long run, any open world is only as good as the things to do in its world, and outside the respective stories of both, I tend to find RDR2 gives me more stories that belong to me, the player, that come from the systems of its world. It is a close thing though.

Scripting the shit out of everything is surely something that will change. It'll always have a place... but the weakness of it is always a risk of feeling repetitive and thus immersion breaking.

But we don't have an open world game yet, I think, that doesn't script its open world events. Maybe Breath of the Wild? Not really into Nintendo

Anywho, cheers for the post - it gave me what I needed

I will get modding Cyberpunk again because when you're in that world, it really is something else. I'll have to mod it to provide a fresh experience, though I gotta say, Phantom Liberty is absolute top tier work. I think it's better than the base game from what I've experienced. Practically everything about it, albeit limited.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3699 on: July 20, 2024, 03:50:12 am »
Won't address all of this, but have read your post and you make some interesting points.  Some I agree with, some not so much. Regardless, it's interesting to converse with somebody who appreciates 'the art' as it were of making great video games.

Probably worth mentioning though that as far as the enemy scaling goes in Cyberpunk (from 2.0), there are mods on nexus that can modify that to your needs, whether that's to make enemies tougher or to just disable enemy scaling completely. Don't recall the names offhand. Will get back to you if I can decode the name from my mod list.

As for the driving, you might want to look at "Better Vehicle Handling". I don't use it personally as I tend to drive mod cars almost exclusively and they tend to have much better physics built-in anyway, but the mod seems pretty popular, so might be worth a look for you.
If you do enbark on a fresh playthrough at some point, you may also wish to consider a trainer to just max everything right from the start (I used the Fling one). I realise that it's 'cheating', but fuck it, it's a single player game and it's not like cyberpunk is a challenge anyway. Having all of the tools at your disposal from the start will give you more opinions for doing missions, gigs et cetera though. I'd also highly recommend the twin cyberdeck mod that I mentioned before, as having a regular cyberdeck in addition to Sandevistan also expands the variety. The mod is called "Cyberware-EX".

Finally, Sleeping Dogs: I bloody loathed the driving in that game, but absolutely agree that the game as a whole was criminally underrated.  It felt like being in a John Woo movie or something and I felt it did a great job in balancing over-the-top fun with the more gritty, serious aspects. Lovely game and I would have loved to have seen a sequel.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,999
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3700 on: July 26, 2024, 11:06:08 am »
Hurray, FINALLY!



Intel i7-14700K/MSI Z790
Noctua tower air cooler
MSI RTX 4070 Super
Corsair 32GB RAM
Samsung 2TB NVMe
Fractal North black mesh panel case
Corsair 850W modular platinum PSU & various Noctua case fans re-used from my last ATX build

Building it all myself over the weekend.

I've also got a contact frame to replace the standard CPU retainer as it apparently helps maximise the contact between the cooler and the new bigger Intel CPUs, and I'm trying out a thermal 'sheet' rather than paste, supposedly retains good performance and never dries out.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3701 on: July 27, 2024, 11:48:40 am »
Fallout London experience so far:

Walk through decaying British urban hellscape baking with radiation
Encounter horrifically mutated locals, punch them to death
Take a substance to stim some "health" into myself
Find a knife and kill two mutated police officers
Get home and start installing the game
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3702 on: July 29, 2024, 02:47:49 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 27, 2024, 11:48:40 am
Fallout London experience so far:

Walk through decaying British urban hellscape baking with radiation
Encounter horrifically mutated locals, punch them to death
Take a substance to stim some "health" into myself
Find a knife and kill two mutated police officers
Get home and start installing the game

Meh. Could just move to Luton and have the same experience.
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3703 on: July 29, 2024, 03:10:02 am »
Quote from: Darren G on July 29, 2024, 02:47:49 am
Meh. Could just move to Luton and have the same experience.

You might have missed the last sentence in the post you quoted and I will make sure you can't edit your post after you realise... :D
Logged

Online Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,166
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3704 on: August 3, 2024, 01:51:59 am »
Guys, don't buy Intel. ;D
Logged
:D

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3705 on: August 3, 2024, 04:44:44 pm »
AMD and Nvidia is where it's at

DLSS > FSR
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3706 on: August 4, 2024, 01:59:43 pm »
Don't get an AMD card, their drivers are the shits it seems. Have an RX 7900 XTX and recently the driver just seems to crash willy-nilly. I could run games or the PC for hours with nothing happening, then on other occasions I have nothing other than a youtube video running and it crashes. I get a black screen with windows still running and everything being fine except I get no output signal. Then I have to hard reset the PC and in the device manager the graphics card is deactivate. Once I activate it and restart, everything is fine until it suddenly decides to crash again for whatever reason at whatever point in time. It seems it's a well known issue with the AMD-driver and the behaviour can change with every new iteration without AMD really fixing it.

I built my PC a year ago and it has been running absolutely fine. At first, I thought the crashes were due to overheating, because of the weather, but there are no temperature issues with any of the components in my rig. So, it has to be down to the driver. I've no gone back to the one from May and so far, it has been fine, but the PC has only been up for four hours or something like that, so plenty of time for the issue to resurface. I hope it doesn't...
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,240
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3707 on: August 4, 2024, 02:10:24 pm »
Black screen no output signal sounds more like a physical issue perhaps with the card though a step not mentioned would be to swap HDMI (or DP) cable, but drivers is entirely possible

I wouldn't call that a crash, at least a software one

Might be an idea to install Splashtop or some other such screen mirroring tool. That way you can still see your deskopt, if indeed it is there to see. I've done this to diagnose everyting from faulty cables to failing monitors.

I'd say be wary of ever letting Windows manage your drivers, though dunno if that's relevant in your case
Logged

Offline stoa

  • way. Daydream. Quite partial to a good plonking.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,786
  • Five+One Times, Baby...
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3708 on: August 4, 2024, 04:51:39 pm »
I'd say it's 99 percent a driver issue and not hardware-related. Tried all the usual troubleshooting stuff. Tried a different cable, tried a different monitor. There's loads of posts on Reddit and even the AMD-forums about the same issue, some recent some from one or two years ago, and it's always the same. The troubleshooting isn't working. What seems to be working is going back to an older version of the driver and then hoping for newer versions changing stuff again so the issue doesn't affect you anymore. It probably all depends on the hardware you're using and the software you have installed whether there's an issue. I did uninstall some software I recently installed so maybe that helps. I can trace the issue with the black screens back to basically where the newest driver was installed. So, I just tried an earlier one. I do let Windows update itself, but drivers (especially GPU drivers) I'm doing myself, whenever there's a new one. Haven't had an issue today with the new "old" driver, so fingers crossed...
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,942
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3709 on: August 7, 2024, 06:04:53 pm »
Quote from: stoa on July 29, 2024, 03:10:02 am
You might have missed the last sentence in the post you quoted and I will make sure you can't edit your post after you realise... :D

Ah bollocks.  Yep, missed the last sentence.  ;D
Logged

Offline "Bobber" Thanks :)

  • But Hicks Is Still A Wanker
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 955
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3710 on: Today at 03:50:13 pm »
Getting my first gaming PC in almost 20 years since i sold my last one back in 2007. A lot has changed obviously. I work in IT, but i don't typically keep up to date with computer parts or the latest and greatest standards, specs, compatibilities etc. I ordered this spec last week and it's just about to be dispatched. I'm thinking id like to set up a decent racing/flight sim rig, but the computer is the starting point

FRACTAL NORTH TG XL GAMING CASE (BLACK)
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16 Core CPU (4.2GHz-5.7GHz/144MB w/3D V-CACHE/AM5)
ASUS® ROG CROSSHAIR X670E HERO (AM5, DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Wi-Fi 6E)
64GB Corsair VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 6000MHz (2 x 32GB)
GIGABYTE Aorus RTX 4090 24Gb Master Graphics Card
4TB CRUCIAL T705 GEN 5 M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD (up to 14,100MB/sR, 12,600MB/sW)
CORSAIR 1000W RMx SERIES - MODULAR 80 PLUS GOLD, ULTRA QUIET
CORSAIR iCUE H150i ELITE LCD XT RGB CPU Cooler
SAMSUNG 57" Odyssey Neo G9 240Hz Dual UHD Monitor
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 