Author Topic: GTA V  (Read 348840 times)

Offline LOKKO

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5280 on: July 27, 2022, 07:28:36 pm »
Offline voodoo ray

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5281 on: July 27, 2022, 07:29:40 pm »
2 hour single player game using 3% of the map then the rest is all "gta online 2"
Offline Sangria

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5282 on: July 27, 2022, 07:34:59 pm »
Quote from: LOKKO on July 27, 2022, 07:28:36 pm
Few more details here...

https://twitter.com/GTANet/status/1552320389585551360

Previously: Rockstar criticised for pushing employees to their limits.
Now: Employees quit Rockstar because of lack of progress, criticise managers put in place to manage their workload.
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5283 on: July 28, 2022, 12:22:36 pm »
According to Bloomberg the next GTA will be set in Vice City, scheduled for 2024 and features a female protagonist.

Hopefully it's like some bonnie and clyde type thing, would be good fun.
Offline El Lobo

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5284 on: July 28, 2022, 12:29:06 pm »
Yeah that sounds like a good twist that they've not done before....it'll take them a good couple of years just working out how to tell the story without offending someone
Offline AndyMuller

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5285 on: July 28, 2022, 12:38:10 pm »
The worrying thing for me is how much they put into the story compared to how much they will be putting into live updates/GTA Online 2.0.
Offline Sangria

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5286 on: July 28, 2022, 02:43:55 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on July 28, 2022, 12:38:10 pm
The worrying thing for me is how much they put into the story compared to how much they will be putting into live updates/GTA Online 2.0.

Depends how much the writers put into the story. Before Red Dead 2 came out, the worry was that the single player campaign was just a storefront for the online component, which was the main focus of the game. As it turned out, the RDR2 story was Dan Houser's precious. A bit too much story for many.
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5287 on: July 28, 2022, 10:35:21 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on July 28, 2022, 12:22:36 pm
According to Bloomberg the next GTA will be set in Vice City, scheduled for 2024 and features a female protagonist.

Hopefully it's like some bonnie and clyde type thing, would be good fun.

she will be black as well

but it's sort of sad we act like even that would be notable in 2022. Sigh.

Ah well. If the world is great - the real draw of their games - I'll buckle in. Want something a bit dirtier, heavier, less gloss. Not LA. Emergent gameplay too - stop scripting everything in missions

Missions out in the open world is a next step but Rockstar wanna be directors so much they won't do it. Though Hausers going....  shrug

Looking for GTA to be your "satirical" comedy god is also, let's be honest, naff - I enjoy it playing but it's not a comedy hallmark
Offline Red Viper

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5288 on: July 28, 2022, 11:31:50 pm »
They need to completely overhaul the gameplay mechanics and the awful loop of drive to this place, collect the thing, drive it back to where you started. It's old, it's tired and it's been done to death in both gta v and rdr2. The fact that they're saying this will be very different from previous games does give me a bit of confidence that this might be what they're doing but I guess we'll see.
Offline Garlicbread

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5289 on: July 29, 2022, 02:08:56 pm »
Female protagonist is long overdue. Looking forward to it!
Offline dalarr

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5290 on: July 29, 2022, 07:55:52 pm »
Vice City is a promising start. Hope this will be a massive single player game
Online FiSh77

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5291 on: July 30, 2022, 08:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on July 28, 2022, 11:31:50 pm
They need to completely overhaul the gameplay mechanics and the awful loop of drive to this place, collect the thing, drive it back to where you started. It's old, it's tired and it's been done to death in both gta v and rdr2. The fact that they're saying this will be very different from previous games does give me a bit of confidence that this might be what they're doing but I guess we'll see.

I hope we get to go bowling with our cousin
Offline stevieG786

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5292 on: September 6, 2022, 12:35:45 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on February  8, 2022, 12:15:22 pm
Yeah something really different would be fun. It's not just about location, it's also about time period.

Something in London, or UK based (Manchester and Liverpool for example!) would be very cool but it'll never happen. They've been pretty clear about that.

If you assume the US is mandatory, then Florida would be a fun setting. Miami, Orlando, New Orleans. Loads to play with.

GTA 6 - United Arab Emirates
Offline kopite321

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5293 on: September 6, 2022, 12:49:21 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on September  6, 2022, 12:35:45 pm
GTA 6 - United Arab Emirates

GTA6 - The Wirral Years.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5294 on: September 18, 2022, 07:25:31 am »
Lots of early build GTAVI videos floating around:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9GfPx1yAxQ0
Offline naYoRHa2b

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5295 on: September 18, 2022, 08:05:29 am »
Yeah that's definitely GTA6.

Offline kopite321

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5296 on: September 18, 2022, 08:46:03 am »
Yep...think that's real.
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5297 on: September 18, 2022, 09:49:57 am »
Yeah I am looking at this discussion and have looked through the videos. The sky matches RDR2's cloud system. Looks real enough.

A shame, seems a malicious targeted attack, with source code leaked.

But I remember seeing GTAV leaked on Vine back in the day.

Offline Fiasco

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5298 on: September 18, 2022, 03:11:30 pm »
Pretty sure the leaks are legit, it aligns with the talk a few months back about a Bonnie and Clyde like story and having a female protagonist.


From what I'm reading the videos are from 2019, so 3 years ago. That could be a good thing to indicate the release isn't that far away, maybe some time next year.
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5299 on: September 18, 2022, 05:17:10 pm »
There is absolutely no question they're legit

I am a game Dev for the Playstation.... I recognise some of the devkit  :D

It's also wildly impressive for a fake. Yeah let's not debate it being fake

Let's get excited for plqying as Lucia
Offline voodoo ray

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5300 on: September 18, 2022, 05:27:13 pm »
there'd be no point someone going through that much effort to make a fake.
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5301 on: September 18, 2022, 05:38:17 pm »

Robbery system looks a lot more involved.
Decent leak. Maybe old footage, but it's to me between alpha and beta here. 30fps all the way (means nothing that early in game dev)

Lucia is thicc. Doesn't look white af to me. Already seen twitter freakouts about this, but of course

Robbery system looks a bit more appealing than Yet More Heists. The clouds look the same volumetric kind as RDR2. Some of the animation is great, namely the crawling and the way Lucia hunkers into the wrong side of the cop car in the robbery scene

There's a few scenes with trees and the quality of light is hard to discern but there's parts of this that seem nicely realistic. Of course one of the first models they seem to have finished is a pedestrian bikini girl and of course there's a strip club 👙

Hope the black dude is playable in this, as opposed to only Lucia and Jason's Honeybunny and Pumpkin duo

Vice City subway and cop car branding is in albeit as placeholder. Everglades hovercraft action

Fabulous to see characters of different heights. Finally! Seems more variable in such respects

There is a video of a street corner and it reminded me of the "cars travelling at independent speeds" patent Rockstar put in a while back. Stuff like that and the RDR2 conversation system - and going from the debugger in the robbery scene they have quite some depth - is going to help the cohesion of the open world for sure

I hope narratively it spends more time being somewhat low key. GTAV was Hollywood Heists. I hope this is Florida Stick-ups.

As ever with GTA it'll live or die based on its open world but I'm up for this one. Doesn't feel very Vice City here, which conjures neon and the eighties. But who knows.

I find it interesting the button prompts are 1) PlayStation and 2) being white that's actually in the Sony PS5 compliance documents. It isn't using a Sony devkit afaik. Gtaforums seems to think it's crossgen but I'm not convinced but would not be surprised. think I see some of the PS4 devkit in it at points. Most is PC footage

Backwater robberies, coming soon. In 2024 or something lol

restaurant robbery video

https://youtube.com/watch?v=9GfPx1yAxQ0


Offline Fiasco

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5302 on: September 18, 2022, 05:42:09 pm »
Am I the only one seeing the nod to Pulp Fiction with the restaurant robbery scene? Could be a coincidence like, but Rockstar don't often do coincidences.



Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5303 on: September 18, 2022, 06:10:01 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on September 18, 2022, 05:42:09 pm
Am I the only one seeing the nod to Pulp Fiction with the restaurant robbery scene? Could be a coincidence like, but Rockstar don't often do coincidences.

I just saaaid

Quote
Hope the black dude is playable in this, as opposed to only Lucia and Jason's Honeybunny and Pumpkin duo

So, the old trope is true.

Anytime you say "am I the only one....." You're not
 ;D
Offline Fiasco

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5304 on: September 18, 2022, 06:23:43 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 18, 2022, 06:10:01 pm
I just saaaid

So, the old trope is true.

Anytime you say "am I the only one....." You're not
 ;D

Ah, I posted only a couple of minutes after you did, I didn't see your post :D




Offline BER

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5305 on: September 18, 2022, 06:34:25 pm »
Looks like they've copy pasted that unmistakably ancient/shite Rockstar combat.
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5306 on: September 18, 2022, 08:11:21 pm »
Quote from: BER on September 18, 2022, 06:34:25 pm
Looks like they've copy pasted that unmistakably ancient/shite Rockstar combat.

Well, it's alpha / beta... I wouldn't judge toooooo harshly

I really would love GOOD combat in these games though
Offline El Lobo

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5307 on: September 19, 2022, 09:05:26 am »
Quote from: Fiasco on September 18, 2022, 05:42:09 pm
Am I the only one seeing the nod to Pulp Fiction with the restaurant robbery scene? Could be a coincidence like, but Rockstar don't often do coincidences.

Yeah good shout :thumbup
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5308 on: September 19, 2022, 11:20:52 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on September 18, 2022, 08:11:21 pm
Well, it's alpha / beta... I wouldn't judge toooooo harshly

I really would love GOOD combat in these games though
It's the movement in Rockstar games that bugs me, input delay/lag, character doesn't stop when you do, their world building etc is fantastic, but that aspect ruined RDR2 in particular for me.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5309 on: April 29, 2023, 02:49:40 pm »
This Scottish guy sounds like the fella from Love Fist (GTA Vice City)  (Caller #2)



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Pjo4DQnLsiA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Pjo4DQnLsiA</a>

"You talk about inner rage, yes! I am filled with rage.... because of this demonic, despotic, satanic dynasty..."


Listen to the guy off Love Fist. This has to be a wind up :D
Offline ToneLa

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5310 on: June 10, 2023, 10:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September 19, 2022, 11:20:52 am
It's the movement in Rockstar games that bugs me, input delay/lag, character doesn't stop when you do, their world building etc is fantastic, but that aspect ruined RDR2 in particular for me.

I get it for rdr2 but play in first person and you don't have all the weird positioning to open drawers stuff.

You can also calibrate the controls a little bit (turn off hold to do things for example)

Can you stop quickly if you're running full pelt though?
Offline gazzalfc

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5311 on: Yesterday at 06:11:51 pm »
10 years old today. Debuted on the Playstation 3/Xbox 360. Still going today and has made approx $7.7 Billion over that time
Offline Zlen

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5312 on: Yesterday at 06:44:54 pm »
Could never get into it. Rockstar games, with the exception of RDR2, just bore me.
Offline voodoo ray

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5313 on: Yesterday at 06:52:15 pm »
and one day they'll finally release a new one. or at least an intro to gta online 2 anyway.
Offline Jake

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5314 on: Yesterday at 09:56:52 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:11:51 pm
10 years old today. Debuted on the Playstation 3/Xbox 360. Still going today and has made approx $7.7 Billion over that time

Well they've made a money printing machine haven't they but the fact we've not had a GTA6 makes me so mad.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5315 on: Today at 12:10:10 am »
If it's going to be another multiple character story campaign I'm not going to bother.

I remember the anticipation I had for San Andreas (I queued outside a shop to get my preorder on day 1) and GTA IV, which I'd preordered online and actually came two days early, but because Rockstar have wrung the life out of the last entry, I'm just completely apathetic about GTA as a series/franchise, if you want to make me happy remaster the Max Payne series, or better yet release a new one.
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5316 on: Today at 04:44:27 am »
Max Payne 1 to 3 (non-remastered of course) is available on the Xbox store. Still worth a playthrough for sure
