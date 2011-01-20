I could see GTA6 genuinely being breathtaking if they lean hard into what Red Dead the Second did right



Graphics, feel, heft, weight, consequence. There was a lot cut that should have made it: "someone remembers you killed their cousin," one preview said. That, but unscripted



NPCs with a set of attributes: likeliness to fight, ability to take a joke, pissed offness, to slightly randomise the dialog which again is lifted from RDR2 (I have modded GTAV to have this little thing and it is unusually effective). They patented some thing about individual drivers doing individual things so perhaps they do realise NPCs are a key to true depth.



Your car has a trunk and you keep weapons in it.



New locations. No more rehashes. I somehow see a southern state but it'll surely be America..



Unsure about three protagonists returning. If one was a dirty cop, one would have to be a black hacker chick.



The screenshots will be glorious - probably taken at night in the rain - but in the end it'll live or die on how emergent the world is, when you've done all missions, online has let you down, and the open world feels empty.



The solution to this seems dynamic, emergent overlapping systems. I'd love to piss off an NPC and have them genuinely do something about it. Continuity.



I've been replaying GTA4 in 8K and the mission design is sometimes a lot more free. The little things. GTA4: Kill the guy on the bike. GTAV: follow the script of chasing a guy down on a bike to see a cut scen