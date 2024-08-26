On This Day In L F C History
October 2nd
1982- Ipswich Town (Division One) Portman Road 0-1https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cPKdzevQfWE
It is hard for some to believe but Ipswich were huge rivals then, runners up to Aston villa in 1981 and us in 1982.
they were also Uefa cup winners in 1981 and Fa cup winners in 1978. the departure of manager Bobby Robson to England hurt them and their decline was beginning. that said they saw us off on this day in 1982, it was our first league defeat of the season. Ipswich end the day in 16th but would finish the season 9th.
We were still top on goal difference from Manchester United.
Mich D'Avray scored the winner. We would however gain revenge by beating Ipswich a few days later in the league cup.
1991 Kuusysi Lahti (UEFA Cup 1st round 2nd leg)Lahden Stadion 0-1
Having won the first leg 6-1, the second leg was formality but if we wanted to improve morale this didnt help, Bruce Grobbelaar went walkies, missed a cross and former Wimbledon player Mike Belfield scored the games only goal. For Liverpool, Barry Jones made his only ever appearance while Jimmy Carter appeared for the last time.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WJZD6zokaWg
1993 Arsenal (Premier League) Anfield 0-0https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrMwN7v_0UQ
33:59 in. Liverpool fail to score for the 5th straight game but at least avoid defeat to second placed Arsenal.
Robbie Fowler starts for the first time and goes close twice, noticably in a one on one.
Neil Ruddock also goes reasonably close with a long range effort that seems to clip the bar.
We end the day 13th but only 6 points off Leeds in 3rd. however Man United were starting to pull away. It was going to be a long season.
1999 Aston Villa (Premier League) Villa Park 0-0
Stephane Henchoz made his league debut and began a fine partnership with Sami Hyypia, controversially Steve Staunton is sent off for encroaching at a free kick, the replay clearly shows that not to be the case.
Was away the weekend with school in some place in Wexford, unfortunately the group of so called friends I was with did their best to exclude me all weekend so I have not got fond memories of the trip. On this day we had a trip out to do canoeing or orienteering or paddling or whatever the fuck its called. I spent most of the day capsizing into the water. After we stood around in wet clothes on a windy cold day for about 45 minutes waiting on a bus which felt like 3 hours.
One of the so called mates in the group (who wasnt even the worst) then used up all the hot water in our shower out of spite on me meaning after that I had to have a cold shower.
Not very nice memories. however I eventually just got on with it and decided it was better to be a loner than have fake friends like that, it certainly made me wary of people growing up. I have been in similar situations since and at least now can just go "well fuck you " and move onhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H2SkiE4OYOI
highlights here
2002 Spartak Moscow (Champions League Group Stage Match 3) Anfield 5-0
Game was played on a wednesday, the monday I played football, scored a horrendous own goal (Lee dixon, coventry esque), after the game felt very ill and couldnt sleep. Monday night through Tuesday I spent all night vomitting, puked so much I even put my back out. Didnt get a wink of sleep.
Couldnt eat a thing all day, brother rang from work at one stage as my parents were away, was thinking
"thats nice, he wants to see how I am" but no, all I got was
"can you hang out the washing"
Lost about half a stone, by wednesday I somehow went back to work but had to go home at lunch. the match certainly cheered me up.
It looked like Bruno Cheyrou and Salif Diao would be star men for us after that but sadly they werent
a 5-0 win meant we were up 2nd in the table in our group. Can remember two random things
1. a poster called Matt from back in the day bet on 5-0, with the score 5-0 late on, Emile Heskey is brought down for a penalty but it isnt given, he was in the middle of the kop praying it wouldnt be given
2. getting a letter than week complaining I shouldnt be parking outside a local pub to get the bus, one of the days listed was the day I was home in bed sick when my car never budged all dayhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a81VYcMBV9M
2005 Chelsea (Premier League) Anfield 1-4
Speaking of sick people, Sami Hyypia had apparently not eaten well in the run up to this and pulled apart by Didier Drogba.
Drogba I think had a hand in every goal, the result left us 17 points off them despite it being very early in the season.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TzWoQmD3weQ
2019 FC Red Bull Salzburg(Champions League Match Day 2 )Anfield 4-3
after we raced into a 3-0 lead, Salzburg pegged us back although thankfully Mo Salah got a late winner.
they were some very familar scorers for them.
Hwang hee chan who now plays for Wolves, Takumi Minamino who signed for us shortly after this, and perhaps most notably, Man City goal machine Erling Haaland.
Dominik Szobozslai also played for them that night. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1qcAcS4S9s