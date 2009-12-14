« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 968925 times)

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6440 on: December 11, 2024, 07:23:44 pm »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6441 on: December 12, 2024, 07:05:16 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6442 on: December 12, 2024, 11:04:32 pm »
December 12th
From L F C History

Our best wishes to Daniel Agger who turns 40 today!
He only played for two professional clubs in his career. Liverpool FC signed him from Brondby in January 2006 and in 2014 he returned to Brondby.

Daniel was a true Red and always gave his best for the team!


Stephen Warnock was born on 12 December 1981 in Ormskirk. Although he signed his first professional deal with Liverpool FC in April 1999, his debut came over 5 years later. Warnock made 67 first-team appearances and played his part in the great 2005 UCL run. Many happy returns!



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6443 on: December 13, 2024, 08:44:01 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6444 on: December 13, 2024, 09:32:18 pm »
December 13th
From L F C History

Throwback to Liverpool's away trip to Ipswich Town on 13 December 1980. With Kenny Dalglish being out injured, Ian Rush made his first-team debut that afternoon. Rushie was about to become our greatest striker of all time, he just needed some time and patience...


Two and a half year after his famous last-minute goal for Arsenal, Michael Thomas joined Liverpool FC on 13 December 1991. He arrived from north London for £1.5m and would remain at Anfield until 1998, making 163 appearances for the Reds.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6445 on: Yesterday at 08:53:20 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6446 on: Yesterday at 06:44:24 pm »
December 14th
From L F C History

Gerard Houllier was 73 when he died on 14 December 2020. Houllier spent 6 years as a Liverpool FC manager, working for the Reds from 1998 to 2004.

He brought the trophies back to Anfield...


We remember Alan A'Court, a Liverpool winger who played 381 games for the Reds mainly in the club's 2nd Division days. However, Alan was good enough to be picked to the England's 1958 World Cup team, despite not playing in the 1st Division!

Alan died on 14 December 2009.


4 goals from one player in a Premier League game?
Robbie Fowler did that when Liverpool played Middlesbrough on 14 December 1996 and Reds won 5-1. Robbie started scoring after 29 seconds and his fourth and final goal of the day came in the 85th minute.



An away trip to Middlesbrough on this day in 2016 has to be Adam Lallana's best game for Liverpool. Lallana scored two goals and had an assist to Divock Origi in a 3-0 win at Riverside.
Antonio Barragan and Stewart Downing featured for Boro that Wednesday night.



Liverpool v Ajax, Hunt v Cruyff
Two legendary players had a brilliant game and scored two goals each in a 2-2 draw, but the evening was marred by terrible events just after the kick off. A sudden outburst of panic was caused by the poor visibility and people pressing forward.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 08:42:03 am »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6448 on: Today at 03:31:35 pm »
December 15th
From L F C History

Our best wishes to Martin Skrtel, a Slovakian centre-back who made 320 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2016 after joining the Reds from Zenit St Petersburg!
Martin turns 40 today.


Steve McManaman made his first-team debut on this day in 1990, as he substituted Peter Beardsley with 10 minutes to go in a 2-0 win with Sheffield United at Anfield.
He went on to have a decent career with Liverpool, didn't he?



 Huddersfield Town v Liverpool FC on 15 December 1966 at Leeds Road.
striker Alan Arnell scored a hat-trick as the Reds won 3-0 with the home team, whose manager was none other than Bill Shankly!

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6449 on: Today at 03:35:07 pm »
Posting Tomorrow's early as I have a 7.20 flight To Salzburg to spend 3 weeks in Germany with my Brother & Family


December 16th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15597833#post15597833


Posts 1812 / 1813 & 1814
