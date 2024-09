Sept 25th1982 Southampton (Division One) Anfield 5-0Irish internationals Mark Lawrenson and Ronnie Whelan both score twice, a very happy birthday indeed for Whelan while Graeme Souness scores a wonderful 25 yarder. Kenny Dalglish sets up 3, My brother once told me my Dad and his brother were raging that some people gave Peter Shilton man of the match even though he let in five and were convinced it was biased against the Irish.1990 Crewe Alexandra (Rumbelows Cup 2nd round 1st leg) Anfield 5-1After going behind, Steve McMahon scores from long range before Gary Gillespie finished a nice move off. John Barnes then missed a penalty before a fine effort from Ray Houghton made it 3-1. Ian Rush then scored twice including a lovely long range effort. He would go one better in the return leg. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7yErQIvoDA 19:11 in1991 Stoke City (Rumbelows Cup 2nd Round 1st leg) Anfield 2-2Rush again helped himself to two goals, his first of the season here. But twice Stoke fight back with goals from Ian Cranson and Tony Kelly leaving the second leg finely poised. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw 20:23 in1993 Chelsea (Premier League) Stamford Bridge 0-1Neil Shipperly condemns us to our 4th league defeat in a row, during which time we score no goals. It is certainly debatable whether it crossed the line or not. Late on Nigel Clough misses a sitter, he protests furiously that he is fouled by Glen hoddle in the penalty area but the referee isn’t interested. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrMwN7v_0UQ 16:532002 FC Basel (Champions League 1st group stage match 2)Anfield 1-1Can remember winning a little bit of money on Baros scoring first after dreaming the night before he would score. Basel had some decent players like the two Yakin’s and rossi, I recall we were all over them but couldn’t make it count.Despite them not being elite opposition, in 4 champions league games we never beat them. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kapsGDuZu9U full match here2007 Reading (Carling Cup 3rd round )Madejski Stadium 4-2Yossi Benayoun gets his first goal for us while despite being rested in two recent league games, Rafa Benitez elects to start Fernando Torres for this and Torres gets the first of three hat-tricks that season.2010 Sunderland (Premier League) Anfield 2-2Attended my sister in laws wedding at the same church and venue I got hitched at a few years later, although the Mrs wasn’t impressed at me falling asleep in the residents bar. I certainly wasn’t happy when she mocked me“look at the state of him”. I had done a lot of work for the wedding and was just over a lot of personal issues so didn’t appreciate it.It was a good day though, at Anfield a bizarre opener from Kuyt gave us the lead, Sunderland confused themselves with a free kick that has to be seen to be believed.Darren bent scored twice for them, but Steven Gerrard levelled for us. After the game several thousand fans stayed in the ground to protest against owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Sky sports Jeff Stelling quipped"Maybe they should concentrate on what's happening on the football pitch,"The remark didn’t go down too well although I don’t think he meant anything by it and he gave a very dignified apology a week later. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muKjf3rFgyE protest https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u35o2WE40vM the goals, a sunderland defender kics the ball and Mignolet thinks that doesn’t constitute a touch, the referee does and the goal stands2013 Manchester United(Capital one Cup 3rd Round) Old Trafford 0-1A Javier Hernandez goals dumps us out of the league cup, from memory Jose Enrique didn’t pick him up but blamed everyone else. Luis Suarez plays for the first time since his 10 game ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic a few months earlier. He strikes the bar from a free kick.2021 Brentford FC ( Premier League ) Brentford Community Stadium 3-3We twice throw away the lead, a mate of mine is convinced this cost us the league.