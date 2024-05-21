May 25th



1971 - Kevin Keegan played his first reds game as we lost 3-2 at Danish side AGF Århus, with Bobby Graham and Jack Whitham netting our goals.



1977  One of the most glorious day in our history, as we claimed the European Cup for the first time. Our opponents were Borussia Mönchengladbach, who we had beaten in the UEFA Cup Final four years earlier. Rainer Bonhof hit the post for the Germans before Terry McDermott opened the scoring after half an hour, although Alan Simonsen equalised shortly after half-time, capitalising on a loose Jimmy Case back-pass.

After sustaining heavy German pressure, we regained the lead when Tommy Smith rose to head in magnificently from a corner, in his 600th reds game, which was then assumed to be his final outing. Seven minutes from time, Kevin Keegan, playing in his 323rd and last reds match, was felled by Berti Vogts in the area, and Phil Neal stepped up to convert from the spot. Then the party could really start.



2005 - We claimed the European Cup for the fifth time as we came from 3-0 down against the mighty AC Milan in Istanbul to triumph after a penalty shoot-out. Paolo Maldini scored before Hernan Crespo bagged a brace, with the reds having a strong penalty claim for handball turned down as well as losing Harry Kewell to injury half-way through the first period. The fans and team inspired each other in the second half as we began our comeback through skipper Steven Gerrard, whose goal was the only header of that seasons victorious European campaign. Vladimír micer then struck his nineteenth reds goal in his 184th and final game for the club, before Xabi Alonso saw his penalty saved but tucked away the rebound, just six minutes after Gerrards goal.

We hung on to the 3-3 scoreline through the rest of normal and extra time, with Jerzy Dudek making an incredible double save from Andriy Shevchenko. An amazing night was completed as we won the penalty shoot-out 3-2, with Dietmar Hamann, Djibril Cissé and micer converting their spot-kicks and Dudek dancing on the goal-line.



