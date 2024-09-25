« previous next »
Thanks Paul & Nick

Great Work
The Darren Clarke Ryder cup

didnt see bloody any of it

Cake walk for Europe, but some scenes with Darren.

I read his diary on it, how he managed to find the strength to play I dont know.

The reception he got going on to the first tee was incredible, the drive he absolutely ripped down the middle as well, bloody hell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNE_oCG87dY  Worth watching the first 5 mins

a light hearted take on it from a clearly pissed Clarke and Sam Torrance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxaRUQrk5-8
Yeah that was the one, Id forgotten about Clarke playing in that.

A few of us werent that knowledgable on the horses but rather than placing individual bets we decided to pool our money into a kitty so the stakes were higher. Wed done alright through the day, and then won big on the last race of the day which covered a lot of our night out (the part until I threw up and had to leave anyway!).

Haha brilliant
1996: I was in the main stand for the Mypa match. There were two Finnish fans in the row behind, both pissed out of their faces. One was noisy and boisterous in his native language, much to everyones amusement, the other fell asleep in his seat soon after kickoff. When Mypa scored the Finnish lad went berserk and tried to shake his mate awake to share the moment. He didnt manage that, but got plenty of handshakes and slaps on the back from Reds around him.
sept 24- take 2, I will keep that day short as I ballsed up a previous post

1983 Manchester United (Division One) Old Trafford 0-1

Phil Neal gets an injury and will miss the next three games, the first games he missed in about 8 years. A record of 400 odd games in a row, likely will never be beat.

Frank Stapleton scores after good work from Arthur Graham, check out the sequence where Neal heads off the line and Grobbelaar saves well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFhN7f1w7TI

1988 Southampton (Division One) The Dell 3-1

Kevin McDonald starts in the league for first time in 2 years since his leg break in the same fixture.

Mike Hooper also starts and keeps his place for 4 months as Grobbelaar has meningitis. Hooper brings off some good saves.

speaking of keepers why does John Burridge change jersey at half time?

Mad how both penalties draw the ire of Liverpool players and the commentator despite being stonewall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oEkEg7RNcc

1994 Newcastle United (Premier League) St James Park 1-1

Steve McManaman hits the woodwork twice in the first half and goes close to another goal too, when Rob Lee scores a fine opener it seems our luck is out but Ian Rush scores a goal when Newcastle keeper Pavel Srnicek fumbles.

Late on Phillippe albert is sent off for them, his challenge on Neil Ruddock is worthy of a second booking, John Scales and Phil Babb react angrily while the referee has no sympathy for albert who looks injured too, late on Robbie Fowler misses a sitter.

It is Newcastles first dropped points of the season in their 7th game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfhLgMFJ_kM

1998 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 0-2

An Irwin Penalty and a stunning strike from Scholes see United go above us into 3rd, a win would have put us top.

Riedle has a goal disallowed for us at 0-1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXvF4ZdB5RI

2003 Olympija Ljubljana (UEFA Cup 1st round 1st leg) Central Stadium 1-1

Michael Owens goal means he is now our record European scorer, his record however has since been passed by several players.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpPSu5jk3WI

2005 Birmingham City (Premier League) St Andrews 2-2

Was just at the tail end of two chest infections watching this. Garcias goal is our first from open play this season, Birmingham strike back and we concede in the league for the first time this season but late on Neil Kilkennys handball results in a penalty and a red card. The handball robs Jamie Carragher of his first league goal for 6 years, Djibril Cisse converts the spot kick.

2011 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) Anfield 2-1
Charlie Adams shot is headed into his own net by Roger Johnson, Luis Suarez adds a fine second but Steven Fletchers second half goal gives us a nervy end to the match.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLvBu2AyLTE 1:50 in

Kenny Dalglish after
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yowXHci20-o

2016 Hull City(Premier League)Anfield 5-1

Some superb goals in this. I spent the day at a Borrussia Monchengladbach game as they beat Ingoldstadt 2-0. Not a great game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mbYhDLgjgw

here is highlights of the match I went to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xo
Mamadou Sakho puts the final coffin in his Liverpool career with a late night snapchat rant, having mucked about on pre season he was banished to the reserves where even then he featured little. His late night rant is the final straw


2020 Lincoln City ( League Cup 3rd Round) Sincil Bank LNER Stadium 7  2

Some lovely goals in this game with Curtis Jones and Taki Minamino scoring twice each, unusually we will lose our next away game 7-2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIlLestoBDI

2023 West Ham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 3-1

A Salah penalty put us ahead, Bowen scored a lovely goal for them, Nunez finishes a McAllister ball well while Jota scrambles home a late third.

I spent the day isolating with covid, meaning I missed a family party, they at least sent me home some nice homemade pizza.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KezyQf93UVg
Sept 25th
1982 Southampton (Division One) Anfield 5-0

Irish internationals Mark Lawrenson and Ronnie Whelan both score twice, a very happy birthday indeed for Whelan while Graeme Souness scores a wonderful 25 yarder. Kenny Dalglish sets up 3, My brother once told me my Dad and his brother were raging that some people gave Peter Shilton man of the match even though he let in five and were convinced it was biased against the Irish.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X6GWn87qgU
1990 Crewe Alexandra (Rumbelows Cup 2nd round 1st leg) Anfield 5-1
After going behind, Steve McMahon scores from long range before Gary Gillespie finished a nice move off. John Barnes then missed a penalty before a fine effort from Ray Houghton made it 3-1. Ian Rush then scored twice including a lovely long range effort. He would go one better in the return leg.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7yErQIvoDA 19:11 in
1991 Stoke City (Rumbelows Cup 2nd Round 1st leg) Anfield 2-2

Rush again helped himself to two goals, his first of the season here. But twice Stoke fight back with goals from Ian Cranson and Tony Kelly leaving the second leg finely poised.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw 20:23 in

1993 Chelsea (Premier League) Stamford Bridge 0-1
Neil Shipperly condemns us to our 4th league defeat in a row, during which time we score no goals. It is certainly debatable whether it crossed the line or not. Late on Nigel Clough misses a sitter, he protests furiously that he is fouled by Glen hoddle in the penalty area but the referee isnt interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrMwN7v_0UQ 16:53

2002 FC Basel (Champions League 1st group stage match 2)Anfield 1-1
Can remember winning a little bit of money on Baros scoring first after dreaming the night before he would score. Basel had some decent players like the two Yakins and rossi, I recall we were all over them but couldnt make it count.
Despite them not being elite opposition, in 4 champions league games we never beat them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kapsGDuZu9U  full match here
2007 Reading (Carling Cup 3rd round )Madejski Stadium 4-2

Yossi Benayoun  gets his first goal for us while despite being rested in two recent league games, Rafa Benitez elects to start Fernando Torres for this and Torres gets the first of three hat-tricks that season.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNEPI78-8Do

2010 Sunderland (Premier League) Anfield 2-2
Attended my sister in laws wedding at the same church and venue I got hitched at a few years later, although the Mrs wasnt impressed at me falling asleep in the residents bar. I certainly wasnt happy when she mocked me
look at the state of him. I had done a lot of work for the wedding and was just over a lot of personal issues so didnt appreciate it.
It was a good day though, at Anfield a bizarre opener from Kuyt gave us the lead, Sunderland confused themselves with a free kick that has to be seen to be believed.

Darren bent scored twice for them, but Steven Gerrard levelled for us. After the game several thousand fans stayed in the ground to protest against owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Sky sports Jeff Stelling quipped
 "Maybe they should concentrate on what's happening on the football pitch,"
The remark didnt go down too well although I dont think he meant anything by it and he gave a very dignified apology a week later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muKjf3rFgyE protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u35o2WE40vM the goals, a sunderland defender kics the ball and Mignolet thinks that doesnt constitute a touch, the referee does and the goal stands

2013 Manchester United(Capital one Cup 3rd Round) Old Trafford 0-1

A Javier Hernandez goals dumps us out of the league cup, from memory Jose Enrique didnt pick him up but blamed everyone else. Luis Suarez plays for the first time since his 10 game ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic a few months earlier. He strikes the bar from a free kick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UKsc3sBWwk

2021 Brentford FC ( Premier League ) Brentford Community Stadium 3-3

We twice throw away the lead, a mate of mine is convinced this cost us the league.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ac8q-oqP5J4
26th September
1992
Liverpool 2 Wimbledon 3
Allegedly this was the game Vinnie Jones scrawled on the this is Anfield sign prior to kick off.
Wimbledon race into a two goal lead but Liverpool are level by half time thanks to  Jan Molby penalty and a goal from Steve McManaman effort as he bundles home rebound when Ronnie Rosenthal shot hit the bar.
Late on Robbie Earle scores the winner for them. Bruce Grobbelaar is recalled for his first league game of the season, prior to the game David James was awarded a young player of the month award.
We ended the day 19th in the league, one place above the relegation spots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN8ggG8t3ko

1995 Spartak Vladikavkaz (UEFA Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 0-0

One of them tricky Eastern European teams no one knew much about. Steve McManaman goes close twice and Neil Ruddock hits the post but it is a poor enough game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LL_3MR9D4I4



1996 Mypa 47 (European Cup Winners Cup 1st round 2nd leg)Anfield 3-1
Patrik Berger continues his excellent form with his 5th in 3 games, and two well taken goals from Collymore and Barnes seal a straight forward tie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ANBdalgKBQ

2001 Dynamo Kiev (Champions League Group Stage Match 3)Anfield 1-0
Jari Litmanen gets the winner in a 1-0 win for the second game in a row, Nick Barmby later hits the post.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8TDsj2OKpk
2009 Hull City (Premier League) Anfield 6-1
The season was looking good at this point but it soon fell apart, Fernando Torres scores a superb hat-trick, Steven Gerrard scores a beauty and Ryan Babel gets two goals late on.

I read a story prior to this some fan met with George Gillett, who was asked about his infamous spade in the ground in 60 days quote with regard to building us a new stadium.

Gillett remarkably denied ever saying this despite it being widely quoted as well as it being obvious in his opening press conference he had said it. The stadium was never built.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Zv3zVVumRo  about 4:34 in


2012 West Bromwich Albion ( Capital One Cup 3rd Round ) The Hawthorns 2-1

Our defence of the league cup begins with us coming from 1-0 down to beat West Brom 2-1, Nuri Sahin scores twice, he would score just one more time for us and his loan spell was eventually cut short.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O935lbTf8VQ

2015 Aston Villa(Premier League)Anfield 3-2

Sturridge scored two lovely goals in this game, our last win under Brendan Rodgers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWeE6KxGX9g
2017 Spartak Moscow(Champions league matchday 2)Otkrytiye Arena 1-1

Coutinho scores in a disappointing 1-1 draw, watched this on a day trip to Newcastle where I was pissed as a fart. Worse still my bus was 90 mins after I landed so thats a lot of hanging around. The mrs was pregnant so I was getting in all the ale I could.

We would win the return match 7-0. Lovely goals here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yozUXTCmLU4

2018 Chelsea (League Cup 3rd Round)Anfield 1-2

Daniel Sturridge scored a lovely goal here but late goals from Emerson and Eden Hazard won it for them. Hazard was world class and was absolutely awesome on his day. He would get a huge move to Real Madrid in 2019 but his career nosedived in many ways. Although he won trophies it sadly seemed a case where a player playing 600 games by his late 20s caught up on him and sadly his legs just went.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yozUXTCmLU4
Great work Paul.

Too much to comment on there! Question though - was that defeat to United when Stapleton scored televised? I have a vague memory of seeing/listening to that and if so that must be about the earliest game of ours I can remember! I was just about to turn 5.

Maybe he did it again a year or two later given our record there in the 80s!
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 26, 2024, 01:46:45 pm
Great work Paul.

Too much to comment on there! Question though - was that defeat to United when Stapleton scored televised? I have a vague memory of seeing/listening to that and if so that must be about the earliest game of ours I can remember! I was just about to turn 5.

Maybe he did it again a year or two later given our record there in the 80s!
It was a Saturday 3pm game so unlikely

I was only a few months old myself

I will repeat that the above link will show an absolutely amazing goal line clearance from Phil Neal

Stapleton's goals against us were this, one of the 85 semis and he also scored the winner in the league fixture in 1985 at Anfield

I grew up not far from him.

Reputation for being dull and rude, I went to his book signing when I was 8, I actually thought he was a very nice man. Very friendly
Its probably that 85 Anfield game then. Thanks.

He came to a prize giving thing at a local football club me and my brother were at when he was at United. Sadly grew up in a United stronghold.

A couple of years later we got Gordon Strachan and I wired my full silver away kit.
The 1985 game is featured on the old Kenny documentary (Scottish TV 1986) - might it be that you remember? There was an incident before the game where someone tried to spray something in the faces of the United players and Bryan Robson helps fans wash it out of their eyes
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2024, 02:53:26 pm
The 1985 game is featured on the old Kenny documentary - might it be that you remember? There was an incident before the game where someone tried to spray something in the faces of the United players and Bryan Robson helps fans wash it out of their eyes

I do remember that video! Honestly not sure, maybe Stapleton scored a winner in a random game against someone else and it still annoyed me
they always seemed to beat us

Tony Evans brought out a good book about 1983-4

I expected it to be the usual guffawing over Paisley and Fagan and the whole squad

But it opened my eyes a bit, he said United probably had the better 11, a fair point seen as they always beat us.

However we had the better squad, Kenny Dalglish broke his jaw against United an was out 2 months, we coped ok.

I think United lost Whiteside and Robson late on and couldnt cope.

We also left the door open for them lots and they blew it every time. I mean we only won 2 of our last 8 games

United had gone months unbeaten until the end of March. They won 2 of their last 10

They finished 4th in a two horse race.

Their slips ups. April 14th

We lost at Stoke, they lost at Notts county

april 18th we drew at Leicester but they only drew with Watford the day before

April 28th we drew at home to Ipswich and they only drew at home to West Ham

May 5th We drew against Birmingham, they drew with Everton

they then lost to ipswich, drew with Spurs and lost to forest

given they ended up only 6 points behind us you have to say they blew it

Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2024, 02:53:26 pm
The 1985 game is featured on the old Kenny documentary (Scottish TV 1986) - might it be that you remember? There was an incident before the game where someone tried to spray something in the faces of the United players and Bryan Robson helps fans wash it out of their eyes

Colin Gibson scored that day for them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-1BIJWNJRGU

footage of the build up from 29:37

I have that video at home somewhere
Thanks PR. Started watching and got dragged in, forgot Im still at work.

There you go. All these years Ive been convinced Stapleton scored in that game for them. Wonder what else Ive made up

Also Ive got that Tony Evans book. Its got the same title as that Chris Rea song I can never remember the name of
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2024, 03:19:50 pm
Thanks PR.

There you go. All these years Ive been convinced Stapleton scored in that game for them. Wonder what else Ive made up
the footage in that video is unclear as to who scored in fairness

The "fans" spraying gas at people

idiotic scumbags
Quote from: Speedy Molby on September 26, 2024, 12:36:23 pm
1996: I was in the main stand for the Mypa match. There were two Finnish fans in the row behind, both pissed out of their faces. One was noisy and boisterous in his native language, much to everyones amusement, the other fell asleep in his seat soon after kickoff. When Mypa scored the Finnish lad went berserk and tried to shake his mate awake to share the moment. He didnt manage that, but got plenty of handshakes and slaps on the back from Reds around him.


 ;D
Cheers Paul & Nick

Loads to catch Up on 

 :champ
Quote from: duvva 💅 on September 26, 2024, 03:19:50 pm

Also Ive got that Tony Evans book. Its got the same title as that Chris Rea song I can never remember the name of
. Yeah I don't know the name of that either

I have it too. I like it
I think it's "I Don't Know What It Is But I Love It", lads.
Quote from: paulrazor on September 28, 2024, 09:56:28 pm
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/f8a87183-85bd-40e5-b3cf-f17e7eed5e26

Ha, did wonder if I was being whooshed on that one.  The story of singing it in the tunnel before Rome 84 is oddly hilarious. We were a strange lot.
Quote from: JP! on September 29, 2024, 02:11:09 pm
Ha, did wonder if I was being whooshed on that one.  The story of singing it in the tunnel before Rome 84 is oddly hilarious. We were a strange lot.
Yeah I covered that before

Real ultimate test for us on and off the pitch, very intimidating atmosphere and we were only short of laughing in their faces


I will have to catch up on this later
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September 27, 2024, 08:27:44 am
Today In L F C History
September 27th

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15538747#post15538747


https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15538748#post15538748

https://forums.liverpoolfc.com/threads/408668-quot-On-This-Day-In-L-F-C-History-quot-Part-3?p=15538749#post15538749

1978 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxRL90XRAlc

Liverpool 0 Forest 0 (0-2 on agg)
Liverpool fail to overturn a 2-0 first leg defeat in the european cup and go out in the first round, however it is a very difficult opponent to draw at the first hurdle. I once read we peppered them with shots and Peter Shilton had an unreal game but having sat through 45 minutes on youtube that seems wrong. Shilton does make one good save late on from Dalglish but other than that he has little to do.

Anfield sings their hearts out all night but Liverpool cant break a stubborn well drilled forest defence. Steve Heighway goes close early, Dalglish has one off the line with Shilton misses a cross and is bailed out by Viv Anderson. In the second half Dalglish fluffs a chance while Jimmy Case goes close with a free kick, its all very disjointed, sloppy and desperate though and Forest defend very well.

They were certainly no mugs, remarkably they had won the league the previous season having just been promoted while they would not only win the European cup this season but would also do so the following season.

1986- Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 3

Having pummeled Fulham 10-0 that week, Liverpool must have fancied going close to that score when they entertained bottom of the table Aston Villa, however they are forced to share the spoils. Steve Hodge, Garry Thompson and an Allan Evans penalty give Villa the lead on three occasions.

John Wark replies twice (once from the spot) and former Villa man Steve McMahon scores a late equaliser. Wark had only made his first appearance of the season against Fulham where he also scored twice. Wark only managed three more goals that season and by the end of it he was on the transfer list.

Sadly I cant find any footage.

1997 West Ham United (Premier League) Upton Park 1-2

Robbie Fowler scores a brilliant goal but sadly it counts for nothing as Eyal Berkovic and John Hartson score for the hammers. As I mentioned before,  a year later both players came to blows in training with footage showing Hartson kicking Berkovic in the face.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xRxFJFT9n2I

Think the 1997 Ryder cup was played that weekend, Europe are lead to victory in Spain under the eyes of Captain Seve Ballesteros. They lead well going into the final day but are pushed very hard by Usa on the final day under captain Tom Kite and only just get over the line.

I remember also watching the 1997 Luxembourg Grand prix, although that was actually held at the Nurburgring in Germany (I think to get around tobacco advertising in Germany). Jacques Villeneuve takes the win, the last of his career en route to the world title. He gets a lot of luck as both McLarens retired from a dominant 1-2 position, ITV missed both these retirements on an ad break.

Championship rival Michael Schumacher is taken out at the start in a collision involving his brother Ralf.

1999 Everton (Premier League) Anfield 0-1

Kevin Campbell scores to win early on in the final derby of the 1990s. Its interesting to note the fans in the Kop celebrating the goal.

Robbie Fowler plays his last game for over two months due to ankle problem while late on Sander Westerveld needlessly gets involved with FRancis Jeffers of Everton and after a petty show of handbags from both, the referee has no choice but to send them off.

With all subs used Liverpool sub keeper Jorgen Nielsen is denied his debut and never plays for the club, however in a remarkable piece of trivia his shirt is used as defender Steve Staunton goes in goal and uses Neilsen's shirt. He brings off a fine save too.

Late on Steven Gerrard is also sent off for a wild challenge on Kevin Campbell, sadly Campbell passed away earlier this year. Gerrard once said in his book he nearly shit his pants when Campbell collared him in a night club toilet, only for Campbell to laugh at him and let bygones be bygones.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIPaDowFju0


2006 Galatasaray (Champions League Group Stage Match 2) Anfield 3-2

Peter Crouch scores two including a wonderful overhead kick while Luis Garcia gets on the scoresheet too but it is a nervous end for us as Galatasaray pull it back to 3-2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3POlxBCIphQ

2008 Everton (Premier League ) Goodison Park 2-0

Fernando Torres scores twice, showing signs of a partnership with Robbie Keane that ultimately never got going.

Tim Cahill is sent off for them

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jHc5Wdsbx2Y goals around the 4:50 mark

2014 Everton(Premier League)Anfield 1-1

Another derby, Steven Gerrard opens the scoring with a wonderful free kick but Phil Jagielka steals the show with an absolute corker late on.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gcu_CXukkDE Jags goal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2HD81ugnHqs gerrards goal from main stand

2023 Leicester City ( League Cup 3rd Round ) Anfield 3-1

Another successful league cup campaign is up and running when we come from behind to beat Leicester

Dominik Szoboszlai nearly bursts the net.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cSgd57T6kzE all three goals are superb
