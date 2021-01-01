« previous next »
Things that make you feel old

Corrie Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 02:36:13 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 11:25:27 am
There's an old fella I see when I'm out walking the dog who dresses like he's in Goldie Lookin Chain and he's got to be in his 70s.

So, maybe it happens somewhere between that and where you are now.

Give John C my regards next time you see him.
Corrie Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 01:15:45 pm
My parents came to visit me when I lived in Thailand.  My Dad has never owned a pair of shorts or any footwear that were not black shoes or boots.
He turned up at the pool in a pair of cut off wranglers and black office shoes.

Strangers were staring at him, he didnt give a fuck

:lmao

Socks pulled up to the knee I hope.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:16:27 pm
IMG-2383" border="0

Be the envy of your ward with these Suave and Debonair Disco Slippers. These 1970's amber Lucite heel men's disco shoes will have everybody looking on with jealous eyes as you hobble to the bed pan.

You can be sure of it

I don't really fancy jealous eyes watching me use the bed pan, especially if I am still using my left hand. It's difficult enough as it is without building in stage fright.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 02:46:29 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm
:lmao

Socks pulled up to the knee I hope.

he actually thought he was helping his  look by not wearing socks, that stopped when he got a blister on his toe.
Corrie Nick

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 02:48:01 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:46:29 pm
he actually thought he was helping his  look by not wearing socks, that stopped when he got a blister on his toe.

Magnificent.

My father in law is Glaswegian and his legs are so white theyre almost blue. Hell wear trousers at every possible opportunity, even when on holiday somewhere warm.
Ziltoid

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 03:19:17 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 02:48:01 pm
Magnificent.

My father in law is Glaswegian and his legs are so white theyre almost blue. Hell wear trousers at every possible opportunity, even when on holiday somewhere warm.

Ziltoid

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 03:20:09 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 01:16:27 pm
IMG-2383" border="0

Be the envy of your ward with these Suave and Debonair Disco Slippers. These 1970's amber Lucite heel men's disco shoes will have everybody looking on with jealous eyes as you hobble to the bed pan.

You can be sure of it

Beautiful
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 03:24:51 pm
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Yesterday at 02:42:24 pm
I don't really fancy jealous eyes watching me use the bed pan, especially if I am still using my left hand. It's difficult enough as it is without building in stage fright.
;D
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 03:28:14 pm
Quote from: Ziltoid on Yesterday at 03:20:09 pm
Beautiful
Why doesnt that surprise me you like them?  ;D

Do think theyre nice myself. Mightve even owned a pair if I grew up disco dancing back then. Id be dancing away in my leather disco slippers whilst youre there with the rest of the teddy boys in ya Showaddywaddy shoes looking for a kick off ;D
Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm
Did somebody mention the '70s?

Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 03:45:53 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:36:37 pm
Did somebody mention the '70s?


Thats Ziltoid at his wedding. Ya know , one of those daft wazzocks who has to wear a kilt or Scottish attire cos someone in his family a hundred years ago lived next door to Elliot Ness and thought it was in Scotland
SamLad

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 03:47:50 pm
Quote from: Corrie Nick on Yesterday at 02:37:24 pm
:lmao

Socks pulled up to the knee I hope.
and hankie on head, obviously.  :)
redbyrdz

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #812 on: Yesterday at 04:00:26 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:25:44 am
Yes when do we start dressing old? I'm not ready yet to be wearing a blazer and shirt to go to the shops. Dont think I have ever seen my old man in shorts. Or jeans either

You don't. It's a generations thing. Me and my generation will dress in hoodies and trainees until we die. The younger ones dress more conservartive again, and will be in shirts and blazers by the time they're 25.
rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #813 on: Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:25:44 am
Yes when do we start dressing old? I'm not ready yet to be wearing a blazer and shirt to go to the shops. Dont think I have ever seen my old man in shorts. Or jeans either

Had a convo with a mate, if we were in a nursing home and they wheeled out a piano, it's going to be fuck off with that shit, I'll want thrash metal and he'll want slam and death metal
afc tukrish

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #814 on: Yesterday at 05:54:25 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
Had a convo with a mate, if we were in a nursing home and they wheeled out a piano, it's going to be fuck off with that shit, I'll want thrash metal and he'll want slam and death metal

 ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #815 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
Had a convo with a mate, if we were in a nursing home and they wheeled out a piano, it's going to be fuck off with that shit, I'll want thrash metal and he'll want slam and death metal
I'd have a go on it, but I'd be bashing out Are 'Friends' Electric?
Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #816 on: Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:44 pm
Had a convo with a mate, if we were in a nursing home and they wheeled out a piano, it's going to be fuck off with that shit, I'll want thrash metal and he'll want slam and death metal
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm
I'd have a go on it, but I'd be bashing out Are 'Friends' Electric?

Got kicked out of so many guitar/music shops in the 70s for playing this.   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2FzZSBD5LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2FzZSBD5LE</a>
John C

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #817 on: Today at 10:06:56 pm
Give John C my regards next time you see him.
;D


Ay, I'd have those shoes on that Capon poster. Proper smart them mate.
rob1966

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #818 on: Today at 10:12:13 pm
Got kicked out of so many guitar/music shops in the 70s for playing this.   ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2FzZSBD5LE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Q2FzZSBD5LE</a>

One of the first things I was taught by my guitar teacher ;D
BarryCrocker

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #819 on: Today at 10:50:35 pm
Not knowing 90+% of the names on dance music festival lineup poster.
Son of Spion

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #820 on: Today at 11:15:18 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 08:30:13 pm
Got kicked out of so many guitar/music shops in the 70s for playing this.   ;D
Really?  :D

I used to enjoy listening to people playing stuff while testing out the Fender and Gretch guitars in Dawson's in town. Pity it shut down after the pandemic.
Terry de Niro

Re: Things that make you feel old
Reply #821 on: Today at 11:44:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:15:18 pm
Really?  :D

I used to enjoy listening to people playing stuff while testing out the Fender and Gretch guitars in Dawson's in town. Pity it shut down after the pandemic.
You have no idea mate.
They actually made signs and put them around the shops with a list of certain very well-known guitar-based riffs (Smoke On The Water) being one of them, that you couldn't play for fear of being booted out of the shop.   ;D

No idea what happened to Dawson's.
I was a regular customer there when they had the shop opposite Central Station.
Bought loads of stuff from there over the years.
I think they moved to Renshaw Street afterward?
