Thats Ziltoid at his wedding. Ya know , one of those daft wazzocks who has to wear a kilt or Scottish attire cos someone in his family a hundred years ago lived next door to Elliot Ness and thought it was in Scotland



Firstly fuck off you c*ntSecondly got his autograph at the Sound and Vision Bowie concert NEC 1990, sat about 3 rows behind us. Don't think any fucker knew who he was as i was the first to ask him, he looked quite sheepish (probably thought he'd got away with no one sussing him).