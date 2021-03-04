« previous next »
Author Topic: The PC Gaming Thread  (Read 195345 times)

Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3560 on: March 4, 2021, 05:45:32 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 03:49:02 am
At 850W you're going to lose low-load efficiency in light and idle usage scenarios unless you go Titanium.



Not sure how much that Seasonic will degrade over time, but they're top-tier so I assume you'd get more legs out of it.

Both 'nothing issues' really though.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3561 on: March 4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March  4, 2021, 05:45:32 am
Both 'nothing issues' really though.

True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!
Offline Skeeve

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3562 on: March 4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  4, 2021, 04:35:11 pm
True.

Though if you're really concious about your energy usage it's not a bad idea to try and calculate cost savings at Platinum and Titanium compared to Gold.

Though even after doing just that ultimately I went with a Seasonic Gold myself ;D Guess I don't care enough!

My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3563 on: March 5, 2021, 11:20:11 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on March  4, 2021, 09:03:30 pm
My suggestion also relates to experiences that friends have had with 3070 cards, the nvidia recommended values for psu's seem to be a little on the low size.

The TDP for the 3070 is 250W. There's no grey area there. You'll still have plenty of overhead with a 650W PSU.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3564 on: March 5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm »
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3565 on: March 6, 2021, 04:02:26 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on March  5, 2021, 12:06:20 pm
I'm running a 650W PSU with a 3080 and have had no issues. Don't get close on the power draw from the wall, nVidia have given themselves lots of headroom there. Depends on the rest of your system of course.

 I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3566 on: March 6, 2021, 01:40:52 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on March  6, 2021, 04:02:26 am
I would estimate that you're running between 550w and 600W total for your system, right?

Yeah 512W was the highest reading I got, if I was running a 3900X or Intel equivilent I'd be around 550W.


Running both FurMark and Aida64 Stability test at the same time:
https://i.imgur.com/oU3vmg8.jpg

System:
Ryzen 3700X
MSI Gaming X Trio RTX 3080 OC
2x 16GB DDR4
2x SATA SSD
1x M.2 NVME SSD
1x WLAN/Bluetooth PCI-E Card
4x USB 2.0 Devices
4x 120MM Fans
Seasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSU

No OC on voltages apart from whatever the 3080 is doing out of the box.

Actually really impressed with how accurate the PSU calculator is here: https://outervision.com/power-supply-calculator

Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3567 on: March 8, 2021, 03:44:31 am »
Just had a look at the tdp for the 3700x out of curiosity. 65W tdp! Jeez, AMD did a great job there. And yeah, you're pretty much spot on with the 3900X as mine is 105W tdp. That psu calculator is a useful bit of kit by the looks.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3568 on: March 25, 2021, 10:00:38 am »
This just arrived, had to make some changes/upgrades due to stock shortages

Palit 3070 GamingPro OC
Corsair RM650X
Rapoo webcam
And they accidentally gave me 3600MHz Ram lol

Reckon I'm good to go for a while

Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on March  1, 2021, 08:15:09 pm
Thoughts on this build?

AMD Ryzen 5 3600
MSI B550M PRO-VDH WIFI
GSKILL TridentZ Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3200mhz (F4-3200C16D-16GTZN)
GIGABYTE Geforce RTX3060TI Gaming OC PRO 8GB DDR6
SEASONIC FOCUS PLUS GX-650 80+Gold Full Modular
LIANLI LANCOOL 215
CORSAIR FORCE Series MP510 960GB Gen3 PCIe x4 NVMe(3480/3000)
ACER 27"XV272UP-IPS/144HZ/2K(2560x1440/1ms/HDMIX2/DP/Speaker)
LOGITECH C310 HD WEBCAM
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3569 on: March 29, 2021, 12:40:58 pm »
Bought Divinity Original Sin 2 yesterday. Only 11.99 on steam and it's been on my wishlist for a while. I don't usually play these types of rpg's but I've heard great things about it so gave It a go. Early impressions are good.
Offline stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3570 on: April 27, 2021, 04:43:21 pm »
Have a question. I have upgraded my PC recently and put in a Ryzen 9 3900X, because I got a decent price on Amazon. However, now I've noticed that my case gets hot as fuck while I'm playing X4 (which is probably putting quite a load on the CPU). Looking at the temperatures I'm not too worried, but my CPU goes up to 80 degrees while all the other stuff staying at about 50-60 degrees. I've cleaned the case (and of course especially the fans) when I replaced the CPU and even though I've not really done a lot of cable management all the clutter is behind the mainboard side wedged between the plate where the mainboard is on and the sidepanel. I have three fans pulling in from the front and one fan in the back going out. Should I try and put some more fans on the top side going out? Would that help or is there anything else I should try, like getting a better CPU cooler? I'm using the stock AMD one that comes with the CPU, but then again I'm not sure whether a better cooler will actually help when the air in the case is getting hot. I don't really do overclocking or stuff like that, but would an AIO water cooler be an option to keep the case cooler?
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3571 on: April 28, 2021, 07:34:54 am »
You're fine up to 95 degrees with a 3900x, so I wouldn't worry unduly about it. Once (if) it hits 95 it will throttle down to protect itself. If you do want better temps then yeah, a water cooler will help. If your concern is that you're damaging the cpu though, like I said, you shouldn't be concerned. 80 degrees is within the expected range with the stock cooler and adding more case fans is unlikely to help.
Offline stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3572 on: April 28, 2021, 02:19:03 pm »
Yeah, it's not so much about the components. I'm just not used to having such a hot case. Just want to get the warm air out a bit more efficiently. Will give it a try with some fans from one of my old cases. Maybe that helps...
Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3573 on: May 15, 2021, 01:16:43 pm »




So I've been playing Eagle dynamics DCS world since Christmas, I got involved with a group of lads on there who are pretty good, passed a few tests with them and joined their squadron and they made me this paint job for missions. Well happy.  The black X on the canopy is there because I forgot to shut it twice and ripped it off in flight.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3574 on: May 15, 2021, 01:29:24 pm »
Boss.

Nice looking graphics. Is the game a system hog?
Offline RedSince86

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3575 on: May 15, 2021, 01:38:35 pm »
That looks awesome.

Sorties against other squadrons online sounds fun.
Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3576 on: May 15, 2021, 03:14:51 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on May 15, 2021, 01:29:24 pm
Boss.

Nice looking graphics. Is the game a system hog?


Depends what settings you have it on. I did a video on you tube to show my auld man cos he worked on Harriers for the Navy. I'll dig it out and show it you if interested?
Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3577 on: May 15, 2021, 03:16:00 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on May 15, 2021, 01:38:35 pm
That looks awesome.

Sorties against other squadrons online sounds fun.

For a Newbie like me mate it's tough. we mostly do ground strike while the other lads do the dog fighting.
Online Red Raw

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3578 on: May 15, 2021, 07:53:33 pm »
Quote from: stoa on April 28, 2021, 02:19:03 pm
Yeah, it's not so much about the components. I'm just not used to having such a hot case. Just want to get the warm air out a bit more efficiently. Will give it a try with some fans from one of my old cases. Maybe that helps...
As you say, its not the CPU that will be the problem as this is within tolerances, but if you are running hot for extended periods you start to worry about other components and thermal fatigue, especially on cheaper motherboards.

Before you invest in water cooling, which shouldn't be necessary running at stock speeds, have you tried a modest aftermarket heatpipe/tower cooler?

Something like the Coolermaster Hyper Evo 212 has been floating around the top of the Frosty Tech charts for years (https://www.frostytech.com/articles/2655/4.html) and is only ~£30.

I have one in an old rig with a 125W TDP CPU which I use for encoding and such, and I can easily max out all six cores with temperatures happily floating around 45°C - it doesn't even sound like a leaf blower (see below).



I don't know how well rated the stock cooler is on the Ryzen processors, but with some decent thermal paste (correctly applied) you might find you could drop your temperatures by 20 degrees or more without loading the case up with fans or tying yourself in knots with cable routing.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3579 on: May 15, 2021, 09:08:27 pm »
Quote from: kev_goss on May 15, 2021, 03:14:51 pm

Depends what settings you have it on. I did a video on you tube to show my auld man cos he worked on Harriers for the Navy. I'll dig it out and show it you if interested?


Yeah mate. Post a link and I'll have a look. Nice that you've found a bit of a community too. Tried to do that with RDO but it's just full of twats for the most part.
Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3580 on: May 15, 2021, 11:10:20 pm »
https://youtu.be/-35VHIHBX_0

Excuse the voice mate, Have to speak slower cos they can't understand me when I talk normally.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3581 on: May 16, 2021, 10:42:22 am »
Quote from: kev_goss on May 15, 2021, 11:10:20 pm
https://youtu.be/-35VHIHBX_0

Excuse the voice mate, Have to speak slower cos they can't understand me when I talk normally.

Yeah, I get the voice thing mate.  The first couple of years after moving to Australia the Aussies practically needed subtitles to understand me.  Got sick of repeating myself. You forgot to de-scouse yourself at 8:06 though.   ;D  Anyhow....

 That looks really nice mate.  What sort of set-up are you using in terms of peripherals and the like?  Flight stick, track ir or anything like that?  I bet it would be absolutely boss in VR.
Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3582 on: May 16, 2021, 08:14:12 pm »
I've got track hat that's glued onto my headset, I've also got the saitek rhino x55 throttle and stick. My headset is 7.1 dolby tuf gaming headset. I've just bought the HP reverb g2 vr but not used that yet.
Offline stoa

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3583 on: May 16, 2021, 11:55:20 pm »
Quote from: Red Raw on May 15, 2021, 07:53:33 pm
As you say, its not the CPU that will be the problem as this is within tolerances, but if you are running hot for extended periods you start to worry about other components and thermal fatigue, especially on cheaper motherboards.

Before you invest in water cooling, which shouldn't be necessary running at stock speeds, have you tried a modest aftermarket heatpipe/tower cooler?

Something like the Coolermaster Hyper Evo 212 has been floating around the top of the Frosty Tech charts for years (https://www.frostytech.com/articles/2655/4.html) and is only ~£30.

I have one in an old rig with a 125W TDP CPU which I use for encoding and such, and I can easily max out all six cores with temperatures happily floating around 45°C - it doesn't even sound like a leaf blower (see below).



I don't know how well rated the stock cooler is on the Ryzen processors, but with some decent thermal paste (correctly applied) you might find you could drop your temperatures by 20 degrees or more without loading the case up with fans or tying yourself in knots with cable routing.


Cheers for the suggestions. I have put two additional fans on the top of the case blowing outwards and they seem to do the trick. The case doesn't heat up that much anymore. CPU temps are a bit lower as well, but they weren't really my concern.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3584 on: May 17, 2021, 08:39:29 am »
Quote from: kev_goss on May 16, 2021, 08:14:12 pm
I've got track hat that's glued onto my headset, I've also got the saitek rhino x55 throttle and stick. My headset is 7.1 dolby tuf gaming headset. I've just bought the HP reverb g2 vr but not used that yet.

VR is the shit mate. I'd be giving that a go asap if I were you. I can't/won't go back to anything else for my racing games, so I'd imagine it would be similarly great in a flight sim (though you should probably expect a good dose of motion sickness before you get acclimatised to it).  I promised myself that I wouldn't spend any more on the PC for a while, but I'm proper tempted to get kitted up and give this a go myself. 

Cool vid of an actual ex-fighter pilot playing in VR.  From his comments it looks like the game has done a brilliant job on the authenticity side of things:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tYwbkajpgfM&amp;t=1330s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tYwbkajpgfM&amp;t=1330s</a>
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3585 on: May 17, 2021, 07:36:31 pm »
Okay I've ascended to peak COVID setup now. No more upgrades for the next few years and hopefully back to spending on holidays.

AMD Ryzen 5900X
Nvidia RTX 3080
Samsung Odyssey G9 49' 240Hz  5120x1440
BeQuiet 802 Case
Seasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSU
Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse
Herman Miller Embody Chair

At least my old B450M motherboard is still compatible and my speakers haven't changed since 2002 ;D


Offline kev_goss

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3586 on: May 18, 2021, 02:44:27 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on May 17, 2021, 08:39:29 am
VR is the shit mate. I'd be giving that a go asap if I were you. I can't/won't go back to anything else for my racing games, so I'd imagine it would be similarly great in a flight sim (though you should probably expect a good dose of motion sickness before you get acclimatised to it).  I promised myself that I wouldn't spend any more on the PC for a while, but I'm proper tempted to get kitted up and give this a go myself. 

Cool vid of an actual ex-fighter pilot playing in VR.  From his comments it looks like the game has done a brilliant job on the authenticity side of things:

 <a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/tYwbkajpgfM&amp;t=1330s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/tYwbkajpgfM&amp;t=1330s</a>



Hahaha good old Tim Davis, cracks me up that bloke.
Online Red Berry

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3587 on: May 21, 2021, 05:36:57 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 17, 2021, 07:36:31 pm
Okay I've ascended to peak COVID setup now. No more upgrades for the next few years and hopefully back to spending on holidays.

AMD Ryzen 5900X
Nvidia RTX 3080
Samsung Odyssey G9 49' 240Hz  5120x1440
BeQuiet 802 Case
Seasonic Focus GX 650W Gold PSU
Razer Viper Ultimate Mouse
Herman Miller Embody Chair

At least my old B450M motherboard is still compatible and my speakers haven't changed since 2002 ;D



I'd love a monitor like that.

Been planning an upgrade for awhile, once I have more pressing household needs attended to (new fridge freezer etc). I thought of getting a bare bones deal to insert into my old Antec 900 case, but the hard drive only has W7 on it; plus the case itself, although in fine condition, has no onboard USB 3.0.  Tempted to just shell out for a brand new rig.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3588 on: May 22, 2021, 10:23:09 am »
A lightning power surge took out my PSU (rest of the system seems fine). Managed to get a 1 to 1 exchange for the PSU but any ideas what I can do to prevent this in the future other than unplugging my PC? Surge protectors and/or UPSs maybe?
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3589 on: May 22, 2021, 08:25:00 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on May 21, 2021, 05:36:57 pm
I'd love a monitor like that.

Been planning an upgrade for awhile, once I have more pressing household needs attended to (new fridge freezer etc). I thought of getting a bare bones deal to insert into my old Antec 900 case, but the hard drive only has W7 on it; plus the case itself, although in fine condition, has no onboard USB 3.0.  Tempted to just shell out for a brand new rig.

There's a good deal on a smaller ultra wide from Samsung at the moment, £270: Link here

If you don't care about super refresh rates then that's a steal.

With getting a new rig now, you'll be fine with everything but a graphics card which are 3x more expansive than they should be. If you already have a card I'd still go with a full new build and use that until everything normalises later this year (hopefully).
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3590 on: May 22, 2021, 08:43:26 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 22, 2021, 10:23:09 am
A lightning power surge took out my PSU (rest of the system seems fine). Managed to get a 1 to 1 exchange for the PSU but any ideas what I can do to prevent this in the future other than unplugging my PC? Surge protectors and/or UPSs maybe?

A decent surge protector is made for just that :)
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3591 on: May 23, 2021, 03:46:52 pm »
Quote from: Kashinoda on May 22, 2021, 08:43:26 pm
A decent surge protector is made for just that :)
Got a good one to recommend? I'm worried I'll land up with just a glorified extension cord
Offline Kashinoda

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3592 on: May 23, 2021, 11:33:00 pm »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on May 23, 2021, 03:46:52 pm
Got a good one to recommend? I'm worried I'll land up with just a glorified extension cord

Yeah fair point, Amazon is flooded with crap! Look for Brennenstuhl, Belkin and MasterPlug.
Online adruk87

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3593 on: May 26, 2021, 07:48:19 pm »
Just had a 3080 FE in my basket on scan, got as far as credit card details, confirmed in banking app. Out of stock, gutted.
Offline Darren G

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3594 on: June 2, 2021, 01:23:50 am »
Nvidia 3080ti and 3070ti coming June 10th folks. Should be available to purchase some time in 2024!
Offline Zeb

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3595 on: June 2, 2021, 09:40:41 am »
Still waiting on one to come into stock too. Was hoping by now the backlog would have cleared a bit but clearly not. 1080 is doing heroic work to be fair to it. Wonder how well AMD's DLSS alternative will play with it. One thing to say 'and it works on...' and another to say 'and it works really well on...'.
Online adruk87

Re: The PC Gaming Thread
« Reply #3596 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on June  2, 2021, 01:23:50 am
Nvidia 3080ti and 3070ti coming June 10th folks. Should be available to purchase some time in 2024!

Managed to get a 3080ti on launch day last week, just arrived today. Hadn't realised my PSU was only 520w though ::) new PSU time!
