I wasn't around in 66 so a quick question to the older experts here: is that really the Anfield Iron next to Cruyff in the top pic:



https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/AFC_Ajax_5–1_Liverpool_F.C._(1966)



not sure why the link doesn't work but just copying will do.



(I think - someone older will know for sure!

Yes mate, though ICruyff is in the background (between Tommy Smith and the referee - his hair colour and body frame looks more like Cruyff than the Ajax player on the ball). The player with the ball at his feet looks more like winger Sjaak Swart, or maybe Wim Suurbier.Some more info on the game here for you mate (both are fantastic sites for this type of thing on our great history):-A clearer image of a lighter-haired Johan Cruyff at the game (with Chris Lawler):-