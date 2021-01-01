November 22nd

Brian Hall was born on 22 November 1946 in Glasgow.

A Bachelor of Science who won the First Division and UEFA Cup. His goal against Everton at Old Trafford sent Liverpool to the FA Cup final in 1971.

Unfortunately, Brian is no longer with us. He died on 16 July 2015.



Happy 80th birthday Bobby Graham!

Graham was a striker who came through the ranks and made his professional debut in 1964 against KR Reykjavik (he scored one of the goals in a 6-1 win). He scored 42 times in 137 games for LFC, including 21 goals in his best campaign 1969-70.





18-year-old Ronnie Moran played his first game for Liverpool FC senior team on this day in 1952!



'Mr Liverpool' joined LFC in 1949 and remained in the club's structures until 1998...





The most expensive player in Britain. When Liverpool FC signed Peter Beardsley from Newcastle in 1987, they had to pay a British record fee of £1.9million for his services.