"On This Day In L F C History"
July 7th
Games
2007 Wrexham(Friendly)Racecourse Ground 3-2
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
1st half team: David Martin, Steve Finnan, Gabriel Paletta, Jack Hobbs, Alvaro Arbeloa, Jarmaine Pennant, Lee Peltier, Mohamed Sissoko, Adam Hammill, Jordy Brouwer, Besian Idrizaj.
2nd half team: David Martin (Martin Hansen 61'), Stephen Darby, Miki Roque, Ronald Huth, Robbie Threlfall, Nabil El Zhar, Adam Hammill (András Simon 61'), Ryan Flynn, Jay Spearing,
Craig Lindfield, Besian Idrizaj (Krisztián Nemeth 61').
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Goals: Besian Idrizaj 4' 16' 26'
WREXHAM LINE -UP
Lineup 1st half: A . Williams, Spender, Pejic, S . Evans ( Hope 30 ), M. Williams, Mark Jones, Llewelyn, Murtagh, Done, Roberts, Carvill
Lineup 2nd half: Mike Jones, Valentine, G. Evans, Hope, Taylor, Makin, D. Williams, Fleming, E. Williams, Proctor, M. Williams
WREXHAM GOALS
E. Williams 67 & 89 mins
Attendance: 11,210
Referee: Jones M
Half-time score: 0 - 3
2018 Chester F C ( Friendly ) Swansway Stadium 7 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
First half: Loris Karius, Nathaniel Clyne, Joe Gomez, Nat Phillips, Alberto Moreno, Fabinho, Curtis Jones, Ben Woodburn, Harry Wilson, Dominic Solanke, Divock Origi
2nd half: Danny Ward, Rafael Camacho, Ragnar Klavan, Pedro Chirivella, Alberto Moreno, Sheyi Ojo, James Milner, Naby Keita, Ryan Kent, Danny Ings, Daniel Sturridge.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Harry Wilson 37, 45, James Milner 47 pen, Daniel Sturridge 54, 87, Ryan Kent 56, Danny Ings 80.
CHESTER LINE -UP
First Half: Shenton, Smalley, Pritchard, Burton, Moran, Howsan, Roberts, Stopforth, Archer, Hughes, Mahon
2nd Half Subs: Thompson, Downes, Brown, Marsh-Hughes, Noble, Murray, Hallawell, Mooney,(A Trialist)
Half- Time 0-2
Attendance: 4,396
Referee: Jones. R