Sept 19th
1980
Southampton 2 Liverpool 2
Well taken goals from Souness and Fairclough.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HsatZodcB9g
southampton were a handy enough team at the time, Kevin Keegan was even playing for them, Keegan was still playing to a very high standard, Liverpool did have first refusal on his services but despite his undoubted talent he was told Liverpool didnt need him
The goals are above, I remember buying this video as a Christmas present to myself, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4p9rsj1maKM
shooting stars of the 80s, later released as "a decade of goals".
Following a long intro the first 4 goals of the tape are from this game (albeit in a different order) from 4:29
1986 Southampton 2 Liverpool 1
A surprise defeat at Southampton, a win would have left us level on top with Nottingham forest, I looked up the table, Forest had a mega goal difference, when I reasearched, in consecutive weeks they beat Aston villa 6-0 (Garry Birtles and Neil Webb each scoring two) while the following week they won 6-2 at Chelsea with both Webb and Birtles scoring hat-tricks. https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/1541
some interesting article on the game, Mike Hooper allegedly made a bit of a howler although he is fiercely defended by Kenny Dalglish who is ciriticised for his post match comments in the guardian.
On this day Kevin McDonald breaks his leg not long after coming on as sub, with only one sub permitted, we finish the game with just 10 men. McDonald is injured in a tackle involving notorious hard man Mark Dennis who during his career was sent off 12 times.https://www.alamy.com/liverpools-kevin-mcdonald-writhes-in-agony-after-breaking-his-leg-in-a-tackle-with-southamptons-mark-dennis-1987-pic-mike-walker-1987-image601603228.html
I stumbled across this, Dennis doesnt look too healthy himself after the tacklehttps://www.alamy.com/liverpools-kevin-mcdonald-writhes-in-agony-after-breaking-his-leg-in-a-tackle-with-southamptons-mark-dennis-1987-pic-mike-walker-1987-image601603175.html?imageid=5B502818-FB46-402F-9798-8D186AE80C3A&p=148107&pn=1&searchId=15b1d289f7e291aff6300e2f8f58da12&searchtype=0
while here McDonald is stretchered off
I am sure I read an interview where McDonald (although not being bitter) claimed Dennis never visited him in hospital, Dennis claimed he did with Mcdonald later admitting he may well have done but couldnt remember due to strong painkillers taking effect.
McDonald remained with Liverpool until the summer of 1989 but never really got back in the team.
1987 Newcastle United (Division One) St James Park 4-1
an outstanding hat-trick from Steve Nicol gives Liverpool a resounding win, Nicol could have had 5, going close with a header which would have given him a perfect hat-trick, while both him and, our other scorer, John Aldridge have goals disallowed.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XEygfvKQu3M
Nicol and Kenny dont look happy at that disallowed goal for Nicol lol
1988 Arsenal (Centenary Trophy Semi Final)Highbury 1-2
Steve Staunton gets his first goal for the club, much like the screensport super cup this was another short lived hair-brained idea to fill the void of european football and it didnt last long. 29000 attend, compared to almost double that for a league cup game that season between the same teams. Surprisingly only 31000 attend the league game.
John Durnin makes a rare apperance, Kenny Dalglish appears for one of only two appearances that season while Kevin McDonald (mentioned extensively above) plays one of his 6 games that season.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dic-KOPau_k
Brian Marwoods goal is excellent
1995 Sunderland (Coca Cola Cup 2ed round 1st leg) Anfield 2-0
Fine goals from both Steve McManaman and Michael Thomas seal the win, for Macca he picks up where he left off the previous season, having scored twice in the final he adds another cracker here. David James also saves a penalty from Paul Bracewell.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziIK3GiUfj4
Its very sad looking at Michael Thomas reacting to his lovely goal, I think he might have been out of contract and he wasnt getting much of a look in but that all changed, and this goal helped, he got back in the team and had a fine season. He wasnt popular for a long time after 1989 but he seemed a very likeable guy and on his day he was a superb player.
1997 Southampton (Premier League) The Dell 1-1
The dell and southampton again, Karl Heinz Riedle gives us the lead but Kevin Davies levels in the second half. Riedle was a fantastic header of the ball and I really enjoyed his time with us, thought he was a great pro.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kdih27x8upk
1:50 in is our goal, the only footage I can find
Mark Wright plays what turns out to be his last game for us at a ground where he once played for southampton, he retires the following summer having not overcome a bad back.
2003 Leicester City (Premier League) Anfield 2-1
A Michael Owen penalty and a late goal from Emile Heskey seal the win, Marcus Bent scored late on for them. I won money for Owen first goal but for the third game in a row a goal in the last 7 mins (or indeed the last minute two weeks in a row) cos me a good chunk of money. I think those three games late goals cost me about 200.
Our third league win in a row moves us to within two points of leaders Chelsea, but them, Arsenal and Man united occupied the top 3 and all had a game in hand, they would stay there all season. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWTzq5X5ngg
Liverpool's goals from 2:02
2004 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 1-2
One time target Mikael Silvestre scores twice as United beat us 2-1 on a monday night game, one from a free kick and one from a corner although neither should have been awarded
John O'shea's own goal is the last goal we score at Old Trafford for 5 years.
Steven Gerrard breaks his foot and is out for 2 months.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQaZBYCywSI
for united Rio Ferdinand makes his first appearance after 8 months out, Ferdinand was banned after he "forgot" to attend a drugs test.
2006 Newcastle United (Premier League) Anfield 2-0
Dirk Kuyt scores his first goal for Liverpool and memorably Xabi Alonso scores from inside his own half with a spectacular effort.
Alonso's goal here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DuZd0n8MqWs
2012 BSC Young Boys ( Europa League - Group Stage - Match 1 ) Stade De Suisse 5-3
A very strange looking starting 11 and many of the team were making rare appearances
Jonjo shelvey scores two excellent goals.
The goals are crammed into this short clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UcnjdvPMcr0
worth watching for a hilarious own goal
2020 Chelsea ( Premier League ) Stamford Bridge 2 - 0https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aACJVPHuN3U
Sadio Mane scores twice, one of which is after a total howler from chelsea keeper Kepa, he was once the most expensive keeper in the world but I never rated him.
Thiago alcantara makes his debut as a half time sub and is a joy to watch, sadly apart from a game at Everton, we wont see much of him before Christmas through a combination of injury and covid.
For Chelsea, Andreas Christiansen is sent off just before half time, he hauls down Sadio Mane who was clean through with the score 0-0, he is intially booked but following a review he is sent off.
Thiago does give a late penalty away, but Jorginho's typical stuttery run up and stabbed effort is read easily and saved by Alisson.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aACJVPHuN3U