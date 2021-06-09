« previous next »
Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread

Barneylfc

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 08:53:44 am
Quote from: Darren G on June  9, 2021, 12:15:30 am
I thin tha what's important though is that Barney has come to RAWK for an answer, thus saving him the bother of asking his son.  ;D

I just don't understand his logic to be honest  ;D

I'm not clued up on this stuff, he knows a lot more about it than I do. But surely a 3070 is better than a 3060? And the price difference wouldn't be that much either? I know it's a £3/400 difference in the 3070 and 3080, but the 3060 isn't going to be £3/400 cheaper than the 3070.
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 09:24:12 am
It might not be the difference in price as such but the current situation in general, because cards are rare at the moment and are sold for a much, much higher price than they should be. Not sure though whether the situation will really change in the near future, so the 3060 will be overpriced as well.
has gone odd

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 11:46:05 am
PC gaming, in fact gaming in general has taken a right smack in the chops in the past 12 months. Poor game launches aside, there is literally nothing new or innovative enough to be excited about. Combine this with PC and console tech being incredibly expensive and difficult to find, its a bit of a recipie for disaster.

Basically fucked it all off for the next year or 2 and went back to basics with retro gaming. Gonna start with pong and space invaders for a while :D



Redcap

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 10, 2021, 12:39:57 am
Quote from: has gone odd on June  9, 2021, 11:46:05 am
PC gaming, in fact gaming in general has taken a right smack in the chops in the past 12 months. Poor game launches aside, there is literally nothing new or innovative enough to be excited about. Combine this with PC and console tech being incredibly expensive and difficult to find, its a bit of a recipie for disaster.

Basically fucked it all off for the next year or 2 and went back to basics with retro gaming. Gonna start with pong and space invaders for a while :D

I've had a Switch and a gaming PC for the last 2 years, before that I didn't have a new gaming system for a long time, so I've had a few things that I've been able to catch up on.

I'd say my best experiences over the past 2 years have been:

Breath of the Wild
The Witcher 3
Roguelike games: Hades / Dead Cells / Slay the Spire
Animal Crossing
Soulslike games: Sekiro / Hollow Knight

I do agree that it's probably a little bit of a lull right now I think while the new gen of consoles/graphics cards kick into gear.

It was what.. 7 years between PS4 and PS5. I suspect it'll be a much longer period between the next two if for no other reason than the fact that the start of this generation has been so slow.

[new username under construction]

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 10, 2021, 06:20:15 pm
Control is free on Epic at the moment
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 26, 2021, 04:38:56 am
Tech type question. I'm currently using a Asus Rog Swift PG279Q which is coming up 3 1/2 years old now. GPU is an Evga gtx 1080sc, a couple of months older still. I've had two weird bleached screens in the past couple of weeks, the second tonight. Like someone had whacked up the gamma and brightness even though the settings remain absolutely untouched. Any ideas on causes for it? It's there for a bit and then, for no apparent reason, it then goes back to normal. Restart doesn't shift it - the bios screen is equally bleached when it happens.

edit: gah, now has developed a white halo when it's turned on and a nice thin yellow line down near the middle. Asus are absolutely shite, they only want to know if you're in warranty and if not they're not even willing to give a quote for a repair. Probably cheaper to buy new again. Not impressed for 3 1/2 years use.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 05:10:33 am
Have you got another monitor that you can try using for a bit?  I'm not convinced that it's a gpu issue.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 06:33:49 am
I haven't sadly. Gave my old monitors to charity shop as they were perfect condition with boxes and all. I don't think it's GPU either, it's the monitor on the blink. Was just sat down now thinking of ordering the Alienware AW2721D. With part of the money for the GPU which would drive it if it was ever in stock. ;D
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 07:16:21 am
Quote from: Zeb on July  1, 2021, 06:33:49 am
I haven't sadly. Gave my old monitors to charity shop as they were perfect condition with boxes and all. I don't think it's GPU either, it's the monitor on the blink. Was just sat down now thinking of ordering the Alienware AW2721D. With part of the money for the GPU which would drive it if it was ever in stock. ;D

Yeah, sorry mate, I misread your post and thought that you meant the 1080 was the issue. On that note, I've been looking at a new gpu for a while myself mate. Have seen a few in stock here in Australia, but the prices are just absolutely mental at the moment. They are expected to normalise next year so I'll probably hold off until then. Regarding the monitor, it's a longshot, but it might be worth trying a different hdmi or display port cable just to rule it out if nothing else.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 07:46:38 am
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2021, 07:16:21 am
Yeah, sorry mate, I misread your post and thought that you meant the 1080 was the issue. On that note, I've been looking at a new gpu for a while myself mate. Have seen a few in stock here in Australia, but the prices are just absolutely mental at the moment. They are expected to normalise next year so I'll probably hold off until then. Regarding the monitor, it's a longshot, but it might be worth trying a different hdmi or display port cable just to rule it out if nothing else.

Yeah, thanks for sanity checking me, I did try different cables. No luck unfortunately. Annoying when it happens just outside of warranty - another six months and I'd figure I'd got my money's worth. Got sensible head on this morning so just ordered a Dell S2721DGFA on the cheap to see me through this year.

Was tempted to pay over the odds for a 3070 but gave my head a wobble that it was the price of a 3080 and more. Can't justify that although release of Total War Warhammer 3 in autumn will test my resolution if I've still not got something. Finding a fair few of the newer games are really penalising the 1080, 1660 has equal performance in Cyberpunk for instance.

edit: after chatting, politely, with their customer service again Asus have actually offered me an out of warranty reverse swap. Which is better than a kick in the nads. Just hope the replacement is going to have been looked after as well as my current monitor. Still getting the Dell though. Can't be without a monitor for an indefinite period.
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 09:41:38 am
Cases?

Cool,  quiet, small... Though small might be out the window with my 3080

Lian seem to do some good ones... There's some wacky designs out there!
boots

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 12, 2021, 10:30:57 am
Trying to play Control on PC atm. Just cant get into it. I'm still at the beginning I guess, but its hard to get enthused. TPS always make me struggle, with the exception of W3.
Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 11:33:34 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2021, 09:41:38 am
Cases?

Cool,  quiet, small... Though small might be out the window with my 3080

Lian seem to do some good ones... There's some wacky designs out there!

What about something like the Meshify 2 Compact?

https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/meshify/meshify-2-compact-light-tempered-glass/black/
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 16, 2021, 11:33:34 am
What about something like the Meshify 2 Compact?

https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/meshify/meshify-2-compact-light-tempered-glass/black/

Cheers, that looks boss, it's on the shortlist, along with:

Fractal Design Define 7
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Lian Li Lancool 215
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2021, 07:37:48 pm
Cheers, that looks boss, it's on the shortlist, along with:

Fractal Design Define 7
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Lian Li Lancool 215

There's not even a debate to be had, if that's your shortlist. Has to be the Lian Li, because it's the only one with RGB. I have gone from an RGB-less case to one with RGB and I've gotten a lot better in gaming and even in everyday life... ;D
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:06:56 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
There's not even a debate to be had, if that's your shortlist. Has to be the Lian Li, because it's the only one with RGB. I have gone from an RGB-less case to one with RGB and I've gotten a lot better in gaming and even in everyday life... ;D

haha, I do like RGB...

but I want coolness (as in temperature) and silence before RGB!
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:22:13 pm
RGB also makes it cooler and more silent. Everyone knows that... ;)
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 23, 2021, 12:59:39 am
Red ones go faster.

Anyways. Just been offered a 3070ti, by a major high street retailer, for the bargain price of £920. There ain't enough RGB in the world to make me pay that or I'd have already taken my lumps with the scalpers. At this rate I'm going to be really ready for the 4080 when it comes.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 07:43:16 am
Quote from: Zeb on July 23, 2021, 12:59:39 am
Red ones go faster.

Anyways. Just been offered a 3070ti, by a major high street retailer, for the bargain price of £920. There ain't enough RGB in the world to make me pay that or I'd have already taken my lumps with the scalpers. At this rate I'm going to be really ready for the 4080 when it comes.

You can get 3080s for £1000 now, things are normalising out.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 07:56:58 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2021, 07:43:16 am
You can get 3080s for £1000 now, things are normalising out.

I'm not sure that you can really call £1000 'normalising out' when the initial launch price was £650. 
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 10:52:06 am
Well it's not normalised fully yet ;D It's getting there, though I'm not sure we'll see £650 unless nVidia continues to sell the FE edition, are they still doing that?

Paid £800 for my MSI Gaming Trio X from Currys back when they weren't price gouging (think US RRP for that card was $759), hoping we at least return to that before the end of the year.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2021, 07:43:16 am
You can get 3080s for £1000 now, things are normalising out.

Any idea where? I'd take that.

(Edit: I'm mulling over £1200 for the Aorus 3080 at the moment so if there's cheaper I wouldn't mind.)
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 12:34:04 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 28, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
Any idea where? I'd take that.

(Edit: I'm mulling over £1200 for the Aorus 3080 at the moment so if there's cheaper I wouldn't mind.)

Obviously it's your money but I'd wait a bit.

This was in stock for about half a day for £1049.99, out of stock now but didn't vanish within seconds.
https://www.overclockers.co.uk/gigabyte-aorus-geforce-rtx-3080-xtreme-waterforce-10gb-gddr6x-pci-express-graphics-card-gx-1ct-gi.html

These aren't instantly selling out like they used to, it's still a bit crap but I'd say it's worth just keeping your eye out.

This was in stock for 2 days at £1099.99
https://www.awd-it.co.uk/inno3d-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ichill-x4-quad-fan-rgb-graphics-card-c30804-106xx-1810va36.html

Been helping my friend get a 3080 so only reason I'm sort of on the ball here. There are plenty of £1200-1300 cards in stock but it feels too much for me even if you have the money.

EDIT -

£1000 here, never heard of em but they are a retailer on PcPartPicker UK
https://www.technextday.co.uk/product/inno3d-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ichill-x4-lhr-quad-fan-rgb-graphics-card
https://uk.trustpilot.com/review/technextday.co.uk
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 12:43:11 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2021, 12:34:04 pm
Obviously it's your money but I'd wait a bit.

This was in stock for about half a day for £1049.99, out of stock now but didn't vanish within seconds.
https://www.overclockers.co.uk/gigabyte-aorus-geforce-rtx-3080-xtreme-waterforce-10gb-gddr6x-pci-express-graphics-card-gx-1ct-gi.html

These aren't instantly selling out like they used to, it's still a bit crap but I'd say it's worth just keeping your eye out.

This was in stock for 2 days at £1099.99
https://www.awd-it.co.uk/inno3d-nvidia-geforce-rtx-3080-ichill-x4-quad-fan-rgb-graphics-card-c30804-106xx-1810va36.html

Been helping my friend get a 3080 so only reason I'm sort of on the ball here. There are plenty of £1200-1300 cards in stock but it feels too much for me even if you have the money.


Nice one, thank you. Will keep an eye on cos I've been trying to do the 'email alert' from high street and the obvious pricechecking where it's always out of stock.

Yeah, will wait on a bit more if they're coming in and there's a chance of grabbing one at the price now. Think the Aorus' starting retail price was £900 or so it's still a bit mad but not as mad as some others.
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 01:47:44 pm
Quote from: Zeb on July 28, 2021, 12:16:55 pm
Any idea where? I'd take that.

(Edit: I'm mulling over £1200 for the Aorus 3080 at the moment so if there's cheaper I wouldn't mind.)

I paid way less than that (but still over the odds) for a 3080 at Novatech, months ago

Another thing of timing is everything though

https://stockdrops.net/
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 02:05:28 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on July 28, 2021, 10:52:06 am
Well it's not normalised fully yet ;D It's getting there, though I'm not sure we'll see £650 unless nVidia continues to sell the FE edition, are they still doing that?

Paid £800 for my MSI Gaming Trio X from Currys back when they weren't price gouging (think US RRP for that card was $759), hoping we at least return to that before the end of the year.

Yeah, I'd settle for that sort of level I guess (around $750).  To be honest though, there's nothing that I currently want to run and can't to an acceptable level with the 5700xt.  With FSR likely to be widely implemented now (well, hopefully) I'm not in any massive rush.  Other than AMS2 in VR - with large grid, multi class races - there's nothing that I'm particularly struggling with as I'm not really arsed about 4K if I'm honest.   
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 28, 2021, 06:57:06 pm
Thank you everyone. Will get more proactive on chasing up. Would have picked up one today Kashinoda mentioned if it had been possible to pay by Paypal. Just lairy of popping cash in by direct debit to a website I don't know.

edit: picked up an Asus Tuf 3080ti for a reasonable (heh at current prices) amount. Just got my first clear day to play and have been giggling a lot at just how ridiculous an upgrade it is. Works fine for the moment on a 750w PSU cos Ryzen 5 and not overclocking, so will have to upgrade that at some point when it's worth chasing more performance. At the moment Time Crisis benchmark reckons system's in top 1% of results uploaded which tickled me a lot too. Massively impressed with how cool the card runs after reading so much about 3080ti's running hot - it's only in a tempered glass case with the 3 fans and it's not broken 65C yet.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 13, 2021, 10:42:28 am
Quote from: Zeb on July 28, 2021, 06:57:06 pm
Thank you everyone. Will get more proactive on chasing up. Would have picked up one today Kashinoda mentioned if it had been possible to pay by Paypal. Just lairy of popping cash in by direct debit to a website I don't know.

edit: picked up an Asus Tuf 3080ti for a reasonable (heh at current prices) amount. Just got my first clear day to play and have been giggling a lot at just how ridiculous an upgrade it is. Works fine for the moment on a 750w PSU cos Ryzen 5 and not overclocking, so will have to upgrade that at some point when it's worth chasing more performance. At the moment Time Crisis benchmark reckons system's in top 1% of results uploaded which tickled me a lot too. Massively impressed with how cool the card runs after reading so much about 3080ti's running hot - it's only in a tempered glass case with the 3 fans and it's not broken 65C yet.

Didn't see this edit, nice one!

Not a complete necessity but it might be worth undervolting your card. Not sure if the 3080ti is the same but the memory modules run close / hit the thermal throttling temperature on a lot of the 3080s. Technically they still run 'within spec' but after my 3080 died and came back from the dead I wanted to make sure it had the best possible chance of surviving long term.

Here's some results I posted on OCUK, the TLDR is it performed better whilst using 70-90W less power and being around 15 degrees cooler.
https://forums.overclockers.co.uk/posts/34769917/

There's a video on how to do this this here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sClh4270yg0

That said, the ASUS cards are better than the POS MSI one I ended up with ;D


Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 13, 2021, 03:18:50 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 13, 2021, 10:42:28 am
Didn't see this edit, nice one!

Not a complete necessity but it might be worth undervolting your card. Not sure if the 3080ti is the same but the memory modules run close / hit the thermal throttling temperature on a lot of the 3080s. Technically they still run 'within spec' but after my 3080 died and came back from the dead I wanted to make sure it had the best possible chance of surviving long term.

Here's some results I posted on OCUK, the TLDR is it performed better whilst using 70-90W less power and being around 15 degrees cooler.
https://forums.overclockers.co.uk/posts/34769917/

There's a video on how to do this this here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sClh4270yg0

That said, the ASUS cards are better than the POS MSI one I ended up with ;D




Oh nice one. Thank you. Will have a read through and figure out if it's worth doing. The Asus Tuf seems to run very cool relative to others though, it's not topped 70C (general, not been checking memory specific so will keep an eye on that now) even on my air cooled phanteks case. I do know the issue though - been testing a game where people with 3080s have been really griping about temperatures with the Unity engine. So dev snuck in a limiter rather than trust people to do it themselves and the complaints have totally disappeared... But that's not a game which should be stretching a 3080/ti tbqh.

Got to say, as a wee little luxury for myself, I'm absolutely delighted with the card. I'd have been happy with a 3080, the price difference is mad for 10% performance, but I have no regrets.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 13, 2021, 06:53:55 pm
Quote from: Zeb on September 13, 2021, 03:18:50 pm
Oh nice one. Thank you. Will have a read through and figure out if it's worth doing. The Asus Tuf seems to run very cool relative to others though, it's not topped 70C (general, not been checking memory specific so will keep an eye on that now) even on my air cooled phanteks case. I do know the issue though - been testing a game where people with 3080s have been really griping about temperatures with the Unity engine. So dev snuck in a limiter rather than trust people to do it themselves and the complaints have totally disappeared... But that's not a game which should be stretching a 3080/ti tbqh.

Got to say, as a wee little luxury for myself, I'm absolutely delighted with the card. I'd have been happy with a 3080, the price difference is mad for 10% performance, but I have no regrets.

Yeah I've gone back and forth with ASUS but they seem to produce quality more often than not now. On the frame limit thing, Amazon's New World 'killed' a bunch of 3090s by not capping the menus. EVGA's fault but that was some bad press. ;D

Incidentally if anyone wants a 3080Ti they're RRP at SCAN:
https://www.scan.co.uk/nvidia/products/3080ti/vtruchepoyqzdk?utm_source=hotukdeals.com&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=hotukdeals

They had 3080's for £650 earlier but sold out now.

EDIT -

Fuck it, bought one ;D Should get close to that for my 3080.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 13, 2021, 08:16:31 pm
Quote from: Kashinoda on September 13, 2021, 06:53:55 pm
EDIT -

Fuck it, bought one ;D Should get close to that for my 3080.

;D

Was me when I saw this one at a price I could stomach. If they'd have had the Strix version then I'd have gone for that really but the card is overkill for most things at 1440p. I mean yes I'll take raytracing and no I don't need DLSS for my 60fps thank you very much.

----


Ok weird question. I have an Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. Not used it much in the past but starting to use it more.  Problem is that my middle fingers are getting rubbed raw around the knuckles from holding the controller. Just a standard way to hold it - index fingers on triggers, no weird hand positioning. Any suggestions for altering the controller so that slight ridge where the tactile material joins to the plastic isn't quite so crippling on my poor fingers?
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 15, 2021, 06:03:55 pm
I know you splashed out on an Elite controller but honestly, just get a Dualshock 4.

I have the same problem as you when using either an Xbox or Dualsense (PS5) controller. Fundamentally they're comfortable but the way I anchor the controller with certain games kills my fingers after a while. I have all 3 (and a Switch Pro Controller) and have stuck with the Dualshock.

Dualshock 4 is perfect - plus you get a lot more out of it on PC with gyro, trackpad etc.

naYoRHa2b

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
September 15, 2021, 06:17:50 pm
DualSense is the best controller I've ever used however it has one flaw for me, it fucking kills the knuckles on both my thumbs. Something is obviously not sitting right when I use the shoulder buttons and it ends up translating to my thumbs. At first I thought it must just be me getting older and playing alot ofncod just too much strafing and running, sliding etc but it even started happening playing driving games where I don't use the right analogue and only make small adjustments on the left stick. I don't know if there's enough support between my index fingers and thumbs but it's definitely an issue for me. Maybe the length of the pad is too long (not sure what you call the bit of the pad where you rest the inside of your palm) and the distance between the sticks and triggers just doesn't sit right with my hands
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm
Nice one. Will have a look at the Dualshock. Is it a bit bigger than the Elite to hold? And, yeah, Elite isn't uncomfortable for short periods (I used it a bit for Hades but in short play sessions) but since doing some co-op games and longer play times that little ridge is absolutely crippling for the size of my hands/fingers.
Kashinoda

  • More broken biscuits than made of crisps
Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 07:42:58 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on September 15, 2021, 06:17:50 pm
DualSense is the best controller I've ever used however it has one flaw for me, it fucking kills the knuckles on both my thumbs. Something is obviously not sitting right when I use the shoulder buttons and it ends up translating to my thumbs. At first I thought it must just be me getting older and playing alot ofncod just too much strafing and running, sliding etc but it even started happening playing driving games where I don't use the right analogue and only make small adjustments on the left stick. I don't know if there's enough support between my index fingers and thumbs but it's definitely an issue for me. Maybe the length of the pad is too long (not sure what you call the bit of the pad where you rest the inside of your palm) and the distance between the sticks and triggers just doesn't sit right with my hands


Yeah something is slightly off with it, though lots seem to love it! Shame you can't use any 3rd party controllers on the PS5 yet.


Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:09:48 pm
Nice one. Will have a look at the Dualshock. Is it a bit bigger than the Elite to hold? And, yeah, Elite isn't uncomfortable for short periods (I used it a bit for Hades but in short play sessions) but since doing some co-op games and longer play times that little ridge is absolutely crippling for the size of my hands/fingers.

Hard to compare the sizes, the DS4 is designed differently.



Reverse of the DS4, note it's more curved without the ridge.

Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
Thank you. Think I'm picking one up tomorrow. Lack of that ridge is going to be absolute bliss. Seems like such a flaw in the Elite to even have it rather than a seamless join there. Can't just be the odd couple of blokes who find it painful to play with for anything but sporadic use.
Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 05:52:30 am
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:38:46 pm
Thank you. Think I'm picking one up tomorrow. Lack of that ridge is going to be absolute bliss. Seems like such a flaw in the Elite to even have it rather than a seamless join there. Can't just be the odd couple of blokes who find it painful to play with for anything but sporadic use.

Hard to make a controller every one loves to be honest, the COD sweaters who buy the Elite controller will hold it in a way which hurts your brain. Also, if you don't like the DS4 I absolve myself from all responsibility. ;D

Just got £1400 for my 3080, £600 more than I paid for it and £350 more than I paid for the 3080 Ti.

Crazy times are not going away, I guess the mining cards are a rarity now that nVidia restricts it on newer models.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 08:41:06 am
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 05:52:30 am
Hard to make a controller every one loves to be honest, the COD sweaters who buy the Elite controller will hold it in a way which hurts your brain. Also, if you don't like the DS4 I absolve myself from all responsibility. ;D

Just got £1400 for my 3080, £600 more than I paid for it and £350 more than I paid for the 3080 Ti.

Crazy times are not going away, I guess the mining cards are a rarity now that nVidia restricts it on newer models.

Mine was a gift so I'm not going to bad mouth it too much but it's clearly designed for smaller hands than mine I think. Will see with DS4, if I don't like it then I'll have to figure out a way to stop the friction on the Elite for the moment. Stupid grip material.

Nice price for a 3080! I got £300 for a 1080 and paid *cough* something for the Asus Tuf. Had a look on Amazon last night and the price has gone up another £750 since I bought mine so shortage is here to stay a while longer. Way Nvidia are going on with the 3080ti I'd reckon it'll be next generation of GPUs before prices come back down if they're intent on minimal gains with the ti and scalping the RRP for themselves.
