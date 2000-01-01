« previous next »
Author Topic: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 30, 2024
Hope you werent too bad, I had a bad night too with a 6 year old waking me up at 245am

anyway May 30

I was only 1, but what an epic display of balls.

Seria A champions Roma in their home ground against the mighty Liverpool.

Roma as mentioned had home advantage yet wore their white kit, whilst Liverpool have lost 3 finals to teams in white they have won 6 European cups against teams in white, spoiler I know.



A favorite image of mine is the teams emerging, the scoreboard displaying "Roma-Liverpool", the smoke billowing from the stands amid a sea of red and yellow and leading is out, Graeme Souness with a gladiator like walk, muscles clenched and a look that would kill you stone dead while behind him Bruce Grobbelaar smiles, nothing is phasing either of them two (it is not this exact photo but excuse the pun, you get the picture). One will chew you up and spit you out, the other will laugh in your face but you wont get in their heads, it may be one of the most intimidating atmospheres ever but I wouldnt have had any other two players leading us out.

We have had better keepers, maybe better players but they were made for this night.

As they lined up for a photo, Souness stares deathly into whoever faces him with an arm around little Sammy Lee as if he is his big brother.



Liverpool settled well and were ahead after just 13 minutes through Phil Neal, a survivor of the 1977 final in Rome in which he had scored, took advantage of a chaotic penalty area. Craig Johnston's deep cross was caught by Roma keeper Franco Tancredi but under pressure from Ronnie Whelan he dropped the cross, Michele Nappi's clearance struck Tancredi's face and Neal prodded home.

Neal by his own admission could have done better for Roma's equalizer, he didnt close down Bruno Conti and the Italian world cup winners cross was headed home by Roberto Pruzzo. In truth it didnt appear to be a great game, Liverpool held their own and almost won in normal time when Kenny Dalglish released Nicol who saw his shot saved well by Tancredi.

The game went all the way to penalties. Liverpool had practiced penalties but by all accounts without any real conviction.

Case in point as sub Steve Nicol lashed his penalty high over the bar, Roma took advantage and captain Agostino De Bartolemi put Roma in front.

Phil Neal responded for Liverpool with the ever reliable right back slotting home, then it was all about Grobbelaar, the Zimbabwean actually didnt save a penalty but his mind games in the shoot out were epic



Brucie began biting the net and messing and it seemed to throw Conti off as his penalty clipped the bar and went over. The sides were level, Greame Souness rifled his penalty into the top corner with typical authority while Righetti made it 2-2 for Roma.

Next Ian Rush rolled his penalty calmly home, with Liverpool 3-2 up, Roma sent another world cup winner up in Giuliano Graziani, feigning nerves, Grobbelaar staggered to the goal wobbly legged and began knocking his knees together purposely trying to throw off the Roma striker



Graziani blazed his penalty over and Grobbelaar ran off wildly celebrating, conveniently he suddenly remembered how to run properly, Liverpool were just one kick away now.

It was time for a man for the big occasion, Phil Neal once joked that he couldnt believe Alan Kennedy strolled forward. Kennedy apparently couldnt hit a cow's arse with a banjo in normal games but when it came to finals he was the main man. Kennedy had scored in two league cup finals and was the match winner in the 1981 European cup final against Real Madrid, here he was again. If Souness and Grobbelaar had mastered the atmosphere and occasion so far and ran with it, then Kennedy  was the one who took the baton and sprinted to the line for eternal glory.

He sent Tancredi the wrong way, the man no one fancied had again stood up where it counted.

I have this image, signed by Alan on my bedroom wall.

Liverpool were European champions for the 4th time.



There was another unsung hero that night who like many before him took the occasion in his stride and refused to be intimidated by the surroundings. David Hodgson was an unused sub that night, as the Roman Gladiators (including Brazilian world cup stars Cerezo and Falcao) lined the tunnels to head out on the pitch, Hodgson suddenly belted out the teams unofficial anthem
"I dont know what it is, but I love it" by Chris Rea.

The Roman team had the wind taken out of their sails and Liverpool were off to a flyer.

I will take over the role of Bostonbotox here, for this was Souness's last game as a Liverpool player, while David Hodgson himself stayed on for a while he had already played his last game for the club. Hodgson hadnt played at all since a scoreless draw at Luton a few months earlier, he left the club shortly into the following season for Sunderland, the competition for places was too much, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush had the spots up front nailed on while a year after Hodgson joined the club, Liverpool also signed Michael Robinson.

With Paul Walsh and John Wark joining the club soon, Hodgson left the club although he had played his part in an epic triumph

Bob Paisley turned to me and said: Youre a good Geordie, son. Thats what you are."

"When I left Liverpool for Sunderland Roy Evans sent me a glass trophy and theyd inscribed on it: Good luck, you old bugger!"

Souness left for Sampdoria in Italy, sadly his fellow captain on the night Di Bartolomei suffered with depression in his later life, 10 years to the day of the match he shot himself and committed suicide

May he rest in peace.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 30, 2024
Wow What a Post

Thanks for the Photo's

You're a Champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 30, 2024
you are very welcome

I was 1 when this happened

When my son was 1 we won in 2019

Hopefully many more to come
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 30, 2024
This is one of my earliest football memories (the Milk Cup Final was my first). However I remember very little about the game itself, more the fact we were on holiday in Devon (half term I guess) and our hotel had a power cut just before kick off so my dad was having kittens. Remember watching it in our hotel room. My dad had been to Wembley and Paris in 78 and 81 so doubt this will be up there in his list of favourite European Cup wins. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 30, 2024
Stevie g 44 today

One of our greatest
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 31, 2024
May 31st

Goals galore in the US
We have twice racked up hefty scores in US tour games on this day.

1953 - We trounced Toledo All Stars 10-3 with Kevin Baron, Jimmy Payne and Billy Liddell all bagging braces, and Alan ACourt, Bob Paisley and Jack Smith all also on target.

1946 - We thumped St. Louis All Stars 5-1 in the Walsh Stadium, with Willie Fagan netting twice this time around, and Bob Priday, Jack Balmer and Cyril Done also netting.

1985 - Kenny Dalglish was appointed Player/Manager, following Joe Fagans resignation after the Heysel tragedy the night before. That same day, the Belgian FA announced a ban on all British clubs appearing in the country, a precursor to the wider UEFA ban on all English clubs.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 31, 2024
Quote from: paulrazor on May 30, 2024, 07:41:13 pm
Stevie g 44 today

One of our greatest

I missed that one & I live in Whiston & get my hair cut at (I think it is is Cousin's  , Joan ) Gerrard's Barbers
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
May 31, 2024
Quote from: Boston Bosox on May 31, 2024, 07:46:58 am
May 31st



1985 - Kenny Dalglish was appointed Player/Manager, following Joe Fagans resignation after the Heysel tragedy the night before. That same day, the Belgian FA announced a ban on all British clubs appearing in the country, a precursor to the wider UEFA ban on all English clubs.

King Kenny leading us out of the storm like he always does

Very sad end to Fagan's career

I really dont think Uefa had a choice but to ban us but they should take a good luck at themselves down the years too.

Often wonder how it came about with Kenny getting the job, were people shocked?

I believe Phil Neal thought he was in line, he was club captain, I think his relationship with Kenny became frosty then, not helped by Neal being dropped, losing the captaincy and being sold the following season.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 1, 2024
01 June 2019

Couldnt get a ticket, decided not to travel to Madrid, and instead watched the match in town. What an incredible day. Did a lovely, leisurely tour of all our favourite boozers, soaked up the ale with a delicious burger in the Free State Kitchen beer garden, and ended up watching the final under the big old dome of Grand Central Hall. Town was buzzing all day, and the atmosphere in GCH was electric. When the second goal went in, it exploded into the maddest celebration Ive ever seen outside of actually being in the ground. Spilling out onto the streets afterwards, the sights and sounds of the crowd were incredible, the city centre ablaze with red flares and smoke bombs and lads up lampposts. A memorable night!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 1, 2024
June 1st
1971 G.I.F. Sundsvall(Idrottsparken-Sundsvall-Sweden 4-0
Tour: Tour of Denmark & Sweden
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Tommy Lawrence, Chris Lawler, Alec Lindsay, Ron Yeats, Ian Callaghan, Peter Thompson, John McLaughlin, Bobby Graham, Jack Whitham, Ian Ross, Kevin Keegan.
SUBSTITUTE : Boersma (for Whitham 76 minutes).
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Bobby Graham 9' Kevin Keegan 30' Ian Callaghan 72' Peter Thompson 86'
G.I.F.SUNDSVALL LINE - UP
Not found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 6,000



2019 Tottenham Hotspur ( Champions League Final ) Estadio Wanda Metropolitana - Madrid ) 2 -0
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Alisson Becker , Trent Alexander Arnold , Joel Matip , Virgil Van Dijk , Andy Robertson , Fabinho , Georginio Wijnaldum ( James Milner 62' ), Jordan Henderson ( Captain ), Roberto Firmino ( Divock Origi 58' ), Sadio Mane ( joe Gomez 90' ), Mohamed Salah
LIVERPOOL GOALS(ASSISTS IN BRACKETS)
Mohamed Salah 2' pen , Divock Origi 87' (Joël Matip)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE - UP
Hugo Lloris , Kieran Trippier , Toby Alderweireld , Jan Vertonghen , Danny Rose , Moussa Sissoko , Harry Winks , Christian Eriksen , Dele Alli, Heung-min Son , Harry Kane
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR SUBSTITUTIONS
Harry Winks out for Lucas Moura 66' , Moussa Sissoko out for Eric Dier 74' , Dele Alli out for Fernando Llorente 82'
Liverpool Manager: Jürgen Klopp
Tottenham manager: Mauricio Pochettino
Referee: Skomina D (Slovenia)
Attendance: 63,272
Half-time score: 0 - 1
Game number: 5685
Europe game number: 391


2004 - Rafael Benítez resigned from Valencia, having led them to a second La Liga title and the UEFA Cup in his last season in charge. It was fifteen days later when he was confirmed as our new boss.


2008 - Paul McCartney headlined the Liverpool Sound concert at Anfield, staged as part of the citys status as European Capital of Culture. The Zutons and Kaiser Chiefs also played.


2012 - Brendan Rodgers was appointed as Reds' boss. He had a mixed first season in charge, followed by a terrific second campaign as we came a close second in the League, before a disappointing third season. He led us to 85 victories in 166 games before leaving  in October 2015.

2019  We secured our sixth European Cup after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League Final in Madrid. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring from the spot after just two minutes, with substitute Divock Origi making the game safe late on. This was the first time we had played a first-class match in June in our history.



Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 1, 2024


Some good articles here for Madrid 2019

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/5708
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 2, 2024
1957 - Mark Lawrenson was born in Preston. He joined us for a then-record fee of £900,000 from Brighton & Hove Albion in August 1981, going on to make 356 appearances, netting eighteen times while helping us to win four League titles, one European Cup, one FA Cup, three League Cups, the FA Charity Shield and Screen Sport Super Cup in his time at Anfield, before taking over as Oxford United boss in March 1988.

1964 - Mark Everton Walters was born in Birmingham. The most famous of his 124 games in a red shirt came when he inspired a UEFA Cup comeback against Auxerre in 1991, as he remained on the bench for both the 1992 FA Cup Final and League Cup Final in 1995. He also scored the crucial second goal in our defeat of Manchester United that handed the title to Leeds United in April 1992, one of his nineteen reds strikes after signing from Rangers for £1.25m in August 1991. He left Anfield to join Southampton on a free transfer in January 1996.

2006 - Rafael Benítez signed a new four-year contract, after continued speculation linking him with a return to his native land to take over at Real Madrid. He led us to the European Cup, FA Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FA Community Shield during his six seasons as we won 194 of his 350 games as Manager.

2011  The club won the Large Visitor Attraction of the Year award at The Mersey Partnership Annual Tourism Awards 2011.

1946 Chicago Maroons (Friendly) Soldiers Field 9-3
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1946)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Bernard Ramsden, Phil Taylor, Laurie Hughes, Eddie Spicer, Harry Eastham, Jack Balmer, Cyril Done, Willie Fagan, Bob Priday
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Jack Balmer (4) Willie Fagan (3) Bob Priday Phil Taylor
CHICAGO MAROONS LINE-UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
CHICAGO MAROONS GOALS
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
*Chicago Maroons was a University of Chicago team.
Attendance: Approx 7,000
Half-time score: 3 - 6
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 2, 2024
I'll do a longer post about June 1 some.other day

For mark Walters he is also our first every pre.ier league scorer (against Sheffield United aug 1992 in a 2-1 win) and also our first ever hat trick scorer in premier league history which he achieved at home to Coventry in April 1993 when we won 4-0.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 3, 2024
"On This Day In L F C History"
June 3rd
Games


1948 Montreal All Stars(Friendly)Delorimier Stadium 4-2
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1948)
LIVERPOOL LINE - UP
Cyril Sidlow, Jim Harley, Ray Lambert, Phil Taylor, Bill Jones, Bob Paisley (Eddie Spicer), Billy Liddell, Jack Balmer, Les Shannon, Willie Fagan, Ken Brierley.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Les Shannon 2' Jack Balmer 8' Ken Brierley 51' Billy Liddell 78'
MONTREAL ALL STARS LINE -UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
MONTREAL ALL STARS GOALS
Not Known If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance:Approx 12,000


1964 San Francisco All Stars (Friendly)Kezar Stadium 14-0
Tour: Tour of America And Canada (1964)
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Trevor Roberts, Chris Lawler, Gerry Byrne, Ronnie Moran, Tommy Smith, Willie Stevenson, Gordon Wallace, Ian Callaghan, Bobby Graham. Alf Arrowsmith, Ian St John.
Came on as subs: Alan A'Court, Phil Chisnall, Phil Ferns and Billy Molyneux.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Alan A'Court (1 )Alf Arrowsmith (4) Ian Callaghan (1)Phil Chisnall (1)Bobby Graham (1)Ronnie Moran (1)Ian St John (4) Gordon Wallace ( 1 )
SAN FRANCISCO ALL STARS LINE - UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 10,500
Half-time score: 0 - 8



1984 Tottenham Hotspur(Royal Swazi Sun Challenge Final 1st leg)Somhlolo Stadium-Mbabane-Swaziland 5-2
LIVERPOOL LINE -UP
Bruce Grobbelaar, Phil Neal, Gary Gillespie, Mark Lawrenson , Ronnie Whelan, Alan Hansen, Dalglish, David Hodgson, Ian Rush, Craig Johnston, Paul Walsh.
LIVERPOOL GOALS
Craig Johnston (2) Ian Rush (2) Paul Walsh
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR LINE -UP
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR GOALS
Not Found If Known Please Post Thank You
Attendance: Approx 8,000


Highlights
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXER_ziP_fc&t=48s


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
June 3, 2024
Happy Birthday Liverpool F.C.
June 3rd
Happy Birthday Liverpool Football Club
Liverpool Football Club is formed
June 3
On March 15, 1892, John Houlding famously broke from the board of Everton to form a new club - Liverpool FC. The club was formally recognised by the Board of Trade on June 3, making it our official birthday
1892 - Club founder John Houlding signed the Certificate of Change of Name to alter the name of the club residing at Anfield from Everton Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited to Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited. We started out in the Lancashire League that September, soon rising through the divisions and heading towards glory.
Liverpool Football Club officially celebrates its 132nd  birthday today
On June 3, 1892, founder John Houlding received the certificate from the Board of Trade, which ratified the formation of his brand new team to play at Anfield.
The chain of events that led to the creation of Liverpool FC had actually started three months earlier, when Houlding and his close associates split from Everton FC after an acrimonious dispute.
Left with a stadium but without a team, a new club was born.
A vision was quickly agreed upon, beginning with the mission statement: That the club be called Liverpool Football Club and shall play under the Rules of the Football Association.
But Houlding and his friends would have to wait until June 3 of that year for Liverpool Football Club and Athletic Grounds Company Limited to be officially recognised.
The rest, as they say, is history.
Honours
19 League Titles
1900-01, 1905-06, 1921-22, 1922-23, 1946-47, 1963-64, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88, 1989-90, 2019-20
Liverpool have won a phenomenal 19 top-flight league titles, with Jürgen Klopp leading the Reds to their most recent in the Premier League in 2019-20.
6 European Cups
1976-77, 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84, 2004-05, 2018-19
We have proudly won six European Cups - more than any other British team. The first came under Bob Paisley, who added two more to the trophy cabinet before his successor Joe Fagan also won the famous cup. Rafael Benitez oversaw the Miracle of Istanbul in 2005, and the most recent came under Jürgen Klopp in 2019.
1 FIFA Club World Cup
2019
Liverpool broke new ground in December 2019 by lifting the Club World Cup for the first time in Reds history. Jürgen Klopp's European Cup winners defeated Monterrey and Flamengo to become world champions in Qatar.
2 Women's Super League Titles
2013, 2014
Liverpool FC Women, playing as Liverpool FC Ladies, won their first WSL title in 2013 and would go on to repeat the feat in 2014 after a dramatic season finale saw them leapfrog from third to first.
8 FA Cups
1964-65, 1973-74, 1985-86, 1988-89, 1991-92, 2000-01, 2005-06, 2021-22
Liverpool have eight FA Cups to their name. The first triumph came under Bill Shankly in 1965 when Leeds United were defeated 2-1 at Wembley.
10  League Cups
1980-81, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1994-95, 2000-01, 2002-03, 2011-12, 2021-22 2023-24
Liverpool boast a record tally of ten  League Cups. The trophy was last brought home to Anfield in 2024 courtesy of a late Virgil Van Dijk winner V Chelsea .
3 UEFA Cups
1972-73, 1975-76, 2000-01
We have won the UEFA Cup on three occasions. Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley and Gerard Houllier all led their teams to the trophy, the latter thanks to a 5-4 win over Alaves in one of the most incredible European finals of all time.
4 UEFA Super Cups
1977, 2001, 2005, 2019
Three of Liverpool's European Cup victories and one UEFA Cup win have been followed up with success in the season-opening Super Cup.
16 Charity/Community Shields
1964*, 1965*, 1966, 1974, 1976, 1977*, 1979, 1980, 1982, 1986*, 1988, 1989, 1990*, 2001, 2006 ( * shared) 2022
The Reds have got their hands on 16 Charity/Community Shields over the years, either winning the trophy outright or, as used to be the case, sharing it with another team following a draw.
4 FA Youth Cups
1996, 2006, 2007, 2019
Our first FA Youth Cup triumph came in 1996 as a team containing future stars Michael Owen and Jamie Carragher defeated West Ham United. Back-to-back victories followed in 2006 and 2007, and the Reds lifted it again in 2019.
4 Division Two Titles
1 Lancashire League Title
18 Reserve Division One Titles
1 Football League Super Cup
