"On This Day In L F C History"August 23rdEventsBorn On This DayGeorge Allan ( 1875 )Harold Uren ( 1885 )Glen Johnson ( 1984 )Signed On This DayJan Molby ( 1984 )Sold On this DayJohnny Morrissey ( 1962 )Milan Baros ( 2005 )Diego Cavalieri ( 2010 )Xherdan Shaqiri ( 2021 )LFC Debuts On This DayArthur Rowley ( 1952 )Adam Morgan ( 2012 )Joel Matip ( 2016 )Scored 1st L F C Goal On This DayJimmy Case ( 1975 )1875 - Centre-forward George Allan was born in Linlithgow Bridge, West Lothian. He signed from Leith Athletic for £100 in June 1895 and was the first red to be capped by Scotland, top scoring as we claimed the Second Division title in 1896, and again the following season. He joined Celtic in May 1897 but returned to Anfield the following April for £50, bagging a total of 56 goals in 96 reds games before sadly dying of tuberculosis in October 1899, aged just 24.1885  Winger Harold Uren was born in Bristol. He joined the reds as an amateur in 1906, turning out 45 times and notching twice before joining Everton in February 1912 for £300 with forward Billy Lacey and centre-forward Tommy Gracie heading in the opposite direction.1935 - Forward Jack Balmer signed as a professional for the reds, three months after arriving as an amateur from Everton. He went on to score 110 times in 309 games, helping us to the League title in 1947. It was during that season that he netted hat-tricks in three consecutive games, a remarkable feat that has yet to be matched in English top-flight football. He also played in the FA Cup Final three years later.1947 - We beat Preston North End 3-1 at Anfield with Albert Stubbins netting twice and Billy Liddell also on target. Willie McIntosh scored the first of his four goals past us.1950 - A Billy Liddell strike helped us to a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Anfield, with our other strike coming when keeper Reg Allen diverted another Liddell effort into his own net. Jack Rowley struck one of his six goals against the reds.1952 - John Smith struck as we drew 1-1 at Deepdale. It was also a game of missed penalties, as Billy Liddell failed to convert for the reds, with Charlie Ashcroft saving a penalty from Tom Finney. Forward Arthur Rowley played the first of his eleven reds games, with Charlie Wayman netting one of his six goals against the reds.1954 - We played Plymouth Argyle for the first time in our history, going down 1-0 at Home Park in a Second Division fixture with Keith Thomas bagging the goal.1956  Alan ACourt played his hundredth League game for the club as we drew 1-1 at Notts County in a Second Division encounter, with Billy Liddell on the scoresheet.1958 - We were held to a 3-3 draw by Grimsby Town at Anfield as we kicked off our Second Division campaign. Jimmy Melia netted, with Billy Liddell bagging a brace, including a penalty. We ended the season in fourth position, and this remains our most recent home League meeting.1961  We beat Sunderland 3-0 in a Second Division encounter in L4. Roger Hunt nabbed a brace with Kevin Lewis also on the scoresheet.1962 - Winger Johnny Morrissey was sold to Everton for £10,000. He had signed on as a professional in April 1957, netting six times in 37 reds games. He scored fifty goals in 314 appearances for the Blues, helping them to two League titles.1969 - We took a two-goal lead over Burnley thanks to a Tommy Smith penalty and Bobby Graham header. However, the visitors stunned the crowd with three goals in quick succession to take the lead, before Tommy Smith bagged an equaliser. There was still time for either side to find a winner, but the game ended 3-3.1972  We won 2-1 at Chelsea as John Toshack and Ian Callaghan both netted early on.1975 - Jimmy Case scored his first reds goal as we came from two goals behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at Anfield. Our other goals came from Steve Heighway and a Kevin Keegan penalty after John Duncan and Chris Jones had given the visitors a half-time lead.1977 - We beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Anfield, with Kenny Dalglish bagging his first home goal and ex-Magpie Terry McDermott also on target.1977 - Northern Irish 1990s youth forward Davy Larmour was born in Dundonald. He never broke through to the first-team at Anfield, although he was part of the victorious FA Youth Cup winning squad in 1996, moving on to Doncaster Rovers in August 1996.1980 - Kenny Dalglish played in his 180th consecutive reds game as we lost 2-0 at Leicester City in a top-flight meeting, before being left out of our 1-0 League Cup Second Round first leg defeat at Bradford City four days later, although he then made an immediate return to the side.1984 - Midfield maestro Jan Mølby was officially signed from Ajax for £225,000. He struck 61 times in 292 reds appearances, including a remarkable 39 of his 42 attempted spot-kicks. He won three League titles and two FA Cups during his time at Anfield before joining Swansea City as Player/Manager on a free transfer in February 1996.1984  Right-back Glen Johnson was born in Greenwich. He signed from Portsmouth for £17.5m in June 2009, striking nine times in 200 games for the reds, helping us to claim the League Cup and reach the FA Cup Final in 2012. He signed for Stoke City in July 2015 having been released by the reds the previous month.1986 - Mike Hooper made his League debut, keeping a clean sheet as an Ian Rush brace handed us victory at Newcastle United.1987 - We claimed the pre-season Villa De Madrid Trophy by beating Club Atlético de Madrid 1-0 at the Estadio Vicente Calderón, with the transfer-listed John Wark coming off the bench to score.1989  We drew 1-1 at Aston Villa with John Barnes on target.1992  Arsenal won 2-0 at Anfield. Anders Limpar scored with Ian Wright adding one of his seven goals against the reds.1997  Steve Harkness played his hundredth reds game as we drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers. Michael Owen put us in front with Martin Dahlin equalising for the home side.1999 - Rigobert Song gave Leeds United the lead at Elland Road, before Titi Camara equalised. We secured a 2-1 victory thanks to a Lucas Radebe own goal.2001 - UEFA gave their fans award of the year jointly to Liverpool and Deportivo Alavés supporters, in recognition of the carnival atmosphere at the UEFA Cup Final in Dortmund earlier that year. Unfortunately, Gérard Houllier lost out to Bayern München boss Ottmar Hitzfield for the best coach award while Gary McAllister was pipped by Bayerns Stefan Effenberg in the award for Europes most valuable player.2001 - The reds were drawn against Borussia Dortmund, Dynamo Kyiv and Portuguese champions Boavista in our first venture into the new Champions League.2005 - We reached the group stages of the Champions League despite losing 1-0 at home to CSKA Sofia in our 250th European game, as we had won the first leg 3-1. John Arne Riise played his fiftieth game in Europe for the reds as centre-half Valentin Iliev bagged the only goal of the game.2005 - Milan Baro was sold to Aston Villa for £6.5m after 27 goals in 108 reds games. He had helped us to claim the Champions League and League Cup during his four years at Anfield, striking fourteen times in 51 games for the Midlands club, before moving to Olympique Lyonnais in January 2007.2007 - Young Bulgarian keeper Nikolay Mihaylov joined Twente on loan, having arrived from PFC Levski Sofia only seven weeks before, and has since moved on permanently to the Dutch side.2008  We came from behind after Midos goal to beat Middlesbrough 2-1 in our first home game of the season thanks to a late equaliser from Jamie Carragher that was later ruled to be an Emanuel Pogatetz own goal by the Premier Leagues dubious goals panel. Steven Gerrard then handed us all three points in stoppage time.2010  We lost 3-0 at Manchester City, with Javier Mascherano being withdrawn close to kick-off. Gareth Barry opened the scoring with the last of his four goals past us, with Carlos Tévez converting from the spot for one of his four strikes against the reds, and Micah Richards also on target as future red James Milner made his City bow.On the same day, second choice keeper Diego Cavalieri was sold to Cesena for £1.2m. He only played once for the Italian side before joining Fluminense back in his native Brazil just four months later.2012  Centre-forward Adam Morgan made his reds bow as Andy Webster put through his own net to hand us a 1-0 victory in our UEFA Europa League Play-off first leg at Heart Of Midlothian, with Charlie Adam playing his 37th and last reds game and Jay Spearing making his 55th and final appearance for the club.2016 Joël Matip made his reds bow as we thumped Nigel Cloughs Burton Albion 5-0 at their Pirelli Stadium in the Second Round of the League Cup. Divock Origi and Roberto Firmino both struck before the break. Tom Naylor put through his own net before Daniel Sturridge added a late brace.2017  We beat TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 4-2 in the second leg of our UEFA Champions League qualifier at Anfield, on our way to the Final in Kiev. Emre Can bagged a brace with Mohamed Salah also on target as we raced into a three-goal lead. Roberto Firmino completed the scoring against his former club as we went through 6-3 on aggregate.2017 Former reds loanee midfielder Conor Thomas signed for Indian Super League side ATK, playing twenty times before returning to England to join Cheltenham Town.2018  Young right-back Connor Randall joined Rochdale on loan, only playing three times for the Dale.2021 - Xherdan Shaqiri was sold to Olympique Lyonnais for 6m, having signed from relegated Stoke City in July 2018 for £12.85m, netting eight times in 63 appearances and helping us to claim our first League title for thirty years and the FIFA Club World Cup. On the same day, young Welsh forward Ben Woodburn joined Heart Of Midlothian on loan, netting three times in 29 outings.2023  Midfielder Trey Nyoni signed from Leicester City. He debuted in our FA Cup Fifth Round encounter with Southampton at Anfield in February 2024, becoming the youngest ever red to appear in the competition, aged just sixteen years and 243 days.Also On This DayHillsborough VictimPaul David Brady was born in 1967Paul's StoryAlways RememberedNever ForgottenY N W A