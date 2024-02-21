February 24th



1962 - Roger Hunt netted his fifth hat-trick of the season in a 5-1 Second Division win over Middlesbrough at Anfield. Ian St. John bagged the other two.



1965  We defeated Birmingham City by the odd goal in seven at Anfield as we led on four separate occasions. Ian Callaghan scored twice, including the eventual winner, with Roger Hunt and Peter Thompson also on the scoresheet.





1998  Steven Gerrard signed his first professional contract at the age of seventeen. He went on to net 186 times in 710 reds games, helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and three League Cups as well as winning the PFA and Football Writers Player of the Year awards once apiece.



1996 - Stan Collymore bagged a brace, with Michael Thomas netting his only goal of the season to give us a 3-2 League win at Blackburn Rovers. Stans first goal came from a tamely struck shot that was heading straight into the arms of Tim Flowers until it unexpectedly struck a divot and bounced into the net! Cue 5,000 travelling Kopites singing Englands number one to the rueful keeper. Jason Wilcox struck one of his four goals against the reds, with Tim Sherwood also scoring as Rob Jones played his 200th game for the club.





2007 - Robbie Fowler bagged his last two reds goals, converting two first-half penalties in front of the Kop in our 4-0 thumping of Sheffield United at Anfield to take his reds tally to 183 in total. Javier Mascherano made his debut, while we reached a new club record of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield in the League. Sami Hyypiä and Steven Gerrard added goals in the second half, while Peter Crouch suffered a broken nose after being kicked in the face.





2011  Jamie Carragher played his 137th European game for the club, a new British record, as we beat Sparta Prague 1-0 at Anfield in the second leg of our UEFA Europa League round of 32 encounter. Dirk Kuyt headed in the only goal of the tie late on



2020  We beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield to equal the English top-flight record of eighteen successive wins, with Gini Wijnaldum nodding us in front early on. However, we fell behind to an Issa Diop header and Pablo Fornals strike before we eventually triumphed through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to restore our 22-point lead at the top of the table.

