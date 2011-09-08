I'm currently looking for a new house due to our landlord selling up (I believe thats the reason anyway), less than 6 months after we moved in. Bit of a pain as its going to mean us trying to find almost £2000 for the second time this year for all the fees/deposits/etc. involved.
At present I'm paying £580 per month for a 3-bedroom house. Just seen one around the corner from here, perfect location for our daughters school which is our main concern at the moment with moving (don't want to move her out of her school a second time in a year) - in fact if we stepped out of
our
(sorry, the, we haven't taken it yet, getting ahead of myself
) front door we could see her classroom at the end of the street
It's 3 bedroom again, but also has a conservatory which we would love and don't have now, so the perfect house really.
However, it is £650 per month, so £70 per month than we are paying now which we simply cannot afford. But, it does have solar panels, the desription of the house says "free energy during sunny hours with the aid of solar panels". In addition to this there is "passive solar heating of the ktichen and dining room from the conservatory" (not quite sure what they mean by that).
So, what I'm wondering is, how much are the solar panels likely to save us on average per month in energy bills (considering we pay about £120 combined at the moment)? Even if it could save us £40 per month it wouldn't be too bad as the house would only be costing us £30 per month more than now, which we can probably stretch to. I suppose the main issue here is the country we live in, we only get about 3 hours sunshine per year.
So, are there any solar experts here that can advise? Would be much appreciated.
We have got a viewing of another house tomorrow - really nice looking house, quite spacious, driveway with garage etc, however it would be a 35 minute walk to the school each morning, which in the winter when there is ice on the ground will be lethal (particularly trying to push our other daughter up a hill in her pushchair). Unfortunately the wife doesn't drive, so walking is the only method (unless she got the bus, which would be even more expense). So the one mentioned above would be the much better options.