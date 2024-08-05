« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 5, 2024, 07:16:52 am
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 5th
Games

1972 Utrecht ( Friendly ) Utrecht Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Larry Lloyd, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Steve Heighway, Brian Hall, Ian Callaghan, John Toshack, Kevin Keegan.
UTRECHT LINE UP
Heenricksen, Oudenallen, Styn, Olsen, Veen, Bonsink, Cabo, Huishorst. + 3
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve Heighway ( 2nd Half )
Referee: Kyrer J
Attendance Approx 13,000




1975 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Westfalen Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Tommy Smith, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, Ian Callaghan, Peter Cormack, Steve Heighway, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Brian Hall.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Joey Jones 36' Peter Cormack 86'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 30,000



1977 Ajax ( Amsterdam Tournament ) Olympic Stadium 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy case , Ian Callaghan, David Johnson, David Fairclough (Alan Waddle 63).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Rene Notten ( OG ) 55'
AJAX LINE UP
Schrijvers, Van Dord, Suurbier, Everse, Krol, Erkens, Zuidema (Arnesen 53), Schoenaker, Geels, La Ling, Lerby (Notten '53)
AJAX GOALS
Lerby 35, Schoenaker 60
Referee: Wellinga S
Attendance Approx 60,000




1979 Benfica ( Schalke 04 Tournament )Parkstadion 1 - 1*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy ,Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Avi Cohen (for Kenny Dalglish), Steve Heighway (for Terry McDermott) and Sammy Lee for Jimmy Case).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Alan Kennedy 73'
BENFICA LINE UP
Not Known ( If Known Please Post Thank You )
BENFICA GOAL
Alhinho 80'
( Lost 4-3 On Penalties )
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
SCORED Phil Neal , David Johnson & Graeme Souness
MISSED Alan Kennedy & Ray Kennedy
BENFICA PENALTIES
SCORED Bento & Pietra & 2 Others
Anyone with missing info please post Thank You
Attendance Approx 15,000



1980 VFB Stuttgart ( Friendly ) Neckerstadion 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case, Ray Kennedy, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Fairclough (for Johnson 68' minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Kenny Dalglish 36' David Fairclough 87'
VFB STUTTGART LINE UP
Roleder, Martin, R. Forster, K.H. Forster, Holcer (Schafer 46), Hattenberger, Low (Elser 14), Ohlicher, Klotz, Muller, Allgower (Schmeider 46)
VFB STUTTGART GOALS
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank You
Referee: Dreher D
Attendance Approx 15,000





1983 Hamburg SV ( Rotterdam Tournament ) Stadion Feyenoord 0 - 0*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Gary Gillespie(Steve Nicol 18')Craig Johnston, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, David Hodgson, Kenny Dalglish.
HAMBURG SV LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - thank you
*Liverpool lost 4-3 on pens
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
Graeme Souness, Phil Neal & Steve Nicol scored
Kenny Dalglish & Alan Kennedy Missed
HAMBURG SV PENALTIES
Not Found If known please post Thank you
Attendance Approx 55,000




1985 Brighton & Hove Albion ( Friendly ) Goldstone Ground 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Mark Lawrenson, Jimmy Beglin, Gary Gillespie (Phil Neal 73), Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish (Craig Johnston 73), Steve Nicol, Ian Rush, Jan Mølby,
Kevin MacDonald.
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION LINE UP
Mossley,Keown,Hutchings,Wilson,young,O'Reilly,Jaco bs,Biley(Penney 80')Fashanu,Connor,Mortimer
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Dalglish , Nicol , Rush ( 2 )
BRIGHTON & HOVE ALBION GOAL
Jacobs
Attendance 9,381





1988 Sunnmore X1 ( Friendly ) Aksala Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Nigel Spackman, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steve McMahon replaced by Ronnie Whelan on 46 min, Ray Houghton replaced by Steve Staunton on 60 min.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 19' , John Barnes 21' , John Aldridge 47', John Aldridge 78'
SUNNMORE X1 LINE UP
Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
SUNNMORE GOAL
Trond Fylling 7'
Attendance Approx 8,000




1989 Halmstands ( Friendly ) Halmstand Stadion 1 - 0
Info: Tour of Sweden
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett (David Burrows 46) , Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 46), Glenn Hysen, Alan Hansen, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Ian Rush,
Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Peter Beardsley
HALMSTANDS LINE UP
Team Unknown - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance 8,676




1990 Lillestorm ( Friendly ) Arasen Stadion 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Gary Gillespie (Glenn Hysén 75), Jan Mølby, Gary Ablett, Steve Nicol (Barry Venison 65); Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, John Barnes, David Burrows; Ian Rush
(Ronnie Whelan 80), Ronny Rosenthal (Peter Beardsley 65).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steve McMahon 45' , David Burrows 69', John Barnes 88'
LILLESTORM LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance 9,323





1994 Hamburg ( Firestone Challenge Cup ) Hamburg Stadion 1 - 3
Info: Tour of Germany
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Robbie Fowler 49' Pen
HAMBURG LINE UP
Golz, Hsubchev (Kostner 46'), Albertz, Schnoor, Kober (Kovacevir 62'), Hartmann, Letchkov (Zarate 46'), Sporl (Sassen 69'), Ivanauskas (Tofting 69'), Baich, Andersen
HAMBURG GOALS
Goals: Ivanauskas 2' & 41', Sporl 31'
Attendance 15,700





2000 Benfica ( Carlsberg Trophy Final ) Windsor Park 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Markus Babbel (Rigobert Song 62), Djimi Traore, Sami Hyypia, Stephane Henchoz, Vladimir Smicer (Nick Barmby 49), Dietmar Hamann, Gary McAllister (Erik Meijer 65),
Jamie Carragher, Titi Camara (Patrik Berger 78), Michael Owen.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Titi Camara 10' Michael Owen 48'
BENFICA LINE UP
Enkephalins, Escalona, Marchena, Paulo, Fernando, Sabry, Poborsky, Rojos, Van Hooijdonk, Nuno Ribeiro, Calado.
BENFICA GOALS
Poborsky 64 & 73 mins
Referee: Irvine L (Limavady)
Attendance Approx 11,000




2003 Aberdeen ( Friendly ) Pittordrie 5 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland, Jamie Carragher (Steve Finnan 46), Stephane Henchoz (Markus Babbel 46), Sami Hyypia (Djimi Traore 46), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), Anthony Le Tallec
(Steven Gerrard 46), Danny Murphy (Harry Kewell 46), Igor Biscan (Jon Welsh 46), El Hadji Diouf (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Florent Sinama Pongolle.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Danny Murphy 8' Emile Heskey 50' Harry Kewell 55' Neil Mellor 77' 86'
ABERDEEN LINE UP
Preece, McGuire (McNaughton 46), Deloumeaux (Muirhead 75), Anderson, McQuilken, Heikkinen (Bird 75), Tosh (Tiernan 84), Sheerin, Hart, Zdrilic (Mackie 62), Hinds (Clark 88)
ABERDEEN GOAL
Zdrilic 2'
Referee: Freeland A
Attendance 20,469




2007 Feyenoord ( Rotterdam Trophy ) De Kuip Stadium 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina, John Arne Riise, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger, Harry Kewell (Ryan Babel 55), Xabi Alonso (Javier Mascherano 85), Steven Gerrard (Mohamed Sissoko 90),
Jermaine Pennant (Fernando Torres 65), Dirk Kuyt, Andriy Voronin (Yossi Benayoun 80).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steven Gerrard 72'
FEYENOORD LINE UP
Ekramy; Lucius, Bahia, Vlaar, de Cler; Slory (D Buijs 46), Sahin (Bruins 46), van Bronckhorst, Drenthe; de Guzman (Hofs 79); Makaay.
FEYENOORD GOAL
Royston Drenthe
Attendance Approx 46,000




2008 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Ullevaal Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Pepe Reina 46), Alvaro Arbeloa (Stephen Darby 67), Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 67), Jamie Carragher (Sami Hyypia 46), Daniel Agger, Dirk Kuyt (Nabil El Zhar 76),
Steven Gerrard (Jay Spearing 27), Xabi Alonso (Damien Plessis 53), Yossi Benayoun (Dani Pacheco), Robbie Keane (Krisztian Nemeth 67), Fernando Torres (David N'gog 67)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Xabi Alonso 20' Fernando Torres 49' Yossi Benayoun 60' David N'Gog 84'
VALERENGA LINE UP
Perkins , Storbaek , Reid , Muri , Jepsen , Berre , Haestad , Strand , Zajic , Holm , Shelton ,
VALERENGA SUBSTITUTIONS
Bolthof , Jailand , Fellah , Dos Santos , Singh , Nouri , Haidar ,
VALERENGA GOAL
Bojan Zajic (48)'
Attendance 25,377




2009 FC Lyn ( Friendly ) Bislett Stadion 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri (Peter Gulacsi 79)Glen Johnson (Phillip Degen 46), Martin Kelly, Mikel San Jose Dominguez (Ayala 62), Dossena (Insua 62); Kuyt (Benayoun 46), Spearing (Plessis 46),
Lucas Leiva(Javier Mascherano 46), Ryan Babel (Albert Riera 46 then Jamie Carragher for Albert Riera 86)); David N'gog (Steven Gerrard 62), Andriy Voronin (Fernando Torres 62)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andriy Voronin 44' David N'Gog 59'
F.C . LYN LINE UP
Lacey, Simonsen, Gjermundstad, Dahm, Stefanutto, Knudsen, Obiefule, Ihugba (captain), Knudtzon, Berget, Angan.
F.C. LYN SUBSTITUTIONS
Dahm, van den Burgt, Holmen, Tamandi, Nilsson, Webb, Berntsen, Kjeldner, Petursson
Attendance Approx 14,800




2010 FK Rabotniki ( Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round 2nd Leg ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Diego Cavalieri , Glen Johnson, Jamie Carragher, Martin Kelly, Martin Skrtel, Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Joe Cole, Dani Pacheco, Lucas Leiva, Milan Jovanovic, David N'Gog
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steven Gerrard out for Alberto Aquilani 62' , Milan Jovanovic out for Maxi Rodriguez 67' , Lucas Leiva out for Jay Spearing 73'
Liverpool GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
David N'Gog 22' (Joe Cole) Steven Gerrard 40' pen ( won by David N"Gog ) Foul by Fernando Lopes
FK RABOTNIKI LINE UP
Martin Bogatinov , Egzon Belica, Goran Dimovski, Alkanatara , Ze Carlos, Goce Todorovski, Emir Adem, Fabio Silva, Nikola Gligorov, Vladimir Tunevski, Wandeir
FK RABOTNIKI SUBSTITUTIONS
Ze Carlos out for Djordje Mojsov 62' , Fabio Silva out for Marcio 81' , Goce Todorovski out for Filip Petkovski 88'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Hodgson
Rabotnicki manager: Zoran Stratev
Referee: Sippel P (Germany)
Attendance: 31,202
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 5208
Europe game number: 316
LFC played towards Kop: First half




2017 Atletico Bilbao ( Friendly ) Aviva Stadium 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
First Half XI:
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander Arnold, Alberto Moreno, Marko Grujic, Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren, James Milner, Emre Can, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Mohamed Salah.
Second Half X1:
Simon Mignolet, Jon Flanagan, Andy Robertson, Ovie Ejaria, Ragnar Klaven, Joe Gomez, Ben Woodburn, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dominic Solanke, Sadio Mane, Ryan Kent.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roberto Firmino 21' Pen Ben Woodburn 59' Dominic Solanke 80'
ATLETICO BILBAO LINE UP
Arrizabalaga, Martinez ( Molina 69 ), Boveda, Nunez, San Jose, Saborit, Rico ( De Marcos 69 ), Zuloaga, Aketxe ( Sola 85 ), Cordoba ( Balenziaga 85 ), Williams ( Benat 69 )
ATLETICO BILBAO GOAL
Williams 30'
Attendance 51,333



2021 Bologna ( 1 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 2-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caoimhin Kelleher , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk ( Rhys Williams 53' )Andy Robertson, James Milner ( Captain ) Naby Keita , Harvey Elliott ( Ben Woodburn 50' )
Diogo Jota , Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah,
LiIVERPOOL GOALS
Diogo Jota 6' Sadio Mane 13'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Lukasz Skorupski , Loranzo De Silvestri, Kevin Bonifazi, Adama Soumaoro, Ebenzer Annan, Mattias Svanberg, Jerdy Schouten, Emanuel Vignato, Riccardo Orsolini, Federico Santander
Nicola Sansone ,
Played Behind Closed Doors




2021 Bologna ( 2 ) 1 Hour Friendly { Evian France } 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker ( Adrian 31') Neco Williams ( Ben Woodburn 44' ) Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez ( Nat Phillips 31' ) Kostas Tsimikas ( Owen Beck 44') Fabinho ( Leighton Clarkson 31' )
Curtis Jones, Alex Oxlade Chamberlain, Xherdan Shaqiri ( Kaide Gordon 31' ) Takumi Minamino, Roberto Firmino ( Captain ) { Divock Origi 31' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Takumi Minamino 14' ( Assist Xherdan Shaqiri )
Divock Origi Missed a Pen on 46'
BOLOGNA LINE UP
Francesco Bardi ( Mouhamadoi Sarr 48' ) Ibrahima Mbaye, Omar Khailoti, Luis Binks, Stefano Denswil, Gary Medel ( Jacopo Casadei 50' ) Kingsley Michael, Nicolas Dominguez ( Kacper Urbanski 50' ), Gianmarco Cangianco, Sydney Van Hooijdonk, Mattia Pagliuca ( Antonio Raimondo 31' )
Played Behind Closed Doors

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 5, 2024, 07:20:11 am
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 5th
Events

Born On This Day

Ray Clemence ( 1948 )

Signed On This Day

Adrian ( 2019 )

Sold On This day

Peter Beardsley ( 1991 )
Xabi Alonso ( 2009 )
Milan Jovanovic ( 2011 )
Simon Mignolet ( 2019 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Joe Cole ( 2010 )

Passed Away On This Day

Hugh Lester ( 1933 )



1872  Tom Wyllie was born in Maybole, South Ayrshire. He bagged fifteen goals in 25 senior games after signing from Everton in 1982, as well as scoring the only goal of the first ever derby meeting with his former club, in the Liverpool Senior Cup Final in 1893. He moved on to Bury later that year.

1933  American-born outside-left Hugh Lester died. He joined the reds in December 1911, becoming the first player born outside the British Isles to play for the reds, just twice. He moved on to Oldham Athletic in May 1913, being converted into a full-back.

1948 - Ray Clemence was born in Skegness. He arrived from Scunthorpe United for £18,000 in June 1967, usurping Tommy Lawrence as first choice number one after two years. He went on to make 665 reds appearances, winning five League titles, an FA Cup, three European Cups, two UEFA Cups, a League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and four FA Charity Shields, before moving on to Tottenham Hotspur in August 1981.

1972 - Steve Heighway bagged the only goal of our friendly at Utrecht.

1975 - Ian Callaghan was booked for the first time fifteen years into his reds career as we won 2-0 in a friendly at Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund, although it was not officially recorded as it was clearly an incorrect decision. In the same game, Joey Jones scored his first goal in only his second reds appearance. Peter Cormack grabbed the other goal.

1977 - We lost 2-1 to Ajax in the Amsterdam Tournament at the Olympisch Stadion, with our score coming from a René Notten own goal.

1979 - Alan Kennedy netted as we drew 1-1 with SL Benfica in Gelsenkirchen in the Final of a tournament held to celebrate the 75th anniversary of German side Schalke 04. Phil Neal, David Johnson and Graeme Souness all converted their spot-kicks, but Alan Hansen, Alan Kennedy and Ray Kennedy had their penalties saved, with Ray Clemence saving two of the six he faced.

1980 - Kenny Dalglish and David Fairclough netted as we lost 3-2 at VfB Stuttgart.

1983 - We lost a Penalty shoot-out after being held to a goalless draw by Hamburger SV in the Rotterdam AD Toernooi.

1985 - Steve Nicol and Kenny Dalglish added to an Ian Rush brace as we won 4-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion.

1988 - John Aldridge grabbed a hat-trick in our 4-1 friendly defeat of a Sunnmøre XI at the Aksla Stadion on our Norwegian tour. John Barnes struck the other.

1989 - Peter Beardsley struck the only goal of the game at Swedish side Halmstads Bollklubb.

1990 - We won in Norway as Steve McMahon, David Burrows and John Barnes netted in our 3-0 win at Lillestrøm SK.

1991 - Peter Beardsley was sold to Everton for £1m. He had arrived from Newcastle United for a British record £1.9m fee four years before. In his time at Anfield he had won two League titles, an FA Cup and two FA Charity Shields, scoring 59 times in 175 matches.

1994 - Robbie Fowler bagged our consolation from the spot as we lost 3-1 in a Firestone International Challenge Cup game at Hamburger SV.

2000 - We retained the Carlsberg Belfast Challenge on goal difference after Titi Camara and Michael Owen had netted in our 2-2 draw with SL Benfica at Windsor Park.

2001 - It was announced that Jamie Carragher, Dietmar Hamann and Steven Gerrard had all signed new contracts to keep them at Anfield until 2005, with all of them subsequently further extending their reds careers.

2003 - Harry Kewell scored his first reds goal as we beat Aberdeen 5-1 to claim the pre-season ESS Centenary Cup at Pittodrie. Florent Sinama-Pongolle missed a penalty, although Danny Murphy and Emile Heskey successfully got on the scoresheet, to add to a brace from Neil Mellor. The game was played to commemorate Aberdeen's centenary.

2004 - Grégory Vignal joined Rangers on loan. He appeared 42 times for the Ibrox side, netting three times and helping them to claim the League Cup and the title at the last gasp.

2007 - Pepe Reina saved a penalty as we were held to a 1-1 draw by Feyenoord in their Port of Rotterdam Tournament, meaning that Porto won the trophy. Steven Gerrard struck in our final pre-season fixture, while future red Gini Wijnaldum who was on the bench managed to swap shirts with Fernando Torres at the end of the game!

2008  We beat Vålerenga 4-1 at the Ullevål Stadion in Oslo, thanks to goals from Xabi Alonso, Fernando Torres, Yossi Benayoun and David NGog.

2008  Winger Sebastián Leto joined Olympiacos on loan after his work permit application for the UK was turned down. He had a successful campaign in Greece, netting once in 24 League outings as they clinched a League and Cup double, and signed permanently for their major rivals Panathinaikos in July 2009.

2009  We won 2-0 at Lyn, with Andriy Voronin and David NGog on target in Oslo.

2009 - Xabi Alonso moved to Real Madrid for a club record £30m, after helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and FA Community Shield. He had arrived from Real Sociedad for £10.7m in August 2004, bagging nineteen goals in 210 reds games, including two strikes from inside his own half.

2010  Joe Cole made his senior reds debut as we beat Rabotnički Skopje 2-0 at Anfield in our UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round second leg. Meanwhile, keeper Diego Cavalieri played his tenth and last reds game and Alberto Aquilani made his 28th and final reds appearance, with our goals coming in the first half from a David NGog header and a Steven Gerrard penalty.

2011 - Milan Jovanović left Anfield to join Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht on a free transfer. He had struck just twice in eighteen appearances since signing for free from Standard de Liège in July 2010.

2016  Right-back Jon Flanagan joined Burnley for the season, managing just ten senior appearances. On the same day, reserves midfielder Allan Rodrigues de Souza joined Hertha BSC Berlin on loan, playing sixteen times.

2017  Roberto Firmino converted a penalty with Ben Woodburn and Dominic Solanke scored as we beat Athletic Bilbao 3-1 in Dublin.

2019  Simon Mignolet was sold to Club Brugge for an initial reported £6.4m, with ex-Hammers stopper Adrián signing as his replacement, so far making eighteen senior appearances, making a crucial stop in the shoot-out as we claimed the UEFA Super Cup as well as helping us to claim the Premier League title. Mignolet had signed from Sunderland for £9m in June 2013, keeping 65 clean sheets in 204 senior outings, making a string of top-class saves as we finished second in the League in his first campaign. However, his subsequent five seasons were more mixed.

2021  We played two sixty-minute matches against Italian side Bologna in Evian, France, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mané both scoring in a 2-0 victory. Takumi Minamino bagged the only goal of the second encounter, with Divock Origi missing a penalty.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 07:05:04 am
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 6th
Games

1974 Kaiserslautern ( Friendly ) Betzanberg Stadion 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Alec Lindsay, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Brian Hall, Peter Cormack, Steve Heighway, Ian Callaghan, Ray Kennedy, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Phil Boersma
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Phil Boersma , Peter Cormack , Ray Kennedy
KAISERSLAUTERN LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - thank you
KAISERSLAUTERN GOAL
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance approx 20,000



1978 FC Basel ( Friendly ) Saint Jakob Stadium 6 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Joey Jones, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes, Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Case (David Johnson 61), Steve Heighway (David Fairclough 45), Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Matthias Baldinger ( OG ) 7' Kenny Dalglish 20' Emlyn Hughes 33' Ray Kennedy 44' 69' Jimmy Case 60'
FC BASEL LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank you
Attendance Approx 11,000




1984 Sporting Charleroi ( Friendly ) Stade Communal 6 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bob Bolder, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Gary Gillespie, Mark Lawrenson, Steve Nicol, Ronnie Whelan, John Wark, Michael Robinson, David Hodgson, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ronnie Whelan 27' , Michael Robinson 30' , Ian Rush 42' pen , Gary Gillespie 57' , Steve Nicol 62' , John Wark 70'
SPORTING CHARLEROI LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 8,000




1986 Kolding ( Friendly ) Mosevej Sportsplads 1 - 1
Tour of Denmark
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Jim Beglin, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Kevin MacDonald, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, Ronnie Whelan, John Durnin, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Craig Johnston (for Ronnie Whelan 60 minutes), Kenny Dalglish (for John Durnin 60 minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve McMahon 3'
KOLDING LINE UP
Not Found If Known Please Post
KOLDING GOAL
Allan Hansen 28'
Attendance 5,400
*Info*
Danish internationals Allan Hansen, Allan Simonsen and Kent Nielsen guested for the Kolding team.



1987 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Bislett Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Barry Venison, Alan Hansen, Steve Nicol, Craig Johnston; John Wark, Peter Beardsley (Steve McMahon 67), Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes (Kenny Dalglish 62); Paul Walsh,
John Aldridge.,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge ( 3 ) 1 Pen Paul Walsh
VALERENGA LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
VALERENGA GOAL
Paal Fredheim
Attendance 7,275




1996 Millwall ( Friendly ) The New Den 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Jason McAteer, Dominic Matteo, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock (Jamie Carragher 68), Phil Babb, Michael Thomas, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Stan Collymore
(Stig Inge Bjornebye 68), Robbie Fowler.
MILLWALL LINE UP
Carter ( Keller 46 ), Witter, Stevens, Newman, Savage ( Neill 50 ), Bowry ( Doyle 78 ), Hartley ( Robertson 78 ), Van Blerk, Malkin, Crawford
Referee: Taylor P
Attendance 14,436





2011 Valencia ( Friendly ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Glen Johnson ( Martin Kelly 7' ) Fábio Aurélio ( Jack Robinson 46' ) Jamie Carragher , Daniel Agger ( Sotirios Kyrgiakos 79' ) Jay Spearing ( Lucas Leiva 46' )
Alberto Aquilani ( Maxi Rodriguez 58' )Charlie Adam ( Jon Flanagan 74' )Jordan Henderson ( Joe Cole 58' )Stewart Downing ( Dirk Kuyt 58' )Andy Carroll ( David N'Gog 58' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Andy Carroll 7' Dirk Kuyt 90'
( According to some reports Sotiros Kyrgiakos is credited with the 2nd goal, but the Official Liverpool Site says Kuyt, so I'll go with that )
VALENCIA LINE UP
Alves, Parejo, Rami, Topal, Saltor, Piatti, Albelda, Mata, Jonas, Hernandez, Jordi Alba.
VALENCIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Maduro, Miguel, Mathieu, Costa ( 47' ) Roberto Soldado and Sofiane Feghouli ( 58' ) Juan Bernat ( 67' ) Banega, Costa and DeAlbert ( 76' )
Attendance 36,006




2016 FC Barcelona ( Guinness International Champions Cup ) Wembley Stadium 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet, Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Ragnar Klavan, James Milner (Alberto Moreno 42), Emre Can (Jordan Henderson 46), Georginio Wijnaldum (Marko Grujic 72), Sadio Mane
(Lazar Markovic 72), Adam Lallana (Divock Origi 46), Philippe Coutinho (Kevin Stewart 46), Roberto Firmino (Danny Ings 72)
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Sadio Mane 15' Javier Mascherano ( OG ) ,47' Divock Origi 48' Marko Grujic 90'
FC BARCELONA LINE UP
Ter Stegen (Bravo 45) , Vidal (Roberto 45) , Camara (Digna 60), Mathieu, Mascherano (Pique 60), D.Suarez (Mujica 75), Turan (Iniesta 60), Busquets (Rakitic 60), L.Suarez (Samper 75), Messi (Ligero 75), Munir
Referee: Atkinson M
Attendance 89,845




2022 Fulham FC ( Premier League ) Craven Cottage 2-2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Fabinho ( James Milner 59' ) Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Thiago Alcantara( Harvey Elliott 51' )
Luis Diaz ( Fabio Carvalho 78' ) Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino ( Darwin Nunez 51' )
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS )
Darwin Nunez ( Mohamed Salah ) 64' , Mohamed Salah ( Darwin Nunez ) 80'
FULHAM LINE UP
Marek Rodák , Kenny Tete, Tosin, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Harrison Reed, Joao Palhinha, Bobby De Cordova-Reid ( Shane Duffy 90+4')Andreas Pereira (Tom Cairney 89' )
Neeskens Kebano ( Manor Solomon 66' ) Aleksander Mitrovic
FULHAM GOALS
Alexsander Mitrovic 32' , Alexsander Mitrovic 72' ( Pen )
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Fulham manager: Marco Silva
Referee: Madley A
Attendance: 22,207
Half-time score: 1 - 0
League position after match: 2
Game number: 5860
League game number: 4677
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 07:10:18 am
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 6th
Events

Born On This Day

Ronald Orr ( 1876 )
John Tosswill ( 1890 )
David Hodgson ( 1960 )

Signed On This Day

Jimmy Stott ( 1893 )
Bob Wardle ( 1982 )
Salif Diao ( 2002 )
Javier Manquillo ( 2014 )

Sold On This day

Steve ogrizovic ( 1982 )
Oyvind Leonhardsen ( 1999 )
Conor Coady ( 2014 )

Passed Away On This Day

Harman Van Den Berg ( 2006 )
Steve Parr ( 2019 )



1876 - Forward Ronald Wee Orr was born in Bartonholm, Ayrshire. He netted 39 times in 112 reds games after signing from Newcastle United for £350 in April 1908. He returned to Scotland in January 1912, signing for Raith Rovers.

1890  Inside-right John Tosswill was born in Eastbourne. He signed from Queens Park Rangers in June 1912, scoring once in eleven outings before joining Southend United in August 1913.

1893  Forward Jimmy Stott signed from Middlesbrough. He netted fourteen times in seventeen games as we won the Second Division title in our first League season, moving on to Grimsby Town in June 1894.

1936  George Kay was appointed Manager. He led us to our first League title in 24 years in 1946, and the FA Cup Final four years later. He was forced to retire due to illness in January 1951, and sadly died just three years later. Amongst the players who joined the club during his tenure were the great Billy Liddell and Bob Paisley.

1960 - David Hodgson was born in Gateshead. He joined the reds from Middlesbrough for £450,000 in August 1982 but never fully established himself in his two years at Anfield, scoring ten times in 49 appearances, although he did claim a League championship medal and helped us to clinch the FA Charity Shield on his reds bow before he left for Sunderland for £125,000.

1974 - Legendary reds boss Bob Paisley took charge of the reds for the first time, in a friendly against 1. FC Kaiserslautern at their Betzenbergstadion. Kevin Keegan was sent off in what the club claimed was a case of mistaken identity although we were still able to win 3-1, with Ray Kennedy, Peter Cormack and Phil Boersma on the scoresheet. We led 2-0 after thirty minutes before new signing Kennedy was scythed down by Dietmar Schwager, who was then pushed by Keegan. However, the club claimed that the referee had mistaken him for Peter Cormack, although Keegan admitted years later it had actually been him who had thrown a punch.

1978 - We trounced Basel 6-0 at their St. Jakob-Park, with Kenny Dalglish, Jimmy Case and Emlyn Hughes all netting to add to a Robert Baldinger own goal and a brace from Ray Kennedy.

1982 - Reserves keeper Steve Ogrizovic joined Shrewsbury Town in a straight swap for Bob Wardle. Oggy had only made five first-team appearances for the reds, going on to play nearly a hundred times for the Shrews in his two years at Gay Meadow, before joining Coventry City. Wardle never made our first team and was forced to retire through injury inside a year.

1984 - We took part in a match to commemorate the eightieth anniversary of Belgian side Sporting de Charleroi. Unfortunately, we somewhat spoiled the party by thumping the home side 6-0, thanks to goals from Ian Rush, Michael Robinson, Gary Gillespie, John Wark, Steve Nicol and Ronnie Whelan.

1986 - We were in Scandinavia, drawing 1-1 with Danish side Kolding at the Mosevej Sportsplads, with Steve McMahon on target. Three Danish internationals, Allan Hansen, Allan Simonsen and Kent Nielsen, guested for the home side

1987 - John Aldridge netted a hat-trick, including a penalty, in our 4-1 friendly defeat of Norwegian side Vålerenga. Paul Walsh grabbed the other goal as we came from behind to win.

1996 - We were held to a goalless draw by Millwall at The Den.

1999 - Øyvind Leonhardsen left for Tottenham Hotspur for £3m, after seven goals in 49 reds games. He said, Things have been going pretty well in Liverpool, so it will be a bit sad to leave this club. He struck eleven times in 72 games for Spurs, before moving on again to Aston Villa in August 2002.

2000 - Reds defender Rigobert Song was named in a FIFA all-star squad to take on France in a charity match later in the month. The only other English-based player was Manchester Citys George Weah.

2001 - It was announced that Jerzy Dudek and Sami Hyypiä had both been nominated for UEFA awards, based on their performances in the previous seasons European competitions.

2002 - Salif Diao signed from Sedan for £4.7m. He made 61 reds appearances, scoring three times, and moved to Stoke City in January 2007 after a successful loan spell there.

2006  South African winger Harman van den Berg died. He signed from Peninsular in his homeland in October 1937, but only managed to score three times in nineteen games before injuries and the Second World War intervened.

2007 - Reserves centre-back Miki Roqué joined Xerez Club Deportivo SAD on loan. However, he only turned out once for them in the League and spent the following season with Cartagena, being released by the reds in June 2009. He sadly died in June 2012 aged just 23.

2011  We beat Valencia 2-0 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Andy Carroll and Sotirios Kyrgiakos. On the same day, Dani Pacheco featured as Spain thumped Australia 5-1 in a World Championship Finals group game in Colombia, with R.C.D. Espanyols Álvaro Vázquez scoring a hat-trick.

2014  Spanish right-back Javier Manquillo joined on a two-year loan from Club Atlético de Madrid, although he returned to his parent club in July 2015 after nineteen reds games.

2014  Midfielder Conor Coady was sold to Huddersfield Town for £375,000. He had only made two senior appearances, netting three times in 48 games for the Terriers before joining Wolverhampton Wanderers for a reported £2m in July 2015.

2015 - Spanish centre-half Rafael Páez signed for AD Alcorcón, having failed to break through at Anfield.

2016  Centre-half Lloyd Jones signed a new two-year contract with the reds and joined Swindon Town on loan on the same day. He struck twice in 29 outings in his one season with the Robins, leaving the reds in January 2018 to sign for Luton Town.

2016 - Sadio Mané scored his first reds goal as thumped Barcelona 4-0 in an International Champions Cup game at Wembley. We benefited from a Javier Mascherano own goal before Divock Origi and Marko Grujić completed the scoring.

2019  Full-back Steve Parr died. He made twenty appearances without notching after signing on a free transfer from Farrington Villa in May 1948. Seven years later, he joined Exeter City, and ended his playing career with Rochdale.

2022  Mohamed Salah scored in his sixth consecutive opening League game of the season, a Premier League first for any club, with substitute Darwin Núñez also on target as Aleksandar Mitrović struck twice, including one from the spot.

2022  Midfielder Leighton Clarkson joined Aberdeen on loan. He joined them permanently in June 2023 after six goals in 38 outings while there on a temporary basis.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 08:29:08 am
2016- Markovic had a brilliant assist in that game

some lovely goals here

https://youtu.be/0SKo1N3ZC98?feature=shared
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 08:49:07 am
The 2003 friendly with Aberdeen

Sticks in mind as there was murder in work that day. Around that time I had the piss taken a few times in work

At least 3 days I wanted to leave early and didnt get out until at least 6, one of which was when I was supposed to be meeting friends around 5pm and they just deliberately held me up taking the piss

I had put in for 2.5 weeks off well in advance but was told I had to come in for the second week as everyone else was off meaning I was on my own.

Shortly after I came back I put in for a day off, my boss instead took the day off, she had the monday and tuesday off that week, I asked for wednesday off, tuesday they decided they were taking it so I had to come in, on the thursday when I said she was out of order she just laughed in my face.

Around this time I was doing a good bit of training and I thought this one day, you know what Ill leave at 4, I will go to the gym, bus isnt due to 730 so I will absolutely crush it for 3 hours, really looked forward to it. Said all day I was going home at 4 as I was entitled to do

230 one of our offices rings
"need you to pick up a package off the donegal bus, it will be into O'connell street at 530"

Pissed off again, knew now I would not be out of work until at least 6, plans ruined AGAIN.

Was ready to pick the package up at 530, standing there in a shirt, weather was good but then out of nowhere the heavens opened. I got saturated, the bus didnt show up until nearly 7pm, I was actually about to leave as I had enough. As our office was closed I dropped the package up to where it was supposed to go the next day anyway, as it was on the way back to our office.

Finally got out at 730pm, no overtime, no pay, evening and plans ruined, soaked and pissed off.

Next day
"did you get that last night?"
"yes after the bus arrived an hour and a half late"
"where is the package"
"dropped it in the office on the way home even though I was supposed to be leaving yesterday at 4"
"well no one forced you"

I thought right fuck you

few hours later
"Can you do that job again tonight"
"fuck off"
"excuse me"
"im not doing it"
"you think your funny"
"I am not doing it, you come down on the bus from donegal and you fucking do it, i wanted to go at 4 yesterday, ended up here til 730, im going at 4 today, get someone else to do it"

They reported me, some senior I didnt even report to came in on their high horse
"who do you think you are? you are not in a position to refuse to do work"
"what does that even mean, so if you tell me to go in and lick the toilet seat I cant refuse? when I get promoted to your grade I can pick and choose my work is that it?"

"you will be in serious trouble if you leave early"
"i dont give a fucking shit, yesterday I wanted to go at 4, said it all day, as usual I got shafted, ended up here til 730, no thanks for it, no overtime, people snotty to be about and my plans for the evening and my whole evening was ruined, I am not doing it that again today"

"this has to be done"
"you fucking do it then"
"no"
"well then dont get on your high horse with me if you wont do it either"

She went on and on, eventually I said
"ill do it if i get overtime for last night and tonight"
"overtime is out of the question"
"well then so is me staying here, you expect me to work for free?"
"you will be in trouble if you go at 4"
"after 4 I can go anytime I want, you dont want me to go? then get the police down in the front hall, and they wont even stop me"

By 415pm I was on a my bus home to meet my Dad for a pint

They threatenend to report me and have this and that done but nothing happened.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 11:05:56 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August  6, 2024, 08:29:08 am
2016- Markovic had a brilliant assist in that game

some lovely goals here

https://youtu.be/0SKo1N3ZC98?feature=shared




 :thumbup
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 6, 2024, 11:07:43 am
Quote from: paulrazor on August  6, 2024, 08:49:07 am
The 2003 friendly with Aberdeen

Sticks in mind as there was murder in work that day. Around that time I had the piss taken a few times in work

At least 3 days I wanted to leave early and didnt get out until at least 6, one of which was when I was supposed to be meeting friends around 5pm and they just deliberately held me up taking the piss

I had put in for 2.5 weeks off well in advance but was told I had to come in for the second week as everyone else was off meaning I was on my own.

Shortly after I came back I put in for a day off, my boss instead took the day off, she had the monday and tuesday off that week, I asked for wednesday off, tuesday they decided they were taking it so I had to come in, on the thursday when I said she was out of order she just laughed in my face.

Around this time I was doing a good bit of training and I thought this one day, you know what Ill leave at 4, I will go to the gym, bus isnt due to 730 so I will absolutely crush it for 3 hours, really looked forward to it. Said all day I was going home at 4 as I was entitled to do

230 one of our offices rings
"need you to pick up a package off the donegal bus, it will be into O'connell street at 530"

Pissed off again, knew now I would not be out of work until at least 6, plans ruined AGAIN.

Was ready to pick the package up at 530, standing there in a shirt, weather was good but then out of nowhere the heavens opened. I got saturated, the bus didnt show up until nearly 7pm, I was actually about to leave as I had enough. As our office was closed I dropped the package up to where it was supposed to go the next day anyway, as it was on the way back to our office.

Finally got out at 730pm, no overtime, no pay, evening and plans ruined, soaked and pissed off.

Next day
"did you get that last night?"
"yes after the bus arrived an hour and a half late"
"where is the package"
"dropped it in the office on the way home even though I was supposed to be leaving yesterday at 4"
"well no one forced you"

I thought right fuck you

few hours later
"Can you do that job again tonight"
"fuck off"
"excuse me"
"im not doing it"
"you think your funny"
"I am not doing it, you come down on the bus from donegal and you fucking do it, i wanted to go at 4 yesterday, ended up here til 730, im going at 4 today, get someone else to do it"

They reported me, some senior I didnt even report to came in on their high horse
"who do you think you are? you are not in a position to refuse to do work"
"what does that even mean, so if you tell me to go in and lick the toilet seat I cant refuse? when I get promoted to your grade I can pick and choose my work is that it?"

"you will be in serious trouble if you leave early"
"i dont give a fucking shit, yesterday I wanted to go at 4, said it all day, as usual I got shafted, ended up here til 730, no thanks for it, no overtime, people snotty to be about and my plans for the evening and my whole evening was ruined, I am not doing it that again today"

"this has to be done"
"you fucking do it then"
"no"
"well then dont get on your high horse with me if you wont do it either"

She went on and on, eventually I said
"ill do it if i get overtime for last night and tonight"
"overtime is out of the question"
"well then so is me staying here, you expect me to work for free?"
"you will be in trouble if you go at 4"
"after 4 I can go anytime I want, you dont want me to go? then get the police down in the front hall, and they wont even stop me"

By 415pm I was on a my bus home to meet my Dad for a pint

They threatenend to report me and have this and that done but nothing happened.




 :butt
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 08:42:39 am
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 7th
Games

1970 Middlesbrough ( Friendly ) Ayresome Park 1 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Chris Lawler, Ian Ross, Larry Lloyd, Tommy Smith, Emlyn Hughes, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, Bobby Graham, Alun Evans, Ian St John.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Jack Whitham.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Bobby Graham
MIDDLESBROUGH LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please post - Thank You
MIDDLESBROUGH GOALS
Laidlaw , Mills ( 2 )
Attendance 13,120




1971 Leicester City ( Charity Shield ) Filbert Street 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Alec Lindsay , Tommy Smith ( Captain ) Larry Lloyd , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Alun Evans( John Toshack 60')Steve Heighway, Bobby Graham, Brian Hall
(Peter Thompson 46')
LEICESTER CITY GOAL
Peter Shilton , Steve Whitworth, David Nish, Bobby Kellard, John Sjoberg, Graham Cross, John Farrington , Ally Brown, Rodney Fern, Jon Sammels , Len Glover
LEICESTER CITY GOAL
Steve Whitworth 15'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Leicester manager: James Bloomfield
Referee: Partridge Pat
Attendance: 25,014
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2986
Attendance 25,014




1976 Roda J C ( Friendly ) Sportpark Kaalheide 1 - 1
Tour: Tour of Holland (1976)
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alec Lindsay, Phil Thompson, Alan Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes, Kevin Keegan, Jimmy Case, David Fairclough, John Toshack, Terry McDermott.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Terry McDermott 14'
RODA JC LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
RODA JC GOAL
Toonstra 89'
Attendance Approx 10,000




1977 Barcelona ( Amsterdam Tournament ) Olympic Stadium 1 - 0
Match: Friendly, Amsterdam Tournament, at Olympic Stadium.
Liverpool  Barcelona 1-0 (1-0).
Attendance: 45,000.
Referee: Mr. Hans Boekman.
LIVERPOOL (4-4-2): Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Phil Thompson, Emlyn Hughes, Joey Jones, Jimmy Case, Ian Callaghan, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, David Fairclough, David Johnson.
Substitutes: Sammy Lee for Johnson after 70 min.; Alan Hansen (not used); Tommy Smith (not used); Alan Waddle (not used).
BARCELONA (4-3-3): Pere Valenti Mora, Antonio Olmo, Enrique Costas, Jesus de la Cruz, Johan Neeskens, Francisco Fortes, Jorge Carreno, Rafael Zuveria, Carles Rexach, Juan Manuel Asensi.
Substitutes: Alfredo Amarillo for Costas after 27 min.; Manuel Clares for Fortes at half-time.
The goal: 1-0 Johnson (13 min., assist: Neal).





1979 FBU Select ( Friendly ) Odense Idraetspark 5 - 2
Tour of Denmark
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Avi Cohen, Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, Frank McGarvey (Craig Johnson 46), David Fairclough, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Graeme Souness 23' David Fairclough 47' 50' 71' Sammy Lee 67'
FBU SELECT LINE UP
Not Known If Known Please Post Thank You
FBU SELECT GOALS
Ericsen , Donnerb
Attendance 8,150




1983 Feyenoord ( Rotterdam Tournament ) Rotterdam Stadion 3 - 3* ( Pens 1-4 )
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Steve Nicol, Craig Johnston, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish, David Hodgson.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
David West For Johnston 46'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mark Lawrenson 15' 50' Kenny Dalglish 69'
FEYENOORD LINE UP
- Joop Hiele - Ivan Nielsen - Sjaak Troost - Henk Duut - Ben Wijnstekers - Andre Hoekstra - Mario Been - Andre Stafleu - - Peter Houtman- - Johann Cruyff - Pierre Vermeulen
FEYENOORD SUBSTITUTE
Wim Van Til on for Andre Stafleu 82'
FEYENOORD GOALS
Johan Cruyff , Pierre Vermeulen , Peter Houtman
Lost 4 - 1 on Pens
LIVERPOOL PENALTY
Phil Neal
MISSED
Steve Nicol and Alan Kennedy
FEYENOORD PENALTIES
Been, Duut, Houtman and Wijnstekers.
Attendance Approx 55,000



1985 Charlton Athletic ( Friendly ) The Valley 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Mark Lawrenson, Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Craig Johnston, Ken De Mange (Steve Nicol), Ian Rush, Jan Mølby, Kevin MacDonald.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mark Lawrenson , Ian Rush
CHARLTON ATHLETIC LINE UP
Not Found - If Found Please Post - Thank You
CHARLTON ATHLETIC GOAL
George Shipley
Attendance 7,902





1989 HJK Helsinki ( Friendly ) Olympic Stadion 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, David Burrows, Gary Ablett (Barry Venison 46), Glen Hysen, Gary Gillespie, Ray Houghton (John Barnes 46), Jan Mølby, Steve McMahon, Steve Nicol, Ian Rush, John Aldridge.
HJK HELSINKI LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance 10,820




1993 Burnley ( Friendly ) Turf Moor 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Rob Jones, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, David Burrows, Torben Piechnik, Jan Mølby, Ronnie Whelan (Jamie Redknapp 73'), Steve McManaman, John Barnes (Mark Walters 67'),
Nigel Clough, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ian Rush 8' , Steve McManaman 40' , Ian Rush 60' , Mark Walters 81'
BURNLEY LINE UP
Beresford ( Williams 46 ), Measham ( Farrell 65 ), Davis, Pender, Thompson, Francis, Joyce ( Randall 67 ), Deary, Eyers, Russell, Painter ( Mornington 64 )
Referee: Allinson D
Attendance 13,242



1994 Hertha Berlin ( Friendly ) Olympic Stadion 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Michael Stensgaard, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Steve Harkness, Neil Ruddock, Steve Nicol, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Lee Jones, Paul Stewart, Phil Charnock.
LIVERPOOL RED CARD
Steve Harkness 89'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler 24' 67' 80'
HERTHA BERLIN LINE UP
Sejna, Oliver Schmielt, Kovac, Tanjga, Rohele, Bremser, Andreas Schmielt, Hartmann, Schmoller, Ramelow, Lunsmann
Attendance 6,209




1995 Yeovil Town ( Nicky Tanner Testimonial ) Huish Park 7 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James (Tony Warner), Rob Jones, Mark Wright, Neil Ruddock (Dominic Matteo), Phil Babb, Steve Harkness (Stig Inge Bjørnebye), Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes,
Steve McManaman (Nigel Clough), Robbie Fowler (Mark Walters).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steve McManaman 10' 21' 51' Robbie Fowler 37' , Stig Inge Bjornebye 70' Jamie Redknapp 80' Nigel Clough 90'
YEOVIL TOWN LINE UP
Mason, Burton, Engwell, Roberts, Clark, Dillon, Browning, Kemp, Patmore, Hilaire, Taylor,
YEOVIL TOWN SUBSTITUTES
Hughes , Hornby, Groves, Williams, Flory, Burwood, Whale, Alan Kennedy
YEOVIL TOWN GOAL
Taylor
*Info: Alan Kennedy came on as a substitute for Yeovil in the second half.*
Attendance 7,421



1999 Sheffield Wednesday ( Premier League ) Hillsborough 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Sami Hyypia, Vegard Heggem, Dominic Matteo, Jamie Carragher, Vladimir Smicer, Jamie Redknapp ( Captain )Patrik Berger, Didi Hamann, Robbie Fowler, Titi Camara
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTES
Didi Hamann out for David Thompson 24' , David Thompson out for Steve Staunton 81' , Titi Camara out for Erik Meijer 89'
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY LINE UP
Pavel Srnicek , Jonathan Newsome, Andy Hinchcliffe, Simon Donnelly, Emerson Thome, Des Walker, Niclas Alexandersson, Gerald Sibon, Gilles de Bilde, Petter Rudi, Danny Sonner
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY SUBSTITUTIONS
Gerald Sibon out for Richard Cresswell 59' , Gilles de Bilde out for Benito Carbone 67', Simon Donnelly out for Lee Briscoe 77'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Robbie Fowler 75' (Vladimir Smicer) Titi Camara 84'
SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY GOAL
Benito Carbone 88'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Sheffield Wednesday manager: Danny Wilson
Referee: Poll G
Attendance: 34,853
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4580
League game number: 3803



2013 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Ullevaal Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Jones (Simon Mignolet 46), Jay Spearing (Martin Kelly 46), Andre Wisdom, Sebastian Coates (Kolo Touré 46) , Jon Flanagan (Jose Enrique 46); Jordan Henderson (Steven Gerrard 46),
Joe Allen (Lucas Leiva 46), Luis Alberto (Philippe Coutinho 46), Stewart Downing (Oussama Assaidi 46); Iago Aspas (Fabio Borini 46), Jordon Ibe (Raheem Sterling 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Luis Alberto 31' Iago Aspas 41' Martin Kelly 54' Raheem Sterling 90'
VALERENGA LINE UP
Kongshavn, Larsen, Gonzalez, Hogh, Lecjaks, Ogude, Zajic, Holm, Fellah, Berre, Calvo
VALERENGA SUBSTITUTIONS
Marcel Wawrzynkiewicz for Simon Larsen 51' , Ghayas Zahid for Jan Lecjaks 57', Joachim Thomassen for Daniel Fredheim Holm 57', Kristofer Haestad for Bojan Zajic 57'
Ivan Nasberg for Fegor Ogude 62', Torgeir Borven for Morten Berre 67', Mathias Blarud for Diego Calvo 77', Oyvind Knutsen for Gudmund Taksdal Kongshavn 85'
VALERENGA GOAL
Giancarlo Gonzalez 36'
Referee: Hagen TH
Attendance Approx 16,000




2016 FC Mainz ( Friendly ) Opel Arena 0 - 4
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alex Manninger, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Connor Randall 45), Andre Wisdom, Joel Matip, Alberto Moreno (Sam Hart 61), Emre Can (Kevin Stewart 45), Jordan Henderson (Georginio Wijnaldum 74), Marko Grujic (Danny Ings 40), Adam Lallana (Joe Gomes 45), Ben Woodburn (Cameron Brannagan 45), Divock Origi (Roberto Firmino 74)
FC MAINZ 05 LINE UP
Lossl (Muller 73'), Donati,( Bengtsson 74') Balogon,( Klement 74') Bell,( Hack 67' ) Bronsinki,( Bussmann 74') Clemens,( Samperio 64' ) Serdar,( Frei 45' ) Rodriguez( Muto 70' ), De Blasis,( Halimi 64' ) Cordoba,( Malli 45' ) Onisiwo ( Holtmann 45')
FC MAINZ 05 GOALS
Bronsinki 15' Cordoba 45' Malli 60' Muto 75'
Attendance Approx 31,600




2018 Torino ( Friendly ) Anfield 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
First-half
Alisson Becker ; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Nat Phillips, Virgil Van Dijk, Alberto Moreno; Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino
Second-half
Alisson Becker (Loris Karius 73'); Trent Alexander-Arnold (Nathaniel Clyne 63'), Nat Phillips (George Johnston 88'), Fabinho (Jordan Henderson 70'), Andy Robertson; marko Grujic, Curtis Jones (Rafa Camacho 88'), Adam Lallana; Xherdan Shaqiri, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Goals: Roberto Firmino 21', Georginio Wijnaldum 24', Daniel Sturridge 86'
MISSED PENALTY Fabinho 17'.
TORINO LINE UP
Sirigu, Izzo (Moretti 68), N'Koulou (Ferigra 88), Gleison, Baselli (Ansaldi 70), Berenguer (Valdifiori 79), Meite, De Silvestri (Paragini 88), Rincon (Lukic 80), Belotti (Niang 79), Falque (Edera 59)
TORINO GOAL
Andrea Belotti 31 mins.
Referee: Oliver M
Attendance 40,278


2023 S.V. Darmsstadt 98 ( Friendly ) Deepdale Stadium, Preston 3-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander-Arnold (Calum Scanlon, 74), Ibrahima Konate (Joel Matip, 60), Virgil Van Dijk (Joe Gomez, 60), Andy Robertson (Kostas Tsimikas, 60), Alexis Mac Allister
(Curtis Jones, 74), Dominik Szoboszlai (Harvey Elliott, 60), Cody Gakpo, (Jarell Quansah, 74), Luis Diaz (James McConnell, 74), Mohamed Salah (Ben Doak, 60), Diogo Jota (Darwin Nunez, 60).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Mohamed Salah 5 , Diogo Jota 8 , Luis Diaz 59
S.V.DARMSSTADT 98 LINE UP
Marcel Schuhen (Alexander Brunst-Zöllner 68'), Christoph Klarer (Jannik Muller 68'), Christoph Zimmermann (Matej Maglica 46'), Clemens Riedel (Thomas Poppler Isherwood 68'), Fabian Nurnberger, Marvin Mehlem (Fabio Torsiello 85'), Fabian Holland (Andreas Muller 68'), Emir Karic (Frank Ronstadt 68'),Braydon Manu (Fabian Schnellhardt 46'), Mathias Honsak (Filip Stojilkovic 46'), Fraser Hornby (Oscar Vilhelmsson 46')
S.V. DARMSSTADT 98 GOAL
Mathias Honsak 10'
Referee: Bramall T
Attendance Approx 19,000
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 08:46:22 am
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 7th
Events

Born On This day

Hugh Morgan ( 1874 )

Signed On This Day

Alberto Aquilani ( 2009 )

Sold On This Day

Ted Harston ( 1939 )
Steve Staunton ( 1991 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Titi Camara ( 1999 )
Didi Hamann ( 1999 )
Sami Hyypia ( 1999 )
Erik Meijer ( 1999 )
Vladimir Smicer ( 1999 )
Sander Westerveld ( 1999 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

Titi Camara ( 1999 )


1874 - Scottish inside-left Hugh Morgan was born in Longriggend, Lanarkshire. He struck seventeen times in 68 reds games after his arrival from St. Mirren in March 1898 for £200. He was top scorer in his first full season at Anfield, also winning a second senior cap while on our books before joining Blackburn Rovers in June 1900.

1970 - Bobby Graham grabbed our consolation as we lost 3-1 at Middlesbrough.

1971 - We lost the FA Charity Shield 1-0 to Leicester City at Filbert Street. The goal came from Steve Whitworth, the only one he managed in 399 games for the Foxes! Arsenal had won the double the previous season but did not take part, so the match was played between the FA Cup Final runners-up and Second Division champions.

1976 - We visited the Netherlands, with Terry McDermott netting as we drew with Roda JC.

1977 - David Johnson grabbed the only goal of the game as we beat Barcelona in the third-place play-off of the Amsterdam Tournament at the Olympisch Stadion.

1979 - David Fairclough bagged a hat-trick in our pre-season 5-2 defeat of an FBU Select side at the Odense Stadion in Denmark. Graeme Souness and Sammy Lee netted the others. Avi Cohen played his first reds game since joining the club, although he had appeared for both sides in a friendly against Israel two months before signing on.

1983 - Mark Lawrenson bagged a brace, with Kenny Dalglish also on target as we drew the third-place play-off of the Rotterdam AD Toernooi 3-3 with Feyenoord, before losing a penalty shoot-out 4-1.

1983  An Ex-Liverpool All Stars side faced a Blackpool Red Rose XI at Bloomfield Road in a match in aid of the Save Blackpool Football Club Appeal Fund. The reds side included legends such as Ian Callaghan, Chris Lawler, Tommy Smith, Ian St. John and Ron Yeats

1985 - Ian Rush and Mark Lawrenson were on target as we came from behind to beat Charlton Athletic 2-1 at The Valley.

1989 - We were held to a goalless draw by HJK Helsinki at the Olympiastadion.

1991 - Steve Staunton was sold to Aston Villa for £1.1m. He had struck six times in ninety reds appearances in his first spell, helping us to clinch the League and FA Cup, and went on to play 263 times for Villa before returning to L4 in July 1998 for a further goal in 58 reds games.

1993 - We won 4-0 at Burnley with Ian Rush grabbing a brace, and Mark Walters and Steve McManaman also scoring.

1994 - Robbie Fowler grabbed all the goals as we beat Hertha BSC Berlin 3-0.

1995 - Steve McManaman scored a hat-trick in a benefit match against a Yeovil Town/Nick Tanner XI at Huish Park, in aid of our ex-defender. We ran out 7-1 winners, with Jamie Redknapp, Nigel Clough and Stig Inge Bjørnebye also hitting the target, to add to a Robbie Fowler penalty.

1999 - We kicked off our League campaign with a 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday. Titi Camara scored on his debut, with Dietmar Hamann, Sami Hyypiä, Erik Meijer, Vladimír micer and Sander Westerveld all also making their first-class reds bows. David Thompson came on from the bench and was later himself substituted. Robbie Fowler netted our other goal.

1999 - Reserve defender Stephen Wright was loaned to Crewe Alexandra. He only made six appearances for the Alex before returning to Anfield, although he joined them for a second loan spell later the same year.

2003 - Centre-forward Neil Mellor joined First Division West Ham United on loan. He only managed two goals in 21 games for the Irons as they went through a series of managers.

2009 - Alberto Aquilani signed from Roma for an initial fee of 20m. He struck twice in 28 reds games, having struggled with injuries and illness in his first campaign at Anfield, spending the next two seasons on loan at Juventus and AC Milan before joining Fiorentina on a free transfer in August 2012.

2012  Luis Suárez signed a new contract. He had arrived from Ajax for a club record fee of up to 26.5m in January 2011, netting 82 times in 133 reds games before joining Barcelona for a club record £75m in July 2014.

2013  Young Spanish forward Luis Alberto scored his first reds goal as we won 4-1 at Vålerenga, with Iago Aspas, Martin Kelly and Raheem Sterling also on target in Oslo.

2014  Australian left-back Brad Smith joined Swindon Town on loan, playing ten times for the Robins. On the same day, Spanish centre-half Rafael Páez moved to Bologna for the season. He made eight senior appearances before joining S.D. Eibar the following January.

2016  We were trounced 4-0 at Jürgen Klopps former club 1. FSV Mainz 05, just a day after thrashing Barcelona by the same score in another friendly at Wembley.

2018  Fabinho missed an early penalty in our 3-1 defeat of Torino at Anfield, with centre-half George Johnston making his first reds outing. Roberto Firmino and Gini Wijnaldum both struck inside the opening half hour, with Daniel Sturridge adding the late third.

2019  Centre-half Nathaniel Phillips signed a new contract and then joined VfB Stuttgart on loan for the season, playing 22 times either side of returning to Anfield to play against Everton in the FA Cup in January 2020.
On the same day, Scottish centre-half George Johnston was sold to Feyenoord for 300,000.

2023  We beat Sportverein Darmstadt 1898 e.V. 3-1 at Deepdale, with Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota both netting before the break. Luis Díaz completed the scoring on the hour mark.


Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Gary Collins was born this day ( August 7th) 1966

Gary's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-26943598



Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 08:51:58 am
1995- Surprised to see Bjornebye in that line up, he hardly played at all the following season and had broken his leg in April

1999-Lot of debuts in that game, Westerveld, Hyypia, Hamann, Camara, Meijer and Smicer

First game of the season, recall being bored most of that summer, was only 16, all I did was work to the point where when I went back to school to do my final year I was already burned out, spent the whole year playing catch up. hated it

Nobody knew really what to expect that season. Of the 6 who debuted, Camara, meijer, Hyypia and Westerveld were largely unknown and not much was know either about Smicer

Hamann had a bad debut, injured after 25 minutes he didnt play again for a few months
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 08:53:22 am
Aspas and Alberto had a good pre season in 2013, Alberto never really got a chance but proved for many years with Lazio he had something about him.

Aspas looked awful with us but both have had good careers, Maybe Brendan Rodgers didnt know how to use them, or maybe like Fernando Morientes they just werent suited to the league
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 06:09:07 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August  7, 2024, 08:51:58 am
1995- Surprised to see Bjornebye in that line up, he hardly played at all the following season and had broken his leg in April

1999-Lot of debuts in that game, Westerveld, Hyypia, Hamann, Camara, Meijer and Smicer

First game of the season, recall being bored most of that summer, was only 16, all I did was work to the point where when I went back to school to do my final year I was already burned out, spent the whole year playing catch up. hated it

Nobody knew really what to expect that season. Of the 6 who debuted, Camara, meijer, Hyypia and Westerveld were largely unknown and not much was know either about Smicer

Hamann had a bad debut, injured after 25 minutes he didnt play again for a few months


Thank You Enjoyed Reading That

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 06:12:59 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on August  7, 2024, 08:53:22 am
Aspas and Alberto had a good pre season in 2013, Alberto never really got a chance but proved for many years with Lazio he had something about him.

Aspas looked awful with us but both have had good careers, Maybe Brendan Rodgers didnt know how to use them, or maybe like Fernando Morientes they just werent suited to the league


If I Remember rightly Aspas was outstanding in our friendly games  I thought we had made a great signing was excited when we signed Morientes as well
Logged

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 7, 2024, 11:14:43 pm
Yeah 1999 was a funny one. Felt like almost a whole new squad and results were up and down for a bit. We had a good opening day win at Sheffield Wednesday, then a home defeat to newly promoted Watford. Think not long after we won away at Leeds who were good that season.

I remember being most excited by Smicer from that crop of signings. As it turned out it was that spine of Hyypia, Henchoz and Hamann that really made us tough to beat but delighted Vladi eventually got his moment of glory in his final game for us.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 8, 2024, 08:26:41 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on August  7, 2024, 06:12:59 pm

If I Remember rightly Aspas was outstanding in our friendly games  I thought we had made a great signing was excited when we signed Morientes as well
Morientes was class, anywhere else he played he was good

Aspas looked good in pre season, I was at the celtic game that pre season though and it was like watching a 9 year old run around

he has had an excellent career since
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 8, 2024, 08:49:05 am
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 8th
Games

1967 Hamburg SV ( Friendly ) Volkspark Stadion 2 - 2
Tour: Tour of Germany (1967)
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne; Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats, Willie Stevenson; Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Tony Hateley, Ian St. John, Peter Thompson.
HAMBURG SV LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
HAMBURG GOALS
Kramer or Yeats ( OG) 5' Seeler 60'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ian St John 33' 63'
Attendance Approx 45,000




!975 Roda JC ( Friendly ) Sportspark Kaalhelide 1 - 1
*This game marked the official switching-on of Roda's new floodlights.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Joey Jones, Phil Neal, Tommy Smith, Phil Thompson, Terry McDermott, Steve Heighway, Brian Hall, Jimmy Case, Ian Callaghan, John Toshack.
RODA JC LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
RODA JC GOAL
Advocaat ( Just Before Half Time )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Jimmy Case 23'
Attendance Approx 18,000





1978 Bayern Munich ( Friendly ) Olympic Stadion 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Emlyn Hughes, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Graeme Souness, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy, Jimmy Case, David Fairclough (David Johnson 80),
Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
David Fairclough 70'
BAYERN MUNICH LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank You
BAYERN MUNICH GOAL
K.H. Rummenigge 8 mins
Attendance Approx 22,000





1982 Portsmouth ( Friendly ) Fratton Park 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Mark Lawrenson, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, Ronnie Whelan, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Phil Neal ( Pen ) Ian Rush ( 2 )
PORTSMOUTH LINE UP
Knight, McLaughlin, Sullivan, Doyle, Howe, Aizlewood, webb, Tait, Rafferty, Berry, Thomas.
PORTSMOUTH SUBSTITUTES
Senior, Rogers, Wimbleton
Attendance 15,355





1984 Young Boys Bern ( Philips Trophy ) W ankdorf Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Steve Nicol, Sammy Lee, Ronnie Whelan, Kenny Dalglish, Paul Walsh, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Alan Kennedy 63'
YOUNG BOYS BERN LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 11,000





1986 Hamburg SV ( Friendly ) Volkspark Stadion 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Craig Johnston, Ronnie Whelan, Kevin MacDonald, Jan Mølby, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Steve McMahon (for Kevin MacDonald 74 minutes), Sammy Lee (for Craig Johnston 77 minutes).
HAMBURG LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
HAMBURG GOAL
Heinz Grundel
Attendance Approx 22,000




1988 Tromso ( Friendly ) Alfheim Stadion 2 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Steve Staunton( Gary Gillespie 80') Alan Hansen, Ray Houghton( Peter Beardsley 46')Steve McMahon(Nigel Speckman 80' )Jan Mølby,
Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
John Aldridge 60' Ronnie Whelan 86'
TROMSO LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
TROMSO GOALS
Mike McCabe 43' Erik Peddersen 87'
Attendance Approx 6,254




1990 Stockholm Alliance X1 ( Friendly ) Rasunda Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Gary Ablett, David Burrows, Barry Venison, Glenn Hysen, Steve Nicol, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, Jan Mølby, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Ronny Rosenthal, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Barnes 89'
STOCKHOLM ALLIANCE LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank you
Attendance 9,751




1992 Leeds United ( Charity Shield ) Wembley Stadium 3 - 4
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Nick Tanner , David Burrows , Mike Marsh, Ronnie Whelan , Mark Wright ( Captain ), Dean Saunders, Paul Stewart, Ian Rush, Ronny Rosenthal , Mark Everton Walters
Mike Marsh out for Don Hutchison 73' , Ronny Rosenthal out for Istvan Kozma 84'
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
John Lukic , Jonathan Newsome, Tony Dorigo, David Batty, Chris Fairclough , Chris Whyte, Eric Cantona, Rod Wallace, Lee Chapman, Gary McAllister, Gary Speed
LEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Lee Chapman out for Steve Hodge 79' , Jonathan Newsome out for Gordon Strachan 84'
Liverpool GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian Rush 34' (Ronny Rosenthal) , Dean Saunders 65' , Gordon Strachan O/G 89'
LEEDS UNITED GOALS
Eric Cantona 26' , Tony Dorigo 43' , Eric Cantona 77' Eric Cantona 87'
Liverpool Manager: Graeme Souness
Leeds manager: Howard Wilkinson
Referee: Elleray DR
Attendance: 61,291
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 4218




1998 Celtic ( Friendly ) Parkhead 1 - 0
Info: Match played to celebrate the completion of the Parkhead Stadium
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Brad Friedel, Jason McAteer (Brorn Tore Kvarme 80), Jamie Carragher, Phil Babb, Steve Staunton (Stig Inge Bjørnebye 46), Oyvind Leonhardsen, Steve Harkness, Steve McManaman
(David Thompson 74), Patrik Berger (Dominic Matteo 74), Karl Heinz Riedle, Michael Owen.
CELTIC LINE UP
Gould, Boyd, McNamara (McKinlay 46), Rieper (Annoni 46), Stubbs, Burley, Larsson, Donnelly, Lambert, Jackson (Brattbakk 62), Blinker (ODonnell 75)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Oyvind Leonhardsen 36'
Referee: Rowbotham J (Kirkcaldy)
Attendance 59,727




2001 FC Haka ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 1st Leg ) Olympia Stadion-Helsinki 5 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pegguy Arphexad , Stephane Henchoz , Sami Hyypia ( Captain )Markus Babbel, Jamie Carragher, Patrik Berger, Didi Hamann, Steven Gerrard, Jari Litmanen, Emile Heskey,Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Jari Litmanen out for Gary McAllister 58' , Steven Gerrard out for Danny Murphy 67' , Emile Heskey out for Robbie Fowler 73'
FC HAKA LINE UP
András Vilnrotter , Lasse Karjalainen , Janne Mäkelä, liro Aalto , Ville Väisänen , Valeri Popovich , Tommi Torkkeli, Péter Kovács, David Wilson , Jarkko Okkonen , Juuso Kangaskorpi
HAKA SUBS
Valeri Popovich out for Jukka Ruhanen 70' , Tommi Torkkeli out for Jaakko Pasanen 72' , Lasse Karjalainen out for Oleg Ivanov 83'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Emile Heskey 32' (Steven Gerrard) , Michael Owen 56' (Jari Litmanen) , Michael Owen 66' (Patrik Berger), Sami Hyypia 88' , Michael Owen 89'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
HAKA manager: Keith Armstrong
Referee: Daudén Ibañez A (Spain)
Attendance: 44,940
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4686
Europe game number: 193





2008 Lazio ( Friendly ) Anfield 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina (Diego Cavalieri 74), Alvaro Arbeloa (Stephen Darby 74), Jamie Carragher (Steve Finnan 81), Daniel Agger (Sami Hyypia 74), Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 74), Dirk Kuyt
(Jermaine Pennant 81), Damien Plessis (Krisztian Nemeth 81),Xabi Alonso (Jay Spearing 74), Yossi Benayoun (Nabil El Zhar 74), Robbie Keane (Andriy Voronin 81), Fernando Torres
(David N'gog 46)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Andriy Voronin 90'
LAZIO LINE UP
Carrizo, Lichtsteiner, Dabo, Matuzalem, Mauri, Siviglia, Pandev, Rozenhal, Ledesma, Makinwa, Radu
Referee: A Marriner.
Attendance 43,062




2009 Atletico Madrid ( Friendly ) Anfield 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina; Glen Johnson (Martin Kelly 74), Jamie Carragher (Mikel San Jose Dominguez 15), Daniel Ayala, Emiliano Insua; Dirk Kuyt (Markus Babel 61), Lucas Leiva , Javier Mascherano
(Andriy Voronin 79), Yossi Benayoun (Jay Spearing 79); Steven Gerrard , Fernando Torres (David N'gog 82)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Lucas Leiva 82'
ATLETICO MADRID LINE UP
Asenjo, Lopez, Heitinga, Juanito, Ujfalus, Maxi Rodriguez, Assuncao, Garcia, simao,Aguero, Forlan
ATLETICO MADRID SUBSTITUTIONS
Dominguez, Ibanez, Reyes, Santano, Florent Sinama Pongolle, Roberto
ATLETICO MADRID GOALS
Aguero 15' , Forlan 33'
Attendance 44,102




2021 Athletic Club Bilbao ( Friendly ) Anfield 1-1
The scheduled kick off time of 16.00 was delayed 30 minutes due to crowd congestion.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk ( Rhys Williams 71' ) Andy Robertson ( Owen Beck 46' ) James Milner ( Captain )Naby Keita ( Tyler Morton 84' )
Harvey Elliott ( Jake Cain 84' )Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah , Diogo Jota. ( Ben Woodburn 71' )
ATHLETIC CLUB BILBAO LINE UP
Julen Agirrezabala , Oscar De Marcos ( Nico Williams 64' )Dani Vivian ( Alex Petxarroman Eizaguirre 64' )Inigo Martinez ( Aitor Paredes 83' )Mikel Balenziaga ( Inigo Lekue 64' )
Dani Garcia ( Mikel Zarraga 83' )Unai Vencedor ( Oier Zarraga 76' )Alejandro Berenguer ( Jon Morcillo 76' )Iker Muniain ( Raul Garcia 64' )Oihan Sancet ( Unai Nunez 64' )
Inaki Williams ( Asier Villalibre 64' )
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Diogo Jota 13'
ATHLETIC CLUB BILBAO GOAL
Berenguer 53'
Referee: Dean M
Attendance Approx 40,000

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
August 8, 2024, 08:50:20 am
" On This Day In L F C History"
August 8th
Events

Born On This Day

Julian D icks ( 1968 )
Joel Matip ( 1991 )

Signed On This Day

Bob Boulder ( 1983 )
Michael Robinson ( 1983 )
Mark Walters ( 1991 )
Carl Medjani ( 2003 )

Sold On This Day

Harry Beadles ( 1924 )
Nick Barmby ( 2002 )
Pepe Reina ( 2014 )

L F C Debut On This Day

Paul Stewart ( 1992 )



1941  Defender Fred Finney signed on as an amateur in August 1941, but played just two senior reds games, both in the space of a week against Chester in January 1946.

1967 - Ian St. John grabbed a brace as we drew 2-2 with Hamburg

1968 - Former left-back Julian D icks was born in Bristol. He signed from West Ham United for £1.5m in September 1993 and has the honour of being the last red to score in front of the standing Kop, before he returned to West Ham United in May 1994 after three goals in 28 reds games.

1975 - Jimmy Case scored in our last pre-season friendly as we drew 1-1 at Dutch side Roda JC in a game that marked the official switching on of the new floodlights at the Gemeentelijk Sportpark Kaalheide.

1978 - We drew 1-1 at Bayern München, with David Fairclough on the scoresheet.

1982 - Phil Neal netted from the spot, with Ian Rush on target twice as we won 3-0 at Third Division Portsmouth.

1983  Forward Michael Robinson signed from Brighton & Hove Albion for £200,000. In his first season at the club he won the League title and European Cup, bagging a total of thirteen goals in 52 games before moving to Queens Park Rangers for £100,000 in December 1984.

1984 - Alan Kennedy struck to hand us victory over Swiss side BSC Young Boys in the first round of the Phillips Trophy at their ****dorf Stadion in Bern, which we went on to win two days later.

1986 - We lost 1-0 at Hamburg

1988 - John Aldridge and Ronnie Whelan were on target as we drew 2-2 at Norwegian side Tromsø.

1990 - John Barnes struck the only goal of the game against a Stockholm Alliance XI in Solna.

1991  Centre-half Joël Matip was born in Bochum, Germany. He signed on a free transfer from Schalke 04 in July 2016, bagging eleven goals in 187 games for the reds across his first seven seasons, so far helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.

1991 - Mark Walters signed from Rangers for a £1.25m fee, going on to score nineteen times in 124 reds appearances. He had been a big success in Scotland, but could not reproduce that at Anfield, and eventually moved to Southampton in January 1996.

1992 - Paul Stewart made his first-class debut for the reds as we lost 4-3 to Leeds United in the FA Charity Shield at Wembley, thanks to an Eric Cantona hat-trick, the first of his five goals past us, with Tony Dorigo also on target. Ian Rush and Dean Saunders netted, as we also benefited from a late Gordon Strachan own goal.

1998 - We played Celtic in a friendly to commemorate the opening of their Jock Stein Stand. Øyvind Leonhardsen grabbed the only goal of the game.

2001 - We played our first ever game in the new format of the UEFA Champions League, registering our record equal away win in Europe to date as we thumped Finnish side Haka 5-0, thanks to a hat-trick from Michael Owen, our first away from home in Europe, and strikes from Emile Heskey and Sami Hyypiä.

2001 - It was announced that Ray Clemence had won a prestigious UEFA award to mark his achievement of playing more than a century of UEFA club competition games.

2001 - Reserves defender Alan Navarro joined Crewe Alexandra for his second loan spell at Gresty Road. He made nine appearances to add to the eight he had made there at the end of the previous season.

2002 - Agnes Nessie Shanklys funeral was held in Liverpool. She had been Bill Shanklys wife throughout his career and was well-loved by many of the players and staff at Anfield.

2002 - A new three-year sponsorship deal with Carlsberg, worth up to £15m, was announced.

2002 - Nick Barmby left Anfield for Leeds United in a £2.75m deal after eight goals in 58 reds games.

2003 - Young French centre-back Carl Medjani signed from Saint-Étienne on a free transfer. He never made the reds first team, moving back to his native land to join Lorient in July 2006 after a previous loan spell in 2005 at Metz playing 25 games.

2005. Pepe Reina helped us to claim the FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Charity Shield.

2006 - Djimi Traoré was sold to Charlton Athletic for £2m after one goal in 141 reds games, in which he helped us to claim the Champions League in 2005. He appeared just thirteen times for the Addicks before moving on to Portsmouth in January 2006. On the same day, reserves centre-back Danny ODonnell joined Crewe Alexandra on loan. He played 31 times for the Alex that season, making the switch permanent in June 2007.

2007 - Pepe Reina was awarded the Barclays Golden Glove Award for most clean sheets for the second successive season. He went on to claimed it twice more during his time in England.

2008  Andriy Voronin bagged the only goal of the game in the final minute as we entertained S.S. Lazio at Anfield in our final pre-season friendly.

2008  Ex-reds defender Stephen Wright signed for Coventry City after spending much of the previous season at Stoke City. On the same day, Jari Litmanen re-signed for Lahti in his native Finland. He netted four goals in fourteen League outings before signing a one-year deal in April 2009.

2009 - We lost 2-1 at Anfield to Club Atlético de Madrid in our final pre-season friendly, with Lucas notching for the reds after we went in two goals down at the break, also suffering an injury to Jamie Carragher. Ex-red Florent Sinama-Pongolle came off the bench for the visitors to a warm reception during the second half.

2010  Right-back Philipp Degen joined VfB Stuttgart on loan, but he could only make eight first-team appearances as he once again suffered with injuries.

2013 - Steven Gerrard came first in the clubs second 100 Players Who Shook The Kop poll, beating Kenny Dalglish, who had taken the honour the first time around in October 2006.

2014  Pepe Reina was sold to Bayern München for £2m after 177 clean sheets in 394 reds games since signing from Villarreal for £6m in July

2014  Left-back Aly Cissokho signed for Aston Villa, having spent the previous season on loan from Valencia at Anfield. On the same day, Spanish midfielder Gerardo Bruna signed for Tranmere Rovers, while centre-forward Adam Morgan joined St. Johnstone on loan from Yeovil Town.

2016  Full-back Ryan McLaughlin signed for Oldham Athletic, having been released by the reds at the end of the previous campaign. He scored twice in 43 outings in his first season with the Latics.

2019  Ovie Ejaria returned to Reading for a second loan spell, netting three times in 39 outings as the Royals finished in mid-table in the Championship.

2021 We were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletic Club Bilbao at Anfield in a pre season friendly, Diogo Jota netting for the Reds

2022  Midfielder Conor Coady joined Everton on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, netting twice in 25 outings as he helped them to avoid relegation.

2023  Polish keeper Jakub Ojrzyński joined Den Bosch on loan, playing eleven senior games for the Dutch side.


Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Paul William Carlile was born ( august 8th) 1969

Paul's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27160315


Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A


« Last Edit: August 8, 2024, 08:52:16 am by Boston Bosox »
Remember that Lazio friendly in 2008 being an absolute balls up from the ticket office, think all tickets had to be collected or something ridiculous. Was queued up for a good half hour into the game and still nowhere near getting them, so upped and left. Got home just in time to see the winner.

Was more gutted that I was meant to meet my mate for a night out and just left in a huff :D
Remember that Lazio friendly in 2008 being an absolute balls up from the ticket office, think all tickets had to be collected or something ridiculous. Was queued up for a good half hour into the game and still nowhere near getting them, so upped and left. Got home just in time to see the winner.

Was more gutted that I was meant to meet my mate for a night out and just left in a huff :D
Ironically enough on the same date, the Bilbao game was meant to be a shit show for tickets
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 9th
Games

1969 Chelsea ( Division One ) Anfield 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Geoff Strong, Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats ( Captain )Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Bobby Graham, Ian St John, Peter Thompson
CHELSEA LINE UP
Peter Bonetti , John Hollins, Stewart Houston, Peter Osgood, John Dempsey, Ron Harris, Charles Cooke, Thomas Baldwin, Ian Hutchinson, Peter Houseman, Bobby Tambling
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Chris Lawler 26' (Ian Callaghan) Ian St John 49' (Ian Callaghan) Geoff Strong 60' (Tommy Smith) Ian St John 83' (Chris Lawler)
CHELSEA GOAL
Ian Hutchinson 48'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Chelsea manager: Dave Sexton
Referee: Jennings ET
Attendance: 48,383
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2870
League game number: 2573
LFC played towards Kop: Second half





1980 West Ham United ( Charity Shield ) Wembley Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson ( Captain ) Ray Kennedy , Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , David Johnson , Terry McDermott, Graeme Souness
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP
Phil Parkes , Ray Stewart , Paul Brush , Billy Bonds, Alvin Martin, Alan Devonshire, Paul Allen, Pat Holland, David Cross, Trevor Brooking, Geoff Pike
WEST HAM UNITED SUBSTITUTION
Geoff Pike out for Nicky Morgan 73'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Terry McDermott 17'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Westham United manager: John Lyall
Referee: Hunting J
Attendance: 90,000
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3516




1981 FC Zurich ( Friendly ) Letzigrund Stadion 3 - 0
Tour: Tour of Switzerland (1981)
This match should have been played on Saturday 8th August 1981 but torrential rain made the pitch unplayable so it was re-arranged to be played 24 hours later.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Craig Johnston(Ronnie Whelan )Ray Kennedy, Sammy Lee, Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Kenny Dalglish 42' , Phil Neal 77' pen, Ray Kennedy 90'
FC ZURICH LINE UP
Grob, Baur, Staub ( Erba ) Luedi, Landoit, Zappa, Kisener, Kunderi, Seiler, Jerkovic, Schoenenberger
Referee: Mr. Macheret (Rueyres-Saint-Laurent).
Attendance Approx 7,500



1987 Celtic ( Tommy Burnes Testimonial ) Parkhead 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, Craig Johnston, John Barnes, Paul Walsh (Kenny Dalglish 56), John Aldridge
(Peter Beardsley 77).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Ronnie Whelan 38'
CELTIC LINE UP
Bonner, Morris, Rogan, Aitken, McGugan ( Archdeacon ), Grant, Shepherd ( Mathie ), McStay, McGhee, Walker, Burns
Referee: Hope K
Attendance Approx 42,000




1993 Newcastle United ( Ronnie Whelan Testimonial ) Anfield 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar (Mike Hooper '47), Rob Jones, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Neil Ruddock (Torben Piechnik '52), Mark Wright, Steve Nicol, Mark Walters, Ronnie Whelan, Jamie Redknapp, Nigel Clough,
Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Neil Ruddock 21'
NEWCASTLE UNITED LINE UP
Srnicek, Scott, Beresford, Watson, Howey, Lee, Clark, Beardsley ( Neilson 6 mins), Cole, Bracewell, Papavasiliou
Referee: Murphy B
Attendance 21,757




1996 PSV Eindhoven ( Jan Molby Testimonial ) Anfield 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Jason McAteer, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Jamie Carragher, Phil Babb, Michael Thomas, John Barnes, Jan Mølby (David Thompson 57), Phil Charnock, stan Collymore, Robbie Fowler
(Lee Jones 71).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Stan Collymore 65' Stig Inge Bjornebye 83'
P.S.V. EINDHOVEN LINE UP
Watereus, Van Der Weeden, Numan (Van Der Leegte 61'), Vink, Stam, Faber (Vampeta 61'), Van Der Doelen, Nilis (Petrovic 46'), Marcelo, Degryse (Zenden 46'), Cocu
P.S.V. EINDHOVEN GOALS
Nilis 25', Numan 38', Zenden 48'
Referee: Worrall J
Attendance 8,316
* Info The referee (Joe Worrall) advised Evans to substitute Robbie Fowler after an ugly confrontation with Doelen, and they would surely have both been sent off if it wasn't a friendly.




1997 Wimbledon ( Premier League ) Selhurst Park 1 - 1
*Match Played At Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James , Rob Jones , Mark Wright, Phil Babb, Neil Ruddock, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Steve McManaman, Michael Thomas, Paul Ince ( Captain )Karl-Heinz Riedle, Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Neil Ruddock out for Steve Harkness 23' , Stig Inge Bjørnebye out for Danny Murphy 67' , Rob Jones out for Jason McAteer 82'
WIMBLEDON LINE UP
Neil Sullivan , Kenny Cunningham, Alan Kimble, Vinnie Jones, Dean Blackwell, Chris Perry, Neal Ardley, Robbie Earle, Efan Ekoku, Dean Holdsworth, Marcus Gayle
WIMBLEDON SUBSTITUTIONS
Dean Holdsworth out for Ceri Hughes 60' , Marcus Gayle out for Andy Clarke 67' , Vinnie Jones out for Stewart Castledine 78'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 71' Penalty
WIMBLEDON GOAL
Marcus Gayle 55'
Liverpool Manager: Roy Evans
Wimbledon manager: Joe Kinnear
Referee: Willard GS
Attendance: 26,106
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4484
League game number: 3727


2003 Valencia ( Friendly ) Anfield 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek, Jamie Carragher (Steve Finnan 46), Sami Hyypia (Djimi Traore 46), Stephane Henchoz, John Arne Riise (Gregory Vignal 63), Harry Kewell (Anthony Le Tallec 71), Igor Biscan
(Salif Diao 76), Danny Murphy, steven Gerrard (El Hadji Diouf 63), Michael Owen (Milan Baros 67), Emile Heskey (Florent Sinama Pongolle 77).
VALENCIA LINE UP
Palop, Pellegrino,Ayala, Albelda, Baraja, Bellesta, Garrido, Rodriguez, Carboni, Canobbio, Alma,
VALENCIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Rangel, Verdejo, Marchena, Munez, Albiol, De los Santos, Carew, Sanchez, Parri, Criado
VALENCIA GOALS
Rodriguez , Munez
Referee: Riley M
Attendance 43,233




2006 Maccabi Haifa ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 1st Leg ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia , John Arne Riise , Jamie Carragher , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Xabi Alonso , Jermaine Pennant , Momo Sissoko , Bolo Zenden , Craig Bellamy
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Bolo Zenden out for Luis Garcia 55' , Craig Bellamy out for Peter Crouch 65' , Steven Gerrard out for Mark Gonzalez 85'
MACCABI HAIFA LINE UP
Nir Davidovich , Alon Harazi , Anderson , Gustavo Boccoli , Roberto Colautti , Alain Masudi , Xavier Dirceu , Haim Megrelishveli , Rafael Olara , Yaniv Katan , Dekel Keinan
MACCABI HAIFA SUBSTITUTIONS
Yaniv Katan out for Maor Melikson 86' , Alain Masudi out for Eyal Meshumar 89'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Craig Bellamy 33' , Mark Gonzalez 88' (Xabi Alonso)
MACCABI HAIFA GOAL
Gustavo Boccoli 29'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Maccabi Haifa manager: Roni Levi
Referee: Stark W (Germany)
Attendance: 40,058
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 4979
Europe game number: 260
LFC played towards Kop: First half






2012 FC Gomel ( Europa League 3rd Qualifying Round ) Anfield 3 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Glen Johnson , Jose Enrique , Daniel Agger , Martin Skrtel , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Stewart Downing, Lucas Leiva , Jonjo Shelvey , Luis Suarez, Fabio Borini
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Martin Skrtel out for Jamie Carragher 76' , Jonjo Shelvey out for Charlie Adam 76' , Lucas Leiva out for Jay Spearing 86'
FC GOMEL LINE UP
Vladimir Bushma , Sergey Matveichik, Igor Kuzmenok , Nikolai Kashevski , Dmitri Klimovich , Igor Voronkov , Sergei Kozeka , Tomasz Nowak , Ilya Aleksievich , Dmitri Platonov , Aleksandr Alumona
FC GOMEL SUBSTITUTIONS
Tomasz Nowak out for Nikolai Lipatkin 62' , Sergei Kozeka out for Pavel Kirilchik 74' , Dmitri Klimovich out for Pavel Yevseyenko 85'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Fabio Borini 21' , Steven Gerrard 41' (Luis Suarez) Glen Johnson 72'
Liverpool Manager: Brendan Rodgers
FC Gomel manager: Oleg Kubarev
Referee: Hansen K (Denmark)
Attendance: 43,256
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 5313
Europe game number: 330
LFC played towards Kop: Second half





2015 Stoke City ( Premier League ) Britannia Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Nathaniel Clyne , Dejan Lovren, Joe Gomez , Martin Skrtel , James Milner , Philippe Coutinho , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Adam Lallana , Jordon Ibe, Christian Benteke
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Adam Lallana out for Emre Can 63' , Jordon Ibe out for Roberto Firmino 78'
STOKE CITY LINE UP
Jack Butland , Glen Johnson , Geoff Cameron , Marc Muniesa , Erik Pieters , Marco van Ginkel , Glenn Whelan , Jon Walters , Charlie Adam , Ibrahim Afellay , Biram Diouf
STOKE CITY SUBSTITUTIONS
Erik Pieters out for Philipp Wollscheid 45' , Ibrahim Afellay out for Peter Odemwingie 78' , Charlie Adam out for Steve Sidwell 78'
LIVERPOOL GOAL (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Philippe Coutinho 86' (Joe Gomez)
Liverpool Manager: Brendan Rodgers
Stoke manager: Mark Hughes
Referee: Taylor A
Attendance: 27,654
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 5467
League game number: 4411




2019 Norwich City ( Premier League ) Anfield 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker ( Adrian 39' ) , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil Van Dijk , Andy Robertson , Fabinho , Jordan Henderson( Captain ) Georginio Wijnaldum , Divock Origi ( Sadio Mane 74' )
Mohamed Salah , Roberto Firmino ( James Milner 85' )
NORWICH CITY LINE UP
Tim Krul , Max Aarons , Grant Hanley , Ben Godfrey , Jamal Lewis , Kenny McLean , Tom Trybull , Emi Buendía , Marco Stiepermann , Todd Cantwell , Teemu Pukki
NORWICH CITY SUBSTITUTIONS
Marco Stiepermann out for Moritz Leitner 58' , Tom Trybull out for Onel Hernández 70' , Teemu Pukki out for Josip Drmic 83'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Grant Hanley O/G 7' , Mohamed Salah 19' (Roberto Firmino) , Virgil Van Dijk 28' (Mohamed Salah) , Divock Origi 42' (Trent Alexander-Arnold)
NORWICH CITY GOAL
Teemu Pukki 64'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Norwich manager: Daniel Farke
Referee: Oliver M
Attendance: 53,333
Half-time score: 4 - 0
Game number: 5687
League game number: 4563
LFC played towards Kop: Second half






2021 CA Osasuna ( Friendly ) Anfield 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Caohimin Kelleher; Neco Williams (Conor Bradley 80'), Joe Gomez (Rhys Williams 59'), Ibrahima Konate (Ben Davies 80'), Kostas Tsimikas (Owen Beck 71'); Fabinho (Thiago Alcantara 59'),
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones (Ben Woodburn 30'); Kaide Gordon (Divock Origi 46'), Takumi Minamino (Jordan Henderson 71'), Roberto Firmino (Leighton Clarkson 59')
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Minamino 14', Firmino 20', Firmino 41'
CA OSASUNA LINE UP
1ST HALF
Perez, Areso, Cruz, U.Garcia, D.Garcia, Oier, Torres, Perez, Torro, Barbero, Avila
2ND HALF
Herrera, Areso (Vidal 61), Cruz (R. Garcia 61), Ramalho, Grau, Oroz, Torres (Barja 61), Dufur, Martinez, Kiki, Budimir
CA OSASUNA GOAL
Goal: Kiki 70:
Referee: Pawson C
Half-time score: 3 - 0
Attendance Approx 39,000
The scheduled kick off time of 19.00 was delayed 15 minutes due to crowd congestion.

" On This Day In L F C History"
August 9th
Events

Born On This Day

Sam Speakman ( 1884 )
Roy Hodgson ( 1947 )
Owen Beck ( 2002 )

Signed On This Day

Charles Itandje ( 2007 )


Sold On This Day

Bill Cunningham ( 1924 )
Djimi Traore ( 2006 )
Jay Spearing ( 2013 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Paul Ince ( 1997 )
Danny Murphy ( 1997 )
Karl-Heinz Riedle (1997 )
Craig Bellamy ( 2006 )
Mark Gonzalez ( 2006 )
Jermaine Pennant ( 2006 )
Christian Benteke ( 2015 )
Nathaniel Clyne ( 2015 )
Roberto Firmino ( 2015 )
Joe Gomez ( 2015 )
James Milner ( 2015 )
Adrian ( 2019 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

Mark Gonzalez ( 2006 )
Craig Bellamy ( 2006 )
Fabio Borini ( 2012 )



1884  Full-back Sam Speakman was born in Huyton. He signed from amateur side Colne in 1912 but could only play 26 first-team games without scoring before joining South Liverpool in 1920.

1947  Ex reds boss Roy Hodgson was born in Croydon. He arrived from Fulham in July 2010, only leading us to thirteen victories in his 31 games matches in charge, leaving by mutual consent six months later.

1969 - We kicked off our season with a 4-1 defeat of Chelsea at Anfield. Ian St. John bagged a brace, with our other goals being scored by Chris Lawler and Geoff Strong

1980 - A Terry McDermott goal gave us the FA Charity Shield against FA Cup holders West Ham United at Wembley in the traditional curtain-raiser to the season. This was our fifth outright Shield win, retaining it after also having won it the previous season, while the goal was our 6,000th in all competitions.

1981 - Bruce Grobbelaar made his first reds appearance in our 3-0 win at Zürich. Kenny Dalglish and Ray Kennedy netted, with Phil Neal converting a penalty. The game was due to be played the day before, but torrential rain had made the pitch unplayable.

1987 - We travelled north of the border to face Celtic in a match in aid of their legendary player Tommy Burns, with the reds running out 1-0 winners thanks to a goal from Ronnie Whelan.

1993 - A testimonial for Ronnie Whelan was played at Anfield with Newcastle United providing the opposition. Neil Ruddock scored the only goal of the game, his first for the reds. He also broke ex-red Peter Beardsleys cheekbone in a collision.

1996 - Our most recent testimonial fixture on this day was held in honour of Jan Mølby in front of a crowd of just 8,316. PSV Eindhoven provided the opposition, leaving Anfield having won 3-2 with Mølby playing just under an hour. Stan Collymore was on target with Stig Inge Bjørnebye also heading a goal after we had gone three goals behind, while the eventual winning goal came from second half substitute Bolo Zenden. Robbie Fowler had to be substituted on the referees advice after an ugly confrontation with PSVs Bjorn van der Doelen.

1997  Paul Ince and Danny Murphy made their first-class reds debuts in our 1-1 draw with Wimbledon at Selhurst Park. Karl-Heinz Riedle also made his reds bow, aged 31 years and 328 days, a then club record for our oldest debutant. Michael Owen scored from the spot.

2002  Left-back Owen Beck was born in Wrexham. He joined the Academy from Stoke City at Under-13s level, signing his first professional contract in June 2020.

2003 - Rafael Benítezs Valencia left Anfield with the Ladbroke.com Cup, having beaten the reds 2-0, with the goals coming from Vicente Rodríguez and Xisco Muñoz.

2005 - Rafael Benítez backed Michael Shields, ahead of our game against CSKA Sofia in Bulgaria, saying, We support Michael Shields family and we also support the family of Martin Georgiev. It is up to the court to decide what to do with Michael, but we hope to see him back in England soon. He was eventually pardoned and released in September 2009.

2006 - Craig Bellamy and Mark González both scored on their reds debuts as we came from behind to beat Maccabi Haifa 2-1 in the first leg of our Champions League qualifier at Anfield. This was the first time a pair of debutants had scored since a 3-0 defeat of Bury in August 1928, with Jermaine Pennant also making his official reds bow as Sami Hyypiä played his fiftieth game in the competitions for the reds.

2007 - Keeper Charles Itandje signed from Racing Club de Lens. He made seven appearances in the cups in his first season, but failed to impress, conceding ten goals and only keeping one clean sheet, eventually departing for Greek side P.A.E. A.P.S. Atromitos Athens in January 2011.

2010  Ex-reds midfielder Kevin MacDonald was appointed Caretaker Manager of Aston Villa after Martin ONeills sudden departure. He took charge of them for seven games until Gérard Houlliers arrival.

2012 - Fabio Borini struck his first reds goal as we beat Belarusian side Gomel 3-0 in our UEFA Europa League Third Qualifying Round second leg encounter at Anfield. Steven Gerrard scored his 150th goal for the club, with Glen Johnson also netting.

2013  Midfielder Jay Spearing joined Bolton Wanderers, having spent a successful season on loan with the Trotters. He had graduated to Melwood in the summer of 2007 after captaining the reds as they retained the FA Youth Cup that May. He made 55 senior reds appearances without finding the back of the net.

2015  Centre-forward Christian Benteke, right-back Nathaniel Clyne, forward Roberto Firmino, defender Joe Gomez and midfielder James Milner all made their reds bows as a late Philippe Coutinho strike earned us a 1-0 victory at Stoke City in the opening game of the season, just eleven weeks after our 6-1 humiliation at the same venue.

2018  Danny Ings joined Southampton on loan for the season, making the move permanent for an initial £18m fee in July 2019. He had only struck four times in 25 games since signing from Burnley in July 2015 as he suffered two serious injuries.

2019  Divock Origi played his hundredth reds game as we beat Norwich City 4-1 at Anfield in our opening League fixture of a triumphant campaign. All our goals came before the break, with Grant Hanley turning an Origi cross into his own net before Mohamed Salah struck. Virgil van Dijk and Origi then both headed in either side of an injury sustained by Alisson Becker that brought the debut of Adrián. Teemu Pukki bagged a second-half consolation for the visitors.

2021  Takumi Minamino scored before Roberto Firmino bagged a brace as we beat Club Atlético Osasuna 3-1 in an Anfield friendly in front of a 75% capacity crowd, post-COVID.

1996- Stig Bjornebye's goal was a cracking header in off the bar. It was pretty sad to see such a low turn out for Molby, these days a testimonial usually sees the player raise money for charity but back then it was a way to maybe set a player up for life, unfortunately I heard around then between fees for getting up and running and a low attendance it actually cost Molby money. Whilst the purpose of the game was usually to get the player a few quid it was sadly not always guaranteed.

1997- Cracking goal from Marcus Gayle, it was always a nasty fixture for us, Neil Ruddock suffered a serious knee injury and it effectively ended his Liverpool career, he looked overweight when he returned for three games later in the season and after some bad performances he didnt play again

2003- Carragher and Gerrard said they left the pitch thinking "how the hell do you get the ball off this lot". It was our third defeat to Valencia in a year and we didnt score a goal in any of them. Valencia were managed by some Spanish bloke who ended up managing in England.

2007- Unfortunately Itandje's biggest blunder was being caught laughing at the Hillsborough memorial service

2015- That was a hell of a goal from Coutinho, there were plenty of new players on display, not a great game though.

2019- Our first game on the way to number 19, Alisson went off in the first half with Adrian coming in, Simon Mignolet had been sold and Adrian only signed that week. He would keep goal for our first 8 league games and we won all of them.
Quote from: paulrazor on August  9, 2024, 09:20:22 am

1996- Stig Bjornebye's goal was a cracking header in off the bar. It was pretty sad to see such a low turn out for Molby, these days a testimonial usually sees the player raise money for charity but back then it was a way to maybe set a player up for life, unfortunately I heard around then between fees for getting up and running and a low attendance it actually cost Molby money. Whilst the purpose of the game was usually to get the player a few quid it was sadly not always guaranteed.

1997- Cracking goal from Marcus Gayle, it was always a nasty fixture for us, Neil Ruddock suffered a serious knee injury and it effectively ended his Liverpool career, he looked overweight when he returned for three games later in the season and after some bad performances he didnt play again

2003- Carragher and Gerrard said they left the pitch thinking "how the hell do you get the ball off this lot". It was our third defeat to Valencia in a year and we didnt score a goal in any of them. Valencia were managed by some Spanish bloke who ended up managing in England.

2007- Unfortunately Itandje's biggest blunder was being caught laughing at the Hillsborough memorial service

2015- That was a hell of a goal from Coutinho, there were plenty of new players on display, not a great game though.

2019- Our first game on the way to number 19, Alisson went off in the first half with Adrian coming in, Simon Mignolet had been sold and Adrian only signed that week. He would keep goal for our first 8 league games and we won all of them.


Re 1996
I went to that Molby Testamonial I was saddened by the low turn out

Re 1997
Yes Wimbledon where a right bogey team

Re 2003
Didn't he want to get away from football so went to Everton ?

Re 2007
was disgusted by him for that

Re 2015
Revenge for our 6-1 defeat last game previous season

Re 2019
Yes I was really worried when Alisson went off


"On This Day In L F C History"
August 10th
Games

1968 Manchester City ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Peter Wall , Tommy Smith , Ron Yeats ( Captain ) , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Bobby Graham , Ian St John , Peter Thompson
MANCHESTER CITY TEAM
Ken Mulhearn , Dave Connor , Glyn Pardoe , Mike Doyle , George Heslop , Alan Oakes , Franny Lee , Colin Bell , Mike Summerbee , Bob Owen , Neil Young
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTION
Glyn Pardoe out for Tony Coleman 63'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Bobby Graham 24' (Roger Hunt) , Peter Thompson 73' (Emlyn Hughes)
MANCHESTER CITY SUBSTITUTION
Neil Young 7'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Man City manager: Joe Mercer
Referee: Howley K
Attendance: 51,236
Half-time score: 1 - 1
Game number: 2819
League game number: 2531
LFC played towards Kop: First half





1974 Leeds United ( Charity Shield ) Wembley Stadium 1 - 1*
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Tommy Smith , Alec Lindsay , Phil Thompson , Peter Cormack, Emlyn Hughes ( Captain ) Kevin Keegan { Sent Off 60' ) Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , Ian Callaghan , Phil Boersma
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
David Harvey , Paul Reaney , Trevor Cherry , Billy Bremner { Sent Off 60' } Gordon McQueen , Norman Hunter , Peter Lorimer , Allan Clarke , Joe Jordan , Johnny Giles , Eddie Gray ,
LEEDS UNITED SUBSTITUTION
Allan Clarke out for Duncan McKenzie 58'
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Phil Boersma 19'
LEEDS UNITED GOAL
Trevor Cherry 70'
Liverpool Won 6 - 5 On Pens
PENALTY SHOOTOUT
0 - 1 Peter Lorimer scored , Alec Lindsay scored 1 - 1, 1 - 2 Johnny Giles scored , Emlyn Hughes scored 2 - 2 , 2 - 3 Eddie Gray scored , Brian Hall scored 3 - 3 , 3 - 4 Norman Hunter scored
Tommy Smith scored 4 - 4 , 4 - 5 Trevor Cherry scored , Peter Cormack scored 5 - 5 , 5 - 5 David Harvey missed , Ian Callaghan scored 6 - 5
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Leeds United manager: Brian Clough
Referee: Matthewson R
Attendance: 67,000
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3166



1976 Twente Enschede ( Friendly ) Sportpark Diekman 0 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Alec Lindsay, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Emlyn Hughes, Kevin Keegan, Jimmy Case, John Toshack, Terry McDermott, Ian Callaghan,
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
David Fairclough (for John Toshack 46'), Joey Jones (for Alec Lindsay 75'),
TWENTE ENSCHEDE LINE UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
TWENTE ENSCHEDE GOALS
Patrice Van Eersel & Henk Van Santen
Attendance Approx 10,500




1982 Servette Geneve ( Friendly ) Charmilles Stadium 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Mark Lawrenson, Sammy Lee, Graeme Souness, Ronnie Whelan, Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush
SERVETTE GENEVE LINE UP
Burgener, Schnyder, Bevilacqua, Mustapha Yaghcha , Elia, Decastel, Favre, Brigger, Dutoit, Seramondi, Geiger
Attendance Approx 10,000




1983 WAC Morocco ( Labri Abadane Testimonial ) Stade Mohamed Casablanca 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Mark Lawrenson, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Graeme Souness, Steve Nicol, Sammy Lee, Kenny Dalglish (David Hodgson 46'), Michael Robinson
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Steve Nicol 15' Michael Robinson 56' Graeme Souness 75'
WAC MOROCCO LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
WAC MOROCCO GOAL
Not found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 30,000




1984 Grasshoppers Zurich ( Philips Trophy Final ) W ankdorf Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Mark Lawrenson, Sammy Lee, Steve Nicol, Ronnie Whelan, John Wark, Paul Walsh, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
Michael Robinson (for Paul Walsh 46 minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Wark 72'
GRASSHOPPERS ZURICH LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 12,500



1985 Bristol City ( Friendly ) Ashton Gate 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar; Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy (Jim Beglin), Mark Lawrenson, Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish, Steve Nicol, Ian Rush, Kevin MacDonald, Jan Mølby (Craig Johnston).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Bob Newman ( OG ) 2' Ronnie Whelan 3' Kevin MacDonald 35'
BRISTOL CITY LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
BRISTOL CITY GOALS
Steve Neville 18' 51' , Alan Walsh 75'
Attendance 8,135




1990 Landskrona ( Friendly ) Landskrona IP 6 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, David Burrows, Barry Venison, Glenn Hysen, Jan Mølby, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Ronny Rosenthal, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Gary Ablett, Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ray Houghton ( 2 ) Ronny Rosenthal Ian Rush ( 3 ) 1 Pen
LANDSKRONA LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
LANDSKRONA GOALS
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance 4,711



1994 Wrexham ( Friendly ) Racecourse Ground 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Joey Jones, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Steve Harkness, Neil Ruddock, Michael Thomas, Jamie Redknapp, John Barnes, Steve McManaman (Jan Molby 63'), Robbie Fowler, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler 14' 82' Steve McManaman 28'
WREXHAM LINE UP
Marriott, Jones, Hardy, Lake, Humes, Pejic ( Cross 63'), Bennett, Owen, Connolly, Watkin, Taylor ( Hunter 63')
WREXHAM GOAL
Watkin 4'
Referee: Burge K
Attendance 8,936



1995 Celtic ( Friendly ) Parkhead 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones (Stig Inge Bjørnebye 45 mins), Steve Harkness, John Scales, Neil Ruddock, Phil Babb, Steve McManaman, John Barnes, Michael Thomas, Ian Rush, Robbie Fowler
(Nigel Clough 73)
CELTIC LINE UP
Marshall , McNally , Hughes , Boyd , McKinlay , Vata (Donnelly 58) , Grant, Collins , ODonnell , Van Hooijdonk , Thom
Referee: Mottram L
Attendance 29,554




2000 Valerenga ( Friendly ) Ullevaal Stadion 1 - 1* (Lost 4-2 On Penalties )
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sandar Westerveld, Markus Babbel (withdrawn 81), Stephane Henchoz (Forde Kippe 67), Sami Hyypia, Djimi Traore, Nick Barmby, Patrik Berger (Jamie Carragher 27), Dietmar Hamann,
Gary McAllister, Vladimir Smicer (John Miles 75), Michael Owen (Titi Camara 60).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Vladimir Smicer 22'
LIVERPOOL PENALTIES
Gary McAllister (scored), Nick Barmby (scored), Dietmar Hamann (missed), Titi Camara (missed)
VALERENGA LINE UP
Not found
VALERENGA GOAL
Not found
VALERENGA PENALTIES
Not found
If known Please Post Thank you
Referee: Olsen RH
Attendance 9,422



2004 Graz AK ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying Round 1st leg ) Arnold Schwarzeneger Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek , Steve Finnan , Sami Hyypia, John Arne Riise , Josemi Rey , Jamie Carragher , Harry Kewell, Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Didi Hamann, Milan Baros , Djibril Cissé
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Milan Baros out for Salif Diao 72' , Steven Gerrard out for Stephen Warnock 77' , Steve Finnan out for Darren Potter 84'
GRAZ AK LINE UP
Andreas Schranz , Mario Tokic , Anton Ehmann , Dieter Ramusch , Joachim Standfest, Samir Muratovic , Alen Skoro , Martin Amerhauser , Emanuel Pogatetz , René Aufhauser , Roland Kollmann
GRAZ AK SUBSTITUTIONS
Alen Skoro out for Mario Bazina 62' , René Aufhauser out for Gernot Sick 73' , Martin Amerhauser out for Matthias Dollinger 85'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Steven Gerrard 23' (Didi Hamann) , Steven Gerrard 79' (Harry Kewell)
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Grazer AK manager: Walter Schachner
Referee: Sars A (France)
Attendance: Approx 15,000
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 4857
Europe game number: 230





2005 CSKA Sofia ( Champions League 3rd Qualifying round 1st Leg ) Vassil Levski Stadium 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Steve Finnan, Sami Hyypia, John Arne Riise , Jamie Carragher , Stephen Warnock, Steven Gerrard ( Captain ), Luis Garcia , Xabi Alonso , Djibril Cissé , Fernando Morientes
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Xabi Alonso out for Didi Hamann 64' , Steven Gerrard out for Momo Sissoko 69' , Fernando Morientes out for Antonio Barragan 79'
CSKA SOFIA LINE UP
Evgheni Hmaruc , Radoslav Zábavnic , Slavko Matic , Yordan Todorov , Ibrahoma Gueye, Tiago , Emil Gargorov , Mourad Hidiouad , Hristo Yanev, Velizar Dimitrov , Guillaume Dah Zadi
C S K A SOFIA SUBSTITUTIONS
Hristo Yanev out for Petar Dimitrov 34' , Velizar Dimitrov out for Stoiko Sakaliev 59' , Guillaume Dah Zadi out for Evgeni Iordanov 80'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Djibril Cissé 24' (Steven Gerrard) , Fernando Morientes 30' (Steven Gerrard), Fernando Morientes 58' (Steven Gerrard)
CSKA SOFIA GOAL
Velizar Dimitrov 45'
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
CSKA Sofia manager: Miodrag Jeic
Referee: Wegereef J (Netherlands)
Attendance: 16,512
Half-time score: 1 - 2
Game number: 4921
Europe game number: 249






2013 Celtic ( Friendly ) Aviva Stadium - Dublin 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet; Glen Johnson, Kolo Touré, Andre Wisdom, Jose Enrique; Steven Gerrard, Lucas Leiva Joe Allen (Jordan Henderson 58); Philippe Coutinho, Stewart Downing (Jordon Ibe 72),
Iago Aspas (Daniel Sturridge 46).
CELTIC LINE UP
Zaluska (Forster 46'), Matthews, Lustig (Fisher 46'), Mouyokolo, Izaguirre (Findlay 65'), McGeouch, Irvine, Kayal (George 83'), Watt (Henderson 83'), Stokes, Balde (Atajic 69')
CELTIC GOAL
Balde 12'
Referee: Kelly A
*The Aviva Stadium was sold out for a soccer match for the first time since it opened in May 2010.*
Attendance Approx 51,700




2014 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Anfield 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet; Javier Manquillo (Martin Kelly 85), Martin Skrtel, Dejan Lovren, Glen Johnson (Jose Enrique 61); Steven Gerrard, Jordan Henderson (Joe Allen 79), Emre Can (Lucas Leiva 46); Raheem Sterling, Philippe Coutinho (Jordon Ibe 73), Daniel Sturridge (Rickie Lambert 76).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Raheem Sterling 10' Dejan Lovren 13' Philippe Coutinho 49' Jordan Henderson 61'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE UP
Langerak, Piszczek,( Grobkreutz 59' ) Ginter, Papastathopoulos, ( Knystock 81 )Schmelzer,( Sarr 81' ) Kehl, ( Bender 46' ) Jojic, ( Amini 77' )Kirch, ( Immobile 46' ) Mkhitaryan,
( Dong-Won 64' )Aubemayang,( Bandowski 71' ) Ramos( Hoffmann 46' )
Referee: Atkinson M
Attendance 43,980




2015 The New Saints ( Friendly ) ( Melwood ) 5-1
Match: Friendly, at Melwood.
Liverpool  The New Saints 5-1 (2-1).
Attendance: The match played behind closed doors.
LIVERPOOL: Adam Bogdan, Alberto Moreno, Mamadou Sakho, Kolo Toure, Jordan Rossiter, Emre Can, Lucas Leiva, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi, Lazar Markovic, Danny Ings.
THE NEW SAINTS : Paul Harrison, Ryan Pryce, Chris Marriott, Phil Baker, Kai Edwards, Aeron Edwards, Alex Darlington, Chris Sergeant, Scott Quigley, Jamie Mullan, Mike Wilde.
THE NEW SAINTS SUBSTITUTIONS : Ryan Edwards, Simon Spender, Greg Draper, Connell Rawlinson, Jamie Reed.
THE GOALS : 1-0 Firmino (1 min.), 1-1 Sergeant, 2-1 Markovic, 3-1 Firmino (75 min.), 4-1 Firmino, 5-1 Ings (pen.).

"On This Day In L F C History"
August 10th
Events

Signed On This Day

Cyril Gilhespy ( 1921 )
Kenny Dalglish ( 1977 )
Joe Allen ( 2012 )
Kostas Tsimikas ( 2020 )

Sold On This Day

David Johnson ( 1982 )
Danny Murphy ( 2004 )
Craig Bellamy ( 2012 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Djibril Cisse ( 2004 )
Darren Potter ( 2004 )
Josemi Rey ( 2004 )
Stephen Warnock ( 2004 )
Antonio Barragan ( 2005 )




1921 - Winger Cyril Gilhespy signed from Sunderland. He scored three times in nineteen outings before moving to Bristol City in 1925.

1949  Centre-forward Arthur Shepherd left Anfield to sign for New Brighton. He was on our books at the same time as his brothers Joseph and right-back Bill. Arthur struck twelve times in eleven wartime games, but never appeared for the reds in peacetime.

1968 - We kicked off the new season by defeating Manchester City 2-1 at Anfield, thanks to goals from Bobby Graham and Peter Thompson. Neil Young bagged one of his four goals against the reds.

1974 - Phil Boersma netted as we drew 1-1 with Leeds United in the first FA Charity Shield to be played at Wembley, as Bill Shankly led the reds out for the last time. We went on to claim the trophy, winning a penalty shoot-out 6-5 thanks to Ian Callaghans decisive kick after each side had converted five successfully, with Brian Clough having nominated keeper David Harvey to take Leeds sixth kick. However, the day was marred by the dismissals, and shirt-tossing, of Kevin Keegan and Leeds Uniteds Billy Bremner, the first ever British players to be sent off at Wembley. Both players were eventually banned for eleven games and fined £500 apiece.

1976 - Liverpool lost 2-0 at Dutch side Twente.

1977 - Kenny Dalglish signed from Celtic for a club record £440,000 to fill the gap left by the recently-departed Kevin Keegan. King Kenny struck 172 times in his 515 games, winning countless honours as both player and manager.

1982  Forward David Johnson re-joined Everton for £100,000 after scoring 78 times in 213 reds games. He had arrived at Anfield from Ipswich Town in August 1976 for a record £200,000 fee, and went on to win three League titles, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two FA Charity Shields, as well as becoming the first player to score for both sides in the Merseyside derby.

1982 - We played out a goalless draw with Servette FC Genève at Les Charmilles.

1983 - Michael Robinson scored in his first reds game as we beat WAC Morocco 3-1 in a testimonial match for Moroccan legend Labri Abadane. Steve Nicol and Graeme Souness netted our others.

1984 - John Wark bagged the only goal of the game to claim the Phillips Trophy against Grasshopper-Club Zürich at the ****dorf Stadion in Bern.

1985 - Kevin MacDonald scored his first reds goal in a 3-3 friendly draw at Bristol City. Ronnie Whelan was also on target, with our first score coming from a Rob Newman own goal.

1990 - Ian Rush bagged a hat-trick as we beat Swedish side Landskrona BoIS 6-3 in a pre-season friendly. Ray Houghton weighed in with a brace, with Ronnie Rosenthal completing the reds scoring.

1994 - Robbie Fowler netted a brace with Steve McManaman also scoring as we won 3-1 at Wrexham.

1995 - We met Celtic in a friendly, sharing a goalless draw at Celtic Park.

2000 - The reds lost a penalty shoot-out 4-2, following a 1-1 draw at Norwegian side Vålerenga in a pre-season friendly, with Vladimír micer on the scoresheet. Dietmar Hamann and Titi Camara both missed their kicks, while Gary McAllister and Nick Barmby were successful.

2004 - We travelled to the Arnold Schwarzenegger Stadion to face Austrian champions Grazer AK in the first leg of our third qualifying round for the Champions League. Michael Owen remained on the bench as his transfer to Real Madrid loomed, while Djibril Cissé, Josemi, Darren Potter and Stephen Warnock all made their senior debuts, in Rafael Benítezs first competitive game. This was our hundredth game in the European Cup, with Steven Gerrard bagging both goals in our 2-0 victory, also having a third cruelly chalked off for offside.

2004 - Danny Murphy left Anfield to join Charlton Athletic for £2.5m after netting 44 goals in 249 reds games, helping us to claim the UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Charity Shield. He is probably best remembered for three times scoring the winner for us at Old Trafford. He made 64 appearances for the Addicks, notching ten times, before moving to Tottenham Hotspur for £2m in January 2006.

2005 - Young Spanish right-back Antonio Barragán made his only senior reds appearance as we won 3-1 at CSKA Sofia in the first leg of our Champions League Third Qualifying Round tie. Steven Gerrard set up all three of our goals, with Fernando Morientes bagging a brace to add to a Djibril Cissé strike.

2007 - We completed the signing of Argentine winger Sebastián Leto from Club Atlético Lanús for £1.85m. However, work permit problems restricted him to just four senior appearances, and he was sold to Panathinaikos in Greece in July 2009. On the same day, keeper Scott Carson joined Aston Villa on loan, while reserves centre-half James Smith moved temporarily to Stockport County. Carson turned out 36 times for the Villains before moving permanently to West Bromwich Albion in July 2008, while Smith played twelve times before signing a longer-term deal in December 2007.

2009  Reserves winger Adam Hammill was sold to Barnsley, having been on loan at Oakwell earlier that year. He notched thirteen times in 84 outings for the Tykes before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January 2011.

2012 - Joe Allen signed from Swansea City for a reported £15m, a Welsh record sale. He netted seven times in 132 outings before moving on to Stoke City for £13m in July 2016. On the same day, Craig Bellamy re-joined Cardiff City on a free transfer after nine strikes in 37 games in his second spell in L4, helping us to claim the League Cup and reach the FA Cup Final.

2013  We lost a pre-season meeting with Celtic at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, with the stadium sold out for a football match for the first time since opening in May 2010. Amido Baldé scored the only goal of the game.

2014  Centre-half Dejan Lovren scored in his first reds game as we thumped Jürgen Klopps Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund 4-0 at Anfield, with right-back Javier Manquillo also featuring for the first time. The other goals came from Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho and Jordan Henderson.

2020  Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas signed from Olympiacos for an initial £11.75m as competition for Andy Robertson. He made 86 senior appearances across his first four campaigns with the reds, converting the winning spot-kick as we won the FA Cup in May 2022.

2013. Was at that. A great day out. Think Stewart downing came on for his last game. Sturridge was awesome when he came on. Missed a good chance . He was on got aspas.whi was hopeless

Two things that stood out. Previous day in work I mentioned about a guy called Gary. Turned out my boss knew him but we hadn't heard from him in years as he moved to Australia. At the game by pure luck Gary is sitting next to me. I mention him for first time in years and see him next day. For a further coincidence him and my brother actually ended up working together and becoming good mates. I look a lot like my brother so Gary thought it was me in his job and it went from there.

There was another moment in this game. Kolo toure headed home for 1-1. We celebrated. Then a guy goes "offside"
"Jesus it is too"

The stadium announced has even said kolo scored. I say it to the brother
"Goals off. It's offside"
"Yeah you're funny"
"It is"
"F off"
"Look. They didn't tip off and the flag is up"

Sure enough it didn't stand

Met up with my Mrs and my brother and his then wife. Unfortunately a year later they broke up

Here I am now on a train to Birmingham for his stag. Wedding part 2
Quote from: paulrazor on August 10, 2024, 11:34:40 am
2013. Was at that. A great day out. Think Stewart downing came on for his last game. Sturridge was awesome when he came on. Missed a good chance . He was on got aspas.whi was hopeless

Two things that stood out. Previous day in work I mentioned about a guy called Gary. Turned out my boss knew him but we hadn't heard from him in years as he moved to Australia. At the game by pure luck Gary is sitting next to me. I mention him for first time in years and see him next day. For a further coincidence him and my brother actually ended up working together and becoming good mates. I look a lot like my brother so Gary thought it was me in his job and it went from there.

There was another moment in this game. Kolo toure headed home for 1-1. We celebrated. Then a guy goes "offside"
"Jesus it is too"

The stadium announced has even said kolo scored. I say it to the brother
"Goals off. It's offside"
"Yeah you're funny"
"It is"
"F off"
"Look. They didn't tip off and the flag is up"

Sure enough it didn't stand

Met up with my Mrs and my brother and his then wife. Unfortunately a year later they broke up

Here I am now on a train to Birmingham for his stag. Wedding part 2


Cheers Enjoyed Reading That
"On This Day In L F C History"
August 11th
Games

1934 Liverpool Reds V Liverpool Whites
Match: Practice match, at Anfield, kick-off: 15-15.
LIVERPOOL Reds Liverpool Whites 7-4 (3-2).
Attendance: 11,000; gate receipts: £270 17s. 0d.
Referee: Mr. A.E. Smith; linesmen: Messrs.: Dan Kirby and W.H. Evans.
REDS : Arthur Riley, Willie Steel, Ernest Blenkinsop, Ted Savage, Tom Bradshaw, Jimmy McDougall, Berry Nieuwenhuys, Vic Wright, Gordon Hodgson, Tosh Johnson, Alf Hanson.
WHITES : Stan Kane, Ben Dabbs, Jack Tennant, Fred Rogers, Norman Low, Archie Macpherson, Harry Taylor, Norrie Alden, Sam English, Syd Roberts, Lance Carr.
WHITES SUBSTITUTION Robert Glassey for Roberts after 10 min.
THE GOALS 1-0 Hodgson, 2-0 Nieuwenhuys, 3-0 Johnson, 3-1 Glassey (42 min.), 3-2 English (44 min.), 3-3 Carr (46 min.), 4-3 Wright, 4-4 English, 5-4 Nieuwenhuys, 6-4 Wright, 7-4 Hanson.

1960 Nantes ( Friendship Cup Final 1st Leg ) Stade Marcel Saupin 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bert Slater, Ronnie Moran, Gerry Byrne, D ick White, Tommy Leishman, Johnny Wheeler, Alan A' Court, Jimmy Melia, Kevin Lewis, Dave Hickson, Roger Hunt.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Roger Hunt 39' Kevin Lewis 67'
NANTES LINE UP
Eon , Carpentier, Baloche, Bodin, Samson, Caullery, Robinet, Wozniesko, Moudio, Couronne, Collados
Referee: Holland A
Attendance Approx 3,000

1978 Austria Vienna ( Friendly ) Wrener Stadion 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Phil Neal, Joey Jones, Emlyn Hughes, Phil Thompson, Ray Kennedy, Terry McDermott, Steve Heighway, Graeme Souness, Jimmy Case (David Fairclough 57), Kenny Dalglish.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve Heighway 52'
AUSTRIA VIENNA LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
Attendance Approx 27,000




1979 Arsenal ( Charity Shield ) Wembley 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Phil Neal , Alan Kennedy , Phil Thompson ( Captain ), Ray Kennedy , Alan Hansen , Kenny Dalglish , Jimmy Case , David Johnson, Terry McDermott , Graeme Souness
ARSENAL LINE UP
Pat Jennings , Pat Rice , Sammy Nelson , Brian Talbot , David O'Leary , Steve Walford , Liam Brady , Alan Sunderland , Frank Stapleton , David Price , Graham Rix
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTIONS
Sammy Nelson out for Willie Young , David Price out for John Hollins
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Terry McDermott 38' (Ray Kennedy) , Kenny Dalglish 65' (Alan Hansen) , Terry McDermott 68' (Kenny Dalglish)
ARSENAL GOAL
Alan Sunderland 88'
Liverpool Manager: Bob Paisley
Arsenal manager: Terry Neill
Referee: Courtney G
Attendance: 92,000
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3456



1981 Servette Geneva ( Friendly ) Charmilles Stadium 1 - 2
Tuesday, August 11  1981
Match: Friendly, at Charmilles Stadium.
Servette  Liverpool 2-1 (1-1).
Attendance: 16,500.
Referee: Mr. M. Nyffenegger (Nidau).
SERVETTE GENEVA : Eric Burgener; Gian-Franco Seramondi, Alain Geiger, Gilbert Guyot, Lucio Bizzini; Marc Schnyder, Michel Decastel, Lucien Favre; Angelo Elia, Pierre Pleinmelding, Mustapha.
SUBSTITUTIONS : Gerald Coutaz replaced Schnyder at half time; Jean-Yves Valentini replaced Seramondi at half-time; Youssef Radi replaced Elia after 62 minutes; Patrick Gavillet replaced Pleinmelding after 62 minutes; and Guy Dutoit replaced Bizzini after 62 minutes.
LIVERPOOL F.C.: Bruce Grobbelaar; Phil Neal, Phil Thompson, Alan Hansen, Alan Kennedy; Sammy Lee, Terry McDermott, Ray Kennedy; Jimmy Case, David Johnson, Kenny Dalglish.
SUBSTITUTION : Howard Gayle replaced Jimmy Case after 62 minutes.
The goals: 0-1 McDermott (7 min.), 1-1 Pleinmelding (23 min.), 2-1 Coutaz (80 min.).



1992 Leeds United ( Jim Beglin Testimonial ) Elland Road 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, David Burrows, Mike Marsh, Nick Tanner, Mark Wright, Mark Walters, Paul Stewart, Jamie Redknapp, Ronny Rosenthal, Dean Saunders, Ian Rush (Don Hutchison 46').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jamie Redknapp , Ian Rush ( 2 ) , Dean Saunders
LEEDS UNITED LINE UP
Lukic (Day 46'), Newsome (Ray Wallace 30 ), Beglin (Speed 17'), Hodge, Wetherall (Batty 46'), Whyte (Rod Wallace 85'), Strachan, Rocastle, Cantona (Varadi 46'), Kerr (McAllister 46)
LEEDS UNITED GOAL
Batty
Referee: Lodge SJ
Attendance 8,492




2002 Arsenal ( Charity Shield ) Millennium Stadium - Cardiff 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Jerzy Dudek , Stephane Henchoz , Abel Xavier , Sami Hyypia ( Captain ) John Arne Riise, Djimi Traoré , Didi Hamann , Steven Gerrard , Emile Heskey, El Hadji Diouf , Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Didi Hamann out for Danny Murphy 66' , Emile Heskey out for Milan Baros 73' , Abel Xavier out for Markus Babbel 77' , Michael Owen out for Vladimir Smicer 85' , Djimi Traoré out for Bruno Cheyrou 88' ,
ARSENAL LINE UP
David Seaman , Lauren , Martin Keown , Sol Campbell , Ashley Cole , Ray Parlour , Patrick Vieira , Edu , Sylvain Wiltord , Dennis Bergkamp , Thierry Henry
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTIONS
Edu out for Gilberto Silva 46' , Dennis Bergkamp out for Kolo Touré 85'
ARSENAL GOAL
Gilberto Silva 68'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Arsenal manager: Arsène Wenger
Referee: Wiley AG
Attendance: 67,337
Half-time score: 0 - 0
Game number: 4745






2007 Aston Villa ( Premier League ) Villa Park 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina , Steve Finnan , Daniel Agger , John Arne Riise , Álvaro Arbeloa , Jamie Carragher , Steven Gerrard ( Captain ) Xabi Alonso , Jermaine Pennant , Fernando Torres , Dirk Kuyt
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Jermaine Pennant out for Ryan Babel 73' , Fernando Torres out for Andriy Voronin 78' , Dirk Kuyt out for Momo Sissoko 89'
ASTON VILLA LINE UP
Stuart Taylor , Craig Gardner , Martin Laursen , Olof Mellberg , Wilfred Bouma , Gareth Barry , Stilian Petrov , Nigel Reo-Coker , Ashley Young , Gabriel Agbonlahor , John Carew
ASTON VILLA SUBSTITUTIONS
Martin Laursen out for Gary Cahill 46' , Wilfred Bouma out for Luke Moore 71'
Liverpool GOALS
Martin Laursen O/G 30' , Steven Gerrard 87' direct free kick
ARSENAL GOAL
Gareth Barry 86' pen
Liverpool Manager: Rafa Benítez
Aston Villa manager: Martin O'Neill
Referee: Riley MA
Attendance: 42,640
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 5037
League game number: 4107




2024 Sevilla ( Friendly ) Anfield   4-1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Liverpool: Alisson Becker ( Vitezslav Jaros 46') Trent Alexander-Arnold ( Luca Stephenson 74') Jarell Quansah, Virgil Van Dijk ( Joe Gomez 74') Kostas Tsimikas;
Alexis Mac Allister (Stefan Bajcetic 74') Ryan Gravenberch ( Tyler Morton 82') Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz ( Trey Nyoni 63')
SEVILLA LINE UP
Orjan Nyland , Dario Benavides Fuentes ( Jose Angel Carmona 46') Tanguy Nainzou ( Nemanja Gudeij 46') Ramon Martinez , Adria Pedrosa ( Gonzalo Montiel 46 )
Saul ( Manu Bueno 82') Lucian Agoume ( Pablo Rivera Cruz 46') Alberto Collado ( Dodi Lukebakio 46') Suso ( Djibrel Sow 46') Kelechi Iheanacho ( Peque 46')
Stanis Idumbo ( Chidera Ejuke 46')
WON 4-1
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Diogo Jota 30' , Luis Diaz 39', Luis Diaz 45+1' Trey Nyoni 67'
SEVILLA GOAL
Peque 66'
Attendance 59,122




2024 Las Palmas ( Friendly ) Anfield  0-0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Liverpool: Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Nat Phillips ( Amara Nallo 68' ) Ibrahima Konate, Andy Robertson ( Calum Scanlon 61') Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Ben Doak,
Darwin Nunez ( Harvey Blair 68' ) Cody Gakpo. ( Tyler Morton 68')
LAS PALMAS LINE UP
Jasper Cillessen , Marvin Park ( Defender # 30 )Alex Suarez ( Benito Ramirez Herzog 74') Mika Marmol ( Enrique Clemente 71') Alex Munoz , Enzo Lioodice ( Scott McKenna 71') Javier Munoz ( Ivan Gil 61') Kirian Rodriguez , Alberto Moleiro ( Jose Campana 73' ) Oli McBurnie ( Mark Cardona 71')Jamie Mata ( Manu Fuster 61')
Drew 0-0
Played Behind Closed Doors



"On This Day In L F C History"
August 11th
Events

Born On This Day

Billy Dunlop ( 1874 )
Bertram Goode ( 1886 )
Ben Davies ( 1995 )

Signed On This Day

David Hodgson ( 1982 )
Christian Poulsen ( 2010 )

Sold On This Day

Geoff Strong ( 1970 )

L F C Debuts On This Day

Bruno Cheyrou ( 2002 )
El Hadji Diouf ( 2002 )
Ryan Babel ( 2007 )
Fernando Torres ( 2007 )
Andriy Voronin ( 2007 )





1886  Inside-left Bert Goode was born in Chester. He struck once in seven reds outings after signing from his hometown club in May 1908, moving on to Wrexham in June 1910.

1899 - Bert Shelley was born in Romsey. He played 448 times for Southampton, a club record until the 1960s. After retiring from playing, he joined George Kays coaching staff, following him to Anfield in August 1936. He stayed on as Trainer after Kays departure, working under Don Welsh and Phil Taylor until 1959 when he joined the general staff, with his duties including looking after the treatment room. He was still working for the club when he died in December 1971.

1913 - Andy Beattie was born in Kintore, Aberdeenshire. He guested for the reds at full-back during the Second World War, and later spent some time on our backroom staff. He managed a host of clubs as well as the Scotland national side, working with Bill Shankly at Huddersfield Town, having played alongside him at Preston North End.

1960 - We beat French side Nantes Atlantique 2-0 in the first leg of the Friendship Cup, with Roger Hunt and Kevin Lewis on the scoresheet.

1970  Geoff Strong was sold to Coventry City for £29,500. He made 201 reds appearances after moving from Arsenal in November 1964 for a club record £40,000, netting 33 times and winning a League title medal and the FA Charity Shield the year after helping us to our first ever FA Cup triumph. Sadly, he died in June 2013 after suffering with Alzheimers disease.

1978 - Our first win in Austria came when Steve Heighway netted the only goal of our friendly encounter with Austria Wien.

1979 - We put on a sparkling show to beat the Gunners 3-1 at Wembley to claim the FA Charity Shield outright for the fourth time. Our goals came from Kenny Dalglish and a Terry McDermott brace as Alan Sunderland bagged the first of his six goals past us.

1981 - Terry McDermott struck as we lost 2-1 at Servette FC Genève in Switzerland, with Jimmy Case playing his final game for the club before joining Brighton & Hove Albion.

1982  Forward David Hodgson arrived from Middlesbrough for £450,000. He never fully established himself in his two years at Anfield, scoring ten times in 49 appearances, although he did claim a League championship medal and helped us to clinch the FA Charity Shield on his reds bow before he left for Sunderland for £125,000.

1992 - A testimonial match for former reds left-back Jim Beglin took place as we beat Leeds United 4-1 at Elland Road. Ian Rush bagged a brace, with our other goals being scored by Jamie Redknapp and Dean Saunders.

1994 - Bruce Grobbelaar left Anfield for Southampton on a free transfer. He had played 628 reds games and won six League titles, one European Cup, three FA Cups, three League Cups and three FA Charity Shields in his thirteen years at Anfield. He turned out forty times in his two seasons at The Dell, before moving on to Plymouth Argyle.

1995  Centre-half Ben Davies was born in Barrow-in-Furness. He signed from Preston North End for £500,000 in February 2021, but did not manage to feature for the first team until a thirty-minute pre-season friendly against Wacker Innsbruck in Salzburg five months later.

2002 - Arsenals new Brazilian signing Gilberto Silva scored the only goal of the game to hand them the newly-rechristened FA Community Shield at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Bruno Cheyrou and El-Hadji Diouf both made their first-class reds bows in this game, while future red Kolo Touré made his debut for the winning side.

2005 - Sami Hyypiä signed a new contract that tied him to the club until 2008, although he subsequently extended this for a further year. He played 464 reds games following his £2.5m capture from Willem II in May 1999, netting 35 times and helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two League Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and an FA Charity Shield, before joining Bayer 04 Leverkusen on a free transfer in June 2009.

2005 - Former reds reserves keeper Tony Warner joined Fulham on loan from Cardiff City, before signing permanently the following January. He made a total of 26 senior appearances for the Cottagers, before moving on to Hull City in July 2008.

2006 - Jon Newby signed for Wrexham. He failed to net in thirteen outings and moved on to Southport in January 2007.

2007 - Ryan Babel, Fernando Torres and Andriy Voronin all made their first-class reds bows as a late Steven Gerrard free-kick secured a 2-1 win at Aston Villa in our opening League fixture. This ensured that we became the fourth team to pass a thousand points in the Premier League, reaching 1,002, and was the first ever live Premiership match shown on Setanta Sports. We had taken the lead through a Martin Laursen own goal before Jamie Carragher gave away a penalty that Gareth Barry converted, one of his four goals past us.

2008  Reserves centre-half Miki Roqué joined Cartagena on loan. He bagged three goals in thirty League appearances as they won the Segunda División B and was released by the reds in June 2009.

2009  Forward Dani Pacheco signed a new contract to keep him at Anfield until 2012, later extended by a further two years. He broke through to the first team during 2009/10, making seventeen senior appearances before being sold to AD Alcorcón in September 2013.

2009  Reserves forward Craig Lindfield was released. He struck in a pre-season friendly at Crewe Alexandra in July 2006 on his first appearance for the senior side but failed to make a first-class appearance for the reds.

2022 - Harvey Elliott signed a new contract. He has so far netted six times in 66 senior games across his first four seasons, already helping us to claim the League Cup and FA Community Shield.





Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Steven Joseph Robinson was born in 1971

Steven's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27240378


Always Remembered
never Forgotten
Y N W A

"On This Day In L F C History"
August 12th
Games

1967 Hannover 96 ( Friendly ) Niedersachsen Stadion 4 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne; Tommy Smith, Ron Yeats, Emlyn Hughes; Ian Callaghan, Roger Hunt, Ian St. John, Willie Stevenson, Peter Thompson.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION :
Geoff Strong (for Emlyn Hughes) 83rd minute.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ron Yeats 22' , Willie Stevenson 36' , Ian St John 84' , Roger Hunt 88' ,
HANOVER 96 LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
HANNOVER 96 GOAL
Hans Siemensmeyer
Referee: Horstmann W
Attendance Approx 10,000
* Josef "Jupp" Heynckes, then 22-years-old, who would score twice against Liverpool in the 1973 UEFA cup final, was in the Hannover team having just been transferred from Borussia Mönchengladbach. He reurned to Borussia in 1970 after spending three seasons with Hannover.





1969 Manchester City ( Division One ) Anfield 3 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Tommy Lawrence , Chris Lawler , Geoff Strong, Tommy Smith , Ron Yeats ( captain ) , Emlyn Hughes , Ian Callaghan , Roger Hunt , Bobby Graham, Ian St John , Peter Thompson
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Joe Corrigan , Tony Book , Glyn Pardoe , Mike Doyle , Tommy Booth, Alan Oakes , Mike Summerbee , Colin Bell , Franny Lee , Ian Bowyer , Tony Coleman
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Ian St John 2' (Bobby Graham) , Roger Hunt 83' (Ian Callaghan) , Ian St John 88'
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
Tommy Smith O/G 47' , Ian Bowyer 73'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Manchester City manager: Joe Mercer
Referee: Kew GC
Attendance: 51,959
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 2871
League game number: 2574





1972 Manchester City ( Division One ) Anfield 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence , Chris Lawler , Alec Lindsay , Tommy Smith ( Captain ) Larry Lloyd { Sent Off 42' } Emlyn Hughes , Kevin Keegan , Brian Hall , Steve Heighway , John Toshack , Ian Callaghan
MANCHESTER CITY LINE UP
Joe Corrigan , Tony Book , William Donachie, Mike Doyle , Tommy Booth , Colin Bell , Mike Summerbee , Franny Lee , Wyn Davies , Rodney Marsh , Tony Towers
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Brian Hall 3' (Steve Heighway) , Ian Callaghan 84'
RED CARD LIVERPOOL
Larry Lloyd 42 '
MANCHESTER CITY RED CARD
Wyn Davies 42'
Liverpool Manager: Bill Shankly
Manchester City manager: Malcolm Allison
Referee: Kew GC
Attendance: 55,383
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 3039
League game number: 2699
LFC played towards Kop: First half



1974 Glasgow Celtic ( Billy McNeil Testimonial ) Celtic Park 1 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Ray Clemence, Alec Lindsay, Tommy Smith, Phil Thompson, Emlyn Hughes, Steve Heighway, Brian Hall, Ian Callaghan, Peter Cormack, John Toshack, Kevin Keegan.
LIVERPOOL GOAL
John Toshack 18'
CELTIC LINE UP
Hunter, McGrain, Brogan, McCluskey, McNeil, Connelly, Johnstone, Murray, Dalglish ( Wilson ) Callaghan, Lennox ( Hood )
CELTIC GOAL
Wilson
Referee: Kyle TR
Attendance Approx 60,000
*Info: Bill Shankly officially ends his 'reign' at Liverpool as manager. 60,000 people give a great ovation to both teams and Shankly.




1983 Atletico Madrid ( La Linea Tournament ) Estadio Municipal 1 - 2
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Mark Lawrenson, Alan Hansen, Phil Thompson, Steve Nicol, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee, Kenny Dalglish, Michael Robinson.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTION
David Hodgson (for Steve Nicol 56 minutes);
LIVERPOOL GOAL
David Hodgson 75'
ATLETICO MADRID LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
ATLETICO MADRID GOALS
Sanchez 28' , Petraza 53' ,
Referee: Borreo C
Attendance Approx 15,000




1984 KR Reykjavik ( Friendly ) Laugandalsvoilur Stadion 2 - 2
Tour: European Debut 20th Anniversary
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Alan Kennedy, Alan Hansen, Gary Gillespie , Ronnie Whelan, John Wark, Kenny Dalglish, David Hodgson, Michael Robinson, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Michael Robinson 63' , Phil Neal 76'
KR REYKJAVIK LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post Thank You
KR REYKJAVIK GOALS
Gunnar Gíslason 22' & 60'
Attendance 6,895




1985 Everton ( Phil Neal Testimonial ) Anfield 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Alan Kennedy, Phil Neal, Mark Lawrenson, Alan Hansen, Sammy Lee (Kevin MacDonald), Jan Mølby (Steve Nicol), Jim Beglin, Ronnie Whelan, Craig Johnston (Paul Walsh),
Ian Rush.
EVERTON LINE UP
Lineup: Southall (Mimms), Stevens (Harper), Bailey, Ratcliffe, Mountfield (Marshall), Reid, Steven, Bracewell (Atkins), Linekar (Sharp), Heath, Sheedy
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Craig Johnston , Phil Neal ( Pen )
EVERTON GOALS
Heath 2, Mountfield ,
Referee: George Courtney
Attendance 23,480




1986 Real Socidad ( Testimonial for: Miguel María Echavarren, club doctor. ) Atocha 0 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Jim Beglin, Mark Lawrenson, Gary Gillespie, Kevin MacDonald, Steve McMahon, Jan Mølby, Ronnie Whelan, Craig Johnston, Ian Rush.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTE
Kenny Dalglish.
REAL SOCIDAD
Not Known If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance Approx 24,000





1988 Atletico Madrid ( T Herrera Tournament ) La Coruna 1 - 5
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Barry Venison, Steve Nicol, Gary Gillespie, Alan Hansen, Nigel Spackman, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, John Aldridge.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Ray Houghton (for Alan Hansen 13 minutes), Jan Mølby for Steve McMahon 46 minutes)
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Ray Houghton
ATLETICO MADRID LINE UP
Not Known - if Known Please Post - Thank You
ATLETICO MADRID GOALS
Baltazar ( 3 ) 13' , 36' , 60' , Sanchez , Futre ,
Attendance Approx 12,000





1989 Arsenal ( Charity Shield ) Wembley Stadium 1 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar , Glenn Hysén , David Burrows , Steve Nicol , Ronnie Whelan , Alan Hansen ( Captain ) , Peter Beardsley , Barry Venison , Ian Rush , John Barnes , Steve McMahon
ARSENAL LINE UP
John Lukic , Lee Dixon , Nigel Winterburn , Michael Thomas , David O'Leary , Tony Adams , David Rocastle , Kevin Richardson , Alan Smith , Gus Caesar , Paul Merson
ARSENAL SUBSTITUTIONS
Gus Caesar out for Brian Marwood 58' , Alan Smith out for Niall Quinn 76'
LIVERPOOL GOAL ASSIST IN BRACKETS
Peter Beardsley 73'( Assist Barry Venison )
Liverpool Manager: Kenny Dalglish
Arsenal manager: George Graham
Referee: Gunn A
Attendance: 63,149
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Game number: 4055





1990 HJK Helsinki ( Friendly ) Olympic Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, David Burrows, Barry Venison, Gary Ablett, Glenn Hysen, Ray Houghton, Steve McMahon, Ronnie Whelan, Jan Mølby, Ronny Rosenthal, Peter Beardsley.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Ray Houghton 60' David Burrows 76'
HJK Helsinki Line Up
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance 8,371




1991 Tranmere Rovers ( Friendly ) Prenton Park 0 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Steve Nicol, Gary Ablett, Gary Gillespie, Nick Tanner, Mike (Steve McMahon 46'), Ray Houghton, Ronnie Whelan, Steve McManaman, Ronny Rosenthal (Mark Walters 46'), Dean Saunders.
TRANMERE ROVERS LINE UP
Nixon, Garnett, Higgins, Hughes, Martindale (McNab 72'), Thomas (Mungall 77'), Morrissey (Malkin 82'), Irons, Aldridge, Steel, Brannan
TRANMERE ROVERS GOAL
John Aldridge 26'
Attendance 14,246





1995 Shelbourne ( Friendly ) Tolka Park 1 - 0
This match was arranged to mark the Irish club's centenary year.
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
David James, Rob Jones, Steve Harkness, John Scales, Neil Ruddock (Mark Wright 60), Phil Babb (Dominic Matteo 60), Steve McManaman , John Barnes, Jamie Redknapp, Ian Rush, Nigel Clough.
SHELBOURNE LINE UP
Lineup: Gough (Connolly 82'), Costello, Wilson, D.Geoghegan, Duffy (Neville 46'), Howlett (Devereux 51'), Browne, A.Byrne, Dully (S.Geoghegan 46'), Vaughan (Atkins 46'), T.Byrne
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Steve McManaman 8'
Referee: McDermott J
Attendance Approx 12,000





1996 Burnley ( Friendly ) Turf Moor 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP(5-3-2):
David James, Jason McAteer, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Mark Wright, Dominic Matteo, Phil Babb, John Barnes, Jamie Carragher, Steve McManaman, Robbie Fowler, Stan Collymore (Lee Jones 71).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Robbie Fowler 13' Stan Collymore 39' 50' 70'
BURNLEY LINE UP
Beresford, Harrison, Hoyland, Winstanley (Brass 73), Parkinson, Matthew (Weller 73), Thompson, Gleghorn, Eyres, Nogan, Cooke (Swan 73).
Referee: Lomas E
Attendance 9,976





2001 Manchester United ( Charity Shield ) Millennium Stadium - Cardiff 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Sander Westerveld , Stephane Henchoz, Sami Hyypia ( Captain ) Markus Babbel , John Arne Riise , Danny Murphy , Didi Hamann , Nick Barmby, Gary McAllister, Emile Heskey , Michael Owen
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Nick Barmby out for Igor Biscan 71' , Danny Murphy out for Patrik Berger 71' , John Arne Riise out for Jamie Carragher 83'
MANCHESTER UNITED LINE UP
Fabien Barthez , Denis Irwin , Gary Neville , Jaap Stam , Mikael Silvestre , David Beckham , Roy Keane , Nicky Butt , Paul Scholes , Ryan Giggs , Ruud van Nistelrooy
MANCHESTER UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Nicky Butt out for Dwight Yorke 65'
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Gary McAllister 2' penalty , Michael Owen 15'
MANCHESTER UNITED GOAL
Ruud van Nistelrooy 50'
Liverpool Manager: Gérard Houllier
Man Utd manager: Alex Ferguson
Referee: D'Urso AP
Attendance: 70,227
Half-time score: 2 - 0
Game number: 4687







2003 Fleetwood Town ( Friendly ) Bloomfield Road - Blackpool 6 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Chris Kirkland (Patrice Luzi 60), Steve Finnan, Markus Babbel, Djibril Traore (Zak Whitbread 70), Gregory Vignal (Jon Otsemobor 70), Anthony Le Tallec, Salif Diao, Bruno Cheyrou
Steven Foley 60), El Hadji Diouf (John Welsh 55), Florent Sinama-Pongolle, Milan Baros (Richie Partridge 77).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
El Hadji Diouf 19'Pen , Bruno Cheyrou 27' , Milan Baros 39' 44' , Jon Welsh 81' , Anthony Le Tallec 89'
FLEETWOOD TOWN LINE UP
Not Found - If Known Please Post - Thank You
FLEETWOOD TOWN GOAL
Lee Catlow
Attendance Approx 8,000





2012 Bayer Leverkusen ( Friendly ) Anfield 3 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Pepe Reina; Martin Kelly, Jamie Carragher, Sebastian Coates, Jose Enrique (Jack Robinson 46); Steven Gerrard (Charlie Adam 46), Lucas Leiva (Jay Spearing 46), Jonjo Shelvey; Raheem Sterling, Luis Suarez (Andy Carroll 46), Stewart Downing (Jordan Henderson 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Raheem Sterling 3' Lucas Leiva 29' Andy Carroll 65'
BAYER LEVERKUSEN LINE UP
Leno, Schwaab (Carvajal 67'), Wollscheid, Toprak (Hosogai 46'), Kadlec (Castro 46'), Rolfes, Bender (Hegeler 67'), Reinartz, Bellarabi, Schurrie (Sam 46'), Kiessling (Junior Fernandes 69')
BAYER LEVERKUSEN GOAL
Sam 75'
Referee: Atkinson M
Attendance 25,291





2017 Watford ( Premier League ) Vicarage Road 3 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Simon Mignolet , Dejan Lovren , Alberto Moreno , Joël Matip , Trent Alexander-Arnold , Georginio Wijnaldum , Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) Emre Can , Roberto Firmino , Mohamed Salah ,
Sadio Mané ,
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Roberto Firmino out for Divock Origi 81' , Mohamed Salah out for James Milner 86' , Trent Alexander-Arnold out for Joe Gomez 90'
WATFORD LINE UP
Heurelho Gomes , Daryl Janmaat , Miguel Britos , Younes Kaboul , Nordin Amrabat , Tom Cleverley , Nathaniel Chalobah , Abdoulaye Doucouré , José Holebas , Stefano Okaka , Roberto Pereyra
WATFORD SUBSTITUTIONS
Daryl Janmaat out for Kiko Femenía 18' , Roberto Pereyra out for Richarlison de Andrade 49' , Stefano Okaka out for Andre Gray 63'
LIVERPOOL GOALS ASSISTS IN BRACKETS
Sadio Mané 29' (Emre Can) , Roberto Firmino 55' pen , Mohamed Salah 57' (Roberto Firmino)
WATFORD GOALS
Stefano Okaka 8' , Abdoulaye Doucouré 32' , Miguel Britos 90'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Watford manager: Marco Silva
Referee: Taylor A
Attendance: 20,407
Half-time score: 2 - 1
League position after match: 9
Game number: 5577
League game number: 4487





2018 Westham United ( Premier League ) Anfield 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joe Gomez , Virgil Van Dijk , Andy Robertson , Georginio Wijnaldum , James Milner ( Captain ) Naby Keita , Sadio Mane ( Xherdan Shaqiri 82')
Mohamed Salah ( Daniel Sturridge 87' ) Roberto Firmino ( Jordan Henderson 69' )
WEST HAM UNITED LINE UP
Lukasz Fabianski , Ryan Fredericks , Angelo Ogbonna , Fabián Balbuena , Arthur Masuaku , Mark Noble , Declan Rice , Jack Wilshere , Michail Antonio , Felipe Anderson , Marko Arnautovic
WEST HAM UNITED SUBSTITUTIONS
Declan Rice out for Robert Snodgrass 46' , Felipe Anderson out for Javier Hernández 62' , Marko Arnautovic out for Andriy Yarmolenko 67'
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Mohamed Salah 19' (Andy Robertson) , Sadio Mané 45 +2' (James Milner) Sadio Mané 53' (Roberto Firmino) , Daniel Sturridge 88'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
West Ham manager: Manuel Pellegrini
Referee: Taylor A
Attendance: 53,235
Half-time score: 2 - 0
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5633
League game number: 4525
LFC played towards Kop: First half

"On This Day In L F C History"
August 12th
Events

Born On This Day

Djibril Cisse ( 1981 )
Mario Balotelli ( 1990 )
Arthur Melo ( 1996 )

Signed On This Day

David Johnson ( 1976 )
Jose Enrique ( 2011 )
Andy Lonergan ( 2019 )

Sold On This Day

Carl Medjani ( 2006 )

L F C Debut's On This Day

Glen Hysen ( 1989 )
John Arne Riise ( 2001 )
Mohamed Salah ( 2017 )
Alisson Becker ( 2018 )
Naby keita ( 2018 )
Xherdan Shaqiri ( 2018 )

Scored 1st L F C Goal On This Day

Mohamed Salah ( 2017 )

Passed Away On This Day

George Fleming ( 1922 )
Billy Hartill ( 1980 )



1948  Former first-team coach Patrice Bergues was born in Créteil, France. He worked with Gérard Houllier at Anfield between 1998 and 2001, later working with him at Olympique Lyonnais.

1967 - Ian St. John, Willie Stevenson, Ron Yeats and Roger Hunt all netted as we beat German side Hannover 96 4-1 at their Niedersachsenstadion.

1969 - We beat Manchester City 3-2 with a goal from Roger Hunt and an Ian St. John brace. Tommy Smith scored an own goal in this game with City keeper Joe Corrigan playing his first game at Anfield, with Ian Bowyer also on target for the visitors.

1972 - We beat Manchester City 2-0, thanks to an early Brian Hall strike and a late Ian Callaghan goal. However, this game was marred by the dismissals of Larry Lloyd and Citys Wyn Davies. Lloyd later became the first player to fight a ban before the newly formed independent disciplinary tribunal, in relation to this sending off. Steve Heighway reached a century of reds games that day , while Tommy Smith appeared for the 300th time.

1974 - The reds took part in a testimonial match at Celtic for their legendary player Billy McNeill. The game ended 1-1, with our goal being scored by John Toshack.

1976  Ex-Blues forward David Johnson signed from Ipswich Town for a club record £200,000. He went on to win three League titles, European Cup, UEFA Super Cup and two FA Charity Shields, scoring 78 times in 213 reds games. He was the first player to score for both sides in Merseyside derbies, and returned to Goodison in August 1982 for £100,000.

1981 - Our former record £14m signing Djibril Cissé was born in Arles in France. His first season was one of tremendous ups and downs, including a horrific leg break and converting a penalty in the Champions League Final. He notched a total of 24 times in 79 reds games, including scoring in the UEFA Super Cup Final and FA Cup Final, but then spent a season on loan at Olympique de Marseille, for whom he signed permanently for £6.3m in July 2007.

1982  Forward David Hodgson arrived from Middlesbrough for £450,000. He never fully established himself in his two years at Anfield, scoring ten times in 49 appearances, although he did claim a League championship medal and helped us to clinch the FA Charity Shield on his reds bow before he left for Sunderland for £125,000.

1983 - David Hodgson struck as we lost 2-1 to Club Atlético de Madrid in the La Linea Tournament.

1984 - We met Icelandic side Knattspyrnufélag Reykjavíkur in a friendly. They were the first team we ever played in European competition, almost exactly twenty years earlier. This meeting ended 2-2, with Michael Robinson and Phil Neal on the scoresheet after we had fallen two goals behind.

1985 - We played in a testimonial game, losing 3-2 to Everton at Anfield. Phil Neal, whose testimonial it was, and Craig Johnston were on target for the reds.

1986 - We held Real Sociedad to a goalless draw in San Sebastián.

1988 - We were trounced 5-1 by Club Atlético de Madrid in the pre-season T Herrera Tournament. Substitute Ray Houghton scored our consolation goal at the Estadio Vicente Calderón. Alan Hansen dislocated his left knee in this game, keeping him out until the following May.

1989 - Glenn Hysén made his reds debut as Peter Beardsley scored the only goal of the game against Arsenal at Wembley, in his hundredth reds match. Later, an Ian Rush header struck the post, landing in keeper John Lukics arms.

1990 - We traveled to Helsinki , winning 2-0 at HJK Helsinki, with Ray Houghton and David Burrows on the scoresheet.

1990  Mario Balotelli was born in Palermo. The Italian striker signed from AC Milan for £16m in August 2014, only scoring four times in 28 games in his one season at Anfield, spending s campaign back on loan at AC Milan before joining Nice on a fee transfer in August 2016.

1991 - Mark Walters made his first reds appearance, in a 1-0 friendly defeat at Tranmere Rovers. He joined from Rangers for a £1.25m fee the following day, where he had been a big success.

1995 - Steve McManaman bagged the only goal of the game as we beat Shelbourne 1-0 in the Yorkie Premier League Challenge at Tolka Park in Dublin.

1996 - Stan Collymore bagged a hat-trick in our 4-0 victory at Burnley in a pre-season friendly. Robbie Fowler completed the scoring.

1997  Nigerian forward Taiwo Awoniyi was born in Ilorin. He signed from Imperial Academy for £400,000, spending most of his time since out on loan.

2001 - We made our third trip to the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff inside six months, as a Gary McAllister penalty and Michael Owen strike handed us a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Manchester United. John Arne Riise made his reds bow in this game, which was the first eleven-a-side first-class match to be played indoors, as the stadiums roof was closed against the rain.

2003 - Michael Foley-Sheridan played his first senior reds game as we beat Fleetwood Town 6-1 in a friendly at Blackpools Broomfield Road ground. John Welsh scored his first goal for the first team, with Milan Baro nabbing a brace to add to a penalty from El-Hadji Diouf and goals from Bruno Cheyrou and Anthony Le Tallec.

2009 - Sami Hyypiä won his hundredth senior cap, captaining Finland in their 1-0 friendly defeat by Sweden in Solna. This was his first cap as a Bayer 04 Leverkusen player, while fellow ex-red Jari Litmanen played his 125th international.

2010  Danish midfielder Christian Poulsen signed from Juventus for £4.5m, having previously worked with Roy Hodgson at F.C. København. He made 21 largely uninspiring appearances, without finding the back of the net, moving on to Évian Thonon Gaillard a year later.

2011  Left-back José Enrique signed from Newcastle United for £5.5m. He impressed reds fans in his early appearances, netting twice in 99 games in all and helping us to claim the Carling Cup and reach the FA Cup Final in his first campaign, before being released in May 2016.

2012 - Raheem Sterling scored his first reds goal as we beat Sami Hyypiäs Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 in a friendly at Anfield. Lucas and Andy Carroll were also on target.

2017  Mohamed Salah scored on his reds bow as we were held to a 3-3 draw at Watford. We fell behind to a Stefano Okaka goal before Sadio Mané equalised. Abdoulaye Doucouré put the Hornets back in front, with Roberto Firmino equalising from the spot and Salah giving us the lead, which we held until a stoppage-time leveller from Miguel Britos.

2018  Three reds made their debuts as we thumped West Ham United 4-0 in our season opener at Anfield  keeper Alisson Becker, Naby Keïta and Xherdan Shaqiri. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, with Sadio Mané bagging a brace and Daniel Sturridge completing the scoring. This secured our 500th Premier League victory.

2019 - Andy Lonergan joined the reds, having been released by Middlesbrough earlier in the summer. The reds became the twelfth club of his professional career, but he failed to make the first team, although he sat on the bench on eight occasions, including nights when we claimed the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

2020  French centre-half Billy Koumetio signed pro terms with the reds, having joined the Academy from Union Sportive Orléans Loiret Football in November 2018. He made his debut in the UEFA Champions League at Midtjylland in December 2020. On the same day, left-back Morgan Boyes joined Fleetwood Town on loan, playing four times while with the Cod Army.

2022  Leeds-born forward Oakley Cannonier signed a new contract with the reds, having joined the reds at Under-12s level and turning pro in July 2021. His most significant impact to date has been as the ball-boy who quickly handed the ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold for his corner taken quickly against Barcelona in our UEFA Champions League Semi-final second leg in May 2019.





Also On This Day
Hillsborough Victim
Anthony Peter Kelly
Was Born on This Day ( August 12th ) 1959

Anthony's Story

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-27151267


Always Remembered
Never Forgotten
Y N W A
