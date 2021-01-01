« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 957121 times)

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:02:59 am
That 2009 game v City was a close one. Wed had that awful run where we lost 4 in a row including going down to 9 men at Fulham. Felt like a game we couldnt afford to lose. Think it was 0-0 at half time and then Skrtel put us ahead. He ended up scoring plenty but that was his first goal for us.

City were up and coming back then. A bit like Chelsea now with tons of signings but no real plan. They turned it on for a bit and in a flash went from 1 down to 2-1 up. Yossi scrambled in a late equaliser which left you feeling relatively grateful and it could have been a lot worse.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:56:43 am
Wow Paul
Your Posts take a lot of catching up
Great Memories there
Great memories of writing my car off? thanks ;)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 11:14:19 am
On This Day In L F C History
November 22nd

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15578792#post15578792


Posts  1731 / 1732 & 1733



1980 Aston Villa (Division One) Anfield 2-1

Two goals from Kenny Dalglish including an 88th minute winner put us 3rd, 3 points behind Villa with a game in hand (although back then it was just two points from a win). Villas lead would have been 7 points over us if it were 3 for a win. We had lost just one game, they had lost 3 in the league but our away form had been poor, we had won one and drawn six of our away games.

LFChistory said cameras were not allowed in the ground as we were unhappy with the amount of televised games.

1983 Fulham (Milk Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 1-1

Fulham in the second division hold us to a draw, a second replay will take place the following week. The Fulham line up included Ray Houghton, their sub on the night was Sean O'Driscoll who had a brief stint as Brendan Rodgers assistant shortly before Rodgers was sacked. there is footage of the two games at Fulham but not this one

1995 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 0-0

Our form at this point cost us the title, we had lost three in a row prior to this and this stopped the rot briefly, we would then lose two of our next three and draw one. Stan Collymore is recalled to the starting line up following a very public row. Having not scored for over two months, Collymore lost his place to veteran striker Ian Rush and threw his toys out of the pram. I think he put in a transfer request and was quoted as saying "I am on 12000 a week, I would play for half that if I could be happy". Collymore would pretty much stay in the team for the rest of the season, forming a wonderful partnership with Robbie Fowler. Over the coming weeks he will get his form back.

1997 Barnsley (Premier League) Anfield 0-1

Ashley Ward scores a scruffy goal as bottom of the table Barnsley come away from Anfield with all three points. Abiding memory of this is Karl Heinz Riedle missing everything.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjxIqEIcPY some chances here, the goal is here with some other highlights

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7mi-Pm3cQM

The result leaves us 8th, 9 points off top with a game in hand. a win would have put us 4th .


2008 Fulham (Premier League) Anfield 0-0

Draws like this cost us the title, Robbie Keane missed an easy chance and it was a boring match. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzdN_m78fik full match here if you need sleep

We would lose two league games all season but missed out on the league by 4 points, draws with West ham, Hull, fulham and Stoke at home and Stoke away were a killer among other games.

2012 Young Boys Bern ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 5 ) Anfield 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Jamie Carragher (Captain), Martin Skrtel , Andre Wisdom , Nuri Sahin , Joe Cole , Oussama Assaidi , Jordan Henderson , Stewart Downing , Jonjo Shelvey , Suso

Including the 11 as it is very random. Joe Cole was recalled from a loan spell and took his goal well but it was clear he was past his best with us.

There are videos on youtube but the picture quality is dreadful

It was a bit of a mad group we were in. We drew at home and lost away to these, won away and lost at home to Udinese and won at home and lost away to Anzhi

Leicester would have gone top under Brendan rodgers had we beat them, but it was our win and we move joint top with Spurs

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBEk4aB5hcI

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 05:39:39 pm
Great Posts again Paul

Still Catching Up on links

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 05:43:43 pm
November 22nd
From L F C History

Brian Hall was born on 22 November 1946 in Glasgow.
A Bachelor of Science who won the First Division and UEFA Cup. His goal against Everton at Old Trafford sent Liverpool to the FA Cup final in 1971.
Unfortunately, Brian is no longer with us. He died on 16 July 2015.

Happy 80th birthday Bobby Graham!
Graham was a striker who came through the ranks and made his professional debut in 1964 against KR Reykjavik (he scored one of the goals in a 6-1 win). He scored 42 times in 137 games for LFC, including 21 goals in his best campaign 1969-70.


18-year-old Ronnie Moran played his first game for Liverpool FC senior team on this day in 1952!

'Mr Liverpool' joined LFC in 1949 and remained in the club's structures until 1998...


 The most expensive player in Britain. When Liverpool FC signed Peter Beardsley from Newcastle in 1987, they had to pay a British record fee of £1.9million for his services.
Logged

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 08:45:11 am
