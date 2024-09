"On This Day In L F C History"

September 12th

Events



Born On This Day



Steve Ogrizovic ( 1957 )

David Thompson ( 1977 )

Richie Partridge ( 1980 )



Signed On This Day



Albert Stubbins (1946)



Sold On This Day



Dave Rylands ( 1974 )

Alec Lindsay ( 1977 )



L F C Debuts On This Day



Paul Konshesky (2010)

Raul Meireles (2010)

Divock Origi(2015)





Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day



John Barnes (1987)

Glen Hysen (1989



Passed Away on This Day



Frank Christie( 1996)







1896 – Jimmy Methven put through his own net with Harry Bradshaw also netting as we beat Derby County 2-0 at Anfield, after Jack Robinson had saved a penalty from George Allan



1903 - Right-back Jack Chadburn played his second and last reds game as we lost 3-1 at home to The Wednesday, with forward Sydney Smith appearing for the second and final time. Jack Cox scored as Andrew Wilson struck two of his eight goals past us, with Harry Davis also on target.



1908 - We faced Blackburn Rovers, losing 1-0 at Ewood Park, with keeper Sam Hardy reaching a century of League games for the reds.



1914 – We drew 2-2 at Sunderland. Jackie Mordue scored from the spot for the home side, one of his six goals past us, before Jackie Sheldon converted a penalty for the reds. Mordue missed a second spot-kick before half time, with Arthur Metcalf putting us in front. However, Charlie Buchan struck one of his 21 goals past us to level the scores.



1925 - Jimmy Walsh netted our goal at Highbury, with Charlie Buchan on target for the home side, to add to the eighteen strikes he had registered against the reds while with Sunderland.



1931 - Harry Barkas played his fifth and final reds game as we lost 2-1 at Leicester City, with Gordon Gunson bagging our consolation. Ernie Hine struck one of his ten goals against the reds, with Sep Smith also on target.



1936 - We trounced Grimsby Town 7-1 in a First Division game at Anfield. Fred Howe and Vic Wright struck twice apiece, with Berry Nieuwenhuys, Jack Balmer and Matt Busby all also on target.



1942 - George Mills netted the only goal of the game against Everton



1945 - Billy Liddell and Les Shannon were on the scoresheet as we won 2-1 against Everton



1946 - Albert Stubbins signed from Newcastle United for a British record £12,500 fee after six strikes in thirty games. He was also tempted by being offered a well-paid part-time position as ‘Inspector of Canteens’ that involved testing the quality of tea served and chatting to dockers and other workers! He struck 83 times in 178 reds games, and won one League title, before becoming a scout for the club in 1954, a post he held for the rest of the decade.



1951 - Our game against Arsenal at Anfield ended goalless.



1953 – We lost 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur with future England boss Alf Ramsey scoring before Sonny Walters bagged one of his four goals against the reds. Bill Jones struck our consolation as Don Welsh took charge of the reds for the hundredth time in the League.



1957 - Steve Ogrizovic was born in Mansfield. He signed from Chesterfield for £70,000 in November 1977 but only made five senior appearances for the reds before joining Coventry City in August 1982, with whom he won the FA Cup in 1987, playing over 600 games.



1959 – Billy Liddell put us ahead but Middlesbrough won a Second Division fixture 2-1 in L4.



1962 - We beat West Ham United 2-1 at Anfield thanks to an Ian St. John brace, with his second strike being the club’s 3,000th in top-flight football. Gerry Byrne played his hundredth reds game with Johnny Byrne on target for the visitors.



1964 – We lost 1-0 at Sheffield Wednesday.



1970 – We held Newcastle United to a goalless draw at St. James’ Park, with Alec Lindsay moving from the left wing to left-back.



1972 - We played our first game in the new UEFA Cup, beating West Germans Eintracht Frankfurt, who were playing their first competitive fixture of the season. We won 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Kevin Keegan and Emlyn Hughes.



1973 – Derby County beat us 3-1 at the Baseball Ground. Roger Davies bagged one of his five goals against the reds with Kevin Hector netting one of his four. Phil Boersma scored our goal, with Roy McFarland also on target for the home side.



1974 – Defender Dave Rylands moved on to Hereford United. He joined the reds in 1968, turning pro in March 1970, only making one senior reds appearance.



1977 – Left-back Alec Lindsay left the club to sign for Stoke City, after a successful loan spell. He had signed from his hometown club Bury for £67,000 in March 1969 and netted eighteen times in 248 reds games, helping us to the League and UEFA Cup in 1973, and FA Cup and FA Charity Shield the following year.



1977 - David Thompson was born in Birkenhead. He turned professional in November 1994 and scored five times in 56 reds games before Gérard Houllier sold him for £3m to Coventry City in August 2000.



1980 – Tommy Smith quit as youth team boss in order to concentrate on his business interests.



1980 - Former reserves winger Richie Partridge was born in Dublin. He only managed three first-team appearances for the reds, and is now a practising physiotherapist, recently working with the Academy’s Under-21’s and then the first team.



1981 – We went down 2-0 at Ipswich Town with Phil Neal heading past Bruce Grobbelaar and future red John Wark scoring from the spot.



1985 - Steve McMahon signed from Aston Villa for £375,000, becoming the first arrival direct from Villa Park. He was Kenny Dalglish’s first signing, winning three League titles, the FA Cup and two FA Charity Shields before joining Manchester City after fifty goals in 277 games.



1987 - John Barnes scored his first senior reds goal as we beat Oxford United 2-0, with John Aldridge also on target against his old club, so netting in his fifth consecutive game. This was our first home game of the season, with future red Ray Houghton impressing for the visitors.



1989 - Eight outfield players scored, a League record, in our 9-0 humiliation of Crystal Palace at Anfield. John Aldridge came off the bench to score a penalty with his first kick, in his final reds game. Glenn Hysén struck the first of his seven reds goals in this game.

For the record, our other scorers that day were John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Gary Gillespie, Steve McMahon and Ian Rush, with Steve Nicol nabbing a brace. David Burrows, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan and substitute Jan Mølby were the only outfield reds not on target. Geoff Thomas blew a golden chance to net for the visitors, missing a penalty. This was actually Kenny Dalglish’s hundredth League win as reds boss, in his 167th game



1992 – We lost 1-0 at Sheffield United.



1993 - Kenny Dalglish won at Anfield as visiting Manager for the only time, thanks to a goal from scouse ex-reds reserve Mike Newell for Blackburn Rovers, the last of his eight strikes against the reds.



1995 - We beat Russian outfit Spartak-Alania Vladikavkaz 2-1 in the opening game of our UEFA Cup campaign, Mirdzhalol Kasimov opened the scoring with Steve McManaman equalising before Jamie Redknapp struck a thirty-yard winner, with just 39 travelling reds present, all seated in the presidential box for their own safety!



1996 - Stig Inge Bjørnebye bagged the only goal of our European Cup Winners’ Cup opener at Finnish side Myllykosken Pallo-47.



1998 - We lost 2-1 at Upton Park in a Premiership fixture, with Karl-Heinz Riedle nabbing our consolation after John Hartson and Eyal Berkovic had put the Irons ahead.



2002 - Young reserve Stephen Warnock joined Bradford City on loan. He played twelve times for the Bantams, scoring in a League defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.



2004 – Centre-half Terence Miles was born in Liverpool. He turned pro in September 2021, having arrived at the Academy at Under-7’s level. He is the nephew of former reserves forward John Miles.



2004 - A match was staged between Wimbledon Old Boys and Liverpool Old Boys in aid of the AFC Wimbledon stadium fund. The game ended all square with the reds goal coming poetically from a John Aldridge penalty.



2006 - We held PSV Eindhoven to a goalless draw in our opening UEFA Champions League group fixture in the Philips Stadion with Jamie Carragher appearing for the fiftieth time in the competition.



2008 - Robbie Fowler signed for Blackburn Rovers. He failed to score in six games as they struggled for form. On the same day, Steve Clarke resigned from Chelsea’s coaching staff, prior to joining West Ham United as First Team Coach three days later.



2009 – Reserves forward Michael Ngoo joined the reds from Southend United for a fee of up to £250,000. He was released in May 2014 without having reached the first team.



2009 – Yossi Benayoun struck his third reds hat-trick, all in different competitions, as we thumped Burnley 4-0 at Anfield, with Dirk Kuyt also on target. The Israeli midfielder also had another strike wrongly chalked off for offside before nabbing his third.



2010 – Left-back Paul Konchesky and midfielder Raul Meireles both made their reds bows in our lifeless goalless draw at Birmingham City.



2012 – The Hillsborough Independent Panel reported, shocking many people by revealing the extent of the establishment cover-up at the time of the disaster, its aftermath and ever since. It led to an unprecedented apology from Prime Minister David Cameron.



2012 – Head of Scouting Dave Fallows and Chief Scout Barry Hunter both started work. Meanwhile, left-back Grégory Vignal signed for Dundee United, but left two months later without having made a first-team appearance.



2015 – We lost 3-1 at Manchester United, with Divock Origi making his reds bow from the bench. Christian Benteke struck late on as we limped to defeat.



2019 – Right-back Connor Randall signed for Bulgarian top-flight side Arda 1924 Kardzhali after eight senior appearances for the reds.



2020 – Mohamed Salah struck a treble, including two penalties, as we opened our League campaign with a 4-3 victory over Leeds United behind closed doors at Anfield. Virgil van Dijk headed in the other goal as we led on four separate occasions.



2021 Mohamed Salah bagged his hundredth goal in Premier League football, including his time with Chelsea, to open the scoring at Leeds United. Fabinho netted after the break, before Pascal Struijk was dismissed for the home side following a challenge that left Harvey Elliott with a dislocated ankle. Sadio Mané struck in stoppage time to secure a 3-0 victory.



2022 – Keeper Loris Karius signed for Newcastle United, with his only appearance in his first campaign coming in the League Cup Final at Wembley. He joined the reds for £4.7m from 1. FSV Mainz 05 in July 2016, taking over the number one shirt. He made 49 first-team appearances, keeping 22 clean sheets but making several high-profile errors.