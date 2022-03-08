Won't be going anywhere near this til I see some gameplay.
I second this. A very good and somewhat underrated game.
Personally wouldnt spend a penny more on this game. Gladly bought it again for the PS4 having owned it on the 360. This release is a massive piss take though, but its their cash cow so hardly surprising.
From what I've seen it looks exactly the fucking same
I have no idea what Im taking about
Honestly couldn't tell what has been updated.. maybe some draw distance.
finally completed it today. almost 9 years later lol
Only discovered Director Mode on this the other week. Great fun
Is it available on the PS3 story mode?
GTA plus No thanks.
