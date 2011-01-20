Robbery system looks a lot more involved.Decent leak. Maybe old footage, but it's to me between alpha and beta here. 30fps all the way (means nothing that early in game dev)Lucia is thicc. Doesn't look white af to me. Already seen twitter freakouts about this, but of courseRobbery system looks a bit more appealing than Yet More Heists. The clouds look the same volumetric kind as RDR2. Some of the animation is great, namely the crawling and the way Lucia hunkers into the wrong side of the cop car in the robbery sceneThere's a few scenes with trees and the quality of light is hard to discern but there's parts of this that seem nicely realistic. Of course one of the first models they seem to have finished is a pedestrian bikini girl and of course there's a strip club 👙Hope the black dude is playable in this, as opposed to only Lucia and Jason's Honeybunny and Pumpkin duoVice City subway and cop car branding is in albeit as placeholder. Everglades hovercraft actionFabulous to see characters of different heights. Finally! Seems more variable in such respectsThere is a video of a street corner and it reminded me of the "cars travelling at independent speeds" patent Rockstar put in a while back. Stuff like that and the RDR2 conversation system - and going from the debugger in the robbery scene they have quite some depth - is going to help the cohesion of the open world for sureI hope narratively it spends more time being somewhat low key. GTAV was Hollywood Heists. I hope this is Florida Stick-ups.As ever with GTA it'll live or die based on its open world but I'm up for this one. Doesn't feel very Vice City here, which conjures neon and the eighties. But who knows.I find it interesting the button prompts are 1) PlayStation and 2) being white that's actually in the Sony PS5 compliance documents. It isn't using a Sony devkit afaik. Gtaforums seems to think it's crossgen but I'm not convinced but would not be surprised. think I see some of the PS4 devkit in it at points. Most is PC footageBackwater robberies, coming soon. In 2024 or something lolrestaurant robbery video