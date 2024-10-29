October 30th
Two weeks after scoring his first Premier League goal, Robbie Fowler scored his first Premier League hat-trick! He beat Southampton's Tim Flowers 3 times in a 4-2 win at Anfield. Ian Rush also scored for Liverpool, while the visitoirs responded with 2 goals from Matt Le Tissier.
best wishes to an ex LFC centre-back Glenn Hysen who turns 65 today! Glenn was born in Gothenburg on 30 October 1959. He won the First Division title with Liverpool in the 1989-90 season after signing from Fiorentina in the summer of 1989.
Vladimir Smicer and Stephen Wright scored for the Reds as they defeated Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in a Champions League game at Anfield on 30 October 2001. Wright netted his only goal for the LFC first team.