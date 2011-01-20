« previous next »
Online Dench57

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5200 on: November 19, 2021, 09:40:43 am »
Cyberpunk made a bit more sense because CDPR had investors breathing down their necks. Rockstar had no constraints, they have more money and resources than god. They had everything they needed to create a wonderful, staggeringly beautiful remaster, and they still would have made massive profits. It's such a wasted opportunity, these games deserved better. And it's not even that the remaster is lacklustre, it's that it looks like a single QA tester didn't even glance at it before they stuck their name and a £50 price tag on it, removing the original trilogy (it was available for under a tenner until recently) in the process as a final "fuck you" to its fans.
« Last Edit: November 19, 2021, 09:44:50 am by Dench57 »
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5201 on: November 19, 2021, 09:43:10 am »
I can't even be arsed to pirate it. That's pretty bad.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5202 on: November 19, 2021, 10:49:01 am »
And then you replay games like Max Payne 3 and remember the good ol days. Shooting mechanics are excellent, both the writing and story are excellent, its just a really solid game. It does make you think why they werent able to release a similar linear-type game during the PS4 era? As others have said, with their abundance of resources its pathetic really.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5203 on: November 19, 2021, 02:41:10 pm »
I was enjoying the fuck out of it, but Im on the flying bit and that did my head in originally, Back when I had reactions.  Id throw the controller if they werent £50 a pop.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5204 on: November 19, 2021, 02:51:28 pm »
Quote from: Broad Spectrum on November 19, 2021, 10:49:01 am
And then you replay games like Max Payne 3 and remember the good ol days. Shooting mechanics are excellent, both the writing and story are excellent, its just a really solid game. It does make you think why they werent able to release a similar linear-type game during the PS4 era? As others have said, with their abundance of resources its pathetic really.

I'd say they should remake Max Payne, but considering how they managed to fuck up rain in GTA I'm not sure I'd trust them with bullet time and dead baby blood mazes.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5205 on: November 19, 2021, 03:03:48 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on November 19, 2021, 02:41:10 pm
I was enjoying the fuck out of it, but Im on the flying bit and that did my head in originally, Back when I had reactions.  Id throw the controller if they werent £50 a pop.

Learn to fly Carl.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5206 on: November 19, 2021, 03:06:45 pm »
Quote from: voodoo ray on November 19, 2021, 03:03:48 pm
Learn to fly Carl.

Hahaha. I got my pilots license, I still cant fly, what does that tell you about the licensing authorities ? 
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5207 on: November 19, 2021, 04:23:13 pm »
Quote from: fucking appalled on November 19, 2021, 02:51:28 pm
I'd say they should remake Max Payne, but considering how they managed to fuck up rain in GTA I'm not sure I'd trust them with bullet time and dead baby blood mazes.

I hate that maze. That's the only time I used cheats in the first game, to skip that level
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5208 on: November 20, 2021, 08:12:59 am »
Rockstar have now addressed  the unexpected technical issues that came to light as part of the launch of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy  The Definitive Edition. (Im not making this up. Its an actual quote). It just sums up the current state of large parts of the gaming industry: release  half-arsed, unfinished games. IF the game is poorly received, promise updates and patches. Count your money from pre-orders and move on to the next scam.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5209 on: November 20, 2021, 09:05:35 am »
unless you want a physical copy to arrive on the day of release I can't really see why anyone would pre-order these days.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5210 on: November 20, 2021, 09:56:39 am »
got my refund anyway


back to modded GTAV
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5211 on: February 4, 2022, 03:12:13 pm »
Rockstar confirm they're "well underway" with active development on a new GTA:

https://www.rockstargames.com/newswire/article/ak73k92o47ko75/grand-theft-auto-community-update
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5212 on: February 4, 2022, 03:35:51 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on February  4, 2022, 03:12:13 pm
Rockstar confirm they're "well underway" with active development on a new GTA:

https://www.rockstargames.com/newswire/article/ak73k92o47ko75/grand-theft-auto-community-update

So vague. If I had to guess I'd say we're still 4/5 years out.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5213 on: February 4, 2022, 03:42:05 pm »
gta online 2
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5214 on: February 4, 2022, 04:10:53 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on February  4, 2022, 03:35:51 pm
, & Rockstar trying to improve working conditions
So vague. If I had to guess I'd say we're still 4/5 years out.

From reading a few articles, it seems like 24/25 for the release of GTA 6, a year later than expected, because of the pandemic.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5215 on: February 4, 2022, 04:23:16 pm »
It's going to be Vice city isn't it?

I don't think the world has moved on enough from GTA 5 to make a big jump in story for 6
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5216 on: February 4, 2022, 06:20:42 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on February  4, 2022, 04:23:16 pm
It's going to be Vice city isn't it?

I don't think the world has moved on enough from GTA 5 to make a big jump in story for 6

Think it's been rumored that GTA VI will be Vice City + parts of South America.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5217 on: February 4, 2022, 06:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on February  4, 2022, 03:35:51 pm
So vague. If I had to guess I'd say we're still 4/5 years out.

Yeah same. At least we have GTA Online to tide us over eh?  ::)
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5218 on: February 4, 2022, 07:01:18 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  4, 2022, 06:55:14 pm
Yeah same. At least we have GTA Online to tide us over eh?  ::)

As someone who's ploughed hours and hours into online the next Gta game needs to overhaul its mechanics and bring something innovative to the table. It feels so dated and clunky now. Drive, fetch, drive, fetch, drive, fetch, fly, fetch etc can't have that tired game play loop anymore.

Sadly I don't think Rockstar are the same company they were even just a few years ago so I don't have alot of hope for their next big release. Chances are it'll be a reskin of gta v just with next gen graphics and a new map.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5219 on: February 4, 2022, 07:20:15 pm »
GTA6 in 2066, looking forward to it on my Xbox Eyes.

In the meantime, I feel dirty to say I'm almost tempted to get GTAV when it comes to PS5 or Xbox Series X, last time I played GTA was when they brought out the first heists, can't even remember when that was now. Sounds like there's other bits to do online now that are worthy of a few quid?
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5220 on: February 5, 2022, 07:15:52 am »
Quote from: Jake on February  4, 2022, 07:20:15 pm
GTA6 in 2066, looking forward to it on my Xbox Eyes.

In the meantime, I feel dirty to say I'm almost tempted to get GTAV when it comes to PS5 or Xbox Series X, last time I played GTA was when they brought out the first heists, can't even remember when that was now. Sounds like there's other bits to do online now that are worthy of a few quid?
Yeah Im tempted too Im ashamed to say,

I owned GTA V on the PS3 but traded it in when I got my PS4 in 2014 so its been 8 years or so since I played it and I reckon Ive forgotten most the stuff which happened and havent played anything which got added since. When it was announced I couldnt believe they were remastering it again for a third console generation instead of focusing on a new game; its been 4 years since RDR2! But here we are
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5221 on: February 5, 2022, 12:28:06 pm »
Quote from: redan on February  5, 2022, 07:15:52 am
Yeah Im tempted too Im ashamed to say,

I owned GTA V on the PS3 but traded it in when I got my PS4 in 2014 so its been 8 years or so since I played it and I reckon Ive forgotten most the stuff which happened and havent played anything which got added since. When it was announced I couldnt believe they were remastering it again for a third console generation instead of focusing on a new game; its been 4 years since RDR2!But here we are

 :o

I remember so many details after only a single playthrough. Feels like it came out recently..
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5222 on: February 5, 2022, 01:42:08 pm »
Quote from: Jake on February  4, 2022, 07:20:15 pm
GTA6 in 2066, looking forward to it on my Xbox Eyes.

Are they packaging it with the Star Citizen pre-Alpha?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5223 on: February 5, 2022, 08:20:48 pm »
Ive completely lost faith in the AAA gaming industry. Until proven otherwise Im expecting GTA Live Service with an evolving map, just like Fortnite. Dan Houser is gone as well.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5224 on: February 5, 2022, 09:07:14 pm »
I don't see the big deal. Lots of people enjoy GTA online. They made a great single player in GTAV with a great open world. Made RDR2 equally as impressive.

When GTA 6 releases it'll be another great game.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5225 on: February 5, 2022, 09:12:29 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on February  5, 2022, 09:07:14 pm
I don't see the big deal. Lots of people enjoy GTA online. They made a great single player in GTAV with a great open world. Made RDR2 equally as impressive.

When GTA 6 releases it'll be another great game.

Those definitive edition remasters were bad though.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5226 on: February 6, 2022, 12:06:33 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  5, 2022, 09:12:29 pm
Those definitive edition remasters were bad though.
Based on the one trailer they have put out for the PS5 and XSX version of GTA V that looks to be going down the "Definitive Remaster" road.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5227 on: February 6, 2022, 04:36:46 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  5, 2022, 09:12:29 pm
Those definitive edition remasters were bad though.
They werent made by Rockstar proper though, it was outsourced to a primarily mobile developer. Yes it they were a cheap cash grab but theyre certainly going to treat GTA 6 with a lot more care.
Football without fans is nothing.

Quote from: shelovesyou on September 13, 2012, 02:21:10 am
We've won 18 titles, 5 European Cups, 7 FA Cups, but today must be the greatest victory of all.

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5228 on: February 6, 2022, 05:42:40 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on February  5, 2022, 09:12:29 pm
Those definitive edition remasters were bad though.

They've improved it with patches though.

Definitely looks a lot better than when they were released
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

« Reply #5229 on: February 6, 2022, 08:20:27 am »
Hey, Im not giving up on GTA 6 before a single screenshot is available. Im just expressing my concern with the gaming industry in general.
1980s Vice City is still my favorite setting so Im hoping for a return to that. But as long as it has an extensive single player campaign, the setting could be the Isle of Man for all that I care.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5230 on: February 6, 2022, 08:26:37 am »
By the time it releases it might be an Xbox exclusive anyway the way the industry is going.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5231 on: February 6, 2022, 11:29:33 am »
I could see GTA6 genuinely being breathtaking if they lean hard into what Red Dead the Second did right

Graphics, feel, heft, weight, consequence. There was a lot cut that should have made it: "someone remembers you killed their cousin," one preview said. That, but unscripted

NPCs with a set of attributes: likeliness to fight, ability to take a joke, pissed offness, to slightly randomise the dialog which again is lifted from RDR2 (I have modded GTAV to have this little thing and it is unusually effective). They patented some thing about individual drivers doing individual things so perhaps they do realise NPCs are a key to true depth.

Your car has a trunk and you keep weapons in it.

New locations. No more rehashes. I somehow see a southern state but it'll surely be America..

Unsure about three protagonists returning. If one was a dirty cop, one would have to be a black hacker chick.

The screenshots will be glorious - probably taken at night in the rain - but in the end it'll live or die on how emergent the world is, when you've done all missions, online has let you down, and the open world feels empty.

The solution to this seems dynamic, emergent overlapping systems. I'd love to piss off an NPC and have them genuinely do something about it. Continuity.

I've been replaying GTA4 in 8K and the mission design is sometimes a lot more free. The little things. GTA4: Kill the guy on the bike. GTAV: follow the script of chasing a guy down on a bike to see a cut scen
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5232 on: Today at 10:15:47 am »
What does everyone want for the setting?

They're probably running out of truly iconic US cities. New Orleans and Washington DC maybe, but I don't think they'd be that fun.
I'm leaning towards RDR2-style - condensed regions that roughly correlate with US geography.
Loving Everton's business this summer. Here's an early call - they finish above Liverpool this season.
- Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 9, 2017

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5233 on: Today at 10:17:06 am »
Give me the Ozarks or go to London.

I doubt either of the above would happen but Vegas would be good fun.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5234 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
With San Andreas we got 3 locations, Los Santos, San Fierro and Las Ventura's separated by a bit of Blaine county. GTAV was pretty much just an expanded Los Santos and some redneck desert outback kinda thing. Maybe GTAVI might go more San Fierro/ San Francisco and Las Venturas/Vegas. I wouldn't mind Vice City again but modern and trips maybe across the border into a version of mexico or something.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5235 on: Today at 11:42:45 am »
A big Las Vegas/San Francisco would be very cool but I'd like to see a brand new one.

Its tricky though there's not really many cities that actually make a lot of sense...in the nicest way possible, it makes a bit more sense for it to be set in America.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: GTA V
« Reply #5236 on: Today at 12:07:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:42:45 am
A big Las Vegas/San Francisco would be very cool but I'd like to see a brand new one.

Its tricky though there's not really many cities that actually make a lot of sense...in the nicest way possible, it makes a bit more sense for it to be set in America.

Yep, I was thinking it would be nice to do Glasgow/Edinburgh given Rockstar's roots but it just wouldn't work. I have feeling a game where there are no guns and the police only use batons and tasers wouldn't quite be the same.  ;D
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5237 on: Today at 12:15:22 pm »
Yeah something really different would be fun. It's not just about location, it's also about time period.

Something in London, or UK based (Manchester and Liverpool for example!) would be very cool but it'll never happen. They've been pretty clear about that.

If you assume the US is mandatory, then Florida would be a fun setting. Miami, Orlando, New Orleans. Loads to play with.
Re: GTA V
« Reply #5238 on: Today at 12:35:01 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:15:22 pm
Yeah something really different would be fun. It's not just about location, it's also about time period.

Something in London, or UK based (Manchester and Liverpool for example!) would be very cool but it'll never happen. They've been pretty clear about that.

If you assume the US is mandatory, then Florida would be a fun setting. Miami, Orlando, New Orleans. Loads to play with.

They did New Orleans in their last game didn't they?
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258
