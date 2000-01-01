Hope you werent too bad, I had a bad night too with a 6 year old waking me up at 245amanyway May 30I was only 1, but what an epic display of balls.Seria A champions Roma in their home ground against the mighty Liverpool.Roma as mentioned had home advantage yet wore their white kit, whilst Liverpool have lost 3 finals to teams in white they have won 6 European cups against teams in white, spoiler I know.A favorite image of mine is the teams emerging, the scoreboard displaying "Roma-Liverpool", the smoke billowing from the stands amid a sea of red and yellow and leading is out, Graeme Souness with a gladiator like walk, muscles clenched and a look that would kill you stone dead while behind him Bruce Grobbelaar smiles, nothing is phasing either of them two (it is not this exact photo but excuse the pun, you get the picture). One will chew you up and spit you out, the other will laugh in your face but you wont get in their heads, it may be one of the most intimidating atmospheres ever but I wouldnt have had any other two players leading us out.We have had better keepers, maybe better players but they were made for this night.As they lined up for a photo, Souness stares deathly into whoever faces him with an arm around little Sammy Lee as if he is his big brother.Liverpool settled well and were ahead after just 13 minutes through Phil Neal, a survivor of the 1977 final in Rome in which he had scored, took advantage of a chaotic penalty area. Craig Johnston's deep cross was caught by Roma keeper Franco Tancredi but under pressure from Ronnie Whelan he dropped the cross, Michele Nappi's clearance struck Tancredi's face and Neal prodded home.Neal by his own admission could have done better for Roma's equalizer, he didnt close down Bruno Conti and the Italian world cup winners cross was headed home by Roberto Pruzzo. In truth it didnt appear to be a great game, Liverpool held their own and almost won in normal time when Kenny Dalglish released Nicol who saw his shot saved well by Tancredi.The game went all the way to penalties. Liverpool had practiced penalties but by all accounts without any real conviction.Case in point as sub Steve Nicol lashed his penalty high over the bar, Roma took advantage and captain Agostino De Bartolemi put Roma in front.Phil Neal responded for Liverpool with the ever reliable right back slotting home, then it was all about Grobbelaar, the Zimbabwean actually didnt save a penalty but his mind games in the shoot out were epicBrucie began biting the net and messing and it seemed to throw Conti off as his penalty clipped the bar and went over. The sides were level, Greame Souness rifled his penalty into the top corner with typical authority while Righetti made it 2-2 for Roma.Next Ian Rush rolled his penalty calmly home, with Liverpool 3-2 up, Roma sent another world cup winner up in Giuliano Graziani, feigning nerves, Grobbelaar staggered to the goal wobbly legged and began knocking his knees together purposely trying to throw off the Roma strikerGraziani blazed his penalty over and Grobbelaar ran off wildly celebrating, conveniently he suddenly remembered how to run properly, Liverpool were just one kick away now.It was time for a man for the big occasion, Phil Neal once joked that he couldnt believe Alan Kennedy strolled forward. Kennedy apparently couldnt hit a cow's arse with a banjo in normal games but when it came to finals he was the main man. Kennedy had scored in two league cup finals and was the match winner in the 1981 European cup final against Real Madrid, here he was again. If Souness and Grobbelaar had mastered the atmosphere and occasion so far and ran with it, then Kennedy was the one who took the baton and sprinted to the line for eternal glory.He sent Tancredi the wrong way, the man no one fancied had again stood up where it counted.I have this image, signed by Alan on my bedroom wall.Liverpool were European champions for the 4th time.There was another unsung hero that night who like many before him took the occasion in his stride and refused to be intimidated by the surroundings. David Hodgson was an unused sub that night, as the Roman Gladiators (including Brazilian world cup stars Cerezo and Falcao) lined the tunnels to head out on the pitch, Hodgson suddenly belted out the teams unofficial anthem"I dont know what it is, but I love it" by Chris Rea.The Roman team had the wind taken out of their sails and Liverpool were off to a flyer.I will take over the role of Bostonbotox here, for this was Souness's last game as a Liverpool player, while David Hodgson himself stayed on for a while he had already played his last game for the club. Hodgson hadnt played at all since a scoreless draw at Luton a few months earlier, he left the club shortly into the following season for Sunderland, the competition for places was too much, Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush had the spots up front nailed on while a year after Hodgson joined the club, Liverpool also signed Michael Robinson.With Paul Walsh and John Wark joining the club soon, Hodgson left the club although he had played his part in an epic triumphBob Paisley turned to me and said: Youre a good Geordie, son. Thats what you are.""When I left Liverpool for Sunderland Roy Evans sent me a glass trophy and theyd inscribed on it: Good luck, you old bugger!"Souness left for Sampdoria in Italy, sadly his fellow captain on the night Di Bartolomei suffered with depression in his later life, 10 years to the day of the match he shot himself and committed suicideMay he rest in peace.