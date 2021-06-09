Yeah, sorry mate, I misread your post and thought that you meant the 1080 was the issue. On that note, I've been looking at a new gpu for a while myself mate. Have seen a few in stock here in Australia, but the prices are just absolutely mental at the moment. They are expected to normalise next year so I'll probably hold off until then. Regarding the monitor, it's a longshot, but it might be worth trying a different hdmi or display port cable just to rule it out if nothing else.



Yeah, thanks for sanity checking me, I did try different cables. No luck unfortunately. Annoying when it happens just outside of warranty - another six months and I'd figure I'd got my money's worth. Got sensible head on this morning so just ordered a Dell S2721DGFA on the cheap to see me through this year.Was tempted to pay over the odds for a 3070 but gave my head a wobble that it was the price of a 3080 and more. Can't justify that although release of Total War Warhammer 3 in autumn will test my resolution if I've still not got something. Finding a fair few of the newer games are really penalising the 1080, 1660 has equal performance in Cyberpunk for instance.edit: after chatting, politely, with their customer service again Asus have actually offered me an out of warranty reverse swap. Which is better than a kick in the nads. Just hope the replacement is going to have been looked after as well as my current monitor. Still getting the Dell though. Can't be without a monitor for an indefinite period.