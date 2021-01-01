« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: A Question of Sport  (Read 2283 times)

Offline "Santa Claus is wearing his shorts"

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,836
Re: A Question of Sport
« Reply #40 on: Today at 01:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:19:06 am

Yeah, QoS was still good when McCoist/Parrott were captains, then it tried too hard copying They Think It's All Over/A League Of Their Own, when QoS was never that type of show.

The shows heyday was Beaumont/Hughes era but i'm a bit too young to remember that era, but Beaumont/Botham era was great, QoS was one of those quizzes you could take part in at home, what happened next round, was the highlight of the show, when the teams used to come up with creative ways of answering what happened, it turned to shit after McCoist/Parrott era.

The charm of the show was seeing sports stars in a different environment, out of their comfort zone.

The whole Emlyn/Princess Anne thing was very funny, cracking telly - 19mill people watched it when she was on

Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,778
  • Truthiness
Re: A Question of Sport
« Reply #41 on: Today at 02:42:29 pm »
It started to go seriously downhill when they had Tufnell and Dawson doing charades for their other teammates to guess answers. It's a sports quiz, not Give us a Clue.

They had the same format for years because it worked:  Picture Board, Home or Away, Action Round, What Happened Next, Mystery Guest, Picture Board part 2, 1 Minute Round.  Bingo bango, job's a good 'un.

Was never a fan of Bill Beaumont as a kid, but him and Botham were good captains as was Emlyn.  It was still watchable with John Parrott and McCoist with Sue Barker, but after that very much diminishing returns.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,591
  • Indefatigability
Re: A Question of Sport
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:50:24 pm »
My favourite programme when Emlyn Hughes was on. As a kid I adored it and took it very seriously.

Hardly watched it since the late-90s but I can see why its lost its relevance. Shame but only for nostalgic reasons.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 