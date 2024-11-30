« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: Things that make you feel old  (Read 49488 times)

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #840 on: November 30, 2024, 01:33:23 pm »
Listening to Sound of the 60s and remembering some of the pre Beatles shite that passed for music.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #841 on: November 30, 2024, 01:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on November 30, 2024, 01:33:23 pm
Listening to Sound of the 60s and remembering some of the pre Beatles shite that passed for music.
I think most of the pre-Beatles music was from the US? I can't recall much of it at all so that tells me something about its quality.
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #842 on: November 30, 2024, 01:41:59 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on November 30, 2024, 01:38:30 pm
I think most of the pre-Beatles music was from the US? I can't recall much of it at all so that tells me something about its quality.

Oh no. Just heard Adam Faith and Frankie Vaughan warbling away, as well as some vintage US shite.

Mind you every time Frankie was in the radio my mum would say Hes from Liverpool, you know

Same with John Gregson and Rex Harrison. ;D
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #843 on: November 30, 2024, 01:58:38 pm »
christ.

Adam Faith.  Frankie Vaughan.

both had been completely wiped from my memory.

oh - Lonnie Donegan!!!  :)
Logged

Offline RedBootsTommySmith

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 986
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #844 on: November 30, 2024, 04:34:56 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on November  8, 2024, 03:16:17 pm
Ive just got onto the fact that Im older than the Liverpool manager!

My son is older than him.
Logged
Victorious and glorious....

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,068
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #845 on: November 30, 2024, 05:05:43 pm »
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,980
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #846 on: November 30, 2024, 05:06:42 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on November 30, 2024, 05:05:43 pm
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.

I love a garden centre café. Always have a nice slice of cheesecake and a hot choc to warm the cockles. It's a bit like being in an old people's home atmosphere-wise though.
Logged

Offline Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,068
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #847 on: November 30, 2024, 05:17:51 pm »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on November 30, 2024, 05:06:42 pm
I love a garden centre café. Always have a nice slice of cheesecake and a hot choc to warm the cockles. It's a bit like being in an old people's home atmosphere-wise though.
Fucking hell, thats well mad. Theyre woeful mate.

Dont get me wrong, Ive been to garden centres, but Ive never done the whole sitty down eat thing. Its like everything is just, dead nice(said in an Alexei Sayle delivery), the polite waiting room to death - is dead nice.

Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,772
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #848 on: November 30, 2024, 06:29:43 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on November 30, 2024, 05:05:43 pm
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.
Date day with the mrs to pick up some chrimbo goodies mate?
Did you give the staff an Anfield version of Oh come all ye faithful?
Logged

Offline A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,276
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #849 on: November 30, 2024, 06:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Never liked a girl well enough to give her 12 sharp knives on November 30, 2024, 05:05:43 pm
Went to a garden centre today, to have lunch and drink tea. Thats fucking death isnt it.

My gran used to love doing that on the years before her demise.
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #850 on: November 30, 2024, 06:35:11 pm »
Went to my sons in laws Golden Wedding Anniversary bash recently. My grandson took on look at the partygoers sitting patiently for the go ahead to attack the free buffet and said it looked just like a Tory party conference.

I laughed along with them but realised the youngster thinks Im one of them as well.
Logged

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,565
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #851 on: December 2, 2024, 11:45:54 pm »
I'm old enough to remember when "dropping an album" was a bad thing.

same with "oversight".
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,554
  • Scrubbers
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #852 on: December 3, 2024, 03:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on October 30, 2024, 03:45:53 pm
Thats Ziltoid at his wedding. Ya know , one of those daft wazzocks who has to wear a kilt or Scottish attire cos someone in his family a hundred years ago lived next door to Elliot Ness and thought it was in Scotland

Firstly fuck off you c*nt

Secondly got his autograph at the Sound and Vision Bowie concert NEC 1990, sat about 3 rows behind us.  Don't think any fucker knew who he was as i was the first to ask him, he looked quite sheepish (probably thought he'd got away with no one sussing him).
Logged

Online Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,343
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Things that make you feel old
« Reply #853 on: Today at 01:51:18 am »
I remember and prefer Legos as just bricks, that you kept in a big bucket and had to make your own shit up.

Yes, I played Lego uphill, in the snow. Both ways😜
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 