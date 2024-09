"On This Day In L F C History"

September 10th

Events



Born On This Day



Jack Haigh (1928)



Signed On This day



Bill Keech ( 1895 )



Sold On This Day



Dean Saunders (1992)





LFC Debuts On This Day



Joseph Brough (1910)

Francis Checkland (1921)

John Scales (1994)







1895 – Half-back Bill Keech signed from Barnsley St. Peter’s, although he played just six Second Division games, helping us to claim the title that season, returning to his former club in 1897. He later played as a forward for Leicester Fosse, before returning to the half-back line with Queens Park Rangers’ first professional team in the Southern League.



1898 - We took part in the first ever game at Roker Park as Sunderland won 1-0 in our First Division encounter thanks to a Jim Leslie strike.



1904 – Arthur Goddard scored as we shared a 1-1 draw at Chesterfield in the Second Division.



1906 – We drew 2-2 with Bury in L4 with Joe Hewitt and Sam Raybould on target as Alf West missed a penalty.



1909 – Full-back Percy Saul moved on to Coventry City after two goals in 83 reds games since arriving from Plymouth Argyle in April 1906.



1910 - Forward Joseph Brough made the first of his eleven reds appearances in our 2-1 win at Blackburn Rovers. Jack Parkinson grabbed both our goals as right-half Bobby Robinson played his 200th game for the club.



1921 - Tom Bromilow netted the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane , with right-half Francis Checkland making the first of his five senior reds appearances.



1927 - We lost at Sunderland , with Gordon Hodgson netting in our 2-1 defeat. Dave Halliday scored one of his thirteen goals past us, with Len Hargreaves also on target.



1928 - **** Edmed bagged a brace with Tommy Reid netting his thirtieth and last reds goal as we won 3-1 at Bramall Lane in a top-flight match, with Fred Tunstall netting one of his eight goals against the reds.



1928 – Inside-forward Jack Haigh was born in Rotherham. He signed from Gainsborough Trinity in October 1949, netting three times in eleven outings before joining Sc*nthorpe United in August 1952. He is remembered as one of the Iron’s greatest ever players, scoring 72 times in 264 games for them.





1930 - We secured our record victory over Bolton Wanderers, running out 7-2 winners. Archie McPherson, **** Edmed and Gordon Hodgson all nabbed braces, with Jimmy Smith completing the scoring. Jack Milsom struck the first of his seven goals against the reds, with George Gibson bagging one of his five.



1932 - We were held to a goalless draw at Anfield by Aston Villa.



1938 – Matt Busby struck his third and final reds goal as we beat Charlton Athletic 1-0 at Anfield.



1949 - We entertained Bolton Wanderers in another First Division meeting, with Kevin Baron netting in a 1-1 draw.



1952 - We beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Anfield in a top-flight match. John Smith equalised after Eddie Baily had given the visitors the lead from distance, with Billy Liddell converting a late penalty.



1955 – We beat Lincoln City 2-1 in a Second Division meeting in L4 with Alan Arnell nabbing a brace.



1958 - Billy Liddell and Geoff Twentyman were on the scoresheet in our 2-1 win against Sheffield United Anfield in the Second Division, with the former netting his 200th League goal for the club in his 500th reds outing in all competitions.



1960 – We lost a Second Division fixture 1-0 at Ipswich Town, with Ted Phillips bagging one of his five goals against the reds.



1966 – Keeper Tommy Lawrence reached 200 reds appearances in our 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Anfield, with Geoff Strong on target.



1974 – Midfielder John McLaughlin played his 55th and final game for the club in our 2-1 defeat of Brentford in a League Cup Second Round encounter at Anfield. Ray Kennedy and Phil Boersma both struck before the break, after we had fallen behind to an early Roger Cross goal.



1975 – Left-back Alec Lindsay nabbed his eighteenth and last goal for the reds, converting a penalty to secure a 1-0 League Cup Second Round win at York City.



1977 – David Fairclough and Kenny Dalglish struck as we beat Coventry City 2-0 at Anfield.



1983 – Alan Hansen played his 200th League game as we won 2-0 at Arsenal thanks to goals from Craig Johnston and Kenny Dalglish.



1986 - Gary Ablett joined Hull City on loan. He made five appearances for the Tigers before returning to Anfield.



1988 - We drew 1-1 at Aston Villa, with both sides having goals disallowed for offside. Alan McInally netted after having an effort chalked off, with an Ian Rush goal also discounted. Ray Houghton bagged the equaliser with an audacious free-kick chipped past Nigel Spink.



1992 - Dean Saunders was sold to Aston Villa for £2.3m, just a year and 25 goals in 61 games after arriving from Derby County for a British record £2.9m fee in July 1991.



1994 - Centre-half John Scales made his reds bow as West Ham United held us to a goalless draw at Anfield. Tony Cottee was sent off for the Hammers as Rob Jones reached a century of League appearances for the reds.



1995 – Midfielder Dan Trickett-Smith was born in Newcastle-under-Lyme. He arrived from Crewe Alexandra for an initial £300,000 in April 2012, signing pro terms in the summer of 2013.



1996 – Left-back Sam Hart was born in Horwich. He arrived at Melwood from Manchester United’s Academy, failing to break through to the first team, moving on to Blackburn Rovers in August 2017.



1999 - “Michael Owen’s Soccer Skills” began its six-week run, airing at 6.45pm on BBC2, and repeated on subsequent Sundays at 11.30am. The first show focused on passing.



2005 - Our fixture at White Hart Lane ended goalless.



2011 – Craig Bellamy played the first game of his second reds spell as we lost 1-0 at Stoke City, with Jon Walters scoring from the spot with the first of his seven goals past us to date after Jamie Carragher was penalised. Ex-red Peter Crouch made his Potters bow.



2013 – Portuguese midfielder João Teixeira joined Brentford on loan, but only played twice before returning early to Melwood as the Bees struggled in League One.



2016 – We thumped reigning champions Leicester City 4-1 at Anfield. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mané scored before Jamie Vardy pulled a goal back, the third of his seven past us to date. Adam Lallana struck after the break with Firmino adding a fourth late on. The crowd of 53,075 was the largest at Anfield since May 1977 as the new, expanded Main Stand was used for the first time.