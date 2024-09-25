Today In L F C History
September 27th
1978 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxRL90XRAlc
Liverpool 0 Forest 0 (0-2 on agg)
Liverpool fail to overturn a 2-0 first leg defeat in the european cup and go out in the first round, however it is a very difficult opponent to draw at the first hurdle. I once read we peppered them with shots and Peter Shilton had an unreal game but having sat through 45 minutes on youtube that seems wrong. Shilton does make one good save late on from Dalglish but other than that he has little to do.
Anfield sings their hearts out all night but Liverpool cant break a stubborn well drilled forest defence. Steve Heighway goes close early, Dalglish has one off the line with Shilton misses a cross and is bailed out by Viv Anderson. In the second half Dalglish fluffs a chance while Jimmy Case goes close with a free kick, its all very disjointed, sloppy and desperate though and Forest defend very well.
They were certainly no mugs, remarkably they had won the league the previous season having just been promoted while they would not only win the European cup this season but would also do so the following season.
1986- Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 3
Having pummeled Fulham 10-0 that week, Liverpool must have fancied going close to that score when they entertained bottom of the table Aston Villa, however they are forced to share the spoils. Steve Hodge, Garry Thompson and an Allan Evans penalty give Villa the lead on three occasions.
John Wark replies twice (once from the spot) and former Villa man Steve McMahon scores a late equaliser. Wark had only made his first appearance of the season against Fulham where he also scored twice. Wark only managed three more goals that season and by the end of it he was on the transfer list.
1997 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 1-2
Robbie Fowler scores a brilliant goal but sadly it counts for nothing as Eyal Berkovic and John Hartson score for the hammers. As I mentioned before, a year later both players came to blows in training with footage showing Hartson kicking Berkovic in the face.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRxFJFT9n2I
Think the 1997 Ryder cup was played that weekend, Europe are lead to victory in Spain under the eyes of Captain Seve Ballesteros. They lead well going into the final day but are pushed very hard by Usa on the final day under captain Tom Kite and only just get over the line.
I remember also watching the 1997 Luxembourg Grand prix, although that was actually held at the Nurburgring in Germany (I think to get around tobacco advertising in Germany). Jacques Villeneuve takes the win, the last of his career en route to the world title. He gets a lot of luck as both McLarens retired from a dominant 1-2 position, ITV missed both these retirements on an ad break.
Championship rival Michael Schumacher is taken out at the start in a collision involving his brother Ralf.
1999 Everton (Premier League) Anfield 0-1
Kevin Campbell scores to win early on in the final derby of the 1990s. Its interesting to note the fans in the Kop celebrating the goal.
Robbie Fowler plays his last game for over two months due to ankle problem while late on Sander Westerveld needlessly gets involved with FRancis Jeffers of Everton and after a petty show of handbags from both, the referee has no choice but to send them off.
With all subs used Liverpool sub keeper Jorgen Nielsen is denied his debut and never plays for the club, however in a remarkable piece of trivia his shirt is used as defender Steve Staunton goes in goal and uses Neilsen's shirt. He brings off a fine save too.
Late on Steven Gerrard is also sent off for a wild challenge on Kevin Campbell, sadly Campbell passed away earlier this year. Gerrard once said in his book he nearly shit his pants when Campbell collared him in a night club toilet, only for Campbell to laugh at him and let bygones be bygones.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIPaDowFju0
2006 Galatasaray (Champions League Group Stage Match 2) Anfield 3-2
Peter Crouch scores two including a wonderful overhead kick while Luis Garcia gets on the scoresheet too but it is a nervous end for us as Galatasaray pull it back to 3-2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3POlxBCIphQ
2008 Everton (Premier League ) Goodison Park 2-0
Fernando Torres scores twice, showing signs of a partnership with Robbie Keane that ultimately never got going.
Tim Cahill is sent off for themhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHc5Wdsbx2Y
2014 Everton(Premier League)Anfield 1-1
Another derby, Steven Gerrard opens the scoring with a wonderful free kick but Phil Jagielka steals the show with an absolute corker late on.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gcu_CXukkDE
Jags goalhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HD81ugnHqs
2023 Leicester City ( League Cup 3rd Round ) Anfield 3-1
Another successful league cup campaign is up and running when we come from behind to beat Leicester
Dominik Szoboszlai nearly bursts the net.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSgd57T6kzE
