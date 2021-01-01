« previous next »
Author Topic: Wayne Rooney  (Read 245502 times)

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2720 on: Yesterday at 09:21:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:13:50 am



RAWKS Mary Woodhouse

To be clear I work as a solicitor, have done a law degree and got a first in criminal law which I spent a year studying, a good portion of which was sexual offences.

I just dont care enough about Rooney being the victim of a crime which his own stupidity and repeated ability to do the wrong thing contributed to to spend ages working out exactly what offence has been committed by posing naked next to someone asleep, but off the top of my head if shes touched him inappropriately at any point during the process then sexual assault could well be one.

As someone posted above there seems to be a fairly black and white case for blackmail at the very least.

Im surprised this is so controversial and I dare say it wouldnt be were it not Rooney involved. The legal system doesnt distinguish between absolute pricks who morally deserve what they get and innocents who are victims of crimes which they couldnt reasonably prevent. I think youre having a hard time making that distinction.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:28:22 am by Jm55 »
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2721 on: Yesterday at 09:23:37 am »
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2722 on: Yesterday at 09:26:45 am »
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2723 on: Yesterday at 09:27:12 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:36 am
To be clear I work as a solicitor, have done a law degree and got a first in criminal law which I spent a year studying, a good portion of which was sexual offences.

I just dont care enough about Rooney being the victim of a crime which his own stupidity and repeated ability to do the wrong thing contributed to to spend ages working out exactly what offence has been committed by posing naked next to someone asleep, but off the top of my head if shes touched him inappropriately at any point during the process then sexual assault could well be one.

As someone posted above there seems to be a fairly black and white case for blackmail at the very least.
None of the above makes it any less

There's not even any evidence for that though other than rumours on Twitter? All of the pictures and the video I've seen have been screenshots from Snapchat which means the people who took them.aren't the ones that have posted them about.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2724 on: Yesterday at 09:28:35 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 25, 2021, 10:28:04 pm
Quite right.  And thats why hes a laughing stock.

I feel sorry fir his wife.
His wife ?  It comes across as derogatory and as othering women.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2725 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:27:12 am
There's not even any evidence for that though other than rumours on Twitter? All of the pictures and the video I've seen have been screenshots from Snapchat which means the people who took them.aren't the ones that have posted them about.

Perhaps, hence why I said it should be investigated.

Black and white case is probably the wrong terminology but theres clearly a suggestion of it so it should be investigated along with the half naked photos taken next to an unconscious man.

Im surprised any of this is controversial to be honest!
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2726 on: Yesterday at 09:32:29 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:36 am
To be clear I work as a solicitor, have done a law degree and got a first in criminal law which I spent a year studying, a good portion of which was sexual offences.

I just dont care enough about Rooney being the victim of a crime which his own stupidity and repeated ability to do the wrong thing contributed to to spend ages working out exactly what offence has been committed by posing naked next to someone asleep, but off the top of my head if shes touched him inappropriately at any point during the process then sexual assault could well be one.

As someone posted above there seems to be a fairly black and white case for blackmail at the very least.
None of the above makes it any less


Blackmail, is there any evidence of that?


My understanding is they are sex workers -they are paid to touch him inappropriately.  the best you could hope for in this biased pursuit is lack of consent when he was asleep

Ched Evans was found not guilty based on a similar situation, and the alleged 'victim' was a girl and there were no sex workers involved

Theres nothing to see here

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2727 on: Yesterday at 09:35:30 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:32:29 am

Blackmail, is there any evidence of that?


My understanding is they are sex workers -they are paid to touch him inappropriately.  the best you could hope for in this biased pursuit is lack of consent when he was asleep

Ched Evans was found not guilty based on a similar situation, and the alleged 'victim' was a girl and there were no sex workers involved

Theres nothing to see here

Is there any evidence of that? Maybe we should wait until we have more facts before rushing to conclusions about whether there are any guilty parties.
« Reply #2728 on: Yesterday at 09:35:36 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:21:36 am
To be clear I work as a solicitor, have done a law degree and got a first in criminal law which I spent a year studying, a good portion of which was sexual offences.

I just dont care enough about Rooney being the victim of a crime which his own stupidity and repeated ability to do the wrong thing contributed to to spend ages working out exactly what offence has been committed by posing naked next to someone asleep, but off the top of my head if shes touched him inappropriately at any point during the process then sexual assault could well be one.

As someone posted above there seems to be a fairly black and white case for blackmail at the very least.

Im surprised this is so controversial and I dare say it wouldnt be were it not Rooney involved. The legal system doesnt distinguish between absolute pricks who morally deserve what they get and innocents who are victims of crimes which they couldnt reasonably prevent. I think youre having a hard time making that distinction.

I think people don't seem to know that even touching someone against their wishes can be assault? I don't think you even need to be touched? It can be based on the victims expectation/fear? In this case, Rooney could claim as he was asleep they could have done more than what was on the photos?
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2729 on: Yesterday at 09:36:18 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:30:00 am
Perhaps, hence why I said it should be investigated.


'
you also said a crime has been committed

Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:12:48 am
Tbut Id be pretty sure that theres been one committed when youre posing half naked next to someone whose unconscious and posting the photos over the internet.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2730 on: Yesterday at 09:36:57 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:30:00 am
Perhaps, hence why I said it should be investigated.

Black and white case is probably the wrong terminology but theres clearly a suggestion of it so it should be investigated along with the half naked photos taken next to an unconscious man.

Im surprised any of this is controversial to be honest!
I've seen much worse from lads that gets laughed at by some of r
the type of lads I've seen that are up in arms about this to be honest. So the handwringing seem a little overblown

If a group of young lads came across a Rooney while out on the piss they also would be documenting that encounter on social media. If he fell asleep in their gaff, lord knows what kind of madness they'd be doing. People just need to laugh and move on personally.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2731 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:35:30 am
Is there any evidence of that? Maybe we should wait until we have more facts before rushing to conclusions about whether there are any guilty parties.

To be fair JM is the one assuming guilt, not me,
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2732 on: Yesterday at 09:39:36 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:32:29 am

Blackmail, is there any evidence of that?


My understanding is they are sex workers -they are paid to touch him inappropriately.  the best you could hope for in this biased pursuit is lack of consent when he was asleep

Ched Evans was found not guilty based on a similar situation, and the alleged 'victim' was a girl and there were no sex workers involved

Theres nothing to see here

The Ched Evans case was completely different. Evans was found guilty of rape because him and his mate took a girl back drunk and she accused them of rape, he was later acquitted on appeal because of new evidence which came to light.

Theres no accusation of rape here (and nor could there be as a woman cant be found guilty of rape under the current definition of the offence) but theres quite clearly enough concerning evidence of a half naked photo and an unconscious man.

Rooney is fully clothed in the photo Ive seen and unconscious sat up on a chair, that doesnt scream consent to me (in the same way that it might were he asleep naked in a bed, for example.) Is there even any evidence that he paid her?

Im not hoping that anything happens, Im just making the point that theres decent grounds for the police to look into this and if an offence has been committed then it should be dealt with in the same way that any other offence is irrespective of the fact that the victim in this case is a moron who brings it upon himself.

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2733 on: Yesterday at 09:39:54 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:36:57 am
I've seen much worse from lads that gets laughed at by some of r
the type of lads I've seen that are up in arms about this to be honest. So the handwringing seem a little overblown

If a group of young lads came across a Rooney while out on the piss they also would be documenting that encounter on social media. If he fell asleep in their gaff, lord knows what kind of madness they'd be doing. People just need to laugh and move on. It's not that serious. Rooney will be OK.

Jm55 is talking about technical application of the law. You could, technically, press charges for assault against anyone playing a prank on you if they physically touched you or you feared any physical harm/touching. But in reality, we don't usually go to the police if someone taps us on the shoulder or barges us or "farts on us" even though we could *technically*.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2734 on: Yesterday at 09:40:32 am »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 09:36:57 am
I've seen much worse from lads that gets laughed at by some of r
the type of lads I've seen that are up in arms about this to be honest. So the handwringing seem a little overblown

If a group of young lads came across a Rooney while out on the piss they also would be documenting that encounter on social media. If he fell asleep in their gaff, lord knows what kind of madness they'd be doing. People just need to laugh and move on personally.

I really cannot understand this mindset at all. Nobody really knows what has happened until it's been investigated by police, so why should we just laugh and move on now. Rooney clearly feels it worthy of reporting, so at the very least we should wait until we see what comes of that before 'laughing'.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2735 on: Yesterday at 09:40:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on July 25, 2021, 09:52:17 pm
:lmao

Will no one spare a thought for abused multimillionaire whore mongers

:lmao

Whore, not a great phrase is it  ??
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2736 on: Yesterday at 09:41:02 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:40:33 am
Whore, not a great phrase is it  ??
Sorry, it was supposed to be derogatory towards Rooney.  Will delete
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2737 on: Yesterday at 09:42:49 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:41:02 am
Sorry, it was supposed to be derogatory towards Rooney.  Will delete
:thumbup
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2738 on: Yesterday at 09:43:06 am »
Fucking hell after the 'the wife' fiasco, another trainwreck of a thread :D

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2739 on: Yesterday at 09:46:38 am »
Its simply incredible though

How could a man of his wealth and experience end up in this situation.  He manages a multi million line operation.
And yet, once again he ends up compromising himself and his marriage.
Now, if there blackmail involved? Disgusting too (although we dont yet know). But how this man could keep up making the same mistakes year after year?  It beggars belief.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2740 on: Yesterday at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:23:37 am
Whitehouse?
:duh

Got mixed up with my Mary Whitehouse and Barbara Woodhouse   
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2741 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:46:56 am
:duh

Got mixed up with my Mary Whitehouse and Barbara Woodhouse   
Annnnnnd SIT!
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2742 on: Yesterday at 09:48:48 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 09:39:54 am
Jm55 is talking about technical application of the law. You could, technically, press charges for assault against anyone playing a prank on you if they physically touched you or you feared any physical harm/touching. But in reality, we don't usually go to the police if someone taps us on the shoulder or barges us or "farts on us" even though we could *technically*.

Thats true and theres a line to be drawn somewhere - Ive had my eyebrows shaved off before and just laughed it off as my own stupid fault for drinking too much, although they took about 6 months to grow back.

As ever with this stuff its about context, if your mates do it to you then it can come under horseplay if youve got an ongoing relationship where you play relatively harmless pranks on one another, perhaps Rooney has that with this woman (unlikely,) but Im more referring to what could well be an intentional attempt to photograph someone asleep in an embarrassing situation and post it over the internet, that could well come under the grounds of malicious behaviour and, whilst Im no expert on this area of the law, Id be surprised if there isnt some kind of offence which shes at risk of committing there.

For what its worth, if it is the latter and its been done maliciously with a view to make it viral  I do think this kind of thing needs to be dealt with far more harshly. In this instance its Rooney and we can all have a laugh about it because hes a prick, but next time it could be someone with mental health issues and millions of people laughing at them sends them over the edge.

Thats my point really.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2743 on: Yesterday at 09:50:20 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:48:41 am
Annnnnnd SIT!

 ;D

fuck knows how I got them mixed up
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2744 on: Yesterday at 09:58:18 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:46:38 am
Its simply incredible though

How could a man of his wealth and experience end up in this situation.  He manages a multi million line operation.
And yet, once again he ends up compromising himself and his marriage.
Now, if there blackmail involved? Disgusting too (although we dont yet know). But how this man could keep up making the same mistakes year after year?  It beggars belief.

I mean.....he's clearly not the brightest, is he? He was literally a first team regular at 16, so fuck knows when he stopped taking any sort of studying seriously (if he ever did to begin with). Must have been a multi, multi millionaire at 18 when he moved to United. He's not exactly had a career of keeping his feet on the ground.

He's just a bit of a wrong'un, isn't he? Loads of them exist, he just happens to have been a very good footballer as well.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2745 on: Yesterday at 09:59:54 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:46:56 am
:duh

Got mixed up with my Mary Whitehouse and Barbara Woodhouse   
Sounds like an episode of neighbours from the 90s

Paul Robinson is caught cheating on Caroline with her twin sister Christina Alessi.

 Hilarity ensues before she kicks him out, cutting off access to the kids before he hits the bottle and lives out the rest of his days busking under a bridge in Erinsborough, singing Rolf Harris songs for money
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2746 on: Yesterday at 10:38:48 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:59:54 am
Sounds like an episode of neighbours from the 90s

Paul Robinson is caught cheating on Caroline with her twin sister Christina Alessi.

 Hilarity ensues before she kicks him out, cutting off access to the kids before he hits the bottle and lives out the rest of his days busking under a bridge in Erinsborough, singing Rolf Harris songs for money

Blowing on Didgeridoos?
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2747 on: Yesterday at 10:40:50 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 09:40:32 am
Rooney clearly feels it worthy of reporting,
Well obviously he wants to portray the whole thing as him being a victim to deflect the inevitable wrath of Colleen. Of course, shell still do that token patented gesture of taking her wedding ring off for at least a few days before forgiving him for the 37th time.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2748 on: Yesterday at 10:45:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 09:48:48 am
As ever with this stuff its about context, if your mates do it to you then it can come under horseplay if youve got an ongoing relationship where you play relatively harmless pranks on one another, perhaps Rooney has that with this woman (unlikely,) but Im more referring to what could well be an intentional attempt to photograph someone asleep in an embarrassing situation and post it over the internet, that could well come under the grounds of malicious behaviour and, whilst Im no expert on this area of the law, Id be surprised if there isnt some kind of offence which shes at risk of committing there.
Dont recall Rory going to the police. Dumped her after the wedding invites went out instead.

Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2749 on: Yesterday at 11:26:29 am »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 10:45:10 am
Dont recall Rory going to the police. Dumped her after the wedding invites went out instead.



:lmao
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2750 on: Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on July 25, 2021, 07:41:01 pm
It's not exactly a smoking gun. 

Some tart has tried to take advantage of him while he's drunk and the "tongue down someone's throat" photo isn't actually a photo, it's a screen grab of a video that's clearly been chosen to make it look like a kiss.



The rest of the photos, with him fully clothed and asleep, while she gets her arse out by his face, would be condemned if it was a bloke doing it to a passed out woman.  Abusive behaviour is fair game when it's a famous bloke though.

I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2751 on: Yesterday at 12:52:02 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm
I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?

'I'm sorry Wayne. Please finish your cider.'
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2752 on: Yesterday at 12:52:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:52:02 pm
'I'm sorry Wayne. Please finish your cider.'

hahaha

"Get your hand off me arse, potato head"
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2753 on: Yesterday at 01:16:37 pm »
he needs to stop drinking. Some people and alcohol just don't go well together. Not sure if theres been crimes committed here, i guess we'll have to wait and see.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2754 on: Yesterday at 01:19:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 12:52:02 pm
'I'm sorry Wayne. Please finish your cider.'

:lmao
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2755 on: Yesterday at 11:47:14 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm
I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?
My Gran says she's ready for you now
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2756 on: Today at 01:13:16 am »
So which side is telling porkies ?


Quote
Wayne Rooney reports photos to Greater Manchester Police


Former England footballer Wayne Rooney has reported a range of photos taken of him to police, his lawyers have said.

The photos, which were shared widely on social media, appear to show the Derby County manager asleep in a chair with unknown women posing beside him.

It is not known when the images were taken and there is no suggestion Rooney has behaved in any way inappropriately.

The ex-Manchester United star's representatives confirmed the matter had been reported to police.

His lawyers have declined to comment on the nature of the images.

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said the force was so far "not aware" the matter had been reported.
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2757 on: Today at 01:17:59 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm
I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?

Fancy playing top trumps later?
Re: Wayne Rooney
« Reply #2758 on: Today at 01:40:46 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 12:47:11 pm
I wonder what she's whispering in his ear?

I had a wicked hot curry an hour ago...
