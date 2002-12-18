Few old school names here. Wilf Rostron - didnt he play for Watford for quite a while?
Chris Wilder playing in defence for them!
1990 Sheffield United (Division One) Anfield 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Glenn Hysén , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan (Captain), Gary Gillespie , Peter Beardsley , Ray Houghton , Ian Rush , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Barnes 61' (Peter Beardsley), Ian Rush 75' (Peter Beardsley)
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Peter Beardsley out for Steve McManaman 80'
SHEFFIELD UNITED LINE UP
Simon Tracey , Chris Wilder , Paul Beesley , Colin Hill , Wilf Rostron , Ian Bryson , Vinnie Jones , John Gannon , Richard Lucas , Carl Bradshaw , Brian Deane
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Chris Wilder out for Jamie Hoyland 76' , Carl Bradshaw out for Peter Duffield 79'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Sheffield United manager: Dave Bassett
Referee: Lloyd JW
Attendance: 33,516
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4124
League game number: 3460
LFC played towards Kop: Second half