Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?

Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 10:47:21 am
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 10:55:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2022, 10:31:59 am
Ours is, but its tiny, its like the roof in this pic but even smaller, there are only 3 ridge tiles on the top


You can often put panels on the front and on the hip if both faces have some southerly aspect. You just need an inverter that knows this - it could be a single inverter with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) or microinverters attached to each panel.

In which case that roof could still host a couple of kW which could generate 1800 kWh/yr (or more depending on depending on where you are).
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 11:05:28 am
Quote from: Elmo! on June  9, 2022, 10:47:21 am
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.

Isn't Aberdeen a little bit less gloomy than people think though? Especially in the mornings. Usually being seaside means high pressure around sunrise and you get a little something most mornings before the low pressure builds up. Since the weather station at Dyce is a bit inland and still shows 1447 hours/year in theory the immediate coastline where the city is should be about 1500 hours, which is more than a lot of England.

Aberdeen on the other hand has always been a bit surprisingly damp to me looking at the geography, one would expect the highlands would block a lot more of the low pressure and enable similar summer temperatures to the areas behind the Pennines. Effectively, 20°C in July with 1700 hours of sun instead of the gloomy NE England. Somehow, a lot more of the rain finds its way around the mountains than it in theory should. Even 300 metre peaks in southwest Sweden divert a lot of rainfall here and makes where I live sunny and dry.

In my home town the annual sunshine rate is probably about 1950-2000 hours/year based on the nearest station being quite a bit further away from the Baltic Sea and still being above 1900 hours. While riding to work in the mornings it so often is clear even on expected rainy days.

Either way, where I live solar panels would work phenomenally well during spring and summer, but I live in a rental apartment so as much as I'd love to have solar power for my place it's probably not the best idea to invest in that when it's not even my house  :-X
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 11:25:59 am
Quote from: Elmo! on June  9, 2022, 10:47:21 am
Yeah solar panels work even up here in Aberdeen, less efficient so will take longer to get a return on your investment.

My mum and her partner have them on their roof and they are facing east rather than south and they are still happy with it, though I don't know the figures.
There are solar parks as far north as Aberdeen so developers have obviously decided that there is scope for a ROI. Best case annual output in Aberdeen is probably about 880 kWh/kWp (710 kWh/kWp if East facing), compared to say 1090 kWh/kWp when south facing in Penzance.

Post-FIT the biggest contributer to reducing payback is arguably the proportion of self-consumption (as opposed to export), so it suits those who are home during the day - failing that you can schedule cooker/washing machine/dishwasher to run during the day when you can.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 11:55:08 am
Quote from: Red Raw on June  9, 2022, 10:55:23 am
You can often put panels on the front and on the hip if both faces have some southerly aspect. You just need an inverter that knows this - it could be a single inverter with maximum power point tracking (MPPT) or microinverters attached to each panel.

In which case that roof could still host a couple of kW which could generate 1800 kWh/yr (or more depending on depending on where you are).

Cheers for that. Ours faces west on the side, so during spring/summer it gets loads of sun on it, in winter it will get some.

Need to look into this, we use a lot of lecky due to me working from home and the kids and their playstations and the oven.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 9, 2022, 12:19:05 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on June  9, 2022, 11:55:08 am
Cheers for that. Ours faces west on the side, so during spring/summer it gets loads of sun on it, in winter it will get some.

Need to look into this, we use a lot of lecky due to me working from home and the kids and their playstations and the oven.

If I was in your position mate, I definitely would!  I haven't got 5 k spare at the moment, otherwise I'd be all over it, especially at current pricing levels!
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 10, 2022, 01:06:39 pm
Got all the documents from the company that going to install my solar panels today had to sign them online plus one that said they can start work within the 2 week cooling down period its not like I will change my mind seeing its all free.

Just as well I emptied the loft out because they say the convertor box etc will be fitted up there.

How powerful are modern panels? I know that I'm getting 10 fitted on a West facing roof. Read it doesn't matter about sunshine with modern ones it's all about light.

Not sure if that is right.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 10, 2022, 05:16:18 pm
Typical panel capacities are around 250 Wp in which case 10 panels would give you a 2.5 kWp installation.  Panels generate under beam radiation (direct sunlight) and diffuse radiation (indirect radiation scattered by the atmosphere). Monocrtystalline panels were meant to perform bettter than polycrystalline panels under diffuse radiation but tended to be more expensive. The price/performance difference has narrowed these days and I suspect is only marginal for most small installations.

Inverters in the loft  minimise the DC cable run and keep costs down although they used to make a bit of a low humming sound so if it is going to be directly above your bedroom it might be worth asking whether it is likely to be an issue.

West facing is not ideal but 2.5 kWp will probably generate about 1900-2000 kWh a year (in Frome?) depending on the pitch of your roof. If you are at home most of the time expect to consume around 45% of that directly and export the remaining 55%. Your electricity supplier will have a Smart Export Guarantee (SEG) tariff and should pay you 1.5-7.5 p/kWh for every kWh you export (see for example https://solarenergyuk.org/resource/smart-export-guarantee/).

These are just generic figures but the installer should be Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS) registered and should provide you with performance estimates even if you are not paying for it.

Good luck, hope it all goes smoothly.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 10, 2022, 05:56:06 pm
Living on  my own just looking at the smart meter graphs I use about 5kw a day a bit more if I use my washing machine or dishwasher.

I'm a low user I use to spend £40 a month on electric after the price rise its around £55 a. Month.

Anything that keeps costs down seeing I'm on UC.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 12, 2022, 06:32:34 pm
Just wondering  how long does it Usally take them to install a 10 panel system to the roof is it a day.

Hopefully the scaffolding is installed the day before when they are gone I can sneak up to  paint the  Palmets at the very top of the roof that I couldn't reach.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 13, 2022, 11:22:57 am
Quote from: Trada on June 12, 2022, 06:32:34 pm
Just wondering  how long does it Usally take them to install a 10 panel system to the roof is it a day.

Hopefully the scaffolding is installed the day before when they are gone I can sneak up to  paint the  Palmets at the very top of the roof that I couldn't reach.

I had an 11 panel system installed and if i recall correctly it was a one day install, but  the scaffolding was up for about 3 or 4 days, as that part of the job went out to a subcontractor
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 20, 2022, 10:29:17 pm
Had my Solar panels fitted today.

Had the electricians come first who put in all the electrics for them and when they had finished the blokes with the solar angels turned up took about 6 hours all together.

The only down side my wildflower patch was laid half to waste by the scaffoldings but that's OK it will be interesting to see what grows now with the extra space and light.

And the panels seem to be working well the meter says its created 9kWs of electric since about 5pm when it was turned on made my tea and my smart meter stayed on zero electric being used.

Interested to see what my electric will cost in the next month







Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 21, 2022, 03:52:15 pm
With these free deals, who pays for maintenance/repair of these things?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 21, 2022, 06:07:20 pm
Quote from: El_Frank on June 21, 2022, 03:52:15 pm
With these free deals, who pays for maintenance/repair of these things?


Mine has got a 10 guarantee on the equipment and workmanship that passes to the new owner of the house if you sell.

I still find  it strange I got it for nothing and it now belongs to me.

I'm now hoping they also decide to fit the smart storage heaters but that's not been confirded yet just mentioned I doubt I will be that lucky.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 21, 2022, 06:15:18 pm
You might make a profit on your leccy at this time of year.  I am assuming you can feed back into the national grid?

Sorry about your weeds .. sorry, wild flowers ;D
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
June 22, 2022, 10:49:26 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on June 21, 2022, 06:15:18 pm
You might make a profit on your leccy at this time of year.  I am assuming you can feed back into the national grid?

Sorry about your weeds .. sorry, wild flowers ;D

I've never been a big user of electric rarely go above 6Kw in a day. But the usage went off a cliff yesterday with the solar panels



Of course right now its the perfect weather it will be interesting to see in the winter and when the weather is bad

Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
Yesterday at 09:28:47 pm
Had my free panels fitted on Wednesday, my roof's only small so I only got 6 panels, took them an hour and a half. My electrician can't come to fit the inverter until a week on Monday (I'm on holiday next week) so they're currently up there doing nothing. Just glad I went through with it because I assumed the application process was going to be drawn out but it was an absolute doddle.
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
Today at 10:59:17 am
How did you guys get your free panels? 

As in, who did you contact?
Re: Solar Panels - how much can they save per month?
Today at 06:36:44 pm
Solar panels are supposed to typically cut your electricity bill by 15-25%. But they can still cost much to install, which many people find off-putting.
