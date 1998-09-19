Sept 18th1982Swansea 0 Liverpool 31991Liverpool 6 Kuusyi Lahti 1Liverpool return to European football in the Uefa cup following a 6 year ban.New record signing Dean Saunders wins over me and the anfield crowd by scoring 4 times in front of a crowd of 17000Ray Houghton also scores twice, with 15 minutes to go nerves were high as it looked like we would have to take only a 2-1 lead to Finland, however Liverpool powered home to make the second leg a formality.Ironically Lahti were sponsored by a Finnish bank called Kop.1993 Everton 2 Liverpool 0Having won 4 of our first 5 games we were now in a run of 4 straight defeats.Julian Dicks goes close on his debut but it is a defeat, I remember being 1 down and bbc final score then went with a few mins to go "there has been a goal at Goodison". I remember as a 10 year old just sitting in the living room and not 1% of me felt it would be a Liverpool goal.The match is infamous for Bruce Grobbelaar and Steve McManaman coming to blows, although McManaman didnt cover himself in glory for the goal but I felt Grobbelaar was out of order, in later years Bruce said he was livid with Mark Walters who misread a clearance and turned his back, as Bruce went to confront him the Liverpool keeper blinded with rage instead turned on McManaman1999Leciester 2 Liverpool 2Tony Cottee who scored against us for Everton in 1993 does it again here for Leicester, he had also scored against us for West ham.Cottee takes advantage of some horrible defending by Dominic Matteo, a misplaced pass and then the ball goes through his legs.Matteo makes amends setting up one of Michael Owens goals, it appears we do enough to win 2-1 but late on Muzzy Izzet scores for Leicester to make it 2-2.Liverpool are furious not just with that but Leicester captain Matt Elliott is not sent off for an elbow smash on Owen.When the score was 2-1 Leicester defender Frank Sinclair is sent off for a wild lunge on Titi Camara when already on a yellow.Liverpool's David Thompson is sent off in injury time.Elliott is later charged with misconduct although I cant find a clip of the elbow, I recall it was pretty brutalThe goals and red cards and highlights are here2005 Liverpool 0 Man united 0I was really dying with a chest infection that day and missed all of the following week in work, the 55 hour work weeks with long driving and the football team commitments on saturday were really grinding me down at this point.It was a nothing game really apart from a few speculative long rangers. The first 0-0 between the teams in 14 years.Roy Keane who made his league debut on this ground as a Forest player plays what turns out to be his last Man United game ever, a challenge by Luis Garcia results in a broken foot. By the time Keane recovers, United released him in the final year of his deal.Keane was without doubt a volatile character but a brilliant brilliant player, although behind the scenes tensions were simmering Keane is released when he is said to have heavily criticised his team mates in an interview for Uniteds in house channel MUTVKeane in 2019 denied he made remarks about players contracts and quality and even claimed most team mates who saw the footage claimed it was constructive criticism. The interview took place during Keanes injury when he covered United's 4-1 loss at Middlesbrough. In Keane's words"was I supposed to say they played great".However Alex Ferguson didnt like what he saw and when Keane appealed a £5000 fine over the issue it was clear there was no way back, Keane is released early from his contract, the interview in question was never made public and no known footage of it exists.2007 Porto 1 Liverpool 1very brief footage of both goals here, It was a poor performance and in the second half Jermaine Pennants caps an utter birdbrain display with a stupid red card2011- Spurs 4 Liverpool 0What is it with red cards? Liverpool are well and truly walloped at Spurs, they end the game with 9 men following reds for Charlie adam and Martin SkrtelSome poor quality footage thereThe same day i recall dabbling with GAA for the day, Dublin won the all Ireland for the first time in 16 years with my old school mate Stephen Cluxton scoring a dramatic late winner despite being a goalkeeper (he took free kicks)Following a barren spell Dublin would go on to win the All ireland again in 2013, and every year between 2015 and 2020 and added a further crown in 2023. Along with James McCarthy and Michael Fitzsimons, Cluxton has won 9 all ireland finals, with all three players winning their medals in the above years.I am delighted to see his success, we lost contact some time ago, he has his life and I have mine, it is still great to see this from him though.2018Liverpool 3 PSG 2A vital win on our route to number 6We go two up through Sturridge and a Milner penalty but PSG fight back to 2-2, a mistake from Salah leads to Mbappe's equaliserLate on though Bobby Firmino scores a crucial winner, he covers his eye in celebration having suffered an eye injury days earlier when it was accidentally poked against spursEnjoy the no commentary highlights, remember screaming the place down when Bobby scored2021Liverpool 3 palace 0Recall palace played well but this was us on a march to a near historic quadrupleNaby Keita scores a cracker