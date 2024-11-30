« previous next »
Things that make you feel old

Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 01:33:23 pm
Listening to Sound of the 60s and remembering some of the pre Beatles shite that passed for music.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 01:38:30 pm
Hark the Howard Angels Sing
Listening to Sound of the 60s and remembering some of the pre Beatles shite that passed for music.
I think most of the pre-Beatles music was from the US? I can't recall much of it at all so that tells me something about its quality.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 01:41:59 pm
SamLad
I think most of the pre-Beatles music was from the US? I can't recall much of it at all so that tells me something about its quality.

Oh no. Just heard Adam Faith and Frankie Vaughan warbling away, as well as some vintage US shite.

Mind you every time Frankie was in the radio my mum would say Hes from Liverpool, you know

Same with John Gregson and Rex Harrison. ;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 01:58:38 pm
christ.

Adam Faith.  Frankie Vaughan.

both had been completely wiped from my memory.

oh - Lonnie Donegan!!!  :)
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 04:34:56 pm
Kenny's Jacket
Ive just got onto the fact that Im older than the Liverpool manager!

My son is older than him.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 05:05:43 pm
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 05:06:42 pm
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.

I love a garden centre café. Always have a nice slice of cheesecake and a hot choc to warm the cockles. It's a bit like being in an old people's home atmosphere-wise though.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 05:17:51 pm
smicer claus is coming to town
I love a garden centre café. Always have a nice slice of cheesecake and a hot choc to warm the cockles. It's a bit like being in an old people's home atmosphere-wise though.
Fucking hell, thats well mad. Theyre woeful mate.

Dont get me wrong, Ive been to garden centres, but Ive never done the whole sitty down eat thing. Its like everything is just, dead nice(said in an Alexei Sayle delivery), the polite waiting room to death - is dead nice.

Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 06:29:43 pm
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.
Date day with the mrs to pick up some chrimbo goodies mate?
Did you give the staff an Anfield version of Oh come all ye faithful?
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 06:32:32 pm
Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.

My gran used to love doing that on the years before her demise.
Re: Things that make you feel old
November 30, 2024, 06:35:11 pm
Went to my sons in laws Golden Wedding Anniversary bash recently. My grandson took on look at the partygoers sitting patiently for the go ahead to attack the free buffet and said it looked just like a Tory party conference.

I laughed along with them but realised the youngster thinks Im one of them as well.
Re: Things that make you feel old
December 2, 2024, 11:45:54 pm
I'm old enough to remember when "dropping an album" was a bad thing.

same with "oversight".
Re: Things that make you feel old
December 3, 2024, 03:52:12 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Thats Ziltoid at his wedding. Ya know , one of those daft wazzocks who has to wear a kilt or Scottish attire cos someone in his family a hundred years ago lived next door to Elliot Ness and thought it was in Scotland

Firstly fuck off you c*nt

Secondly got his autograph at the Sound and Vision Bowie concert NEC 1990, sat about 3 rows behind us.  Don't think any fucker knew who he was as i was the first to ask him, he looked quite sheepish (probably thought he'd got away with no one sussing him).
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 01:51:18 am
I remember and prefer Legos as just bricks, that you kept in a big bucket and had to make your own shit up.

Yes, I played Lego uphill, in the snow. Both ways😜
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 02:17:27 am
Seeing Nunez was born in 99 and Curtis in 2001
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 02:20:26 am
[new username under construction]
Finding old bank statements from Midland bank :/

That reminds me of the time someone i knew [he's been dead a few years now] was in the boozer one evening, but pissed off because he was refused a loan, not sure the exact wording, but something like, the listening bank went deaf, the black horse said neeeigh, the bank that say yes, said fuck off. ;D

Think there were a couple of others, which i've forgotten.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 12:01:23 pm
A weatherfield winter wonderland
How old are you/Arne?

If I turn out to be older than him Im confident (for now) that I have more hair.


Im 47, until January, Arne turned 46 in September..
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 12:24:00 pm
When it takes you 10 mins to find the correct window on your advent calendar.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 12:36:44 pm
Digger John Lewis Xmas Advert dodgy low tempo cover version
Dont think I have ever seen my old man in shorts. Or jeans either


I was still a teenager in the 80's when my mum bought my dad a pair of jeans. The most 'square' jeans you could imagine. And, bless her, she'd ironed a crease in the front.

He tried them on for us and me and our kid just collapsed in a heap of laughter.

They never got worn again.

Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 04:17:53 pm
Not that it makes me feel old but its aboot old people

Old people who say 'That was a lot of money back then' when talking aboot something years ago they bought,  then when talking aboot a loaf of bread or milk 'When i Were a lad bread were only half a thrippenny six tuppence'

Make ya fucking mind up Grandad
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 04:38:17 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Not that it makes me feel old but its aboot old people

Old people who say 'That was a lot of money back then' when talking aboot something years ago they bought,  then when talking aboot a loaf of bread or milk 'When i Were a lad bread were only half a thrippenny six tuppence'

Make ya fucking mind up Grandad
yeah but don't forget, metric came in so you young lot would be able to work it out in your head.

between pounds, shillings, pence, ha'pennies, tanners, thrupences, farthings, half-a-crowns -- you'd all be walking into walls wondering if you could afford anything.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 05:25:43 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Not that it makes me feel old but its aboot old people

Old people who say 'That was a lot of money back then' when talking aboot something years ago they bought,  then when talking aboot a loaf of bread or milk 'When i Were a lad bread were only half a thrippenny six tuppence'

Make ya fucking mind up Grandad
Ageist.

When I were a lad it was 25p for a pack of 20 tabs.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 06:10:53 pm
Santa couldn't find his reindeer
When it takes you 10 mins to find the correct window on your advent calendar.
I thought it was just me. The dog has his own advent calendar but I have to open the windows for him to get the treat out. I have to put the reading glasses on to find the right window now. 🤓
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 06:23:06 pm
Sprouts of Spion
I thought it was just me. The dog has his own advent calendar but I have to open the windows for him to get the treat out. I have to put the reading glasses on to find the right window now. 🤓
dies he growl if you open the wrong one?
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 06:53:34 pm
SamLad
dies he growl if you open the wrong one?
He's not arsed so long as he gets the treat inside. 🐕
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 07:05:25 pm
Terrys chocolate orange
Ageist.

When I were a lad it was 25p for a pack of 20 tabs.
My best mates a senile old geriatic twirly blue rinsed arl bastard
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 07:08:38 pm
SamLad
yeah but don't forget, metric came in so you young lot would be able to work it out in your head.

between pounds, shillings, pence, ha'pennies, tanners, thrupences, farthings, half-a-crowns -- you'd all be walking into walls wondering if you could afford anything.
Remember my grandads first job. His wages were half a brick covered in lard. Hed have to give most of that to his mam for keep and shed buy 3 slices of spam for t'family wiv it and itd last for a month
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 07:13:48 pm
SamLad
yeah but don't forget, metric came in so you young lot would be able to work it out in your head.

between pounds, shillings, pence, ha'pennies, tanners, thrupences, farthings, half-a-crowns -- you'd all be walking into walls wondering if you could afford anything.
 
Everybody join in on this...
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ncZihiuztvg&amp;t=18s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ncZihiuztvg&amp;t=18s</a>
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 07:24:48 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Remember my grandads first job. His wages were half a brick covered in lard. Hed have to give most of that to his mam for keep and shed buy 3 slices of spam for t'family wiv it and itd last for a month
ah, brings a tear to me eye, that.  simple times, good times.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 08:58:18 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Remember my grandads first job. His wages were half a brick covered in lard. Hed have to give most of that to his mam for keep and shed buy 3 slices of spam for t'family wiv it and itd last for a month
We used to lie awake at night dreaming of having a brick covered in lard.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 09:04:38 pm
Terrys chocolate orange
We used to lie awake at night dreaming of having a brick covered in lard.
;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 09:07:43 pm
Terrys chocolate orange
We used to lie awake at night dreaming of having it off with Bessie Braddock a brick covered in lard.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 09:11:42 pm
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 09:13:19 pm
Terrys chocolate orange
Oooh, Bessie.
they don't make 'em like Bessie anymore.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 09:40:19 pm
SamLad
ah, brings a tear to me eye, that.  simple times, good times.
;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 10:14:22 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser
Not that it makes me feel old but its aboot old people

Old people who say 'That was a lot of money back then' when talking aboot something years ago they bought,  then when talking aboot a loaf of bread or milk 'When i Were a lad bread were only half a thrippenny six tuppence'

Make ya fucking mind up Grandad

I just say "that's inflation, you daft old c*nt".
Re: Things that make you feel old
Yesterday at 10:21:59 pm
Ziltoid
Firstly fuck off you c*nt

Secondly got his autograph at the Sound and Vision Bowie concert NEC 1990, sat about 3 rows behind us.  Don't think any fucker knew who he was as i was the first to ask him, he looked quite sheepish (probably thought he'd got away with no one sussing him).
;D
Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 06:28:03 pm
Ah Fruck Christmas
I remember and prefer Legos as just bricks, that you kept in a big bucket and had to make your own shit up.

Yes, I played Lego uphill, in the snow. Both ways😜

Yes, exactly. We had all sorts of kits back in the day but eventually they'd get cannibalised into the big blue box and the 'point' of the toy was being creative with what you had available.

I was as excited as anyone else when Star Wars Lego debuted in the mid 90s, and I understand that and other franchises basically saved the company, but I don't recognise what it's become at all since then. My boss has one of the big expensive X Wings in his home office which can be seen poking over his shoulder on Teams meetings, I really don't get the point of it, if I was going to display something I'd rather buy and paint an Airfix-style kit, it would look much better.

Having said that the whole thing is out of my price range now anyway. If I wanted to bankrupt myself with toys I'd get back into wargaming.
Re: Things that make you feel old
Today at 08:39:46 pm
Riquende
Yes, exactly. We had all sorts of kits back in the day but eventually they'd get cannibalised into the big blue box and the 'point' of the toy was being creative with what you had available.

I was as excited as anyone else when Star Wars Lego debuted in the mid 90s, and I understand that and other franchises basically saved the company, but I don't recognise what it's become at all since then. My boss has one of the big expensive X Wings in his home office which can be seen poking over his shoulder on Teams meetings, I really don't get the point of it, if I was going to display something I'd rather buy and paint an Airfix-style kit, it would look much better.

Having said that the whole thing is out of my price range now anyway. If I wanted to bankrupt myself with toys I'd get back into wargaming.

Board wargames...

Squad Leader, Panzer Blitz, Diplomacy, D-Day...

 ;D
