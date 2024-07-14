"On This Day In L F C History"

July 19th

1915  Left-back Keith Peters was born in Port Sunlight. He joined the club in July 1936, but only made one senior appearance for the reds.



1926 - Inside-forward Kevin Baron was born in Preston. The Anfield favourite arrived from his hometown side as an amateur in September 1944, signing pro terms in August 1945. He made 153 reds appearances, including the 1950 FA Cup Final, nabbing 32 goals. He moved on to Southend United in May 1954.



1928 - Forward Tom Devlin was sold to Swindon Town for £250, having failed to make our first team. His brother, centre-forward Willie, was at Anfield at the same time as him.



1954  Right-back Fred Perry signed from Worthing but made just one senior appearance before joining Sittingbourne in January 1957.



1956  Keeper Dave Underwood left for Watford after playing fifty reds games since arriving from Vicarage Road for £7,000 in December 1953.



1981 - Grégory Vignal was born in Montpellier. The young French left-back failed to establish himself at Anfield, spending much of his time out on loan at Bastia, Stade Rennais and R.C.D. Espanyol. He signed for Portsmouth in July 2005 after being released from Anfield following just fourteen starts and six substitute appearances.



1999 - Richie Partridge starred for the Republic of Ireland Under-18s in their 1-0 defeat of Spain in a European Championship Finals group game in Sweden, winning the penalty from which the Irish scored.



2000 - Grégory Vignal was sent off as France Under-18s beat a Czech Republic side that included future red Milan Baro 1-0 in a European Championship Finals group game in Bavaria.



2001 - We beat the Thailand national side 3-1 in Bangkok to claim the Coca-Cola Super Cup in the Rajamangala National Stadium. Michael Owen struck twice, with Nick Barmby netting the other.



2002 - We won 1-0 at Le Havre AC as we kicked off our pre-season schedule. Debutant Alou Diarra, who was soon to join the home side on loan, enjoyed the rare distinction of returning to the pitch after having been substituted, as a replacement for Vegard Heggem, so making his only reds appearance. New signings Bruno Cheyrou and El-Hadji Diouf both appeared in a red shirt for the first time, while future reds Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle both featured for the French side.



2003 - Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle both played their first reds games as we drew 1-1 with Crewe Alexandra at Gresty Road, with Michael Owen on target. The game was a testimonial match for Crewes Steve Macauley and Shaun Smith, held over from the season before.



2005 - We beat Total Network Solutions 3-0 at Wrexhams Racecourse Ground in the second leg of our Champions League qualifier, to reach the second qualifying round 6-0 on aggregate. Dietmar Hamann had a penalty saved, with Steven Gerrard coming off the bench to add a late brace to Djibril Cissés first-half goal. Anthony Le Tallec made his 32nd and final reds appearance in this game.



2006 - Reserves full-back Calum Woods signed for Dunfermline Athletic, having failed to make the break-through at Anfield. He struck eleven goals in 153 games for the Pars, often at centre-back, before joining Huddersfield Town in June 2011.



2007 - Emiliano Insúa played for Argentina Under-20s in Toronto as they beat Chile 3-0 to reach the Final of the World Championships.



2008  Andrea Dossena played his first reds game as we drew 1-1 with Wisla Kraków in Fribourg in Switzerland. Andriy Voronin bagged our goal.



2009  We lost a friendly 1-0 to SK Rapid Wien in the Ernst-Happel Stadion in Vienna.



2011  Two reserves left the club. Left-back Chris Mavinga was sold to Stade Rennais for £1m, while keeper Péter Gulácsi joined Hull City on loan. Mavinga signed from Paris St. Germain in July 2009, joining Belgian side Koninklijke Racing Club Genk on loan in January 2011. Gulácsi played fifteen times for the Tigers before returning to our second string.



2011  Luis Suárez struck a brace as Uruguay beat Peru 2-0 in their Copa América Semi-final in Argentina, with future red Sebastian Coates also in action.



2013  Reserves forward Henoc Mukendi joined Partick Thistle on loan, making just one first-team appearance in six months at Firhill.



2014  Emre Can and Rickie Lambert both made their reds bows as we beat Preston North End 2-1 at Deepdale to claim the Shankly Shield. Suso and Kristoffer Peterson scored our goals.



2014  Forward Steven Gillespie signed for newly promoted Conference Premier side Altrincham. He netted once in 22 outings before moving on to Warrington Town.



2017  Forward Dominic Solanke bagged his first reds goal as we beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in the Semi-final of the Premier League Asia Trophy in Hong Kong. Divock Origi was also on target.



2018  Keeper Caoimhín Kelleher played his first reds game as we won 2-0 at Blackburn Rovers. James Milner had an early penalty saved, but Lazar Marković and Daniel Sturridge were on target after the break.



2018  Brazilian keeper Alisson Becker signed for an initial £56m from Roma, a fee that was the world record for a goalkeeper until Chelsea paid almost £72m for Kepa Arrizabalaga just three weeks later. He has won the Premier League Golden Glove award twice, as well as helping us to claim the UEFA Champions League, Premier League title, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Cup so far. He has kept 112 clean sheets in 263 outings across his first six seasons, as well as heading in a crucial winner at West Bromwich Albion in May 2021.



2019 - Sadio Mané was on the losing side as Algeria beat Senegal 1-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations Final in Cairo. On the same day, the reds lost a friendly 3-2 to Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e.V. Dortmund in the USA, with Harry Wilson scoring and Rhian Brewster converting a penalty.



2022  Ben Davies was sold to Rangers for a reported initial £3m, having failed to make a senior appearance since signing from Preston North End for an initial £500,000 in February 2021. On the same day, fellow centre-half Rhys Williams joined Blackpool on loan, playing seventeen times for the Tangerines.



2023  Forward Lewis Koumas, left-back Calum Scanlon and midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, James McConnell and Dominik Szoboszlai all played their first reds games as we won our opening pre-season friendly 4-2 at Karlsruher SC. Darwin Núñez scored before the break, with Cody Gakpo on target in the second half before Diogo Jota bagged a late brace.



