"On This Day In L F C History"August 12thEventsBorn On This DayDjibril Cisse ( 1981 )Mario Balotelli ( 1990 )Arthur Melo ( 1996 )Signed On This DayDavid Johnson ( 1976 )Jose Enrique ( 2011 )Andy Lonergan ( 2019 )Sold On This DayCarl Medjani ( 2006 )L F C Debut's On This DayGlen Hysen ( 1989 )John Arne Riise ( 2001 )Mohamed Salah ( 2017 )Alisson Becker ( 2018 )Naby keita ( 2018 )Xherdan Shaqiri ( 2018 )Scored 1st L F C Goal On This DayMohamed Salah ( 2017 )Passed Away On This DayGeorge Fleming ( 1922 )Billy Hartill ( 1980 )1948  Former first-team coach Patrice Bergues was born in Créteil, France. He worked with Gérard Houllier at Anfield between 1998 and 2001, later working with him at Olympique Lyonnais.1967 - Ian St. John, Willie Stevenson, Ron Yeats and Roger Hunt all netted as we beat German side Hannover 96 4-1 at their Niedersachsenstadion.1969 - We beat Manchester City 3-2 with a goal from Roger Hunt and an Ian St. John brace. Tommy Smith scored an own goal in this game with City keeper Joe Corrigan playing his first game at Anfield, with Ian Bowyer also on target for the visitors.1972 - We beat Manchester City 2-0, thanks to an early Brian Hall strike and a late Ian Callaghan goal. However, this game was marred by the dismissals of Larry Lloyd and Citys Wyn Davies. Lloyd later became the first player to fight a ban before the newly formed independent disciplinary tribunal, in relation to this sending off. Steve Heighway reached a century of reds games that day , while Tommy Smith appeared for the 300th time.1974 - The reds took part in a testimonial match at Celtic for their legendary player Billy McNeill. The game ended 1-1, with our goal being scored by John Toshack.1976  Ex-Blues forward David Johnson signed from Ipswich Town for a club record £200,000. He went on to win three League titles, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two FA Charity Shields, scoring 78 times in 213 reds games. He was the first player to score for both sides in Merseyside derbies, and returned to Goodison in August 1982 for £100,000.1981 - Our former record £14m signing Djibril Cissé was born in Arles in France. His first season was one of tremendous ups and downs, including a horrific leg break and converting a penalty in the Champions League Final. He notched a total of 24 times in 79 reds games, including scoring in the UEFA Super Cup Final and FA Cup Final, but then spent a season on loan at Olympique de Marseille, for whom he signed permanently for £6.3m in July 2007.1982  Forward David Hodgson arrived from Middlesbrough for £450,000. He never fully established himself in his two years at Anfield, scoring ten times in 49 appearances, although he did claim a League championship medal and helped us to clinch the FA Charity Shield on his reds bow before he left for Sunderland for £125,000.1983 - David Hodgson struck as we lost 2-1 to Club Atlético de Madrid in the La Linea Tournament.1984 - We met Icelandic side Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur in a friendly. They were the first team we ever played in European competition, almost exactly twenty years earlier. This meeting ended 2-2, with Michael Robinson and Phil Neal on the scoresheet after we had fallen two goals behind.1985 - We played in a testimonial game, losing 3-2 to Everton at Anfield. Phil Neal, whose testimonial it was, and Craig Johnston were on target for the reds.1986 - We held Real Sociedad to a goalless draw in San Sebastián.1988 - We were trounced 5-1 by Club Atlético de Madrid in the pre-season T Herrera Tournament. Substitute Ray Houghton scored our consolation goal at the Estadio Vicente Calderón. Alan Hansen dislocated his left knee in this game, keeping him out until the following May.1989 - Glenn Hysén made his reds debut as Peter Beardsley scored the only goal of the game against Arsenal at Wembley, in his hundredth reds match. Later, an Ian Rush header struck the post, landing in keeper John Lukics arms.1990 - We traveled to Helsinki , winning 2-0 at HJK Helsinki, with Ray Houghton and David Burrows on the scoresheet.1990  Mario Balotelli was born in Palermo. The Italian striker signed from AC Milan for £16m in August 2014, only scoring four times in 28 games in his one season at Anfield, spending s campaign back on loan at AC Milan before joining Nice on a fee transfer in August 2016.1991 - Mark Walters made his first reds appearance, in a 1-0 friendly defeat at Tranmere Rovers. He joined from Rangers for a £1.25m fee the following day, where he had been a big success.1995 - Steve McManaman bagged the only goal of the game as we beat Shelbourne 1-0 in the Yorkie Premier League Challenge at Tolka Park in Dublin.1996 - Stan Collymore bagged a hat-trick in our 4-0 victory at Burnley in a pre-season friendly. Robbie Fowler completed the scoring.1997  Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was born in Ilorin. He signed from Imperial Academy for £400,000, spending most of his time since out on loan.2001 - We made our third trip to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff inside six months, as a Gary McAllister penalty and Michael Owen strike handed us a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United. John Arne Riise made his reds bow in this game, which was the first eleven-a-side first-class match to be played indoors, as the stadiums roof was closed against the rain.2003 - Michael Foley-Sheridan played his first senior reds game as we beat Fleetwood Town 6-1 in a friendly at Blackpools Broomfield Road ground. John Welsh scored his first goal for the first team, with Milan Baro nabbing a brace to add to a penalty from El-Hadji Diouf and goals from Bruno Cheyrou and Anthony Le Tallec.2009 - Sami Hyypiä won his hundredth senior cap, captaining Finland in their 1-0 friendly defeat by Sweden in Solna. This was his first cap as a Bayer 04 Leverkusen player, while fellow ex-red Jari Litmanen played his 125th international.2010  Danish midfielder Christian Poulsen signed from Juventus for £4.5m, having previously worked with Roy Hodgson at F.C. København. He made 21 largely uninspiring appearances, without finding the back of the net, moving on to Évian Thonon Gaillard a year later.2011  Left-back José Enrique signed from Newcastle United for £5.5m. He impressed reds fans in his early appearances, netting twice in 99 games in all and helping us to claim the Carling Cup and reach the FA Cup Final in his first campaign, before being released in May 2016.2012 - Raheem Sterling scored his first reds goal as we beat Sami Hyypiäs Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in a friendly at Anfield. Lucas and Andy Carroll were also on target.2017  Mohamed Salah scored on his reds bow as we were held to a 3-3 draw at Watford. We fell behind to a Stefano Okaka goal before Sadio Mané equalised. Abdoulaye Doucouré put the Hornets back in front, with Roberto Firmino equalising from the spot and Salah giving us the lead, which we held until a stoppage-time leveller from Miguel Britos.2018  Three reds made their debuts as we thumped West Ham United 4-0 in our season opener at Anfield  keeper Alisson Becker, Naby Keïta and Xherdan Shaqiri. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, with Sadio Mané bagging a brace and Daniel Sturridge completing the scoring. This secured our 500th Premier League victory.2019 - Andy Lonergan joined the reds, having been released by Middlesbrough earlier in the summer. The reds became the twelfth club of his professional career, but he failed to make the first team, although he sat on the bench on eight occasions, including nights when we claimed the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.2020  French centre-half Billy Koumetio signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy from Union Sportive Orléans Loiret Football in November 2018. He made his debut in the UEFA Champions League at Midtjylland in December 2020. On the same day, left-back Morgan Boyes joined Fleetwood Town on loan, playing four times while with the Cod Army.2022  Leeds-born forward Oakley Cannonier signed a new contract with the reds, having joined the reds at Under-12s level and turning pro in July 2021. His most significant impact to date has been as the ball-boy who quickly handed the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold for his corner taken quickly against Barcelona in our UEFA Champions League Semi-final second leg in May 2019.Also On This DayHillsborough VictimAnthony Peter KellyWas Born on This Day ( August 12th ) 1959Anthony's StoryAlways RememberedNever ForgottenY N W A