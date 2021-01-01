« previous next »
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6080 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 am
Thanks Paul & Nick

Great Work
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6081 on: Yesterday at 11:48:28 am
The Darren Clarke Ryder cup

didnt see bloody any of it

Cake walk for Europe, but some scenes with Darren.

I read his diary on it, how he managed to find the strength to play I dont know.

The reception he got going on to the first tee was incredible, the drive he absolutely ripped down the middle as well, bloody hell

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNE_oCG87dY  Worth watching the first 5 mins

a light hearted take on it from a clearly pissed Clarke and Sam Torrance

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kxaRUQrk5-8
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6082 on: Yesterday at 11:58:55 am
Yeah that was the one, Id forgotten about Clarke playing in that.

A few of us werent that knowledgable on the horses but rather than placing individual bets we decided to pool our money into a kitty so the stakes were higher. Wed done alright through the day, and then won big on the last race of the day which covered a lot of our night out (the part until I threw up and had to leave anyway!).

Kind regards
JP McManus
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6083 on: Yesterday at 12:09:25 pm
Haha brilliant
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6084 on: Today at 07:15:59 am
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6085 on: Today at 12:36:23 pm
1996: I was in the main stand for the Mypa match. There were two Finnish fans in the row behind, both pissed out of their faces. One was noisy and boisterous in his native language, much to everyones amusement, the other fell asleep in his seat soon after kickoff. When Mypa scored the Finnish lad went berserk and tried to shake his mate awake to share the moment. He didnt manage that, but got plenty of handshakes and slaps on the back from Reds around him.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6086 on: Today at 01:09:54 pm
sept 24- take 2, I will keep that day short as I ballsed up a previous post

1983 Manchester United (Division One) Old Trafford 0-1

Phil Neal gets an injury and will miss the next three games, the first games he missed in about 8 years. A record of 400 odd games in a row, likely will never be beat.

Frank Stapleton scores after good work from Arthur Graham, check out the sequence where Neal heads off the line and Grobbelaar saves well.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uFhN7f1w7TI

1988 Southampton (Division One) The Dell 3-1

Kevin McDonald starts in the league for first time in 2 years since his leg break in the same fixture.

Mike Hooper also starts and keeps his place for 4 months as Grobbelaar has meningitis. Hooper brings off some good saves.

speaking of keepers why does John Burridge change jersey at half time?

Mad how both penalties draw the ire of Liverpool players and the commentator despite being stonewall

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8oEkEg7RNcc

1994 Newcastle United (Premier League) St James Park 1-1

Steve McManaman hits the woodwork twice in the first half and goes close to another goal too, when Rob Lee scores a fine opener it seems our luck is out but Ian Rush scores a goal when Newcastle keeper Pavel Srnicek fumbles.

Late on Phillippe albert is sent off for them, his challenge on Neil Ruddock is worthy of a second booking, John Scales and Phil Babb react angrily while the referee has no sympathy for albert who looks injured too, late on Robbie Fowler misses a sitter.

It is Newcastles first dropped points of the season in their 7th game.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfhLgMFJ_kM

1998 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 0-2

An Irwin Penalty and a stunning strike from Scholes see United go above us into 3rd, a win would have put us top.

Riedle has a goal disallowed for us at 0-1.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXvF4ZdB5RI

2003 Olympija Ljubljana (UEFA Cup 1st round 1st leg) Central Stadium 1-1

Michael Owens goal means he is now our record European scorer, his record however has since been passed by several players.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UpPSu5jk3WI

2005 Birmingham City (Premier League) St Andrews 2-2

Was just at the tail end of two chest infections watching this. Garcias goal is our first from open play this season, Birmingham strike back and we concede in the league for the first time this season but late on Neil Kilkennys handball results in a penalty and a red card. The handball robs Jamie Carragher of his first league goal for 6 years, Djibril Cisse converts the spot kick.

2011 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League) Anfield 2-1
Charlie Adams shot is headed into his own net by Roger Johnson, Luis Suarez adds a fine second but Steven Fletchers second half goal gives us a nervy end to the match.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lLvBu2AyLTE 1:50 in

Kenny Dalglish after
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yowXHci20-o

2016 Hull City(Premier League)Anfield 5-1

Some superb goals in this. I spent the day at a Borrussia Monchengladbach game as they beat Ingoldstadt 2-0. Not a great game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5mbYhDLgjgw

here is highlights of the match I went to
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WT5uj5YI5xo
Mamadou Sakho puts the final coffin in his Liverpool career with a late night snapchat rant, having mucked about on pre season he was banished to the reserves where even then he featured little. His late night rant is the final straw


2020 Lincoln City ( League Cup 3rd Round) Sincil Bank LNER Stadium 7  2

Some lovely goals in this game with Curtis Jones and Taki Minamino scoring twice each, unusually we will lose our next away game 7-2.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hIlLestoBDI

2023 West Ham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 3-1

A Salah penalty put us ahead, Bowen scored a lovely goal for them, Nunez finishes a McAllister ball well while Jota scrambles home a late third.

I spent the day isolating with covid, meaning I missed a family party, they at least sent me home some nice homemade pizza.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KezyQf93UVg
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6087 on: Today at 01:16:30 pm
Sept 25th
1982 Southampton (Division One) Anfield 5-0

Irish internationals Mark Lawrenson and Ronnie Whelan both score twice, a very happy birthday indeed for Whelan while Graeme Souness scores a wonderful 25 yarder. Kenny Dalglish sets up 3, My brother once told me my Dad and his brother were raging that some people gave Peter Shilton man of the match even though he let in five and were convinced it was biased against the Irish.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6X6GWn87qgU
1990 Crewe Alexandra (Rumbelows Cup 2nd round 1st leg) Anfield 5-1
After going behind, Steve McMahon scores from long range before Gary Gillespie finished a nice move off. John Barnes then missed a penalty before a fine effort from Ray Houghton made it 3-1. Ian Rush then scored twice including a lovely long range effort. He would go one better in the return leg.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7yErQIvoDA 19:11 in
1991 Stoke City (Rumbelows Cup 2nd Round 1st leg) Anfield 2-2

Rush again helped himself to two goals, his first of the season here. But twice Stoke fight back with goals from Ian Cranson and Tony Kelly leaving the second leg finely poised.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw 20:23 in

1993 Chelsea (Premier League) Stamford Bridge 0-1
Neil Shipperly condemns us to our 4th league defeat in a row, during which time we score no goals. It is certainly debatable whether it crossed the line or not. Late on Nigel Clough misses a sitter, he protests furiously that he is fouled by Glen hoddle in the penalty area but the referee isnt interested.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrMwN7v_0UQ 16:53

2002 FC Basel (Champions League 1st group stage match 2)Anfield 1-1
Can remember winning a little bit of money on Baros scoring first after dreaming the night before he would score. Basel had some decent players like the two Yakins and rossi, I recall we were all over them but couldnt make it count.
Despite them not being elite opposition, in 4 champions league games we never beat them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kapsGDuZu9U  full match here
2007 Reading (Carling Cup 3rd round )Madejski Stadium 4-2

Yossi Benayoun  gets his first goal for us while despite being rested in two recent league games, Rafa Benitez elects to start Fernando Torres for this and Torres gets the first of three hat-tricks that season.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JNEPI78-8Do

2010 Sunderland (Premier League) Anfield 2-2
Attended my sister in laws wedding at the same church and venue I got hitched at a few years later, although the Mrs wasnt impressed at me falling asleep in the residents bar. I certainly wasnt happy when she mocked me
look at the state of him. I had done a lot of work for the wedding and was just over a lot of personal issues so didnt appreciate it.
It was a good day though, at Anfield a bizarre opener from Kuyt gave us the lead, Sunderland confused themselves with a free kick that has to be seen to be believed.

Darren bent scored twice for them, but Steven Gerrard levelled for us. After the game several thousand fans stayed in the ground to protest against owners Tom Hicks and George Gillett. Sky sports Jeff Stelling quipped
 "Maybe they should concentrate on what's happening on the football pitch,"
The remark didnt go down too well although I dont think he meant anything by it and he gave a very dignified apology a week later.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=muKjf3rFgyE protest
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u35o2WE40vM the goals, a sunderland defender kics the ball and Mignolet thinks that doesnt constitute a touch, the referee does and the goal stands

2013 Manchester United(Capital one Cup 3rd Round) Old Trafford 0-1

A Javier Hernandez goals dumps us out of the league cup, from memory Jose Enrique didnt pick him up but blamed everyone else. Luis Suarez plays for the first time since his 10 game ban for biting Branislav Ivanovic a few months earlier. He strikes the bar from a free kick.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UKsc3sBWwk

2021 Brentford FC ( Premier League ) Brentford Community Stadium 3-3

We twice throw away the lead, a mate of mine is convinced this cost us the league.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ac8q-oqP5J4
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6088 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm

26th September
1992
Liverpool 2 Wimbledon 3
Allegedly this was the game Vinnie Jones scrawled on the this is Anfield sign prior to kick off.
Wimbledon race into a two goal lead but Liverpool are level by half time thanks to  Jan Molby penalty and a goal from Steve McManaman effort as he bundles home rebound when Ronnie Rosenthal shot hit the bar.
Late on Robbie Earle scores the winner for them. Bruce Grobbelaar is recalled for his first league game of the season, prior to the game David James was awarded a young player of the month award.
We ended the day 19th in the league, one place above the relegation spots.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eN8ggG8t3ko

1995 Spartak Vladikavkaz (UEFA Cup 1st round 2nd leg) Anfield 0-0

One of them tricky Eastern European teams no one knew much about. Steve McManaman goes close twice and Neil Ruddock hits the post but it is a poor enough game.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LL_3MR9D4I4



1996 Mypa 47 (European Cup Winners Cup 1st round 2nd leg)Anfield 3-1
Patrik Berger continues his excellent form with his 5th in 3 games, and two well taken goals from Collymore and Barnes seal a straight forward tie.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ANBdalgKBQ

2001 Dynamo Kiev (Champions League Group Stage Match 3)Anfield 1-0
Jari Litmanen gets the winner in a 1-0 win for the second game in a row, Nick Barmby later hits the post.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C8TDsj2OKpk
2009 Hull City (Premier League) Anfield 6-1
The season was looking good at this point but it soon fell apart, Fernando Torres scores a superb hat-trick, Steven Gerrard scores a beauty and Ryan Babel gets two goals late on.

I read a story prior to this some fan met with George Gillett, who was asked about his infamous spade in the ground in 60 days quote with regard to building us a new stadium.

Gillett remarkably denied ever saying this despite it being widely quoted as well as it being obvious in his opening press conference he had said it. The stadium was never built.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Zv3zVVumRo  about 4:34 in


2012 West Bromwich Albion ( Capital One Cup 3rd Round ) The Hawthorns 2-1

Our defence of the league cup begins with us coming from 1-0 down to beat West Brom 2-1, Nuri Sahin scores twice, he would score just one more time for us and his loan spell was eventually cut short.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O935lbTf8VQ

2015 Aston Villa(Premier League)Anfield 3-2

Sturridge scored two lovely goals in this game, our last win under Brendan Rodgers.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nWeE6KxGX9g
2017 Spartak Moscow(Champions league matchday 2)Otkrytiye Arena 1-1

Coutinho scores in a disappointing 1-1 draw, watched this on a day trip to Newcastle where I was pissed as a fart. Worse still my bus was 90 mins after I landed so thats a lot of hanging around. The mrs was pregnant so I was getting in all the ale I could.

We would win the return match 7-0. Lovely goals here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yozUXTCmLU4

2018 Chelsea (League Cup 3rd Round)Anfield 1-2

Daniel Sturridge scored a lovely goal here but late goals from Emerson and Eden Hazard won it for them. Hazard was world class and was absolutely awesome on his day. He would get a huge move to Real Madrid in 2019 but his career nosedived in many ways. Although he won trophies it sadly seemed a case where a player playing 600 games by his late 20s caught up on him and sadly his legs just went.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yozUXTCmLU4
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6089 on: Today at 01:46:45 pm
Great work Paul.

Too much to comment on there! Question though - was that defeat to United when Stapleton scored televised? I have a vague memory of seeing/listening to that and if so that must be about the earliest game of ours I can remember! I was just about to turn 5.

Maybe he did it again a year or two later given our record there in the 80s!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6090 on: Today at 02:17:39 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:46:45 pm
Great work Paul.

Too much to comment on there! Question though - was that defeat to United when Stapleton scored televised? I have a vague memory of seeing/listening to that and if so that must be about the earliest game of ours I can remember! I was just about to turn 5.

Maybe he did it again a year or two later given our record there in the 80s!
It was a Saturday 3pm game so unlikely

I was only a few months old myself

I will repeat that the above link will show an absolutely amazing goal line clearance from Phil Neal

Stapleton's goals against us were this, one of the 85 semis and he also scored the winner in the league fixture in 1985 at Anfield

I grew up not far from him.

Reputation for being dull and rude, I went to his book signing when I was 8, I actually thought he was a very nice man. Very friendly
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Reply #6091 on: Today at 02:43:45 pm
Its probably that 85 Anfield game then. Thanks.

He came to a prize giving thing at a local football club me and my brother were at when he was at United. Sadly grew up in a United stronghold.

A couple of years later we got Gordon Strachan and I wired my full silver away kit.
