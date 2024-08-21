« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: disgraced cake on August 20, 2024, 08:32:16 pm
Just saw Luis Garcia mention this on twitter. Very cool looking back that we signed both on the same day given what they'd go on to achieve at the end of their first season. Also crazy as I mentioned the other day on the anniversary of Rafa's first league game, that it's been twenty years. All those landmark dates hitting hard, I'm sure there'll be a lot of good stuff surrounding the 20th anniversary of Istanbul next May.


I'm Sure The Will
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 21st
Games

1943 Everton ( Lord Mayor's War Fund ) Anfield 5 - 2
LIVERPOOL TEAM
Alf Hobson, Ken Seddon, Jack Westby, George Kaye, Laurie Hughes, Jack Pilling, Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Cyril Done, Don Welsh, Alf Hanson.
EVERTON LINE UP
Burnett, Jackson, Greenhalgh, Livingstone, Jones, Pryde, Grant, Bentham, McIntosh, Stevenson, Makin
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Billy Liddell 81' , Jack Balmer 82' , Don Welsh 83' , Don Welsh 87' , Don Welsh 88'
EVERTON GOALS
McIntosh (2 )
Attendance: 13,250
Referee: Tomason JA
Half-time score: 0 - 0




1948 Aston Villa ( Division One ) Villa Park 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Bill Shepherd , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor , Bill Jones , Bob Paisley , Billy Watkinson , Jack Balmer ( Captain ) , Les Shannon , Willie Fagan , Billy Liddell
ASTON VILLA LINE UP
Keith Jones , Frank Moss , George Cummings , Dickie Dorsett , Harry Parkes , Eddie Lowe , Billy Goffin , Sailor Brown , Trevor Ford , George Edwards , Leslie Smith
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jack Balmer 73' (Willie Fagan)
ASTON VILLA GOALS
Trevor Ford 1' , Trevor Ford 44'
Manager: George Kay
Opposition manager: Alex Massie
Attendance: 42,193
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 1867
League game number: 1691




1951 Burnley ( Division One ) Turf Moor 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Charlie Ashcroft , Bill Jones , Steve Parr , Phil Taylor ( Captain ) Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Billy Liddell , Kevin Baron , Cyril Done , Willie Fagan , Ken Brierley
BURNLEY LINE UP
Jimmy Strong , Arthur Woodruff , Harry Mather , James Adamson , Tommy Cummings , George Bray , Roy Stephenson , Billy Morris , Bill Holden , James McIlroy , Les Shannon
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Burnley manager: Frank Hill
Attendance: 25,162
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 2006
League game number: 1818




1954 Doncaster Rovers ( Division Two ) Anfield 3 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Dave Underwood , Tom McNulty , Frank Lock , Barry Wilkinson , Laurie Hughes ( Captain ) Geoff Twentyman , Brian Jackson , Tony Rowley , Louis Bimpson , John Evans , Billy Liddell
DONCASTER ROVERS LINE UP
Ken Hardwick , Brian Makepeace , Len Graham , Jack Teasdale , Bill Paterson , Bobby Herbert , Johnny Mooney , Kit Lawlor , Jimmy Walker , Eddie McMorran , Bert Tindill
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Tony Rowley 61' (Barry Wilkinson) , Tony Rowley 86' (Brian Jackson) , Tony Rowley 89' (Billy Liddell)
DONCASTER ROVERS GOALS
Kit Lawlor 32' , Kit Lawlor 64'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Doncaster manager: Peter Doherty
Attendance: 49,745
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 2136
League game number: 1943
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




1965 Leicester City ( Division One ) Filbert Street 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Gerry Byrne , Gordon Milne , Ron Yeats ( Captain ), Willie Stevenson , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Ian St John , Tommy Smith , Geoff Strong
LEICESTER CITY LINE UP
George Heyes , Clive Walker , Richard Norman , Bobby Roberts , John Sjoberg , Graham Cross , Jackie Sinclair , David Gibson , Derek Dougan , Tom Sweenie , Mike Stringfellow
LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
Graham Cross out for Jimmy Goodfellow 85'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Roger Hunt 35' (Willie Stevenson), Geoff Strong 53' , Roger Hunt 80'
LEICESTER CITY GOAL
Jackie Sinclair 85'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Leicester manager: Matthew Gillies
Referee: Burtenshaw N
Attendance: 29,696
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 2656
League game number: 2405




1971 Newcastle United ( Division One ) St James Park 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Alec Lindsay , Tommy Smith ( Captain ), Larry Lloyd , Emlyn Hughes , Kevin Keegan , Peter Thompson , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Iam McFaul , David Craig , Frank Clark , Thomas Gibb , Keith Dyson , John Tudor , Malcolm MacDonald , David Young , Terry Hibbitt , Ollie Burton , Bobby Moncur
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Malcolm MacDonald out for Thomas Cassidy 85'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Emlyn Hughes 11' , Kevin Keegan 75' (Peter Thompson)
NEWCASTLE UNITED GOALS
Malcolm MacDonald 26' pen , Malcolm MacDonald 44' , Malcolm MacDonald 67'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Newcastle manager: Joe Harvey
Referee: Farley T
Attendance: 39,720
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 2989
League game number: 2659




1976 Norwich City ( Division One ) Anfield 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Joey Jones , Phil Thompson , Ray Kennedy , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ), Kevin Keegan , David Johnson , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
NORWICH CITY LINE UP
Kevin Keelan , John Ryan , Dave Stringer , David Jones , Duncan Forbes , Tony Powell , Mel Machin , Billy Steele , Phil Boyer , Colin Suggett , Martin Peters
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve Heighway 55'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Norwich manager: John Bond
Referee: Taylor JK
Attendance: 49,753
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 3279
League game number: 2867
LFC played towards Kop: First half




1979 Bolton Wanderers ( Division One ) Anfield 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson ( Captain ), Ray Kennedy, Alan Hansen , Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , David Johnson , Terry McDermott , Graeme Souness
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Phil Neal out for Steve Heighway 27'
BOLTON WANDERERS LINE UP
Seamus McDonagh , Dave Clement , Peter Nicholson , Roy Greaves , Paul Jones , Mike Walsh , David Burke , Neil Whatmore , Alan Gowling , Leonard Cantello , Neil McNab
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Bolton manager: Ian Greaves
Referee: Baker KW
Attendance: 45,900
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 3457
League game number: 2993





1982 Tottenham Hotspur ( Charity Shield ) Wembley 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson , Mark Lawrenson , Alan Hansen , Kenny Dalglish , Sammy Lee , Ian Rush , Ronnie Whelan , Graeme Souness ( Captain )
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Kenny Dalglish out for David Hodgson 69'
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Hughton , Paul Miller , Gary O'Reilly , Mike Hazard , John Lacy , Gary Mabbutt , Steve Archibald , Tony Galvin , Glenn Hoddle , Garth Crooks
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTE
Gary O'Reilly out for Steve Perryman 65' , Mike Hazard out for Mark Falco 77'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 32' (Phil Thompson)
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Tottenham manager: Keith Burkinshaw
Referee: Ashley NJ
Attendance: 82,500
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3641




1985 Aston Villa ( Division One ) Villa Park 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Phil Neal ( Captain ), Alan Kennedy , Mark Lawrenson , Ronnie Whelan , Alan Hansen , Paul Walsh , Steve Nicol , Ian Rush , Jan Mølby , Jim Beglin
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Paul Walsh out for Craig Johnston 62'
ASTON VILLA LINE UP
Nigel Spink , Gary Williams , Tony Dorigo , Dean Glover , Brendan Ormsby , Steve McMahon , Paul Birch , Gary Shaw , Andy Gray , Ray Walker , Mark Walters
ASTON VILLA SUBSTITUTE
Gary Williams out for Tony Daley 62'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 39' (Jan Mølby) , Jan Mølby 85' (Ian Rush)
ASTON VILLA GOALS
Gary Shaw 8' , Mark Walters 77'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Aston Villa manager: Graham Turner
Referee: Cooper K (Wales)
Attendance: 20,197
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 3833
League game number: 3246




1991 Manchester City ( Division one ) Maine Road 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Gary Ablett , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan ( Captain ), Mark Wright , Dean Saunders , Ray Houghton , Steve McManaman , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
John Barnes out for Mark Walters 63' , Mark Wright out for Mike Marsh 70'
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Tony Coton , Andy Hill , Neil Pointon , Peter Reid , Keith Curle , Steve Redmond , David White , Ian Brightwell , Niall Quinn , Gary Megson , Mark Brennan
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
Peter Reid out for Adrian Heath 86'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Steve McManaman 75' (Mike Marsh)
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
David White 28' , David White 64'
Liverpool Manager: Graeme Souness
Man City manager: Peter Reid
Referee: Vanes P
Attendance: 37,322
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 4155
League game number: 3484



1995 Leeds United ( Premier League ) Elland Road 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP(Squad Numbers order )
David James , Rob Jones , Mark Wright , Phil Babb, Stan Collymore , Ian Rush ( Captain ), John Barnes , Jamie Redknapp , Steve McManaman , Dominic Matteo , Steve Harkness
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Stan Collymore out for Robbie Fowler 20' , Dominic Matteo out for Michael Thomas 84'
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
John Lukic , Gary Kelly , Tony Dorigo , Carlton Palmer , David Wetherall , John Pemberton , Tony Yeboah , Rod Wallace , Brian Deane , Gary McAllister , Gary Speed
LEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Rod Wallace out for Noel Whelan 82'
LEEDS GOAL
Tony Yeboah 50'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Evans
Leeds United manager: Howard Wilkinson
Referee: Elleray DR
Attendance: 35,852
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4380
League game number: 3652



1999 Middlesbrough ( Premier league ) Riverside Stadium 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Steve Staunton , Sami Hyypia , Vegard Heggem , Dominic Matteo , Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp ( Captain ), Patrik Berger, Steven Gerrard , Robbie Fowler , Titi Camara
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Patrik Berger out for David Thompson 65' , Steve Staunton out for Erik Meijer 71'
MIDDLESBROUGH LINE UP
Mark Schwarzer , Phil Stamp , Christian Ziege , Steve Vickers , Gianluca Festa , Gary Pallister , Andy Townsend , Paul Gascoigne , Hamilton Ricard , Brian Deane , Paul Ince
MIDDLESBROUGH SUBSTITUTES
Paul Gascoigne out for Keith O'Neill 19' , Phil Stamp out for Robbie Mustoe 84' , Hamilton Ricard out for Andy Campbell 88'
Brian Deane 49'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Middlesbrough manager: Bryan Robson
Referee: Dunn SW
Attendance: 34,783
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4582
League game number: 3805



2000 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Highbury 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Stephane Henchoz , Markus Babbel , Sami Hyypia ( Captain ), Jamie Carragher , Djimi Traoré , Vladimir Smicer , Didi Hamann { SENT OFF 78' } , Nick Barmby
Gary McAllister { SENT OFF 39' ), Emile Heskey ,
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Vladimir Smicer out for Michael Owen 70' , Nick Barmby out for Danny Murphy 77' , Emile Heskey out for Erik Meijer 80'
ARSENAL LINE UPS
David Seamn , Oleg Luzhny , Martin Keown , Tony Adams , Silvinho , Lauren , Gilles Grimandi , Patrick Vieira , Robert Pires , Thierry Henry , Dennis Bergkamp
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTE
Dennis Bergkamp out for Nwa nkwo Kanu 76'
ARSENAL GOALS
Lauren 8' , Thierry Henry 90'
LIVERPOOL RED CARDS
Gary McAllister 39 ' , Didi Hamann 78 '
Manager: Gérard Houllier
Opposition manager: Arsène Wenger
Referee: Poll G
Attendance: 38,014
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 4624
League game number: 3842



2001 FC Haka ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 4 -1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pegguy Arphexad , Sami Hyypia , Gregory Vignal , Stephen Wright , Djimi Traoré , Jamie Redknapp (captain ) , Nick Barmby , Bernard Diomede , Igor Biscan , Emile Heskey , Robbie Fowler
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Emile Heskey out for Jari Litmanen 60' , Sami Hyypia out for Markus Babbel 67' , Jamie Redknapp out for Steven Gerrard 70'
FC HAKA LINE UP
András Vilnrotter , Dragan Bajic , Lasse Karjalainen , liro Aalto , Jukka Ruhanen , Tommi Torkkeli , Péter Kovács , David Wilson , Jarkko Okkonen , Juuso Kangaskorpi , Marco
FC HAKA SUBSTITUTES
Jukka Ruhanen out for Mikko Innanen 66' , Marco out for Oleg Ivanov 78' , Dragan Bajic out for Marko Koivuranta 81'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Robbie Fowler 37' , Jamie Redknapp 50' (Bernard Diomede), Emile Heskey 56' (Jamie Redknapp), David Wilson O/G 83'
FC HAKA GOAL
Péter Kovács 45'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
FC Haka manager: Keith Armstrong
Referee: Hauge T (Norway)
Attendance: 31,602
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 4689
Europe game number: 194
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




2004 Manchester City ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 -1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia , John Arne Riise , Josemi Rey , Jamie Carragher , Harry Kewell , Steven Gerrard (Captain ), Didi Hamann , Milan Baros , Djibril Cissé
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Josemi Rey out for Salif Diao 62' , Steve Finnan out for Stephen Warnock 77', Harry Kewell out for Igor Biscan 90'
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UPS
David James , Ben Thatcher , Sylvain Distin , Richard Dunne , Danny Mills , Antoine Sibierski , Paul Bosvelt , Claudio Reyna , Shaun Wright-Phillips , Nicolas Anelka, Robbie Fowler
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTES
Paul Bosvelt out for Trevor Sinclair 82' , Antoine Sibierski out for Joey Barton 82'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Milan Baros 48' (Steven Gerrard) , Steven Gerrard 75'
MANCHESTER CITY GOAL
Nicolas Anelka 45'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Man City manager: Kevin Keegan
Referee: Poll G
Attendance: 42,831
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4859
League game number: 3994
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




2021 Burnley(Premier League)Anfield 2 -0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joel Matip , Virgil Van Dijk , Kostas Tsimikas ( Joe Gomez 90+2' ), Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) , Naby keita ( Thiago Alcantara 81' )
Harvey Elliott , Sadio Mane , Mohamed Salah , Diogo Jota ( Roberto Firmino 81' )
BURNLEY LINE UP
Nick Pope , Matthew Lowton , James Tarkowski , Ben Mee , Charlie Taylor , Johann Gudmundsson ( Erik Pieters 79' ), Josh Brownhill , Jack Cork , Dwight McNeil , Chris Wood ( Jay Rodriguez 75' )
Ashley Barnes ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS )
Diogo Jota 18' ( Assist Kostas Tsimikas ), Sadio Mane 69' ( Assist Trent Alexander Arnold )
Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Burnley manager: Sean Dyche
Referee: Dean ML
Attendance: 52,591
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 5797
League game number: 4640
LFC played towards Kop: First half

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 21st
Events

Born On This Day

Joe Lumsden ( 1874 )

Signed On This Day

Mike Marsh ( 1987 )
Nabil El Zhar ( 2006 )
Sotirios Kyrgiakos ( 2009 )

Sold On This Day

Jack Parkinson ( 1914 )

LFC Debuts On This Day

Bill Shepherd ( 1948 )
David Johnson ( 1976 )
David Hodgson ( 1982 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

Steve McManaman ( 1991 )



1874  Forward Joe Lumsden was born in Tanfield. He signed from Burton Wanderers in June 1897, scoring twice in just eight senior outings before moving on to Glossop North End in May 1898.

1941  Centre-forward Arthur Shepherd signed for the reds. He was on the Anfield books at the same time as his brothers Joseph and full-back Bill. He struck twelve times in eleven wartime games, but never appeared for the reds in peacetime.

1943 - Future reds boss Don Welsh bagged a treble as we beat Everton 5-2 in a wartime friendly at Goodison Park. Billy Liddell and Jack Balmer added our others

1948 - We started the season with a defeat, losing 2-1 at Aston Villa in a season when we finished twelfth in the table. Jack Balmer nabbed our consolation with Trevor Ford netting two of his seven goals against us, while Cyril Sidlow saved a Dickie Dorsett spot-kick.

1951  Forward Cyril Done reached a century of reds senior games in our goalless top-flight draw with Burnley at Turf Moor.

1954 - Forward Tony Rowley scored a hat-trick on his reds debut as we beat Doncaster Rovers 3-2 in our season opener at Anfield. Kit Lawlor bagged a brace for the visitors.

1971 - We were on the receiving end at St. James Park as Malcolm MacDonald bagged a treble for Newcastle United who beat us 3-2, the first of his seven goals past us, with Emlyn Hughes and future Magpie Kevin Keegan striking our goals.

1974  An informal dinner party in honour of the retired Bill Shankly was staged at St. Georges Hotel. The event was sponsored by the reds players and labelled Thank You Boss. The menu included Cured Kop Cod and Clear Mersey Soup, with one of the accompanying wines being from a Shankly [sic] vintage year of 1972, curiously a year in which he failed to lead us to silverware.

1976 - New £200,000 record signing David Johnson made his reds bow as we beat Norwich City 1-0 at Anfield, thanks to a Steve Heighway goal. Bob Paisley was presented with the Manager of the Year award from the previous season before the match.

1979 - We became the first English club to wear sponsored shirts when Hitachi was emblazoned on the red kit for the first time during a goalless draw with Bolton Wanderers at Anfield.

1982 - We beat Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Charity Shield outright for the sixth time, thanks to an extra-time strike from Ian Rush. David Hodgson made his first-class reds debut in this game.

1985  We were held to a 2-2 draw at Aston Villa. Gary Shaw scored for the Villains with Ian Rush equalising before the break. Future red Mark Walters netted before Jan Mølbys late leveller. However, there was still time for Nigel Spink to save a Rush spot-kick.

1987 - Mike Marsh signed on at Anfield, joining on a free transfer from Kirkby Town. He netted six times in 101 first-team games for the reds, before moving to West Ham United in September 1993 as part of the deal that brought Julian D icks to Anfield. He is now a First Team Coach back at Anfield.

1991 - David Moores became Chairman of the club. He showed patience towards the Managers he employed to lead the reds, while largely staying out of the limelight favoured by some club chairmen. He sold his stake in the club to George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks in February 2007, becoming Honorary Life President, although he resigned from the Board in June 2009 after this had proven to be a terrible mistake.

1991 - Steve McManaman scored his first official reds goal as we lost 2-1 at Manchester City, with Dean Saunders missing a penalty. Mark Wright was injured in this game, and subsequently missed the next 21 games. David White bagged a brace for City, the first two of his five strikes past us, a feat he repeated in the reverse fixture later that season.

1995  Tony Yeboah netted a wonder strike, the only goal of our visit to Leeds United.

1999  We lost 1-0 at Middlesbrough with Brian Deane nabbing the last of his eight goals against the reds.

2000 - Dietmar Hamann, Gary McAllister and Arsenals Patrick Vieira were all sent off as we lost 2-0 at Highbury. Hamanns red card was later rescinded. Thierry Henry netted the first of his nine goals past us, after Lauren had opened the scoring.

2001 - We thumped Haka 4-1 at Anfield to progress to the group stages of the new Champions League for the first time, 9-1 on aggregate. Robbie Fowler scored on his return to the first team after his spat with Phil Thompson, while French midfielder Bernard Diomède played his fifth and final reds game. Our other goals came from Jamie Redknapp, Emile Heskey and an own goal from ex-Manchester United player Mark Wilson.

2004 - Richard Dunne was sent off for Manchester City as they lost 2-1 at Anfield in our first home game under Rafael Benítez, with our goals coming from Milan Baro and Steven Gerrard. This was the first time in over five years that we had triumphed in a League game after trailing at half-time, to a Nicolas Anelka strike, one of his five goals past us.

2009  Greek centre-half Sotirios Kyrgiakos signed from A.E.K Athens for £2m, following the summer departure of Sami Hyypiä. Soto bagged three goals in 49 largely solid performances at the back, becoming something of a cult figure for his no-nonsense style before moving to VfL Wolfsburg on a free transfer two years later.

2019  Daniel Sturridge signed for Trabzonspor after netting an impressive 67 times in 160 reds games since arriving from Chelsea for £12m in January 2013. He was released the following March after scoring seven times in sixteen outings.

2021  We beat Burnley 2-0 at Anfield, in front of a sell-out crowd for the first time since March 2020, due to previous COVID restrictions. Diogo Jota headed us in front, before both sies had goals ruled out for offside. Sadio Mané secured the victory after the break. On the same day, midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain became a father for the first time, a son. Meanwhile, ex-reds reserves centre-half Conor Masterson joined Cambridge United on loan from Queens Park Rangers, scoring once in 21 outings for the Us.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Some bad results on this day! Losing at City in 91/92 felt weird. The first season where are stopped contending after an unrivalled period of dominance. I do remember Marsh and McManaman combining for the goal and getting some hope from our younger players - it would be a recurring theme over that period.

1995 - that was the Yeboah volley. An unbelievable goal. Lost a tight game as a result and think wed played ok, sometimes you just cant do anything when a goal like that goes in.

1999 - was a shit result. Wed just sold Ince to Boro and he left on bad terms. He was revelling in that result, we were still finding our feet with so many new players joining us that summer.

2000 - was a Monday night game having played the season opener on the Saturday! Two sent off, then I think they had someone sent off late on as well. The Gary Mac one got rescinded I think. Two late goals for them which can happen, they were a very good team at that time.

2004 - I was at this one. First home league game under Rafa and we came back from a goal down at half time to win a league game for the first time in years I think. Gerrard instrumental as ever.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
1974- Bit of an odd vintage choice alright.

1976- Saw the Doc do a talk at a home game against City in 2008, went up to him after to get his autograph, then totally bottled it

1979- Used to be a common belief Hitachi were the first sponsors ever in England and we were the first ones to do it, but that honour went to Kettering Town of all teams

1982- Game didnt go to extra time but here is a clip of the goal, excellent work from Phil Thompson
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=280869.5880  27:42 in. He goes on a Joel Matip style run for about 50 yards with no one pressing him but that pass is absolutely sensational, look at the run from Rush and weight of the pass to clear out three players. Magnificent

1991- City beat us 2-1, David Whites first goal i think was ok despite claims of offside, whilst his second goal was a bit confusing, the referee initially didnt know whether to award it before the linesman did, it certainly didnt seem clear cut, Steve McManaman bravely scored a superb diving header and late on Dean Saunders missed a penalty which struck the underside of the bar, It bounced down and i think one or two might have claimed it was in but it clearly wasnt.

Saunders actually missed a penalty at the same ground for Derby the previous season, on that occasion his spot kick was saved by stand in goalkeeper and city striker Niall Quinn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RI62DKjsCmo

highlights are here, commentator said you cant argue with the goal, you very much can imo

its very inconclusive, 3:43 in

Mark Wright in only his second game for the club got injured and didnt play again until almost Christmas, John Barnes (the best player in the league for the previous 4 years) was also injured and didnt play again until January

1995- Fantastic strike by Tony Yeboah, Stan Collymore went off injured early on, it should have been a penalty too. Late on Rob Jones hit the post.

1999- Knew Paul Ince would come back to haunt us, was just in a very bored slump at the time, was about to start my final year in school so always dreaded this time of year, and from working all summer I was just burned out and the year hadnt even started, was just totally  fed up at this stage, one reason why I havent missed school for a second

2000- New year new me, I had only started work two weeks but was still finding my feet in the big world, £188 a week was my wage, believe me it felt like a grand now. I am still in the same department all these years later, on this night I was playing five a side, there was a lot of controversy here with 3 red cards, Patrick Vieira was sent off, I think it was already his second red card of the season.

Hamann's was later recinded, it was Arsenal's first win over us in 6 years, the first time they had scored two against us in 8 years, also prior to this they had only scored something like 2 goals from open play against us in 13 games

2021- Two fantastic goals in this game, a lovely glancing header from jota and Sadio Mane rounded off a fine move, when I see an old goal from Mane and his big cheesy smile I really miss him, what a player he was
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
My dad took me that City game in 91, for my first away. Shit result, I hated our new star signing and the car got the windows put through.

All in all, a great night.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Jesus thats rough

I heard Maine Road was a terrible place for away fans back in the day
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on August 21, 2024, 11:15:55 am
Jesus thats rough

I heard Maine Road was a terrible place for away fans back in the day

My dad took my brother there to the League Cup Final replay in 84. He would have only been 8. Doubt my mum was too impressed. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on August 21, 2024, 11:15:55 am
Jesus thats rough

I heard Maine Road was a terrible place for away fans back in the day
To be honest, my dad probably just parked in daft places, Im sure the previous season we went to Wembley to watch Tranmere in a playoff final and the same happened. Spent the entire way home crying because theyd nicked my Animal Bars.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 21, 2024, 11:41:19 am
To be honest, my dad probably just parked in daft places, Im sure the previous season we went to Wembley to watch Tranmere in a playoff final and the same happened. Spent the entire way home crying because theyd nicked my Animal Bars.
haha lol

Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 21, 2024, 11:21:17 am
My dad took my brother there to the League Cup Final replay in 84. He would have only been 8. Doubt my mum was too impressed. :D
heard stories of rocks being fired everywhere
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 22nd
Games

1949 Stoke City ( Division One ) Victoria Ground 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Bill Shepherd , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Billy Liddell , Kevin Baron , Albert Stubbins , Jack Balmer ( Captain ) , Ken Brierley
STOKE CITY LINE UP
Dennis Herod , Cyril Watkin , John McCue , Johnny Sellars , Frank Mountford , Frank Baker , Jack Kirton , George Mountford , Frank Bowyer , Syd Peppit , Alec Ormston
Liverpool Manager: George Kay
Stoke City manager: Robert McGory
Attendance: 27,255
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 1914
League game number: 1734



1953 Manchester United ( Division One ) Anfield 4 - 4
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Charlie Ashcroft , Ray Lambert , Eddie Spicer , Phil Taylor , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Jimmy Payne , Kevin Baron , Louis Bimpson , Bill Jones ( Captain ) , Billy Liddell
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
Jack Crompton , John Aston , Roger Byrne , Don Gibson , Allenby Chilton , Henry Cockburn , Johnny Berry , Jack Rowley , Tommy Taylor , Eddie Lewis , David Pegg
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Billy Liddell 20' , Bill Jones 44' (Louis Bimpson) Louis Bimpson 54' , Louis Bimpson 58' (Kevin Baron)
MANCHESTER UNITED GOALS
Jack Rowley 9' , Roger Byrne 49' pen , Eddie Lewis 60' , Tommy Taylor 84'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Man Utd manager: Matt Busby
Referee: Black G
Attendance: 46,725
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 2094
League game number: 1902




1959 Cardiff City ( Division Two ) Ninian Park 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bert Slater , John Molyneux , Ronnie Moran ( Captain ) Johnny Wheeler , D ick White , Geoff Twentyman , Fred Morris , Jimmy Melia , Louis Bimpson , Jimmy Harrower , Alan A'Court
CARDIFF CITY LINE UP
Graham Vearncombe , Alan Harrington , Alec Milne , Derek Sullivan , Danny Malloy , Colin Baker , Brian Walsh , Derek Tapscott , Graham Moore , Steve Mokone , Johnny Watkins
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Malloy O/G 38' , Danny Malloy O/G 42'
CARDIFF CITY GOALS
Steve Mokone 5' , Graham Moore 48' , Johnny Watkins 60'
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
Cardiff manager: William Jones
Attendance: 34,000
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 2362
League game number: 2153




1962 Manchester City ( Division One ) Maine Road 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jim Furnell , Gerry Byrne , Ronnie Moran , Gordon Milne , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) Tommy Leishman , Kevin Lewis , Roger Hunt , Ian St John , Jimmy Melia , Alan A'Court
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Bert Trautman , Barrie Betts , Bobby Kennedy , John Benson , John Plenderleith , Alan Oakes , Neil Young , Peter Dobing , Colin Barlow , Joe Hayes , David Wagstaffe
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ronnie Moran 21' penalty , Roger Hunt 79' (Alan A'Court)
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
Neil Young 42' , Neil Young 81'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Man City manager: Leslie McDowall
Referee: Finney J
Attendance: 33,165
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 2501
League game number: 2280



1964 Arsenal ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Gerry Byrne , Ronnie Moran , Gordon Milne , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) Willie Stevenson , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Phil Chisnall , Gordon Wallace , Peter Thompson
ARSENAL LINE UP
Jim Furnell , Don Howe , Billy McCulloch , John Snedden , Ian Ure , Peter Simpson , George Armstrong , Geoff Strong , Joe Baker , George Eastham , Terry Anderson
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Roger Hunt 11' (Ian Callaghan) , Gordon Wallace 49' (Ian Callaghan) , Gordon Wallace 87' (Ian Callaghan)
ARSENAL GOALS
Geoff Strong 64' , Joe Baker 65'
BBC's first Match of the Day
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Arsenal manager: Billy Wright
Referee: Howley K
Attendance: 47,620
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2597
League game number: 2363
LFC played towards Kop: First half




1967 Arsenal ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Gerry Byrne , Tommy Smith , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Tony Hateley , Ian St John , Peter Thompson
ARSENAL LINE UP
Jim Furnell , Bob McNab , Peter Storey , Frank McLintock , Terry Neill , Peter Simpson , George Johnston , John Radford , David Court , Jon Sammels , George Armstrong
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roger Hunt 23' , Roger Hunt 75'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Arsenal manager: Bertie Mee
Referee: Burns KH
Attendance: 52,033
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2761
League game number: 2490



1970 Huddersfield Town ( Division One ) Anfield 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Ian Ross , Tommy Smith ( Captain ) , Larry Lloyd , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Alun Evans , Bobby Graham , John McLaughlin , Peter Thompson
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
John McLaughlin out for Brian Hall 79'
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN LINE UP
Terry Poole , Geoff Hutt , Dennis Clarke , Jimmy Nicholson , Roy Ellam , Trevor Cherry , Steve Smith , Les Chapman , Frank Worthington , Jimmy McGill , D ick Krzywicki
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John McLaughlin 9' (Alun Evans) , John McLaughlin 39' (Peter Thompson), Alun Evans 74' (Tommy Smith) , Alun Evans 88' (Ian Callaghan)
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Huddersfield manager: Ian Greaves
Referee: Kerkhof M
Attendance: 52,628
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 2926
League game number: 2617
LFC played towards Kop: First half




1978 Ipswich Town ( Division One ) Portman Road 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson , Ray Kennedy , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , Steve Heighway , Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness
IPSWICH TOWN LINE UP
Paul Cooper , George Burley , John Wark , Russell Osman , Mick Mills , Tommy Parkin , Brian Talbot , Arnold Muhren , Paul Mariner , Trevor Whymark , Clive Woods
IPSWICH TOWN SUBSTITUTE
Brian Talbot out for Eric Gates 65'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Graeme Souness 17' (Steve Heighway) , Kenny Dalglish 22' (Steve Heighway) , Kenny Dalglish 74' (Graeme Souness)
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Ipswich manager: Bobby Robson
Referee: Maskell C
Attendance: 28,114
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 3403
League game number: 2952



1981 Home Farm ( Friendly ) Tolka Park 5 - 0
*This match was arranged as part of the deal that took Ronnie Whelan to Liverpool.*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Grobbelaar, Neal (A. Kennedy 46), Lawrenson, Thompson, R. Kennedy, Hansen, Dalglish, Whelan (Lee 46), Johnston, MsDermott, Souness,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ronnie Whelan 14' , Terry McDermott 24' , Phil Neal 40' , Kenny Dalglish 45' , Terry McDermott 59'
HOME FARM LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 14,000



1993 Swindon Town ( Premier League ) County Ground 5 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Rob Jones , Steve Nicol , Mark Wright ,Stig Inge Bjørnebye , Neil Ruddock , Nigel Clough , Ronnie Whelan , Jan Mølby , Steve McManaman , Ian Rush ( Captain )
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Stig Inge Bjørnebye out for David Burrows 74' , Neil Ruddock out for Mike Marsh 76'
SWINDON TOWN LINE UP
Fraser Digby , Nicky Summerbee , Luc Nijholt , Shaun Taylor , John Moncur , Jan Åge Fjørtoft , Martin Ling , Adrian Whitbread , Kevin Horlock , Ross MacLaren, Andy Mutch
SWINDON TOWN SUBSTITUTES
John Moncur out for Mike Hazard 50' , Martin Ling out for Craig Maskell 73'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Neil Ruddock 19' (Stig Inge Bjørnebye) , Steve McManaman 36' (Steve Nicol), Steve McManaman 61' (Ronnie Whelan) , Ronnie Whelan 70' , Mike Marsh 80' (Steve McManaman)
Liverpool Manager: Graeme Souness
Swindon manager: John Gorman
Referee: Don P
Attendance: 17,017
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 4275
League game number: 3569



1998 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Anfield 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Friedel , Steve Staunton , Phil Babb , Vegard Heggem , Jamie Carragher , Jason McAteer , Steve McManaman , Patrik Berger , Paul Ince ( Captain ), Michael Owen , Karl-Heinz Riedle
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Patrik Berger out for Jamie Redknapp 65'
ARSENAL LINE UP
David Seaman , Lee Dixon , Martin Keown , Steve Bould , Nigel Winterburn , Ray Parlour , Patrick Vieira , Emmanuel Petit , Marc Overmars , Nicolas Anelka , Dennis Bergkamp
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTE
Patrick Vieira out for Nelson Vivas 84'
Liverpool Manager's: Evans / Houllier
Arsenal manager: Arsène Wenger
Referee: Elleray DR
Attendance: 44,429
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4533
League game number: 3766
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




2006 Maccabi Haifa ( Champions league 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Valery Labanovvskiy Stadium - Kiev 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia ( Captain ), Daniel Agger , Stephen Warnock , Luis Garcia , Mark Gonzalez , Xabi Alonso , Jermaine Pennant , Momo Sissoko , Peter Crouch
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Stephen Warnock out for Fábio Aurélio 28' , Momo Sissoko out for Steven Gerrard 67' , Jermaine Pennant out for Craig Bellamy 86'
MACCABI HAIFA LINE UP
Nir Davidovich , Alon Harazi , Haim Megrelishveli , Rafael Olara , Dekel Keinan , Anderson , Xavier Dirceu , Gustavo Boccoli , Alain Masudi , Roberto Colautti , Yaniv Katan
MACCABI HAIFA SUBSTITUTES
Dekel Keinan out for Eyal Meshumar 65' , Anderson out for Maor Melikson 71' , Alain Masudi out for Shlomi Arbeitman 80'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Peter Crouch 54' (Jermaine Pennant)
MACCABI HAIFA GOAL
Roberto Colautti 63'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Maccabi Haifa manager: Roni Levi
Referee: Rosetti R (Italy)
Attendance: 12,500
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4982
Europe game number: 261



2020 VFB Stuttgart ( Friendly )FC Pinzgau-Saalfelden Arena Austria 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
1st Half
Alisson Becker , Neco Williams , Joe Gomez , Virgil Van Dijk { Captain }, Andy Robertson , Fabinho , Naby Keita , Curtis Jones , Sadio Mane , Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino
2nd Half
Adrian , Ki Jana Hoever , Nat Phillips , Sepp Van den Berg ( Billy Koumetio 70'), Kostas Tsimikas , Georginio Wijnaldum , James Milner { Captain }, Marko Grujic , Harvey Elliott , Takumi Minamino
Rhian Brewster ,
V F B STUTTGART LINE UP
G Kobel , W Anton ( N Gonzalez 70' ), M Kaminski ( A Aidonis 59' )P Stenzel ( H Al Ghaddioui 69' )R Massimo ( B Sosa 39' )G Castro ( T couibaly 60' )W Endo ( L Mack 69' )E Thommy ( D Churlinov 32' )S Wamangituka Fundu ( L Egloff 59' )D Didavi (captain ) { P Klement 46' )M Klimowicz ( (S Kalajdzic 60' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roberto Firmino 15' ( Assist Curtis Jones ) , Naby Keita 40' ( Assist Mohamed Salah ), Rhian Brewster 68' ( Assist James Milner )
Attendance 1,250



2022 Manchester United (Premier League) Old Trafford 1-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil Van Dijk , Andy Robertson (Kostas Tsimikas 85' ) Jordan Henderson ( Captain ){ Fabinho 59' ) James Milner ( Fabio Carvalho 73' )
Harvey Elliott , Luis Diaz , Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
David de Gea ,Diogo Dalot , Raphaël Varane , Lisandro Martínez , Tyrell Malacia, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen , Bruno Fernandes , Marcus Rashford , Jadon Sancho , Anthony Elanga
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Anthony Elanga out for Anthony Martial 46' , Jadon Sancho out for Fred 71' , Marcus Rashford out for Cristiano Ronaldo 86', Diogo Dalot out for Aaron Wan-Bissaka 86', Christian Eriksen out for Donny van de Beek 86'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Mohamed Salah 82'
MANCHESTER UNITED GOALS
Jadon Sancho 16' , Marcus Rashford 53'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Man Utd manager: Erik ten Hag
Referee: Oliver M
Attendance: 74,147
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 5862
League game number: 4679
Average age of the Liverpool starting lineup: 28.5
- Average age of the Manchester United starting lineup: 25.84

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 22nd
Events

Signed On This Day

James Henderson ( 1893 )

Sold On This Day

Fred Hopkin ( 1931 )
Sotirios Kyrgiakos ( 2011 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Bert Slater ( 1959 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

John McLaughlin ( 1970 )
Neil Ruddock ( 1993 )

Passed Away On This Day

Thomas Lowry ( 2015 )


1893 - Centre-forward James Henderson signed from Scottish side Annbank. He only ever made one first-team appearance for the reds, in our first ever Football League fixture, a 2-0 Second Division win at Middlesbrough Ironopolis.

1949  Stoke City held us to a goalless draw at the Victoria Ground.

1953 - Centre-forward Louis Bimpson struck twice at Anfield, but it was not enough to hand us victory over Manchester United, as the game ended 4-4, with Billy Liddell and Bill Jones also on the scoresheet. Jack Rowley struck the last of his six goals past us, with Tommy Taylor nabbing the first of his four against the reds and Eddie Lewis and Roger Byrne also on target.

1959 - Goalkeeper Bert Slater made his reds debut as we lost 3-2 at Cardiff City in our first game of the season. Cardiff in fact scored all five goals, as we benefited from two own goals from the unfortunate Danny Malloy, who had already scored an own goal against the reds two years earlier! Johnny Watkins netted the first of his four goals against us, with Graham Moore and Steve Mokone also on target.

1962  We drew 2-2 at Manchester City. Neil Young struck the first two of his four goals against the reds, after first Ronnie Moran had converted a penalty and then Roger Hunt scored.

1964 - Our 3-2 win over Arsenal at Anfield was the first game ever to be screened on the BBCs new Match Of The Day show. Phil Chisnall was the first player to kick a ball on MOTD, knocking the kick-off to Gordon Wallace, who grabbed a brace, including the winner that deflected off Don Howe past ex-reds keeper Jim Furnell. Roger Hunt headed in the first goal on the show that only garnered an audience of 75,000 as BBC2 was still unavailable in large parts of the country. Future red Geoff Strong scored for the Gunners, with Joe Baker bagging one of his four past us, while a black cat did a full lap of the pitch!

1967  We beat Arsenal 2-0 at Anfield with Roger Hunt scoring twice past ex-reds custodian Jim Furnell.

1970 - We thumped Huddersfield Town 4-0 at Anfield with John McLaughlin and Alun Evans each grabbing a brace. Forward Bobby Graham played his hundredth reds game.

1978 - We won another top-flight fixture, this time 3-0 at FA Cup holders Ipswich Town, when Graeme Souness struck before a Kenny Dalglish double, with Ray Kennedy playing his 200th reds game.

1981 - Terry McDermott grabbed a brace, with Ronnie Whelan, Phil Neal and Kenny Dalglish also scoring, as we thumped Ronnies former side Home Farm 5-0 at Tolka Park in Dublin. This game had been arranged as part of Whelans transfer to Anfield. However, the match was almost cancelled after a massive H was carved into the pitch the night before in support of IRA hunger strikers. Emergency re-turfing saved the game with the reds flying over in the afternoon for the evening fixture.

1993 - Steve McManaman struck twice in a 5-0 thumping of Swindon Town at their County Ground. Neil Ruddock, Ronnie Whelan and Mike Marsh all also netted. This was Marshs final reds strike in his hundredth game for the club.

1998 - Michael Owen signed a new five-year contract ten minutes before our first home game of the season, when Arsenal held us to a goalless draw at Anfield.

2005 - It was a busy day at Melwood, with one arrival and two players departing on loan. Austrian midfielder Besian Idrizaj signed from Linzer ASK for £190,000, while Robbie Foy moved to Wrexham and John Welsh signed for Hull City. Welsh struck twice in 23 games before signing permanently for the Tigers in January 2006 in a swap deal for winger Paul Anderson. Foy nabbed three goals in twenty games while at the Racecourse Ground. On the same day, ex-reds loanee keeper Paul Jones joined Millwall on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. He played four times for the struggling South London outfit.

2006 - We squeezed into the group stage of the Champions League, being held to a 1-1 draw by Maccabi Haifa in Kiev in the second leg of our Third Qualifying Round tie, to progress 3-2. Peter Crouch headed us in front, with the reds wasting numerous chances to build a convincing lead. We also suffered injuries to Momo Sissoko and Stephen Warnock, who joined Jamie Carragher and John Arne Riise on the sidelines.

2006 - Foy signed for Scunthorpe United on non-contract terms. He struck once in nine outings for the Iron but was released after just a season.

2007 - Centre-half Mikel San José signed from Athletic de Bilbao, while keeper Péter Gulácsi arrived on loan from MTK Hungária. The young Hungarian made it into our match-day squad 51 times before moving to Red Bull Salzburg for free in June 2013, while San José did the same at Stamford Bridge in the League in February 2008, although he left for Athletic de Bilbao in May 2010.

2008  Reserves forward Craig Lindfield joined Bournemouth on loan. He struck once in five outings for the Cherries.

2009 Besian Idrizaj signed for Swansea City. He played four times for the Swans before tragically dying in May 2010 of a suspected heart attack at the age of just 22.

2011  Greek centre-half Sotirios Kyrgiakos joined VfL Wolfsburg on a free transfer. He had arrived from A.E.K Athens for £2m two years earlier, following the summer departure of Sami Hyypiä. Soto bagged three goals in 49 largely solid performances at the back, becoming something of a cult figure for his no-nonsense style.

2012  Danish midfielder Christian Poulsen signed for Ajax, whom he helped to claim the League title in his first season in Amsterdam.

2015  Full-back Tom Lowry died. He signed pro terms in April 1963 but only ever played one first-team game, when Bill Shankly fielded a team of eleven reserves in our League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers, which came only five days before the 1965 FA Cup Final. He moved on to Crewe Alexandra in June 1966, going on to set their club record of 436 League appearances that stands to this day.

2019  Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain signed a new contract, having struck five times in 47 outings to date since arriving from Arsenal for £35m two years earlier.

2020  Billy Koumetio played his first games for the club, as did left-back Kostas Tsimikas in our 3-0 defeat of VfB Stuttgart in a behind closed doors friendly in Austria. Roberto Firmino, Naby Keïta and Rhian Brewster all scored.

2022 - Mohamed Salah scored a club record tenth goal against Manchester United, in a joint club record fourth consecutive game against the Red Devils, also becoming the clubs eighth top all-time goalscorer. However, it was only a late consolation as we lost 2-1 thanks to a Jadon Sancho strike and the most recent of Marcus Rashfords six goals against us.

2022  Forward David Amoo signed for Stevenage, scoring once in thirteen outings before moving on to Crewe Alexandra after just five months.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Aug 22

1964, Fairly sure one of Hunt's goals is the famous volley with the ball behind him and he looped it in the top corner, one of his most famous goals, was shown at the start of match of the day for years

1993- We absolutely hammered them, think they were McManaman's only goals all season, first time in 2.5 years we topped the table, with 3 wins from 3 we were looking good but needless to say it didnt last, performance was more down to Swindon being out of their depth. They would win 4 games from 42 all season and conceded 100 goals. Though later in the season they did get a draw at Anfield.

1998- That was a decent game, Ray Parlour i think missed an open goal

2006- Haifa, was a tricky one we just wanted out of the way, I remember the media giving Rafa a hard time over the match being moved on safety grounds.

2022- We were so bad that night, when I saw the midfield of Henderson, Elliott and Milner starting I feared the worst, especially when United dropped Ronaldo and Maguire. It was a sign the team was starting to creak a bit, a good few of that team no longer play for the club and there are reasons for that.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 09:20:52 am
Aug 22

1964, Fairly sure one of Hunt's goals is the famous volley with the ball behind him and he looped it in the top corner, one of his most famous goals, was shown at the start of match of the day for years

1993- We absolutely hammered them, think they were McManaman's only goals all season, first time in 2.5 years we topped the table, with 3 wins from 3 we were looking good but needless to say it didnt last, performance was more down to Swindon being out of their depth. They would win 4 games from 42 all season and conceded 100 goals. Though later in the season they did get a draw at Anfield.

1998- That was a decent game, Ray Parlour i think missed an open goal

2006- Haifa, was a tricky one we just wanted out of the way, I remember the media giving Rafa a hard time over the match being moved on safety grounds.

2022- We were so bad that night, when I saw the midfield of Henderson, Elliott and Milner starting I feared the worst, especially when United dropped Ronaldo and Maguire. It was a sign the team was starting to creak a bit, a good few of that team no longer play for the club and there are reasons for that.



1993 - didnt have Sky back then, but do remember listening to this on the radio and I think watching the end of the World Championship Athletics at the same time. Scouser Steve Smith won a High Jump medal I think (might have to Google that to check!).

1998 - I went to this one. Arsenal had won the double, then Petit and Vieira had won the World Cup. It was an encouraging game but things fell apart not too long afterwards.

2022 - we were bad as you say. I was also suffering a post end of season hangover, just couldnt get into the new season at all that year.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
2021-22 was quite exhausting just watching

Stress levels were high

We had that raspberry ripple jersey, it was ok but I think of all the games we had it we won once, used to dread seeing us wear it
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 23rd
Games


1905 Liverpool Reds V Liverpool Whites
Match: Pre-season practice match, at Anfield, kick-off: 17:45.
Liverpool Reds  Liverpool Whites 4-2 (1-1).
Attendance: 7,000.
Referee: Mr. J. McGill.
LIVERPOOL REDS (2-3-5): Ned Doig, Alf West, Billy Dunlop, Maurice Parry, Alex Raisbeck, George Fleming, Arthur Goddard, Robert Robinson, Jack Parkinson, Sam Raybould, John Cox.
LIVERPOOL WHITES (2-3-5): Sam Hardy, Charlie Wilson, David Murray, John Hughes, George Latham, James Hughes, Ellis Dudley, Robinson, John Carlin, Joe Hewitt, James Garside.
THE GOALS : 0-1 Carlin, 1-1 Parkinson, 1-2 Dudley, 2-2 Raybould, 3-2 Cox, 4-2 Parry.



1947 Preston North End ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Jim Harley , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Billy Watkinson , Jack Balmer ( Captain ), Albert Stubbins , Bill Jones , Billy Liddell
PRESTON NORTH END LINE UP
Jimmy Gooch , Davie Gray , Bill Scott , Bill Shankly , Eric Williams , Ken Horton , Tom Finney , Andy McLaren , Willie McIntosh , Bobby Beattie , Alf Calverley
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Billy Liddell 57' , Albert Stubbins 64' , Albert Stubbins 68'
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Willie McIntosh' 10'
Liverpool Manager: George Kay
Referee: Salmon G
Attendance: 49,353
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 1823
League game number: 1649
LFC played towards Kop: Second half



1950 Manchester United ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Cyril Sidlow , Bill Shepherd , Eddie Spicer , Bill Jones , Laurie Hughes , Bob Paisley , Jimmy Payne , Phil Taylor ( Captain ) , Cyril Done , Jack Balmer , Billy Liddell
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
Robert Allen , Johnny Carey , John Aston , Ed McIlvenny , Allenby Chilton , Henry Cockburn , Jimmy Delaney , Jack Rowley , Johnny Downie , Stan Pearson , Bill McGlen
LIVERPOOL GOALS
(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Billy Liddell 12' (Phil Taylor)
Robert Allen O/G 37'
MANCHESTER UNITED GOAL
Jack Rowley 30'
Liverpool Manager: George Kay
Man Utd manager: Matt Busby
Attendance: 30,211
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 1963
League game number: 1776




1952 Preston North End ( Division One ) Deepdale 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Charlie Ashcroft , Eddie Spicer , Ray Lambert , Phil Taylor ( Captain ) , Bill Jones , Bob Paisley , Brian Jackson , Kevin Baron , Jack Smith , Arthur Rowley , Billy Liddell
PRESTON NORTH END LINE UP
Monty Newlands , Willie Cunningham , Joe Walton , Tommy Docherty , Joe Marston , Joe Dunn , Tom Finney , Bobby Beattie , Charlie Wayman , Bobby Foster , Angus Morrison
LIVERPOOL GOAL (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jack Smith 41' (Billy Liddell)
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Charlie Wayman' 79'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Preston manager: William Scott
Attendance: 38,000
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 2050
League game number: 1859




1954 Plymouth Argylle ( Division Two ) Home Park 0 -1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Dave Underwood , Tom McNulty , Frank Lock , Barry Wilkinson , Laurie Hughes ( Captain ) Geoff Twentyman , Brian Jackson , Tony Rowley , Louis Bimpson , John Evans , Billy Liddell
PLYMOUTH ARGYLLE LINE UP
Bill Shortt , Paddy Ratcliffe , Arthur Morgan , Rex Tilley , George Robertson , Tony McShane , Keith Thomas , Sammy McCrory , Neil Langman , Johnny Porteous , Ernie Edds
PLYMOUTH ARGYLLE GOAL
Keith Thomas' 23'
Liverpool Manager: Don Welsh
Plymouth manager: James Rae
Attendance: 25,574
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2137
League game number: 1944




1956 Notts County ( Division Two ) Meadow Lane 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Younger , John Molyneux , Ronnie Moran , Barry Wilkinson , Laurie Hughes , Geoff Twentyman , Brian Jackson , Tony Rowley , Billy Liddell ( Captain ) John Evans , Alan A'Court
NOTTS COUNTY LINE UP
Gordon Bradley , Frank Cruickshank , Pat Groome , Bert Loxley , Peter Russell , Ray Chatham , Ron Wylie , Jack Taylor , Jackie Lane , Jimmy Jackson , Gordon Wills
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Billy Liddell 9'
NOTTS COUNTY GOAL
Gordon Wills 32'
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
Notts County manager: George Poyser
Referee: Tirebuck L
Attendance: 14,671
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 2230
League game number: 2028




1958 Grimsby Town ( Division Two ) Anfield 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Younger , John Molyneux , Ronnie Moran , Johnny Wheeler ( Captain ) D ick White , Barry Wilkinson , Bobby Murdoch , Jimmy Harrower , Billy Liddell , Jimmy Melia , Alan A'Court
GRIMSBY TOWN UP
Clarrie Williams , Don Donovan , Dave Richardson , D ick Conner , Keith Jobling , Ron Cockerill , Johnny Scott , Mick Cullen , Ron Rafferty , Gerry Priestley , Jimmy Fell
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jimmy Melia 19' , Billy Liddell 39' pen , Billy Liddell 50'
GRIMSBY TOWN GOALS
Jimmy Fell' 28 ' , Johnny Scott' 49' , Ron Rafferty' 61'
Liverpool Manager: Phil Taylor
Grimsby manager: Allenby Chilton
Attendance: 47,502
Half-time score: 2 - 1
Game number: 2319
League game number: 2111
LFC played towards Kop: Second half


1961 Sunderland ( Division Two ) Anfield 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bert Slater , D ick White ( Captain ) , Gerry Byrne , Gordon Milne , Ron Yeats , Tommy Leishman , Kevin Lewis , Roger Hunt , Ian St John , Jimmy Melia , Alan A'Court
SUNDERLAND LINE UP
Peter Wakeham , Colin Nelson , Len Ashurst , Stan Anderson , Charlie Hurley , Jimmy McNab , Harry Hooper , George Herd , Brian Clough , Willie McPheat , Jack Overfield
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roger Hunt 48' , Kevin Lewis 78' , Roger Hunt 83'
LIverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Sunderland manager: Alan Brown
Referee: Clements W
Attendance: 48,900
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 2454
League game number: 2238




1969 Burnley ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Geoff Strong , Tommy Smith , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Bobby Graham , Ian St John , Peter Thompson
BURNLEY LINE UP
Peter Mellor , Dave Merrington , Martin Dobson , John Angus , Sammy Todd , Dave Thomas , Ralph Coates , Brian O'Neil , Frank Casper , Steve Kindon , Les Latcham
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Tommy Smith 36' penalty , Bobby Graham 49' (Ian Callaghan) , Tommy Smith 77'
BURNLEY GOALS
Dave Thomas 55' , Frank Casper 60' , Martin Dobson 74'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Burnley manager: Harold Potts
Referee: Dimond AE
Attendance: 51,113
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2874
League game number: 2577
LFC played towards Kop: Second half



1972 Chelsea ( Division One ) Stamford Bridge 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Alec Lindsay , Tommy Smith ( Captain ) Larry Lloyd , Emlyn Hughes , Kevin Keegan , Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
CHELSEA LINE UP
John Phillips , Ron Harris , Eddie McCreadie , John Hollins , Micky Droy , Dave Webb , Chris Garland , Steve Kember , Peter Osgood , Alan Hudson , Charles Cooke
CHELSEA SUBSTITUTE
Micky Droy out for Peter Houseman 67'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Toshack 3' (Steve Heighway) , Ian Callaghan 13' (Emlyn Hughes)
CHELSEA GOAL
Chris Garland 39'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Chelsea manager: Dave Sexton
Referee: Burtenshaw N
Attendance: 35,375
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 3042




1975 Tottenham Hotspur ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Joey Jones , Phil Thompson , Peter Cormack , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kevin Keegan , Terry McDermott , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Jimmy Case
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE UP
Pat Jennings , Terry Naylor , Cyril Knowles , John Pratt , Keith Osgood , Don McAllister , Alf Conn , Steve Perryman , Martin Chivers , Chris Jones . John Duncan
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Kevin Keegan 54' pen , Jimmy Case 68' (John Toshack) , Steve Heighway 72' (John Toshack)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALS
John Duncan 34' , Chris Jones 39'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Tottenham manager: Terry Neill
Referee: Burns KH
Attendance: 42,729
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 3221
League game number: 2827
LFC played towards Kop: First half



1977 Newcastle United ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Joey Jones , Tommy Smith , Ray Kennedy , Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , Steve Heighway , Terry McDermott , Ian Callaghan
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Steven Hardwick , Irving Nattrass , Alan Kennedy , Thomas Cassidy , Aidan McCaffery , John Bird , Stewart Barrowclough , Ray Blackhall , Mick Burns , Alan Gowling , Tommy Craig
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Ray Blackhall out for Graham Oates
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Kenny Dalglish 46' (Ray Kennedy)
Terry McDermott 87' (Steve Heighway)
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Newcastle manager: Richard Dinnis
Referee: Turner D
Attendance: 48,267
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 3342
League game number: 2910
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




1980 Leicester City ( Division One ) Filbert Street 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson ( Captain ), Ray Kennedy, Alan Hansen , Kenny Dalglish , Sammy Lee , David Johnson , Terry McDermott , Graeme Souness
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Sammy Lee out for David Fairclough 69'
LEICESTER CITY LINE UP
Mark Wallington , Tommy Williams , Colin Gibson , Andy Peake , Larry May , John O'Neill , Mark Goodwin ,Jim Melrose , Alan Young , Ian Wilson , Bobby Smith
LEICESTER CITY SUBSTITUTE
Jim Melrose out for Martin Henderson 65'
LEICESTER CITY GOALS
Andy Peake 42' , Martin Henderson 80'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Leicester manager: Jock Wallace
Referee: Stevens BT
Attendance: 28,455
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3519
League game number: 3037




1986 Newcastle United ( Division One ) St James Park 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Mike Hooper , Barry Venison , Gary Gillespie , Mark Lawrenson , Ronnie Whelan , Alan Hansen ( Captain ) Steve McMahon , Craig Johnston , Ian Rush , Jan Mølby , Kevin MacDonald
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Craig Johnston out for Kenny Dalglish 84'
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Martin Thomas , John Anderson , John Bailey , David McCreery , Jeff Clarke , Glenn Roeder , Alan Davies , Paul Gascoigne , Billy Whitehurst , Peter Beardsley , Ken Wharton
NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBSTITUTE
Paul Gascoigne out for Neil McDonald
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 5' (Kevin MacDonald) , Ian Rush 83' (Craig Johnston)
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Newcastle manager: Willie McFaul
Attendance: 33,306
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 3896
League game number: 3287



1987 Atletico Madrid ( Villa de Madrid Trophy ) Vincent Calderon 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Steve Nicol, Barry Venison, Alan Hansen, Gary Gillespie, Craig Johnston, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
Spackman for Johnston (56), Walsh for Aldridge (64), Wark for McMahon (72).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Wark 73'
ATLETICO MADRID TEAM
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 25,000



1989 Aston Villa ( Division One ) Villa Park 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL TEAM
Bruce Grobbelaar , Glenn Hysén , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen ( Captain ) Peter Beardsley, Barry Venison, Ian Rush , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
ASTON VILLA TEAM
Nigel Spink , Andy Comyn , Stuart Gray , Paul McGrath , Derek Mountfield , Kent Nielsen , Paul Birch , Adrian Heath , David Platt , Gordon Cowans , Nigel Callaghan
ASTON VILLA SUBSTITUTIONS
Nigel Callaghan out for Ian Olney 46' , Adrian Heath out for Gareth Williams 79'
LIVERPOOL GOAL(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
John Barnes 24' (Peter Beardsley)
ASTON VILLA GOAL
David Platt 60'
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Aston Villa manager: Graham Taylor
Referee: Groves RG
Attendance: 35,796
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4057
League game number: 3408



1992 Arsenal ( Premier League ) Anfield 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Rob Jones , David Burrows , Jan Mølby , Ronnie Whelan , Mark Wright ( Captain ) Dean Saunders , Nick Tanner , Steve McManaman , Mark Walters , Michael Thomas
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Thomas out for Mike Marsh 48' , Rob Jones out for Ronny Rosenthal 76'
ARSENAL LINE UP
David Seaman , Lee Dixon , Nigel Winterburn , David Hillier , Colin Pates , Tony Adams , John Faxe Jensen , Ian Wright , Kevin Campbell , Ray Parlour , Anders Limpar
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTION
Anders Limpar out for Paul Merson 63'
ARSENAL GOALS
Anders Limpar 52' , Ian Wright 80'
Liverpool Manager: Graeme Souness
Arsenal manager: George Graham
Referee: Redfern KA
Attendance: 34,961
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4221
League game number: 3527
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




1997 Blackburn Rovers ( Premier League ) Ewood Park 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Rob Jones , Bjørn Tore Kvarme , Mark Wright, Steve Harkness , Stig Inge Bjørnebye , Steve McManaman , Michael Thomas , Paul Ince ( Captain ) Karl-Heinz Riedle , Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Karl-Heinz Riedle out for Patrik Berger 80'
BLACKBURN ROVERS LINE UP
John Filan , Patrick Valery , Jeff Kenna , Stéphane Henchoz , Colin Hendry , Billy McKinlay , Stuart Ripley , Kevin Gallacher , Chris Sutton , Garry Flitcroft , Jason Wilcox
BLACKBURN ROVERS SUBSTITUTIONS
Stéphane Henchoz out for Ian Pearce 36' , Jason Wilcox out for Martin Dahlin 67' , Billy McKinlay out for Lars Bohinen 75'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 52'
BLACKBURN ROVERS GOAL
Martin Dahlin 84'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Evans
Blackburn manager: Roy Hodgson
Referee: Lodge SJ
Attendance: 30,187
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4486
League game number: 3729




1999 Leeds United ( Premier League ) Elland Road 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Rigobert Song , Sami Hyypia , Dominic Matteo , Jamie Carragher , Jamie Redknapp ( Captain ) Patrik Berger , David Thompson , Steven Gerrard , Robbie Fowler, Titi Camara
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
Nigel Martyn , Danny Mills , Ian Harte , Jonathan Woodgate , Lucas Radebe , David Batty , David Hopkin , Darren Huckerby , Michael Bridges , Harry Kewell , Lee Bowyer
LEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Michael Bridges out for Alan Smith 57' , David Hopkin out for Eirik Bakke 68'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Titi Camara 45' , Lucas Radebe O/G 55'
LEEDS UNITED GOAL
Rigobert Song O/G 21'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Leeds manager: David O'Leary
Referee: Elleray DR
Attendance: 39,703
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 4583
League game number: 3806


2005 CSKA Sofia ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Scott Carson , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia ( Captain ) , John Arne Riise , Josemi Rey , Stephen Warnock , Didi Hamann , Momo Sissoko , Darren Potter , Djibril Cissé , Fernando Morientes
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Darren Potter out for Luis Garcia 46' , Stephen Warnock out for Bolo Zenden 64' , Djibril Cissé out for Florent Sinama-Pongolle 83'
CSKA SOFIA LINE UP
Dejan Maksic , Radoslav Zábavnic , Valentin Iliev , Ibrahoma Gueye , Tiago , Yordan Todorov , Emil Gargorov , Mourad Hidiouad , Yordan Iurukov , Velizar Dimitrov , Guillaume Dah Zadi
CSKA SOFIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Yordan Iurukov out for Stoiko Sakaliev 72' , Guillaume Dah Zadi out for Petar Dimitrov 84'
CSKA SOFIA GOAL
Valentin Iliev 14'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
CSKA Sofia manager: Miodrag Jeic
Referee: Stark W (Germany)
Attendance: 42,175
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4924
Europe game number: 250
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




2008 Middlesbrough ( Premier League ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Andrea Dossena , Álvaro Arbeloa , Jamie Carragher , Martin Skrtel , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Xabi Alonso , Yossi Benayoun , Robbie Keane , Fernando Torres , Dirk Kuyt
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Yossi Benayoun out for Ryan Babel 65' , Andrea Dossena out for Fábio Aurélio 75' , Álvaro Arbeloa out for Nabil El Zhar 83'
MIDDLESBROUGH LINE UP
Ross Turnbull , Andrew Taylor , Robert Huth , Emanuel Pogatetz , David Wheater , Stewart Downing , Gary O'Neil , Mohamed Shawky , Jeremie Aliadiere , Afonso Alves , Tuncay Sanli
MIDDLESBROUGH SUBSTITUTIONS
Afonso Alves out for Mido 60' , Andrew Taylor out for Justin Hoyte 75' , Tuncay Sanli out for Didier Digard 86'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Jamie Carragher 85' , Steven Gerrard 90' (Robbie Keane)
MIDDLESBROUGH GOAL
Mido 70'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Middlesbrough manager: Gareth Southgate
Referee: Riley MA
Attendance: 43,168
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5098
League game number: 4146
LFC played towards Kop: Second half




2010 Manchester City ( Premier League ) City Of Manchester Stadium 0 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Glen Johnson , Daniel Agger , Jamie Carragher , Martin Skrtel , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Lucas Leiva , Fernando Torres , Milan Jovanovic , Dirk Kuyt , David N'Gog
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Fernando Torres out for Ryan Babel 78' , Milan Jovanovic out for Dani Pacheco 85'
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Joe Hart , Micah Richards , Vincent Kompany , Jolean Lescott , Kolo Touré , James Milner , Adam Johnson , Gareth Barry , Nigel de Jong , Yaya Touré , Carlos Tevez
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTIONS
Yaya Touré out for Pablo Zabaleta 85' , Carlos Tevez out for Jo 85'
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
Gareth Barry 13' , Micah Richards 52' , Carlos Tevez 68' pen
Liverpool Manager: Roy Hodgson
Man City manager: Roberto Mancini
Referee: Dowd P
Attendance: 47,087
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 5211
League game number: 4222




2012 Hearts ( Europa League 4th qualifying Round 1st Leg ) Tynecastle Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Daniel Agger , Jamie Carragher ( Captain ) , Martin Kelly , Jack Robinson , Jordan Henderson , Jay Spearing , Charlie Adam , Raheem Sterling , Jonjo Shelvey , Fabio Borini
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Jack Robinson out for Stewart Downing 62' , Jay Spearing out for Joe Allen 68' , Fabio Borini out for Adam Morgan 90'
HEARTS LINE UP
Jamie MacDonald , Ryan McGowan , Andy Webster , Marius Zaliukas , Danny Grainger , Callum Paterson , Darren Barr , Mehdi Taouil , Arvydas Novikovas , David Templeton , John Sutton
HEARTS SUBSTITUTIONS
David Templeton out for Andrew Driver 79' , Arvydas Novikovas out for Dale Carrick 84' , Darren Barr out for Scott Robinson 87'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Andy Webster O/G 78'
Liverpool Manager: Brendan Rodgers
Hearts manager: John McGlynn
Referee: Meyer F (II) (Germany)
Attendance: 15,965
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5315




2016 Burton Albion ( English Football League Cup 2nd Round ) Pirelli Stadium 5 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Nathaniel Clyne , Dejan Lovren , James Milner , Joël Matip , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) , Adam Lallana , Emre Can , Roberto Firmino , Sadio Mané , Divock Origi
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Adam Lallana out for Georginio Wijnaldum 64' , Roberto Firmino out for Daniel Sturridge 64' , Emre Can out for Kevin Stewart 71'
BURTON ALBION LINE UP
Steve Bywater , Tom Naylor , Kyle McFadzean , Damien McCrory , Lucas Akins , Lee Williamson , Hamza Choudhury , Jackson Irvine , Lloyd Dyer , Stuart Beavon , Calum Butcher
BURTON ALBION SUBSTITUTIONS
Jackson Irvine out for Matt Palmer 46' , Lloyd Dyer out for Ben Fox 65' , Lucas Akins out for Marcus Harness 65'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Divock Origi 15' (Sadio Mané) , Roberto Firmino 22' (Nathaniel Clyne) Tom Naylor O/G 61', Daniel Sturridge 78' (James Milner) Daniel Sturridge 83' (Sadio Mané)
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Burton Albion manager: Nigel Clough
Referee: Hooper S
Attendance: 6,450
Half-time score: 0 - 2
Game number: 5532
League Cup game number: 228



2017 Hoffenheim ( Champions League Final Qualifier 2nd Leg ) Anfield 4 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Dejan Lovren , Alberto Moreno , Joël Matip , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Georginio Wijnaldum , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Emre Can , Roberto Firmino , Mohamed Salah
Sadio Mané ,
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Trent Alexander-Arnold out for Joe Gomez 65' , Emre Can out for James Milner 70' , Sadio Mané out for Ragnar Klavan 88'
HOFFENHEIM LINE UP
Oliver Baumann , Pavel Kaderábek , Håvard Nordtveit , Kevin Vogt , Benjamin Hübner , Steven Zuber , Kerem Demirbay , Dennis Geiger , Serge Gnabry, Andrej Kramaric , Sandro Wagner
HOFFENHEIM SUBSTITUTES
Håvard Nordtveit out for Mark Uth 24' , Serge Gnabry out for Ádám Szalai 56' , Pavel Kaderábek out for Jeremy Toljan 64'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Emre Can 10' (Sadio Mané) , Mohamed Salah 18' ,
Emre Can 21' (Roberto Firmino)Roberto Firmino 63' (Jordan Henderson)
HOFFENHEIM GOALS
Mark Uth 28' , Sandro Wagner 79'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Hoffenheim manager: Julian Nagelsmann
Referee: Orsato D (Italy)
Attendance: 51,808
Half-time score: 3 - 1
Game number: 5580
Europe game number: 365
LFC played towards Kop: Second half
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 23rd
Events

Born On This Day

George Allan ( 1875 )
Harold Uren ( 1885 )
Glen Johnson ( 1984 )

Signed On This Day

Jan Molby ( 1984 )

Sold On this Day

Johnny Morrissey ( 1962 )
Milan Baros ( 2005 )
Diego Cavalieri ( 2010 )
Xherdan Shaqiri ( 2021 )

LFC Debuts On This Day

Arthur Rowley ( 1952 )
Adam Morgan ( 2012 )
Joel Matip ( 2016 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

Jimmy Case ( 1975 )


1875 - Centre-forward George Allan was born in Linlithgow Bridge, West Lothian. He signed from Leith Athletic for £100 in June 1895 and was the first red to be capped by Scotland, top scoring as we claimed the Second Division title in 1896, and again the following season. He joined Celtic in May 1897 but returned to Anfield the following April for £50, bagging a total of 56 goals in 96 reds games before sadly dying of tuberculosis in October 1899, aged just 24.

1885  Winger Harold Uren was born in Bristol. He joined the reds as an amateur in 1906, turning out 45 times and notching twice before joining Everton in February 1912 for £300 with forward Billy Lacey and centre-forward Tommy Gracie heading in the opposite direction.

1935 - Forward Jack Balmer signed as a professional for the reds, three months after arriving as an amateur from Everton. He went on to score 110 times in 309 games, helping us to the League title in 1947. It was during that season that he netted hat-tricks in three consecutive games, a remarkable feat that has yet to be matched in English top-flight football. He also played in the FA Cup Final three years later.

1947 - We beat Preston North End 3-1 at Anfield with Albert Stubbins netting twice and Billy Liddell also on target. Willie McIntosh scored the first of his four goals past us.

1950 - A Billy Liddell strike helped us to a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield, with our other strike coming when keeper Reg Allen diverted another Liddell effort into his own net. Jack Rowley struck one of his six goals against the reds.

1952 - John Smith struck as we drew 1-1 at Deepdale. It was also a game of missed penalties, as Billy Liddell failed to convert for the reds, with Charlie Ashcroft saving a penalty from Tom Finney. Forward Arthur Rowley played the first of his eleven reds games, with Charlie Wayman netting one of his six goals against the reds.

1954 - We played Plymouth Argyle for the first time in our history, going down 1-0 at Home Park in a Second Division fixture with Keith Thomas bagging the goal.

1956  Alan ACourt played his hundredth League game for the club as we drew 1-1 at Notts County in a Second Division encounter, with Billy Liddell on the scoresheet.

1958 - We were held to a 3-3 draw by Grimsby Town at Anfield as we kicked off our Second Division campaign. Jimmy Melia netted, with Billy Liddell bagging a brace, including a penalty. We ended the season in fourth position, and this remains our most recent home League meeting.

1961  We beat Sunderland 3-0 in a Second Division encounter in L4. Roger Hunt nabbed a brace with Kevin Lewis also on the scoresheet.

1962 - Winger Johnny Morrissey was sold to Everton for £10,000. He had signed on as a professional in April 1957, netting six times in 37 reds games. He scored fifty goals in 314 appearances for the Blues, helping them to two League titles.

1969 - We took a two-goal lead over Burnley thanks to a Tommy Smith penalty and Bobby Graham header. However, the visitors stunned the crowd with three goals in quick succession to take the lead, before Tommy Smith bagged an equaliser. There was still time for either side to find a winner, but the game ended 3-3.

1972  We won 2-1 at Chelsea as John Toshack and Ian Callaghan both netted early on.

1975 - Jimmy Case scored his first reds goal as we came from two goals behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield. Our other goals came from Steve Heighway and a Kevin Keegan penalty after John Duncan and Chris Jones had given the visitors a half-time lead.

1977 - We beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish bagging his first home goal and ex-Magpie Terry McDermott also on target.

1977 - Northern Irish 1990s youth forward Davy Larmour was born in Dundonald. He never broke through to the first-team at Anfield, although he was part of the victorious FA Youth Cup winning squad in 1996, moving on to Doncaster Rovers in August 1996.

1980 - Kenny Dalglish played in his 180th consecutive reds game as we lost 2-0 at Leicester City in a top-flight meeting, before being left out of our 1-0 League Cup Second Round first leg defeat at Bradford City four days later, although he then made an immediate return to the side.

1984 - Midfield maestro Jan Mølby was officially signed from Ajax for £225,000. He struck 61 times in 292 reds appearances, including a remarkable 39 of his 42 attempted spot-kicks. He won three League titles and two FA Cups during his time at Anfield before joining Swansea City as Player/Manager on a free transfer in February 1996.

1984  Right-back Glen Johnson was born in Greenwich. He signed from Portsmouth for £17.5m in June 2009, striking nine times in 200 games for the reds, helping us to claim the League Cup and reach the FA Cup Final in 2012. He signed for Stoke City in July 2015 having been released by the reds the previous month.

1986 - Mike Hooper made his League debut, keeping a clean sheet as an Ian Rush brace handed us victory at Newcastle United.

1987 - We claimed the pre-season Villa De Madrid Trophy by beating Club Atlético de Madrid 1-0 at the Estadio Vicente Calderón, with the transfer-listed John Wark coming off the bench to score.

1989  We drew 1-1 at Aston Villa with John Barnes on target.

1992  Arsenal won 2-0 at Anfield. Anders Limpar scored with Ian Wright adding one of his seven goals against the reds.

1997  Steve Harkness played his hundredth reds game as we drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Michael Owen put us in front with Martin Dahlin equalising for the home side.

1999 - Rigobert Song gave Leeds United the lead at Elland Road, before Titi Camara equalised. We secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a Lucas Radebe own goal.

2001 - UEFA gave their fans award of the year jointly to Liverpool and Deportivo Alavés supporters, in recognition of the carnival atmosphere at the UEFA Cup Final in Dortmund earlier that year. Unfortunately, Gérard Houllier lost out to Bayern München boss Ottmar Hitzfield for the best coach award while Gary McAllister was pipped by Bayerns Stefan Effenberg in the award for Europes most valuable player.

2001 - The reds were drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv and Portuguese champions Boavista in our first venture into the new Champions League.

2005 - We reached the group stages of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 at home to CSKA Sofia in our 250th European game, as we had won the first leg 3-1. John Arne Riise played his fiftieth game in Europe for the reds as centre-half Valentin Iliev bagged the only goal of the game.

2005 - Milan Baro was sold to Aston Villa for £6.5m after 27 goals in 108 reds games. He had helped us to claim the Champions League and League Cup during his four years at Anfield, striking fourteen times in 51 games for the Midlands club, before moving to Olympique Lyonnais in January 2007.

2007 - Young Bulgarian keeper Nikolay Mihaylov joined Twente on loan, having arrived from PFC Levski Sofia only seven weeks before, and has since moved on permanently to the Dutch side.

2008  We came from behind after Midos goal to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in our first home game of the season thanks to a late equaliser from Jamie Carragher that was later ruled to be an Emanuel Pogatetz own goal by the Premier Leagues dubious goals panel. Steven Gerrard then handed us all three points in stoppage time.

2010  We lost 3-0 at Manchester City, with Javier Mascherano being withdrawn close to kick-off. Gareth Barry opened the scoring with the last of his four goals past us, with Carlos Tévez converting from the spot for one of his four strikes against the reds, and Micah Richards also on target as future red James Milner made his City bow.
On the same day, second choice keeper Diego Cavalieri was sold to Cesena for £1.2m. He only played once for the Italian side before joining Fluminense back in his native Brazil just four months later.

2012  Centre-forward Adam Morgan made his reds bow as Andy Webster put through his own net to hand us a 1-0 victory in our UEFA Europa League Play-off first leg at Heart Of Midlothian, with Charlie Adam playing his 37th and last reds game and Jay Spearing making his 55th and final appearance for the club.

2016 Joël Matip made his reds bow as we thumped Nigel Cloughs Burton Albion 5-0 at their Pirelli Stadium in the Second Round of the League Cup. Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino both struck before the break. Tom Naylor put through his own net before Daniel Sturridge added a late brace.

2017  We beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4-2 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League qualifier at Anfield, on our way to the Final in Kiev. Emre Can bagged a brace with Mohamed Salah also on target as we raced into a three-goal lead. Roberto Firmino completed the scoring against his former club as we went through 6-3 on aggregate.

2017 Former reds loanee midfielder Conor Thomas signed for Indian Super League side ATK, playing twenty times before returning to England to join Cheltenham Town.

2018  Young right-back Connor Randall joined Rochdale on loan, only playing three times for the Dale.

2021 - Xherdan Shaqiri was sold to Olympique Lyonnais for 6m, having signed from relegated Stoke City in July 2018 for £12.85m, netting eight times in 63 appearances and helping us to claim our first League title for thirty years and the FIFA Club World Cup. On the same day, young Welsh forward Ben Woodburn joined Heart Of Midlothian on loan, netting three times in 29 outings.

2023  Midfielder Trey Nyoni signed from Leicester City. He debuted in our FA Cup Fifth Round encounter with Southampton at Anfield in February 2024, becoming the youngest ever red to appear in the competition, aged just sixteen years and 243 days.
 


Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Paul David Brady was born in 1967

Paul's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-26980704


Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A

