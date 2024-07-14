On This Day In L F C History
July 19th
Games
2001 Thailand X1(Coca Cola Super Cup Final)Rajamangala National Stadium 3-1
LIVERPOOL TEAM
First half:
Sander Westerveld, John Arne Riise, Marcus Babbel, Stephen Henchoz, Sami Hyypia, Vladimir Smicer, Patrik Berger, Igor Biscan, Danny Murphy, Emile Heskey, Michael Owen.
LIVERPOOL SUBSTITUTIONS
Pegguy Arphexad, Jamie Carragher, Djimi Traore, Frode Kippe, Bernard Diomede, Nick Barmby, Dietmar Hamann, Jamie Redknapp, Robbie Fowler, Jari Litmanen.
THAILAND X1 LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
THAILAND GOAL
Thanaichai Boriban
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Michael Owen 8' 45' Nick Barmby 71'
Attendance Approx 55,000
2002 Le Harve (Friendly)Stade Jules Deschaseaux 1-0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Pegguy Arphexad 46), Ryan Babbel (Stephane Henchoz 46), Djimi Traore (Abel Xavier 65), Gregory Vignal (John Arne Riise 46), Mark Wright (Vegard Heggem 46) (Alou Diarra 73), *Alou Diarra* (Igor Biscan 46), Bernard Diomede (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Nick Barmby (Vladimir Smicer 46), Steven Gerrard (Danny Murphy 46), Jari Litmanen (El Hadji Diouf 59), Milan Baros
(Emile Heskey 59). ** Info: Diarra came back on for Heggem after being subbed**
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Milan Baros 26'
LE HARVE LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance 11,001
2003 Crewe Alexandra(Friendly)Alexandra Stadium 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Jerzy Dudek (Chris Kirkland 46), Jamie Carragher (Djimi Traore 45) Sami Hyypia (Stephane Henchoz 46), Ryan Babbel (Salif Diao 46), John Arne Riise (Gregory Vignal 46), Vladimir Smicer
(Salif Diouf 46), Dietmar Hamann (Steven Gerrard 46), Danny Murphy (Bruno Cheyrou 46), Harry Kewell (Anthony Le Tallec 44), Milan Baros (Emile Heskey 46), Michael Owen
(Florent Sinams Pongolle 46,)(Neil Mellor 71).
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Michael Owen 44'
CREWE ALEXANDER LINE - Up
Unknown ( If Known Please post , Thank You )
CREWE ALEXANDER GOAL
David Vaughan 19
Attendance Approx 10,500
2005 Total Network Solutions(Champions League 1st Qualifying Round 2nd leg) Racecourse Ground-Wrexham 3-0
Liverpool LINE - UP
Jose Reina , John Arne Riise , Sami Hyypia , Jamie Carragher(Zak Whitbread 54)Steve Finnan, Xabi Alonso(Steven Gerrard 68'), Dietmar Hamann, Anthony Le Tallec(Luis Garcia 58')Darren Potter, Boudeijn Zenden, Djibril Cisse ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Djibril Cisse 26' Steven Gerrard 85' 86'
TOTAL NETWORK SOLUTIONS LINE - UP
Gerard Doherty, Martin Taylor, Christopher King, Phil Baker, Steven Evans, Thomas Holmes, Scott Ruscoe, Stephen Beck, John Toner, Barry Hogan, Jamie Wood,
TOTAL NETWORK SOLUTIONS SUBSTITUTIONS
Jamie Wood out for Robert Williams 58', Stephen Beck out for Nick Ward 68' , Steven Evans out for Michael Jackson 78'
*Dietmar Hamann missed a pen on 50'*
Attendance 8,009
2008 Wisla Krakow (Friendly)St Leonard Stadion-Fribourg-Switzerland 1-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Diego Cavalieri , Andrea Dossena , Jamie Carragher , Daniel Agger, Stephen Darby, Sebastian Leto , Damien Plessis, Lucas Leiva, Yossi Benayoun , Andriy Voronin , Ryan Babel
2nd Half
Diego Cavalieri (David Martin 70') Andrea Dossena (Emiliano Insua 63') Sami Hyypia, Martin Skrtel, Stephen Darby (Jack Hobbs 70'), Alvaro Aurelio , Jay Spearing , Javier Mascherano, Yossi Benayoun (Daniel Pacheco 63') Andriy Voronin (Dirk Kuyt 70') Jermaine Pennant ,
LIVERPOOL GOAL
Andriy Voronin 6'
WISLA KRAKOW LINE - UP
Unknown ( If Known please post Thank You )
Wisla Krakow Goal
Tomas Jirsak 12'
Attendance Approx 5,000
2009 Rapid Vienna (Friendly) Ernst Happel Stadium 0-1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
First Half
Diego Cavalieri; Philip Degen, Jamie Carragher, Daniel Ayala, Emiliano Insua; Nabil El Zhar, Steven Gerrard, Damien Plessis, Ryan Babel; Krisztian Nemeth, Andriy Voronin
Second Half :
Peter Gulacsi (David Martin 78); Phillip Degen (Javier Mascherano 65), Martin Skrtel, Mikel San Jose Dominguez , Emiliano Insua (Martin Kelly 65); Dirk Kuyt, Lucas Leiva , Jay Spearing,
Yossi Benayoun; David N'gog, Dani Pacheco
RAPID VIENNA LINE - UP
Unknown ( If known please Post , Thank You )
RAPID VIENNA GOAL
Steffen Hofmann 58'
Attendance Approx 50,000
2014 Preston North End ( Friendly ) Deepdale 2 - 1
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Brad Jones; Martin Kelly (Jack Robinson 46 {Jose Enrique 70}), Martin Skrtel (Sebastian Coates 64), Andre Wisdom (Kevin Stewart 64), Jon Flanagan (Lloyd Jones 64), Lucas Leiva
(Conor Coady 64),Joe Allen (Jordan Rossiter 64), Emre Can (Jordon Ibe 21), Philippe Coutinho (Krisoffer Peterson 64 {Adam Phillips 83}), Fabio Borini (Kristian Adorjan 64 {Adam Phillips 83}), Rickie Lambert (Suso 46).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Suso 74' , Kristoffer Peterson 77'
PRESTON NORTH END LINE - UP
First Half
Jones, Wood, Clarke, Wright, Buchanan, Kilkenny, Brownhill, Browne, Hayhurst, Gallagher, Garner ,
Second half:
Stuckmann, Wiseman, King, Huntington, Davies, Humphrey, Welsh, Keane, Laird, Davies, Little
PRESTON NORTH END GOAL
Brownhill 45'
Referee: Simpson J
Half-time score: 1 - 0
Attendance 17,488
2017 Crystal Palace ( Premier League Asia Trophy ) Hong Kong Stadium 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet, Trent Alexander-Arnold (Jon Flanagan 45), Joel Matip (Dejan Lovren 45), Joe Gomez (Ragnar Klavan 45), Alberto Moreno (James Milner 45), Jordan Henderson
(Dominic Solanke 50'), Adam Lallana (Divock Origi 48), Ben Woodburn (Marco Grujic 48), Mohamed Salah (Ryan Kent 50'), Roberto Firmino (Philippe Coutinho 48), Daniel Sturridge
(Georginio Wijnaldum 48).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Dominic Solanke (61), Divock Origi (79).
CRYSTAL PALACE LINE - UP
Lineup: Hennessy, Delaney, Dann (Kelly 77 ), Ward, Schlupp (Wan Bissaka 59), Milivojevic (Loftus-Cheek 76), Puncheon (Kirby 77), Townsend (Van Aanholt 59), Benteke (Ladapo 72), Anderson (Sako 65), Zaha (Phillips 77)
Attendance: 39,273
Referee: Madley R
2018 Blackburn Rovers ( Friendly ) Ewood Park 2 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st half
Loris Karius; Nathaniel Clyne, Joel Matip, Ragnar Klavan, Alberto Moreno; James Milner, Adam Lallana, Ben Woodburn; Sheyi Ojo, Divock Origi, Dominic Solanke.
2nd Half
Loris Karius(Caoimhim Kelleher 59') Rafa Camacho , Joe Gomez , Andy Robertson , Nat Phillips , Virgil Van Dijk , Fabinho , Naby Kieta , Curtis Jones , Lazar Markovic , Daniel Sturridge ,
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Lazar Markovic 63', Daniel Sturridge 73',
BLACKBURN ROVERS LINE - UP
1st Half
Raya, Nyambe, Lenihan, Mulgrew, Williams, Evans, Smallwood, Bennett, Dack, Rothwell, Samuel.
2ND HALF SUBSTITUTIONS
Leutwiler, Nuttall, Downing, Bell, Wharton, Travis, Conway, Whittingham, Tomlinson, Davenport)
Attendance: 14,620
Referee: Moss J
Half-time score: 0 - 0
2019 Borussia Dortmund ( Friendly ) Notre Dame Stadium 2 - 3
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Simon Mignolet; Nathaniel Clyne (Trent Alexander-Arnold 60'), Joel Matip (Virgil Van Dijk 60'), Joe Gomez (Dejan Lovren 60'), Yassar Larouci (Andy Robertson 60'); Fabinho
(Georginio Wijnaldum 60'), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Jordan Henderson 60'), James Milner (Adam Lewis 60'); Harry Wilson (Curtis Jones 60'), Ryan Kent (Ben Woodburn 60'),
Divock Origi (Rhian Brewster 60').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Harry Wilson 34', Rhian Brewster (pen) 74'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND LINE - UP
Hitz, Guerreiro, Toprak, Hummels, Piszczek, Weigl, Sancho, Brandt, Alcacer, Gotze, Reyna
BORUSSIA DORTMUND SUBSTITUTIONS
Schulz, Balerdi, Morey, Witsel, Brunn-Larsen, Hazarrd, Delaney, Reus, Wolf (All 45'), Pherri 82'
BORUSSIA DORTMUND GOALS
: Alcacer 3', Delaney 53', Brunn-Larsen 58'
Attendance: 40,361
Referee: Nima Saghafi (USA)
Half Time Score 1-1
2023 Karlsruher (Friendly ) BBBank Wildlife Park 4-2
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
1st Half
Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil Van Van Dijk, Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bobby Clark, Dominik Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz, Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez.
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
2nd Half
Vitezsslav Jaros , Joe Gomez , Joel Matip , Jarell Quansah , Kostas Tsimikas , James McConnell , Alexis Mac Allister , Calum Scanlon( Lewis Koumas 79' )Cody Gakpo , Ben doak , Diogo Jota ,
Liverpool Goals
Darwin Nunez 3' ( assist Mohamed Salah )Cody Gakpo 68' ( Assist Diogo Jota )Diogo Jota 90+2'(Assist Cody Gakpo )Diogo Jota 90+3')Assist Alexis Mac Allister )
KARLSRUHER LINE - UP
Patrick Drewes , Sebastian Jung ( Budu Zivzivadze 74' )Robin Bormuth , Marcel Franke ( Marco Thiede 74' )Philip Heise( Stefan Marino 74' )Jerome Gondorf ( Dzenis burnic 83' )
Lars Stindl ( David Harold 74' )Marvin Wanitzek ( Eren Ozturk 83' )Paul Nebel ( Marcel Beifus 74')Fabian Schleusener( Daniel Brosinski 74' )Tim Rossmann(Kelvin Arase 74')
KARLSRUHER GOALS
Lars Stindl 39' ( Assist Marvin Wanitzek ) Sebastian Jung 48' (Assist Lars Stindl )
Yellow cards: Gondorf ( Karlsruher )
Referee: Lars Erbst
Attendance Approx 34,000