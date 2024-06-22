June 22nd
Games
NO GAMES PLAYED ON THIS DAY
EVENTS
Born On This Day
Albert Whitehurst ( 1898 )
Loris Karius ( 1993 )
Danny Ward ( 1993 )
Signed On This Day
Alan Waddle ( 1973 )
Luis Alberto ( 2013 )
Sold On This Day
Willie Donnelly (1898)
Bertram Goode ( 1910 )
Archie Rawlings ( 1926 )
John Roberts ( 1934 )
Sadio Mane ( 2022 )
1898 Keeper Willie Donnelly re-signed for Clyde, having played just eight senior reds games since arriving from the same club in May 1896.
1906 - Work was begun on what became the most famous football terrace in the world, shortly after our second League title win. The Kop started life as a tinder bank, with Liverpool Echo journalist Ernest Edwards being responsible for comparing it to the Spion Kop, site of a famous battle in the Boer War. The name stuck!
The Kop.The Spion Kop was a mighty terrace behind one of the goals at Anfield. It was built in 1906, as a reward to the fans after Liverpool had clinched their second league championship. It was an enormous structure, capable of holding as many as 25,000 supporters. It had 100 steps and towered above the Walton Breck Road behind the ground. The name came from a small hill in South Africa known as Spion Kop where in January 1900, during the Boer war, a battle left hundreds dead. Many of the soldiers killed came from Lancashire regiments with a strong contingent from Liverpool. The Liverpool Echo was the first to suggest calling it the Kop
1926 Outside-right Archie Rawlings left the reds to join Walsall, having struck ten times in 67 reds games since signing from Preston North End in March 1924, where he had won one England cap.
1934 Forward Jack Nipper Roberts moved on to Wigan Athletic. He only made one first team appearance after signing from Southport in May 1933. He was an all-round sportsman, even playing baseball for England. He became famous when he escaped from a prisoner-of-war camp in Italy, walking 400 miles to freedom despite a broken neck!
1973 Forward Alan Waddle signed from Halifax Town for £40,000. He only made 22 appearances in his four years at Anfield, netting just once, at Goodison Park in December 1973, as his route to the first team was usually blocked by Kevin Keegan and John Toshack, although he was on the bench for the European Cup Final in 1977. He moved on to Leicester City that September. His cousin Chris went on to great things with Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Olympique de Marseille and England.
1982 - Scotland were eliminated from the World Cup Finals in Spain after failing to win their last group game in Malaga, despite leading for 45 minutes. Skipper Graeme Souness scored a late equaliser in their 2-2 draw with the USSR. Alan Hansen and future red John Wark also featured.
1993 German keeper Loris Karius was born in Biberach an der Riss. He signed for £4.7m from 1. FSV Mainz 05 in July 2016, taking over the number one shirt. He made 49 first-team appearances, keeping 22 clean sheets but making several high-profile errors, with his contract expiring in the summer of 2022.
1996 - Anfield hosted a Euro 96 Quarter-final, with France and the Netherlands playing out a sterile goalless draw before the Dutch crashed out 5-4 on penalties, with Clarence Seedorf missing the decisive kick.
1996 - Robbie Fowler, Steve McManaman and future red Nick Barmby all played as England were held to a goalless draw by Spain at Wembley, before reaching the Semi-final 4-2 on penalties.
1998 - Michael Owen scored his first World Cup goal to draw England level against Romania in Toulouse. He later hit a post after England had gone behind again, but could not prevent them losing 2-1. Fellow red Paul Ince also played.
2006 - Craig Bellamy signed from Blackburn Rovers for £6m. His one season in his first spell in L4 was only a partial success, as he grabbed nine goals in 42 games, with his finest moment coming in the Camp Nou as he scored a crucial goal in our 2-1 victory to help us progress towards Athens. He moved on to West Ham United for £7.5m in July 2007, the Hammers record fee paid. However, he rejoined the reds in a free transfer from Manchester City in August 2011 for another season.
2006 - Harry Kewell netted a crucial goal as Australia held Croatia to a 2-2 draw in Stuttgart to reach the Second Round. This game saw referee Graham Poll give three yellow cards to Croatias Josip imunić, while two other players were dismissed. Milan Baro played on the same day as the Czech Republic lost 2-0 to Italy in Hamburg, as they too had a player sent off.
2008 Harry Kewell skippered Australia while winning his final cap as a reds player as they lost 1-0 to China in a World Cup qualifier in Sydney.
2013 Luis Alberto signed from Sevilla for £6.8m, for whom he had only played nine first-team games, although he had spent the previous campaign on loan with Barcelona B. He only played twelve times in his first season, with only two of these appearances being from the start, as he struggled to break through to the first team. He spent two seasons on loan back in Spain, before joining S.S. Lazio for 4m in August 2016.
2017 Forward Mohamed Salah agreed to sign from Roma for an initial 42m. He has scored a stunning 211 goals in 349 games across his first seven campaigns, helping us to claim the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield.https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/numbers-mo-salahs-record-breaking-seven-years-lfc-so-far
2018 Xherdan Shaqiri netted as Switzerland beat Serbia 2-1 in a group game in Russia, his last goal for his country before joining the reds.
On the same day, ex-red Philippe Coutinho scored in his third consecutive international as Brazil bet Costa Rica 2-0. Roberto Firmino, future red Alisson Becker .
2019 Roberto Firmino scored as Brazil thumped Peru 5-0 in a Copa América group game in São Paulo. Alisson Becker, Kamil Grabara, Naby Keïta, future red Arthur Melo and ex-red Philippe Coutinho all also played in internationals that day.
2022 - Sadio Mané was sold to Bayern München for an initial 32m, having struck 120 times in 269 outings and won the Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, FA Cup and League Cup since arriving from Southampton for an initial £30m in June 2016.
2022 - Luke Chambers and Jarell Quansah both featured for England Under-19s as they thumped Serbia 4-0 in a European Championships Finals group game in Slovakia.