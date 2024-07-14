July 14th
As you mentioned Dean Saunders arrived for a club and british transfer record fee of £2.9m
An unpopular opinion but I actually liked him and thought he was good, it was a strange summer for Liverpool as several established players like Peter Beardsley, Steve Staunton and Gary Gillespie left. Steve McMahon and Gary Ablett didnt last much longer and two players signed towards the end of the Kenny Dalglish era would leave soon too, David Speedie and Jimmy Carter.
It was unusual at the time for the club to have such a high turnover. Saunders was the biggest and most notable capture, as I said the other day he seemed to be joining Everton but we stole in to sign him. It took a little while for him to settle, after failing to score on his debut against Oldham he then missed a penalty in the next game at Man City which lead to a 2-1 defeat. Saunders ironically missed a penalty there for Derby the previous season, remarkably that day his spot kick was saved by City Striker Niall Quinn. That day Derby lost 2-1 and their relegation was confirmed, Quinn had scored earlier in the match too, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f4tLgqzvQHA
Saunders penalty miss for Liverpool came in a 2-1 defeat, it would get worse as both Mark Wright and John Barnes limped off and both missed the next 3 and 4 months respectively. The next game wasnt much better as Liverpool drew 0-0 at Luton, Ronnie Whelan limped off, apart from a brief appearance against Everton he wouldnt be seen again until March. Steve McMahon was also sent off and Saunders missed an open goal. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ReJ5V4y-Nv0
the footage is at 3:30 and its bad.
Inevitably the what a waste of money chants started and there were doubts, however with new signings and half the team injured it wouldnt have been easy for anyone. Ian Rush had yet to play either, Rush and Saunders had teamed together for Wales, but Rush's stop start injury ravaged season didnt allow the partnership to develop at club level.
Saunders 4th game was at home to QPR, it was here he struck his first goal https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVtnubFTt0I
and it was worth the wait, an absolute belter at the kop end to seal a 1-0 win. A few days later Saunders was on the mark again as Liverpool beat Everton 3-1. The result left us second in the table but although we would win at Notts County a short while later things never really got going in the league. We would win two of our next 11 games.
In mid september Liverpool returned to Europe in the Uefa cup, following the Heysel disaster this was our first game in Europe for 6 years following a lengthy ban. Our first opponents were the little known Finnish team Kuusyi Lahti, ironically their sponsor was a bank named KOP. Saunders opened the scoring with a neat finish but after Ray Houghton's fine header made it 2-0, Lahti pulled a goal back and it was a very tense atmosphere, a 2-1 lead is never game over but then Saunders just exploded. After 76 minutes Liverpool lead 2-1, they would win 6-1. Saunders scored a further three goals in just 9 minutes, a close range header, a near post flicked header and a thumping right footed finish.
I guess he won me over that night, it was just bang bang bang.
However much like the clubs form, in the league Saunders just couldnt find the net. The cups seemed to work out ok as Saunders was also on the scoresheet in the league cup against both Stoke City and Port Vale but in the league it seemed he just couldnt do it.
There were even rumours he would already be sold, now although there was a ruling in european games that only 4 non English players could be on the field at once it was still some surprised when Saunders was left out of both games with french side Auxerre. It was perhaps all the more remarkable he didnt play the home game when Liverpool went into the second leg 2-0 down, despite Saunders absence we won 3-0 on the night.
Saunders was also an unused sub at West Ham in a 0-0 draw which left Liverpool 11th. There were rumours Nottingham Forest were trying to sign him, Forest did try to sign him in the summer and the rumour mill had us linked in a possible swop deal with central defender Des Walker and midfielder Roy Keane rumoured to be heading to Anfield.
At the start of december Liverpool faced a tricky away trip to Austrian side Swarovski Tirol, Mark Wright made his return and helped a leaky defence while up front Saunders answered his critics in fine style with two superb goals. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gr6UjKKVePY
Following the match Saunders dismissed the transfer rumours and it was put to bed. Two goals in Tirol are above as are the home leg goals were Saunders went one better and scored his second european hat trick of the season. It seemed to give him much more confidence as he now remarkably had scored 9 goals in just 3 european games.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GncLSv7BYxw
In the league Saunders finally managed to notch another goal and what a goal it was, a week before Christmas, Liverpool travelled to Spurs, Liverpool old boy Paul Walsh gave Spurs the lead but Saunders rifled in a superb equaliser. The game can be seen in the link there, around the 46.00 mark. Ray Houghton's late deflected goal gave Liverpool a 2-1 win. Liverpool were now in the top 4 and following another goal in a 2-2 draw with Man City, Saunders was now on 15 goals for the season.
In January it did appear we would mount a title challenge. With Mark Wright fit again and John Barnes returning Liverpool won 5 straight games, league and cup, Saunders was on the scoresheet in 3 of the league wins including late winners against both Sheffield United and Luton as well as a brilliant goal against Oldham.
In the FA Cup Saunders tally rose to 20 when he scored in both games against Bristol Rovers. From then on though the goals dried up, our results became inconsistent and try as he might Saunders couldnt find the net. He would net only 3 more times that season, including two at home to Spurs.
Despite the goal tally, plenty seemed disappointed, I didnt get it myself, he was our top scorer by a mile, the opposition in the games he scored in werent exactly world class but you cant cherry pick who you score against, if it was that easy why wasnt someone else doing it?
Saunders never stopped trying, every game he ran his heart out, he never hid and he did have his moments, he had the guts to take a spot kick in a vital shoot out win over Portsmouth in the FA Cup. In the final itself, Saunders driving run lead to Liverpool's second goal which was scored by Ian Rush. Saunders himself was unlucky not to score that day, hitting the crossbar just before the Rush goal and a curling shot late on that whistled past the post.
With 23 goals and an FA cup medal, maybe he wasnt so bad after all
The following season I couldnt wait for him to score more, although Liverpool lost the charity Shield 4-3 to Leeds, Saunders was again on the score sheet. That summer the rumours again had me worried, I was 9, on holiday in June/July in Tenerife, there were 5 lads from Birmingham there, two Villa fans and three West brom fans, honestly 5 absolute gentlemen, I really wish we had have stayed in touch. There was a bar nearby called "Linekers bar". One of them claimed
"I was in there last night, Ron Atkinson showed up and said he is buying Dean Saunders"
Now the bar advertised certain players but I reckon it was just impersonations but I still to this day wonder if it was true.
Well one things Brummie John got right was that rumour, shortly into the season it was announced Saunders was moving to Villa. I was devastated, I never understood the move, even when the deal wasnt totally done you knew it was happening even when Saunders scored against Chelsea, it felt like a goodbye goal and it was.
Aston Villa spent 2.5m to lure Saunders to Villa park and that was the end of my love affair with him, it hurt seeing him in a villa shirt, even worse was in one of his first games he played against us AND scored twice. Villa beat us 4-2 with Saunders in their line up along with old boys Ray Houghton and Steve Staunton. It was horrible to watch another team cheer his goals, even more so against us with our old boys pitching in.
Villa would go onto to challenge for the title while we could only watch, we stumbled to a 6th place finish and we were lucky to get that.
To rub more salt in the wounds, Saunders would score again at Anfield for villa later in the season. I still remember how shit I felt when he scored twice in that 4-2 win for villa against us.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kUA5MCSWojw
highlights of it are here, it was like being dumped by a beautiful woman and then going to a bar and seeing her with another man, seeing Saunders with villa against us you felt betrayed. I was the bloke at the bar crying into his pint almost as I watched my ex play tonsil hockey all night with her new man. With Houghton and Staunton there too and me being Irish it was like as if your mates drank with them too and you felt like you had been stabbed in the back.
When he scored at Anfield for them it was like walking in on them having sex.
Saunders was only 28 when he left us, Ian Rush was almost 31, it made no sense to me especially as we didnt sign anyone to replace him. He continued to plunder goals for Villa, I remember I think he managed 13 in the league? I am not sure, it certainly felt like a lot more as it felt like he scored every week for them, goals he should have been scoring for us.
He was villa's top scorer in the near 3 years he was there, scoring at least 15 each time, maybe he would have baulked Robbie Fowler's progression but I feel we should have had another three years out of him.
So to conclude he wasnt a disappointment at Anfield, certainly nowhere near as what he was made out to be.