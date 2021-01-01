sept 24- take 2, I will keep that day short as I ballsed up a previous post
1983 Manchester United (Division One) Old Trafford 0-1
Phil Neal gets an injury and will miss the next three games, the first games he missed in about 8 years. A record of 400 odd games in a row, likely will never be beat.
Frank Stapleton scores after good work from Arthur Graham, check out the sequence where Neal heads off the line and Grobbelaar saves well.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFhN7f1w7TI
1988 Southampton (Division One) The Dell 3-1
Kevin McDonald starts in the league for first time in 2 years since his leg break in the same fixture.
Mike Hooper also starts and keeps his place for 4 months as Grobbelaar has meningitis. Hooper brings off some good saves.
speaking of keepers why does John Burridge change jersey at half time?
Mad how both penalties draw the ire of Liverpool players and the commentator despite being stonewallhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oEkEg7RNcc
1994 Newcastle United (Premier League) St James Park 1-1
Steve McManaman hits the woodwork twice in the first half and goes close to another goal too, when Rob Lee scores a fine opener it seems our luck is out but Ian Rush scores a goal when Newcastle keeper Pavel Srnicek fumbles.
Late on Phillippe albert is sent off for them, his challenge on Neil Ruddock is worthy of a second booking, John Scales and Phil Babb react angrily while the referee has no sympathy for albert who looks injured too, late on Robbie Fowler misses a sitter.
It is Newcastles first dropped points of the season in their 7th game.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfhLgMFJ_kM
1998 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 0-2
An Irwin Penalty and a stunning strike from Scholes see United go above us into 3rd, a win would have put us top.
Riedle has a goal disallowed for us at 0-1.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXvF4ZdB5RI
2003 Olympija Ljubljana (UEFA Cup 1st round 1st leg) Central Stadium 1-1
Michael Owens goal means he is now our record European scorer, his record however has since been passed by several players.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpPSu5jk3WI
2005 Birmingham City (Premier League) St Andrews 2-2
Was just at the tail end of two chest infections watching this. Garcias goal is our first from open play this season, Birmingham strike back and we concede in the league for the first time this season but late on Neil Kilkennys handball results in a penalty and a red card. The handball robs Jamie Carragher of his first league goal for 6 years, Djibril Cisse converts the spot kick.
2011 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) Anfield 2-1
Charlie Adams shot is headed into his own net by Roger Johnson, Luis Suarez adds a fine second but Steven Fletchers second half goal gives us a nervy end to the match.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLvBu2AyLTE
1:50 in
Kenny Dalglish afterhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yowXHci20-o
2016 Hull City(Premier League)Anfield 5-1
Some superb goals in this. I spent the day at a Borrussia Monchengladbach game as they beat Ingoldstadt 2-0. Not a great game.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mbYhDLgjgw
here is highlights of the match I went tohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xohttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xo
Mamadou Sakho puts the final coffin in his Liverpool career with a late night snapchat rant, having mucked about on pre season he was banished to the reserves where even then he featured little. His late night rant is the final straw
2020 Lincoln City ( League Cup 3rd Round) Sincil Bank LNER Stadium 7 2
Some lovely goals in this game with Curtis Jones and Taki Minamino scoring twice each, unusually we will lose our next away game 7-2.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIlLestoBDI
2023 West Ham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 3-1
A Salah penalty put us ahead, Bowen scored a lovely goal for them, Nunez finishes a McAllister ball well while Jota scrambles home a late third.
I spent the day isolating with covid, meaning I missed a family party, they at least sent me home some nice homemade pizza.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KezyQf93UVg