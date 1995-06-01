« previous next »
On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 25, 2024, 08:35:57 am
March 25th

1950 - We won through to our first Wembley FA Cup Final, beating Everton 2-0 at Maine Road thanks to goals from Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell. Unfortunately, Arsenal went on to claim the cup.

1967 - Our top-flight meeting with Manchester United on this day ended goalless.

1972  John Toshack headed in the only goal of our trip to Southampton.

1975 - John Toshack netted twice as we triumphed 4-0 over Newcastle United , with future and past Magpies Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott also netting.

1978  Phil Thompson scored an own goal after Jimmy Case had opened the scoring at Molineux. A second-half Kenny Dalglish brace secured a 3-1 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers.

1984 - The first all-Merseyside Cup Final ended in a goalless draw, after extra time. The game was notable for a failed penalty appeal for handball against Alan Hansen, and an Alan Kennedy goal that was disallowed for offside. We clinched our fourth consecutive League Cup in the replay three days later.

2000 - We won 2-1 as substitute Jamie Redknapp headed a dramatic winner against Newcastle United . Titi Camara had opened the scoring with his tenth and final reds goal before Alan Shearer nodded in a leveller, one of his eight goals against the reds.

2004 - Igor Bican was sent off after Emile Heskey had given us the lead at the Stade Vélodrome as we lost 2-1 on the night to Olympique de Marseille, with Didier Drogba converting the resulting penalty, one of his eleven goals past us. We therefore crashed out of the UEFA Cup at the Fourth Round stage 3-2 on aggregate with Abdoulaye Meïté scoring the home sides other goal.

2006 - Steven Gerrard was sent off at home to Everton for two quick-fire yellow cards before Phil Neville put us ahead at the end of the first half with a superb headed own goal from a corner. Luis García put us 2-0 up with a beautiful lob soon after the restart, our 500th home Premiership goal. Tim Cahill headed the visitors back into the game with one of his five goals against us, also their hundredth League goal in an Anfield derby. Substitute Andy van der Meyde was sent off for elbowing Xabi Alonso just five minutes after coming on before Harry Kewell rounded off a 3-1 victory with a fine strike. The two clubs had received special permission for Gerrard and James Beattie to wear 08 shirts to promote Liverpools status as the European Capital of Culture in 2008.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 25, 2024, 08:39:35 am
Football: 1949/50: FA Cup semi-final: Everton vs Liverpool

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VFh7PnyfsZM
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
March 25, 2024, 03:41:50 pm
March 22:

1989: Whelan's goal was a beaut, voted our goal of the season.

2017: Mr Liverpool, he should have melwood named after him

March 23

1991: Scored some lovely goals that day, was keeping up by teletext, the goals were flying in, I remember it got to 4-1, I asked could I check, my Dad told me it was back to 4-4, I nearly hit the roof, he laughed his head off when it showed up as 6-1

1996: That was our first defeat since about November, I think David James messed up for their goal? unfortunately we were just not able to get right in the title race, felt like a nail in the coffin here

2008: You could clearly see Masch was only saying to the referee "what happened" but I think he was at it all game and the referee got sick of him, he made a show of himself. Rafa coming on the pitch to calm him down and all.

March 24:

1997: That was unreal with Fowler, I am always convinced he dived and just felt bad about it but not many would have done that.

2002: I remember wondering how crucial that goal would be come the end of the season, brilliant moment.

March 25:

2000: I watched that season review recently, David Thompson had a goal disallowed after about 7 seconds.

2006: The Neville OG was hilarious, Harry Kewell was amazing that day
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:41:26 am
Cheers  :)
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 08:44:01 am
March 26th

1983 - We won our third consecutive League Cup, 2-1. Norman Whiteside opened the scoring for Manchester United with the first of his four goals past us before Alan Kennedy equalised at Wembley. The game went into extra time, with our fitness proving the greater as Frank Stapleton had to come back into defence with Gordon McQueen going up front, due to cramp. Ronnie Whelan, who had scored twice in the previous seasons Final, won the game for us with a beautifully curled shot past the helpless Gary Bailey. Bob Paisley was sent up to lift the trophy in his final season as boss.

1988 - Kenny secured another century when he led the reds to his hundredth victory as Manager, with John Aldridge and John Barnes striking in a 2-1 League defeat of Wimbledon at Anfield. This was Diggers hundredth club goal, while Gary Gillespie reached a century of League appearances for the reds. Dalglish came on as a very late replacement for Aldridge, with Eric Young bagging the visitors consolation straight after that.

1989 - John Aldridge converted a penalty and Peter Beardsley also struck as we won 2-1 at Tottenham Hotspur . Terry Fenwick had opened the scoring with the last of his four goals past us. Aldos spot-kick was the clubs 7,000th goal in all competitions.

1994  Paul Merson struck the only goal of our trip to Arsenal, one of his seven goals against the reds.

2014  We beat Sunderland 2-1 at Anfield with Steven Gerrard opening the scoring with a free-kick. Daniel Sturridge struck his twentieth League goal of the campaign of the season after the break, also sending another shot onto the crossbar. Lee Cattermole hit the bar for the visitors before Ki Sung-yueng pulled a goal back to ensure a nervy finish.


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:14:59 am
1983- Lovely goal by Whelan, Grobbelaar was also fortunate not to be sent off when he came way out of his goal and completely cleaned out Gordon McQueen

1988- Back to winning ways but this in the middle of a run of 1 win in 5. But prior to that we had won 16 out of 19 and drawn 3, so there was no way anyone was catching us, we end the day 14 points clear of Man United and with 2 games in hand.

1989- Climbed into the top 3 with our 7th win in a row, we were now 8 points behind Arsenal with 2 games in hand

1994- Season was really piddling out at that stage, first of 3 straight defeats and we would lose 6 of the last 9. Everyone just wanted the season over at this stage.

2014- Our title challenge was really beginning to motor, win number 7 in a row and a further 4 would follow, similar to 1989 it lifted us into the mix and we would eventually finish 2nd. The result here left Sunderland in the bottom 3.

Chelsea lead the table by one point from us, Man city 2 points back with 2 games in hand. However both City and Chelsea still had to come to Anfield while Sunderland would do us huge favours, taking points away to both City and Chelsea in the run in.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:43:16 am
Good memory!

That was a rare defeat for us at Highbury back then (1994). Think we won there with a Barnes penalty the season before that, then with a mate Filwer winner in that gold kit the season after. Can remember other wins there including that famous Fowler penalty miss after he said he want fouled, the McManaman volley from a throw in and Titi Camaras winner. I reckon we probably went unbeaten at Highbury from this game in 94 to that early season 00/01 defeat when we went down to 9 men.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 09:52:47 am
Yes that is correct

1992/3 we won 1-0, Barnes penalty and David James saved one from Paul Merson, his first ever clean sheet with us.

1994/5 we won 1-0, Fowler in the last minute

1995/6 0-0

1996/97 won 2-1, Collymore and McAteer, the famous match were Fowler won a penalty then tried to get it cancelled

1997/98 won 1-0, marvellous goal by McManaman

1998/99 0-0

1999/00 won 1-0, Camara

2000/01 lost 2-0, Hamann and McAllister sent off

2001/2 drew 1-1 Riise

2002/3 1-1 Murphy

A good run alright
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 11:14:08 am
Wow Good Stats Nick & Paul  :champ
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Yesterday at 11:14:08 am
Wow Good Stats Nick & Paul  :champ
thats what we do :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:23:41 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:26:51 am
thats what we do :D
thats what we do :D

Funnily enough I was telling my son how I can remember everything from the 90s but not more recent stuff (but he has that covered in the same way! Hell tell me where he watches a certain game). Anyway, I told him to give me a team and a season and Ill tell him the score and he said Arsenal away 95/96 and I drew a complete blank! Typical! I knew we won 3-2 at home just before Christmas so figured it would have been early or late in the season turns out that 0-0 was pretty late on. Must have been a very forgettable game as I have absolutely no recollection of it!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:28:06 pm
3-1 at xmas haha

Yeah the 0-0 was a forgettable one, we couldnt win the league and had an FA cup final to come so I think we just phoned it in
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 12:30:20 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 12:28:06 pm
3-1 at xmas haha

Yeah the 0-0 was a forgettable one, we couldnt win the league and had an FA cup final to come so I think we just phoned it in

Fucking typo! I knew that. :lmao

Went one down and then a Fowler hat trick. Think we scored the second a few seconds after some young centre back came on as a sub for them. How do I remember that but not important stuff I was told at work yesterday. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:30:20 pm
Fucking typo! I knew that. :lmao

Went one down and then a Fowler hat trick. Think we scored the second a few seconds after some young centre back came on as a sub for them. How do I remember that but not important stuff I was told at work yesterday. :D
yeah great memory. Scott Marshall?

Tell me about it

the other week I was chatting to two lads about the Burnley game we won 3-1, for the life of us we couldnt remember who scored the first

Best part was the other two were actually at the game
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:21:42 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:10:31 pm
yeah great memory. Scott Marshall?

Tell me about it

the other week I was chatting to two lads about the Burnley game we won 3-1, for the life of us we couldnt remember who scored the first

Best part was the other two were actually at the game

Was it Virg? Diaz and Nunez got the others didnt they? Definitely less sure about that fake than most of the ones mentioned in this thread though!
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:21:42 pm
Was it Virg? Diaz and Nunez got the others didnt they? Definitely less sure about that fake than most of the ones mentioned in this thread though!
Jota

we had to google it
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:27:45 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm
Jota

we had to google it

Feels like it was a header from a corner, or was that just their equaliser.

Haha ridiculous all round. :D
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Yesterday at 02:52:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:27:45 pm
Feels like it was a header from a corner, or was that just their equaliser.

Haha ridiculous all round. :D
it was yeah, all the goals in that game were headers

Incl their equaliser
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:24:03 am
March 27th

Not a lot in recent years but here goes

1964 - Sir Roger Hunt scored a hat-trick in our 3-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur before 57,022 spectators, the highest ever for this fixture.

1965 - We beat Chelsea 2-0 in a Villa Park Semi-final en route to our first ever FA Cup triumph. John Mortimore had a goal disallowed for the Blues before Peter Thompson netted, with Willie Stevenson adding a penalty, the first he had ever taken.

1967  Roger Hunt played his 300th League game for the reds in our goalless Anfield meeting with Arsenal.

1971 - We beat Everton 2-1 at Old Trafford, before losing to Arsenal in the Final. Alun Evans and Brian Hall were on target this time after Alan Ball had given the Blues the lead, one of his eleven strikes past us, with Hall netting his first reds goal.

1976 - Substitute David Fairclough netted a brace as we won 2-0 against Burnley .

1979 - A testimonial match was played at Anfield for long-serving skipper Emlyn Hughes. Borussia Mönchengladbach won 1-0 in front of a crowd of 25,290, raising gate receipts of £39,500.

1982 - Ronnie Whelan struck with Graeme Sharp equalising inside the first three minutes as we won 3-1 at Goodison Park. Graeme Souness and Craig Johnston netted in the second half. Keeper Bruce Grobbelaar was handed a cardboard clowns face by a Blues fan before the game, which he took in good spirits, placing it in the back of his goal!

2005 - A charity match was staged at Anfield, billed as the Tsunami Football Testimonial. A Legends side beat a Celebs team 6-2, with the Legends goals including a brace from Jason McAteer, a Patrick McGuinness own goal, and strikes by Ian Rush, David Johnson and John Aldridge. The event raised an estimated half a million pounds to support those who suffered in the Asian tsunami tragedy that happened the previous Boxing Day.

2007 - Liverpool FC announced that George Gillett Jr. and Tom Hicks now owned 98.6% of the clubs shares and intended to compulsorily acquire the remaining shares. Chief Executive Rick Parry said, The incredibly high level of acceptance of the offer shows shareholders have faith in the vision outlined for the club by George Gillett and Tom Hicks. The two Americans remained in control until October 2010.

Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 09:30:33 am
Legends    (6)    V  Celebs  ( 2 )

Full Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPqB1gXjV2o 
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:20:23 am
Pretty sure Grobbelaar brought off a brilliant save too, one of them he leapt like a salmon and caught the ball mid air.

Johnston's goal I think was the one that looped from the left hand side in to the top corner


2005
Was that on a sunday? If it is the game I am thinking of I was absolutely hungover to fuck, swore Id never drink again and for 24 hours I didnt.

Previous day I raced home from town to watch Israel vs Ireland, I had incidentally bought an Ac Milan shirt that was on offer that day, little did I know what would happen less than two months later.

The Irish went ahead early through Clinton Morrison but instead of going for the kill against an inferior team we sat back, sat back and sat back. It was like watching rugby as all we seemed to do was launch it into touch 60 yards away, Israel would equalize in the last minute. Unfortunately the night was soured further when for no reason a mate of mine was punched in the pub for no reason, nearly started a mass brawl. A friend of mine called Pat, the only time I ever saw him angry, believe me he would have gone through the other guy had we all not jumped up and stopped it, strangely he and the guy in the fight weren't barred, yet one of the lads who helped me break it up was, all he did was seperate it and didnt even throw a punch, next time he went to the same pub he was refused, he hasnt been back since.


2007
Speaking of the unsavory. Those two clowns destroyed the club, I am sure Rafa Benitez still curses them, if it weren't for them he might well have won the league. I thought they would never leave.
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:32:48 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 10:20:23 am
Pretty sure Grobbelaar brought off a brilliant save too, one of them he leapt like a salmon and caught the ball mid air.

Johnston's goal I think was the one that looped from the left hand side in to the top corner


2005
Was that on a sunday? If it is the game I am thinking of I was absolutely hungover to fuck, swore Id never drink again and for 24 hours I didnt.

Previous day I raced home from town to watch Israel vs Ireland, I had incidentally bought an Ac Milan shirt that was on offer that day, little did I know what would happen less than two months later.

The Irish went ahead early through Clinton Morrison but instead of going for the kill against an inferior team we sat back, sat back and sat back. It was like watching rugby as all we seemed to do was launch it into touch 60 yards away, Israel would equalize in the last minute. Unfortunately the night was soured further when for no reason a mate of mine was punched in the pub for no reason, nearly started a mass brawl. A friend of mine called Pat, the only time I ever saw him angry, believe me he would have gone through the other guy had we all not jumped up and stopped it, strangely he and the guy in the fight weren't barred, yet one of the lads who helped me break it up was, all he did was seperate it and didnt even throw a punch, next time he went to the same pub he was refused, he hasnt been back since.


2007
Speaking of the unsavory. Those two clowns destroyed the club, I am sure Rafa Benitez still curses them, if it weren't for them he might well have won the league. I thought they would never leave.



It Was A Sunday  Easter Sunday


Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 10:33:37 am
yep, day I am thinking of alright
Re: On this day in LFC History: Personal Memories
Today at 12:21:15 pm
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:30:33 am
Legends    (6)    V  Celebs  ( 2 )

Full Game

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPqB1gXjV2o 

I went to that game. Took my now wife on the Kop for the first time (oo-er). Remember Molby running the show when he was on the pitch without leaving the centre circle.

It was a Sunday, Easter I think.
