March 27th
Not a lot in recent years but here goes
1964 - Sir Roger Hunt scored a hat-trick in our 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur before 57,022 spectators, the highest ever for this fixture.
1965 - We beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Villa Park Semi-final en route to our first ever FA Cup triumph. John Mortimore had a goal disallowed for the Blues before Peter Thompson netted, with Willie Stevenson adding a penalty, the first he had ever taken.
1967 Roger Hunt played his 300th League game for the reds in our goalless Anfield meeting with Arsenal.
1971 - We beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford, before losing to Arsenal in the Final. Alun Evans and Brian Hall were on target this time after Alan Ball had given the Blues the lead, one of his eleven strikes past us, with Hall netting his first reds goal.
1976 - Substitute David Fairclough netted a brace as we won 2-0 against Burnley .
1979 - A testimonial match was played at Anfield for long-serving skipper Emlyn Hughes. Borussia Mönchengladbach won 1-0 in front of a crowd of 25,290, raising gate receipts of £39,500.
1982 - Ronnie Whelan struck with Graeme Sharp equalising inside the first three minutes as we won 3-1 at Goodison Park. Graeme Souness and Craig Johnston netted in the second half. Keeper Bruce Grobbelaar was handed a cardboard clowns face by a Blues fan before the game, which he took in good spirits, placing it in the back of his goal!
2005 - A charity match was staged at Anfield, billed as the Tsunami Football Testimonial. A Legends side beat a Celebs team 6-2, with the Legends goals including a brace from Jason McAteer, a Patrick McGuinness own goal, and strikes by Ian Rush, David Johnson and John Aldridge. The event raised an estimated half a million pounds to support those who suffered in the Asian tsunami tragedy that happened the previous Boxing Day.
2007 - Liverpool FC announced that George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks now owned 98.6% of the clubs shares and intended to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares. Chief Executive Rick Parry said, The incredibly high level of acceptance of the offer shows shareholders have faith in the vision outlined for the club by George Gillett and Tom Hicks. The two Americans remained in control until October 2010.