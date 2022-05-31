« previous next »
Thanks lads, not sure on video card as I was under impression they are hard to get, I can get the original  EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO ULTRA GAMING 6GB for £400, but if something else is available, I'd have no problem getting a bigger PSU, I have more storage waiting in my old pc.

Thanks again
Same money you can get a 3060, depends how much you want to stretch your budget, saw a 3070 for £599, still seems overpriced though. Think MSRP was 499 but i'd have to check.

Plus you can get a Ryzen 5600x for 30 more than your spec. I'd be looking at redoing your spec from scratch and see where you're up to.
Morning all, after a bit of advice on a PC build. It will be my lads Christmas present so buying the bits over the coming months to spread the cost.

So far Ive got

Asus Prime B660M-A WiFi D4 Motherboard (£86.08)
Crucial P5 Plus 1000GB PCIe M.2 2280SS SSD (£80.74)
MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT MECH 2X 4GB OC Graphics Card (£144.99)

Ive built many PCs over the years, but not so much recently so Im a bit behind the times on some of the technology such as water cooling, RGB lights etc. With regards to RGB lights, the motherboard has RGB headers, but beyond that I dont know what else would be needed to have the likes of a CPU fan, case fans, RAM etc all lit up. Is it very plug and play or is the more to it?

The PC is only for some light gaming so doesnt need to be specced too highly.
From personal experience I'd say fuck the 6500xt off and go with nvidia. I've owned 3 AMD cards over the years and they've all been an epic pain in the arse. Some people have a smooth ride but a lot have nothing but problems. If you want to play GPU roulette then go ahead, but I'd strongly recommend looking at an Nvidia alternative. Just my personal opinion like.
