« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Down

Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 271178 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3680 on: January 22, 2024, 01:54:56 pm »
I went qhd / 1440p on an Acer Predator @ 144hz works for any game (Overwatch, Balders Gate, Total War: Warhammer, MW etc.) and even it use it as my main work monitor! Just make sure you get an led one.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,013
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3681 on: January 22, 2024, 01:56:02 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on January 22, 2024, 01:26:28 pm
I'd pay a little bit more and get this motherboard instead, has 3 m.2 slots and enough PCIe lanes to run them plus GPU

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/MAG-B650-TOMAHAWK-WIFI

I'd second that. ASRock initially launched as a budget brand, and they still sit at the budget price point. Built a few PC's over the years and the only motherboard I've ever had DOA was an ASRock. I think MSI/Asus will give a better product and probably better support (albeit at a premium)
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3682 on: January 22, 2024, 02:05:18 pm »
This is a very similar spec/price but built and watercooled.

https://www.scan.co.uk/3xs/configurator/3xs-gamer-4070-super-amd

My PC is an 3XS from a couple of years ago.
« Last Edit: January 22, 2024, 02:07:13 pm by Draex »
Logged

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3683 on: January 22, 2024, 02:34:10 pm »
Quote from: Draex on January 22, 2024, 02:05:18 pm
This is a very similar spec/price but built and watercooled.

https://www.scan.co.uk/3xs/configurator/3xs-gamer-4070-super-amd

My PC is an 3XS from a couple of years ago.

With the caveat that I'm VERY new to all this and maybe missing something:

- CPU isn't as good
- Half the amount of (slower) RAM
- Half sized SSD
- Weaker PSU

+ £75 cheaper.
+ comes with warranty.

Is that a fair summary?


Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,115
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3684 on: January 22, 2024, 02:47:41 pm »
Quote from: wige on January 22, 2024, 02:34:10 pm
With the caveat that I'm VERY new to all this and maybe missing something:

- CPU isn't as good
- Half the amount of (slower) RAM
- Half sized SSD
- Weaker PSU

+ £75 cheaper.
+ comes with warranty.

Is that a fair summary?

Pretty much

+ Corsair 240mm liquid cooler @ £89.99
+ better mobo

You can increase some of your parts to match your build and they aren't big jumps (ram/ssd etc.) and they match all the parts to the build so you get no bottlenecks, so if they think the 750 psu is good it will be.

Personally I wanted an expert to build mine as a) I'm lazy b) I liked knowing I had a good support if there was a problem.

Wasn't about the cost being cheaper for me, more it removed all the hassle.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,069
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3685 on: February 13, 2024, 12:49:10 pm »
Build it yourself.
Its not very difficult and plenty of advice and videos out there.
Its all part of the fun of PC gaming and you can get exactly what you want.
You will only start upgrading whatever prebuilt you get anyway.
Its inevitable.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3686 on: March 16, 2024, 06:27:10 pm »
So...anyone tried any of the FSR3 mods for games?  I've so far tested them on Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk and Red Dead. They mods are dead easy to install and the  performance increase it incredible! 
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,068
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3687 on: March 19, 2024, 05:14:16 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March 16, 2024, 06:27:10 pm
So...anyone tried any of the FSR3 mods for games?  I've so far tested them on Horizon Zero Dawn, Cyberpunk and Red Dead. They mods are dead easy to install and the  performance increase it incredible!

Nah I am an Nvidia kid. Got a link?

I did try a DLSS hack with GTAV last year and it was transformative
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3688 on: March 21, 2024, 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on March 19, 2024, 05:14:16 pm
Nah I am an Nvidia kid. Got a link?

I did try a DLSS hack with GTAV last year and it was transformative

Sorry for the late reply mate. I can PM you a link to my google drive file, with a whole bunch of FSR3 mods if you want. You need to change your settings though as I am blocked from PMing you at the moment.   ;D
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3689 on: April 2, 2024, 10:45:18 pm »
Is the Cyberpunk FSR 3 mod worth using at sub 60fps base?

Good to see FSR 3.2 is upscaler agnostic along with other improvements, hopefully it's implemented widely as I have no interest moving on from a 3080 Ti for a good while.
Logged
:D

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3690 on: April 5, 2024, 08:42:50 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on April  2, 2024, 10:45:18 pm
Is the Cyberpunk FSR 3 mod worth using at sub 60fps base?

Good to see FSR 3.2 is upscaler agnostic along with other improvements, hopefully it's implemented widely as I have no interest moving on from a 3080 Ti for a good while.

Yeah. I only get around 45fps without it, so from first hand experience, yes it's absolutely worth using. There is some ghosting with the UI when panning the camera in Cyberpunk, the same as with RDR2 (regardless of base fps), but I use a UI mod, so  have pretty much no UI on the screen so it's not an issue for me.
Logged

Offline Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,122
  • ....mmm
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3691 on: May 13, 2024, 07:22:39 am »
Quote from: Darren G on April  5, 2024, 08:42:50 pm
Yeah. I only get around 45fps without it, so from first hand experience, yes it's absolutely worth using. There is some ghosting with the UI when panning the camera in Cyberpunk, the same as with RDR2 (regardless of base fps), but I use a UI mod, so  have pretty much no UI on the screen so it's not an issue for me.

Finally got round to this on the Witcher 3 Next Gen update which is horrifically CPU bound in DX12.

Using the Nukem mod (RTX cards only) and it's fantastic. With RT on and everything on Ultra+ I go from 45 to 80FPS in the busiest place in Novigrad.

Not much ghosting on UI elements, do find text overlays from NPCs to skip about a bit which is annoying. Will need to play around with disabling some of these. Do have a 7800X3D coming this week so maybe this will all be a mute point.
« Last Edit: May 13, 2024, 07:24:13 am by Kashinoda »
Logged
:D

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3692 on: May 17, 2024, 12:24:15 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 13, 2024, 07:22:39 am
Finally got round to this on the Witcher 3 Next Gen update which is horrifically CPU bound in DX12.

Using the Nukem mod (RTX cards only) and it's fantastic. With RT on and everything on Ultra+ I go from 45 to 80FPS in the busiest place in Novigrad.

Not much ghosting on UI elements, do find text overlays from NPCs to skip about a bit which is annoying. Will need to play around with disabling some of these. Do have a 7800X3D coming this week so maybe this will all be a mute point.

FSR3 shouldn't be helping like that if you're CPU bound. Are you sure that you're not GPU bound?   I've seen videos with 4090s getting around 45fps at 99% load in TW3 at ultra + RT.   

Personally, I now use Uniscaler on Cyberpunk and Puredark's mod on RDR2 (both fsr3 mods), where I'm GPU bound for both and get a massive increase in both instances. Pretty much zero ghosting either with the versions I now use.  I think FSR 3.1 will pretty much see ghosting become a non-issue in general.
« Last Edit: May 17, 2024, 12:38:36 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,068
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3693 on: July 13, 2024, 12:58:07 pm »
Cyberpunk has improved a hell of a lot performance wise, I'm hitting 60fps steadily with ray tracing on, almost everything maxed at 4K

It never used to do this

DLSS is my jam, but the in built one is doing a fine job

.. shame I'm burned out on it pretty much but it looks glorious
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3694 on: July 13, 2024, 02:19:48 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 13, 2024, 12:58:07 pm
Cyberpunk has improved a hell of a lot performance wise, I'm hitting 60fps steadily with ray tracing on, almost everything maxed at 4K

It never used to do this

DLSS is my jam, but the in built one is doing a fine job

.. shame I'm burned out on it pretty much but it looks glorious

I'm having another run-through myself, only this time I've modded the living shit out of it, both with the visuals and also gameplay stuff.  The visual mods make it the best looking game out there bar none in my opinion. Having a blast and I was completely underwhelmed to say the least when it launched CDPR are back on my Christmas card list..
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,945
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3695 on: July 14, 2024, 12:40:11 pm »
I'm slowly finally inching towards that new PC, bought my GPU last month (RTX 4070 Super) and have collected a few of the smaller bits. Got a Scan basket with the rest ready to go, I'd get it for next weekend but I'm away for a funeral so instead will push it back to the end of July. There's a faily long list of games, like Cyberpunk, that I've been putting off for years now, so I can take advantage of patches & sales to finally play through an absolute ton of stuff.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,068
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3696 on: July 14, 2024, 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on July 13, 2024, 02:19:48 pm
I'm having another run-through myself, only this time I've modded the living shit out of it, both with the visuals and also gameplay stuff.  The visual mods make it the best looking game out there bar none in my opinion. Having a blast and I was completely underwhelmed to say the least when it launched CDPR are back on my Christmas card list..

What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world

Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot

Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.

I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.

But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.

Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.

I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO

However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.

If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.

========

Midnight Suns, was free on Epic

I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw

Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.

Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.

And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought  provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.
« Last Edit: July 14, 2024, 03:20:25 pm by ToneLa »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3697 on: Today at 04:01:28 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on July 14, 2024, 03:18:46 pm
What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world

Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot

Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.

I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.

But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.

Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.

I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO

However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.

If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.

========

Midnight Suns, was free on Epic

I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw

Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.

Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.

And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought  provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.

My modlist is pretty extensive.

 On the visual side: (off the top of my head), I've got limited HUD (so much more immersive), HD Reworked, Better Windows, Blur Begone, Nova Pure LUT and Nova City lighting/weather combo, HD ads (different ads to vanilla. Big improvement), Big Fluffy Clouds mod, various LOD/Draw distance mods for environment,vegetation etc, various weapon skins, a shed load of mod vehicles, crystal coat for most vanilla vehicles, 4K skin textures for NPC's, more crowd diversity, *cough* body mods for Panam, Songbird and Us Cracks *cough*, Preem Water, Preem Scanner and other texture mods that I can't even recall etc.

Gameplay wise (again, off the top of my head, can't be arsed digging through files): I've got a mod that allows you to have two cyberdecks at once (so you can have something like Sandvistan alongside a regular cyberdeck),changes to how throwing knives work (big improvement without the auto next weapon thing),  Virtual Car Dealer (allows you to buy/sell modded and imported cars from V's PC, Radio Ext (allows custom radio stations), improved jump, some sort of enemy re-balancing mod, no more autosaves (stops the annoying stutter when the game autosaves), One More Light (add on quest)  etc.

Performance: Uniscaler frame gen/fsr3 mod, a mod to change the .exe and make the game work better with Ryzen CPUs, and a mod that makes the really crowded areas much easier on CPUs (it took a long time to realise that I was getting FPS drops outside of V's building and a couple of other places due to my 3900x drowning, not the GPU).

I take your point about the level of interactivity with NPCs compared to Red Dead, but don't agree with your assessment that Cyberpunk isn't an open world game.  When you take the level of NPC interactions out of RDR2 (which don't really amount to much in the grand scheme of things), there really isn't much difference between the two in my opinion. All of RDR2's encounters are scripted events, which are fundamentally no different mechanically to stumbling upon a gang situation in 2077.  Red Dead's missions are also a lot more linear than Cyberpunk's, to the point of being claustrophobic at times. 2077 is also more open than Witcher 3 and I don't think that anybody really questions that being a open-world game.  I just don't see the fundamental differences between RDR2, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk that make the former open world and the latter not so. Again, just my opinion.

I do agree that the missions are somewhat repetitive in CP2077...to a point.  Cyberpunk is similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands in that respect in my opinion, in the sense that whilst you have a couple of basic premises for missions, they tend to play our differently each time because there is a certain freedom in how you approach them. This is opposed to Red Dead's 'move to this point, press x, move to next point press x' approach.  That's not to shit on Red Dead, because it's a fucking masterpiece of a game and along with TW3 remains my favorite game ever (though I've modded RDR2 a fair bit too as there's always room for improvement).  In terms of overall gameplay variety though, having spend hundreds of hours in both RDR2 and CP2077, I think that Cyberpunk actually comes out ahead.
 
« Last Edit: Today at 04:10:50 am by Darren G »
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 88 89 90 91 92 [93]   Go Up
« previous next »
 