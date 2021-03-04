Yeah, it's not so much about the components. I'm just not used to having such a hot case. Just want to get the warm air out a bit more efficiently. Will give it a try with some fans from one of my old cases. Maybe that helps...
As you say, its not the CPU that will be the problem as this is within tolerances, but if you are running hot for extended periods you start to worry about other components and thermal fatigue, especially on cheaper motherboards.
Before you invest in water cooling, which shouldn't be necessary running at stock speeds, have you tried a modest aftermarket heatpipe/tower cooler?
Something like the Coolermaster Hyper Evo 212 has been floating around the top of the Frosty Tech charts for years (https://www.frostytech.com/articles/2655/4.html
) and is only ~£30.
I have one in an old rig with a 125W TDP CPU which I use for encoding and such, and I can easily max out all six cores with temperatures happily floating around 45°C - it doesn't even sound like a leaf blower (see below).
I don't know how well rated the stock cooler is on the Ryzen processors, but with some decent thermal paste (correctly applied) you might find you could drop your temperatures by 20 degrees or more without loading the case up with fans or tying yourself in knots with cable routing.