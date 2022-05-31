« previous next »
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3600 on: May 31, 2022, 07:54:00 pm »
Thanks lads, not sure on video card as I was under impression they are hard to get, I can get the original  EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING 6GB for £400, but if something else is available, I'd have no problem getting a bigger PSU, I have more storage waiting in my old pc.

Thanks again
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3601 on: May 31, 2022, 11:37:29 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on May 31, 2022, 07:54:00 pm
Thanks lads, not sure on video card as I was under impression they are hard to get, I can get the original  EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING 6GB for £400, but if something else is available, I'd have no problem getting a bigger PSU, I have more storage waiting in my old pc.

Thanks again

Same money you can get a 3060, depends how much you want to stretch your budget, saw a 3070 for £599, still seems overpriced though. Think MSRP was 499 but i'd have to check.

Plus you can get a Ryzen 5600x for 30 more than your spec. I'd be looking at redoing your spec from scratch and see where you're up to.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3602 on: June 5, 2022, 02:38:50 pm »
Morning all, after a bit of advice on a PC build. It will be my lads Christmas present so buying the bits over the coming months to spread the cost.

So far Ive got

Asus Prime B660M-A WiFi D4 Motherboard (£86.08)
Crucial P5 Plus 1000GB PCIe M.2 2280SS SSD (£80.74)
MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT MECH 2X 4GB OC Graphics Card (£144.99)

Ive built many PCs over the years, but not so much recently so Im a bit behind the times on some of the technology such as water cooling, RGB lights etc. With regards to RGB lights, the motherboard has RGB headers, but beyond that I dont know what else would be needed to have the likes of a CPU fan, case fans, RAM etc all lit up. Is it very plug and play or is the more to it?

The PC is only for some light gaming so doesnt need to be specced too highly.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3603 on: June 11, 2022, 05:12:45 am »
From personal experience I'd say fuck the 6500xt off and go with nvidia. I've owned 3 AMD cards over the years and they've all been an epic pain in the arse. Some people have a smooth ride but a lot have nothing but problems. If you want to play GPU roulette then go ahead, but I'd strongly recommend looking at an Nvidia alternative. Just my personal opinion like.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3604 on: June 11, 2022, 05:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on May 30, 2022, 09:02:44 pm
Dualsense is a simply awful controller, and somehow they managed to actually make it worse for PS5, I had a third party controller for the whole of my time with PS4, my PS5 is essentially a paperweight as they won't introduce 3rd party peripherals.

You are literally my opposite, but you can get third party controllers!

Scuf Reflex pro for example
https://www.ign.com/articles/best-ps5-controller
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3605 on: June 24, 2022, 03:14:50 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on June 11, 2022, 05:12:45 am
From personal experience I'd say fuck the 6500xt off and go with nvidia. I've owned 3 AMD cards over the years and they've all been an epic pain in the arse. Some people have a smooth ride but a lot have nothing but problems. If you want to play GPU roulette then go ahead, but I'd strongly recommend looking at an Nvidia alternative. Just my personal opinion like.


Seconded
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3606 on: June 24, 2022, 04:04:43 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on June 24, 2022, 03:14:50 pm

Seconded

Thirded.

Though will say the price of cards at the moment is still beyond a joke, especially as my "ancient" and easy to find cheap 1070ti is still chewing up modern games with ease (at 2k). If you want fancy RTX or 4k goodness then go all in, not fussed myself.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3607 on: June 24, 2022, 04:59:46 pm »
Already got the card when I posted, his gaming laptop is AMD and hes had no problems and the new card is specced comfortably for what he needs it for.

Since posting above Ive also picked up and MSI Gaming keyboard/mouse combo and some Kingston Fury Beast RAM so just need CPU/Cooler/Case/PSU now.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3608 on: Yesterday at 01:30:03 pm »
I'm back on the PC build trail for later this year after seeing the availability of GPUs rocket up. My main problem now is deciding where to land between graphical power and power consumption. I bought my current 850W PSU (Corsair HX Platinum) just a couple of years back and would rather just throw it into a new build (all my other boxes are SFF so I have no alternative use for a full size power supply). I was looking at the 3080 12GB or ti, but maybe they're overkill, and a 3080 would better fit the bill.

It's a similar, linked, conundrum with choosing a CPU. I'm happy to just go all out for a 12900k, but am I then potentially pushing the system too much if I go for a higher-TDP GPU as well?

The rest of the system will involve powering a tower cooler, 4-7 case fans, an NVMe boot drive and an 8tb mechanical. From all the online calculators, it seems 850W should be okay for that setup, but I'm not sure how much overhead I'll have and whether power spikes will end up being an issue.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3609 on: Yesterday at 09:21:46 pm »
aim a wee bit higher wi the psu, stick it on a surge protector and you're golden
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3610 on: Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:30:03 pm
I'm back on the PC build trail for later this year after seeing the availability of GPUs rocket up. My main problem now is deciding where to land between graphical power and power consumption. I bought my current 850W PSU (Corsair HX Platinum) just a couple of years back and would rather just throw it into a new build (all my other boxes are SFF so I have no alternative use for a full size power supply). I was looking at the 3080 12GB or ti, but maybe they're overkill, and a 3080 would better fit the bill.

It's a similar, linked, conundrum with choosing a CPU. I'm happy to just go all out for a 12900k, but am I then potentially pushing the system too much if I go for a higher-TDP GPU as well?

The rest of the system will involve powering a tower cooler, 4-7 case fans, an NVMe boot drive and an 8tb mechanical. From all the online calculators, it seems 850W should be okay for that setup, but I'm not sure how much overhead I'll have and whether power spikes will end up being an issue.

This PSU calculator is very accurate:
https://outervision.com/power-supply-calculator

I found it to be within 5 watts of my actual reading here:
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=282270.msg17649236#msg17649236

Based on those specs 850W should be fine.

I would say on the 3080 side though, the 3080 Ti isn't worth the extra heat, power and cost. I upgraded myself because it cost me less than I could get for my 3080 at the time... but it's unwieldy really. I hate that these cards are becoming power sappers.
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3611 on: Today at 11:03:32 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Yesterday at 09:33:55 pm
I hate that these cards are becoming power sappers.

It was actually reading something about the RTX 40 series looking like having even greater power requirements that got me looking into all this again in the first place. Then I saw this Linus video and it did get me pondering whether the custom PC market will start to disappear if more companies follow Apple's lead with things like the Mini. Is the future of computing tiny boxes linked to eGPUs via high capacity cables like thunderbolt?

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/LFQ3LkVF5sM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/LFQ3LkVF5sM</a>

It's already the case that component prices are far higher than their equivalents from 5-10 years ago. If we end up at a point where everyone wanting to build a PC needs to start buying 1200w power supplies to account for their components, then how sustainable a hobby is it really?
