I'm with you AriGold, we'll go the the farewell tour together! Had one or two of their songs in my iPod. Don't ask why.



Don't feel embarrassed mate, we all had secret love for Westlife. This is a place to share that love, and to console each other now they're splitting up.If there has ever been a better song written and performed than Seasons in the Sun, then I for one have never heard it.