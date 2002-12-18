December 19th

Our best wishes to Ryan Babel who turns 38 today!

Ryan was born in Amsterdam on 19 December 1986 and he made his professional debut in 2003-2004 campaign. Liverpool FC signed him in July 2007 for £11.5m and he netted 22 goals in 146 appearances for the Reds. Happy birthday!





Jock Smith was born on 19 December 1865 in Kilmarnock.

He will be remembered as the player who scored Liverpool's first ever goal in the Lancashire League on 3 September 1892.



Players - Jock Smith

Profile

Birthdate: 19 December 1865

Birthplace: Kilmarnock, Scotland

Date of death: 23 January 1911

Other clubs: Summerton Athletic, Kilmarnock (1885-87), Newcastle East End (1887), Kilmarnock (2 / 1887-88), Newcastle East End (2 / 1888-89), Sunderland (1889-92), The Wednesday (1893-94), Newcastle United (1894-95), Loughborough

Signed from: Sunderland

Signed for LFC: May 1892

Liverpool debut: 03.09.1892

Last appearance: 25.03.1893

Debut goal: 03.09.1892

Last goal: 25.03.1893

Contract expiry: 02.08.1893

Win ratio: 72.73% W:8 D:0 L:3

Games/goals ratio: 2.2

Honours: Lancashire league 1892/93

Total games/goals opposite LFC: 1 / 0

League games / goals: 0 / 0

Total games / goals: 11 / 5

Player Profile

Smith was said to be "a grand acquisition" for newly-formed Liverpool, "possessing rare speed and good dribbling powers." Inside-right Smith played ten games in the Lancashire league for Liverpool and scored five goals. Smith later scored 12 goals in 35 games for second division Newcastle United, that had been merged from his former club, Newcastle East End, and Newcastle West End in 1892. On 23 January 1911 when Smith was 55 years of age he committed suicide two days after one of his children had died. Suicide whilst in a depressed state of mind was the verdict returned at an inquest held at the Newcastle Central Police Station. Newcastle gave his widow a benefit match at St James' Park.





Geoff Twentyman made his debut for Liverpool FC on 19 December 1953, two days after signing from Carlisle United. He spent 7 years at Anfield as a player, but he remained at the club for decades, that is until 1986 when he moved to Rangers to become their Chief Scout.





4 years ago today:

A 7-0 win at Crystal Palace! Bobby Firmino and Mo Salah scored two goals each (despite Salah not being in the starting XI), with Mane, Minamino and Henderson also on target that day.





Bill Shankly led the Reds for the first time on this day in 1959! An amazing journey was waiting ahead of Shanks and Liverpool FC...





