Morning all, after a bit of advice on a PC build. It will be my lads Christmas present so buying the bits over the coming months to spread the cost.



So far Ive got



Asus Prime B660M-A WiFi D4 Motherboard (£86.08)

Crucial P5 Plus 1000GB PCIe M.2 2280SS SSD (£80.74)

MSI Radeon RX 6500 XT MECH 2X 4GB OC Graphics Card (£144.99)



Ive built many PCs over the years, but not so much recently so Im a bit behind the times on some of the technology such as water cooling, RGB lights etc. With regards to RGB lights, the motherboard has RGB headers, but beyond that I dont know what else would be needed to have the likes of a CPU fan, case fans, RAM etc all lit up. Is it very plug and play or is the more to it?



The PC is only for some light gaming so doesnt need to be specced too highly.

