Gordon Gunson (1904)

Rigobert Song (1976)



Signed On This Day



Stan Collymore (1995)

Erik Meijer (1999)

Pegguy Arphexad (2000)

Markus Babbel (2000)

Gary McAllister (2000)

Steve Finnan (2003)

Anthony Le Tallec (2003)

Florent Sinama Pongolle (2003)

Djibril Cisse (2004)

Craig Bellamy (2006)

Sebastian Leto (2007)

Dani Pacheco ( 2007 )

Adam Lallana ( 2014 )

Adam Bogdan ( 2015 )

Danny Ings ( 2015 )

James Milner ( 2015 )

Nathaniel Clyne ( 2015 )

Loris Karius ( 2016 )

Joel Matip ( 2016 )

Dominic Solanke ( 2017 )

Naby Keita (2018 )

Fabinho Tavarez ( 2018 )

Ibrahima Konaté ( 2021 )

Ben Doak ( 2022 )

Fábio Carvalho ( 2022 )





Sold On This Day



Ian Rush (1987)

Steve McManaman (1999)

Tony Warner (1999)

Phil Babb (2000)

Ian Armstrong (2001)

Jorgen Nielsen (2002)

Pegguy Arpexad (2003)

Patrik Berger (2003)

Bernard Diomede (2003)

Vegard Heggem (2003)

Igor Biscan (2005)

Paul Harrison (2005)

Patrice Luzi (2005)

Jon Otsemobor (2005)

Richie Partridge (2005)

Mark Smyth (2005)

Gregory Vignal (2005)

Robbie Foy (2006)

Jerzy Dudek (2007)

Robbie Fowler (2007)

Boudewjin Zenden (2007)

Harry Kewell (2008)

John Arne Riise (2008)

Sebastian Leto (2009)

Jermaine Pennant (2009)

Miki Roque (2009)

Fabio Aurelio (2010)

David Martin (2010)

Danny Wilson ( 2013 )

Sebastian Coates ( 2015 )

Steven Gerrard ( 2015 )

Glen Johnson ( 2015 )

Brad Jones ( 2015 )

Jose Enrique ( 2016 )

Jordan Rossiter ( 2016 )

Jerome Sinclair ( 2016)

Joao Carlos Teixeira ( 2016 )

Kolo Toure ( 2016 )

Samed Yesil ( 2016 )

Alex Manninger ( 2017 )

Emre Can ( 2018 )

Adam Bogdan ( 2019 )

Danny Ings ( 2019 )

Alberto Moreno ( 2019 )

Connor Randall ( 2019 )

Daniel Sturridge ( 2019 )

Pedro Chirivella ( 2020 )

Nathaniel Clyne ( 2020 )

Georginio Wijnaldum ( 2021 )

Elijah Dixon-Bonner ( 2022 )

Loris Karius ( 2022 )

Luis Longstaff (2022 )

Sheyi Ojo (2022 )

Divock Origi (2022 )

Ben Woodburn ( 2022 )

Roberto Firmino, ( 2023 )

Naby Keita ( 2023 )

James Milner ( 2023 )

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain ( 2023 )

Jack Bearne, ( 2023 )

Liam Hughes ( 2023 )

Charlie Hayes-Green ( 2023 )

Oscar Kelly, ( 2023 )

Fidel ORourke, ( 2023 )

Oludare Olufunwa ( 2023 )

Iwan Roberts ( 2023 )





1904 - Outside-left Gordon Gunson was born in Chester. He signed from Sunderland in March 1930 and made 87 appearances, scoring an impressive 26 times in his injury-affected time at Anfield. He moved on to Swindon Town in June 1934.



1972 - Emlyn Hughes married Barbara. They remained happily married until Emlyns sad death in November 2004, with two children called Emma and Emlyn.



1976 - Rigobert Song was born in Nkenglicock. He was the first ever red from Cameroon, signing from Italian side Salernitana for £2.6m in January 1999. He made 38 appearances before joining West Ham United for £2.5m in November 2000, having become a fans favourite with his marauding runs from defence.



1981 - Emlyn Hughes was appointed Player/Manager of Rotherham United. He was in charge for nearly two years but was sacked as they headed towards the old Third Division.



1983 - Joe Fagan officially took over as Manager, the only Scouser to hold this position on a permanent basis to date. In his first season as boss, he led the club to a unique treble of League, European Cup and League Cup, retiring just a year later after 71 wins in 131 games.



1986 - Ian Rush officially re-signed for the reds on loan from Juventus, having signed for the Old Lady a month earlier. He stayed at Anfield for another season, bagging forty goals in 57 games, before finally moving to Turin. Fortunately, he returned to the reds after just one season in Italy.



1990 - John Barnes started Englands dramatic 3-2 extra-time defeat of Cameroon in the World Cup Quarter-final in Naples. He was replaced at half-time by fellow red Peter Beardsley, while his future clubmate Mark Wright played the full two hours. On the same day, future red Karl-Heinz Riedle featured in West Germanys 1-0 win over Czechoslovakia in Milan, to set up their Semi-final clash with England.



1999 - This was a busy day in the transfer market as Vladimír micer arrived from Racing Club de Lens for £4.2m, while we also gained and lost a player on the Bosman ruling. Erik Meijer signed from Bayer 04 Leverkusen, with Steve McManaman officially joining Real Madrid on the same day.



2000 - We signed up Pegguy Arphexad, Markus Babbel and Gary McAllister, all on free transfers. Pegguy arrived from Leicester City, one of Gary Macs former clubs.

On the same day, future red Nicolas Anelka re-signed for Paris Saint-Germain from Real Madrid for £22m.



2003  French duo Anthony Le Tallec and Florent Sinama-Pongolle joined the reds from Le Havre for a combined £6m. Le Tallec made just 32 senior reds appearances and scored only once.Signing for Le Mans UC 72 in June 2008, having been sent out on loan from Anfield four times. Sinama-Pongolle netted nine times in 66 reds games, joining Real Club Recreativo de Huelva for 4m in May 2007 after a loan spell.



2003 - Right-back Steve Finnan officially signed from Fulham for £3.5m after playing in their promotion seasons from the Second Division up into the Premiership. He struck just once in 217 reds appearances, helping us to claim the Champions League, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield before joining R.C.D. Espanyol in September 2008.

2004 - Djibril Cissé officially arrived from Auxerre in a club record £14m deal. He bagged 24 goals in 79 reds games, including goals to help us to claim three trophies in his time at Anfield, moving on to Olympique de Marseille for £6.3m three years later.



2004 - Milan Baro and Vladimír micer both played in the Euro 2004 Semi-final as the Czech Republic lost 1-0 to Greece in Porto, thanks to a silver goal



2005 - Jamie Carragher married his fiancée Nicola Holt at Weston Park, while on the same day Harry Kewell settled his libel case against Gary Lineker out of court. Meanwhile, Sammy Lee was appointed Assistant Manager of Bolton Wanderers.



2006 - Jamie Carraghers retaken spot kick and Steven Gerrards effort were both saved as England crashed out to Portugal in their World Cup Quarter-final in Gelsenkirchen 3-1 on penalties after the game had ended goalless. Peter Crouch and future red Joe Cole also featured, with former Blue Wayne Rooney being sent off.



2009  Winger Sebastián Leto was sold to Panathinaikos for a fee reported to be around £3m. He helped his new club to the domestic double in his first season, scoring the only goal in the Cup Final, and netting 27 times in 91 outings before leaving the club in January 2013.



2010 - Roy Hodgson was appointed. He struggled to make a major impact at Anfield, leading us to just thirteen victories in his 31 matches in charge before leaving by mutual consent in January 2011. On the same day, Standard Chartered took over as the clubs main sponsors.



2010  Defender Gareth Roberts joined Derby County, while Jon Otsemobor signed for Sheffield Wednesday.



2011  Reds boss Kenny Dalglish was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Science by the University of Ulster.



2012 - Ex-reds Xabi Alonso, Álvaro Arbeloa and Fernando Torres all featured as Spain thumped Italy 4-0 in the Final of Euro 2012 in Kyiv, with Torres coming off the bench to score the third goal. Future red Mario Balotelli featured for the losing side.



2014 - Adam Lallana signed from Southampton for an initial £23m, becoming our second most expensive signing to date. He has so far struck 22 times in 178 reds games, coming off the bench as we claimed the FIFA Club World Cup, while also being in the matchday squads as we claimed the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup last year, and playing an important role as we claimed our nineteenth League title in 2019/20.

He signed for Brighton & Hove Albion in July 2020 once his contract with the reds had expired.



2014  Future red Divock Origi featured in Belgiums 2-1 defeat of the USA in Salvador, while ex-red Javier Mascherano played as Argentina needed extra time to see off future red Xherdan Shaqiris Switzerland 1-0 in São Paulo to reach the Quarter-finals.



2015  Right-back Nathaniel Clyne signed from Southampton for £12.5m, while keeper Ádám Bogdán arrived from Bolton Wanderers. Clyne has so far bagged two goals in 103 outings, while Bogdán made six largely uninspiring appearances before being released at the end of last season. On the same day, Uruguayan centre-half Sebastián Coates was sold to Sunderland for £4m after a successful loan spell.



2015  James Milner arrived on a free transfer from Manchester City. He netted 26 times in 332 outings before moving on to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer, as well as regularly skippering the side in the absence of Jordan Henderson and helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup, League Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.

2016  Centre-half Joël Matip signed from Schalke 04 on a free transfer, bagging eleven goals in 187 games in his first seven campaigns for the reds, so far helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield.



2017  Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah signed from Roma for an initial 42m, proving to be a bargain signing even at that price. He has scored a stunning 211 goals in 349 games across his first seven campaigns, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield. He signed a new contract in 2022.tying him to the club for another three years.



2018  Brazilian midfielder Fabinho signed from AS Monaco for an initial £39m, having agreed to the deal the previous May. He scored eleven times in 219 outings, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, League Cup and FA Community Shield before moving on to Al-Ittihad for a reported £40m in July 2023.



2018  Dejan Lovren played as Croatia knocked Denmark out on penalties to reach the Quarter-finals in Russia. Ex-red Iago Aspas also featured as Spain beat the host nation after a shoot-out at the same stage.



2019  Forward Danny Ings joined Southampton for an initial £18m following a successful season on loan, On the same day, midfielder Marko Grujić re-joined Hertha BSC Berlin on loan for a second successive campaign .



2019  Sadio Mané bagged a brace, including a penalty, as Senegal beat Kenya 3-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations Finals group game in Egypt. He also saw another spot-kick saved.



2020  Keeper Ádám Bogdán signed for reigning champions Ferencváros, featuring seven times in his first campaign back in his native Hungary.



2021  Centre-half Ibrahima Konaté signed from RasenBallsport Leipzig e.V. for £36m, netting three times in 53 outings across his first two campaigns as he helped us to claim the FA Cup and League Cup. On the same day, ex-reds centre-half Ragnar Klavan signed for Paide Linnameeskond back in his native Estonia, scoring three times in 22 games across his first year.



2022  Young winger Ben Doak signed from Celtic for £600,000, while Fábio Carvalho arrived from Fulham for an initial £5m. Doak has made ten first-team appearances across his first two seasons at Anfield, while Carvalho scored three times in 21 games. On the same day, ex-reds reserves keeper Dan Atherton signed for The New Saints from Warrington Town on a free transfer, while second string custodian Marcelo Pitaluga joined Macclesfield on loan.



