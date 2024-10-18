100 years ago to the day:

On 18 October 1924 Dick Forshaw became an 8th Liverpool FC player to score at least 4 times in one game, netting Liverpool's every goal in a 4-1 win with Sheffield United at Anfield!

Forshaw scored a total of 124 goals spanned over 8 years at Liverpool.





On this day in 1958, 36-year-old Billy Liddell was dropped for the first time in his LFC career! Liverpool FC won 1-0 at Fulham as Louis Bimpson scored the late winner.



Despite playing just 19 games that season, Liddell finished the campaign as club's 2nd top goalscorer!









Ray Houghton became a Liverpool FC player on this day in 1987











On 18 October 1992 Ian Rush made another record his very own. He scored his 287th goal for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, his first ever goal at that stadium. Roger Hunt had to step down from his pedestal as Liverpools greatest goalscorer!