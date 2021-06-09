Tech type question. I'm currently using a Asus Rog Swift PG279Q which is coming up 3 1/2 years old now. GPU is an Evga gtx 1080sc, a couple of months older still. I've had two weird bleached screens in the past couple of weeks, the second tonight. Like someone had whacked up the gamma and brightness even though the settings remain absolutely untouched. Any ideas on causes for it? It's there for a bit and then, for no apparent reason, it then goes back to normal. Restart doesn't shift it - the bios screen is equally bleached when it happens.
edit: gah, now has developed a white halo when it's turned on and a nice thin yellow line down near the middle. Asus are absolutely shite, they only want to know if you're in warranty and if not they're not even willing to give a quote for a repair. Probably cheaper to buy new again. Not impressed for 3 1/2 years use.