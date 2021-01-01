It started to go seriously downhill when they had Tufnell and Dawson doing charades for their other teammates to guess answers. It's a sports quiz, not Give us a Clue.



They had the same format for years because it worked: Picture Board, Home or Away, Action Round, What Happened Next, Mystery Guest, Picture Board part 2, 1 Minute Round. Bingo bango, job's a good 'un.



Was never a fan of Bill Beaumont as a kid, but him and Botham were good captains as was Emlyn. It was still watchable with John Parrott and McCoist with Sue Barker, but after that very much diminishing returns.

