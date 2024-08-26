« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Quote from: Boston Bosox on August 26, 2024, 08:38:21 am
.

1985 - Ian Rush bagged a brace with Steve Nicol, Jan Mølby and Craig Johnston also on the scoresheet as Ipswich Town left L4 having lost 5-0.

Does any footage of this game exist?

My first ever game at Anfield, would have been 8. It was a friends birthday so his parents took us. Fairly sure we were in the old Main Stand.
It was a bank holiday Monday I think, I remember buying a bib from the club shop for my 6 month old sister which said Im a better dribbler than Kenny Dalglish
October 1, 1977

United 2 Liverpool 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uteltm_sWqA

1980 Oulun Palloseura (European Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 10-1

en route to our 3rd european cup, we record one of our biggest wins ever with a crushing 10-1 win over the Finnish side, remarkably the first leg was only 1-1

Kenny Dalglish sets up 5 goals, Graeme Souness and Terry McDermott each score a hat-trick and David Fairclough scores twice too. Souness will score another hat trick against CSKA Sofia later in the competition

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pR0R8_3fZO4

1988 Newcastle United (Division One) Anfield 1-2

Liverpool lose at home in the league for the first time in about 18 months. Gary Gillespie heads in the opener but John Hendrie scores a fine equaliser and late on Gillespie gives away a penalty which is converted by the Brazilian Mirandinha, who appears to give the finger to the kop in celebration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YQMEZKfVPmw   

the previous season we lost only 2 league games all season, this begins a run of 3 losses in 4 games. The result prevents us going top while Newcastle move off the bottom of the table to 18th.

1994 Sheffield Wednesday (Premier League) Anfield 4-1

Although some sites (perhaps correctly given a massive deflection) say Des Walker scored an own goal, many also credit Steve McManaman with a hat-trick. After going 1-0 down in the first half, we win 4-1 thanks to Ian Rush and Macca's hat-trick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AMhZxeFY59s  lookng at the replay there is no way it isnt an own goal

Steve Nicol makes his final league appearance

1995 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 2-2

all the talk is of Eric Cantona's comeback, having been banned for over 8 months after kicking a fan at Crystal palace, Cantona returns and sets up a goal just a minute into the game for Nicky Butt. Liverpool should win though, Ian Rush misses a sitter, we are also denied two blatant penalties while Robbie Fowler scores two wonderful goals.

Having been denied a blatant penalty twice, United get a soft one in my opinion when Ryan Giggs goes down easy and Jamie Redknapp appears to win the ball. Eric Cantona scores from the spot to give them a 2-2 draw. Redknapp nearly wins it at the end with a great free kick

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0iKd2gQHPFA

full match there, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ8WVCWuhTM shortened one here

Can remember the same day watching the european Grand prix at the Nurburgring, Michael Schumacher overhauls a 46 second lead of Jean Alesi to take a superb win

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSqTGJP25is

2000 Chelsea (Premier League ) Stamford Bridge 0-3

Can remember Sander Westerveld punched it in his own net and appealed for a free and no one backed him up, even then I was thinking he just looked for excuses.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Eidur Gudjohnsen rounded out a miserable day. The goals used to feature a bit on dream team on sky one, usually for Monday Bandele (Hasselbaink) and Scott Lucas (Gudjohnsen)


2008 PSV Eindhoven (Champions League Group Stage Match 2)Anfield 3-1

Dirk Kuyt opened the scoring early on, Robbie Keane finally got his first goal for us, while a long range trademark from Steven Gerrard was his 100th for the club

cant find too many highlights but here is a great view of Gerrard's goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H7rRSN-tNf4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv1tRbho45Q Keanes goal

2011 Everton (Premier League) Goodison Park 2-0

andy Carroll and Luis Suarez do the damage at Goodison. Jack rodwell is sent off for Everton with the score 0-0 in the first half while Dirk Kuyt misses a penalty.

I cant find highlights, goals from 2.28 on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLvBu2AyLTE

Afterwards Kenny Dalglish tells Sky sports Jeff shreeves to stop obsessing over Andy Carrolls transfer fee. A tetchy interview ends with
"Kenny thanks for talking to us"

Passive aggressively the Liverpool manager mutters sarcastially "PLEASURE"

2017- Newcastle 1 Liverpool 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mJKqr1QVQi8

Coutinho scores a peach but we are very wasteful, and Joselu makes us pay

2022 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Premier League ) Anfield 3-3

I will skip a few uneventul ones

Here Brighton begin life well under roberto de zerbi and their Belgian, Leandro Trossard scores three times in a 3-3 draw.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DOjDyEEcZB8
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 01:06:51 pm
Does any footage of this game exist?

My first ever game at Anfield, would have been 8. It was a friends birthday so his parents took us. Fairly sure we were in the old Main Stand.
It was a bank holiday Monday I think, I remember buying a bib from the club shop for my 6 month old sister which said Im a better dribbler than Kenny Dalglish
Probably not, there was a tv strike at the time so that limits your chances I am afraid
