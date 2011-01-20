« previous next »
Quote from: dalarr on January 23, 2021, 08:55:09 pm
Like many others I have a lot of time to think at the moment. The next installment has to be Vice City, has it not? IV was Liberty City, V was San Andreas.
Its kind of depressing..Vice City was released in 2002 and set in the eighties. Theoretically, they could release GTA VI and recreate the early 2000s :-\

Fuck that's depressing.
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on July 12, 2020, 05:21:24 pm
Maybe the group, led by your leadership, will see these drafts as PR functions and brilliant use of humor

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on July  3, 2020, 08:57:05 pm
Hey Claus, fuck off.

Vice City is still my favourite GTA, I played one playthrough of GTA V......and that was on the Xbox 360!, never felt compelled to go back, even though I bought it dirt cheap for PS4 just to play GTA Online, which bored me after a while, would love to see Vice City get a remaster, but have Rockstar ever released a remaster?
no to remasters.

just make a new fucking game.
 Rockstar are making too much money from GTA 5 online to make any GTA spin offs, the next GTA whenever that's released, will be GTA 6
  i played most of GTA V on xbox 360 until my dvd drive broke. I subsequently bought it again for my xbox one but never played through it again. will have to do so. I hate trevor as a protagonist though. really hard to play as him. at least the other two have some redeeming qualities but this guy is such a sick psychopath. disgusting.

anyway GTA IV was my favourite one. loved Vice city also but GTA IV was an absolute master piece imo. great characters, story and the recreation of new york city in that game engine at the time was wonderful. Played this so much back in 08 and 09 both online and story. i love the free mode online and exploit all the glitches. anyone remember the swing glitch or the one that allowed you clip inside the buildings at the airport or the empire state building in a helicopter?  great memories.
Funnily enough GTA IV is my least favourite of the GTA franchises, most of GTA IV felt dull [i gave it up after the bank robbery mission], one annoyance was having to drive to one of the islands to start a mission, drive to another island to carry out the mission, then drive to the furthest island from where you started to complete the mission, but the biggest annoyance was as you approach the starting point of a mission you always get a phone call from someone wanting to hang out, which you felt obliged to do, otherwise they got the hump with you, plus hanging out was one of the tasks of the GTA IV, which your not compelled to do in GTA V.
4 lost the 'fun' that has been an aspect of all of the other games. tbogt excepted because that brought it back.

it also continued to have the player character moaning about how he was skint regardless of how much money you had - which could have been in the millions.

Quote from: voodoo ray on February  1, 2021, 04:06:03 pm
4 lost the 'fun' that has been an aspect of all of the other games. tbogt excepted because that brought it back.

it also continued to have the player character moaning about how he was skint regardless of how much money you had - which could have been in the millions.

Indeed, GTA IV lost that fun aspect that GTA III had, & it became a chore to play, i never had TBOGT, but GTA V became fun to play again, GTA V missions felt more enjoyable to play, the final mission in GTA V if you choose, option C Deathwish, is more enjoyable than the final mission in GTA IV, which i've viewed online
Yeah I was never a fan of 4, I don't even think I finished it. The characters were so dull compared to VC and SA.

5 was better but I think the split story hurt. 2/3 of the characters deserved a full game each.
Quote from: voodoo ray on February  1, 2021, 04:06:03 pm
4 lost the 'fun' that has been an aspect of all of the other games. tbogt excepted because that brought it back.

it also continued to have the player character moaning about how he was skint regardless of how much money you had - which could have been in the millions.

Yeah, it was the same for me. I enjoyed playing it (didn't even mind the hanging out with other people stuff, because after a while I didn't really bother with it anymore), but at the same time it wasn't really a GTA in my view. GTA was always about over the top characters and insane stuff going on. They were always much more "cheerful". GTA IV was just a depressing mess from start to finish and no matter what you did everyone was just miserable. They got back on track with TBOGT and I really liked that better than the main game. Same goes for GTA V, but I've only ever finished it once and have tried to replay the story again, but never really got far. Don't really know why.
Quote from: Statto Red on February  1, 2021, 03:37:44 pm
Funnily enough GTA IV is my least favourite of the GTA franchises, most of GTA IV felt dull [i gave it up after the bank robbery mission], one annoyance was having to drive to one of the islands to start a mission, drive to another island to carry out the mission, then drive to the furthest island from where you started to complete the mission, but the biggest annoyance was as you approach the starting point of a mission you always get a phone call from someone wanting to hang out, which you felt obliged to do, otherwise they got the hump with you, plus hanging out was one of the tasks of the GTA IV, which your not compelled to do in GTA V.

Hey Statto, lets go bowling!
Quote from: Jake on February 20, 2021, 01:22:23 pm
Hey Statto, lets go bowling!

TURKEY. ;D
Does anyone play on the FiveM server.

The footage of people playing on that server on Youtube are are amazing.

I watched a 45 mins video of 3 guys playing Cops looking for a joyrider, was like a cop show, they were proper in character.
people still playing this online is why they haven't made GTA6!!

been firing up GTA4 a bit lately though and loving it again. Janky in places sure but I do like the driving - once the learning curve is down, it feels way less shallow than V's
Rockstar only make new main GTA games for latest generation of consoles,  GTA6 when ever that's released will be for PS5, & the xbox equivalent.
There was no new GTA for the PS4 era
Quote from: RedSince86 on February 20, 2021, 02:26:29 pm
Does anyone play on the FiveM server.

The footage of people playing on that server on Youtube are are amazing.

I watched a 45 mins video of 3 guys playing Cops looking for a joyrider, was like a cop show, they were proper in character.

Yeah I've been watching quite a bit of it lately. The characters some people play on it are wild.

Rockstar should really steer into it and make it an actual feature of the next game or bring it in as DLC for GTA V. Would be great to have RP lobbies as an option on console.
It won't happen, but a great idea for GTA 6 or any GTA 6 spin off, should be the map from Red Dead Redemption set in the modern world, the likes of Valentine & St Denis 10 times as big as they are in RDRII
Quote from: Statto Red on March  4, 2021, 12:41:36 pm
It won't happen, but a great idea for GTA 6 or any GTA 6 spin off, should be the map from Red Dead Redemption set in the modern world, the likes of Valentine & St Denis 10 times as big as they are in RDRII

...or a man/woman out of time or place type thing - GTA meets Back to the Future/Crocodile Dundee/Witness.
I actually really liked GTA IV. And I thought the driving mechanics in it were great. It was by the far the most realistic/difficult to drive in, but felt so good when you got it right. I spent endless hours on the online races.

I agree that the tone was maybe more serious - but there was still plenty of funny moments, and as far as I remember GTA III was also pretty serious in tone (well from what I could gather from a protagonist who didn´t speak a word!). Certainly compared to Vice City and San Andreas. I actually liked Niko and the whole immigrant-in-America thing as a way to lead the story.

I remember when I was younger, I was always wanting them to make another GTA: London, as they did for the old top-down games. But in hindsight, despite being made a British company, GTA is a game that needs to be set in the States. Although the UK might be a mess as well with plenty to caricature, the USA is just so extreme and there is so much satire to be had, plus obviously pop culture references are always going to be more internationally understood. And a GTA set in a place without the USA´s gun culture just doesn´t make sense.

 Another plus point with games set in the States, and certainly the San Andreas/California-based games, is there is a much bigger and more spectacular diversity of scenery for when the game ventures out of the city.
Quote from: Statto Red on February  1, 2021, 06:26:39 pm
the final mission in GTA IV, which i've viewed online

My only real memory from the chore that was the GTA IV base game (lots of love for TBoGT) is the final mission. It was something to do with one of your employers tracking down an old army comrade of Niko's for him to take revenge on at the airport... and you could choose whether to go through with it or walk away. I decided to get back in the car with Roman and drive off and the potential victim started to run off.

With the conversation based on my decision starting to play out, I noticed a wicked looking jump nearby so span the car round and hit it at high speed (with the two still yapping on). Without looking, I managed to land precisely on where this random guy had run off to and the conversation instantly changed to how I'd taken out my revenge.

Personally my favourite was Vice City, even if just for the 80s aesthetic. I tried to replay it a few years ago as I never finished it (difficulty rather than lack of interest) but the gaming world has just moved on too much from those early 3D games for me.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March  6, 2021, 09:03:27 am
I actually really liked GTA IV. And I thought the driving mechanics in it were great. It was by the far the most realistic/difficult to drive in, but felt so good when you got it right. I spent endless hours on the online races.

This is surely how it actually is!

Agree about the realism - I always mod GTAV to handle like IV, and has a learning curve. Really felt like something you could master, as opposed to GTAV's sort of obnoxiously easy pick-up-and-playness.

IV had weight and physicality via the controls - you can see it in RDR2, a similar idea - some players hate it. But it's immersive as fuck, done right. GTAIV player movement was OK for the era but crap now, but the vehicle handling was superb - if, perhaps, a tad over the top

That's the thing about Rockstar. I feel you can criticise their choices, but especially these days, I'm left in no doubt they make things operate exactly as they want it
Quote from: ToneLa on March  6, 2021, 10:27:11 am
This is surely how it actually is!

Agree about the realism - I always mod GTAV to handle like IV, and has a learning curve. Really felt like something you could master, as opposed to GTAV's sort of obnoxiously easy pick-up-and-playness.

IV had weight and physicality via the controls - you can see it in RDR2, a similar idea - some players hate it. But it's immersive as fuck, done right. GTAIV player movement was OK for the era but crap now, but the vehicle handling was superb - if, perhaps, a tad over the top

That's the thing about Rockstar. I feel you can criticise their choices, but especially these days, I'm left in no doubt they make things operate exactly as they want it

The best description I've seen for RDR2 is "uncompromising". They had a vision, and they implemented it to the full. No fucks given for critics, players, anyone. It can be extremely unfriendly if you don't buy into it, but if you do, it's immersive like nothing else seen in video games.
Quote from: ToneLa on February 20, 2021, 04:23:09 pm
There was no new GTA for the PS4 era

Jesus. A whole generation of consoles that they didn't bother making a GTA for.

Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 06:48:20 pm
Jesus. A whole generation of consoles that they didn't bother making a GTA for.



GTA V came out what, about two months before the PS4? These kind of games take absolutely years to make and they had RDR2 which obviously will have taken up most of the studio's time for most of the PS4/Xbox One era.
