On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
That Watford game was on TV. We had our glorious white away kit, a little bit like this seasons and I think we were behind at home point (Colin West?) on a classic 80s mudbath. Watched it at my grandparents who werent really into football. Funny what you remember.
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 07:56:07 pm
Ooooh. Gerrard penalty. Suarez two. Sturridge. And Aly cissoko

Charlie Adam and Peter crouch scored for them. Walters too maybe

Aly Cissokho's one and only goal for us, and still it was given as a Ryan Shawcross own goal  :lmao

The most fortunate deflection, that goal serves as the perfect metaphor for Aly Cissokho's playing career - an indirect path to success that somehow found its way in.

I still rate this as one of the finest LFC player compilation videos of all time:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fFeg_hl0Se4
A Gem

I was at this game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gpku4BLOdIA




The date this match was played was the scheduled date for the fourth round of the F.A. cup. But Liverpool did not meet Blackburn Rovers in the 4th round at Anfield until Tuesday 30th January. Having only met Southend United in the F.A. cup third round since playing a League match at Old Trafford on Boxing Day 1978, LFC was anxious to find a match to play in at a time when much of the country was covered by snow which severely disrupted football fixtures for most of January and a lot of February. Welsh non-League Bangor City kindly offered to host the Reds at very short notice and somehow managed to get their Farrar Road pitch playable in time.


Friendly
Farrar Road | Saturday 27 January 1979

Bangor City 1 - 4 Liverpool

Liverpool
Clemence, Neal, A. Kennedy, Hansen, Hughes, McDermott (Johnson 46), Case (Heighway 46), R. Kennedy, Souness, Fairclough, Dalglish.

Bangor City

Charlton, Mason, Lunn, Peris-Jones, Walker, Stubbs, Olney, Evans, Owen, Gay, Morrin.
Substitute: Hipwell.
Scorer: Olney 87'


Liverpool Goals

Kenny Dalglish 18'
Terry McDermott 31' pen
David Fairclough 35'
Kenny Dalglish 38'


Attendance: 2,500
Referee: Gwyn Pierce Owen
Half-time score: 0 - 4


Even though the game was only arranged hours earlier there was a match programme ( just a 4 page one but great effort by Bangor )


https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/FriendlyGame/8094



Scroll to bottom of page
« Last Edit: Today at 05:19:29 pm by Boston Bosox »
  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Fantastic. Thank you
January 13th
From L F C  History

Happy birthday Luis Diaz!
Born in Barrancas on 13 January 1997, he started his professional career at Barranquilla. He joined Atletico Junior in 2017 and 2 years later Portuguese giants FC Porto called for him. Finally, he joined LFC in 2022 and has scored 36 goals for us so far.


