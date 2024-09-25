1996: I was in the main stand for the Mypa match. There were two Finnish fans in the row behind, both pissed out of their faces. One was noisy and boisterous in his native language, much to everyones amusement, the other fell asleep in his seat soon after kickoff. When Mypa scored the Finnish lad went berserk and tried to shake his mate awake to share the moment. He didnt manage that, but got plenty of handshakes and slaps on the back from Reds around him.