« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories  (Read 868335 times)

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5640 on: June 22, 2024, 07:54:39 am »
June 22nd

June 22nd
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY


EVENTS


Born On This Day

Albert Whitehurst ( 1898 )
Loris Karius ( 1993 )
Danny Ward ( 1993 )

Signed On This Day

Alan Waddle ( 1973 )
Luis Alberto ( 2013 )

Sold On This Day

Willie Donnelly (1898)
Bertram Goode ( 1910 )
Archie Rawlings ( 1926 )
John Roberts ( 1934 )
Sadio Mane ( 2022 )


1898  Keeper Willie Donnelly re-signed for Clyde, having played just eight senior reds games since arriving from the same club in May 1896.

1906 - Work was begun on what became the most famous football terrace in the world, shortly after our second League title win. The Kop started life as a tinder bank, with Liverpool Echo journalist Ernest Edwards being responsible for comparing it to the Spion Kop, site of a famous battle in the Boer War. The name stuck!
The Kop.The Spion Kop was a mighty terrace behind one of the goals at Anfield. It was built in 1906, as a reward to the fans after Liverpool had clinched their second league championship. It was an enormous structure, capable of holding as many as 25,000 supporters. It had 100 steps and towered above the Walton Breck Road behind the ground. The name came from a small hill in South Africa known as Spion Kop where in January 1900, during the Boer war, a battle left hundreds dead. Many of the soldiers killed came from Lancashire regiments with a strong contingent from Liverpool. The Liverpool Echo was the first to suggest calling it the Kop

1926  Outside-right Archie Rawlings left the reds to join Walsall, having struck ten times in 67 reds games since signing from Preston North End in March 1924, where he had won one England cap.

1934  Forward Jack Nipper Roberts moved on to Wigan Athletic. He only made one first team appearance after signing from Southport in May 1933. He was an all-round sportsman, even playing baseball for England. He became famous when he escaped from a prisoner-of-war camp in Italy, walking 400 miles to freedom despite a broken neck!

1973  Forward Alan Waddle signed from Halifax Town for £40,000. He only made 22 appearances in his four years at Anfield, netting just once, at Goodison Park in December 1973, as his route to the first team was usually blocked by Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, although he was on the bench for the European Cup Final in 1977. He moved on to Leicester City that September. His cousin Chris went on to great things with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique de Marseille and England.

1982 - Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup Finals in Spain after failing to win their last group game in Malaga, despite leading for 45 minutes. Skipper Graeme Souness scored a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with the USSR. Alan Hansen and future red John Wark also featured.

1993  German keeper Loris Karius was born in Biberach an der Riss. He signed for £4.7m from 1. FSV Mainz 05 in July 2016, taking over the number one shirt. He made 49 first-team appearances, keeping 22 clean sheets but making several high-profile errors, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022.

1996 - Anfield hosted a Euro 96 Quarter-final, with France and the Netherlands playing out a sterile goalless draw before the Dutch crashed out 5-4 on penalties, with Clarence Seedorf missing the decisive kick.

1996 - Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and future red Nick Barmby all played as England were held to a goalless draw by Spain at Wembley, before reaching the Semi-final 4-2 on penalties.

1998 - Michael Owen scored his first World Cup goal to draw England level against Romania in Toulouse. He later hit a post after England had gone behind again, but could not prevent them losing 2-1. Fellow red Paul Ince also played.

2006 - Craig Bellamy signed from Blackburn Rovers for £6m. His one season in his first spell in L4 was only a partial success, as he grabbed nine goals in 42 games, with his finest moment coming in the Camp Nou as he scored a crucial goal in our 2-1 victory to help us progress towards Athens. He moved on to West Ham United for £7.5m in July 2007, the Hammers record fee paid. However, he rejoined the reds in a free transfer from Manchester City in August 2011 for another season.

2006 - Harry Kewell netted a crucial goal as Australia held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in Stuttgart to reach the Second Round. This game saw referee Graham Poll give three yellow cards to Croatias Josip imunić, while two other players were dismissed. Milan Baro played on the same day as the Czech Republic lost 2-0 to Italy in Hamburg, as they too had a player sent off.

2008  Harry Kewell skippered Australia while winning his final cap as a reds player as they lost 1-0 to China in a World Cup qualifier in Sydney.

2013  Luis Alberto signed from Sevilla for £6.8m, for whom he had only played nine first-team games, although he had spent the previous campaign on loan with Barcelona B. He only played twelve times in his first season, with only two of these appearances being from the start, as he struggled to break through to the first team. He spent two seasons on loan back in Spain, before joining S.S. Lazio for 4m in August 2016.

2017  Forward Mohamed Salah agreed to sign from Roma for an initial 42m. He has scored a stunning 211 goals in 349 games across his first seven campaigns, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.


https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/numbers-mo-salahs-record-breaking-seven-years-lfc-so-far


2018  Xherdan Shaqiri netted as Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 in a group game in Russia, his last goal for his country before joining the reds.
On the same day, ex-red Philippe Coutinho scored in his third consecutive international as Brazil bet Costa Rica 2-0. Roberto Firmino, future red Alisson Becker .

2019  Roberto Firmino scored as Brazil thumped Peru 5-0 in a Copa América group game in São Paulo. Alisson Becker, Kamil Grabara, Naby Keïta, future red Arthur Melo and ex-red Philippe Coutinho all also played in internationals that day.

2022 - Sadio Mané was sold to Bayern München for an initial 32m, having struck 120 times in 269 outings and won the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup since arriving from Southampton for an initial £30m in June 2016.

2022 - Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah both featured for England Under-19s as they thumped Serbia 4-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Slovakia.

« Last Edit: June 22, 2024, 10:32:58 am by Boston Bosox »
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5641 on: June 23, 2024, 06:16:45 am »
June 23rd

June 23rd
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this day

Keith Burkinshaw (1935)

Signed On This Day

John Molyneux ( 1955 )
Iago Aspas ( 2013 )


1935 - Centre-half Keith Burkinshaw was born in Barnsley. He only made one senior reds appearance after signing from Denaby United in November 1953, against Port Vale in April 1955. The rest of his playing career was also fairly inconsequential, but he found greater success as a Manager, notably with Tottenham Hotspur between 1976 and 1984.

1955  Right-back John Molyneux signed from Chester for £5,500. He bagged three goals in 249 games, but did not survive Bill Shanklys early clear-out, returning to his former club in August 1962.

1996 - Future reds Patrik Berger and Vladimír micer both featured as the Czech Republic beat Portugal 1-0 at Villa Park to reach the Semi-final of Euro 96, where they were to face France. On the same day, future reds Markus Babbel and Christian Ziege both played as Germany beat Croatia 2-1 at Old Trafford to set up a Semi-final clash with the host nation.

1997 - Michael Owen netted the only goal of the game as England Under-20s beat Mexico in a World Championships Finals group game in Malaysia.

1998 - Future red Rigobert Song was sent off for the second World Cup in a row, in Cameroons 1-1 draw with Chile in Nantes as they ended up bottom of their group. He was winning his final cap as a Metz player.

2002 - It was announced that the second string would play their home matches at Chester Citys Deva Stadium, moving from Southports Haig Avenue ground. Chester chairman Stephen Vaughan said, This is a tremendous coup for Chester City Football Club, and it is an honour to have a working relationship with one of the leading club sides in European football. They have since moved on to play in several other venues in the North West.

2004 - Milan Baro scored in his fifth consecutive international, coming off the bench to net in a 2-1 defeat of Dietmar Hamanns Germany in a group game in Euro 2004 in Lisbon.

2005 - Alou Diarra left the reds to join Racing Club de Lens for £2m. He had arrived on a free transfer from Bayern München in July 2002 but spent all three seasons while on our books on loan back in France.

2008 - Enabling works officially began on the new stadium. However, work quickly ground to a halt and were subsequently shelved in favour of an expanded Anfield.

2012  Xabi Alonso struck twice while winning his hundredth cap, with one coming from the spot as Spain beat France 2-0 in the European Championships Finals Quarter-final in Donetsk. Fellow ex-reds Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres both also featured.

2013  Luis Suárez became Uruguays all-time top scorer with 36 goals, netting twice while playing his 67th game as they trounced Tahiti 8-0 in a Confederations Cup group game in Brazil, with team-mate Sebastián Coates also featuring.
Meanwhile, ex-red Fernando Torres came off the bench to net in Spains 3-0 defeat of Nigeria in the same section, with ex-red Álvaro Arbeloa
also in action. On the same day, skipper Conor Coady scored while winning his first cap for England Under-20s as they drew 2-2 with Iraq in a World Championship Finals group game in Turkey, with Jon Flanagan also making his debut at this level.

2013  Spanish forward Iago Aspas signed from Real Club Celta de Vigo for £7.7m. However, he only struck once in fifteen largely uninspiring outings, nine of those coming from off the bench. He returned to Spain with Sevilla on loan for a season before returning to Vigo for 5m in June 2015.

2015  Reserves keeper Danny Ward signed a new contract, going on to make three senior appearances the following season, as well as sitting on the bench 53 times before moving to Leicester City for £12.5m in July 2018. On the same day, ex-red Pepe Reina re-signed for SSC Napoli after a year at Bayern München.

2019  Liam Millar featured for Canada as they trounced Cuba 7-0 in their CONCACAF Gold Cup group game in the USA, while future red Luis Díaz played for Colombia as they beat Paraguay 1-0 in a Copa América group game in Brazil.

2021  Roberto Firmino scored his last goal as a reds player as Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a Copa América group game in Rio de Janeiro, with future red Luis Díaz also on target. Thiago Alcântara, Diogo Jota and ex-red Péter Gulácsi all featured in the European Championship Finals group stage that day.

2022  French centre-half Billy Koumetio joined Austria Wien on loan, but was recalled the following January after eleven senior outings.
 
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5642 on: June 23, 2024, 04:36:13 pm »
Lot to catch up on tomorrow. Incl self depreciation for euro 2004 again. Might make you laugh
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5643 on: June 24, 2024, 08:28:05 am »
June 24th
Games

2020 Crystal Palace ( Premier League ) Anfield 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL LINE _ UP
Alisson Becker,Trent Alexander Arnold ( Neco Williams 74' ),Joe Gomez,Virgil Van Dijk,Andy Robertson ( Harvey Elliott 84' ),Fabinho,Jordan Henderson ( Captain ) { Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 64' )Georginio Wijnaldum,Mohamed Salah,Roberto Firmino ( Takumi Minamino 74' ),Sadio Mane ( Naby Keita 84' )
CRYSTAL PALACE LINE - UP
Wayne Hennessey,Joel Ward,Gary Cahill,Mamadou Sakho,Patrick van Aanholt,James McCarthy,Andros Townsend,James McArthur ( Jairo Riedewald 66' )Cheikhou Kouyaté ( Luka Milivojevic 66' ),Wilfred Zaha ( Max Meyer 15' )Jordan Ayew ( Brandon Pierrick Keutcha 84' )
Won 4 - 0
LIVERPOOL GOALS (ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Trent Alexander-Arnold 23'( Free Kick Won By Virgil Van Dijk ), Mohamed Salah 44' (Fabinho Tavarez), Fabinho Tavarez 55' (Andy Robertson), Sadio Mané 69' (Mohamed Salah)
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Crystal palace manager: Roy Hodgson
Referee: Atkinson M
Attendance: Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 2 - 0
League position after match: 1
Game number: 5735
League game number: 4593
LFC played towards Kop: Second half


Events

Born On This Day

George Pither (1899)
Luis Garcia ( 1978 )
Darwin Nunez ( 1999 )
Luke Chambers ( 2004 )

Passed Away on This Day

Douglas Dick ( 1940 )
Micki Roque ( 2012 )


1978 - Luis García was born in Badalona in Spain. He settled into life in England quickly, and struck thirty times in 121 games, including five in our glorious Champions League campaign in 2005, before returning to his homeland to re-join Club Atlético de Madrid for around £4m in July 2007. He had also helped us to claim the UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.

1994 - Future red Rigobert Song was dismissed as Cameroon lost 3-0 to Brazil in Palo Alto, becoming the youngest player ever to see red in the World Cup Finals. He was sent off again in the World Cup almost exactly four years later to complete an unwanted double.

1994 - Ex-red John Aldridge netted the Republic of Irelands consolation as they lost 2-1 to Mexico in their World Cup group encounter in Orlando. Future reds Phil Babb and Jason McAteer also played, as did ex-reds Ray Houghton and Steve Staunton. This was Irelands 300th full international match.

1999  Uruguayan forward Darwin Núñez was born in Artigas. He signed from SL Benfica for an initial £64m earlier this month.

2004  Left-back Luke Chambers was born in Preston. He signed pro terms in July 2021, having been with the Academy at the age of six.

2004 - Michael Owen opened the scoring in Englands Quarter-final against host nation Portugal at the European Championships in Lisbon. The game was tied at 1-1 after ninety minutes, and then 2-2 after extra time. Owen also scored in the penalty shoot-out that Portugal won 6-5. This was his final international as a reds player, with Steven Gerrard and ex-red David James also featuring.

2012  Ex-reds centre-half Miki Roqué died of cancer aged just 23. He was part of the victorious FA Youth Cup winning side in 2005 and made his senior debut in our Champions League defeat at Galatasaray in December 2006, but was released in June 2009 after spending much of his time out on loan.

2014  Steven Gerrard won his 114th and final cap as England were held to a goalless draw by Costa Rica in their final, dead rubber World Cup group game in Belo Horizonte. Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge and future red James Milner also featured for Roy Hodgsons side, with Adam Lallana making his last appearance as a Southampton player.
On the same day, Luis Suárez won his last cap as a reds player, biting Giorgio Chiellini as Uruguay beat Italy 1-0 in Natal, with Mario Balotelli playing for the last time while with AC Milan. Kolo Touré also represented his country that day.

2015  Forward Roberto Firmino agreed to sign from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim for an initial £21m, with the deal being finalised the following month. He netted 111 times in 362 outings, helping us to clinch the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and FA Community Shield before moving on in the summer of 2023.

2018  Sadio Mané scored while captaining Senegal as they drew 2-2 with Japan in a World Cup group stage game in Russia.
On the same day, Jordan Henderson and ex-red Raheem Sterling both featured in Englands 6-1 thumping of Panama .

2020  We thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 behind closed doors at Anfield as we edged closer to our nineteenth League title. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a free-kick with Mohamed Salah also on target before the break. Fabinho and Sadio Mané completed the scoring in the second half. This result meant that Manchester City had to beat Chelsea the following day to delay the inevitable.

2021   Irish number two keeper Caoimhín Kelleher signed a new contract, keeping fifteen clean sheets in 47 senior games to the end of the 2023/24 season, scoring the decisive penalty as we claimed the League Cup at Wembley in February 2022, also helping us to claim the same trophy two years later.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5644 on: June 24, 2024, 11:22:12 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 23, 2024, 06:16:45 am
June 23rd

2004 - Milan Baro scored in his fifth consecutive international, coming off the bench to net in a 2-1 defeat of Dietmar Hamanns Germany in a group game in Euro 2004 in Lisbon.

Czech republic were great in that tournament, they won every game in that group against Germany, Holland and Latvia, I had Baros at 50/1 I think for top scorer so I was getting excited as he was up to 3 goals. I had another good win that day as there was an offer for the Czechs to beat Germany and Holland to beat Latvia at 4/1, Czechs were through but it was a poor Germany team so it was like free money.

As I said the other day I had a self depreciating story which I will tell for a laugh at my expense.

Me and a few lads decided we were starting our own football team, we entered a league. The league was due to start in September, its only June so obviously we are in pre season and trying to piece it all together. So about a week before this night we had our first training session.

Straight away one lad
"I know a guy who plays for a team and they will play us in a friendly if yous want"

We were all like
"no"
"we need games"
"yeah but we have no manager yet, we have had one training session, we dont even have any kit"

2 days later
"Lads I organised a friendly for next week against my mates team"
"for fucks sake we told you no, how good are they?"
"really good, they were promoted up 2 leagues last year they were that good"
"jesus"

We have about 12 players, a manager who has not showed up to training yet, game was probably about 730pm, I was leaving work at 5 and me and a few others actually only picked up the new jersies on the way home from work.

same fella who organised the friendly also decides to order 1 xl and the rest medium, we were in our late teens and early 20s so we were going out a lot more and a few bellies were appearing, especially mine as I had a groin injury for 9 months at this point that constantly flared up every time I tried to come back, I have had one proper training session over a few months and not training as hard as I used too so again more amateur hour stuff.

Game starts, we are totally pulled apart left right and centre, 5-1

Oh and that was half time. Second half into the breeze and its shooting practice for them. Hilariously we bitch about a handball for a penalty for us and we dont get it (because we might just pull it back to 11-2 instead of 11-1). In the end the referee a few minutes later gave us a penalty for no reason, somebody shoulder to shoulder 30 yards from goal and a penalty.

However we are absolutely battered, the whole second half it just felt like we were picking it out of the net. Apparently someone timing it said the ref just blew up after about 75 minutes. "final score 13-2" hmmm it was at least 17, genuinely we have lost count

The manager who finally bothered showing up never appeared again, couldnt even be bothered telling us

2 players handed in their notice

Start as you mean to go on so
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5645 on: June 24, 2024, 11:34:09 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 24, 2024, 08:28:05 am
June 24th


2004 - Michael Owen opened the scoring in Englands Quarter-final against host nation Portugal at the European Championships in Lisbon. The game was tied at 1-1 after ninety minutes, and then 2-2 after extra time. Owen also scored in the penalty shoot-out that Portugal won 6-5. This was his final international as a reds player, with Steven Gerrard and ex-red David James also featuring.


2020  We thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 behind closed doors at Anfield as we edged closer to our nineteenth League title. Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a free-kick with Mohamed Salah also on target before the break. Fabinho and Sadio Mané completed the scoring in the second half. This result meant that Manchester City had to beat Chelsea the following day to delay the inevitable.


2004- Was stuck in work but won a few bob, Me Dad had a rare flutter, 5er at 7/1 for Owen for first goal. I had a bet on Portugal to win on penalties, 10er at 14/1, someone in the pub claimed they won a massive amount. It sounded barely believable but it was allegedly something like Owen first goal, game to end 2-2, Portuguese keeper to score the winning penalty, supposedly won a 5 figure sum. Sounds a bit like "didnt happen of the year"

2020- Height of lockdown we batter Palace 4-0, every goal lovely, especially Trent and Fabinho. We were flying, the result left Liverpool a whopping 23 points clear of Man City. City had 8 games left and only 24 points left.

The Mrs was even wondering if this was the year
me "we will win it"
her "are you sure"

me "we are 23 points clear so City have to win all 8 of their games and they wont, and even if they do we need one win from 7 games or even two draws, pretty much have to lose every game, and we wont. It is only a matter of time, we will win, it is just a case of when."

After 30 years, I could smell it , I could taste it, After all this time it was just one night away
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5646 on: June 24, 2024, 03:47:55 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 24, 2024, 11:22:12 am
Czech republic were great in that tournament, they won every game in that group against Germany, Holland and Latvia, I had Baros at 50/1 I think for top scorer so I was getting excited as he was up to 3 goals. I had another good win that day as there was an offer for the Czechs to beat Germany and Holland to beat Latvia at 4/1, Czechs were through but it was a poor Germany team so it was like free money.

As I said the other day I had a self depreciating story which I will tell for a laugh at my expense.

Me and a few lads decided we were starting our own football team, we entered a league. The league was due to start in September, its only June so obviously we are in pre season and trying to piece it all together. So about a week before this night we had our first training session.

Straight away one lad
"I know a guy who plays for a team and they will play us in a friendly if yous want"

We were all like
"no"
"we need games"
"yeah but we have no manager yet, we have had one training session, we dont even have any kit"

2 days later
"Lads I organised a friendly for next week against my mates team"
"for fucks sake we told you no, how good are they?"
"really good, they were promoted up 2 leagues last year they were that good"
"jesus"

We have about 12 players, a manager who has not showed up to training yet, game was probably about 730pm, I was leaving work at 5 and me and a few others actually only picked up the new jersies on the way home from work.

same fella who organised the friendly also decides to order 1 xl and the rest medium, we were in our late teens and early 20s so we were going out a lot more and a few bellies were appearing, especially mine as I had a groin injury for 9 months at this point that constantly flared up every time I tried to come back, I have had one proper training session over a few months and not training as hard as I used too so again more amateur hour stuff.

Game starts, we are totally pulled apart left right and centre, 5-1

Oh and that was half time. Second half into the breeze and its shooting practice for them. Hilariously we bitch about a handball for a penalty for us and we dont get it (because we might just pull it back to 11-2 instead of 11-1). In the end the referee a few minutes later gave us a penalty for no reason, somebody shoulder to shoulder 30 yards from goal and a penalty.

However we are absolutely battered, the whole second half it just felt like we were picking it out of the net. Apparently someone timing it said the ref just blew up after about 75 minutes. "final score 13-2" hmmm it was at least 17, genuinely we have lost count

The manager who finally bothered showing up never appeared again, couldnt even be bothered telling us

2 players handed in their notice

Start as you mean to go on so





Oh Dear , Never Mind

You Had the guts to play and did score a couple of goals

Also No Proper Training

Sorry You Lost
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5647 on: June 24, 2024, 03:55:46 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 24, 2024, 11:34:09 am

2004- Was stuck in work but won a few bob, Me Dad had a rare flutter, 5er at 7/1 for Owen for first goal. I had a bet on Portugal to win on penalties, 10er at 14/1, someone in the pub claimed they won a massive amount. It sounded barely believable but it was allegedly something like Owen first goal, game to end 2-2, Portuguese keeper to score the winning penalty, supposedly won a 5 figure sum. Sounds a bit like "didnt happen of the year"

2020- Height of lockdown we batter Palace 4-0, every goal lovely, especially Trent and Fabinho. We were flying, the result left Liverpool a whopping 23 points clear of Man City. City had 8 games left and only 24 points left.

The Mrs was even wondering if this was the year
me "we will win it"
her "are you sure"




me "we are 23 points clear so City have to win all 8 of their games and they wont, and even if they do we need one win from 7 games or even two draws, pretty much have to lose every game, and we wont. It is only a matter of time, we will win, it is just a case of when."

After 30 years, I could smell it , I could taste it, After all this time it was just one night away



Re 2004 Yeah Sounds like a Tall Story


Re 2020  Amazing Season Never To be Repeated 
Thought Covid Had done For Us For A While
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5648 on: June 24, 2024, 04:26:36 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 24, 2024, 03:47:55 pm




Oh Dear , Never Mind

You Had the guts to play and did score a couple of goals

Also No Proper Training

Sorry You Lost
The team stuck around for 3 years, I gave it 18 months, it took up a hell of a lot of time, I only put up with it the first season as I played every week and I thought after a year we will learn, maybe get a new manager and some new players

We did but sadly the manager kinda mucked us around and ended up leaving, hardly ever showed up and we would often goes weeks without hearing from him.

We had some new players the year after but none in my position and yet I wasnt playing any more, its not as if we were doing well after I stopped playing either. Just before xmas I had enough, It was a bit of a joke and I had given it enough.

Just to illustrate how bad it could be, first game after I left, they started a game with 9 players, ref ended the match after about an hour by which time they were 7-0 down.

Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 24, 2024, 03:55:46 pm


Re 2004 Yeah Sounds like a Tall Story


Re 2020  Amazing Season Never To be Repeated 
Thought Covid Had done For Us For A While

It was a mental season, just a pity we didnt have anyone there to celebrate

We could have had the league won in March

Was actually gonna meet Barney from here for a game where it looked like we would do it, it was Patricks weekend I think, we were supposed to play Palace on a saturday evening and then covid got in the way
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5649 on: June 25, 2024, 07:18:18 am »
June 25th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this day

Danny McRorie (1906)
Russell Crossley (1927)
Craig Johnston (1960)
Jamie Redknapp (1973)

Signed On This Day

Simon Mignolet ( 2013 )

Sold On This Day

Ted Parry ( 1926 )
Elisha Scott (1934)

Passed Away On This Day

Tom Cooper ( 1940 )

1906 - Outside-right Danny McRorie was born in Glasgow. He bagged six goals in 35 reds games after signing from Morton in November 1930. He moved on to Rochdale in October 1933.

1926  Welsh full-back Ted Parry moved on to Walsall. He had signed from Colwyn Bay United in February 1921, playing thirteen games.

1927 - Keeper Russell Crossley was born in Hebden Bridge in Yorkshire. He joined the reds from Army football twenty years later but made just 73 appearances in his seven seasons at Anfield.

1934 - Legendary keeper Elisha Scott left Anfield to become Player/Manager for Belfast Celtic, after 22 years with the club. He had arrived at Liverpool after being rejected by Everton for being too small and went on to play 468 times for the reds, winning the League title in 1922 and 1923. During those two seasons he only conceded 61 goals in 81 games. He was one of the first players to inspire a Kop chant  the simple Lisha, Lisha.

1940 - Liverpool & England international right-back Tommy Cooper was killed in a road accident while with the military police. He had played 160 times for the reds after signing from Derby County for £7,500 in December 1934, as well as becoming club captain. An inquiry into his death led to the ruling that all Army despatch riders had to wear crash helmets.

1950 - Defender Laurie Hughes made his England debut against Chile in Rio de Janeiro, becoming the first red to appear in the World Cup Finals. England won the game 2-0, with goals from Blackpools Stan Mortensen and Wilf Mannion of Middlesbrough.

1960 - Craig Johnston was born in Johannesburg in South Africa. The Aussie battler arrived from Middlesbrough for a club record £650,000 fee in April 1981 and grabbed forty goals, including one in the 1986 FA Cup Final, in 271 reds games. He won the European Cup, five League titles, the FA Cup and two League Cups in his time at Anfield.

1973 - Jamie Redknapp was born in Barton-on-Sea, Hampshire. He struck 41 times in his 308 first-team appearances after signing from Bournemouth in June 1990. Although he only won one winners medal in his time at Anfield, the Coca Cola Cup in 1995, he was a popular member of the squad, and was club captain during the historic treble season of 2000/01, going up to lift the FA Cup at the Millennium Stadium with Robbie Fowler. He retired from the game in June 2005 after brief spells with Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton and is now a regular on Sky Sports.

1982 - Both Phil Neal and Phil Thompson played as England beat Kuwait 1-0 in Bilbao, to progress to the second stage of the Finals in Spain.

1990 - Ray Houghton, Steve Staunton and ex-reds John Aldridge and Kevin Sheedy all played as the Republic of Irelands Second Round game against Romania ended goalless in Genoa after extra time. Houghton and Sheedy both registered in the subsequent penalty shoot-out, as the Irish made it through to the Quarter-finals.

2001  Forward Bobby Duncan was born in Whiston. He joined from Manchester City in August 2018, moving on to Fiorentina for 2m thirteen months later.

2001 - Reds starlet David Raven was one of four youngsters chosen to join the PFA/Adidas Platinum group, an initiative aimed at nurturing the best young talent in the country. Previous beneficiaries of this scheme had included future red Jermaine Pennant.

2002 - Dietmar Hamann won his 45th cap as Germany beat South Korea 1-0 to reach the World Cup Final. He therefore became the first red since Sir Roger Hunt in 1966 to qualify for the biggest football game of them all.

2002 - El-Hadji Diouf officially signed from Racing Club de Lens for £10m. He scored just six times in eighty reds appearances before joining Bolton Wanderers in June 2005 for £4.5m, after a season-long loan spell.

2011  Thiago Alcântara struck as Spain Under-21s beat Switzerland 2-0 in the European Championships Final in Denmark, with fellow future red Xherdan Shaqiri on the losing side.
On the same day, Jack Dunn and Brad Smith both played for England Under-17s as they beat Uruguay 2-0 in a World Championship Finals group game in Mexico.

2013  Our Belgian keeper Simon Mignolet signed from Sunderland for £9m. He kept 65 clean sheets in 204 senior outings, making a string of top-class saves as we finished second in the League in his first campaign. However, his subsequent five seasons were more mixed and he moved on to Club Brugge for an initial reported £6.4m in August 2019.

2017  Emre Can played in a Confederations Cup group game in Russia as Germany beat Cameroon 3-1.

2020  We clinched the League title for the nineteenth time as Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 at Stamford Bridge, leaving us with an unassailable 23-point lead at the top of the table

2022 - Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah both played for England Under-19s as they beat Israel 1-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Slovakia.

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,643
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5650 on: June 25, 2024, 07:38:15 am »
Champions!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5651 on: June 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 28, 2012, 03:21:40 pm



A post on the famous match in 1990 between Ireland and Romania, there will be another one later for 2020
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5652 on: June 25, 2024, 02:57:24 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 25, 2024, 12:22:48 pm
A post on the famous match in 1990 between Ireland and Romania, there will be another one later for 2020

Fantastic Post
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5653 on: June 25, 2024, 03:27:01 pm »
The day was finally here, I wondered for years what it would feel like.

30 bloody years I waited, you envision your dream scenario. You are in the stadium, the place erupts, you are there in the ground for 2 hours after and you drink the city of Liverpool dry.

Or you are with your mates and the pint glasses go everywhere, you hug relentlessly and proceed to get arsehole drunk.

You are at home and you are in bits nervous then in the last minute Mo Salah or someone smashes home and we win the league by one point with a 1-0 win over some bitter rival.

But like a supermarket thats run out of steak, chicken and beef you just end up taking what you can get. We had come close before and enough was enough, it was our time.

Having amassed a 25 point lead at one stage it seemed nothing would stop us this time, it was even possible we could have won the league on St. Patricks weekend we were so far ahead. Covid had other ideas, the whole world stopped, and so did football.

I actually didnt mind covid, I saved a fortune, no longer driving 650 miles a week from work, work from home is a god send, I save nearly 100 a week on fuel, I cant go for a pint, a meal, or even a coffee or take away. The off licence is still open thank god!

I just had a funny feeling this would be the day, it was a case of when not if, as I said yesterday City were 23 points behind with only 24 available, one slip and it was done. Even if they won all 8 games we only needed two points from 7 games to win it, you could have played me and we would still win it.

I spent most of the day clearing weeds in the garden, it was hard enough work and the bloody hayfever was a bastard, but I had a feeling, Chelsea had won that fixture the year before and City arent as strong this time, they wont go hell for leather, Chelsea have 4th place in sight. Just a draw will do, the brother in law comes around, both of us were to stay in a hotel around the time we could have won the league, we had plans to buy champagne, instead the off licence champagne will have to do, I have a good feeling about tonight I tell him as we note how chilled the champagne is.

I put the kid to bed, shake of the hayfever and game is on, just before half time two city players collide on the half way line, Christian Pulisic steams clear and finishes! 1-0 to Chelsea, now the excitement is building, 30 years of waiting, now I am just an hour away. This could be the day, this could be the day. 10 minutes into the second half, Kevin De Bruyne rifles in a superb equalizer, argh, here comes the City Express. They hit the bar, Chelsea are hanging on but they are getting the odd break, ok the league is as good as over but come on, make it official please.

Suddenly a goal mouth scramble involving Tammy Abraham, its off the line, that was it? Wait hang on, replay, thats a fucking handball. Penalty yes, red card and all, if this goes in this is it, there is now surely no way back. Willian scores, I note the irony, 6 years earlier it was he who scored to seal a 2-0 win over us for Chelsea that cost us the title, now he has the goal that could seal it for us.

The minutes tick away, pace the living room, so close, so close now. This is the moment I have waited for, for 30 years, I turn off the internet on my phone. I want to see it live, not with an IPTV 40 seconds behind. PEEP PEEP PEEEEEEEEEP. The final whistle. Chelsea 2 Man City 1.

They cant catch us now, we cut to scenes where Liverpool players are allowed meet up, they hug and celebrate, The moment is here, I sink to my knees to take it all in. 30 years later I finally can say we are champions. 80% of the champagne saved is sprayed around the back garden like a formula 1  winner. It tastes so good I regret not spraying cheaper stuff but you might as well go all out.

I say on social media that night as I sit back and realise Liverpool are current holders of the champions league, the European super cup, the world club cup and the Premier league. Wow Wow Wow.
it was always about this league title, it is finally here, I apologise to no one, I am going to get pissed
Oh that I did, whatever beer, wine, prosecco and whatever else I could find, I am not going to bed, in the words of Mark Hanna from the wolf of wall street I am drinking until I
pass the fuck out.
I will watch highlights and interviews 20 times if I want. Kenny Dalglish is being interviewed, Jurgen Klopp is in tears. Everyone of them heroes, I wake up god knows what time on the couch, I spend most of the next day in a hungover haze, but I finally can say we are league champions.

May have been no crowd or dramatic late winner, but it feels so good.
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5654 on: June 25, 2024, 09:09:49 pm »
Love That Story Paul
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5655 on: June 26, 2024, 08:56:20 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 26th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Signed On This Day

Ronny Rosenthal ( 1990 )
Glen Johnson ( 2009 )

Sold On This Day

Stig Inge Bjornebye (2000)


1920 - Ephraim Longworth played for England as they beat South Africa 3-0 in an FA Tour game in Johannesburg.

1966 - Reds stalwart Ian Callaghan won the first of his four full England caps in their 3-0 friendly win in Finland, just prior to the World Cup Finals. Clubmate Roger Hunt netted one of the goals.

1990 - Israeli forward Ronnie Rosenthal was signed from Belgian club Standard de Liège for £1m after having been on loan for several months. He netted a total of 22 times in his 97 first-team games for the reds.

1996  Future reds Patrik Berger and Vladimír micer both featured as the Czech Republic beat France 6-5 on penalties after a goalless two hours at Old Trafford to reach the Final. Berger was amongst those who successfully converted in the shoot-out. That same day, Steve McManaman and future reds Markus Babbel, Paul Ince and Christian Ziege all featured as Germany knocked England out at Wembley to join the Czechs in the Final. The game ended 1-1 after extra time, with Ziege amongst the scorers in the shoot-out.

1997 - Jamie Carragher netted for England Under-20s as they lost 2-1 to Argentina in the Quarter-final of the World Championships Finals in Malaysia.

1998  Paul Ince, Steve McManaman and Michael Owen all played as England beat Colombia 2-0 in Lens, to qualify for the Second Round of the World Cup Finals.

2000 - Norwegian left-back Stig Inge Bjørnebye was sold to Blackburn Rovers for £300,000, having struck four times in 184 appearances after signing from Rosenborg BK for £600,000 in December 1992. Stig said, Its great to be here and to team up again with Graeme Souness. He only managed 67 games for Rovers before having to retire following a serious eye injury.

2003  Cameroons Marc-Vivien Foe died during Cameroons 1-0 defeat of Colombia in their Confederations Cup Semi-final in Lyon. Ex-red Rigobert Song played in this game. Meanwhile, future red Djibril Cissé appeared as France beat Turkey 3-2 at the Stade de France to also reach the Final.

2008  Xabi Alonso and Fernando Torres both featured as Spain thumped Russia 3-0 to reach the Final of the European Championships in Vienna.

2009  Future red James Milner played as England Under-21s beat Sweden on penalties after their European Championships Semi-final ended 3-3 in Gothenburg, having let a three-goal lead slip. Milner missed his spot-kick in the shoot-out. However, they were thumped 4-0 by Germany in the Final three days later.

2009  Right-back Glen Johnson signed from Portsmouth for £17.5m. He bagged nine goals in 200 outings before leaving the club to join Stoke City in July 2015, helping us to claim the League Cup in 2012 as well as consolidating his position as an England regular.

2012 - Terry McDermott was appointed Assistant Manager of Birmingham City, under Lee Clark, whom he had previously worked with at Huddersfield Town.

2013  Luis Suárez was on the losing side to host nation Brazil as they bowed out of the tournament 2-1 at the Semi-final stage in Belo Horizonte. On the same day, Conor Coady skippered England Under-20s in their 1-1 draw with Chile in a World Championship Finals group game in Turkey.

2014  Luis Suárez was given a worldwide ban from all football-related activities for four months after being found guilty of biting Italys Giorgio Chiellini in a World Cup group game in Brazil two days earlier. He was also banned for nine international matches and fined £66,000.

2014  Spanish forward Luis Alberto joined Málaga on loan after making just twelve appearances since signing from Sevilla for £6.8m in June 2013. He netted twice in twenty outings for Los Boquerones.

2015  Reserves keeper Danny Ward joined Aberdeen on loan, where he impressed in 29 first-team appearances before returning to Anfield.

2019  Mohamed Salah netted as Egypt beat DR Congo 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Finals group game in Cairo. Meanwhile, Naby Keïta played as Guinea lost 1-0 to Nigeria in Alexandria.

2021  Harry Wilson was sent off while winning his last cap as a reds player as Wales were thumped 4-0 by Denmark in a Round of 16 meeting in Amsterdam, with Neco Williams and ex-reds Joe Allen and Danny Ward also featuring.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5656 on: June 26, 2024, 10:42:47 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on June 25, 2024, 09:09:49 pm
Love That Story Paul
thanks, often wondered if I would ever see that day

1996- England were unlucky that night, both semi finals went to penalties

I remember big news in Ireland that day, I hadnt heard of her until then but Veronica Guerin was a crime journalist who pulled no punches, however her bravery in reporting cost her her life as on the way home from work that day she followed home and brutally murdered, shot up to 6 times at point blank range
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,643
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5657 on: June 26, 2024, 10:44:20 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 26, 2024, 10:42:47 am
thanks, often wondered if I would ever see that day

1996- England were unlucky that night, both semi finals went to penalties

I remember big news in Ireland that day, I hadnt heard of her until then but Veronica Guerin was a crime journalist who pulled no punches, however her bravery in reporting cost her her life as on the way home from work that day she followed home and brutally murdered, shot up to 6 times at point blank range

England hit the post in extra time (would have been a Golden Goal) and then that agonising one with Gascoigne not quite getting on the end of what would have been a tap in from 2 yards out.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5658 on: June 26, 2024, 10:50:58 am »
Yeah Darren Anderton practically missed an open goal

Gazza's one sticks out, he briefly hesitates as it looks like Andy Kopke in goal will get a touch and had Gazza not hesitated he scores. Its probably one of the most memorable misses of all time
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,643
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5659 on: June 26, 2024, 10:53:26 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 26, 2024, 10:50:58 am
Yeah Darren Anderton practically missed an open goal

Gazza's one sticks out, he briefly hesitates as it looks like Andy Kopke in goal will get a touch and had Gazza not hesitated he scores. Its probably one of the most memorable misses of all time

I think Germany hit the post or bar in extra time as well. It was a real humdinger. England played well but Germany were equally as good I think. Could have gone either way.

Remember watching that in a pub with schoolmates, having just finished my A Level. Was one of the last tournaments (maybe 98 too) when I felt gutted about England losing. Especially as the final felt winnable with the Czechs knocking out France in the other semi final.
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5660 on: June 26, 2024, 11:06:28 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 26, 2024, 10:53:26 am
I think Germany hit the post or bar in extra time as well. It was a real humdinger. England played well but Germany were equally as good I think. Could have gone either way.

Remember watching that in a pub with schoolmates, having just finished my A Level. Was one of the last tournaments (maybe 98 too) when I felt gutted about England losing. Especially as the final felt winnable with the Czechs knocking out France in the other semi final.
They had a goal disallowed for what looked a soft push although to be fair the whistle had gone just before the header so the England players all stopped.

Was typical of the Germans not to buckle and just be their efficient almost robotic like self.

You would definitely think England would have taken down the Czech republic although they were no pushover to be fair
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5661 on: June 27, 2024, 05:02:17 am »
June 27th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Signed On This Day

Sepp Van Den Berg ( 2019 )

Sold On This Day

Rafael Camacho ( 2019 )

Passed Away On This Day

Alf West ( 1944 )
Max Thompson ( 2023 )


1990 - John Barnes, Steve McMahon and future red Mark Wright all played as England beat Belgium 1-0 in Bologna to reach the Quarter-finals.

1998 - Stig Inge Bjørnebye and Øyvind Leonhardsen both featured in Norways 1-0 defeat by Italy in Marseille in the Second Round.

1999 - It was announced that Sammy Lee was considering quitting Anfield to become Assistant Manager to new Sheffield United boss Adrian Heath. Fortunately, the move fell through, and Sammy remained at Anfield for another five years. It was also revealed that Paul Ince was available for transfer for a fee of £1m. He moved on to Middlesbrough a month later. Meanwhile, the Department of Employment granted work permits for Vladimír micer and Stéphane Henchoz, ahead of their official signings.

2002  El-Hadji Diouf was named as one of ten candidates for the Adidas Golden Ball Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player at the World Cup. The nominees were selected by the Technical Study Group of FIFA, with the top three to be selected by representatives of the media. One of the voters, ex-French boss Aimé Jacquet, said, His position in the ten nominees is a symbol of this World Cup. I am very impressed by him. He played in France last season and was very good.

2004 - Milan Baro scored in his sixth consecutive international, grabbing a brace as the Czech Republic beat future red Christian Poulsens Denmark 3-0 in the Quarter-final of the European Championships in Porto.

2006 - Xabi Alonso, Luis García and future red Fernando Torres all featured as Spain lost 3-1 to France in the Second Round of the World Cup Finals in Hanover.

2007 - It was announced that Piet Hamberg would take over as Academy Technical Manager in July. The former Ajax player joined from Grasshoppers of Zurich.
Rafael Benítez said, We have had some very good reports about Piet and he will bring great experience to the new role. However, he left this role after just two years.

2007 - Carlsberg extended its partnership as Official Club Sponsor for a further three years to the end of the 2009/10 season.

2012  Xabi Alonso converted a penalty in a shoot-out after Spain and Portugals European Championships Finals Semi-final ended goalless after extra time. Fellow ex-reds Álvaro Arbeloa and Raul Meireles both also featured.

2013  Spain beat Italy 7-6 on penalties after a goalless two hours in their Confederations Cup Semi-final in Brazil, with ex-red Alberto Aquilani converting his spot-kick. Ex-reds Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres both featured for the winning side. On the same day, Suso featured as Spain Under-20s beat France 2-1 in a World Championship Finals group game in Turkey, while future red Tiago Ilori played as Portugal thumped Cuba 5-0 in the same competition.

2014  Sammy Lee was announced as Assistant Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, to be working under Sami Hyypiä. However, he changed his mind, joining Southampton just two days later.

2019  Centre-half Sepp van den Berg joined the reds from PEC Zwolle for an initial £1.3m.
On the same day, midfielder Abdi Sharif signed as a professional, while winger Rafael Camacho moved back to Sporting Clube de Portugal for £5m, after just two first-team games since arriving three years earlier.

2021 - Gini Wijnaldum won his last cap as a reds player as the Netherlands lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their Round of 16 tie in the European Championships in Budapest. On the same day, Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino all played as Brazil drew 1-1 with Ecuador in a Copa América group game in Goiânia, while Diogo Jota featured as Portugal lost 1-0 to Belgium as they crashed out of the European Championship Finals in Seville.

2023  Liverpool-born centre-half Max Thompson died. He became the clubs youngest ever player in May 1974, aged seventeen years and 129 days, standing in for John Toshack four days after the FA Cup had been won in 1974, having only turned pro four months earlier. He only made one more senior appearance, moving on to Blackpool for £80,000 in February 1978.


Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5662 on: June 27, 2024, 08:59:21 am »
1990- Platt would effectively replace McMahon for the rest of the tournament, Barnes also incorrectly had a lovely goal disallowed.  One of the better Italia 90 games, Belgium were a bit unlucky with Jan Ceulemans and Enzo Scifo both hitting the post.

1999- I dont recall any of that but do recall I watched the French Grand Prix, won by Jordan's Heinz Harald Frentzen. I was a big Jordan fan back then, the race started dry but then the rain came down. Jordan elected to fuel their car heavy when switching to wet tyres and it paid off as other teams didnt fuel up thinking it would dry out and they would be back in the pits later to switch back to dries and they could refuel again. However the rain stayed down and Jordans gamble paid off, as others pitted, Frentzen stayed out and won the race.

2004- One of the few euro 2004 games I got to look at. As I said I had a bet on the Czechs, they swept Denmark aside and were looking good especially as they would avoid France who were eliminated by Greece, it was expected the Czechs would sweep Greece aside in the semi and set up a lovely final against Portugal.

and again I had a bet on Baros for top scorer, worth a potential 193. It was looking nailed on now

2012- There was some controversy about Ronaldo wanting the last penalty or something. I got home from football that night and my god, 6 a side, we usually played for an hour, but as the crowd on after us didnt show up we played an extra half hour. I still remember a few minutes of the match left, having thrown myself in front of a ball to stop a certain goal about 6 times in 2 minutes we finally regained possession after a mad scramble. My legs are totally gone, two team mates on the right wing in acres of space, I roll the ball 6 yards in front of them. Of course they are two lazy fuckers, they just stand moaning it isnt to their feet so dont bother running. we concede a goal a few seconds later, me again trying to frantically to win the ball back, them two still standing in the same spot.

me "nice one lads, I do all that and you waste it because you wont run 6 yards"

It was an absolutely boiling night, I honestly thought after the 90 minutes I would collapse, to make matters worse every time I stopped to get a drink an attack would start against my team and I wouldnt be able to get any water on. Just for good measure when the match ended, someone stole my water
"Can I have a sip, I forgot mine"

Hands it back empty, If I had the energy I would have thumped him.

I must have lost at least half a stone in that game. And it gets better, I had another match the next day less than 24 hours later, 4 a side on a 5 side pitch, the extra running was another killer. I must have been at fault for about 10 goals, legs were totally gone, couldnt even sprint.

2013- That Italy Spain game finished 0-0, but I recall it being a fantastic match, my facebook memory confirms so


Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,643
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5663 on: June 27, 2024, 09:03:41 am »
I have no recollection of Piet Hamberg, the academy director who joined in 2007! Maybe there was less chat around the youth setup back then!
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5664 on: June 27, 2024, 09:34:27 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on June 27, 2024, 09:03:41 am
I have no recollection of Piet Hamberg, the academy director who joined in 2007! Maybe there was less chat around the youth setup back then!
Yeah reading through that post, I was thinking that is a very forgettable name
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5665 on: June 27, 2024, 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on June 27, 2024, 09:34:27 am
Yeah reading through that post, I was thinking that is a very forgettable name


 ;D
Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5666 on: June 27, 2024, 09:51:46 pm »
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 28th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born On This Day

Joe Keetley ( 1897 )

Signed On This Day

Mikel Dominguez ( 2007 )
Sadio Mane ( 2016 )

Sold on This Day

Tommy McLeod ( 1951 )
Takumi Minamino ( 2022 )

Passed Away On This Day

Bill Cunningham ( 1934 )


1897 - Joe Keetley was born in Derby, going on to play League football like eight of his ten brothers. He signed from Accrington Stanley in November 1923 for £1,200 and struck twice in nine reds games before moving to Wolverhampton Wanderers in May 1925.

1951  Scottish left-winger Tommy McLeod signed for Chesterfield. He had joined the reds from the Army in October 1945, but only made seven senior appearances.

1988  Bulgarian keeper Nikolay Mihaylov was born in Sofia. He signed from Levski Sofia in July 2007, but work permit problems meant that he spent his reds career on loan with Twente in the Netherlands before joining them permanently for 1.8m in February 2010.

2002 - Ex-red Joey Jones was made an ambassador of Wrexham Football Club. In addition to his existing role as reserve team coach, he was also appointed Head of Youth Development. Wrexham boss Denis Smith said, It would not be Wrexham Football Club without Joey around and so it was important that he stayed with us.

2002 - New signing El-Hadji Diouf was named in FIFAs sixteen-strong all-star World Cup team.

2004 - Steven Gerrard gave a press conference to announce that he would not be leaving Anfield to join Chelsea, as had been much touted during the Euro 2004 tournament. The last three or four weeks have been really confusing and for the first time in my career I thought about moving on. But I have gone with the decision that is in my heart and that is to stay with Liverpool. I love the club," he said.

2005 - Bruno Cheyrou joined Girondins de Bordeaux on loan, having struck five times in 48 reds games since signing from Lille OSC Métropole for £3.7m three years earlier. He helped them to finish second in Ligue 1 in his first season back in France, striking once in 26 outings.

2007 - Momo Sissoko signed a new contract until 2011. However, he was sold to Juventus for £8.2m in January 2008, after one goal in 87 reds games.

2016  Forward Sadio Mané signed from Southampton for an initial £30m. He proved a big success at Anfield, notching 120 times in 269 outings across his six campaigns, including netting in the UEFA Champions League Final in Kyiv as well as helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup. He moved on to Bayern München for an initial 32m  .

2018  Trent Alexander-Arnold played as England lost 1-0 to Belgium in Kaliningrad, but still progressed to the next stage of the World Cup. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané played in Senegals 1-0 defeat to Colombia that ensured they failed to get out of their group.

2019  Ryan Babel signed for Galatasaray, scoring five times in twenty outings before re-joining Ajax on loan. On the same day, Darren Potter joined Tranmere Rovers from Rotherham United on a free transfer, while keeper Daniele Padelli signed a new contract with Internazionale.

2022  Japanese forward Takumi Minamino was sold to AS Monaco for an initial 15m, having scored fourteen goals in 55 reds outings since arriving from Red Bull Salzburg for £7.25m in January 2020, helping us to claim the League title and head towards two cup victories at Wembley

2022 - Jarell Quansah scored for England Under-19s as they beat Italy 2-1 to reach the European Championships Final in Slovakia, with clubmate Luke Chambers also featuring.

2023  Centre-half Rhys Williams joined Aberdeen on loan, only making one senior appearance for the Dons. On the same day, ex-reserves forward Davd Amoo signed for Ebbsfleet United, failing to score in thirteen outings in his first campaign with the National League side.

2023  Harvey Elliott bagged his first goal for England Under-21s as they beat Germany 2-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Georgia. Vítězslav Jaro and ex-red Liam Millar also featured in internationals that day.
 
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5667 on: June 28, 2024, 10:35:52 am »
2007- He got squeezed out by the awesome midfield options of Mascherano, Lucas, Gerrard and Alonso. He was decent but he couldnt pass water. I had argument with someone once as I was saying he was good, and one reason was him winning the ball back and tackling
him "it is usually because he gave it away in the first place"

Sadly when I studied this he was right, but to be fair Momo was a good player.

2016- What a player he was

2018 - That England game was a dead rubber, hilariously the highlight was a Belgian player following in their goal, he wellied it in the net after the goal and it smashed him back in the face.

2019- I think I said before but Babel has me blocked on twitter, I have no idea why

2022- Taki wasnt the best but he was a good player to have around in the squad, the year we went all out for the quadruple he was our top scorer in both the FA Cup and League cup, so no one can say he didnt contribute

2023- Jamie Carragher once said when you show up for pre season, some random players are there the first day that you forgot about, usually because they have been on loan for about 15 years, Rhys Williams will be that this year
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5668 on: June 29, 2024, 07:42:37 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 29th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Signed On This Day

Ronny Rosenthal ( 1990 )

Sold On This Day

Bruno Cheyrou ( 2006 )

Passed Away On This Day

Harry Chambers ( 1949 )

1944 - Bill Shankly married Agnes Nessie Fisher. They were happily married for 37 years until Bills death. Nessie herself passed away in August 2002.

1949 - Inside-forward Harry Smiler Chambers died aged 53. He joined the club in April 1915 and won two League titles in his time at Anfield,
scoring 151 goals in his 339 reds appearances before joining West Bromwich Albion in March 1928.

1950  Laurie Hughes played for England as they famously lost 1-0 to the USA in a group game in Brazil.

1966 - Gerry Byrne won his second and final England cap as they thumped Norway 6-1 in a pre-World Cup friendly in Oslo. Roger Hunt also played.

1978 - Kevin Sheedy signed from Hereford United for £80,000. He only made five first-team appearances for the reds before crossing Stanley Park in May 1982, where he found much greater success.

1982 - Phil Thompson was the only red on duty at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid as England were held to a goalless draw by West Germany in the first of their two Second Round games. Their inability to score was to prove costly, as they failed to progress to the next stage.

1990 - Israeli forward Ronnie Rosenthal was signed from Belgian club Standard de Liège for £1m after having been on loan for several months.
He netted a total of 22 times in his 97 first-team games for the reds.

1997  Gérard Houllier took charge of France Under-20s with Christian Damiano as they lost a penalty shoot-out to Uruguay after their World Championship Finals Quarter-final ended 1-1 in Malaysia.

2006 - Bruno Cheyrou officially left the reds, joining Stade Rennais after a season-long loan with Girondins de Bordeaux. He had netted five times in 48 reds games since signing from Lille OSC Métropole for £3.7m in May 2002.

2007 - Joint Chief Scout Frank McParland left the club to become General Manager at Bolton Wanderers, although he only remained there three months, and has since returned to the reds Academy. He started out in 1995 by assisting John Owens with the Under-14s. When the Academy opened in 1999, he was handed a full-time role as head of the community coaching department. He returned to Melwood as Director of Academy and Player Development in May 2011, remaining in that role until his departure last November.

2008 - Fernando Torres struck the only goal of the game as Spain beat Germany in the Final of the European Championships in Vienna, with Xabi Alonso coming on as a substitute.

2009  Future red James Milner set a new record for the number of England Under-21s caps as he featured for the 46th time. Unfortunately, he was on the wrong end of a 4-0 score line in the European Championships Final in Malmo.

2013  Conor Coady skippered England Under-20s as they lost 2-0 to Egypt in a World Championship Finals group game in Turkey.

2014  Ex-red Dirk Kuyt reached a century of full internationals as the Netherlands beat Mexico 2-1 in a World Cup Round of Sixteen game in Brazil, with future red Gini Wijnaldum also in action.

2021 - Jordan Henderson played as England beat Germany 2-0 in the European Championship Finals Round of 16 at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling on target as fellow ex-red Emre Can also featured.

Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5669 on: June 30, 2024, 08:49:17 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 30th
Games

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this Day

Tom Miller (1890)
Harry Eastham (1917)
Barry Jones ( 1970 )

Signed On This Day

Patrick Gordon ( 1893 )
Nick Tanner ( 1988 )

Sold On This Day

General Stevenson (1900)
Ray Minshull ( 1951 )
Joe Cadden ( 1952 )
Bill Shepherd ( 1952 )
Cyril Sidlow ( 1952 )
Hugh Gerhardi ( 1954 )
Fred Tomley ( 1955 )
Joe Dixon ( 1958 )
Brian Jackson ( 1958 )
Tony McNamara ( 1958 )
Reginald Blore ( 1960 )
Paul Anderson (2009)
Ozan Kabak ( 2021 )
Yasser Larouci ( 2021 )

Passed Away On This Day

Hugh Morgan ( 1938 )
Joe Fagan ( 2001 )


1890 - Scottish inside-forward Tom Miller was born in Motherwell. He signed for £400 from Hamilton Academical in February 1912 and netted 56 times in his 146 games while at Anfield.Helping us to our first FA Cup Final in 1914. However, he is also remembered as being one of the players caught up in the Manchester United match-rigging scandal of 1915, whom he joined in September 1920.

1900  Right-back General Stevenson left the reds to sign for Barnsley. He had signed from Padiham in December 1897, playing 22 times without scoring.

1912 - Ex-reds winger Arthur Berry and future reds left-half Joe Dines both featured in the United Kingdoms 7-0 thrashing of Hungary at the Olympics in Stockholm. The UK team went on to retain their Olympic title that year.

1917 - Forward Harry Eastham was born in Blackpool. He signed from his hometown club in February 1936 but only notched four times in 68 games for the reds in a career interrupted by the Second World War, scoring four times. He left Anfield for Tranmere Rovers in May 1948 having helped us to claim the first post-war League title.

1938  Scottish inside-left Hugh Morgan died. He struck seventeen times in 68 reds games after his arrival from St. Mirren in March 1898 for £200. He was top scorer in his first full season at Anfield, also winning a second senior cap while on our books before joining Blackburn Rovers in June 1900.

1952  Welsh stopper Cyril Sidlow was released, joining Notts County two months later. He played 165 reds games after signing from Wolverhampton Wanderers for £4,000 in February 1946, helping us claim the League title in 1947 and appearing in the 1950 FA Cup Final.
On the same day, right-back Bill Shepherd moved on to Wigan Athletic. He had played 58 reds games since arriving from Elm Park in December 1945.

1958  Joe Fagan was appointed Assistant Trainer under Phil Taylors management, replacing Dicky Dorsett.

1988  Defender Nicky Tanner signed from his hometown club Bristol Rovers for £20,000. He made a total of 59 appearances for the reds under Graeme Souness, netting his only goal at Goodison Park in December 1991.

1970 - Former reds defender Barry Jones was born. The apprentice decorator signed from his hometown club Prescot Cables for a £500 donation but only ever made one senior appearance for the reds, in our 1-0 UEFA Cup defeat against Kuusysi Lahti in Finland.

1990 - Ray Houghton, Steve Staunton and ex-reds John Aldridge and Kevin Sheedy all featured as the Republic of Ireland lost 1-0 to Italy in their World Cup Quarter-final in the Stadio Olimpico.

1996 - Patrik Berger scored a penalty for the Czech Republic in the Euro 96 Final, as they lost 2-1 to Germany thanks to a brace from Oliver Bierhoff, two months before he moved to Anfield. Vladimír micer won his last cap as an SK Slavia Praha player in this game, while the German side included future reds Markus Babbel and Christian Ziege.

1998 - Michael Owen found worldwide fame as he scored that goal for England against Argentina in their World Cup Second Round meeting in Saint-Étienne. He had already won England a penalty, and later himself converted one of the spot-kicks in the eventual shoot-out that settled the tie 4-3 in Argentinas favour after the game ended 2-2. Clubmate Paul Ince had his penalty saved.

1999 - Ex-reds reserves keeper Michael Stensgaard signed for F.C. København from Southampton on a free transfer. As at Anfield, he had failed to make the first team at The Dell.

2000 - Evertonians cried betrayal as Nick Barmby announced his desire for a switch across Stanley Park with the words, I want to play for Liverpool. He arrived at Anfield three weeks later.

2001 - Joe Fagan died aged eighty. He joined the coaching staff at Anfield in 1958, becoming Assistant Manager under Bob Paisley in 1974, before moving into the hot seat himself nine years later. In his first season as boss, he led the club to a unique treble of League title, European Cup and League Cup as we won 71 of his 131 games in charge. He retired in the aftermath of the Heysel tragedy in May 1985.

2002 - Dietmar Hamann and ex-red Christian Ziege appeared for Germany in the World Cup Final as they went down 2-0 against Brazil in Yokohama. Hamann thus became only the second red to appear in the biggest game in world football, after Sir Roger Hunt in 1966.

2005 - Chris Kirkland joined West Bromwich Albion on trial. He later joined them on a season-long loan, but injury once again struck, restricting him to just twelve appearances for the Baggies.

2007  Forward Dani Pacheco signed from Barcelona, signing pro terms the following January. He failed to score in his seventeen senior reds appearances before moving to AD Alcorcón in September 2013.

2008  The appointment of Mauricio Pellegrino as first-team coach was announced by the club. He had been working as a youth team coach at Valencia. He stayed with the reds until he followed Rafael Benítez to Internazionale in the summer of 2010.

2008 - Chief Executive Rick Parry was awarded an honorary Doctor of Laws degree from the University of Liverpool at the Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. He had graduated from the same institution with a BSc. in Mathematics back in 1976.

2009  Paul Anderson was sold to Nottingham Forest for £250,000, having spent the previous campaign on loan at the City Ground. He joined the reds from Hull City in a swap deal for John Welsh in January 2006, making it onto the first-team bench just twice, both in Champions League matches.
On the same day, midfielder Lee Peltier moved to Huddersfield Town on a free transfer from Yeovil Town, having struck just once in 77 outings for the Glovers.

2011  The departure of Assistant Manager Sammy Lee by mutual consent was announced. He had been in that role since May 2008.

2013  Ex-reds Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres played as Brazil beat Spain 3-0 in the Confederations Cup Final in Rio de Janeiro.
On the same day, Luis Suárez and ex-red Alberto Aquilani both converted penalties in a shoot-out as Italy beat Uruguay 3-2 after their Third Place Play-off in Salvador had ended 2-2 after ninety and 120 minutes.

2014  Czech defender Jakub Sokolík signed for Yeovil Town, playing twelve senior games in his first campaign with the Glovers. He had joined the Academy in 2009.

2014  Manager Brendan Rodgers was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science for his outstanding contribution to sport by the University of Ulster in Coleraine.

2016  Forward Jerome Sinclair was sold to Watford for £4m, having become our youngest ever player in September 2012 aged sixteen years and six days. He struck once in five senior reds games in total, so far netted once in twelve outings for the Hornets as he has spent much of his time out on loan.
On the same day, Sammy Lee left as First-Team Assistant Coach of Southampton.

2018  Left-back Jack Robinson joined Nottingham Forest from Queens Park Rangers on a free transfer. He scored twice in 59 outings before moving on to Sheffield United in January 2020.

2019  Noel White died. He had resigned from the Board in October 2006 after leaking critical stories of Rafael Benítezs rotation policy to the press. He had been on the Board for twenty years, including a spell as Chairman between 1990 and 1991.

2019  Mohamed Salah struck as Egypt beat Uganda 2-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Finals group game in Cairo.

2021 - Rafael Benítez was appointed Manager of Everton. However, he was sacked the following January, with the Blues sitting in fifteenth place.

2022  Midfielder James Balagizi signed a new contract, joining Crawley Town on loan on the same day, scoring three goals in sixteen outings.

2023 - Forward Fábio Carvalho joined RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. on loan, failing to score in fifteen senior outings. On the same day, ex-reds centre-half Lloyd Jones signed for Charlton Athletic, netting twice in 36 games in his first campaign with the Addicks.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5670 on: Yesterday at 08:13:42 am »
30th June 1990

Ireland's world cup run ends with defeat to host nation Italy, they deserved to win but had the fright of their lives but I dont think Ireland had the belief they could do it, not helped by a shit head of a referee who blew for a foul at every opportunity although mind you Italy had two legit goals chalked off.

The next day 500,000 people lined the streets from Dublin airport to Dublin city centre to welcome the team home. I was just outside Dublin Airport for it, incredible scenes
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5671 on: Yesterday at 08:36:24 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 08:13:42 am
30th June 1990

Ireland's world cup run ends with defeat to host nation Italy, they deserved to win but had the fright of their lives but I dont think Ireland had the belief they could do it, not helped by a shit head of a referee who blew for a foul at every opportunity although mind you Italy had two legit goals chalked off.

The next day 500,000 people lined the streets from Dublin airport to Dublin city centre to welcome the team home. I was just outside Dublin Airport for it, incredible scenes


Great Memories
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5672 on: Yesterday at 08:47:36 am »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 08:36:24 am

Great Memories
yep, I didnt appreciate it at the time, then again I was 7 and jesus we were there for hours before the team showed up, and of course the bus goes by and thats that

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5673 on: Yesterday at 08:52:18 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
Games
July 1st

NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY

EVENTS

Born on this day


Gordon Gunson (1904)
Rigobert Song (1976)

Signed On This Day

Stan Collymore (1995)
Erik Meijer (1999)
Pegguy Arphexad (2000)
Markus Babbel (2000)
Gary McAllister (2000)
Steve Finnan (2003)
Anthony Le Tallec (2003)
Florent Sinama Pongolle (2003)
Djibril Cisse (2004)
Craig Bellamy (2006)
Sebastian Leto (2007)
Dani Pacheco ( 2007 )
Adam Lallana ( 2014 )
Adam Bogdan ( 2015 )
Danny Ings ( 2015 )
James Milner ( 2015 )
Nathaniel Clyne ( 2015 )
Loris Karius ( 2016 )
Joel Matip ( 2016 )
Dominic Solanke ( 2017 )
Naby Keita (2018 )
Fabinho Tavarez ( 2018 )
Ibrahima Konaté ( 2021 )
Ben Doak ( 2022 )
Fábio Carvalho ( 2022 )


Sold On This Day

Ian Rush (1987)
Steve McManaman (1999)
Tony Warner (1999)
Phil Babb (2000)
Ian Armstrong (2001)
Jorgen Nielsen (2002)
Pegguy Arpexad (2003)
Patrik Berger (2003)
Bernard Diomede (2003)
Vegard Heggem (2003)
Igor Biscan (2005)
Paul Harrison (2005)
Patrice Luzi (2005)
Jon Otsemobor (2005)
Richie Partridge (2005)
Mark Smyth (2005)
Gregory Vignal (2005)
Robbie Foy (2006)
Jerzy Dudek (2007)
Robbie Fowler (2007)
Boudewjin Zenden (2007)
Harry Kewell (2008)
John Arne Riise (2008)
Sebastian Leto (2009)
Jermaine Pennant (2009)
Miki Roque (2009)
Fabio Aurelio (2010)
David Martin (2010)
Danny Wilson ( 2013 )
Sebastian Coates ( 2015 )
Steven Gerrard ( 2015 )
Glen Johnson ( 2015 )
Brad Jones ( 2015 )
Jose Enrique ( 2016 )
Jordan Rossiter ( 2016 )
Jerome Sinclair ( 2016)
Joao Carlos Teixeira ( 2016 )
Kolo Toure ( 2016 )
Samed Yesil ( 2016 )
Alex Manninger ( 2017 )
Emre Can ( 2018 )
Adam Bogdan ( 2019 )
Danny Ings ( 2019 )
Alberto Moreno ( 2019 )
Connor Randall ( 2019 )
Daniel Sturridge ( 2019 )
Pedro Chirivella ( 2020 )
Nathaniel Clyne ( 2020 )
Georginio Wijnaldum ( 2021 )
Elijah Dixon-Bonner ( 2022 )
Loris Karius ( 2022 )
Luis Longstaff (2022 )
Sheyi Ojo (2022 )
Divock Origi (2022 )
Ben Woodburn ( 2022 )
Roberto Firmino, ( 2023 )
Naby Keita ( 2023 )
James Milner ( 2023 )
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ( 2023 )
Jack Bearne, ( 2023 )
Liam Hughes ( 2023 )
Charlie Hayes-Green ( 2023 )
Oscar Kelly, ( 2023 )
Fidel ORourke, ( 2023 )
Oludare Olufunwa ( 2023 )
Iwan Roberts ( 2023 )


1904 - Outside-left Gordon Gunson was born in Chester. He signed from Sunderland in March 1930 and made 87 appearances, scoring an impressive 26 times in his injury-affected time at Anfield. He moved on to Swindon Town in June 1934.

1972 - Emlyn Hughes married Barbara. They remained happily married until Emlyns sad death in November 2004, with two children called Emma and Emlyn.

1976 - Rigobert Song was born in Nkenglicock. He was the first ever red from Cameroon, signing from Italian side Salernitana for £2.6m in January 1999. He made 38 appearances before joining West Ham United for £2.5m in November 2000, having become a fans favourite with his marauding runs from defence.

1981 - Emlyn Hughes was appointed Player/Manager of Rotherham United. He was in charge for nearly two years but was sacked as they headed towards the old Third Division.

1983 - Joe Fagan officially took over as Manager, the only Scouser to hold this position on a permanent basis to date. In his first season as boss, he led the club to a unique treble of League, European Cup and League Cup, retiring just a year later after 71 wins in 131 games.

1986 - Ian Rush officially re-signed for the reds on loan from Juventus, having signed for the Old Lady a month earlier. He stayed at Anfield for another season, bagging forty goals in 57 games, before finally moving to Turin. Fortunately, he returned to the reds after just one season in Italy.

1990 - John Barnes started Englands dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat of Cameroon in the World Cup Quarter-final in Naples. He was replaced at half-time by fellow red Peter Beardsley, while his future clubmate Mark Wright played the full two hours. On the same day, future red Karl-Heinz Riedle featured in West Germanys 1-0 win over Czechoslovakia in Milan, to set up their Semi-final clash with England.

1999 - This was a busy day in the transfer market as Vladimír micer arrived from Racing Club de Lens for £4.2m, while we also gained and lost a player on the Bosman ruling. Erik Meijer signed from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, with Steve McManaman officially joining Real Madrid on the same day.

2000 - We signed up Pegguy Arphexad, Markus Babbel and Gary McAllister, all on free transfers. Pegguy arrived from Leicester City, one of Gary Macs former clubs.
On the same day, future red Nicolas Anelka re-signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid for £22m.

2003  French duo Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle joined the reds from Le Havre for a combined £6m. Le Tallec made just 32 senior reds appearances and scored only once.Signing for Le Mans UC 72 in June 2008, having been sent out on loan from Anfield four times. Sinama-Pongolle netted nine times in 66 reds games, joining Real Club Recreativo de Huelva for 4m in May 2007 after a loan spell.

2003 - Right-back Steve Finnan officially signed from Fulham for £3.5m after playing in their promotion seasons from the Second Division up into the Premiership. He struck just once in 217 reds appearances, helping us to claim the Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield before joining R.C.D. Espanyol in September 2008.
On the same day, French duo Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle joined the reds from Le Havre for a combined £6m. Le Tallec made just 32 senior reds appearances and scored only once, signing for Le Mans UC 72 in June 2008, having been sent out on loan from Anfield four times. Sinama-Pongolle netted nine times in 66 reds games, joining Real Club Recreativo de Huelva for 4m in May 2007 after a loan spell.

2004 - Djibril Cissé officially arrived from Auxerre in a club record £14m deal. He bagged 24 goals in 79 reds games, including goals to help us to claim three trophies in his time at Anfield, moving on to Olympique de Marseille for £6.3m three years later.

2004 - Milan Baro and Vladimír micer both played in the Euro 2004 Semi-final as the Czech Republic lost 1-0 to Greece in Porto, thanks to a silver goal

2005 - Jamie Carragher married his fiancée Nicola Holt at Weston Park, while on the same day Harry Kewell settled his libel case against Gary Lineker out of court. Meanwhile, Sammy Lee was appointed Assistant Manager of Bolton Wanderers.

2006 - Jamie Carraghers retaken spot kick and Steven Gerrards effort were both saved as England crashed out to Portugal in their World Cup Quarter-final in Gelsenkirchen 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless. Peter Crouch and future red Joe Cole also featured, with former Blue Wayne Rooney being sent off.

2009  Winger Sebastián Leto was sold to Panathinaikos for a fee reported to be around £3m. He helped his new club to the domestic double in his first season, scoring the only goal in the Cup Final, and netting 27 times in 91 outings before leaving the club in January 2013.

2010 - Roy Hodgson was appointed. He struggled to make a major impact at Anfield, leading us to just thirteen victories in his 31 matches in charge before leaving by mutual consent in January 2011. On the same day, Standard Chartered took over as the clubs main sponsors.

2010  Defender Gareth Roberts joined Derby County, while Jon Otsemobor signed for Sheffield Wednesday.

2011  Reds boss Kenny Dalglish was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science by the University of Ulster.

2012 - Ex-reds Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres all featured as Spain thumped Italy 4-0 in the Final of Euro 2012 in Kyiv, with Torres coming off the bench to score the third goal. Future red Mario Balotelli featured for the losing side.

2014 - Adam Lallana signed from Southampton for an initial £23m, becoming our second most expensive signing to date. He has so far struck 22 times in 178 reds games, coming off the bench as we claimed the FIFA Club World Cup, while also being in the matchday squads as we claimed the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup last year, and playing an important role as we claimed our nineteenth League title in 2019/20.
He signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2020 once his contract with the reds had expired.

2014  Future red Divock Origi featured in Belgiums 2-1 defeat of the USA in Salvador, while ex-red Javier Mascherano played as Argentina needed extra time to see off future red Xherdan Shaqiris Switzerland 1-0 in São Paulo to reach the Quarter-finals.

2015  Right-back Nathaniel Clyne signed from Southampton for £12.5m, while keeper Ádám Bogdán arrived from Bolton Wanderers. Clyne has so far bagged two goals in 103 outings, while Bogdán made six largely uninspiring appearances before being released at the end of last season. On the same day, Uruguayan centre-half Sebastián Coates was sold to Sunderland for £4m after a successful loan spell.

2015  James Milner arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City. He netted 26 times in 332 outings before moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, as well as regularly skippering the side in the absence of Jordan Henderson and helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.
On the same day, right-back Nathaniel Clyne signed from Southampton for £12.5m, while keeper Ádám Bogdán arrived from Bolton Wanderers. Clyne bagged two goals in 103 outings before joining Crystal Palace in October 2020, while Bogdán made six largely uninspiring appearances before being released at the end of the 2018/19 season.
Also On the same day, Uruguayan centre-half Sebastián Coates was sold to Sunderland for £4m after a successful loan spell.

2016  Centre-half Joël Matip signed from Schalke 04 on a free transfer, bagging eleven goals in 187 games in his first seven campaigns for the reds, so far helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.

2017  Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah signed from Roma for an initial 42m, proving to be a bargain signing even at that price. He has scored a stunning 211 goals in 349 games across his first seven campaigns, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield. He signed a new contract in 2022.tying him to the club for another three years.

2018  Brazilian midfielder Fabinho signed from AS Monaco for an initial £39m, having agreed to the deal the previous May. He scored eleven times in 219 outings, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield before moving on to Al-Ittihad for a reported £40m in July 2023.

2018  Dejan Lovren played as Croatia knocked Denmark out on penalties to reach the Quarter-finals in Russia. Ex-red Iago Aspas also featured as Spain beat the host nation after a shoot-out at the same stage.

2019  Forward Danny Ings joined Southampton for an initial £18m following a successful season on loan, On the same day, midfielder Marko Grujić re-joined Hertha BSC Berlin on loan for a second successive campaign .

2019  Sadio Mané bagged a brace, including a penalty, as Senegal beat Kenya 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Finals group game in Egypt. He also saw another spot-kick saved.

2020  Keeper Ádám Bogdán signed for reigning champions Ferencváros, featuring seven times in his first campaign back in his native Hungary.

2021  Centre-half Ibrahima Konaté signed from RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. for £36m, netting three times in 53 outings across his first two campaigns as he helped us to claim the FA Cup and League Cup. On the same day, ex-reds centre-half Ragnar Klavan signed for Paide Linnameeskond back in his native Estonia, scoring three times in 22 games across his first year.

2022  Young winger Ben Doak signed from Celtic for £600,000, while Fábio Carvalho arrived from Fulham for an initial £5m. Doak has made ten first-team appearances across his first two seasons at Anfield, while Carvalho scored three times in 21 games. On the same day, ex-reds reserves keeper Dan Atherton signed for The New Saints from Warrington Town on a free transfer, while second string custodian Marcelo Pitaluga joined Macclesfield on loan.

Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,967
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5674 on: Yesterday at 10:03:00 am »
1990- England Cameroon was a good game, people say England were lucky but worth noting Cameroon were no mugs and they had an extra three days rest on England. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YoHrYVW4dd8 about 28 minutes in there are highlights. Mark Wright had a very bad head wound but played on.

2000- Gary MacAllister, wow, I have to admit I thought this was a strange one especially as we sold the much younger David Thompson, but what an astute signing he was.

2004- Was in Liverpool for that but missed the game, when I got a text about the game I was walking into the Wetherspoons on Williamson square near the club shop. Was disappointed to see the Czechs go out, they were a great team, Nedved being unavailable killed them.

2012- Spain walloped Italy in that final, was absolutely outstanding to watch. Absolutely fantastic team

2014. Belgium knocked out USA, I remember staying up late for it and it was a brilliant match.

2017- Our greatest ever player in my opinion

2018- Brilliant signing and the best defensive midfielder in Europe for a while, unfortunately his legs went in his last season



Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5675 on: Today at 06:52:09 am »
2000- Gary MacAllister, wow, I have to admit I thought this was a strange one especially as we sold the much younger David Thompson, but what an astute signing he was.

Loved Gary Mac


2017   Yes


2018  Yes


Logged

Online Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
« Reply #5676 on: Today at 07:04:51 am »
"On This Day In L F C History"
July 2nd
Games

2020 Manchester City ( Premier League ) Etihad Stadium 0 - 4
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker,Trent Alexander Arnold ( Neco Williams 76' )Joe Gomez ( Alex Oxlade Chamberlain 45' )Virgil Van Dijk, Andy Robertson,Fabinho, Jordan Henderson ( Captain )
Georginio Wijnaldum ( Naby Keita 62' )Mohamed Salah,Roberto Firmino ( Divock Origi 62' )Sadio Mane ( Takumi Minamino 85' )
MANCHESTER CITY LINE-UP
Ederson, Kyle Walker ( Joao Cancelo 73' )Eric García,Aymeric Laporte ( Nicolas Otamendi 79' )Benjamin Mendy, Rodri, Ilkay Gündogan, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne
Raheem Sterling ( Bernardo Silva 79' )Gabriel Jesus ( Riyad Mahrez 58' )
MANCHESTER CITY GOALS
Kevin De Bruyne 25' penalty , Raheem Sterling 35' , Phil Foden 45' , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain O/G 66'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Manchester City manager: Pep Guardiola
Referee: Taylor A
Attendance: Behind Closed Doors
Half-time score: 3 - 0
Game number: 5736
League game number: 4594



Least Said The Better





"On This Day In L F C History"
July 2nd
Events

Signed On This Day

Gary Gillespie ( 1983 )
Steve Staunton ( 1998 )
Kolo Toure ( 2013 )
Dominik Szoboszlai ( 2023 )

Sold On This Day

Stan Palk ( 1948 )
Yossi Benayoun (2010)
Anthony Le Tellec (2008)

Passed Away On This Day

Russell Crossley ( 2018 )


1948  Wing-half Stan Palk was sold to Port Vale for £10,000, who were managed by ex-red Gordon Hodgson, the record fee we had received to date. He was their skipper for four years, playing over 150 League games.

1952  Glasgow-born centre-half Joe Cadden left the reds to sign for Grimsby Town after just five games since his arrival from Brooklyn Wanderers in the USA in June 1948.

1958 - Outside-right Tony McNamara moved on to Crewe Alexandra. He had signed from Everton for £4,000 in December 1957 after spending seven seasons across Stanley Park, but only played ten first-team games.

1983 - Gary Gillespie signed from Coventry City for £325,000, becoming Joe Fagans first signing. His eight years at Anfield were blighted by injury, but he won three League title medals, and scored sixteen times in his 214 appearances, before moving back north to his boyhood heroes Celtic.

1986 - Ian Rush officially re-signed for the reds on loan from Juventus, having signed for the Old Lady a month earlier. He stayed at Anfield for another season, bagging forty goals in 57 games, before finally moving to Turin. Fortunately, he returned to the reds after just one season in Italy.

1998 - Steve Staunton re-signed from Aston Villa on a free transfer. He struck once in 58 first-team appearances before returning to Villa Park again in December 2000.

2002 - Vladimír micer was offered a new three-year contract at Anfield, which he went on to sign. The Czech star bagged nineteen goals in his 184 reds games, including a crucial strike and penalty in Istanbul in 2005, before returning to France to join Girondins de Bordeaux, having helped us to claim the Champions League, UEFA Cup, FA Cup and two League Cups.

2007 - Forwards Krisztián Németh and András Simon both signed from MTK Hungária for a combined fee of around £1m, although neither managed to break through to the first team.

2008  Young Argentine left-back Emiliano Insúa signed a new contract to keep him with the reds until 2011. He made 62 senior appearances, netting once before joining Sporting Clube de Portugal in August 2011.

2008  The grave of St. Domingos chapel minister, the Rev. Ben Swift Chambers, was rededicated. Rick Parry and club chaplain Bill Bygroves were amongst those in attendance to acknowledge Liverpool and Evertons common descent from the cricket club Chambers formed at his chapel in Everton in 1877.

2008 - Anthony Le Tallec signed for Le Mans UC 72, after spending the previous season on loan there from Anfield. He notched nineteen times in 96 League games for them, before moving on to Auxerre for 3m two years later.

2010 - Yossi Benayoun was sold to Chelsea for £5m. He had signed from West Ham United for the same fee three years earlier, bagging 29 goals in 134 reds games, including hat-tricks against Beşiktaş JK, Havant & Waterlooville and Burnley.

2010  Future red Luis Suárez was dismissed for a deliberate goal-line handball as Uruguay were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana in their World Cup Quarter-final in Johannesburg, although they went through after winning a penalty shoot-out 4-2. Meanwhile, Dirk Kuyt featured as the Netherlands beat Brazil 2-1 in Port Elizabeth.

2010  Centre-forward Neil Mellor joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan from Preston North End, netting an impressive twenty times in 43 games for the Owls.

2013  Ivorian centre-half Kolo Touré signed on a free transfer after his contract with Manchester City had expired. He notched just once in 71 reds games before moving on to re-join Brendan Rodgers at Celtic in July 2016.

2014  Midfielder Kevin Stewart signed from Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer, spending time out on loan with Cheltenham Town and Burton Albion during his first campaign. He broke through to the first team picture in 2015/16, playing twenty senior games before being sold to Hull City in July 2017 for a reported £6m.

2018  Hungarian keeper Ádám Bogdán joined Hibernian on loan, playing 25 times in his season at Easter Road.

2019  Roberto Firmino scored as Brazil beat Argentina 2-0 in their Copa América Semi-final in Belo Horizonte, with Alisson Becker, future red Arthur Melo and ex-red Philippe Coutinho also featuring.
On the same day, ex-red Toni Silva played for Guinea-Bissau for the last time as an Al Ittihad Alexandria Club player as they lost 2-0 to Ghana in an Africa Cup of Nations Finals group game in Egypt.

2020  We lost our first game as the reigning champions, being thumped 4-0 behind closed doors at the previous winners Manchester City. We had secured the title as a result of Citys defeat at Chelsea exactly a week earlier, so becoming champions with a record seven games still to play. Kevin de Bruyne opened the scoring from the spot with ex-red Raheem Sterling and Phil Foden also on target before the break. The scoring was completed by an Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain own goal.

2021  Young forward Paul Glatzel joined Tranmere Rovers on loan, netting six times in 21 outings. Lee Peltier signed for Middlesbrough after being released by West Bromwich Albion. He played 26 times in his one season at the Riverside.
On the same day, ex-reds loanee Victor Moses moved permanently to Spartak Moscow from Chelsea after a loan spell, scoring seven times in 54 appearances across his first two campaigns in Russia.

2021 - Xherdan Shaqiri scored while winning his last cap as a reds player as Switzerland lost a penalty shoot-out to Spain after their European Championships Quarter-final ended 1-1 in Saint Petersburg, with Thiago Alcântara on the winning side. On the same day, Roberto Firmino featured as Brazil beat Chile 1-0 in their Copa América Quarter-final in Rio de Janeiro.

2023  Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai signed from RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. for 70m. He struck seven times in 45 outings in his first season at Anfield.

2023  Curtis Jones played for England Under-21s as they beat Portugal 1-0 in their European Championships Quarter-final in Georgia. On the same day, ex-red Liam Millar featured in Canadas goalless CONCACAF Gold Cup group stage draw with Guatemala in Texas.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 