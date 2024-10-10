« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 931838 times)

On This Day In L F C History
October 10th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552197#post15552197



Posts  1594 / 1595  &  1596

1981 Leeds United (Division One) Anfield 3-0

Around this time the Liverpool team went through a gradual rebuild, Ray Clemence, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy and even Captain Phil Thompson were either sold or phased out over the next two years.

In came the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Mark Lawrenson, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan, Steve Nicol and Ian Rush.

Initially this was a difficult season but eventually things worked out and we would win the next three league titles, among other successes.

Leeds meanwhile were sinking like a stone, in 1974 Don Revie left to take over the England job and gradually things declined. Leeds were promoted 10 years prior to Revie's departure and in those ten years they never once finished outside the top 4, including 2 league championships and 5 second place finishes.

In the years since Revie's departure, Leeds managed two 5th place finishes and hovered around mid table but during this season they would be relegated under one of Revie's old boys Allan Clarke. Frankie Gray, Trevor Cherry and Eddie Gray were still knocking about but they were a faded grandeur.

Attendances fell from an average of over 35000 in Revie's hay day to under 22000. They would end the season relegated. 20 year old goalkeeper John Lukic would however be a part of a new Leeds team a decade later. They won promotion in 1990, resigned Lukic after he had a long stay at Arsenal and won win the league with Leeds in 1992.

I am sure I have seen some footage of Rush's goals in this game but I cant find it


1992 Everton (Bruce Grobbelaar Testimonial) Anfield 2-2

Bruce missed a penalty as Boston said, my brother has this programme somewhere at home among his 2000+collection.

Legend has it a spell was placed on the ground at this game which would insure we wouldnt be winning the title until it was broken. The story goes a witch doctor rubbed a goats tail and water on the posts at Anfield.

Allegedly the spell can be broken if someone urinates on all of the goal posts. Grobbelaar claimed he managed to get to two posts during the 2013-4 to try break the spell but was thrown out of the ground.

In the 2018/9 season Bruce would not be denied, participating in a corporate game at Anfield, the eccentric keeper filled his drinks bottle with his own urine, he splashed it against the posts in one half and completed the job in the second half.

Lets hope no one asked could they take a quick drink during the game.

I guess you could say in 2020 when we finely won the league, we absolutely pissed it.

https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/07/why-bruce-grobbelaar-peed-on-anfield-goalposts-to-aid-liverpool-title-run/

and here a post from rawk way back in the day of a Ljubjana player seemingly seeing something

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=22006.0

1993 Great Britain X1 (Steve Nicol Testimonial) Anfield 1-2

Strangely my brother took me down the pub to watch this which was very random when you think of it.

He was absolutely raging when Mo Johnston scored, he never forgave him for joining Rangers and then Everton. We were part time Celtic fans at the time.

Liverpool are awarded a penalty, Nicol takes but hits the post.

As Nicol goes off late on, his parade is rained on when as he goes around Anfield, Alan McInally scores the winner for the great Britiain 11

We have this Programme at home too

On This Day In L F C History
October 11th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552490#post15552490


Posts 1596  & 1597

1980 Ipswich Town (Division One) Anfield 1-1

In a top of the table clash, Dutch International Frans Thijssen gives Ipswich the lead. Liverpool are in charge most of the game and in my view are denied a blatant penalty when Kenny Dalglish is fouled. Dalglish is later awarded a penalty when Thijssen fouls him, and Terry McDermott scores from the spot.

John Motson mentioned that Ipswich keeper Paul Cooper saved 8 of his previous 11 penalties. He comes close to saving this, during the game Cooper brings off several fine saves.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKGYLaweEiQ  at 15:15 Motson tells the audience on tv of a print being sold. You will know the picture if you see it, a very famous one .

1986 Tottenham Hotspur (Division One) Anfield 0-1

For the second time in three years, Spurs will do the double over us with a brace of 1-0 wins. Clive Allen scores the winner. Allen had the season of his life with a staggering 49 goals. During this season Spurs will finish 3rd, lose the Fa cup final and reach the semi final of the league cup.

Unfortunately I cant find footage

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKGYLaweEiQ
Cheers Sir  :)
