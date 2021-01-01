On This Day In L F C History
November 22nd
1980 Aston Villa (Division One) Anfield 2-1
Two goals from Kenny Dalglish including an 88th minute winner put us 3rd, 3 points behind Villa with a game in hand (although back then it was just two points from a win). Villas lead would have been 7 points over us if it were 3 for a win. We had lost just one game, they had lost 3 in the league but our away form had been poor, we had won one and drawn six of our away games.
LFChistory said cameras were not allowed in the ground as we were unhappy with the amount of televised games.
1983 Fulham (Milk Cup 3rd Round Replay) Anfield 1-1
Fulham in the second division hold us to a draw, a second replay will take place the following week. The Fulham line up included Ray Houghton, their sub on the night was Sean O'Driscoll who had a brief stint as Brendan Rodgers assistant shortly before Rodgers was sacked. there is footage of the two games at Fulham but not this one
1995 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 0-0
Our form at this point cost us the title, we had lost three in a row prior to this and this stopped the rot briefly, we would then lose two of our next three and draw one. Stan Collymore is recalled to the starting line up following a very public row. Having not scored for over two months, Collymore lost his place to veteran striker Ian Rush and threw his toys out of the pram. I think he put in a transfer request and was quoted as saying "I am on 12000 a week, I would play for half that if I could be happy". Collymore would pretty much stay in the team for the rest of the season, forming a wonderful partnership with Robbie Fowler. Over the coming weeks he will get his form back.
1997 Barnsley (Premier League) Anfield 0-1
Ashley Ward scores a scruffy goal as bottom of the table Barnsley come away from Anfield with all three points. Abiding memory of this is Karl Heinz Riedle missing everything. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cvjxIqEIcPY
some chances here, the goal is here with some other highlightshttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z7mi-Pm3cQM
The result leaves us 8th, 9 points off top with a game in hand. a win would have put us 4th .
2008 Fulham (Premier League) Anfield 0-0
Draws like this cost us the title, Robbie Keane missed an easy chance and it was a boring match. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nzdN_m78fik
full match here if you need sleep
We would lose two league games all season but missed out on the league by 4 points, draws with West ham, Hull, fulham and Stoke at home and Stoke away were a killer among other games.
2012 Young Boys Bern ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 5 ) Anfield 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Jamie Carragher (Captain), Martin Skrtel , Andre Wisdom , Nuri Sahin , Joe Cole , Oussama Assaidi , Jordan Henderson , Stewart Downing , Jonjo Shelvey , Suso
Including the 11 as it is very random. Joe Cole was recalled from a loan spell and took his goal well but it was clear he was past his best with us.
There are videos on youtube but the picture quality is dreadful
It was a bit of a mad group we were in. We drew at home and lost away to these, won away and lost at home to Udinese and won at home and lost away to Anzhi
