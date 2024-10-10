On This Day In L F C History

October 10th



https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15552197#post15552197







Posts 1594 / 1595 & 1596



1981 Leeds United (Division One) Anfield 3-0Around this time the Liverpool team went through a gradual rebuild, Ray Clemence, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy and even Captain Phil Thompson were either sold or phased out over the next two years.In came the likes of Bruce Grobbelaar, Mark Lawrenson, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan, Steve Nicol and Ian Rush.Initially this was a difficult season but eventually things worked out and we would win the next three league titles, among other successes.Leeds meanwhile were sinking like a stone, in 1974 Don Revie left to take over the England job and gradually things declined. Leeds were promoted 10 years prior to Revie's departure and in those ten years they never once finished outside the top 4, including 2 league championships and 5 second place finishes.In the years since Revie's departure, Leeds managed two 5th place finishes and hovered around mid table but during this season they would be relegated under one of Revie's old boys Allan Clarke. Frankie Gray, Trevor Cherry and Eddie Gray were still knocking about but they were a faded grandeur.Attendances fell from an average of over 35000 in Revie's hay day to under 22000. They would end the season relegated. 20 year old goalkeeper John Lukic would however be a part of a new Leeds team a decade later. They won promotion in 1990, resigned Lukic after he had a long stay at Arsenal and won win the league with Leeds in 1992.I am sure I have seen some footage of Rush's goals in this game but I cant find it1992 Everton (Bruce Grobbelaar Testimonial) Anfield 2-2Bruce missed a penalty as Boston said, my brother has this programme somewhere at home among his 2000+collection.Legend has it a spell was placed on the ground at this game which would insure we wouldnt be winning the title until it was broken. The story goes a witch doctor rubbed a goats tail and water on the posts at Anfield.Allegedly the spell can be broken if someone urinates on all of the goal posts. Grobbelaar claimed he managed to get to two posts during the 2013-4 to try break the spell but was thrown out of the ground.In the 2018/9 season Bruce would not be denied, participating in a corporate game at Anfield, the eccentric keeper filled his drinks bottle with his own urine, he splashed it against the posts in one half and completed the job in the second half.Lets hope no one asked could they take a quick drink during the game.I guess you could say in 2020 when we finely won the league, we absolutely pissed it.and here a post from rawk way back in the day of a Ljubjana player seemingly seeing something1993 Great Britain X1 (Steve Nicol Testimonial) Anfield 1-2Strangely my brother took me down the pub to watch this which was very random when you think of it.He was absolutely raging when Mo Johnston scored, he never forgave him for joining Rangers and then Everton. We were part time Celtic fans at the time.Liverpool are awarded a penalty, Nicol takes but hits the post.As Nicol goes off late on, his parade is rained on when as he goes around Anfield, Alan McInally scores the winner for the great Britiain 11We have this Programme at home too