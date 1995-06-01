March 25th



1950 - We won through to our first Wembley FA Cup Final, beating Everton 2-0 at Maine Road thanks to goals from Bob Paisley and Billy Liddell. Unfortunately, Arsenal went on to claim the cup.



1967 - Our top-flight meeting with Manchester United on this day ended goalless.



1972  John Toshack headed in the only goal of our trip to Southampton.



1975 - John Toshack netted twice as we triumphed 4-0 over Newcastle United , with future and past Magpies Kevin Keegan and Terry McDermott also netting.



1978  Phil Thompson scored an own goal after Jimmy Case had opened the scoring at Molineux. A second-half Kenny Dalglish brace secured a 3-1 defeat of Wolverhampton Wanderers.



1984 - The first all-Merseyside Cup Final ended in a goalless draw, after extra time. The game was notable for a failed penalty appeal for handball against Alan Hansen, and an Alan Kennedy goal that was disallowed for offside. We clinched our fourth consecutive League Cup in the replay three days later.



2000 - We won 2-1 as substitute Jamie Redknapp headed a dramatic winner against Newcastle United . Titi Camara had opened the scoring with his tenth and final reds goal before Alan Shearer nodded in a leveller, one of his eight goals against the reds.



2004 - Igor Bican was sent off after Emile Heskey had given us the lead at the Stade Vélodrome as we lost 2-1 on the night to Olympique de Marseille, with Didier Drogba converting the resulting penalty, one of his eleven goals past us. We therefore crashed out of the UEFA Cup at the Fourth Round stage 3-2 on aggregate with Abdoulaye Meïté scoring the home sides other goal.



2006 - Steven Gerrard was sent off at home to Everton for two quick-fire yellow cards before Phil Neville put us ahead at the end of the first half with a superb headed own goal from a corner. Luis García put us 2-0 up with a beautiful lob soon after the restart, our 500th home Premiership goal. Tim Cahill headed the visitors back into the game with one of his five goals against us, also their hundredth League goal in an Anfield derby. Substitute Andy van der Meyde was sent off for elbowing Xabi Alonso just five minutes after coming on before Harry Kewell rounded off a 3-1 victory with a fine strike. The two clubs had received special permission for Gerrard and James Beattie to wear 08 shirts to promote Liverpools status as the European Capital of Culture in 2008.



