Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 11, 2024, 07:23:44 pm
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 12, 2024, 07:05:16 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 12, 2024, 11:04:32 pm
December 12th
From L F C History

Our best wishes to Daniel Agger who turns 40 today!
He only played for two professional clubs in his career. Liverpool FC signed him from Brondby in January 2006 and in 2014 he returned to Brondby.

Daniel was a true Red and always gave his best for the team!


Stephen Warnock was born on 12 December 1981 in Ormskirk. Although he signed his first professional deal with Liverpool FC in April 1999, his debut came over 5 years later. Warnock made 67 first-team appearances and played his part in the great 2005 UCL run. Many happy returns!



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 13, 2024, 08:44:01 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 13, 2024, 09:32:18 pm
December 13th
From L F C History

Throwback to Liverpool's away trip to Ipswich Town on 13 December 1980. With Kenny Dalglish being out injured, Ian Rush made his first-team debut that afternoon. Rushie was about to become our greatest striker of all time, he just needed some time and patience...


Two and a half year after his famous last-minute goal for Arsenal, Michael Thomas joined Liverpool FC on 13 December 1991. He arrived from north London for £1.5m and would remain at Anfield until 1998, making 163 appearances for the Reds.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 14, 2024, 08:53:20 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 14, 2024, 06:44:24 pm
December 14th
From L F C History

Gerard Houllier was 73 when he died on 14 December 2020. Houllier spent 6 years as a Liverpool FC manager, working for the Reds from 1998 to 2004.

He brought the trophies back to Anfield...


We remember Alan A'Court, a Liverpool winger who played 381 games for the Reds mainly in the club's 2nd Division days. However, Alan was good enough to be picked to the England's 1958 World Cup team, despite not playing in the 1st Division!

Alan died on 14 December 2009.


4 goals from one player in a Premier League game?
Robbie Fowler did that when Liverpool played Middlesbrough on 14 December 1996 and Reds won 5-1. Robbie started scoring after 29 seconds and his fourth and final goal of the day came in the 85th minute.



An away trip to Middlesbrough on this day in 2016 has to be Adam Lallana's best game for Liverpool. Lallana scored two goals and had an assist to Divock Origi in a 3-0 win at Riverside.
Antonio Barragan and Stewart Downing featured for Boro that Wednesday night.



Liverpool v Ajax, Hunt v Cruyff
Two legendary players had a brilliant game and scored two goals each in a 2-2 draw, but the evening was marred by terrible events just after the kick off. A sudden outburst of panic was caused by the poor visibility and people pressing forward.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 15, 2024, 08:42:03 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 15, 2024, 03:31:35 pm
December 15th
From L F C History

Our best wishes to Martin Skrtel, a Slovakian centre-back who made 320 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2016 after joining the Reds from Zenit St Petersburg!
Martin turns 40 today.


Steve McManaman made his first-team debut on this day in 1990, as he substituted Peter Beardsley with 10 minutes to go in a 2-0 win with Sheffield United at Anfield.
He went on to have a decent career with Liverpool, didn't he?



 Huddersfield Town v Liverpool FC on 15 December 1966 at Leeds Road.
striker Alan Arnell scored a hat-trick as the Reds won 3-0 with the home team, whose manager was none other than Bill Shankly!

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 15, 2024, 03:35:07 pm
Posting Tomorrow's early as I have a 7.20 flight To Salzburg to spend 3 weeks in Germany with my Brother & Family


December 16th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15597833#post15597833


Posts 1812 / 1813 & 1814
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 16, 2024, 03:44:49 pm
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/60-years-liverpool-wear-all-red-strip-first-time


December 16th
From L F C History

Following an extraordinary spell with Liverpool FC that very few players could or can match, on 16 December 1969 Sir Roger Hunt left the club to continue his career at Bolton Wanderers. With 285 goals for #LFC he's still the club's second best goalscorer of all time.


Ian Rush in action for Liverpool FC in their 5-2 win at Stamford Bridge on 16 December 1989. Although the Reds scored 5, the game might be also remembered as one of just 3 occasions when Jan Molby didn't score from the penalty spot. It was saved by Dave Beasant.





Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 06:25:02 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 10:13:52 am
Enjoy your trip to Salzburg

coincidence you go the day Lijnders is sacked. New job?
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 11:41:51 am
I was at that game where McManaman made his debut! Made me realise I also saw Gerards debut. Not a bad little pairing although dont recall either doing anything in their short time on the pitch in these games!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 03:34:54 pm
Quote from: A weatherfield winter wonderland on December 17, 2024, 11:41:51 am
I was at that game where McManaman made his debut! Made me realise I also saw Gerards debut. Not a bad little pairing although dont recall either doing anything in their short time on the pitch in these games!
Nice to say but they did only get a few mins at the end

Sheffield united had a mad season. This was their 16th game, they had won none and were on just 4 points, a massive 8 adrift of anyone.

They finally got a win over Nottingham Forest a week later and this began a run of 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 games, remarkably they then won 8 of their next 9 league games and drew one. this included a 7 game winning run, after looking dead and buried they comfortably avoided the drop, eventually finishing 13th.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 03:38:11 pm
Think Dave Bassett was their manager? Was this when they had Deane and Agana up front? And I think Vinnie Jones in midfield.

I do recall making slightly heavy weather of the win and I think Barnes being the stand out as per. I think one of our goals came from a mad up and under type of cross.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 03:40:26 pm
Brian deane was there, Always thought Tony Agana was Notts county.

glyn Hodges rings a bell though. Think it was vinny jones's only year there.

Dave Bassett yes, remarkably job he did to turn that season around.


They kept us out for an hour which was no easy task. Barnes opened the scoring.

correct about the second goal, David Burrows launched one about 60 foot in the air, it bounced down, Ian Rush slyly grabs the keepers shirt and after a bit of head tennis, rush heads home
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 03:46:11 pm
Few old school names here. Wilf Rostron - didnt he play for Watford for quite a while?

Chris Wilder playing in defence for them!

1990 Sheffield United (Division One) Anfield 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Glenn Hysén , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan (Captain), Gary Gillespie , Peter Beardsley , Ray Houghton , Ian Rush , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Barnes 61' (Peter Beardsley), Ian Rush 75' (Peter Beardsley)
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Peter Beardsley out for Steve McManaman 80'
SHEFFIELD UNITED LINE UP
Simon Tracey , Chris Wilder , Paul Beesley , Colin Hill , Wilf Rostron , Ian Bryson , Vinnie Jones , John Gannon , Richard Lucas , Carl Bradshaw , Brian Deane
SHEFFIELD UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Chris Wilder out for Jamie Hoyland 76' , Carl Bradshaw out for Peter Duffield 79'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Sheffield United manager: Dave Bassett
Referee: Lloyd JW
Attendance: 33,516
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4124
League game number: 3460
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 03:48:01 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December 17, 2024, 10:13:52 am
Enjoy your trip to Salzburg

coincidence you go the day Lijnders is sacked. New job?


Thank You

I am actually staying in Germany between Salzburg & Munich
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
December 17, 2024, 04:16:40 pm
December 17th
From L F C History

17 December 2024
Pedro Chirivella captained the side, while 8 youngsters made their first-team debuts as Liverpool were forced to field their youngest side of all time. Young Reds lost 5-0 to Aston Villa, but nobody blamed them for the result.


18-year-old Jimmy Melia scored in his professional debut when Liverpool FC faced Nottingham Forest at Anfield on 17 December 1955. #LFC won 5-2 and the great Billy Liddell scored a hat-trick that day.



Sander Westerveld's career at Liverpool FC came to an end on this day in 2001, as he was sold to Real Sociedad in a £3.5m deal. Westerveld won some silverware with the Reds but he fell out with Houllier and his last appearance for the club came in August 2001.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 05:09:12 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:35:59 am
That Villa game was ridiculous

Was like everyone organising it was banking on us going out early

How could they not see there would be a game the other side of the world the day after

Did they think we could play it and recover whilst being teleported on the star ship enterprise to the other game the next day?
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:38:02 pm
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Yesterday at 08:35:59 am
That Villa game was ridiculous

Was like everyone organising it was banking on us going out early

How could they not see there would be a game the other side of the world the day after

Did they think we could play it and recover whilst being teleported on the star ship enterprise to the other game the next day?

It was a shame it came to that. Probably wasn't loads of time to re-arrange the Villa match though with two semi final matches the next month. Shame because the way things were going we'd have probably won that as well. The young team played really well considering the circumstances, the result was always going to be a comfortable Villa win but five nil made it look really harsh, Kelleher and Elliott ended up going on to have really good careers with us.

At least we beat Monterrey the next day, was an afternoon kick off if I remember? Trent played a gorgeous ball to Bobby to win it, he scored some big goals that season even if he wasn't prolific, the final included.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:39:18 pm
There was a reason Bobby played every league game

That Trent assist was ridiculous
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 05:21:57 am
18 December 2002

From L F  C History

Markus Babbel walks off the pitch, substituted by Jamie Carragher before the half time in an away League Cup game at Aston Villa. It turned out to be his final game for Liverpool FC, due to his health issues.

Danny Murphy's last-minute goal gave #LFC a 4-3 win.


Ian Rush scored one of the goals for Liverpool when the Reds beat Aston Villa 4-2 at Villa Park on this day in 1982.
You can still find the video footage from this game, which includes Kenny's goal directly from a corner kick!




After more than 11 fantastic years, Phil Neal's amazing #LFC career came to an end on 18 December 1985 when he joined Bolton Wanderers, becoming their player-manager. He later managed Coventry, Cardiff and Manchester City (as a caretaker) too.






Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 05:23:31 am
