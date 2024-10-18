« previous next »
paulrazor

  RAWK Scribe
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,437
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 03:13:03 pm
Few changes in work for next week so its unlikely i will be contributing as much but will still be reading and posting when I can

Maybe just not as much detail

Hooray say all of you
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 04:47:37 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on October 18, 2024, 03:13:03 pm
Few changes in work for next week so its unlikely i will be contributing as much but will still be reading and posting when I can

Maybe just not as much detail

Hooray say all of you


Good Luck


Thanks for all the work you have put into this thread
Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 116,306
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 05:23:08 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on October 18, 2024, 03:13:03 pm
Few changes in work for next week so its unlikely i will be contributing as much but will still be reading and posting when I can

Maybe just not as much detail

Hooray say all of you

The bastards restricting your internet usage?
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,437
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 05:59:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on October 18, 2024, 05:23:08 pm
The bastards restricting your internet usage?
haha. Work is just dead in my section.

A not so dead section asking for help

Just don't have time to look up stuff for an hour a day

Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 18, 2024, 04:47:37 pm

Good Luck


Thanks for all the work you have put into this thread
thanks you too

We've had Crosby stills Nash and young

Thread should be Crosby, Boston, Botox and razors
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 07:38:30 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on October 18, 2024, 05:59:55 pm
haha. Work is just dead in my section.

A not so dead section asking for help

Just don't have time to look up stuff for an hour a day
 thanks you too

We've had Crosby stills Nash and young

Thread should be Crosby, Boston, Botox and razors




 ;D
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 18, 2024, 07:40:36 pm
100 years ago to the day:
On 18 October 1924 Dick Forshaw became an 8th Liverpool FC player to score at least 4 times in one game, netting Liverpool's every goal in a 4-1 win with Sheffield United at Anfield!
Forshaw scored a total of 124 goals spanned over 8 years at Liverpool.


On this day in 1958, 36-year-old Billy Liddell was dropped for the first time in his LFC career! Liverpool FC won 1-0 at Fulham as Louis Bimpson scored the late winner.

Despite playing just 19 games that season, Liddell finished the campaign as club's 2nd top goalscorer!




Ray Houghton became a Liverpool FC player on this day in 1987





On 18 October 1992 Ian Rush made another record his very own. He scored his 287th goal for Liverpool in a 2-2 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford, his first ever goal at that stadium. Roger Hunt had to step down from his pedestal as Liverpools greatest goalscorer!
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 19, 2024, 08:28:59 am
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 19, 2024, 12:36:07 pm
On this day in 1960:
Liverpool FC played their first ever League Cup game, drawing 1-1 with Luton Town at Anfield in a Second Round tie. Wing-half Tommy Leishman scored our first goal in the competition, with David Brogan on target for the visitors.

Willie Stevenson  joined the Reds on this day in 1962 and remained at the club until December 1967.
So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,096
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
October 19, 2024, 01:47:26 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October 19, 2024, 12:36:07 pm
On this day in 1960:
Liverpool FC played their first ever League Cup game, drawing 1-1 with Luton Town at Anfield in a Second Round tie. Wing-half Tommy Leishman scored our first goal in the competition, with David Brogan on target for the visitors.

Willie Stevenson  joined the Reds on this day in 1962 and remained at the club until December 1967.

Weirdly I thought Stevenson played up to 1969/70.

Strange the trucks your memory plays.
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:51:03 am
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:44:07 am
Ian Rush was born on 20 October 1961 in St Asaph. Happy birthday Ian!
Rushie became a Liverpool FC player on 28 April 1980 and made his debut in December the same year. He had a glorious career at Anfield. He won it all with LFC. An ultimate goalscorer. 346 goals!

Chris Lawler was born in Liverpool on 20 October 1943. Happy birthday Chris!
Chris joined Liverpool FC in 1959, made his debut in 1963 and played for the Reds until 1975, winning two League titles, two FA Cups and UEFA Cup. The great goalscoring fullback played 549 games for LFC.

best wishes to Florent Sinama-Pongolle who turns 40 today!
Florent scored 9 times in 66 appearances for the Reds. Never forget his goal against Olympiakos in 2004!

Robbie scored a hat-trick against Leicester City as Liverpool beat them 4-1 at Filbert Street on 20 October 2001! These were Fowler's last goals for Liverpool before signing for Leeds.
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 07:22:42 pm
Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,836
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 05:06:47 am
