I havent gone away lol
1984 Tottenham Hotspur (Milk Cup 3rd round) White Hart Lane 0-1
The defeat against Spurs meant we lost our 4 year strangehold on the league cup. A feat Man City managed in later years too. Bad mistake by Grobbelaarhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cbLUVVYprsU
1990 Manchester United (Rumbelows Cup 3rd round) Old Trafford 1-3
First year following us and my first ever taste of defeat, was out trick or treating and came home with an absolute mountain of stuff that would have fed half of africa
We were checking teletext, one minute it was 0-0 then suddenly the screen changed and we were 2 down.
I was sent to bed and was long asleep before Lee Sharpe added a third for them and then we pulled one back through Ray Houghton.
Obviously very disappointed when I woke up.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6k8-kPmrHg
1992 Tottenham Hotspur (Premier League) White Hart Lane 0-2https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KNUVNZpuJu0
the Nayim goal was fantastic, a bad defence that year but sometimes you gotta say the goal was just good!
Neil Ruddock does well to head home a second too, one of about 145 goals we let in that season from corners. Ruddock signed for us the following summer
1994 Queens Park Rangers (Premier League) Loftus Road 1-2https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zouUu9IAwcE
Lovely goals from Sinclair and John Barnes, but its defeat for us, a short time after their manager Gerry Francis would leave for Spurs
1995 Brøndby (UEFA Cup 2nd round 2nd leg) Anfield 0-1
Our whole road was in shock as we had a for sale sign appear in our front garden, some kids kncoked it down
Wish it stayed down
Was very excited for this game, Ian Rush scored early on but it was disallowed.
Late on Dan Eggen headed home to give them a surprise win.
6 years later Eggen was part of the Alaves team that lost 5-4 to us in the uefa cup final. he was so bad that night he was taken off after about 25 minutes. Couldnt help but think revenge hahahttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6HDP0vffZu0
1996 F.C Sion (European Cup-Winners Cup 2nd round 2nd leg) Anfield 6-3
spent the night letting off bangers and fireworks and rifling through whatever sweets I could. It backfired to the point where I had a banging headache all night.
I recall us lighting a bonfire, we sat on this mattress someone left out, the old woman who left it out kept shouting
"get off that, that mattress is full of piss and youll get aids. Its full off piss and the aids"
To this day we still laugh at the phrase "piss and the aids"https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jDs4nGCfUNw
Oh and yeah we had this game. it was good. Check out the barnes back heel
1998 Leicester City (Premier League )Filbert Street 0-1
there was a rumour after that Roy Evans offered his resignation. The joint manager thing clearly wasnt working.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5f6kV2Cu540
Jason Mcateer is sent off for being a bird brain
2006 Bordeaux (Champions League Group Stage Match 4) Anfield 3-0
The red card was either for a headbutt on Riise or Momo sissoko being racially abused
I cant remember which.
Cant find highlights
2010 Bolton Wanderers (Premier League) Reebok Stadium 1-0
the only away league win of the Roy hodgson era
Maxi Rodriguez gets a late goal, match was so boring I fell asleep
2015 Chelsea(Premier league)Stamford Bridge 3-1
Whilst it was early days under Jurgen Klopp the promise was there, Chelsea were league champions but it was clearly falling apart for Jose mourinho
I have just found this
Absolute state of himhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QS3iAa3aA_o
game herehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=604-kaO4ot4
2020 West Ham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 - 1
a late win, died a death, stupidly drank three bottles of wine the night before
Thought a couple of beers would bring me round here, but no
ended up going off the booze for a month.
3 bottles is not good, really not goodhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VRQzHELlG1A
Christ how bad was it with empty grounds. Lovely assist by Shaqiri