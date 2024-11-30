I remember and prefer Legos as just bricks, that you kept in a big bucket and had to make your own shit up.



Yes, I played Lego uphill, in the snow. Both ways 😜



Yes, exactly. We had all sorts of kits back in the day but eventually they'd get cannibalised into the big blue box and the 'point' of the toy was being creative with what you had available.I was as excited as anyone else when Star Wars Lego debuted in the mid 90s, and I understand that and other franchises basically saved the company, but I don't recognise what it's become at all since then. My boss has one of the big expensive X Wings in his home office which can be seen poking over his shoulder on Teams meetings, I really don't get the point of it, if I was going to display something I'd rather buy and paint an Airfix-style kit, it would look much better.Having said that the whole thing is out of my price range now anyway. If I wanted to bankrupt myself with toys I'd get back into wargaming.