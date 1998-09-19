« previous next »
16th Sept

Liverpool 3 Everton 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4hbw5bcwNw Steve McMahons wonderful header is shown here

The rest of the goals are from the second leg where Ian rush scored three.

Highlights are here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HrzBvnfcDes

more footage here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIwWTOIKpls

More information on this competition here
https://www.theguardian.com/sport/blog/2011/oct/26/forgotten-story-english-super-cup

Ian Rush scored 5 of the 7 goals against Everton, the trophy/competition was to pacify clubs who couldnt play in Europe due to the ban after Heysel, however it didnt last long and the interest was bad, it was one of a few competitions played to try replace European football, the interest was poor particularly as only 20000 or so went to this game. For this to replace Europe it was a bit like your Ferrari being out of action and your insurance company replaces it with a ford fiesta

1989
Liverpool 0 Norwich 0

Just days after pumping Crystal palace 9-0, Liverpool can only draw 0-0 with Norwich, the visitors are very unlucky themselves not to score when a superb one-two with Robert Fleck and Robert Rosario sees the latter strike the bar and then it appears he is also denied a penalty.

At the other end Liverpool cant get the ball in the net, to be fair Bryan Gunn brings off a wonderful save from Steve Nicol although there are two absolutely awful misses from open goals by both Glen Hysen and Peter Beardsley, maybe selling John Aldridge wasnt such a good idea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5bnSkBzm7Y

1990 Liverpool 4 Man United 0

Although United match Liverpool well early on, Liverpool are clinical infront of goal with Peter Beardsley scoring three times, John Barnes adds another, some brilliant stuff by Liverpool here. After the match Beardsley doesnt get the match ball as United keeper Les Sealey was in possession as the final whistle went, he then petulantly hoofs the ball in to the Kop

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VK-a8g3j6Zc about 6:20 in

while there are more highlights here

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wY3cJwsRttY

1992
Liverpool 6 Apollon Limassol 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OLRj-FAsmc0

With Dean Saunders sold to Aston Villa, Ian Rush steps up to the plate, although we would regret selling Saunders as he would score three times against us that season, Rush repeats what Saunders did a year earlier and scores 4 times in a 6-1 win to get our european campaign underway. Two goals also come from Paul Stewart, the last of his three goals for the club.

Rush becomes Liverpool's top scorer in European competition with his third goal.

1995-
Liverpool 3 Blackburn Rovers 0

Three brilliant goals from Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler and Stan Collymore give Liverpool an easy win against a Blackburn side out of sorts following their league title win the previous season, with Kenny Dalglish leaving they struggle. Henning Berg is sent off late on for them while Jason McAteer makes his debut for us following a 4.5m move from Bolton, McAteer actually turned down Blackburn to sign for us but would eventually move there in 1999.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EMRdVTcaPJ0

Celtic 2 Liverpool 2

Michael Owen scores the opener, Celtic fight back to lead 2-1 but Steve McManaman scores a wonderful goal in the last minute to level it up. I remember looking forward to this match for weeks, the first half was great but then my Mam came home from work and took control of the TV for the night forcing me to listen to the rest of the game on the radio, I wasnt happy.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XKQ1DOGF0bo

2008
Marseilles 1 Liverpool 2

A brilliant goal from Steven Gerrard gives us a 2-1 win after he had earlier scored a penalty.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fimGtxfJCek

2009
Liverpool 1 Debrecen 0

Dirk kuyt scores the only goal and it appears another champions league campaign is up and running but sadly these two games with Debrecen are the only wins we get in the group stage and we end up out of the competition in the groups with a game to spare.

Can remember heading out for this game and not feeling too well, not a good idea when I had a 15 hour work day the next day, I spent the night coughing my guts up and altough I made it into work I would be off sick for over a week not long after

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pn8s9A3FkCw a brief 3 second clip of Kuyts goal

2013
Swansea 2 Liverpool 2

A weird day or Jonjo Shelvey, sold that summer to Swansea he has a point to prove, he scores after 2 minutes to put them 1-0 up, is at fault for both Liverpool goals and then sets up Michu to score their equaliser.

it was shelvey's career in a nutshell, at times he was like the new Steven Gerrard, then at times he looked like a sunday league player.

Michu was another weird one, signed the previous summer he scored 22 goals in the 2012/3 season and won the league cup, he began this season well but sadly injuries ruined him.

For Liverpool, Victor Moses scores the only league goal of his career here following his loan move from Chelsea.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eIAd8Jj27Rk

2014
Liverpool 2 Ludogorets 1

Mario Balotelli gets his first goal of a disappointing time at Anfield and a late Steven Gerrard penalty gives us the win, however it would be the only game we would win in this group and we would exit at the group stage

2016
Chelsea 1 Liverpool 2

Two wonderful goals from Lovren and Henderson give us a 2-0 lead and we hang on despite a late Chelsea onslaught, a fantastic result against a team who won the title that year, the game was played on a friday night, Joel Matip played superbly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tN-vxBbBG3E  Hendersons goal is a humdinger


2023
Wolves 1 Liverpool 3

The dreaded 1230 kick off rears it head again, Liverpool go behind and things are looking bad until Cody Gakpo levels despite having a poor game, indeed Gakpo is subbed straight away, his replacement Harvey Elliott scores late on although this is later credited as an own goal. In between Andy Robertson scored a rare goal

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oy-4bxBSZLk

17th September

1974
Liverpool record their biggest ever win with an 11-0 demolition of Stromgodset, there are 9 different scorers with only the two Phils (Boersma and Thompson) scoring two.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GQw7N0UHAGk

this is the second leg we won 1-0, I am not sure what video its from but find that video you will find the 11-0 match I am sure.

1983
Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 1

Rush and Dalglish eventually break down Villa for whom future red Steve McMahon is sent off
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QcKJExxBm4

The evidence of McMahons red isnt here but he admits in later years to being schooled by Graeme Souness who simply wound him up and suckered him in

1988
Liverpool 1 Spurs 1

The game explodes into life late on when Peter Beardsley opens the scoring however mere seconds after the restart his England team mate Terry Fenwick heads home an equaliser, Both Beardsley and Fenwick would also score in the White Hart lane fixture a few months later.

The drama wasnt over as no sooner had the game restarted when there was coming together with John Aldridge and Chris Fairclough, the Spurs defender lands a pretty mean right hook, Aldo to be fair doesnt flinch, it certainly looked a hard enough thump, the referee has no choice but to send Fairclough off.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tSxYEceUOB4

For old times sake I will take in the 25 mins of highlights later, my brother attended this game from Dublin, must admire how at 16 he saved his own money from work (As well as combining his school work) to go over on the ferry. My uncle put him up for the weekend and took him down to Anfield to make sure he was ok, just as well as my uncle sorted tickets and got them for the spurs end.

He said the spurs fans spent the game mocking scousers with the usual boring unfunny songs and even took to waving wads of notes

He then said he let out a cheer when Beardsley scored, one or two werent happy, though thankfully most let it pass, then again given my Uncle was in my dads words "as hard as nails, and an animal" I think he was chaperoned well, My uncle sadly passed away in 2016 and I gave my son his middle name in dedicated and a picture of him stares over me right now. A lovely man, a gentle giant in my eyes.

They had some cool pics for years after of this, and I remember being brought home a thomas the tank engine train set from this.

oh to be 5 again


Man united 2 Liverpool 0

Phil babb makes his debut, but his fellow signing John scales makes a  late mistake allowing Andrei KanChelseas to score, the Ukrainian would also score against us for both Everton and Man city. Moments later the game goes beyond us as Brian mcClair makes it two.

We are unlucky, with the game scoreless Neil Ruddock goes close to scoring while Jamie Redknapp hits the crossbar with a fine long range effort.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfXHba0hNcQ

2002
Valencia 2 Liverpool 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dKEJPk7GOdg

Gerard Houllier comes under criticism as midfield Salif Diao starts at centre back while Michael Owen is dropped.

Aimar and Baraja score two fine goals, in between Heskey is unlucky while late on Didi Hamann is sent off.

Valencia looked a good team and were managed at the time by a certain Rafa Benitez.


Sept 18th

1982

Swansea 0 Liverpool 3
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMP3c6OPuHo

1991
Liverpool 6 Kuusyi Lahti 1

Liverpool return to European football in the Uefa cup following a 6 year ban.

New record signing Dean Saunders wins over me and the anfield crowd by scoring 4 times in front of a crowd of 17000

Ray Houghton also scores twice, with 15 minutes to go nerves were high as it looked like we would have to take only a 2-1 lead to Finland, however Liverpool powered home to make the second leg a formality.

Ironically Lahti were sponsored by a Finnish bank called Kop.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5pkjThs2lds


1993 Everton 2 Liverpool 0

Having won 4 of our first 5 games we were now in a run of 4 straight defeats.

Julian Dicks goes close on his debut but it is a defeat, I remember being 1 down and bbc final score then went with a few mins to go "there has been a goal at Goodison". I remember as a 10 year old just sitting in the living room and not 1% of me felt it would be a Liverpool goal.

The match is infamous for Bruce Grobbelaar and Steve McManaman coming to blows, although McManaman didnt cover himself in glory for the goal but I felt Grobbelaar was out of order, in later years Bruce said he was livid with Mark Walters who misread a clearance and turned his back, as Bruce went to confront him the Liverpool keeper blinded with rage instead turned on McManaman

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjrRudw8KC4


1999
Leciester 2 Liverpool 2

Tony Cottee who scored against us for Everton in 1993 does it again here for Leicester, he had also scored against us for West ham.
Cottee takes advantage of some horrible defending by Dominic Matteo, a misplaced pass and then the ball goes through his legs.

Matteo makes amends setting up one of Michael Owens goals, it appears we do enough to win 2-1 but late on Muzzy Izzet scores for Leicester to make it 2-2.

Liverpool are furious not just with that but Leicester captain Matt Elliott is not sent off for an elbow smash on Owen.

When the score was 2-1 Leicester defender Frank Sinclair is sent off for a wild lunge on Titi Camara when already on a yellow.

Liverpool's David Thompson is sent off in injury time.

Elliott is later charged with misconduct although I cant find a clip of the elbow, I recall it was pretty brutal

https://www.theguardian.com/football/1999/oct/01/newsstory.sport4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2f2VILUk7XE

The goals and red cards and highlights are here


2005 Liverpool 0 Man united 0

I was really dying with a chest infection that day and missed all of the following week in work, the 55 hour work weeks with long driving and the football team commitments on saturday were really grinding me down at this point.

It was a nothing game really apart from a few speculative long rangers. The first 0-0 between the teams in 14 years.

Roy Keane who made his league debut on this ground as a Forest player plays what turns out to be his last Man United game ever, a challenge by Luis Garcia results in a broken foot. By the time Keane recovers, United released him in the final year of his deal.

Keane was without doubt a volatile character but a brilliant brilliant player, although behind the scenes tensions were simmering Keane is released when he is said to have heavily criticised his team mates in an interview for Uniteds in house channel MUTV

Keane in 2019 denied he made remarks about players contracts and quality and even claimed most team mates who saw the footage claimed it was constructive criticism. The interview took place during Keanes injury when he covered United's 4-1 loss at Middlesbrough. In Keane's words
"was I supposed to say they played great".

However Alex Ferguson didnt like what he saw and when Keane appealed a £5000 fine over the issue it was clear there was no way back, Keane is released early from his contract, the interview in question was never made public and no known footage of it exists.


2007 Porto 1 Liverpool 1

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlpNsK-jUK4

very brief footage of both goals here, It was a poor performance and in the second half Jermaine Pennants caps an utter birdbrain display with a stupid red card


2011- Spurs 4 Liverpool 0

What is it with red cards? Liverpool are well and truly walloped at Spurs, they end the game with 9 men following reds for Charlie adam and Martin Skrtel
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFZGYI2M3GQ

Some poor quality footage there

The same day i recall dabbling with GAA for the day, Dublin won the all Ireland for the first time in 16 years with my old school mate Stephen Cluxton scoring a dramatic late winner despite being a goalkeeper (he took free kicks)

Following a barren spell Dublin would go on to win the All ireland again in 2013, and every year between 2015 and 2020 and added a further crown in 2023. Along with James McCarthy and Michael Fitzsimons, Cluxton has won 9 all ireland finals, with all three players winning their medals in the above years.

I am delighted to see his success, we lost contact some time ago, he has his life and I have mine, it is still great to see this from him though.

2018

Liverpool 3 PSG 2

A vital win on our route to number 6

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GraC90NhnJE

We go two up through Sturridge and a Milner penalty but PSG fight back to 2-2, a mistake from Salah leads to Mbappe's equaliser

Late on though Bobby Firmino scores a crucial winner, he covers his eye in celebration having suffered an eye injury days earlier when it was accidentally poked against spurs

Enjoy the no commentary highlights, remember screaming the place down when Bobby scored

2021
Liverpool 3 palace 0

Recall palace played well but this was us on a march to a near historic quadruple

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i0EOom1Vyx8

Naby Keita scores a cracker


Great stuff Paul, so many memories in there.

I went to that 4-0 over United with my Dad and an Uncle who wasnt that into football. Dont think he could get over the amount of vitriol all round. :D Barnes was great as ever and Beardsley hat-trick goal was a great bit of quick thinking.


1995- I think Blond Robbie is my favourite version of Fowler! He was just electeic this season. Redknapp and Collymore scored screamers too. Blackburn were champions but already showing signs of being in a sharp decline.

1997 - that Celtic game was intense. Owen scored early and I thought wed win comfortably but they fought back well. Was the season they finally ended Rangers run of titles. McManamans goal is still one of the finest scored by a Liverpool player I think given the occasion and the game state. To run 70 yards and then still pull off a finish like that in the dying minutes is incredible.
Macca had that Messi esque ability to run as fast with the ball as he did without it

Wasnt he a cross country runner as a kid? Used to glide with the ball didnt he. Scored a similar goal (not quite as good) against Villa about a week later. This was his last big season with us really, he carried us for a while.
Good shout on the villa goal
Cheers Paul & Nick

Great Reading As Always

Great Links too 

Not watched them all yet but will try to catch up

 :champ
Phil Taylor was born on 18 September 1917 in Bristol.
Taylor was a promising centre-forward who changed into a classy right-half who won the League with Liverpool in 1947 and took over the captaincy from Jack Balmer in the 1949-50 season. Then he became a #LFC manager in 1956.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/865

https://www.lfchistory.net/Managers/Manager/Profile/8
Alright Aldo, sound as a pound!
John Aldridge was born on 18 September 1958 in Garston.
He became a Liverpool player in January 1987, signing from Oxford United. #LFC sold him to Real Sociedad in September 1989 after a more-than-impressive spell at Anfield.
Best wishes!

https://www.lfchistory.net/Players/Player/Profile/252
The spurs 88 game might well have been Steve Stauntons debut as he came on as a sub for Jan Molby

Also Bruce Grobbelaar plays his last game for 4 months, possibly feeling unwell he unusually wore tracksuit bottoms for this and after the game he would be admitted to hospital with meningitis
Thank You Paul
Quote from: paulrazor on September 18, 2024, 04:09:22 pm
The spurs 88 game might well have been Steve Stauntons debut as he came on as a sub for Jan Molby

Also Bruce Grobbelaar plays his last game for 4 months, possibly feeling unwell he unusually wore tracksuit bottoms for this and after the game he would be admitted to hospital with meningitis

I think I went to one of the first games after that, a 0-0 draw with Coventry as their fans were singing wheres your goalie gone. Think David Burrows made his debut for us too.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 19, 2024, 08:54:05 am
I think I went to one of the first games after that, a 0-0 draw with Coventry as their fans were singing wheres your goalie gone. Think David Burrows made his debut for us too.
spot on Nick

Mad they sang that though. Injuries were piling up at that stage
Quote from: paulrazor on September 19, 2024, 09:07:18 am
spot on Nick

Mad they sang that though. Injuries were piling up at that stage

Different times (or not!).

Just checked and Kevin McDonald started for us. Had no idea he was still at the club at that point. And looked like we had 4 full backs in defence - Burrows, Ablett, Vennison and Nicol. Think all played centre back as they got older but back then not sure who the CBs woukd have been. Probably Ablett and Vennison?
Ablett and Nicol

Venison was never a centre back, more a full back and Burrows left full though I think he occasionally showed up at right back.

I have heard stories of 4 left backs on the pitch at once.

Kevin McDonald playing then was a rarity indeed, he never played much after his leg break at southampton in 1986, I see that is among the memories today
Sept 19th

1980

Southampton 2 Liverpool 2

Well taken goals from Souness and Fairclough.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsatZodcB9g

southampton were a handy enough team at the time, Kevin Keegan was even playing for them, Keegan was still playing to a very high standard, Liverpool did have first refusal on his services but despite his undoubted talent he was told Liverpool didnt need him

The goals are above, I remember buying this video as a Christmas present to myself, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p9rsj1maKM

shooting stars of the 80s, later released as "a decade of goals".

Following a long intro the first 4 goals of the tape are from this game (albeit in a different order) from 4:29


1986 Southampton 2 Liverpool 1

A surprise defeat at Southampton, a win would have left us level on top with Nottingham forest, I looked up the table, Forest had a mega goal difference, when I reasearched, in consecutive weeks they beat Aston villa 6-0 (Garry Birtles and Neil Webb each scoring two) while the following week they won 6-2 at Chelsea with both Webb and Birtles scoring hat-tricks.

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1541

some interesting article on the game, Mike Hooper allegedly made a bit of a howler although he is fiercely defended by Kenny Dalglish who is ciriticised for his post match comments in the guardian.

On this day Kevin McDonald breaks his leg not long after coming on as sub, with only one sub permitted, we finish the game with just 10 men. McDonald is injured in a tackle involving notorious hard man Mark Dennis who during his career was sent off 12 times.

https://www.alamy.com/liverpools-kevin-mcdonald-writhes-in-agony-after-breaking-his-leg-in-a-tackle-with-southamptons-mark-dennis-1987-pic-mike-walker-1987-image601603228.html  I stumbled across this, Dennis doesnt look too healthy himself after the tackle

https://www.alamy.com/liverpools-kevin-mcdonald-writhes-in-agony-after-breaking-his-leg-in-a-tackle-with-southamptons-mark-dennis-1987-pic-mike-walker-1987-image601603175.html?imageid=5B502818-FB46-402F-9798-8D186AE80C3A&p=148107&pn=1&searchId=15b1d289f7e291aff6300e2f8f58da12&searchtype=0  while here McDonald is stretchered off

I am sure I read an interview where McDonald (although not being bitter) claimed Dennis never visited him in hospital, Dennis claimed he did with Mcdonald later admitting he may well have done but couldnt remember due to strong painkillers taking effect.

McDonald remained with Liverpool until the summer of 1989 but never really got back in the team.


1987 Newcastle United (Division One) St James Park 4-1

an outstanding hat-trick from Steve Nicol gives Liverpool a resounding win, Nicol could have had 5, going close with a header which would have given him a perfect hat-trick, while both him and, our other scorer, John Aldridge have goals disallowed.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEygfvKQu3M   Nicol and Kenny dont look happy at that disallowed goal for Nicol lol

1988 Arsenal (Centenary Trophy Semi Final)Highbury 1-2

Steve Staunton gets his first goal for the club, much like the screensport super cup this was another short lived hair-brained idea to fill the void of european football and it didnt last long. 29000 attend, compared to almost double that for a league cup game that season between the same teams. Surprisingly only 31000 attend the league game.

John Durnin makes a rare apperance, Kenny Dalglish appears for one of only two appearances that season while Kevin McDonald (mentioned extensively above) plays one of his 6 games that season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dic-KOPau_k   Brian Marwoods goal is excellent


1995 Sunderland (Coca Cola Cup 2ed round 1st leg) Anfield 2-0

Fine goals from both Steve McManaman and Michael Thomas seal the win, for Macca he picks up where he left off the previous season, having scored twice in the final he adds another cracker here. David James also saves a penalty from Paul Bracewell.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziIK3GiUfj4

Its very sad looking at Michael Thomas reacting to his lovely goal, I think he might have been out of contract and he wasnt getting much of a look in but that all changed, and this goal helped, he got back in the team and had a fine season. He wasnt popular for a long time after 1989 but he seemed a very likeable guy and on his day he was a superb player.

1997 Southampton (Premier League) The Dell 1-1

The dell and southampton again, Karl Heinz Riedle gives us the lead but Kevin Davies levels in the second half. Riedle was a fantastic header of the ball and I really enjoyed his time with us, thought he was a great pro.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdih27x8upk  1:50 in is our goal, the only footage I can find

Mark Wright plays what turns out to be his last game for us at a ground where he once played for southampton, he retires the following summer having not overcome a bad back.

2003 Leicester City (Premier League) Anfield 2-1

A Michael Owen penalty and a late goal from Emile Heskey seal the win, Marcus Bent scored late on for them. I won money for Owen first goal but for the third game in a row a goal in the last 7 mins (or indeed the last minute two weeks in a row) cos me a good chunk of money. I think those three games late goals cost me about 200.

Our third league win in a row moves us to within two points of leaders Chelsea, but them, Arsenal and Man united occupied the top 3 and all had a game in hand, they would stay there all season.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWTzq5X5ngg  Liverpool's goals from 2:02

2004 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 1-2

One time target Mikael Silvestre scores twice as United beat us 2-1 on a monday night game, one from a free kick and one from a corner although neither should have been awarded

John O'shea's own goal is the last goal we score at Old Trafford for 5 years.

Steven Gerrard breaks his foot and is out for 2 months.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQaZBYCywSI

for united Rio Ferdinand makes his first appearance after 8 months out, Ferdinand was banned after he "forgot" to attend a drugs test.


2006 Newcastle United (Premier League) Anfield 2-0

Dirk Kuyt scores his first goal for Liverpool and memorably Xabi Alonso scores from inside his own half with a spectacular effort.

Alonso's goal here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuZd0n8MqWs

2012 BSC Young Boys ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 1 ) Stade De Suisse 5-3

A very strange looking starting 11 and many of the team were making rare appearances

Jonjo shelvey scores two excellent goals.

The goals are crammed into this short clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcnjdvPMcr0 worth watching for a hilarious own goal


2020 Chelsea ( Premier League ) Stamford Bridge 2 - 0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aACJVPHuN3U

Sadio Mane scores twice, one of which is after a total howler from chelsea keeper Kepa, he was once the most expensive keeper in the world but I never rated him.

Thiago alcantara makes his debut as a half time sub and is a joy to watch, sadly apart from a game at Everton, we wont see much of him before Christmas through a combination of injury and covid.

For Chelsea, Andreas Christiansen is sent off just before half time, he hauls down Sadio Mane who was clean through with the score 0-0, he is intially booked but following a review he is sent off.

Thiago does give a late penalty away, but Jorginho's typical stuttery run up and stabbed effort is read easily and saved by Alisson.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aACJVPHuN3U

« Last Edit: September 19, 2024, 11:09:18 am by paulrazor »
Wow Some Excellent Links There
PART 1


Sept 19th

Looks like we did a day ahead yesterday, so Sept 19th wasnt done

1984

Liverpool win 1-0 away to Polish side Lech Poznan in the European cup with John Wark scoring the only goal, Warky would score three in the home leg.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EIAYAzEcts

plus a random clip of Liverpool travelling there with some garish gear

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TjCKP1iXb48


1989 Liverpool defeat Wigan 5-2 in the league cup, the match is moved from wigans ground so both legs of this round are played at Anfield

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H-b1vCA0EDg

After Glen Hysen gave us the lead, Wigan surpised us with two well taken goals to go 2-1 up in the second half, but that merely poked the bear with a stick. Ian rush scores two, Peter Beardsley takes his goal well following a fine ball from Jan Molby and John Barnes adds a 5th

1992
Aston Villa 4 Liverpool 2

Not long after his move from Liverpool, we are haunted by the return of Dean Saunders in a 4-2 defeat, we score the first and last goals of the day but in between we are battered. Ronnie Rosenthal amazingly misses an open goal before Mark Walters fires a superb opener.

Saunders though fires in a brace for Villa and further goals from Dalian Atkinson and Garry Parker put Villa well ahead, Rosenthal saves some face by scoring near the end but its a consolation goal.

Torben Piecknik comes in for his debut alongside Mark Wright at centre back but both are totally humbled.

Our injury concerns were already mounting. Ronnie Whelan, Paul Stewart, Steve McManaman, Jamie Redknapp, Ian Rush and John Barnes are all missing.

highlights here
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUA5MCSWojw

I read a story about this game that Graeme Souness agreed to meet Aston Villa manager Ron Atkinson for a chat after and maybe a little drink, both managers agreed on this (this often happened then) win lose or draw.

Souness however couldnt do it, with his side 17th he apparently left the ground asap and drove home on his own from Birmingham to Liverpool, I cant remember where I heard this but it is said Souness did this and allegedly cried the whole way home.

It is sad to picture that.

« Last Edit: September 20, 2024, 12:43:59 pm by paulrazor »
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g-J5ttWEBgs


1998 Sept 19th

Liverpool 3 Charlton 3

Insane match above, Liverpool's defence all over the place. Watch out for some horrific Phil Babb defending and a stupid challenge from Carragher leading to the first goal, our defence was so bad that season

Michael Owen is denied a blatant penalty but later he does get one and that leads to one of two Robbie Fowler goals on his return to the starting line up. Patrik Berger adds another, scoring the goal of the game with a thunderous left footer

2001 Dortmund 0 Liverpool 0

A creditable result in what many felt would be our toughest away game.

I dont recall it being a great game by any stretch, Liverpool are denied two blatant penalties though

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3qh8XT9Sd5o  Full match here

There is a shorter version on youtube but the pic quality is poor


2009 West ham 2 Liverpool 3

Two superb goals from Torres and a header from Gerrard give us the win

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3sDUsiFoWis

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uanoQ3X4FWY

here are both Torres goals, I recall West Ham scoring a penalty, Diamanti slips and appears to accidentally kick the ball against himself, Liverpool appeal but the goal stood. We threw away the lead twice with Carragher and Skrtel looking very shaky but did enough in the end.

The result puts us 3rd, 3 points off Chelsea who have a game in hand, but level with second places united on the same amount of games, unfortunately as good as it got in the league that season. Man city in 4th had won all 4 of their games so were looking good.

This was our 4th win in a row in all comps, a further two followed before our season fell apart

2010
Man united 3 Liverpool 2

Regrettably with Benitez gone and the club still in the stranglehold of Hicks and Gillett with this match being the first of 9 games without a win, a run which plummets us to 19th, just over a year after challenging United for the title.


Dimitar Berbatov scores twice including a lovely overhead but Steven Gerrard scores two of his own from a penalty and a free kick, we nearly took the lead just after before the promising Raul Meireles is subbed for the useless Milan Jovanovic handing initiative back to United who win 3-2 when Berbatov gets his hat-trick.

In the return fixture Dirk Kuyt would also score a hat-trick, thankfully by then messrs Hicks, gillett and Hodgson are gone.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i4i2H9IJSAw

2017
Leicester 2 Liverpool 0

our league cup run ends with a loss to the 2016 league champions.

It is a much changed team with a rare appearance in that era for Jon Flanagan, Dominic Solanke also makes a rare appearance as does Marko Grujic and keeper Danny Ward.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYHb0DdftWE

Shinji Okazaki scores the opener and a wonderful goal from Islam Slimani seals the win for the foxes.

The game is known for an unfortunate and infamous complilation of repeated mistakes from recent signing Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, thankfully he would prove people wrong

At the time my wife was heavily pregnant and I was on a temporary promotion in work, I had a lot of meetings and didnt hesitate to ramp up the expenses in Dublin plus got to see some old friends for a pint

Having done a mini crawl, I ended up back in the local for the start of this game, but by half time I was fading and decided enough was enough and head home.



Cheers Paul. A mixed bag there!

I remember that Villa defeat. Obviously the Rosenthal miss but also Saunders on his debut for them, and for the first time ever feeling like we were a bit of a laughing stock.

That Charlton game was also a shocker in its own way. My dad went and I remember him raving at how good Danny Mills was afterwards. Crikey!

2001 - I was in Australia, used to have to wake up and wander to the internet cafe early morning to find out the scores. More nerve wracking than waiting for Ceefax to load up with some of those internet cafe dial up speeds!

2009 - one of a few topsy turvy games at the start of that season. We were fighting for every result it seemed. Eventually something had to give.

2010 - we were really bad. Obviously United were strong. We were visiting some friends and so at 2 mil I actually gave up watching. Saw the final score, had t realised we were back to 2-2 at one point and was more pleasantly surprised wr hadnt been battered.
Cheers Paul & Nick

Lovely Memories & Links
