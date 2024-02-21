« previous next »
Remember sitting down to watch that Everton cup Game on a Sunday afternoon with my dad and brother. A rare televised game back then. One of many Barnes and Beardsley one twos opening up the other team, and Houghton with what felt like a massive leap for a little bloke to nod home.
February 22nd

1946  Voice of Anfield, George Sephton was born in Liverpool. He has been playing music and reading out team news at Anfield since August 1971.

1991 - Kenny Dalglish announced his resignation as reds boss in a press conference at Anfield. He had been in charge for nearly six years, leading us to the double in his first season, and a further two League titles, FA Cup, two FA Charity Shields and Screen Sport Super Cup. The pressures of management, and his role in counselling players, supporters and the city of Liverpool in the aftermath of the Hillsborough disaster led to him stepping down.

2005 - We beat Bayer 04 Leverkusen 3-1 at Anfield in the first leg of our Champions League round of sixteen tie. Luis García and John Arne Riise netted before Dietmar Hamann put us in a seemingly unassailable lead in stoppage time, with his eleventh and last reds goal. Anthony Le Tallec came off the bench to make his first senior appearance under Rafael Benítez. However, a Jerzy Dudek fumble handed Franca the chance to grab an away goal, which many commentators at the time felt might prove crucial. They were wrong.


2015  We won 2-0 at Southampton, with Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling on target, with the home side claiming a series of spot kicks that were not given by the referee.
February 23rd

1980 - David Fairclough put the reds ahead at Anfield against Ipswich Town early on, but Eric Gates equalised against the run of play six minutes from time with one of his five goals past us. That was when the drama really started as Terry Butcher then fouled Kenny Dalglish in the box, with referee Bert Newsome immediately pointing to the spot. The visiting players were incensed, and as Terry McDermott ran up to take the spot-kick Frans Thijssen hurled a dollop of mud across his path. Town keeper Paul Cooper got down well to smother the shot and the Kop was outraged when the ref failed to order a retake.

2008 - Fernando Torres scored a hat-trick to pass twenty goals for the season after we had fallen behind against Middlesbrough at Anfield. We went on to win 3-2, with Jérémie Aliadière sent off for the visitors for slapping Javier Mascherano. This meant we became the first team ever to score hat-tricks in all of the League, FA Cup, League Cup and Champions League in the same season. Tuncay Şanlı and future red Stewart Downing netted for the visitors.

2014 - Daniel Sturridge scored in his seventh consecutive League game as we eventually beat Swansea City 4-3 at Anfield. He put us in front inside three minutes, with Jordan Henderson extending our lead before ex-red Jonjo Shelvey scored a spectacular goal and Martin krtel put through his own net to level the scores. Sturridge headed in his second before Wilfred Bony equalised from the spot. Henderson then grabbed the winner.

2022  We thumped Leeds United 6-0 at Anfield, with Mohamed Salah converting two penalties and Joël Matip also on target in the first half hour. Sadio Mané added two late goals before Virgil van Dijk headed in during stoppage time.

February 24th

1962 - Roger Hunt netted his fifth hat-trick of the season in a 5-1 Second Division win over Middlesbrough at Anfield. Ian St. John bagged the other two.

1965  We defeated Birmingham City by the odd goal in seven at Anfield as we led on four separate occasions. Ian Callaghan scored twice, including the eventual winner, with Roger Hunt and Peter Thompson also on the scoresheet.


1998  Steven Gerrard signed his first professional contract at the age of seventeen. He went on to net 186 times in 710 reds games, helping us to claim the European Cup, UEFA Cup, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups and three League Cups as well as winning the PFA and Football Writers Player of the Year awards once apiece.

1996 - Stan Collymore bagged a brace, with Michael Thomas netting his only goal of the season to give us a 3-2 League win at Blackburn Rovers. Stans first goal came from a tamely struck shot that was heading straight into the arms of Tim Flowers until it unexpectedly struck a divot and bounced into the net! Cue 5,000 travelling Kopites singing Englands number one to the rueful keeper. Jason Wilcox struck one of his four goals against the reds, with Tim Sherwood also scoring as Rob Jones played his 200th game for the club.


2007 - Robbie Fowler bagged his last two reds goals, converting two first-half penalties in front of the Kop in our 4-0 thumping of Sheffield United at Anfield to take his reds tally to 183 in total. Javier Mascherano made his debut, while we reached a new club record of nine consecutive clean sheets at Anfield in the League. Sami Hyypiä and Steven Gerrard added goals in the second half, while Peter Crouch suffered a broken nose after being kicked in the face.


2011  Jamie Carragher played his 137th European game for the club, a new British record, as we beat Sparta Prague  1-0 at Anfield in the second leg of our UEFA Europa League round of 32 encounter. Dirk Kuyt headed in the only goal of the tie late on

2020  We beat West Ham United 3-2 at Anfield to equal the English top-flight record of eighteen successive wins, with Gini Wijnaldum nodding us in front early on. However, we fell behind to an Issa Diop header and Pablo Fornals strike before we eventually triumphed through Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané to restore our 22-point lead at the top of the table.
