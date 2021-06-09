« previous next »
Barneylfc

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 08:53:44 am
Quote from: Darren G on June  9, 2021, 12:15:30 am
I thin tha what's important though is that Barney has come to RAWK for an answer, thus saving him the bother of asking his son.  ;D

I just don't understand his logic to be honest  ;D

I'm not clued up on this stuff, he knows a lot more about it than I do. But surely a 3070 is better than a 3060? And the price difference wouldn't be that much either? I know it's a £3/400 difference in the 3070 and 3080, but the 3060 isn't going to be £3/400 cheaper than the 3070.
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 09:24:12 am
It might not be the difference in price as such but the current situation in general, because cards are rare at the moment and are sold for a much, much higher price than they should be. Not sure though whether the situation will really change in the near future, so the 3060 will be overpriced as well.
has gone odd

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 9, 2021, 11:46:05 am
PC gaming, in fact gaming in general has taken a right smack in the chops in the past 12 months. Poor game launches aside, there is literally nothing new or innovative enough to be excited about. Combine this with PC and console tech being incredibly expensive and difficult to find, its a bit of a recipie for disaster.

Basically fucked it all off for the next year or 2 and went back to basics with retro gaming. Gonna start with pong and space invaders for a while :D



Redcap

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 10, 2021, 12:39:57 am
Quote from: has gone odd on June  9, 2021, 11:46:05 am
PC gaming, in fact gaming in general has taken a right smack in the chops in the past 12 months. Poor game launches aside, there is literally nothing new or innovative enough to be excited about. Combine this with PC and console tech being incredibly expensive and difficult to find, its a bit of a recipie for disaster.

Basically fucked it all off for the next year or 2 and went back to basics with retro gaming. Gonna start with pong and space invaders for a while :D

I've had a Switch and a gaming PC for the last 2 years, before that I didn't have a new gaming system for a long time, so I've had a few things that I've been able to catch up on.

I'd say my best experiences over the past 2 years have been:

Breath of the Wild
The Witcher 3
Roguelike games: Hades / Dead Cells / Slay the Spire
Animal Crossing
Soulslike games: Sekiro / Hollow Knight

I do agree that it's probably a little bit of a lull right now I think while the new gen of consoles/graphics cards kick into gear.

It was what.. 7 years between PS4 and PS5. I suspect it'll be a much longer period between the next two if for no other reason than the fact that the start of this generation has been so slow.

[new username under construction]

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 10, 2021, 06:20:15 pm
Control is free on Epic at the moment
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
June 26, 2021, 04:38:56 am
Tech type question. I'm currently using a Asus Rog Swift PG279Q which is coming up 3 1/2 years old now. GPU is an Evga gtx 1080sc, a couple of months older still. I've had two weird bleached screens in the past couple of weeks, the second tonight. Like someone had whacked up the gamma and brightness even though the settings remain absolutely untouched. Any ideas on causes for it? It's there for a bit and then, for no apparent reason, it then goes back to normal. Restart doesn't shift it - the bios screen is equally bleached when it happens.

edit: gah, now has developed a white halo when it's turned on and a nice thin yellow line down near the middle. Asus are absolutely shite, they only want to know if you're in warranty and if not they're not even willing to give a quote for a repair. Probably cheaper to buy new again. Not impressed for 3 1/2 years use.
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 05:10:33 am
Have you got another monitor that you can try using for a bit?  I'm not convinced that it's a gpu issue.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 06:33:49 am
I haven't sadly. Gave my old monitors to charity shop as they were perfect condition with boxes and all. I don't think it's GPU either, it's the monitor on the blink. Was just sat down now thinking of ordering the Alienware AW2721D. With part of the money for the GPU which would drive it if it was ever in stock. ;D
Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 07:16:21 am
Quote from: Zeb on July  1, 2021, 06:33:49 am
I haven't sadly. Gave my old monitors to charity shop as they were perfect condition with boxes and all. I don't think it's GPU either, it's the monitor on the blink. Was just sat down now thinking of ordering the Alienware AW2721D. With part of the money for the GPU which would drive it if it was ever in stock. ;D

Yeah, sorry mate, I misread your post and thought that you meant the 1080 was the issue. On that note, I've been looking at a new gpu for a while myself mate. Have seen a few in stock here in Australia, but the prices are just absolutely mental at the moment. They are expected to normalise next year so I'll probably hold off until then. Regarding the monitor, it's a longshot, but it might be worth trying a different hdmi or display port cable just to rule it out if nothing else.
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 07:46:38 am
Quote from: Darren G on July  1, 2021, 07:16:21 am
Yeah, sorry mate, I misread your post and thought that you meant the 1080 was the issue. On that note, I've been looking at a new gpu for a while myself mate. Have seen a few in stock here in Australia, but the prices are just absolutely mental at the moment. They are expected to normalise next year so I'll probably hold off until then. Regarding the monitor, it's a longshot, but it might be worth trying a different hdmi or display port cable just to rule it out if nothing else.

Yeah, thanks for sanity checking me, I did try different cables. No luck unfortunately. Annoying when it happens just outside of warranty - another six months and I'd figure I'd got my money's worth. Got sensible head on this morning so just ordered a Dell S2721DGFA on the cheap to see me through this year.

Was tempted to pay over the odds for a 3070 but gave my head a wobble that it was the price of a 3080 and more. Can't justify that although release of Total War Warhammer 3 in autumn will test my resolution if I've still not got something. Finding a fair few of the newer games are really penalising the 1080, 1660 has equal performance in Cyberpunk for instance.

edit: after chatting, politely, with their customer service again Asus have actually offered me an out of warranty reverse swap. Which is better than a kick in the nads. Just hope the replacement is going to have been looked after as well as my current monitor. Still getting the Dell though. Can't be without a monitor for an indefinite period.
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 1, 2021, 09:41:38 am
Cases?

Cool,  quiet, small... Though small might be out the window with my 3080

Lian seem to do some good ones... There's some wacky designs out there!
boots

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 12, 2021, 10:30:57 am
Trying to play Control on PC atm. Just cant get into it. I'm still at the beginning I guess, but its hard to get enthused. TPS always make me struggle, with the exception of W3.
Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 11:33:34 am
Quote from: ToneLa on July  1, 2021, 09:41:38 am
Cases?

Cool,  quiet, small... Though small might be out the window with my 3080

Lian seem to do some good ones... There's some wacky designs out there!

What about something like the Meshify 2 Compact?

https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/meshify/meshify-2-compact-light-tempered-glass/black/
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 07:37:48 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 16, 2021, 11:33:34 am
What about something like the Meshify 2 Compact?

https://www.fractal-design.com/products/cases/meshify/meshify-2-compact-light-tempered-glass/black/

Cheers, that looks boss, it's on the shortlist, along with:

Fractal Design Define 7
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Lian Li Lancool 215
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July 16, 2021, 07:37:48 pm
Cheers, that looks boss, it's on the shortlist, along with:

Fractal Design Define 7
Corsair 5000D Airflow
Lian Li Lancool 215

There's not even a debate to be had, if that's your shortlist. Has to be the Lian Li, because it's the only one with RGB. I have gone from an RGB-less case to one with RGB and I've gotten a lot better in gaming and even in everyday life... ;D
ToneLa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:06:56 pm
Quote from: stoa on July 16, 2021, 07:42:55 pm
There's not even a debate to be had, if that's your shortlist. Has to be the Lian Li, because it's the only one with RGB. I have gone from an RGB-less case to one with RGB and I've gotten a lot better in gaming and even in everyday life... ;D

haha, I do like RGB...

but I want coolness (as in temperature) and silence before RGB!
stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
July 16, 2021, 09:22:13 pm
RGB also makes it cooler and more silent. Everyone knows that... ;)
Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
Today at 12:59:39 am
Red ones go faster.

Anyways. Just been offered a 3070ti, by a major high street retailer, for the bargain price of £920. There ain't enough RGB in the world to make me pay that or I'd have already taken my lumps with the scalpers. At this rate I'm going to be really ready for the 4080 when it comes.
