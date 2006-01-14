January 14th

A big win over top-four rivals Tottenham as Harry Kewell earns a 1-0 victory at Anfield. This game saw the highest home attendance (44,983) for Liverpool since Anfield became all-seating.



Graeme Souness played his first game for Liverpool FC on 14 January 1978.



'The nearest I had been to European competition before was watching the Eurovision Song Contest so it was a dream come true when I won a European Champions medal within four months '





Jamie Redknapp became a Red on this day in 1991, signing from Bournemouth for a fee of £500,000. He would remain at Liverpool for 11 years, making over 300 appearances for the club.





Throwback to that great battle with Manchester City on this day in 2018... The Reds were 4-1 up at some point in the game. City scored two late goals, but Liverpool eventually won 4-3. Magic night for the Reds!





Manchester City v Liverpool FC in the League Cup semifinal 1st leg on 14 January 1981. The Reds won 1-0 (Ray Kennedy scored 10 minutes before the final whistle) and made a step towards the final, as they were going to win their first League Cup.













