On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 29, 2024, 03:11:46 pm
41 years ago today Ian Rush scored astonishing FIVE goals when Liverpool FC played Luton at Anfield! The Reds won 6-0 (Kenny Dalglish scored one). Rushie was playing the best season of his life: he scored 47 goals and won the treble of First Division, European Cup and League Cup.


LEAGUE CUP HAT-TRICKS!
Paul Walsh scored 3 goals in a 4-0 win with Brighton in the League Cup 3rd round on this day in 1985. A year later Steve McMahon bagged a hat-trick as Liverpool won 4-1 with Leicester City. Kenny Dalglish was the other goalscorer in both games.
McMahon had some run in the league cup that year

4 against Fulham and 3 against Leicester

think he had about 10 in the league cup altogether
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 30th

Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.

 best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.

Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the  LFC first team.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:15:21 am
McMahon had some run in the league cup that year

4 against Fulham and 3 against Leicester

think he had about 10 in the league cup altogether


Goalscorers for the 1986-1987 season


Name   League   League Cup   Other   Total
Ian Rush   30   4   6   40
Steve McMahon   5   8   1   14

According To L F C History
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
always had ten in my head for some reason
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:07:06 pm
always had ten in my head for some reason

They Could Be Wrong
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 11:38:41 am
October 30th

Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.

 best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.

Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the  LFC first team.

That win over Dortmund wrapped up the first group stage - thats early! That was when we had the second group stage too, we went on to play Barca and Roma before Christmas. Decent win for us that, Dortmund werent great back then but still had some decent players I think.

I remember that Fowler hat trick. Think the lady was a free kick he aimed for rush and it just drifted in. Me Tissoer, the big crank, scored a couple of classy goals for them. Think he made a bit of a mug if Mark Wright for one of them.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 12:16:13 pm
They Could Be Wrong
looked it up

8 in the league cup is right

4 seperate players with 5 hat-tricks that season

McMahon with two

rush against Leicester

Walsh against Norwich and Molby had one in the league cup vs Coventry
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:08:23 pm
looked it up

8 in the league cup is right

4 seperate players with 5 hat-tricks that season

McMahon with two

rush against Leicester

Walsh against Norwich and Molby had one in the league cup vs Coventry


 :thumbup
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
