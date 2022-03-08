« previous next »
GTA V

Scott

Re: GTA V
March 8, 2022, 02:37:56 pm
Disgusting practice that. Would have picked it up at 75% off but they can fuck off giving one console 75% and the other 50%

Absolutely hate what R* have become
Jambo Power

Re: GTA V
March 8, 2022, 03:02:48 pm
I take it you are on Xbox? ;D
naYoRHa2b

Re: GTA V
March 8, 2022, 03:28:51 pm
Good price that. What with the free million a month on PS5 I'm all set to go!
Red Viper or RedViper87

Re: GTA V
March 8, 2022, 05:48:05 pm
Won't be going anyw here near this til I see some gameplay.
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: GTA V
March 8, 2022, 06:21:19 pm
If the PS5 update isnt a bag of nails Ill get this again for £9! Probably wont play it straight away but I skipped it on PS4 so its been a while and I really enjoyed it first time round.
Statto Red

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 12:31:12 pm
Is this happening to anyone else, playing story mode, & put the waypoint to Franklin's safehouse in the Vinewood Hills, every time i take a taxi & confirm the waypoint as the destination, the taxi is dropping Franklin off on the next road down, & Franklin is always getting a wanted level. :no
Broad Spectrum

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 07:11:17 pm
I mean, you know what the only logical outcome to this situation is? You need to rag the driver out the taxi, steal it, run him over, and drive home yourself. Well thats what Id do anyway  ;D
Red Viper or RedViper87

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 07:38:07 pm
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March  8, 2022, 05:48:05 pm
Won't be going anywhere near this til I see some gameplay.

From what I've seen it looks exactly the fucking same :lmao
Broad Spectrum

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 08:11:17 pm
Personally wouldnt spend a penny more on this game. Gladly bought it again for the PS4 having owned it on the 360. This release is a massive piss take though, but its their cash cow so hardly surprising.
darragh85

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 08:45:35 pm
Quote from: bailey90 on February 10, 2022, 02:13:26 am
I second this. A very good and somewhat underrated game.

i third this. played it a few years ago. very enjoyable

almost finished gta v story now and its still gta iv all day for me. the storyline in this is just a bit silly in parts and too convenient in terms of how it is linked together. still a great game though.

Statto Red

Re: GTA V
March 14, 2022, 10:32:22 pm
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on March 14, 2022, 08:11:17 pm
Personally wouldnt spend a penny more on this game. Gladly bought it again for the PS4 having owned it on the 360. This release is a massive piss take though, but its their cash cow so hardly surprising.

I did the same, owned GTA V on the 360, brought a PS4 so brought GTA V for the PS4, & GTA V is far superior on the PS4, than on the 360[even PS3], Rockstar are lazy, raking in the ££s from GTA Online, see releases, like the half arsed release of GTA The Trilogy, The Definitive Edition.
Crimson

Re: GTA V
March 15, 2022, 06:33:42 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March 14, 2022, 07:38:07 pm
From what I've seen it looks exactly the fucking same :lmao

Honestly couldn't tell what has been updated.. maybe some draw distance.
I have no idea what Im taking about

Graeme

Re: GTA V
March 15, 2022, 07:50:32 am
Differences are fairly clear to me. Brightness, colours, frame rate, draw distance etc - all visibly improved, as are load times.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: GTA V
March 15, 2022, 08:06:10 am
Seems like more NPCs and traffic as well. Or maybe I'm imagining it
gray19lfc

Re: GTA V
March 15, 2022, 10:10:19 am
How do I get the free online version for PS5? Cant see an option for it on the store.
BER

Re: GTA V
March 15, 2022, 10:16:55 am
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on March  8, 2022, 05:48:05 pm
Won't be going anyw here near this til I see some gameplay.

ToneLa

Re: GTA V
March 17, 2022, 10:42:11 am
Quote from: Crimson on March 15, 2022, 06:33:42 am
Honestly couldn't tell what has been updated.. maybe some draw distance.

60fps is pretty obvious to me, and ray traced shadows.

As someone who mods his PC version the new "enhanced" version is trash. Maybe it has some slightly improved engine changes which, basically, I hope go to PC
darragh85

Re: GTA V
March 21, 2022, 12:09:16 am
finally completed it today. almost 9 years later lol
I've been a good boy.

Re: GTA V
March 21, 2022, 07:13:25 am
Quote from: darragh85 on March 21, 2022, 12:09:16 am
finally completed it today. almost 9 years later lol
You haven't completed it until you play it on all three consoles, PS3, PS4 and PS5. Another 18 years by which time GTA 6 should be in it's final development stages.
Graeme

Re: GTA V
March 21, 2022, 07:29:11 am
Only discovered Director Mode on this the other week. Great fun :D
Statto Red

Re: GTA V
March 22, 2022, 06:48:22 am
Yeah, director mode is good fun, can have a few stuff on in settings like, invincibility, no wanted levels, restricted areas off that, i always go & explore inside the air base, sometimes the prison & not set off any warnings ;D
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: GTA V
March 22, 2022, 09:42:53 am
Quote from: Graeme on March 21, 2022, 07:29:11 am
Only discovered Director Mode on this the other week. Great fun :D

Is it available on the PS3 story mode?
Statto Red

Re: GTA V
March 22, 2022, 03:13:08 pm
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on March 22, 2022, 09:42:53 am
Is it available on the PS3 story mode?

It appears not, only next gen consoles from PS4, Xbox 1 & so on.
naYoRHa2b

Re: GTA V
March 25, 2022, 05:33:28 pm
GTA plus :lmao

No thanks.
AndyMuller

Re: GTA V
March 25, 2022, 07:28:28 pm
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on March 25, 2022, 05:33:28 pm
GTA plus :lmao

No thanks.

Micro transaction era in full effect.
ScouserAtHeart

Re: GTA V
Yesterday at 06:57:23 am
Ugh
Hedley Lamarr

Re: GTA V
Yesterday at 07:37:16 am
Rockstar are pretty brazen with this shit now. £6 a month ???
ScouserAtHeart

Re: GTA V
Yesterday at 12:59:18 pm
Clearly also means GTA 6 isn't as close as they wanted people to think
Red Viper or RedViper87

Re: GTA V
Yesterday at 03:21:21 pm
Oh please can I pay £70 a year just to get a few early access items for a 9 year old game. What a great deal. :lmao

This company man, fuck me, they're absolutely finished.
Darren G

Re: GTA V
Today at 02:17:10 pm
They're just taking the piss at this point.  Even Bethesda are like "bruh, really?".
