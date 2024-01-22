What's your modlist? I've got a few mods like the working train mod and other things but I'm wondering if there's mods that actually make it into an open world



Cause, well, it's an action adventure game in a theme park level city - doesn't feel very interactive outside of driving about though the Phantom Liberty update adding gangs that chase you helps this quite a lot



Basically I've completed it twice, so I wish it really WAS an RPG, in the same sense as Baldur's Gate 3; it'll be impossible to mod it to that sheer level of variety, but it's been ages since I properly checked it out.



I was in it recently and it's gorgeous. Better visuals is worth doing.



But, yknow. Would love pedestrians to be as interactive as they are in RDR2, and some random missions in the open world, emergent events.



Cause it's a deep, fun game, but the story is done and dusted for me. The city and its quests essentially feel repeatable.



I love my open world games, and Cyberpunk doesn't truly qualify IMO



However if anyone has skipped it - I bought a 3080 for it at launch and it pissed me off how broken it was - it truly is a complete game now.



If I can play cyberpunk without seeing the stories and quests I've already done 2 or 3 times before, I'll be happy. But for anyone else.. yeah, I'm a nerd, I mod the shit out of everything, I work in games, I'm more than willing to force a game into being something it actually isn't.



========



Midnight Suns, was free on Epic



I don't care about Marvel shit, I'm a grown man, so the story beats while engaging enough are not the main draw



Just wanna say Midnight Suns is one of the best tactical games I've ever played, its Xcom lineage is stark, and on PC, at 4K, ray tracing on, it's goddamn gorgeous at times.



Modded it to have more cards with less limits, and 5 characters per battle. Difficulty on highest. It's an intense, highly strategic experience.



And the OTHER side of it... the explorable castle and friendships to build, it's packed with logical, interesting, thought provoking puzzles that all feed back into combat. I'm not really arsed about all the friendship dialogue and story, but everything fundamentally channels into the combat, the cards you can play, and the amazing eureaka moments when you pair up the right attacks from the right characters to devestate the enemy with massive damage output.



My modlist is pretty extensive.On the visual side: (off the top of my head), I've got limited HUD (so much more immersive), HD Reworked, Better Windows, Blur Begone, Nova Pure LUT and Nova City lighting/weather combo, HD ads (different ads to vanilla. Big improvement), Big Fluffy Clouds mod, various LOD/Draw distance mods for environment,vegetation etc, various weapon skins, a shed load of mod vehicles, crystal coat for most vanilla vehicles, 4K skin textures for NPC's, more crowd diversity, *cough* body mods for Panam, Songbird and Us Cracks *cough*, Preem Water, Preem Scanner and other texture mods that I can't even recall etc.Gameplay wise (again, off the top of my head, can't be arsed digging through files): I've got a mod that allows you to have two cyberdecks at once (so you can have something like Sandvistan alongside a regular cyberdeck),changes to how throwing knives work (big improvement without the auto next weapon thing), Virtual Car Dealer (allows you to buy/sell modded and imported cars from V's PC, Radio Ext (allows custom radio stations), improved jump, some sort of enemy re-balancing mod, no more autosaves (stops the annoying stutter when the game autosaves), One More Light (add on quest) etc.Performance: Uniscaler frame gen/fsr3 mod, a mod to change the .exe and make the game work better with Ryzen CPUs, and a mod that makes the really crowded areas much easier on CPUs (it took a long time to realise that I was getting FPS drops outside of V's building and a couple of other places due to my 3900x drowning, not the GPU).I take your point about the level of interactivity with NPCs compared to Red Dead, but don't agree with your assessment that Cyberpunk isn't an open world game. When you take the level of NPC interactions out of RDR2 (which don't really amount to much in the grand scheme of things), there really isn't much difference between the two in my opinion. All of RDR2's encounters are scripted events, which are fundamentally no different mechanically to stumbling upon a gang situation in 2077. Red Dead's missions are also a lot more linear than Cyberpunk's, to the point of being claustrophobic at times. 2077 is also more open than Witcher 3 and I don't think that anybody really questions that being a open-world game. I just don't see the fundamental differences between RDR2, Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk that make the former open world and the latter not so. Again, just my opinion.I do agree that the missions are somewhat repetitive in CP2077...to a point. Cyberpunk is similar to Ghost Recon Wildlands in that respect in my opinion, in the sense that whilst you have a couple of basic premises for missions, they tend to play our differently each time because there is a certain freedom in how you approach them. This is opposed to Red Dead's 'move to this point, press x, move to next point press x' approach. That's not to shit on Red Dead, because it's a fucking masterpiece of a game and along with TW3 remains my favorite game ever (though I've modded RDR2 a fair bit too as there's always room for improvement). In terms of overall gameplay variety though, having spend hundreds of hours in both RDR2 and CP2077, I think that Cyberpunk actually comes out ahead.