I'm with you AriGold, we'll go the the farewell tour together! Had one or two of their songs in my iPod. Don't ask why.
They've been wank since Gately died. It was only a matter of time.
Boyzone was Gately. Think you got the 2 Boy Bands confused
Don't feel embarrassed mate, we all had secret love for Westlife. This is a place to share that love, and to console each other now they're splitting up. If there has ever been a better song written and performed than Seasons in the Sun, then I for one have never heard it.
Cry more you big fanny
Steady...Mike Bassett
Yep Not arsed
The chants for Kenny Dalglish that were heard again on Wednesday do not necessarily mean that the fans see him as the saviour. This is not Newcastle, longing for the return of Kevin Keegan. Simply, Dalglish represents everything Hodgson is not and, in fairness, everything Hodgson could or would not hope to be.
Really ? ... Although I have been told that apparently it doesn't hurt much after a while. The arse that is.
You get used to it
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him (Jurgen Klopp) as the next Liverpool manager
Love some of their songs like but in recent years they haven't produced anything near as good as what they did in the late 90's/early 00's.
If you can't trust Kenny, you need to find another club, seriously.
Page created in 0.018 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.79]