« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 927340 times)

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,485
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6120 on: Yesterday at 01:06:51 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on August 26, 2024, 08:38:21 am
.

1985 - Ian Rush bagged a brace with Steve Nicol, Jan Mølby and Craig Johnston also on the scoresheet as Ipswich Town left L4 having lost 5-0.

Does any footage of this game exist?

My first ever game at Anfield, would have been 8. It was a friends birthday so his parents took us. Fairly sure we were in the old Main Stand.
It was a bank holiday Monday I think, I remember buying a bib from the club shop for my 6 month old sister which said Im a better dribbler than Kenny Dalglish
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6121 on: Yesterday at 01:34:11 pm »
October 1, 1977

United 2 Liverpool 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uteltm_sWqA

1980 Oulun Palloseura (European Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 10-1

en route to our 3rd european cup, we record one of our biggest wins ever with a crushing 10-1 win over the Finnish side, remarkably the first leg was only 1-1

Kenny Dalglish sets up 5 goals, Graeme Souness and Terry McDermott each score a hat-trick and David Fairclough scores twice too. Souness will score another hat trick against CSKA Sofia later in the competition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pR0R8_3fZO4

1988 Newcastle United (Division One) Anfield 1-2

Liverpool lose at home in the league for the first time in about 18 months. Gary Gillespie heads in the opener but John Hendrie scores a fine equaliser and late on Gillespie gives away a penalty which is converted by the Brazilian Mirandinha, who appears to give the finger to the kop in celebration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQMEZKfVPmw   

the previous season we lost only 2 league games all season, this begins a run of 3 losses in 4 games. The result prevents us going top while Newcastle move off the bottom of the table to 18th.

1994 Sheffield Wednesday (Premier League) Anfield 4-1

Although some sites (perhaps correctly given a massive deflection) say Des Walker scored an own goal, many also credit Steve McManaman with a hat-trick. After going 1-0 down in the first half, we win 4-1 thanks to Ian Rush and Macca's hat-trick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMhZxeFY59s  lookng at the replay there is no way it isnt an own goal

Steve Nicol makes his final league appearance

1995 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 2-2

all the talk is of Eric Cantona's comeback, having been banned for over 8 months after kicking a fan at Crystal palace, Cantona returns and sets up a goal just a minute into the game for Nicky Butt. Liverpool should win though, Ian Rush misses a sitter, we are also denied two blatant penalties while Robbie Fowler scores two wonderful goals.

Having been denied a blatant penalty twice, United get a soft one in my opinion when Ryan Giggs goes down easy and Jamie Redknapp appears to win the ball. Eric Cantona scores from the spot to give them a 2-2 draw. Redknapp nearly wins it at the end with a great free kick

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iKd2gQHPFA

full match there, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ8WVCWuhTM shortened one here

Can remember the same day watching the european Grand prix at the Nurburgring, Michael Schumacher overhauls a 46 second lead of Jean Alesi to take a superb win

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSqTGJP25is

2000 Chelsea (Premier League ) Stamford Bridge 0-3

Can remember Sander Westerveld punched it in his own net and appealed for a free and no one backed him up, even then I was thinking he just looked for excuses.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Gudjohnsen rounded out a miserable day. The goals used to feature a bit on dream team on sky one, usually for Monday Bandele (Hasselbaink) and Scott Lucas (Gudjohnsen)


2008 PSV Eindhoven (Champions League Group Stage Match 2)Anfield 3-1

Dirk Kuyt opened the scoring early on, Robbie Keane finally got his first goal for us, while a long range trademark from Steven Gerrard was his 100th for the club

cant find too many highlights but here is a great view of Gerrard's goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7rRSN-tNf4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv1tRbho45Q Keanes goal

2011 Everton (Premier League) Goodison Park 2-0

andy Carroll and Luis Suarez do the damage at Goodison. Jack rodwell is sent off for Everton with the score 0-0 in the first half while Dirk Kuyt misses a penalty.

I cant find highlights, goals from 2.28 on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLvBu2AyLTE

Afterwards Kenny Dalglish tells Sky sports Jeff shreeves to stop obsessing over Andy Carrolls transfer fee. A tetchy interview ends with
"Kenny thanks for talking to us"

Passive aggressively the Liverpool manager mutters sarcastially "PLEASURE"

2017- Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJKqr1QVQi8

Coutinho scores a peach but we are very wasteful, and Joselu makes us pay

2022 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Premier League ) Anfield 3-3

I will skip a few uneventul ones

Here Brighton begin life well under roberto de zerbi and their Belgian, Leandro Trossard scores three times in a 3-3 draw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOjDyEEcZB8
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6122 on: Yesterday at 01:35:43 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 01:06:51 pm
Does any footage of this game exist?

My first ever game at Anfield, would have been 8. It was a friends birthday so his parents took us. Fairly sure we were in the old Main Stand.
It was a bank holiday Monday I think, I remember buying a bib from the club shop for my 6 month old sister which said Im a better dribbler than Kenny Dalglish
Probably not, there was a tv strike at the time so that limits your chances I am afraid
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6123 on: Yesterday at 01:58:51 pm »
I was at that Newcastle game in 1988 too. Beginning to think I was a bad luck charm!
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6124 on: Yesterday at 02:14:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:58:51 pm
I was at that Newcastle game in 1988 too. Beginning to think I was a bad luck charm!
I have just phoned Arne

You're  :banned
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6125 on: Yesterday at 04:06:52 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on October  2, 2024, 10:25:20 am
On This Day In L F C History
October 2nd

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15544299#post15544299


Posts  1569 /1570 &  1571

1982- Ipswich Town (Division One) Portman Road 0-1
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPKdzevQfWE

It is hard for some to believe but Ipswich were huge rivals then, runners up to Aston villa in 1981 and us in 1982.

they were also Uefa cup winners in 1981 and Fa cup winners in 1978. the departure of manager Bobby Robson to England hurt them and their decline was beginning. that said they saw us off on this day in 1982, it was our first league defeat of the season. Ipswich end the day in 16th but would finish the season 9th.

We were still top on goal difference from Manchester United.

Mich D'Avray scored the winner. We would however gain revenge by beating Ipswich a few days later in the league cup.

1991 Kuusysi Lahti (UEFA Cup 1st round 2nd leg)Lahden Stadion 0-1

Having won the first leg 6-1, the second leg was formality but if we wanted to improve morale this didnt help, Bruce Grobbelaar went walkies, missed a cross and former Wimbledon player Mike Belfield scored the games only goal. For Liverpool, Barry Jones made his only ever appearance while Jimmy Carter appeared for the last time.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJZD6zokaWg

1993 Arsenal (Premier League) Anfield 0-0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrMwN7v_0UQ

33:59 in. Liverpool fail to score for the 5th straight game but at least avoid defeat to second placed Arsenal.

Robbie Fowler starts for the first time and goes close twice, noticably in a one on one.

Neil  Ruddock also goes reasonably close with a long range effort that seems to clip the bar.

We end the day 13th but only 6 points off Leeds in 3rd. however Man United were starting to pull away. It was going to be a long season.

1999 Aston Villa (Premier League) Villa Park 0-0

Stephane Henchoz made his league debut and began a fine partnership with Sami Hyypia, controversially Steve Staunton is sent off for encroaching at a free kick, the replay clearly shows that not to be the case.

Was away the weekend with school in some place in Wexford, unfortunately the group of so called friends I was with did their best to exclude me all weekend so I have not got fond memories of the trip. On this day we had a trip out to do canoeing or orienteering or paddling or whatever the fuck its called. I spent most of the day capsizing into the water. After we stood around in wet clothes on a windy cold day for about 45 minutes waiting on a bus which felt like 3 hours.

One of the so called mates in the group (who wasnt even the worst) then used up all the hot water in our shower out of spite  on me meaning after that  I had to have a cold shower.

Not very nice memories. however I eventually just got on with it and decided it was better to be a loner than have fake friends like that, it certainly made me wary of people growing up. I have been in similar situations since and at least now can just go "well fuck you " and move on

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2SkiE4OYOI highlights here


2002 Spartak Moscow (Champions League Group Stage Match 3) Anfield 5-0

Game was played on a wednesday, the monday I played football, scored a horrendous own goal (Lee dixon, coventry esque), after the game felt very ill and couldnt sleep. Monday night through Tuesday I spent all night vomitting, puked so much I even put my back out. Didnt get a wink of sleep.

Couldnt eat a thing all day, brother rang from work at one stage as my parents were away, was thinking
"thats nice, he wants to see how I am" but no, all I got was

"can you hang out the washing"

Lost about half a stone, by wednesday I somehow went back to work but had to go home at lunch. the match certainly cheered me up.

It looked like Bruno Cheyrou and Salif Diao would be star men for us after that but sadly they werent

a 5-0 win meant we were up 2nd in the table in our group. Can remember two random things
1. a poster called Matt from back in the day bet on 5-0, with the score 5-0 late on, Emile Heskey is brought down for a penalty but it isnt given, he was in the middle of the kop praying it wouldnt be given
2. getting a letter than week complaining I shouldnt be parking outside a local pub to get the bus, one of the days listed was the day I was home in bed sick when my car never budged all day


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a81VYcMBV9M

2005 Chelsea (Premier League) Anfield 1-4

Speaking of sick people, Sami Hyypia had apparently not eaten well in the run up to this and pulled apart by Didier Drogba.

Drogba I think had a hand in every goal, the result left us 17 points off them despite it being very early in the season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzWoQmD3weQ

2019 FC Red Bull Salzburg(Champions League Match Day 2 )Anfield 4-3

after we raced into a 3-0 lead, Salzburg pegged us back although thankfully Mo Salah got a late winner.

they were some very familar scorers for them.

Hwang hee chan who now plays for Wolves, Takumi Minamino who signed for us shortly after this, and perhaps most notably, Man City goal machine Erling Haaland.

Dominik Szobozslai also played for them that night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1qcAcS4S9s
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6126 on: Yesterday at 04:27:46 pm »
October 3rd

1981 Swansea City (Division One)Anfield 2-2

Terry McDermott scores twice from the spot in a 2-2 draw, Swansea were managed by John toshack, he was only in his early 30s but making waves in management, following several promotions Swansea lead the first division table before this, the draw drops them to 3rd

We are 13th following the game, although not appreciated by his own fans, Big Tosh reminds us of his Liverpool love when in a minutes silence for Bill Shankly he wears his Liverpool shirt

shankly had passed away a few days earlier, this was the first league game since.

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1228 an article here suggests Toshack will take over from Bob Paisley some day

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjZ7nIcX1zE


1984 Lech Poznan (European Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 4-0

Liverpool seal a 5-0 agg win over Lech Poznan, John Wark scores a hat-trick with Paul walsh getting the other

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8tl_URWg0xU

1987 Portsmouth (Division One) Anfield 4-0

another 4 goal haul for the 87-88 lot, Beardsley, McMahon and Aldridge score before Ronnie Whelan gets his only goal of the season

1992 Liverpool 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0

A much improved display, Don hutchinson scores for the third time in 4 games

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lw5wTST4MkA

TBC
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6127 on: Yesterday at 08:27:47 pm »
Still got a fair bit to catch up on here  ;D
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6128 on: Today at 02:00:49 am »
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6129 on: Today at 08:14:35 am »
RIP Phil Babb's nuts
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,900
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6130 on: Today at 08:59:46 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 08:14:35 am
RIP Phil Babb's nuts

1-1 with Chelsea. I was at that one too. I feel like Ive been to a lot more games than I realised when I read this thread!
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,368
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6131 on: Today at 09:26:24 am »
Not a great game, Casiraghi scored for them, his only goal before he got a horrible injury
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,701
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #6132 on: Today at 09:30:05 am »
Here is the Phil Babb post incident in slow motion

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysFE-0ed_r4
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 149 150 151 152 153 [154]   Go Up
« previous next »
 