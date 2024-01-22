My modlist is pretty extensive.



On the visual side: (off the top of my head), I've got limited HUD (so much more immersive), HD Reworked, Better Windows, Blur Begone, Nova Pure LUT and Nova City lighting/weather combo, HD ads (different ads to vanilla. Big improvement), Big Fluffy Clouds mod, various LOD/Draw distance mods for environment,vegetation etc, various weapon skins, a shed load of mod vehicles, crystal coat for most vanilla vehicles, 4K skin textures for NPC's, more crowd diversity, *cough* body mods for Panam, Songbird and Us Cracks *cough*, Preem Water, Preem Scanner and other texture mods that I can't even recall etc.



Gameplay wise (again, off the top of my head, can't be arsed digging through files): I've got a mod that allows you to have two cyberdecks at once (so you can have something like Sandvistan alongside a regular cyberdeck),changes to how throwing knives work (big improvement without the auto next weapon thing), Virtual Car Dealer (allows you to buy/sell modded and imported cars from V's PC, Radio Ext (allows custom radio stations), improved jump, some sort of enemy re-balancing mod, no more autosaves (stops the annoying stutter when the game autosaves), One More Light (add on quest) etc.



Performance: Uniscaler frame gen/fsr3 mod, a mod to change the .exe and make the game work better with Ryzen CPUs, and a mod that makes the really crowded areas much easier on CPUs (it took a long time to realise that I was getting FPS drops outside of V's building and a couple of other places due to my 3900x drowning, not the GPU).

I take your point about the level of interactivity with NPCs compared to Red Dead, but don't agree with your assessment that Cyberpunk isn't an open world game. When you take the level of NPC interactions out of RDR2 (which don't really amount to much in the grand scheme of things), there really isn't much difference between the two in my opinion. All of RDR2's encounters are scripted events, which are fundamentally no different mechanically to stumbling upon a gang situation in 2077. Red Dead's missions are also a lot more linear than Cyberpunk's, to the point of being claustrophobic at times. 2077 is also more open than Witcher 3 and I don't think that anybody really questions that being a open-world game. I just don't see the fundamental differences between RDR2, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk that make the former open world and the latter not so. Again, just my opinion.

I do agree that the missions are somewhat repetitive in CP2077...to a point. Cyberpunk is similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands in that respect in my opinion, in the sense that whilst you have a couple of basic premises for missions, they tend to play our differently each time because there is a certain freedom in how you approach them. This is opposed to Red Dead's 'move to this point, press x, move to next point press x' approach. That's not to shit on Red Dead, because it's a fucking masterpiece of a game and along with TW3 remains my favorite game ever (though I've modded RDR2 a fair bit too as there's always room for improvement). In terms of overall gameplay variety though, having spend hundreds of hours in both RDR2 and CP2077, I think that Cyberpunk actually comes out ahead.



this'll be longNice, Panam body mod eh.. hehe. Gameplay section looks interesting. I am gonna mod the driving though. I like playing Sleeping Dogs, the vastly underrated open world elite game from a decade plus ago, and genuinely find its driving superior to CyberpunkAye, my metric might be different, I see your pointsTo me the Cyberpunk setting is set dressing plus a few extras. I'd love mods that make bars ones you can always get drinks in, peds to have actual routines, and you've touched on this, ACTUAL emergent RANDOM unscripted events. Not much seems to happen in Night City that isn't ordained.I also level this at RDR2, because I played RDR1 recently and in some respects the open world is actually slightly more diverse and interesting.I feel RDR2 does an intense, top-to-bottom job of being a wild west simulator that's near-impeccable and is more absorbing, but the reason I'm even asking about CP now is it's really in that tier, anyone not having played it yet, needs to.In terms of open world.. I dunno. I feel like there's activities and, let's be honest, busywork - collectables and the like - in RDR2. This is present in CP, but either not to the same point, or simply didn't grip me.Glad you've touched on something I think is a major flaw with RDR2: You can marvel at the world as long as you want, but they don't trust the player to go offpiste and they're more interested in railroading you into THEIR story THEIR way. Even in GTA4, you'll have a mission, like: kill this guy on a bike. So the guy exists on a bike and the rest is up to you. That's sadly lost, I hope GTA6 gets this back.I nominally agree Cyberpunk gives you more variety of playthrough, but the reason I bounced off it was the patches seemed to absolute nerf my netrunner builds, and I didn't fancy starting it all again.Also the level scaling is a massive turn off. Because you can't turn it off. The net effect of this for me was removing the actual feeling of levelling up; it is sooo videogamey, RDR2 however.. it has its flaws, but enemies are enemies, guns are guns, damage is damage, improvement is improvement.Had a google for mods to remove this - no luck so far, and found this post which sums it up quite wellThat's for me one of the key things stopping me playing. Obviously that's entirely down to opinion, but that plus the feeling (it probably isn't true) that you're forced to embrace gunplay to progress in CP, it's not a complaint about the game, but that's where I draw the line with open world:CyberPunk is an action-adventure RPG with an open world around it.RDR2 is a scripted narrative with an open world around it.What I am dying to see from the next generation of games is the erasure of that line. Missions that exist in the gameworld, entirely solvable by the player. Less division of mission and game, less "set piece" feeling scripting.And some of what you wrote Daz makes me think you also appreciate the kind of interesting emergent events that come from systems overlapping, versus scripting.In the long run, any open world is only as good as the things to do in its world, and outside the respective stories of both, I tend to find RDR2 gives me more stories that belong to me, the player, that come from the systems of its world. It is a close thing though.Scripting the shit out of everything is surely something that will change. It'll always have a place... but the weakness of it is always a risk of feeling repetitive and thus immersion breaking.But we don't have an open world game yet, I think, that doesn't script its open world events. Maybe Breath of the Wild? Not really into NintendoAnywho, cheers for the post - it gave me what I neededI will get modding Cyberpunk again because when you're in that world, it really is something else. I'll have to mod it to provide a fresh experience, though I gotta say, Phantom Liberty is absolute top tier work. I think it's better than the base game from what I've experienced. Practically everything about it, albeit limited.