Listening to Sound of the 60s and remembering some of the pre Beatles shite that passed for music.
I think most of the pre-Beatles music was from the US? I can't recall much of it at all so that tells me something about its quality.
Ive just got onto the fact that Im older than the Liverpool manager!
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.
I love a garden centre café. Always have a nice slice of cheesecake and a hot choc to warm the cockles. It's a bit like being in an old people's home atmosphere-wise though.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Thats Ziltoid at his wedding. Ya know , one of those daft wazzocks who has to wear a kilt or Scottish attire cos someone in his family a hundred years ago lived next door to Elliot Ness and thought it was in Scotland
