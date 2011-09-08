Sorry, not been on today and just seen the replies.I'm not actually going to me moving into the house now anyway, was going to be far too expensive. I think the solar panels must have been at the back of the house as couldn't be seen from streetview, and I couldn't see them on the satellite images so probably fairly recent, but no way to see how many (unless I get the wife to look from the school next week as it backs onto it).We've just been to see another house this afternoon and will likely be putting money down tomorrow morning on it (well for the application fees anyway). Its still more than we were hoping to pay (£625 per month, £45 more than now), however the guy who showed us around said that its been on for a few weeks now and its the point where landlords are usually likely to start being willing to negotiate, so going to see if they'll knock it down to say £600 per month. Second problem - deposit is a month and a half rent, and the application fees are £250 for the 2 of us, so with all of that, plus the first months rent, looking at having to find over £1800 within a week or so.Fortunately the bank of mum and dad are going to help us out with the remaining money they have on a credit card. Next month I should get paid for a website I've been working on tirelessly for months (including whilst away on holiday), all of that will go to paying them back, along with the deposit returned from this place. Next problem - that £1800 doesn't include the cost of van hire and fuel (which shouldn't be much as its just down the road, about 5 minute drive), but there is also no fridge at the house - the last 4 we've lived in have had fitted fridges so we've never bought one. So going to have to find a cheap fridge too.Which brings me to the final, and probably biggest issue. I've just been and checked my credit score, its gone up from 737 (Fair) to 889 (Good) in a week for some reason, which is great (only 29% of people have a higher rating apparently, which is surprising), however we have a 6ish-year-old CCJ we are still paying off, which is bad. With this place our application came back from the referencing agency (same one I think) as a fail due to the CCJ (I'm not sure what our credit score was at that time), however the estate agent had a chat with the landlord who said he was happy to accept us anyway. I'm now concerned the new estate agency might not be as helpful, or the landlord for that matter, which would mean we get turned down and lose our non-refundable application fees of £250. However, thats going to be a risk with any house.They say moving home is one of the most stressful things you can do - we've been forced to do it twice now in 6 months through no fault of our own (well, the first time I did send a letter threatening legal action if he didn't carry out repairs we'd been waiting 2 years for, but I felt within my rights to do that).