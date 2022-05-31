I'm back on the PC build trail for later this year after seeing the availability of GPUs rocket up. My main problem now is deciding where to land between graphical power and power consumption. I bought my current 850W PSU (Corsair HX Platinum) just a couple of years back and would rather just throw it into a new build (all my other boxes are SFF so I have no alternative use for a full size power supply). I was looking at the 3080 12GB or ti, but maybe they're overkill, and a 3080 would better fit the bill.



It's a similar, linked, conundrum with choosing a CPU. I'm happy to just go all out for a 12900k, but am I then potentially pushing the system too much if I go for a higher-TDP GPU as well?



The rest of the system will involve powering a tower cooler, 4-7 case fans, an NVMe boot drive and an 8tb mechanical. From all the online calculators, it seems 850W should be okay for that setup, but I'm not sure how much overhead I'll have and whether power spikes will end up being an issue.