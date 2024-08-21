"On This Day In L F C History"
August 23rd
Games
1905 Liverpool Reds V Liverpool Whites
Match: Pre-season practice match, at Anfield, kick-off: 17:45.
Liverpool Reds Liverpool Whites 4-2 (1-1).
Attendance: 7,000.
Referee: Mr. J. McGill.
LIVERPOOL REDS (2-3-5): Ned Doig, Alf West, Billy Dunlop, Maurice Parry, Alex Raisbeck, George Fleming, Arthur Goddard, Robert Robinson, Jack Parkinson, Sam Raybould, John Cox.
LIVERPOOL WHITES (2-3-5): Sam Hardy, Charlie Wilson, David Murray, John Hughes, George Latham, James Hughes, Ellis Dudley, Robinson, John Carlin, Joe Hewitt, James Garside.
THE GOALS : 0-1 Carlin, 1-1 Parkinson, 1-2 Dudley, 2-2 Raybould, 3-2 Cox, 4-2 Parry.
1947 Preston North End ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Jim Harley , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Billy Watkinson , Jack Balmer ( Captain ), Albert Stubbins , Bill Jones , Billy Liddell
PRESTON NORTH END LINE UP
Jimmy Gooch , Davie Gray , Bill Scott , Bill Shankly , Eric Williams , Ken Horton , Tom Finney , Andy McLaren , Willie McIntosh , Bobby Beattie , Alf Calverley
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Billy Liddell 57' , Albert Stubbins 64' , Albert Stubbins 68'
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Willie McIntosh' 10'
Liverpool Manager: George Kay
Referee: Salmon G
Attendance: 49,353
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 1823
League game number: 1649
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
1950 Manchester United ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Bill Shepherd , Eddie Spicer , Bill Jones , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Jimmy Payne , Phil Taylor ( Captain ) , Cyril Done , Jack Balmer , Billy Liddell
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
Robert Allen , Johnny Carey , John Aston , Ed McIlvenny , Allenby Chilton , Henry Cockburn , Jimmy Delaney , Jack Rowley , Johnny Downie , Stan Pearson , Bill McGlen
LIVERPOOL GOALS
(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Billy Liddell 12' (Phil Taylor)
Robert Allen O/G 37'
MANCHESTER UNITED GOAL
Jack Rowley 30'
Liverpool Manager: George Kay
Man Utd manager: Matt Busby
Attendance: 30,211
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 1963
League game number: 1776
1952 Preston North End ( Division One ) Deepdale 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Charlie Ashcroft , Eddie Spicer , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor ( Captain ) , Bill Jones , Bob Paisley , Brian Jackson , Kevin Baron , Jack Smith , Arthur Rowley , Billy Liddell
PRESTON NORTH END LINE UP
Monty Newlands , Willie Cunningham , Joe Walton , Tommy Docherty , Joe Marston , Joe Dunn , Tom Finney , Bobby Beattie , Charlie Wayman , Bobby Foster , Angus Morrison
LIVERPOOL GOAL (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jack Smith 41' (Billy Liddell)
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Charlie Wayman' 79'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Preston manager: William Scott
Attendance: 38,000
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 2050
League game number: 1859
1954 Plymouth Argylle ( Division Two ) Home Park 0 -1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Dave Underwood , Tom McNulty , Frank Lock , Barry Wilkinson , Laurie Hughes ( Captain ) Geoff Twentyman , Brian Jackson , Tony Rowley , Louis Bimpson , John Evans , Billy Liddell
PLYMOUTH ARGYLLE LINE UP
Bill Shortt , Paddy Ratcliffe , Arthur Morgan , Rex Tilley , George Robertson , Tony McShane , Keith Thomas , Sammy McCrory , Neil Langman , Johnny Porteous , Ernie Edds
PLYMOUTH ARGYLLE GOAL
Keith Thomas' 23'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Plymouth manager: James Rae
Attendance: 25,574
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2137
League game number: 1944
1956 Notts County ( Division Two ) Meadow Lane 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Younger , John Molyneux , Ronnie Moran , Barry Wilkinson , Laurie Hughes , Geoff Twentyman , Brian Jackson , Tony Rowley , Billy Liddell ( Captain ) John Evans , Alan A'Court
NOTTS COUNTY LINE UP
Gordon Bradley , Frank Cruickshank , Pat Groome , Bert Loxley , Peter Russell , Ray Chatham , Ron Wylie , Jack Taylor , Jackie Lane , Jimmy Jackson , Gordon Wills
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Billy Liddell 9'
NOTTS COUNTY GOAL
Gordon Wills 32'
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
Notts County manager: George Poyser
Referee: Tirebuck L
Attendance: 14,671
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 2230
League game number: 2028
1958 Grimsby Town ( Division Two ) Anfield 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Younger , John Molyneux , Ronnie Moran , Johnny Wheeler ( Captain ) D ick White , Barry Wilkinson , Bobby Murdoch , Jimmy Harrower , Billy Liddell , Jimmy Melia , Alan A'Court
GRIMSBY TOWN UP
Clarrie Williams , Don Donovan , Dave Richardson , D ick Conner , Keith Jobling , Ron Cockerill , Johnny Scott , Mick Cullen , Ron Rafferty , Gerry Priestley , Jimmy Fell
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jimmy Melia 19' , Billy Liddell 39' pen , Billy Liddell 50'
GRIMSBY TOWN GOALS
Jimmy Fell' 28 ' , Johnny Scott' 49' , Ron Rafferty' 61'
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
Grimsby manager: Allenby Chilton
Attendance: 47,502
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 2319
League game number: 2111
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
1961 Sunderland ( Division Two ) Anfield 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bert Slater , D ick White ( Captain ) , Gerry Byrne , Gordon Milne , Ron Yeats , Tommy Leishman , Kevin Lewis , Roger Hunt , Ian St John , Jimmy Melia , Alan A'Court
SUNDERLAND LINE UP
Peter Wakeham , Colin Nelson , Len Ashurst , Stan Anderson , Charlie Hurley , Jimmy McNab , Harry Hooper , George Herd , Brian Clough , Willie McPheat , Jack Overfield
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roger Hunt 48' , Kevin Lewis 78' , Roger Hunt 83'
LIverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Sunderland manager: Alan Brown
Referee: Clements W
Attendance: 48,900
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 2454
League game number: 2238
1969 Burnley ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Geoff Strong , Tommy Smith , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Bobby Graham , Ian St John , Peter Thompson
BURNLEY LINE UP
Peter Mellor , Dave Merrington , Martin Dobson , John Angus , Sammy Todd , Dave Thomas , Ralph Coates , Brian O'Neil , Frank Casper , Steve Kindon , Les Latcham
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Tommy Smith 36' penalty , Bobby Graham 49' (Ian Callaghan) , Tommy Smith 77'
BURNLEY GOALS
Dave Thomas 55' , Frank Casper 60' , Martin Dobson 74'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Burnley manager: Harold Potts
Referee: Dimond AE
Attendance: 51,113
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2874
League game number: 2577
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
1972 Chelsea ( Division One ) Stamford Bridge 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Alec Lindsay , Tommy Smith ( Captain ) Larry Lloyd , Emlyn Hughes , Kevin Keegan , Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
CHELSEA LINE UP
John Phillips , Ron Harris , Eddie McCreadie , John Hollins , Micky Droy , Dave Webb , Chris Garland , Steve Kember , Peter Osgood , Alan Hudson , Charles Cooke
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTE
Micky Droy out for Peter Houseman 67'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Toshack 3' (Steve Heighway) , Ian Callaghan 13' (Emlyn Hughes)
CHELSEA GOAL
Chris Garland 39'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Chelsea manager: Dave Sexton
Referee: Burtenshaw N
Attendance: 35,375
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 3042
1975 Tottenham Hotspur ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Joey Jones , Phil Thompson , Peter Cormack , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kevin Keegan , Terry McDermott , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Jimmy Case
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE UP
Pat Jennings , Terry Naylor , Cyril Knowles , John Pratt , Keith Osgood , Don McAllister , Alf Conn , Steve Perryman , Martin Chivers , Chris Jones . John Duncan
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Kevin Keegan 54' pen , Jimmy Case 68' (John Toshack) , Steve Heighway 72' (John Toshack)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALS
John Duncan 34' , Chris Jones 39'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Tottenham manager: Terry Neill
Referee: Burns KH
Attendance: 42,729
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 3221
League game number: 2827
LFC played towards Kop: First half
1977 Newcastle United ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Joey Jones , Tommy Smith , Ray Kennedy , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , Steve Heighway , Terry McDermott , Ian Callaghan
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Steven Hardwick , Irving Nattrass , Alan Kennedy , Thomas Cassidy , Aidan McCaffery , John Bird , Stewart Barrowclough , Ray Blackhall , Mick Burns , Alan Gowling , Tommy Craig
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Ray Blackhall out for Graham Oates
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Kenny Dalglish 46' (Ray Kennedy)
Terry McDermott 87' (Steve Heighway)
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Newcastle manager: Richard Dinnis
Referee: Turner D
Attendance: 48,267
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 3342
League game number: 2910
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
1980 Leicester City ( Division One ) Filbert Street 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson ( Captain ), Ray Kennedy, Alan Hansen , Kenny Dalglish , Sammy Lee , David Johnson , Terry McDermott , Graeme Souness
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Sammy Lee out for David Fairclough 69'
LEICESTER CITY LINE UP
Mark Wallington , Tommy Williams , Colin Gibson , Andy Peake , Larry May , John O'Neill , Mark Goodwin ,Jim Melrose , Alan Young , Ian Wilson , Bobby Smith
LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
Jim Melrose out for Martin Henderson 65'
LEICESTER CITY GOALS
Andy Peake 42' , Martin Henderson 80'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Leicester manager: Jock Wallace
Referee: Stevens BT
Attendance: 28,455
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3519
League game number: 3037
1986 Newcastle United ( Division One ) St James Park 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Mike Hooper , Barry Venison , Gary Gillespie , Mark Lawrenson , Ronnie Whelan , Alan Hansen ( Captain ) Steve McMahon , Craig Johnston , Ian Rush , Jan Mølby , Kevin MacDonald
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Craig Johnston out for Kenny Dalglish 84'
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Martin Thomas , John Anderson , John Bailey , David McCreery , Jeff Clarke , Glenn Roeder , Alan Davies , Paul Gascoigne , Billy Whitehurst , Peter Beardsley , Ken Wharton
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Paul Gascoigne out for Neil McDonald
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 5' (Kevin MacDonald) , Ian Rush 83' (Craig Johnston)
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Newcastle manager: Willie McFaul
Attendance: 33,306
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 3896
League game number: 3287
1987 Atletico Madrid ( Villa de Madrid Trophy ) Vincent Calderon 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Steve Nicol, Barry Venison, Alan Hansen, Gary Gillespie, Craig Johnston, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
Spackman for Johnston (56), Walsh for Aldridge (64), Wark for McMahon (72).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Wark 73'
ATLETICO MADRID TEAM
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 25,000
1989 Aston Villa ( Division One ) Villa Park 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL TEAM
Bruce Grobbelaar , Glenn Hysén , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen ( Captain ) Peter Beardsley, Barry Venison, Ian Rush , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
ASTON VILLA TEAM
Nigel Spink , Andy Comyn , Stuart Gray , Paul McGrath , Derek Mountfield , Kent Nielsen , Paul Birch , Adrian Heath , David Platt , Gordon Cowans , Nigel Callaghan
ASTON VILLA SUBSTITUTIONS
Nigel Callaghan out for Ian Olney 46' , Adrian Heath out for Gareth Williams 79'
LIVERPOOL GOAL(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Barnes 24' (Peter Beardsley)
ASTON VILLA GOAL
David Platt 60'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Aston Villa manager: Graham Taylor
Referee: Groves RG
Attendance: 35,796
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4057
League game number: 3408
1992 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Anfield 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Rob Jones , David Burrows , Jan Mølby , Ronnie Whelan , Mark Wright ( Captain ) Dean Saunders , Nick Tanner , Steve McManaman , Mark Walters , Michael Thomas
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Thomas out for Mike Marsh 48' , Rob Jones out for Ronny Rosenthal 76'
ARSENAL LINE UP
David Seaman , Lee Dixon , Nigel Winterburn , David Hillier , Colin Pates , Tony Adams , John Faxe Jensen , Ian Wright , Kevin Campbell , Ray Parlour , Anders Limpar
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION
Anders Limpar out for Paul Merson 63'
ARSENAL GOALS
Anders Limpar 52' , Ian Wright 80'
Liverpool Manager: Graeme Souness
Arsenal manager: George Graham
Referee: Redfern KA
Attendance: 34,961
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4221
League game number: 3527
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
1997 Blackburn Rovers ( Premier League ) Ewood Park 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Rob Jones , Bjørn Tore Kvarme , Mark Wright, Steve Harkness , Stig Inge Bjørnebye , Steve McManaman , Michael Thomas , Paul Ince ( Captain ) Karl-Heinz Riedle , Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Karl-Heinz Riedle out for Patrik Berger 80'
BLACKBURN ROVERS LINE UP
John Filan , Patrick Valery , Jeff Kenna , Stéphane Henchoz , Colin Hendry , Billy McKinlay , Stuart Ripley , Kevin Gallacher , Chris Sutton , Garry Flitcroft , Jason Wilcox
BLACKBURN ROVERS SUBSTITUTIONS
Stéphane Henchoz out for Ian Pearce 36' , Jason Wilcox out for Martin Dahlin 67' , Billy McKinlay out for Lars Bohinen 75'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 52'
BLACKBURN ROVERS GOAL
Martin Dahlin 84'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Evans
Blackburn manager: Roy Hodgson
Referee: Lodge SJ
Attendance: 30,187
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4486
League game number: 3729
1999 Leeds United ( Premier League ) Elland Road 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Rigobert Song , Sami Hyypia , Dominic Matteo , Jamie Carragher , Jamie Redknapp ( Captain ) Patrik Berger , David Thompson , Steven Gerrard , Robbie Fowler, Titi Camara
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
Nigel Martyn , Danny Mills , Ian Harte , Jonathan Woodgate , Lucas Radebe , David Batty , David Hopkin , Darren Huckerby , Michael Bridges , Harry Kewell , Lee Bowyer
LEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Bridges out for Alan Smith 57' , David Hopkin out for Eirik Bakke 68'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Titi Camara 45' , Lucas Radebe O/G 55'
LEEDS UNITED GOAL
Rigobert Song O/G 21'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Leeds manager: David O'Leary
Referee: Elleray DR
Attendance: 39,703
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 4583
League game number: 3806
2005 CSKA Sofia ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Scott Carson , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia ( Captain ) , John Arne Riise , Josemi Rey , Stephen Warnock , Didi Hamann , Momo Sissoko , Darren Potter , Djibril Cissé , Fernando Morientes
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Darren Potter out for Luis Garcia 46' , Stephen Warnock out for Bolo Zenden 64' , Djibril Cissé out for Florent Sinama-Pongolle 83'
CSKA SOFIA LINE UP
Dejan Maksic , Radoslav Zábavnic , Valentin Iliev , Ibrahoma Gueye , Tiago , Yordan Todorov , Emil Gargorov , Mourad Hidiouad , Yordan Iurukov , Velizar Dimitrov , Guillaume Dah Zadi
CSKA SOFIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Yordan Iurukov out for Stoiko Sakaliev 72' , Guillaume Dah Zadi out for Petar Dimitrov 84'
CSKA SOFIA GOAL
Valentin Iliev 14'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
CSKA Sofia manager: Miodrag Jeic
Referee: Stark W (Germany)
Attendance: 42,175
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4924
Europe game number: 250
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
2008 Middlesbrough ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Andrea Dossena , Álvaro Arbeloa , Jamie Carragher , Martin Skrtel , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Xabi Alonso , Yossi Benayoun , Robbie Keane , Fernando Torres , Dirk Kuyt
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Yossi Benayoun out for Ryan Babel 65' , Andrea Dossena out for Fábio Aurélio 75' , Álvaro Arbeloa out for Nabil El Zhar 83'
MIDDLESBROUGH LINE UP
Ross Turnbull , Andrew Taylor , Robert Huth , Emanuel Pogatetz , David Wheater , Stewart Downing , Gary O'Neil , Mohamed Shawky , Jeremie Aliadiere , Afonso Alves , Tuncay Sanli
MIDDLESBROUGH SUBSTITUTIONS
Afonso Alves out for Mido 60' , Andrew Taylor out for Justin Hoyte 75' , Tuncay Sanli out for Didier Digard 86'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jamie Carragher 85' , Steven Gerrard 90' (Robbie Keane)
MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL
Mido 70'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Middlesbrough manager: Gareth Southgate
Referee: Riley MA
Attendance: 43,168
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5098
League game number: 4146
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
2010 Manchester City ( Premier League ) City Of Manchester Stadium 0 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Glen Johnson , Daniel Agger , Jamie Carragher , Martin Skrtel , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Lucas Leiva , Fernando Torres , Milan Jovanovic , Dirk Kuyt , David N'Gog
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Fernando Torres out for Ryan Babel 78' , Milan Jovanovic out for Dani Pacheco 85'
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Joe Hart , Micah Richards , Vincent Kompany , Jolean Lescott , Kolo Touré , James Milner , Adam Johnson , Gareth Barry , Nigel de Jong , Yaya Touré , Carlos Tevez
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTIONS
Yaya Touré out for Pablo Zabaleta 85' , Carlos Tevez out for Jo 85'
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
Gareth Barry 13' , Micah Richards 52' , Carlos Tevez 68' pen
Liverpool Manager: Roy Hodgson
Man City manager: Roberto Mancini
Referee: Dowd P
Attendance: 47,087
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 5211
League game number: 4222
2012 Hearts ( Europa League 4th qualifying Round 1st Leg ) Tynecastle Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Daniel Agger , Jamie Carragher ( Captain ) , Martin Kelly , Jack Robinson , Jordan Henderson , Jay Spearing , Charlie Adam , Raheem Sterling , Jonjo Shelvey , Fabio Borini
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Jack Robinson out for Stewart Downing 62' , Jay Spearing out for Joe Allen 68' , Fabio Borini out for Adam Morgan 90'
HEARTS LINE UP
Jamie MacDonald , Ryan McGowan , Andy Webster , Marius Zaliukas , Danny Grainger , Callum Paterson , Darren Barr , Mehdi Taouil , Arvydas Novikovas , David Templeton , John Sutton
HEARTS SUBSTITUTIONS
David Templeton out for Andrew Driver 79' , Arvydas Novikovas out for Dale Carrick 84' , Darren Barr out for Scott Robinson 87'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Andy Webster O/G 78'
Liverpool Manager: Brendan Rodgers
Hearts manager: John McGlynn
Referee: Meyer F (II) (Germany)
Attendance: 15,965
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5315
2016 Burton Albion ( English Football League Cup 2nd Round ) Pirelli Stadium 5 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Nathaniel Clyne , Dejan Lovren , James Milner , Joël Matip , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) , Adam Lallana , Emre Can , Roberto Firmino , Sadio Mané , Divock Origi
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Adam Lallana out for Georginio Wijnaldum 64' , Roberto Firmino out for Daniel Sturridge 64' , Emre Can out for Kevin Stewart 71'
BURTON ALBION LINE UP
Steve Bywater , Tom Naylor , Kyle McFadzean , Damien McCrory , Lucas Akins , Lee Williamson , Hamza Choudhury , Jackson Irvine , Lloyd Dyer , Stuart Beavon , Calum Butcher
BURTON ALBION SUBSTITUTIONS
Jackson Irvine out for Matt Palmer 46' , Lloyd Dyer out for Ben Fox 65' , Lucas Akins out for Marcus Harness 65'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Divock Origi 15' (Sadio Mané) , Roberto Firmino 22' (Nathaniel Clyne) Tom Naylor O/G 61', Daniel Sturridge 78' (James Milner) Daniel Sturridge 83' (Sadio Mané)
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Burton Albion manager: Nigel Clough
Referee: Hooper S
Attendance: 6,450
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 5532
League Cup game number: 228
2017 Hoffenheim ( Champions League Final Qualifier 2nd Leg ) Anfield 4 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Dejan Lovren , Alberto Moreno , Joël Matip , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Georginio Wijnaldum , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Emre Can , Roberto Firmino , Mohamed Salah
Sadio Mané ,
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Trent Alexander-Arnold out for Joe Gomez 65' , Emre Can out for James Milner 70' , Sadio Mané out for Ragnar Klavan 88'
HOFFENHEIM LINE UP
Oliver Baumann , Pavel Kaderábek , Håvard Nordtveit , Kevin Vogt , Benjamin Hübner , Steven Zuber , Kerem Demirbay , Dennis Geiger , Serge Gnabry, Andrej Kramaric , Sandro Wagner
HOFFENHEIM SUBSTITUTES
Håvard Nordtveit out for Mark Uth 24' , Serge Gnabry out for Ádám Szalai 56' , Pavel Kaderábek out for Jeremy Toljan 64'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Emre Can 10' (Sadio Mané) , Mohamed Salah 18' ,
Emre Can 21' (Roberto Firmino)Roberto Firmino 63' (Jordan Henderson)
HOFFENHEIM GOALS
Mark Uth 28' , Sandro Wagner 79'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Hoffenheim manager: Julian Nagelsmann
Referee: Orsato D (Italy)
Attendance: 51,808
Half-time score: 3 - 1
Game number: 5580
Europe game number: 365
LFC played towards Kop: Second half