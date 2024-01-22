I'm having another run-through myself, only this time I've modded the living shit out of it, both with the visuals and also gameplay stuff. The visual mods make it the best looking game out there bar none in my opinion. Having a blast and I was completely underwhelmed to say the least when it launched CDPR are back on my Christmas card list..
What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world
Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot
Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.
I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.
But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.
Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.
I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO
However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.
If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.
Midnight Suns, was free on Epic
I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw
Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.
Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.
And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.