Have a question. I have upgraded my PC recently and put in a Ryzen 9 3900X, because I got a decent price on Amazon. However, now I've noticed that my case gets hot as fuck while I'm playing X4 (which is probably putting quite a load on the CPU). Looking at the temperatures I'm not too worried, but my CPU goes up to 80 degrees while all the other stuff staying at about 50-60 degrees. I've cleaned the case (and of course especially the fans) when I replaced the CPU and even though I've not really done a lot of cable management all the clutter is behind the mainboard side wedged between the plate where the mainboard is on and the sidepanel. I have three fans pulling in from the front and one fan in the back going out. Should I try and put some more fans on the top side going out? Would that help or is there anything else I should try, like getting a better CPU cooler? I'm using the stock AMD one that comes with the CPU, but then again I'm not sure whether a better cooler will actually help when the air in the case is getting hot. I don't really do overclocking or stuff like that, but would an AIO water cooler be an option to keep the case cooler?