October 30th



Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.



best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.



Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the LFC first team.



That win over Dortmund wrapped up the first group stage - thatís early! That was when we had the second group stage too, we went on to play Barca and Roma before Christmas. Decent win for us that, Dortmund werenít great back then but still had some decent players I think.I remember that Fowler hat trick. Think the lady was a free kick he aimed for rush and it just drifted in. Me Tissoer, the big crank, scored a couple of classy goals for them. Think he made a bit of a mug if Mark Wright for one of them.